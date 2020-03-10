BASEBALL

MLB spring training

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit 4, Pittsburgh 1

N.Y. Mets 7, Houston (ss) 4

Boston 3, St. Louis 2

Toronto 4, N.Y. Yankees 2

Miami 3, Washington 2

Philadelphia 5, Minnesota 1

Atlanta (ss) 3, Houston (ss) 0

Chicago Cubs 16, San Francisco 3

Texas 9, Chicago White Sox 2

Kansas City (ss) 4, Oakland 2

Arizona 10, Cincinnati (ss) 2

Milwaukee 5, Kansas City (ss) 2

Seattle 3, L.A. Angels 1

Cincinnati (ss) 5, Colorado 5

Atlanta (ss) vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Washington vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.

St. Louis vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Oakland vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Boston vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 6:35 p.m.

San Diego (ss) vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.

Seattle vs. San Diego (ss) at Peoria, Ariz., 9:40 p.m.

College

SE Okla. St. 12, Northeastern State 9

BASKETBALL

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Divison

W L Pct GB

x-Toronto 46 18 .719 —

Boston 42 21 .667 3½

Phila. 38 26 .594 8

Brooklyn 29 34 .460 16½

New York 20 44 .313 26

Southeast Divison

W L Pct GB

Miami 41 23 .641 —

Orlando 29 35 .453 12

Washington 23 40 .365 17½

Charlotte 22 42 .344 19

Atlanta 20 46 .303 22

Central Divison

W L Pct GB

x-Milwaukee 53 12 .815 —

Indiana 39 25 .609 13½

Chicago 21 43 .328 31½

Detroit 20 45 .308 33

Cleveland 19 45 .297 33½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Divison

W L Pct GB

Houston 39 24 .619 —

Dallas 39 26 .600 1

Memphis 32 32 .500 7½

New Orleans 28 36 .438 11½

San Antonio 26 36 .419 12½

Northwest Divison

W L Pct GB

Denver 43 21 .672 —

Utah 41 23 .641 2

Oklahoma City 40 24 .625 3

Portland 28 37 .431 15½

Minnesota 19 44 .302 23½

Pacific Divison

W L Pct GB

x-L.A. Lakers 49 13 .790 —

L.A. Clippers 43 20 .683 6½

Sacramento 28 36 .438 22

Phoenix 26 38 .406 24

Golden State 15 49 .234 35

x-clinched playoff spot

Monday

Atlanta 143, Charlotte 138, 2OT

Denver 109, Milwaukee 95

Toronto 101, Utah 92

Tuesday

Boston at Indiana, 6 p.m.

New York at Washington, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Dallas at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Portland, 9 p.m.

Brooklyn at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Detroit at Phila., 6 p.m.

Charlotte at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

New York at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Denver at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Utah at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Sacramento, 9:30 p.m.

High school: Boys

Verdigris Valley Boys All Conference Team

Lance Mason, Vinita; Brody Winfield, Jay; Zeke Simpson, Locust Grove; TJ Maxwell, Hilldale; John Coons, Catoosa; Konner Davis, Oologah; Caden Pawpa, Wagoner; Jack Satterwhite, Miami; Tyler Haddock, Verdigris; John Spurgeon, Vinita; Loran Kirk, Jay; Jake Walkingstick, Locust Grove; Ty Oneal, Hilldale; Gavin Phillips, Catoosa; Jaxon Blunt, Fort Gibson; Cody Elrod, Oologah; Jacob Scroggins, Wagoner; Sawyer Jones, Wagoner; Jaren Keith, Verdigris.

MVP: Conner Calavan, Fort Gibson.

Frisco All-Conference

Davieon Clinton, Riverfield; Gannon Alden, Riverfield; James Carson, Riverfield; Caden Kesselring, Riverfield; Timothy Rector, Olive; Jayden Martin, Drumright; Jack Kershman, Depew; James Osburn, Depew; Jaylen Wheeler, Liberty; Stetson Still, Liberty; Cayl Bethel, Olive; Will Bruce, Drumright.

Honorable mention: Troy Applegarth, Liberty.

