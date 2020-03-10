BASEBALL
MLB spring training
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit 4, Pittsburgh 1
N.Y. Mets 7, Houston (ss) 4
Boston 3, St. Louis 2
Toronto 4, N.Y. Yankees 2
Miami 3, Washington 2
Philadelphia 5, Minnesota 1
Atlanta (ss) 3, Houston (ss) 0
Chicago Cubs 16, San Francisco 3
Texas 9, Chicago White Sox 2
Kansas City (ss) 4, Oakland 2
Arizona 10, Cincinnati (ss) 2
Milwaukee 5, Kansas City (ss) 2
Seattle 3, L.A. Angels 1
Cincinnati (ss) 5, Colorado 5
Atlanta (ss) vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 6:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Washington vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Atlanta vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.
St. Louis vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.
San Francisco vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Oakland vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
Boston vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 6:35 p.m.
San Diego (ss) vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.
Seattle vs. San Diego (ss) at Peoria, Ariz., 9:40 p.m.
College
SE Okla. St. 12, Northeastern State 9
BASKETBALL
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Divison
W L Pct GB
x-Toronto 46 18 .719 —
Boston 42 21 .667 3½
Phila. 38 26 .594 8
Brooklyn 29 34 .460 16½
New York 20 44 .313 26
Southeast Divison
W L Pct GB
Miami 41 23 .641 —
Orlando 29 35 .453 12
Washington 23 40 .365 17½
Charlotte 22 42 .344 19
Atlanta 20 46 .303 22
Central Divison
W L Pct GB
x-Milwaukee 53 12 .815 —
Indiana 39 25 .609 13½
Chicago 21 43 .328 31½
Detroit 20 45 .308 33
Cleveland 19 45 .297 33½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Divison
W L Pct GB
Houston 39 24 .619 —
Dallas 39 26 .600 1
Memphis 32 32 .500 7½
New Orleans 28 36 .438 11½
San Antonio 26 36 .419 12½
Northwest Divison
W L Pct GB
Denver 43 21 .672 —
Utah 41 23 .641 2
Oklahoma City 40 24 .625 3
Portland 28 37 .431 15½
Minnesota 19 44 .302 23½
Pacific Divison
W L Pct GB
x-L.A. Lakers 49 13 .790 —
L.A. Clippers 43 20 .683 6½
Sacramento 28 36 .438 22
Phoenix 26 38 .406 24
Golden State 15 49 .234 35
x-clinched playoff spot
Monday
Atlanta 143, Charlotte 138, 2OT
Denver 109, Milwaukee 95
Toronto 101, Utah 92
Tuesday
Boston at Indiana, 6 p.m.
New York at Washington, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Dallas at San Antonio, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Portland, 9 p.m.
Brooklyn at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Detroit at Phila., 6 p.m.
Charlotte at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
New York at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Denver at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Utah at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Sacramento, 9:30 p.m.
High school: Boys
Verdigris Valley Boys All Conference Team
Lance Mason, Vinita; Brody Winfield, Jay; Zeke Simpson, Locust Grove; TJ Maxwell, Hilldale; John Coons, Catoosa; Konner Davis, Oologah; Caden Pawpa, Wagoner; Jack Satterwhite, Miami; Tyler Haddock, Verdigris; John Spurgeon, Vinita; Loran Kirk, Jay; Jake Walkingstick, Locust Grove; Ty Oneal, Hilldale; Gavin Phillips, Catoosa; Jaxon Blunt, Fort Gibson; Cody Elrod, Oologah; Jacob Scroggins, Wagoner; Sawyer Jones, Wagoner; Jaren Keith, Verdigris.
MVP: Conner Calavan, Fort Gibson.
Frisco All-Conference
Davieon Clinton, Riverfield; Gannon Alden, Riverfield; James Carson, Riverfield; Caden Kesselring, Riverfield; Timothy Rector, Olive; Jayden Martin, Drumright; Jack Kershman, Depew; James Osburn, Depew; Jaylen Wheeler, Liberty; Stetson Still, Liberty; Cayl Bethel, Olive; Will Bruce, Drumright.
Honorable mention: Troy Applegarth, Liberty.
