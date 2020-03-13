BASEBALL

MLB spring training

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct.

Toronto 12 6 .667

Oakland 13 8 .619

Texas 12 8 .600

Chicago 10 7 .588

New York 11 8 .579

Baltimore 9 7 .563

Tampa Bay 9 8 .529

Kansas City 9 9 .500

Boston 9 10 .474

Detroit 8 9 .471

Minnesota 7 8 .467

Houston 7 11 .389

Los Angeles 6 10 .375

Cleveland 7 12 .368

Seattle 6 12 .333

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct.

Philadelphia 14 5 .737

Miami 12 6 .667

San Diego 11 7 .611

Los Angeles 10 7 .588

Milwaukee 10 7 .588

Colorado 8 7 .533

St. Louis 10 9 .526

San Francisco 9 9 .500

New York 8 9 .471

Cincinnati 7 8 .467

Atlanta 8 11 .421

Arizona 6 9 .400

Chicago 8 12 .400

Washington 6 11 .353

Pittsburgh 3 15 .167

Season suspended until further notice

BASKETBALL

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic W L Pct GB

x-Toronto 46 18 .719 —

x-Boston 43 21 .672 3

Phila. 39 26 .600 7½

Brooklyn 30 34 .469 16

New York 21 45 .318 26

Southeast W L Pct GB

Miami 41 24 .631 —

Orlando 30 35 .462 11

Washington 24 40 .375 16½

Charlotte 23 42 .354 18

Atlanta 20 47 .299 22

Central W L Pct GB

x-Milwaukee 53 12 .815 —

Indiana 39 26 .600 14

Chicago 22 43 .338 31

Detroit 20 46 .303 33½

Cleveland 19 46 .292 34

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest W L Pct GB

Houston 40 24 .625 —

Dallas 40 27 .597 1½

Memphis 32 33 .492 8½

New Orleans 28 36 .438 12

San Antonio 27 36 .429 12½

Northwest W L Pct GB

Denver 43 22 .662 —

Utah 41 23 .641 1½

Oklahoma City 40 24 .625 2½

Portland 29 37 .439 14½

Minnesota 19 45 .297 23½

Pacific W L Pct GB

x-L.A. Lakers 49 14 .778 —

L.A. Clippers 44 20 .688 5½

Sacramento 28 36 .438 21½

Phoenix 26 39 .400 24

Golden State 15 50 .231 35

x-clinched playoff spot

Season suspended until further notice

HOCKEY

NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 70 44 14 12 100 227 174

Tampa Bay 70 43 21 6 92 245 195

Toronto 70 36 25 9 81 238 227

Florida 69 35 26 8 78 231 228

Montreal 71 31 31 9 71 212 221

Buffalo 69 30 31 8 68 195 217

Ottawa 71 25 34 12 62 191 243

Detroit 71 17 49 5 39 145 267

Metro GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 69 41 20 8 90 240 215

Philadelphia 69 41 21 7 89 232 196

Pittsburgh 69 40 23 6 86 224 196

Carolina 68 38 25 5 81 222 193

Columbus 70 33 22 15 81 180 187

N.Y. Islanders 68 35 23 10 80 192 193

N.Y. Rangers 70 37 28 5 79 234 222

New Jersey 69 28 29 12 68 189 230

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 71 42 19 10 94 225 193

Colorado 70 42 20 8 92 237 191

Dallas 69 37 24 8 82 180 177

Winnipeg 71 37 28 6 80 216 203

Nashville 69 35 26 8 78 215 217

Minnesota 69 35 27 7 77 220 220

Chicago 70 32 30 8 72 212 218

Pacific GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 71 39 24 8 86 227 211