Coach of the Year: Jason Bogle, Riverfield

MVP: Logan Hickerson, Liberty

Offensive MVP: Jeremiah Frazier, Depew

Defensive MVP: Tyler Cornwell, Liberty

High school: Girls

Frisco All-Conference

Morgan Butler, Drumright; Andy Clemens, Drumright; Emi Foran, Drumright; Trista Barnes, Olive; Kya Rusco, Olive; Jaida Cargil, Liberty; Delilah Johnson, Liberty; Ashtyn Boone, Liberty; Lia Estrada, Liberty; Miranda Cagel, Riverfield; Audrey Freeze, Depew; Maddy Rodman, Depew.

Coach of the Year: Jeremy Williams, Liberty

MVP: Jennika Boone, Liberty

Offensive MVP: Abigail Pope, Riverfield

Offensive MVP: Macey Wilkerson, Depew

Defensive MVP: Breanna Viers, Olive

BASEBALL

College

SE Okla. St. 12, Northeastern State 9

HOCKEY

NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 69 43 14 12 98 225 174

Tampa Bay 69 43 20 6 92 244 193

Toronto 69 35 25 9 79 236 226

Florida 69 35 26 8 78 231 228

Montreal 70 31 30 9 71 210 217

Buffalo 69 30 31 8 68 195 217

Ottawa 69 25 32 12 62 187 235

Detroit 70 17 48 5 39 143 262

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 69 41 20 8 90 240 215

Philadelphia 68 41 20 7 89 232 194

Pittsburgh 68 39 23 6 84 219 194

Columbus 70 33 22 15 81 180 187

Carolina 67 37 25 5 79 217 191

N.Y. Islanders 67 35 23 9 79 188 188

N.Y. Rangers 68 36 28 4 76 228 217

New Jersey 68 28 28 12 68 187 225

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 70 41 19 10 92 221 191

Colorado 69 41 20 8 90 234 189

Dallas 68 37 23 8 82 178 173

Winnipeg 70 36 28 6 78 212 201

Minnesota 69 35 27 7 77 220 220

Nashville 68 34 26 8 76 211 215

Chicago 69 31 30 8 70 206 216

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 71 39 24 8 86 227 211

Edmonton 70 37 24 9 83 223 213

Calgary 70 36 27 7 79 210 215

Vancouver 68 35 27 6 76 223 213

Arizona 70 33 29 8 74 195 187

Anaheim 69 28 32 9 65 180 220

San Jose 69 29 35 5 63 180 220

Los Angeles 69 28 35 6 62 175 210

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday

Buffalo 3, Washington 2, SO

Florida 2, St. Louis 1

Winnipeg 4, Arizona 2

Vegas 3, Edmonton 2, OT

Los Angeles 3, Colorado 1

Tuesday

Boston at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Ottawa at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Wednesday

San Jose at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Colorado, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Ottawa at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

ECHL

Eastern Conference

North GP W L OL SL Pts GF GA

x-Nwfndland 59 41 17 0 1 83 236 174

x-Reading 60 37 17 5 1 80 218 176

Brampton 61 34 24 3 0 71 226 202

Maine 61 32 25 3 1 68 180 183

Adirondack 62 22 27 8 5 57 193 214

Worcester 60 20 36 4 0 44 156 226

South GP W L OL SL Pts GF GA

x-S. Carolina 61 44 13 3 1 92 215 144

x-Florida 62 43 13 4 2 92 227 156

Greenville 64 29 30 4 1 63 210 226

Atlanta 61 29 28 2 2 62 200 230

Orlando 61 26 29 5 1 58 167 179

Jacksonville 60 24 29 6 1 55 173 206

Norfolk 59 13 38 8 0 34 146 246

Western Conference

Central GP W L OL SL Pts GF GA

x-Cincinnati 62 38 16 7 1 84 193 156

Toledo 58 36 17 4 1 77 220 160

Fort Wayne 61 30 23 6 2 68 211 218

Indy 59 29 26 2 2 62 194 175

Kalamazoo 60 23 29 7 1 54 194 240

Wheeling 59 24 30 5 0 53 163 206

Mountain GP W L OL SL Pts GF GA

x-Allen 62 40 14 6 2 88 247 195

Idaho 61 36 18 3 4 79 168 155

Utah 62 34 17 7 4 79 207 164

Tulsa 63 29 26 7 1 66 199 196

Rapid City 60 29 25 5 1 64 181 200

Wichita 61 24 29 8 0 56 179 226

Kansas City 61 24 32 4 1 53 167 217

x-Clinched Playoff Spot

y-Clinched Division

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Monday

No games scheduled

Tuesday

Reading 5, Wheeling 1

Worcester at Adirondack, 6 p.m.

