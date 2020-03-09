GOLF
Local
THE COVES
Welcome Back 2020
First Flight: 1. Moorehead and Carr, 68; 2. Wilson and Friggel, 68; 3. Newcomb and Matlock, 69.
Second Flight: 1. Rowe and Smiley, 74; 2. Thompson and Hull, 74; 3. Ratcliff and Hill, 74.
Third Flight: 1. Kisling and Houston, 77; 2. Allen and Hollowell, 78; 3. Janis and Dawson, 78.
Shoots age or better
BROKEN ARROW: Steve Mancino, 76, shot 74.
SOUTH LAKES: Jim Beavers, 94, shot 89.
STONE CREEK: Lew Wade, 81, shot 78.
TENNIS
High school: Boys
Jenks Invitational
Champion: 1. Jenks 59; 2. Edmond North 56; 3. Union 47; 4. Cascia Hall 46; 5. Edmond Memorial 37; 6. (tie) Broken Arrow 36 and Bishop Kelley 36: 8. Heritage Hall 35; 9. Bixby 25; 10. Enid 24; 11.Owasso 20; 12. Henryetta 17; 13. Ponca City 16; 14. Stillwater 14; 15. Muskogee 9; 16. Sand Springs 5.
No. 1 Singles: Third Place, Ash Chandrasekur, Union, def. Alec Rule, Bishop Kelley, 7-5, 6-1; Championship, Matthan Tharakan, Jenks, def. Brandon Baird, Heritage Hall, 6-4, 6-4.
No. 2 Singles: Third Place, Chaden Hessen, Jenks, def. Aaron Boyington, Union, 6-0, 6-0; Championship, Reid Rainwater, Edmond North, def. James Benien, Cascia Hall, 4-6, 6-1, (6).
No. 1 Doubles: Third Place, Fry and Lewis, Edmond North, def. Gannon and Pacilio, Union, 6-1,7-6; Championship, Keeling and Ohlson, Jenks, def. Jansen and Van Horn, Heritage Hall, 6-1, 6-2.
No. 2 Doubles: Third Place, Asch and Shupbach, Edmond Memorial, def. Arbest and Shull, Owasso, 6-1, 6-3; Championship, Stewart and Warman, Edmond North, def. Caylor Hessen and Bernius, Jenks, 6-4, 3-6 (8).
LATEST Line
NBA
Boston 1½ (215½) INDIANA
WASHINGTON 3½ (227½) New York
CHICAGO OFF (OFF) Cleveland
HOUSTON 12½ (244) Minnesota
MEMPHIS 2 (223½) Orlando
SAN ANTONIO OFF (OFF) Dallas
PORTLAND OFF (OFF) Phoenix
LA LAKERS 12 (223½) Brooklyn
GOLDEN STATE OFF (OFF) LA Clippers
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Wake Forest 1 Pittsburgh
North Carolina 3½ Virginia Tech
Manhattan 2 Fairfield
Iona 2½ Canisius
Niagara 1 Marist
Sacramento St 5 Weber State
S. Utah 11 Idaho
N. Arizona 4½ Idaho State
Clemson 2½ Miami
Notre Dame 9½ Boston College
George Mason 4 St. Joseph’s
George Washington 2½ Fordham
Oregon St 2½ Utah
Arizona 4 Washington
Stanford 9½ California
Colorado 8½ Washington St
Minnesota 8½ Northwestern
Indiana 12½ Nebraska
Oklahoma St 5½ Iowa St
TCU 1½ Kansas St
Mississippi 2½ Georgia
Arkansas 8½ Vanderbilt
Old Dominion 1 FAU
FIU 2 Rice
UAB 1 UTSA
Marshall 2½ UTEP
NHL
Nashville -114 MONTREAL +104
Tampa Bay -114 TORONTO +104
Pittsburgh -180 NEW JERSEY +165
PHILADELPHIA -109 Boston -101
Carolina -228 DETROIT +208
DALLAS -163 NY Rangers +153
VANCOUVER -124 NY Islanders +114
ANAHEIM -135 Ottawa +125
Home team in CAPS
USL Championship Glance
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Saint Louis 1 0 0 3 4 1
Indy 1 0 0 3 4 2
Charlotte 1 0 0 3 2 1
Charleston 1 0 0 3 1 0
Louisville 1 0 0 3 1 0
Tampa Bay 1 0 0 3 1 0