Coach of the Year: Jason Bogle, Riverfield
MVP: Logan Hickerson, Liberty
Offensive MVP: Jeremiah Frazier, Depew
Defensive MVP: Tyler Cornwell, Liberty
High school: Girls
Frisco All-Conference
Morgan Butler, Drumright; Andy Clemens, Drumright; Emi Foran, Drumright; Trista Barnes, Olive; Kya Rusco, Olive; Jaida Cargil, Liberty; Delilah Johnson, Liberty; Ashtyn Boone, Liberty; Lia Estrada, Liberty; Miranda Cagel, Riverfield; Audrey Freeze, Depew; Maddy Rodman, Depew.
Coach of the Year: Jeremy Williams, Liberty
MVP: Jennika Boone, Liberty
Offensive MVP: Abigail Pope, Riverfield
Offensive MVP: Macey Wilkerson, Depew
Defensive MVP: Breanna Viers, Olive
BASEBALL
College
SE Okla. St. 12, Northeastern State 9
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 69 43 14 12 98 225 174
Tampa Bay 69 43 20 6 92 244 193
Toronto 69 35 25 9 79 236 226
Florida 69 35 26 8 78 231 228
Montreal 70 31 30 9 71 210 217
Buffalo 69 30 31 8 68 195 217
Ottawa 69 25 32 12 62 187 235
Detroit 70 17 48 5 39 143 262
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 69 41 20 8 90 240 215
Philadelphia 68 41 20 7 89 232 194
Pittsburgh 68 39 23 6 84 219 194
Columbus 70 33 22 15 81 180 187
Carolina 67 37 25 5 79 217 191
N.Y. Islanders 67 35 23 9 79 188 188
N.Y. Rangers 68 36 28 4 76 228 217
New Jersey 68 28 28 12 68 187 225
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 70 41 19 10 92 221 191
Colorado 69 41 20 8 90 234 189
Dallas 68 37 23 8 82 178 173
Winnipeg 70 36 28 6 78 212 201
Minnesota 69 35 27 7 77 220 220
Nashville 68 34 26 8 76 211 215
Chicago 69 31 30 8 70 206 216
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 71 39 24 8 86 227 211
Edmonton 70 37 24 9 83 223 213
Calgary 70 36 27 7 79 210 215
Vancouver 68 35 27 6 76 223 213
Arizona 70 33 29 8 74 195 187
Anaheim 69 28 32 9 65 180 220
San Jose 69 29 35 5 63 180 220
Los Angeles 69 28 35 6 62 175 210
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Monday
Buffalo 3, Washington 2, SO
Florida 2, St. Louis 1
Winnipeg 4, Arizona 2
Vegas 3, Edmonton 2, OT
Los Angeles 3, Colorado 1
Tuesday
Boston at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Nashville at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Carolina at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Ottawa at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Wednesday
San Jose at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Colorado, 9 p.m.
St. Louis at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Ottawa at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
ECHL
Eastern Conference
North GP W L OL SL Pts GF GA
x-Nwfndland 59 41 17 0 1 83 236 174
x-Reading 60 37 17 5 1 80 218 176
Brampton 61 34 24 3 0 71 226 202
Maine 61 32 25 3 1 68 180 183
Adirondack 62 22 27 8 5 57 193 214
Worcester 60 20 36 4 0 44 156 226
South GP W L OL SL Pts GF GA
x-S. Carolina 61 44 13 3 1 92 215 144
x-Florida 62 43 13 4 2 92 227 156
Greenville 64 29 30 4 1 63 210 226
Atlanta 61 29 28 2 2 62 200 230
Orlando 61 26 29 5 1 58 167 179
Jacksonville 60 24 29 6 1 55 173 206
Norfolk 59 13 38 8 0 34 146 246
Western Conference
Central GP W L OL SL Pts GF GA
x-Cincinnati 62 38 16 7 1 84 193 156
Toledo 58 36 17 4 1 77 220 160
Fort Wayne 61 30 23 6 2 68 211 218
Indy 59 29 26 2 2 62 194 175
Kalamazoo 60 23 29 7 1 54 194 240
Wheeling 59 24 30 5 0 53 163 206
Mountain GP W L OL SL Pts GF GA
x-Allen 62 40 14 6 2 88 247 195
Idaho 61 36 18 3 4 79 168 155
Utah 62 34 17 7 4 79 207 164
Tulsa 63 29 26 7 1 66 199 196
Rapid City 60 29 25 5 1 64 181 200
Wichita 61 24 29 8 0 56 179 226
Kansas City 61 24 32 4 1 53 167 217
x-Clinched Playoff Spot
y-Clinched Division
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Monday
No games scheduled
Tuesday
Reading 5, Wheeling 1
Worcester at Adirondack, 6 p.m.
