BASEBALL
MLB spring training
AMERICAN LEAGUE
W L Pct.
Toronto 12 6 .667
Oakland 13 8 .619
Texas 12 8 .600
Chicago 10 7 .588
New York 11 8 .579
Baltimore 9 7 .563
Tampa Bay 9 8 .529
Kansas City 9 9 .500
Boston 9 10 .474
Detroit 8 9 .471
Minnesota 7 8 .467
Houston 7 11 .389
Los Angeles 6 10 .375
Cleveland 7 12 .368
Seattle 6 12 .333
NATIONAL LEAGUE
W L Pct.
Philadelphia 14 5 .737
Miami 12 6 .667
San Diego 11 7 .611
Los Angeles 10 7 .588
Milwaukee 10 7 .588
Colorado 8 7 .533
St. Louis 10 9 .526
San Francisco 9 9 .500
New York 8 9 .471
Cincinnati 7 8 .467
Atlanta 8 11 .421
Arizona 6 9 .400
Chicago 8 12 .400
Washington 6 11 .353
Pittsburgh 3 15 .167
Season suspended until further notice
BASKETBALL
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic W L Pct GB
x-Toronto 46 18 .719 —
x-Boston 43 21 .672 3
Phila. 39 26 .600 7½
Brooklyn 30 34 .469 16
New York 21 45 .318 26
Southeast W L Pct GB
Miami 41 24 .631 —
Orlando 30 35 .462 11
Washington 24 40 .375 16½
Charlotte 23 42 .354 18
Atlanta 20 47 .299 22
Central W L Pct GB
x-Milwaukee 53 12 .815 —
Indiana 39 26 .600 14
Chicago 22 43 .338 31
Detroit 20 46 .303 33½
Cleveland 19 46 .292 34
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest W L Pct GB
Houston 40 24 .625 —
Dallas 40 27 .597 1½
Memphis 32 33 .492 8½
New Orleans 28 36 .438 12
San Antonio 27 36 .429 12½
Northwest W L Pct GB
Denver 43 22 .662 —
Utah 41 23 .641 1½
Oklahoma City 40 24 .625 2½
Portland 29 37 .439 14½
Minnesota 19 45 .297 23½
Pacific W L Pct GB
x-L.A. Lakers 49 14 .778 —
L.A. Clippers 44 20 .688 5½
Sacramento 28 36 .438 21½
Phoenix 26 39 .400 24
Golden State 15 50 .231 35
x-clinched playoff spot
Season suspended until further notice
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 70 44 14 12 100 227 174
Tampa Bay 70 43 21 6 92 245 195
Toronto 70 36 25 9 81 238 227
Florida 69 35 26 8 78 231 228
Montreal 71 31 31 9 71 212 221
Buffalo 69 30 31 8 68 195 217
Ottawa 71 25 34 12 62 191 243
Detroit 71 17 49 5 39 145 267
Metro GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 69 41 20 8 90 240 215
Philadelphia 69 41 21 7 89 232 196
Pittsburgh 69 40 23 6 86 224 196
Carolina 68 38 25 5 81 222 193
Columbus 70 33 22 15 81 180 187
N.Y. Islanders 68 35 23 10 80 192 193
N.Y. Rangers 70 37 28 5 79 234 222
New Jersey 69 28 29 12 68 189 230
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 71 42 19 10 94 225 193
Colorado 70 42 20 8 92 237 191
Dallas 69 37 24 8 82 180 177
Winnipeg 71 37 28 6 80 216 203
Nashville 69 35 26 8 78 215 217
Minnesota 69 35 27 7 77 220 220
Chicago 70 32 30 8 72 212 218
Pacific GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 71 39 24 8 86 227 211
Edmonton 71 37 25 9 83 225 217
Calgary 70 36 27 7 79 210 215
Vancouver 69 36 27 6 78 228 217
Arizona 70 33 29 8 74 195 187
Anaheim 71 29 33 9 67 187 226
Los Angeles 70 29 35 6 64 178 212
San Jose 70 29 36 5 63 182 226
Season suspended until further notice
ECHL
Eastern Conference
North GP W L OL SL Pts GF GA
x-Nwfndland 60 42 17 0 1 85 240 177
x-Reading 60 37 17 5 1 80 218 176
Brampton 62 34 25 3 0 71 229 206
Maine 62 32 26 3 1 68 182 186
Adirondack 63 22 28 8 5 57 197 219
Worcester 61 21 36 4 0 46 161 230
South GP W L OL SL Pts GF GA
x-S. Carolina 62 44 14 3 1 92 216 147
x-Florida 62 43 13 4 2 92 227 156
Greenville 64 29 30 4 1 63 210 226
Atlanta 61 29 28 2 2 62 200 230
Orlando 62 27 29 5 1 60 170 180
Jacksonville 60 24 29 6 1 55 173 206
Norfolk 60 14 38 8 0 36 149 248
Western Conference