Norfolk at Maine, 6 p.m.

Newfoundland at Brampton, 6:15 p.m.

Wednesday

South Carolina at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Indy at Kalamazoo, 6 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toledo, 6:15 p.m.

Wichita at Fort Wayne, 6:35 p.m.

Soccer

USL Championship

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Saint Louis 1 0 0 3 4 1

Indy 1 0 0 3 4 2

Charlotte 1 0 0 3 2 1

Charleston 1 0 0 3 1 0

Louisville 1 0 0 3 1 0

Tampa Bay 1 0 0 3 1 0

Loudoun 0 0 1 1 0 0

Bethlehem Steel 0 0 1 1 0 0

Birmingham 0 0 0 0 0 0

Hartford 0 0 0 0 0 0

Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 0 0

Swope Park Rangers 0 1 0 0 1 2

Atlanta 2 0 1 0 0 0 1

New York Red Bulls II 0 1 0 0 0 1

North Carolina 0 1 0 0 0 1

Memphis 0 1 0 0 2 4

Miami FC 0 1 0 0 1 4

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Phoenix 1 0 0 3 6 1

LA Galaxy II 1 0 0 3 5 1

Reno 1 0 0 3 3 1

Colorado Springs 1 0 0 3 2 1

Austin 1 0 0 3 1 0

San Antonio 1 0 0 3 1 0

Tulsa 0 0 1 1 1 1

Las Vegas 0 0 1 1 1 1

Sacramento 0 0 1 1 1 1

SAN DIEGO LOYAL SC 0 0 1 1 1 1

El Paso 0 0 1 1 0 0

Orange County 0 0 1 1 0 0

OKC Energy 0 1 0 0 1 2

New Mexico 0 1 0 0 0 1

Real Monarchs 0 1 0 0 0 1

Tacoma 0 1 0 0 1 3

Rio Grande Valley 0 1 0 0 1 5

Portland II 0 1 0 0 1 6

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday

San Diego Loyal SC at Tacoma, 9 p.m.

Friday

Hartford at New York Red Bulls II, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Austin at LA Galaxy II, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday

Bethlehem Steel at North Carolina, 1:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Real Monarchs, 4 p.m.

Indy at Swope Park Rangers, 4 p.m.

San Antonio at Colorado, 4:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Saint Louis at Memphis, 7 p.m.

New Mexico at Tulsa, 7 p.m.

Portland at El Paso, 8:30 p.m.

OKC Energy at Reno, 8:30 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at San Diego Loyal SC, 9 p.m.

Sacramento at Las Vegas, 9:30 p.m.

XFL

Eastern Conference

W L Pct PF PA

DC 3 2 .600 82 89

St. Louis 3 2 .600 97 77

New York 3 2 .600 79 85

Tampa Bay 1 4 .200 98 115

Western Conference

W L Pct PF PA

Houston 5 0 1.000 158 111

Dallas 2 3 .400 90 102

Los Angeles 2 3 .400 129 122

Seattle 1 4 .200 87 119

Saturday

Houston at New York, 1 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.

Sunday

Dallas at DC, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles at Seattle, 6 p.m.