Norfolk at Maine, 6 p.m.
Newfoundland at Brampton, 6:15 p.m.
Wednesday
South Carolina at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Indy at Kalamazoo, 6 p.m.
Cincinnati at Toledo, 6:15 p.m.
Wichita at Fort Wayne, 6:35 p.m.
Soccer
USL Championship
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Saint Louis 1 0 0 3 4 1
Indy 1 0 0 3 4 2
Charlotte 1 0 0 3 2 1
Charleston 1 0 0 3 1 0
Louisville 1 0 0 3 1 0
Tampa Bay 1 0 0 3 1 0
Loudoun 0 0 1 1 0 0
Bethlehem Steel 0 0 1 1 0 0
Birmingham 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hartford 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 0 0
Swope Park Rangers 0 1 0 0 1 2
Atlanta 2 0 1 0 0 0 1
New York Red Bulls II 0 1 0 0 0 1
North Carolina 0 1 0 0 0 1
Memphis 0 1 0 0 2 4
Miami FC 0 1 0 0 1 4
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Phoenix 1 0 0 3 6 1
LA Galaxy II 1 0 0 3 5 1
Reno 1 0 0 3 3 1
Colorado Springs 1 0 0 3 2 1
Austin 1 0 0 3 1 0
San Antonio 1 0 0 3 1 0
Tulsa 0 0 1 1 1 1
Las Vegas 0 0 1 1 1 1
Sacramento 0 0 1 1 1 1
SAN DIEGO LOYAL SC 0 0 1 1 1 1
El Paso 0 0 1 1 0 0
Orange County 0 0 1 1 0 0
OKC Energy 0 1 0 0 1 2
New Mexico 0 1 0 0 0 1
Real Monarchs 0 1 0 0 0 1
Tacoma 0 1 0 0 1 3
Rio Grande Valley 0 1 0 0 1 5
Portland II 0 1 0 0 1 6
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Wednesday
San Diego Loyal SC at Tacoma, 9 p.m.
Friday
Hartford at New York Red Bulls II, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Austin at LA Galaxy II, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday
Bethlehem Steel at North Carolina, 1:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Real Monarchs, 4 p.m.
Indy at Swope Park Rangers, 4 p.m.
San Antonio at Colorado, 4:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Saint Louis at Memphis, 7 p.m.
New Mexico at Tulsa, 7 p.m.
Portland at El Paso, 8:30 p.m.
OKC Energy at Reno, 8:30 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at San Diego Loyal SC, 9 p.m.
Sacramento at Las Vegas, 9:30 p.m.
XFL
Eastern Conference
W L Pct PF PA
DC 3 2 .600 82 89
St. Louis 3 2 .600 97 77
New York 3 2 .600 79 85
Tampa Bay 1 4 .200 98 115
Western Conference
W L Pct PF PA
Houston 5 0 1.000 158 111
Dallas 2 3 .400 90 102
Los Angeles 2 3 .400 129 122
Seattle 1 4 .200 87 119
Saturday
Houston at New York, 1 p.m.
St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.
Sunday
Dallas at DC, 3 p.m.
Los Angeles at Seattle, 6 p.m.