Loudoun 0 0 1 1 0 0
Bethlehem Steel 0 0 1 1 0 0
Birmingham 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hartford 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 0 0
Swope Park Rangers 0 1 0 0 1 2
Atlanta 2 0 1 0 0 0 1
New York Red Bulls II 0 1 0 0 0 1
North Carolina 0 1 0 0 0 1
Memphis 0 1 0 0 2 4
Miami FC 0 1 0 0 1 4
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Phoenix 1 0 0 3 6 1
LA Galaxy II 1 0 0 3 5 1
Reno 1 0 0 3 3 1
Colorado Springs 1 0 0 3 2 1
Austin 1 0 0 3 1 0
San Antonio 1 0 0 3 1 0
Tulsa 0 0 1 1 1 1
Las Vegas 0 0 1 1 1 1
Sacramento 0 0 1 1 1 1
SAN DIEGO LOYAL SC 0 0 1 1 1 1
El Paso 0 0 1 1 0 0
Orange County 0 0 1 1 0 0
OKC Energy 0 1 0 0 1 2
New Mexico 0 1 0 0 0 1
Real Monarchs 0 1 0 0 0 1
Tacoma 0 1 0 0 1 3
Rio Grande Valley 0 1 0 0 1 5
Portland II 0 1 0 0 1 6
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
———Friday, March 6
El Paso 0, Orange County 0, tie
Reno 3, Tacoma 1
Saturday, March 7
Louisville 1, North Carolina 0
Tampa Bay 1, New York Red Bulls II 0
Indy 4, Memphis 2
Loudoun 0, Bethlehem Steel 0, tie
Colorado 2, OKC Energy 1
Saint Louis 4, Miami 1
Austin 1, New Mexico 0
San Antonio 1, Real Monarchs 0
Phoenix 6, Portland 1
Las Vegas 1, San Diego Loyal SC 1, tie
Tulsa 1, Sacramento 1, tie
Sunday, March 8
Charleston 1, Atlanta 0
Charlotte 2, Swope Park Rangers 1
LA Galaxy II 5, Rio Grande Valley 1
Wednesday, March 11
San Diego Loyal SC at Tacoma, 9 p.m.
Friday, March 13
Hartford at New York Red Bulls II, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Austin at LA Galaxy II, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 14
Bethlehem Steel at North Carolina, 1:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Real Monarchs, 4 p.m.
Indy at Swope Park Rangers, 4 p.m.
San Antonio at Colorado, 4:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Saint Louis at Memphis, 7 p.m.
New Mexico at Tulsa, 7 p.m.
Portland at El Paso, 8:30 p.m.
OKC Energy at Reno, 8:30 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at San Diego Loyal SC, 9 p.m.
Sacramento at Las Vegas, 9:30 p.m.
Sunday, March 15
Louisville at Atlanta, 2:30 p.m.
Charleston at Birmingham, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, March 17
Rio Grande Valley at Tulsa, 7 p.m.
XFL
Eastern Conference
W L Pct PF PA
DC 3 2 .600 82 89
St. Louis 3 2 .600 97 77
New York 3 2 .600 79 85
Tampa Bay 1 4 .200 98 115
Western Conference
W L Pct PF PA
Houston 5 0 1.000 158 111
Dallas 2 3 .400 90 102
Los Angeles 2 3 .400 129 122
Seattle 1 4 .200 87 119
Sunday, March 8 DC 15, St. Louis 6
Los Angeles 41, Tampa Bay 34
Saturday’s Games Houston at New York, 1 p.m.
St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.
Sunday’s Games Dallas at DC, 3 p.m.
Los Angeles at Seattle, 6 p.m.
Saturday, March 21 Dallas at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Los Angeles at St. Louis, 4 p.m.
Sunday, March 22 New York at Seattle, 2 p.m.
DC at Houston, 5 p.m.
Saturday, March 28 Tampa Bay at DC, 1 p.m.
St. Louis at New York, 4 p.m.