Central GP W L OL SL Pts GF GA
x-Cincinnati 63 38 17 7 1 84 196 161
Toledo 59 37 17 4 1 79 225 163
Fort Wayne 62 31 23 6 2 70 218 220
Indy 60 30 26 2 2 64 195 175
Kalamazoo 61 23 30 7 1 54 194 241
Wheeling 59 24 30 5 0 53 163 206
Mountain GP W L OL SL Pts GF GA
x-Allen 62 40 14 6 2 88 247 195
Idaho 61 36 18 3 4 79 168 155
Utah 62 34 17 7 4 79 207 164
Tulsa 63 29 26 7 1 66 199 196
Rapid City 60 29 25 5 1 64 181 200
Wichita 62 24 30 8 0 56 181 233
Kansas City 61 24 32 4 1 53 167 217
x-Clinched Playoff Spot
y-Clinched Division
Season suspended until further notice
FOOTBALL
XFL
Eastern Conference
W L Pct PF PA
DC 3 2 .600 82 89
St. Louis 3 2 .600 97 77
New York 3 2 .600 79 85
Tampa Bay 1 4 .200 98 115
Western Conference
W L Pct PF PA
Houston 5 0 1.000 158 111
Dallas 2 3 .400 90 102
Los Angeles 2 3 .400 129 122
Seattle 1 4 .200 87 119
Remainder of season canceled
SOCCER
MLS
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Atlanta 2 0 0 6 4 2
Montreal 1 0 1 4 4 3
New York 1 0 1 4 4 3
Toronto FC 1 0 1 4 3 2
Columbus 1 0 1 4 2 1
D.C. United 1 1 0 3 3 3
Chicago 0 1 1 1 2 3
New England 0 1 1 1 2 3
Orlando City 0 1 1 1 1 2
Philadelphia 0 1 1 1 3 5
Cincinnati 0 2 0 0 3 5
Inter Miami CF 0 2 0 0 1 3
New York City FC 0 2 0 0 0 2
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Kansas City 2 0 0 6 7 1
Minnesota United 2 0 0 6 8 3
Colorado 2 0 0 6 4 2
FC Dallas 1 0 1 4 4 2
Los Angeles FC 1 0 1 4 4 3
Seattle 1 0 1 4 3 2
Portland 1 1 0 3 2 3
Vancouver 1 1 0 3 2 3
Real Salt Lake 0 0 2 2 1 1
LA Galaxy 0 1 1 1 1 2
San Jose 0 1 1 1 4 7
Houston 0 1 1 1 1 5
Nashville SC 0 2 0 0 1 3
Season suspended until further notice
USL Championship
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Saint Louis 1 0 0 3 4 1
Indy 1 0 0 3 4 2
Charlotte 1 0 0 3 2 1
Charleston 1 0 0 3 1 0
Tampa Bay 1 0 0 3 1 0
Louisville 1 0 0 3 1 0
Bethlehem Steel 0 0 1 1 0 0
Loudoun 0 0 1 1 0 0
Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 0 0
Birmingham 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hartford 0 0 0 0 0 0
Swope Park Rangers 0 1 0 0 1 2
North Carolina 0 1 0 0 0 1
Atlanta 2 0 1 0 0 0 1
New York Red Bulls II 0 1 0 0 0 1
Memphis 0 1 0 0 2 4
Miami FC 0 1 0 0 1 4
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
San Diego Loyal SC 1 0 1 4 3 2
Phoenix 1 0 0 3 6 1
LA Galaxy II 1 0 0 3 5 1
Reno 1 0 0 3 3 1
Colorado Springs 1 0 0 3 2 1
Austin 1 0 0 3 1 0
San Antonio 1 0 0 3 1 0
Las Vegas 0 0 1 1 1 1
Sacramento 0 0 1 1 1 1
Tulsa 0 0 1 1 1 1
El Paso 0 0 1 1 0 0
Orange County 0 0 1 1 0 0
OKC Energy 0 1 0 0 1 2
New Mexico 0 1 0 0 0 1
Real Monarchs 0 1 0 0 0 1
Tacoma 0 2 0 0 2 5
Rio Grande Valley 0 1 0 0 1 5
Portland II 0 1 0 0 1 6
Season suspended until further notice
GOLF
PGA Tour: Money Leaders
Through March 8
Points Money
1. Sungjae Im 1,458 $3,862,168
2. Justin Thomas 1,403 $4,214,477
3. Rory McIlroy 1,179 $3,832,721
4. Brendon Todd 1,110 $2,561,615
5. Webb Simpson 1,083 $2,751,300
6. Patrick Reed 1,077 $3,226,531
7. Marc Leishman 1,059 $2,996,025
8. Lanto Griffin 1,026 $2,621,112
9. Sebastian Munoz 1,006 $2,376,998
10. Hideki Matsuyama 869 $2,729,322
11. Kevin Na 827 $2,100,945
12. Xander Schauffele 804 $2,394,130
13. Cameron Smith 787 $2,062,515
14. Tyrrell Hatton 751 $2,460,479
15. Cameron Champ 727 $1,657,424
16. Bryson DeChambeau 721 $2,362,266
17. Joaquin Niemann 704 $1,932,504
18. Nick Taylor 692 $1,802,626
19. Scottie Scheffler 691 $1,667,813
20. Adam Scott 685 $2,086,829
21. Jon Rahm 657 $1,895,143