GOLF
College: Women
Diffee Ford Lincoln Invite
Team results
1. Rogers State 299-304—603
6. Northeastern State 310-309—619
Rogers State individual results
1. Jessica Green 72-72—144
5. Grace Williams 74-75—149
20. Raquel Flores 76-78—154
32. Sydney Murray 78-79—157
32. Marybeth Bellnap 77-80—157
NSU individual results
2. Aitana Hernandez 76-71—147
10. Kaylee Peterson 77-74—151
27. Nina Lee 74-82—156
55. Kelly Swanson 83-82—165
66. Karlei Hember 85-83—168
High school: Girls
Skiatook Invitational
Team results
1 Bishop Kelley, 375; 2. Jenks JV, 384; 3. Bixby Blue, 406; 3. Claremore, 406; 5. Victory Christian, 419; 6. Broken Arrow JV, 426; 7. Keys, 444; 8. Bixby Red, 445; 9. Edison, 454; 10. Booker T Washington, 470; 11. Skiatook, 486; 12. Tahlequah, 488; 13. Lincoln Christian, 491; 14. Cascia Hall, 499; 15. Oologah, 514.
Individual results
1. Mika Ramos, Bishop Kelley, 76; 2. Aubrey House, McAlester, 80; 3. Grace Doke, Victory Christian, 83; 4. Jordyn Lane, Claremore, 88; 5. Madison Resendiz, Jenks JV, 92; 6. Jessica Flusche, Bishop Kelley, 94; 7. Gretchen McPherson, Victory Christian, 95; 8. Anna Hoey, Jenks JV, 95; 9. Alison Foley, Jenks JV, 97; 10. Piper King, Broken Arrow JV, 97.
Local
FOREST RIDGE
Senior Shamble
1. Ralph Fagin, David Wing, Frank Rehbein, Jerry Mabry, 145; 2. George Corneau, Jr Robertson, Tom Graham, Don Tyler, 147; 3. Steve Gidley, Alvin Amacher, Burns Davis, 148; 4. Jim Sides, Rob Brown, Leland Slack, Ray Dalla Rosa, 148.
PATRIOT
South Central PGA Spring Chapter Meeting 2-Man Shamble Member/Guest
First Flight: 1. Allen/Williamson, +13; 2. Vest/Moore, +8; 3. Belcoff/Hayes, +7.
Second Flight: 1. Wilcoxen/Wilcoxen, +3; 2. Bizik/Rucker, +2; 3. Talley/Edwards, +2.
SAPULPA
Senior Scramble
1. Coy Stewart, Charlie Hostetter, Bailey Jackson, Earl Hall, Jerry Reed, 62; 2. Johnny Baker, Dave Block, Rob Jones, Bob Henshaw, 62; 3. Joe Widener, Jerry Bennett, Ken Rentz, Ed Horton 63; 4. Wayne Johnson, Ron Taber, Billy Green, Herman Henderson, 65; 5. Dave Stauffer, Dave Henderson, Dean Wiehl, Nelson Henley, 65; 6. Ken Ingram, Tom Henderson, Leon Pritchard, Van Robinson, 66; 7. Doug Manning, Cap Hurlbutt, Dave Ostrander, Bob Phillipe, 66; 8. Harry Bailey, Lee Benest, Mark Nelson, Dave Shouse, 67; 9. Bub Musser, Mel Gilbertson, Craig Crowder, Keith Bacon, 68; 10. Steve Carlile, Bill Cruikshank, Bob Warner, Bob Hunt, 68.
Shoots age or better
BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 78, shot 72.
SOUTH LAKES: J.R. Barrett, 88, shot 88; John Gadd, 83, shot 81; Dale Starling, 76, shot 76.