Edmonton 71 37 25 9 83 225 217

Calgary 70 36 27 7 79 210 215

Vancouver 69 36 27 6 78 228 217

Arizona 70 33 29 8 74 195 187

Anaheim 71 29 33 9 67 187 226

Los Angeles 70 29 35 6 64 178 212

San Jose 70 29 36 5 63 182 226

Season suspended until further notice

ECHL

Eastern Conference

North GP W L OL SL Pts GF GA

x-Nwfndland 60 42 17 0 1 85 240 177

x-Reading 60 37 17 5 1 80 218 176

Brampton 62 34 25 3 0 71 229 206

Maine 62 32 26 3 1 68 182 186

Adirondack 63 22 28 8 5 57 197 219

Worcester 61 21 36 4 0 46 161 230

South GP W L OL SL Pts GF GA

x-S. Carolina 62 44 14 3 1 92 216 147

x-Florida 62 43 13 4 2 92 227 156

Greenville 64 29 30 4 1 63 210 226

Atlanta 61 29 28 2 2 62 200 230

Orlando 62 27 29 5 1 60 170 180

Jacksonville 60 24 29 6 1 55 173 206

Norfolk 60 14 38 8 0 36 149 248

Western Conference

Central GP W L OL SL Pts GF GA

x-Cincinnati 63 38 17 7 1 84 196 161

Toledo 59 37 17 4 1 79 225 163

Fort Wayne 62 31 23 6 2 70 218 220

Indy 60 30 26 2 2 64 195 175

Kalamazoo 61 23 30 7 1 54 194 241

Wheeling 59 24 30 5 0 53 163 206

Mountain GP W L OL SL Pts GF GA

x-Allen 62 40 14 6 2 88 247 195

Idaho 61 36 18 3 4 79 168 155

Utah 62 34 17 7 4 79 207 164

Tulsa 63 29 26 7 1 66 199 196

Rapid City 60 29 25 5 1 64 181 200

Wichita 62 24 30 8 0 56 181 233

Kansas City 61 24 32 4 1 53 167 217

x-Clinched Playoff Spot

y-Clinched Division

Season suspended until further notice

FOOTBALL

XFL

Eastern Conference

W L Pct PF PA

DC 3 2 .600 82 89

St. Louis 3 2 .600 97 77

New York 3 2 .600 79 85

Tampa Bay 1 4 .200 98 115

Western Conference

W L Pct PF PA

Houston 5 0 1.000 158 111

Dallas 2 3 .400 90 102

Los Angeles 2 3 .400 129 122

Seattle 1 4 .200 87 119

Remainder of season canceled

SOCCER

MLS

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Atlanta 2 0 0 6 4 2

Montreal 1 0 1 4 4 3

New York 1 0 1 4 4 3

Toronto FC 1 0 1 4 3 2

Columbus 1 0 1 4 2 1

D.C. United 1 1 0 3 3 3

Chicago 0 1 1 1 2 3

New England 0 1 1 1 2 3

Orlando City 0 1 1 1 1 2

Philadelphia 0 1 1 1 3 5

Cincinnati 0 2 0 0 3 5

Inter Miami CF 0 2 0 0 1 3

New York City FC 0 2 0 0 0 2

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Kansas City 2 0 0 6 7 1

Minnesota United 2 0 0 6 8 3

Colorado 2 0 0 6 4 2

FC Dallas 1 0 1 4 4 2

Los Angeles FC 1 0 1 4 4 3

Seattle 1 0 1 4 3 2

Portland 1 1 0 3 2 3

Vancouver 1 1 0 3 2 3

Real Salt Lake 0 0 2 2 1 1

LA Galaxy 0 1 1 1 1 2

San Jose 0 1 1 1 4 7

Houston 0 1 1 1 1 5

Nashville SC 0 2 0 0 1 3

Season suspended until further notice

USL Championship

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Saint Louis 1 0 0 3 4 1

Indy 1 0 0 3 4 2

Charlotte 1 0 0 3 2 1

Charleston 1 0 0 3 1 0

Tampa Bay 1 0 0 3 1 0

Louisville 1 0 0 3 1 0

Bethlehem Steel 0 0 1 1 0 0

Loudoun 0 0 1 1 0 0

Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 0 0

Birmingham 0 0 0 0 0 0

Hartford 0 0 0 0 0 0

Swope Park Rangers 0 1 0 0 1 2

North Carolina 0 1 0 0 0 1

Atlanta 2 0 1 0 0 0 1

New York Red Bulls II 0 1 0 0 0 1

Memphis 0 1 0 0 2 4

Miami FC 0 1 0 0 1 4

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

San Diego Loyal SC 1 0 1 4 3 2

Phoenix 1 0 0 3 6 1

LA Galaxy II 1 0 0 3 5 1

Reno 1 0 0 3 3 1

Colorado Springs 1 0 0 3 2 1

Austin 1 0 0 3 1 0

San Antonio 1 0 0 3 1 0

Las Vegas 0 0 1 1 1 1

Sacramento 0 0 1 1 1 1

Tulsa 0 0 1 1 1 1

El Paso 0 0 1 1 0 0

Orange County 0 0 1 1 0 0

OKC Energy 0 1 0 0 1 2

New Mexico 0 1 0 0 0 1

Real Monarchs 0 1 0 0 0 1

Tacoma 0 2 0 0 2 5

Rio Grande Valley 0 1 0 0 1 5

Portland II 0 1 0 0 1 6

Season suspended until further notice

GOLF

PGA Tour: Money Leaders

Through March 8

Points Money

1. Sungjae Im 1,458 $3,862,168

2. Justin Thomas 1,403 $4,214,477

3. Rory McIlroy 1,179 $3,832,721

4. Brendon Todd 1,110 $2,561,615

5. Webb Simpson 1,083 $2,751,300

6. Patrick Reed 1,077 $3,226,531

7. Marc Leishman 1,059 $2,996,025

8. Lanto Griffin 1,026 $2,621,112

9. Sebastian Munoz 1,006 $2,376,998