GOLF

College: Women

Diffee Ford Lincoln Invite

Team results

1. Rogers State 299-304—603

6. Northeastern State 310-309—619

Rogers State individual results

1. Jessica Green 72-72—144

5. Grace Williams 74-75—149

20. Raquel Flores 76-78—154

32. Sydney Murray 78-79—157

32. Marybeth Bellnap 77-80—157

NSU individual results

2. Aitana Hernandez 76-71—147

10. Kaylee Peterson 77-74—151

27. Nina Lee 74-82—156

55. Kelly Swanson 83-82—165

66. Karlei Hember 85-83—168

High school: Girls

Skiatook Invitational

Team results

1 Bishop Kelley, 375; 2. Jenks JV, 384; 3. Bixby Blue, 406; 3. Claremore, 406; 5. Victory Christian, 419; 6. Broken Arrow JV, 426; 7. Keys, 444; 8. Bixby Red, 445; 9. Edison, 454; 10. Booker T Washington, 470; 11. Skiatook, 486; 12. Tahlequah, 488; 13. Lincoln Christian, 491; 14. Cascia Hall, 499; 15. Oologah, 514.

Individual results

1. Mika Ramos, Bishop Kelley, 76; 2. Aubrey House, McAlester, 80; 3. Grace Doke, Victory Christian, 83; 4. Jordyn Lane, Claremore, 88; 5. Madison Resendiz, Jenks JV, 92; 6. Jessica Flusche, Bishop Kelley, 94; 7. Gretchen McPherson, Victory Christian, 95; 8. Anna Hoey, Jenks JV, 95; 9. Alison Foley, Jenks JV, 97; 10. Piper King, Broken Arrow JV, 97.

Local

FOREST RIDGE

Senior Shamble

1. Ralph Fagin, David Wing, Frank Rehbein, Jerry Mabry, 145; 2. George Corneau, Jr Robertson, Tom Graham, Don Tyler, 147; 3. Steve Gidley, Alvin Amacher, Burns Davis, 148; 4. Jim Sides, Rob Brown, Leland Slack, Ray Dalla Rosa, 148.

PATRIOT

South Central PGA Spring Chapter Meeting 2-Man Shamble Member/Guest

First Flight: 1. Allen/Williamson, +13; 2. Vest/Moore, +8; 3. Belcoff/Hayes, +7.

Second Flight: 1. Wilcoxen/Wilcoxen, +3; 2. Bizik/Rucker, +2; 3. Talley/Edwards, +2.

SAPULPA

Senior Scramble

1. Coy Stewart, Charlie Hostetter, Bailey Jackson, Earl Hall, Jerry Reed, 62; 2. Johnny Baker, Dave Block, Rob Jones, Bob Henshaw, 62; 3. Joe Widener, Jerry Bennett, Ken Rentz, Ed Horton 63; 4. Wayne Johnson, Ron Taber, Billy Green, Herman Henderson, 65; 5. Dave Stauffer, Dave Henderson, Dean Wiehl, Nelson Henley, 65; 6. Ken Ingram, Tom Henderson, Leon Pritchard, Van Robinson, 66; 7. Doug Manning, Cap Hurlbutt, Dave Ostrander, Bob Phillipe, 66; 8. Harry Bailey, Lee Benest, Mark Nelson, Dave Shouse, 67; 9. Bub Musser, Mel Gilbertson, Craig Crowder, Keith Bacon, 68; 10. Steve Carlile, Bill Cruikshank, Bob Warner, Bob Hunt, 68.

Shoots age or better

BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 78, shot 72.

SOUTH LAKES: J.R. Barrett, 88, shot 88; John Gadd, 83, shot 81; Dale Starling, 76, shot 76.

BOWLING

Local

MEN 300

Broken Arrow: Rodney Zweiacher 300

MEN 700

Andy B’s: Tracy Stover 780, Tommy Goad 751, Mark Biggs 726, Will Gowling 714

Broken Arrow: Aaron Hearn 775, Rodney Zweiacher 774-714, Kinnith Booth 741, Mike Baskett 725, Chris Hinnen 724, Scott Crane 722, David McCulley 722, Chris Shaw 714, Sean McMillan 708, Russell Huffman 706, Kenny Pearson 705, Dustin Bennett 704, Ben McDannald 701

Coffee Creek: Thomas Patterson 765, Jason Jones 741, Stephen Williams 739, Jeff McCratic 714, Dane Couch 708, Dustin Hearn 739, Steve Miller 738, Jared Hoover 720

Sheridan: Austin Zabienski 791, Jeff Bell 768, James Winslow 760, Jason Jones 751, Jock Lucas 726, Ron Phillips 722, Gary Massey 714, John Ritter 714, Skeet Downing 714, Richard Brackeen 705