BOWLING
Local
MEN 300
Broken Arrow: Rodney Zweiacher 300
MEN 700
Andy B’s: Tracy Stover 780, Tommy Goad 751, Mark Biggs 726, Will Gowling 714
Broken Arrow: Aaron Hearn 775, Rodney Zweiacher 774-714, Kinnith Booth 741, Mike Baskett 725, Chris Hinnen 724, Scott Crane 722, David McCulley 722, Chris Shaw 714, Sean McMillan 708, Russell Huffman 706, Kenny Pearson 705, Dustin Bennett 704, Ben McDannald 701
Coffee Creek: Thomas Patterson 765, Jason Jones 741, Stephen Williams 739, Jeff McCratic 714, Dane Couch 708, Dustin Hearn 739, Steve Miller 738, Jared Hoover 720
Sheridan: Austin Zabienski 791, Jeff Bell 768, James Winslow 760, Jason Jones 751, Jock Lucas 726, Ron Phillips 722, Gary Massey 714, John Ritter 714, Skeet Downing 714, Richard Brackeen 705
WOMEN 600
Broken Arrow: Nikki McCoy 682, Lori Schroeder 671, Lisa Johnson 628, Pam Marshall 622, Carol Zilmer 600
Coffee Creek: Apryl Sneed 664, Dakota Hicks 663, Niki James 649
Sheridan: Sundra Fulbright 640, Apryl Sneed 630, Kathy Mason 603, Patty Boucher 608
SENIOR
Andy B’s: Allen Robinson 628, Joe Palmer 567, Kenneth Gibson 564, Mark Funderburk 559, Sam Word 559, Howard King 553
Broken Arrow: Mike Baskett 693, Charlie Johnson 682, Bob McElhattan 675, Anthoine Washington 673, Terry Ferrel 670-654, Harry Sanders 664, Rod Gallagher 654, Curtis Wilkerson 651, Lloyd Walker 635-611, Bob Temme 621-564, Doug Barr 620-590, Ken Mayer 615, Chris Lucas 610, Stan Waszak 601, Grant Kessler 590, Charles Flager 590, Wendell Davis 580, Larry Gillespie 577, Colleen Dietrich 576, Pam Washington 573, Sandy Floyd 567, Mark Blum 564, Bob McElhattan 563, Bruce Gleghorn 562, Fred Engquist 561,Sam Thompson 561, Carol Zilmer 560, Harry Sanders 559, Paul Church 556, Larry Witzel 551, John Payne 550, Katie O’Brien 539, Pauline Barnes 522, Nanci Johnson 511, Mary Gibson 505, Jimmie Edwards 501
Sahoma: Mark Schrader 674, Hershel Thompson 655-554, Steve Trotter 618-585, Harry Sanders 616, Mike Clayton 598, Ed Miller 599-574, Doug Richmond 587, Danny Lyons 560, Ron Reynolds 558, Gary Miller 551, Howard King 550 Ken Gibson 550, Jan King 518, Rita Wilson 571-557
Sheridan: Tracy Patterson 697, Mark Funderburk 687, Charles Hearn 657, Les Harris 635, Ken Secor 634, Bill Ramsey 611, Fred Keas 603, Leon Wilson 597, Paul Church 587, Rick Colligan 584, Fred Boyd 574, Mike Ellis 571, Darrell Williams 570, Jerry Hunter 568, Harry Sanders 564, CJ Johnson 562, Gary Monnin 550, Chris Claunts 539, Liz Avrill 539, Pennie Hatten 525, Bonnie Peters 516, Ginger Burr 511, Emma Bodien 510
YOUTH
Andy B’s: Braden Lang 630, Casen Stickler 608, Aiden Farnsworth 529, Mya Gonzalez 502
Broken Arrow: Christian Hale 650, Kaiden Booth 619, Casen Stickler 573, Ezra Boysel 569, Gabe Hale 554, Dominic Grizzle 515, Gabe Snyder 514
LATEST LINE
NBA
ATLANTA 4½ (230) New York
PHILADELPHIA OFF (OFF) Detroit
MIAMI OFF (OFF) Charlotte
OKLAHOMA CITY OFF (OFF) Utah
DALLAS OFF (OFF) Denver
New Orleans 1½ (235) SACRAMENTO
College basketball
Sacramento St 5 Weber State
S. Utah 11 Idaho
N. Arizona 4½ Idaho State
Clemson 2½ Miami
Notre Dame 9½ Boston College
George Mason 5 St. Joseph’s
George Washington 3 Fordham
Oregon St 2½ Utah
Arizona 4 Washington
Stanford 9½ California
Colorado 9 Washington St
Minnesota 8½ Northwestern
Indiana 12½ Nebraska
Georgetown OFF St. John’s
Xavier OFF Depaul
Oklahoma St 5½ Iowa St
TCU 1½ Kansas St
Mississippi 2½ Georgia
Arkansas 8½ Vanderbilt
Old Dominion 1½ FAU
FIU 2½ Rice
UAB 1½ UTSA
Marshall 2½ UTEP
Home team in CAPS