10. Hideki Matsuyama 869 $2,729,322

11. Kevin Na 827 $2,100,945

12. Xander Schauffele 804 $2,394,130

13. Cameron Smith 787 $2,062,515

14. Tyrrell Hatton 751 $2,460,479

15. Cameron Champ 727 $1,657,424

16. Bryson DeChambeau 721 $2,362,266

17. Joaquin Niemann 704 $1,932,504

18. Nick Taylor 692 $1,802,626

19. Scottie Scheffler 691 $1,667,813

20. Adam Scott 685 $2,086,829

21. Jon Rahm 657 $1,895,143

22. Tom Hoge 654 $1,716,865

23. Byeong Hun An 646 $1,793,819

24. Harris English 630 $1,667,586

25. Abraham Ancer 617 $1,626,814

26. Carlos Ortiz 598 $1,488,104

27. Tyler Duncan 592 $1,384,620

28. Tiger Woods 571 $1,956,312

29. Patrick Cantlay 561 $1,476,955

30. Andrew Landry 559 $1,323,250

31. Danny Lee 552 $1,795,574

32. Adam Long 543 $1,288,958

33. Mark Hubbard 538 $1,388,415

34. Tony Finau 538 $1,449,225

35. Gary Woodland 507 $1,534,825

36. Kevin Streelman 503 $1,402,151

37. Joel Dahmen 499 $1,435,930

38. Adam Hadwin 488 $1,220,961

39. Sung Kang 485 $1,453,948

40. Brendan Steele 477 $1,137,248

41. Collin Morikawa 443 $1,085,355

42. Harry Higgs 440 $934,898

43. Vaughn Taylor 435 $1,131,952

44. Viktor Hovland 432 $880,164

45. Daniel Berger 429 $1,058,344

46. Matt Kuchar 418 $1,190,106

47. Max Homa 402 $1,116,341

48. Ryan Palmer 399 $1,049,782

49. Billy Horschel 398 $1,144,783

50. Dylan Frittelli 385 $970,524

51. Corey Conners 378 $1,034,535

52. Nate Lashley 374 $977,998

53. Charles Howell III 371 $1,022,917

54. Talor Gooch 370 $1,006,917

55. Brian Harman 369 $853,141

56. Denny McCarthy 368 $873,504

57. Maverick McNealy 363 $850,797

58. Brian Stuard 349 $815,266

59. Xinjun Zhang 347 $870,501

60. J.T. Poston 345 $763,494

61. Scott Harrington 341 $862,841

62. Bubba Watson 333 $881,832

63. Bud Cauley 330 $802,820

64. Matthew NeSmith 330 $699,547

65. Tommy Fleetwood 326 $855,920

66. Pat Perez 324 $830,686

67. Brandt Snedeker 323 $791,959

68. Robby Shelton 310 $777,576

69. Mackenzie Hughes 310 $794,590

70. Scott Brown 308 $927,086

71. Zac Blair 301 $693,343

72. Matt Jones 288 $749,732

73. Brian Gay 285 $644,962

74. Scott Piercy 280 $704,603

75. Keith Mitchell 279 $740,070

76. Kevin Kisner 271 $667,308

77. Patrick Rodgers 271 $621,900

78. Kyoung-Hoon Lee 270 $644,104

79. Graeme McDowell 267 $663,429

80. Beau Hossler 262 $596,769

81. Wyndham Clark 260 $726,253

82. Sepp Straka 260 $650,928

83. Ryan Moore 257 $723,350

84. Henrik Norlander 256 $574,574

85. Keegan Bradley 254 $623,309

86. Cameron Tringale 254 $561,470

87. Cameron Davis 251 $549,431

88. Harold Varner III 250 $601,732

89. Phil Mickelson 249 $686,094

90. Russell Knox 246 $478,140

91. Jason Day 245 $643,313

92. Paul Casey 239 $618,214

93. Sam Ryder 237 $457,498

94. Rickie Fowler 235 $601,035

95. Richy Werenski 229 $571,419

Local

PAGE BELCHER

Christian Men’s Fellowship

1. Bob Bell 68; 2. Mel Hayes 71; 3. Don Miller 75; 4. Mark Clemons 77.

DISC GOLF

Local

At Riverside

Thursday

Pro: Brandon Hickey 46, Conner Lynch 47, Dustin Mayes 51, George Gordon 52, Jacob Myers 52, Kenny Ooten 54.

Advanced: Gabe Shields 45, Jason Bennifield 50, Chase Day 51, James Owen 53, Will Baumgarten 53, Kyle Conrad 56, Connor Lawson 56, Jake Blodgett 62.

Transactions

Baseball

Minor League Baseball

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS: Signed RHP Sam Held.

FLORENCE Y’ALLS: Released OF Kenny Meimerstorf.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS: Signed RHPs Alex Leach and Mike Pascoe.

Football

National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS: Placed franchise tag on OLB Matthew Judon.

CHICAGO BEARS: Announced tendered contract to DE Roy Robertson-Harris.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS: Terminated the contracts of DT Linval Joseph and CB Xavier Rhodes.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS: Signed TE Tanner Hudson to a one-year contract.

TENNESSEE TITANS: Waived TD Delanie Walker and K Ryan Succop.