22. Tom Hoge 654 $1,716,865
23. Byeong Hun An 646 $1,793,819
24. Harris English 630 $1,667,586
25. Abraham Ancer 617 $1,626,814
26. Carlos Ortiz 598 $1,488,104
27. Tyler Duncan 592 $1,384,620
28. Tiger Woods 571 $1,956,312
29. Patrick Cantlay 561 $1,476,955
30. Andrew Landry 559 $1,323,250
31. Danny Lee 552 $1,795,574
32. Adam Long 543 $1,288,958
33. Mark Hubbard 538 $1,388,415
34. Tony Finau 538 $1,449,225
35. Gary Woodland 507 $1,534,825
36. Kevin Streelman 503 $1,402,151
37. Joel Dahmen 499 $1,435,930
38. Adam Hadwin 488 $1,220,961
39. Sung Kang 485 $1,453,948
40. Brendan Steele 477 $1,137,248
41. Collin Morikawa 443 $1,085,355
42. Harry Higgs 440 $934,898
43. Vaughn Taylor 435 $1,131,952
44. Viktor Hovland 432 $880,164
45. Daniel Berger 429 $1,058,344
46. Matt Kuchar 418 $1,190,106
47. Max Homa 402 $1,116,341
48. Ryan Palmer 399 $1,049,782
49. Billy Horschel 398 $1,144,783
50. Dylan Frittelli 385 $970,524
51. Corey Conners 378 $1,034,535
52. Nate Lashley 374 $977,998
53. Charles Howell III 371 $1,022,917
54. Talor Gooch 370 $1,006,917
55. Brian Harman 369 $853,141
56. Denny McCarthy 368 $873,504
57. Maverick McNealy 363 $850,797
58. Brian Stuard 349 $815,266
59. Xinjun Zhang 347 $870,501
60. J.T. Poston 345 $763,494
61. Scott Harrington 341 $862,841
62. Bubba Watson 333 $881,832
63. Bud Cauley 330 $802,820
64. Matthew NeSmith 330 $699,547
65. Tommy Fleetwood 326 $855,920
66. Pat Perez 324 $830,686
67. Brandt Snedeker 323 $791,959
68. Robby Shelton 310 $777,576
69. Mackenzie Hughes 310 $794,590
70. Scott Brown 308 $927,086
71. Zac Blair 301 $693,343
72. Matt Jones 288 $749,732
73. Brian Gay 285 $644,962
74. Scott Piercy 280 $704,603
75. Keith Mitchell 279 $740,070
76. Kevin Kisner 271 $667,308
77. Patrick Rodgers 271 $621,900
78. Kyoung-Hoon Lee 270 $644,104
79. Graeme McDowell 267 $663,429
80. Beau Hossler 262 $596,769
81. Wyndham Clark 260 $726,253
82. Sepp Straka 260 $650,928
83. Ryan Moore 257 $723,350
84. Henrik Norlander 256 $574,574
85. Keegan Bradley 254 $623,309
86. Cameron Tringale 254 $561,470
87. Cameron Davis 251 $549,431
88. Harold Varner III 250 $601,732
89. Phil Mickelson 249 $686,094
90. Russell Knox 246 $478,140
91. Jason Day 245 $643,313
92. Paul Casey 239 $618,214
93. Sam Ryder 237 $457,498
94. Rickie Fowler 235 $601,035
95. Richy Werenski 229 $571,419
Local
PAGE BELCHER
Christian Men’s Fellowship
1. Bob Bell 68; 2. Mel Hayes 71; 3. Don Miller 75; 4. Mark Clemons 77.
DISC GOLF
Local
At Riverside
Thursday
Pro: Brandon Hickey 46, Conner Lynch 47, Dustin Mayes 51, George Gordon 52, Jacob Myers 52, Kenny Ooten 54.
Advanced: Gabe Shields 45, Jason Bennifield 50, Chase Day 51, James Owen 53, Will Baumgarten 53, Kyle Conrad 56, Connor Lawson 56, Jake Blodgett 62.
Transactions
Baseball
Minor League Baseball
Frontier League
EVANSVILLE OTTERS: Signed RHP Sam Held.
FLORENCE Y’ALLS: Released OF Kenny Meimerstorf.
WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS: Signed RHPs Alex Leach and Mike Pascoe.
Football
National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS: Placed franchise tag on OLB Matthew Judon.
CHICAGO BEARS: Announced tendered contract to DE Roy Robertson-Harris.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS: Terminated the contracts of DT Linval Joseph and CB Xavier Rhodes.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS: Signed TE Tanner Hudson to a one-year contract.
TENNESSEE TITANS: Waived TD Delanie Walker and K Ryan Succop.