WOMEN 600

Broken Arrow: Nikki McCoy 682, Lori Schroeder 671, Lisa Johnson 628, Pam Marshall 622, Carol Zilmer 600

Coffee Creek: Apryl Sneed 664, Dakota Hicks 663, Niki James 649

Sheridan: Sundra Fulbright 640, Apryl Sneed 630, Kathy Mason 603, Patty Boucher 608

SENIOR

Andy B’s: Allen Robinson 628, Joe Palmer 567, Kenneth Gibson 564, Mark Funderburk 559, Sam Word 559, Howard King 553

Broken Arrow: Mike Baskett 693, Charlie Johnson 682, Bob McElhattan 675, Anthoine Washington 673, Terry Ferrel 670-654, Harry Sanders 664, Rod Gallagher 654, Curtis Wilkerson 651, Lloyd Walker 635-611, Bob Temme 621-564, Doug Barr 620-590, Ken Mayer 615, Chris Lucas 610, Stan Waszak 601, Grant Kessler 590, Charles Flager 590, Wendell Davis 580, Larry Gillespie 577, Colleen Dietrich 576, Pam Washington 573, Sandy Floyd 567, Mark Blum 564, Bob McElhattan 563, Bruce Gleghorn 562, Fred Engquist 561,Sam Thompson 561, Carol Zilmer 560, Harry Sanders 559, Paul Church 556, Larry Witzel 551, John Payne 550, Katie O’Brien 539, Pauline Barnes 522, Nanci Johnson 511, Mary Gibson 505, Jimmie Edwards 501

Sahoma: Mark Schrader 674, Hershel Thompson 655-554, Steve Trotter 618-585, Harry Sanders 616, Mike Clayton 598, Ed Miller 599-574, Doug Richmond 587, Danny Lyons 560, Ron Reynolds 558, Gary Miller 551, Howard King 550 Ken Gibson 550, Jan King 518, Rita Wilson 571-557

Sheridan: Tracy Patterson 697, Mark Funderburk 687, Charles Hearn 657, Les Harris 635, Ken Secor 634, Bill Ramsey 611, Fred Keas 603, Leon Wilson 597, Paul Church 587, Rick Colligan 584, Fred Boyd 574, Mike Ellis 571, Darrell Williams 570, Jerry Hunter 568, Harry Sanders 564, CJ Johnson 562, Gary Monnin 550, Chris Claunts 539, Liz Avrill 539, Pennie Hatten 525, Bonnie Peters 516, Ginger Burr 511, Emma Bodien 510

YOUTH

Andy B’s: Braden Lang 630, Casen Stickler 608, Aiden Farnsworth 529, Mya Gonzalez 502

Broken Arrow: Christian Hale 650, Kaiden Booth 619, Casen Stickler 573, Ezra Boysel 569, Gabe Hale 554, Dominic Grizzle 515, Gabe Snyder 514

LATEST LINE

NBA

ATLANTA 4½ (230) New York

PHILADELPHIA OFF (OFF) Detroit

MIAMI OFF (OFF) Charlotte

OKLAHOMA CITY OFF (OFF) Utah

DALLAS OFF (OFF) Denver

New Orleans 1½ (235) SACRAMENTO

College basketball

Sacramento St 5 Weber State

S. Utah 11 Idaho

N. Arizona 4½ Idaho State

Clemson 2½ Miami

Notre Dame 9½ Boston College

George Mason 5 St. Joseph’s

George Washington 3 Fordham

Oregon St 2½ Utah

Arizona 4 Washington

Stanford 9½ California

Colorado 9 Washington St

Minnesota 8½ Northwestern

Indiana 12½ Nebraska

Georgetown OFF St. John’s

Xavier OFF Depaul

Oklahoma St 5½ Iowa St

TCU 1½ Kansas St

Mississippi 2½ Georgia

Arkansas 8½ Vanderbilt

Old Dominion 1½ FAU

FIU 2½ Rice

UAB 1½ UTSA

Marshall 2½ UTEP

Home team in CAPS