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Divison
W L Pct GB
x-Toronto 45 18 .714 —
Boston 42 21 .667 3
Phila. 38 26 .594 7½
Brooklyn 29 34 .460 16
New York 20 44 .313 25½
Southeast Divison
W L Pct GB
Miami 41 23 .641 —
Orlando 29 35 .453 12
Washington 23 40 .365 17½
Charlotte 22 41 .349 18½
Atlanta 19 46 .292 22½
Central Divison
W L Pct GB
x-Milwaukee 53 11 .828 —
Indiana 39 25 .609 14
Chicago 21 43 .328 32
Detroit 20 45 .308 33½
Cleveland 19 45 .297 34
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Divison
W L Pct GB
Houston 39 24 .619 —
Dallas 39 26 .600 1
Memphis 32 32 .500 7½
New Orleans 28 36 .438 11½
San Antonio 26 36 .419 12½
Northwest Divison
W L Pct GB
Denver 42 21 .667 —
Utah 41 22 .651 1
Oklahoma City 40 24 .625 2½
Portland 28 37 .431 15
Minnesota 19 44 .302 23
Pacific Divison
W L Pct GB
x-L.A. Lakers 49 13 .790 —
L.A. Clippers 43 20 .683 6½
Sacramento 28 36 .438 22
Phoenix 26 38 .406 24
Golden State 15 49 .234 35
x-clinched playoff spot
Sunday’s Games
Brooklyn 110, Chicago 107
New Orleans 120, Minnesota 107
L.A. Lakers 112, L.A. Clippers 103
Phoenix 140, Milwaukee 131
Oklahoma City 105, Boston 104
Orlando 126, Houston 106
Indiana 112, Dallas 109
Miami 100, Washington 89
New York 96, Detroit 84
Cleveland 132, San Antonio 129, OT
Toronto 118, Sacramento 113
Monday’s Games
Charlotte at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Denver, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Utah, 8 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Boston at Indiana, 6 p.m.
New York at Washington, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Dallas at San Antonio, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Portland, 9 p.m.
Brooklyn at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit at Phila., 6 p.m.
Charlotte at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
New York at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Denver at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Utah at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Sacramento, 9:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Chicago at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Boston at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Portland, 9 p.m.
Brooklyn at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
NHL Glance
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 69 43 14 12 98 225 174
Tampa Bay 69 43 20 6 92 244 193
Toronto 69 35 25 9 79 236 226
Florida 68 34 26 8 76 229 227
Montreal 70 31 30 9 71 210 217
Buffalo 68 29 31 8 66 192 215
Ottawa 69 25 32 12 62 187 235
Detroit 70 17 48 5 39 143 262
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 68 41 20 7 89 238 212
Philadelphia 68 41 20 7 89 232 194
Pittsburgh 68 39 23 6 84 219 194
Columbus 70 33 22 15 81 180 187
Carolina 67 37 25 5 79 217 191
N.Y. Islanders 67 35 23 9 79 188 188
N.Y. Rangers 68 36 28 4 76 228 217
New Jersey 68 28 28 12 68 187 225
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 69 41 18 10 92 220 189
Colorado 68 41 19 8 90 233 186
Dallas 68 37 23 8 82 178 173
Minnesota 69 35 27 7 77 220 220
Nashville 68 34 26 8 76 211 215
Winnipeg 69 35 28 6 76 208 199
Chicago 69 31 30 8 70 206 216
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 70 38 24 8 84 224 209
Edmonton 69 37 24 8 82 221 210
Calgary 70 36 27 7 79 210 215
Vancouver 68 35 27 6 76 223 213
Arizona 69 33 28 8 74 193 183
Anaheim 69 28 32 9 65 180 220
San Jose 69 29 35 5 63 180 220
Los Angeles 68 27 35 6 60 172 209
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.Sunday’s Games
Carolina 6, Pittsburgh 2
Detroit 5, Tampa Bay 4, SO
Vegas 5, Calgary 3
St. Louis 2, Chicago 0
Minnesota 5, Anaheim 4, OT
Columbus 2, Vancouver 1
Colorado 4, San Jose 3Monday’s Games
Washington at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Arizona at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Florida at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.Tuesday’s Games
Boston at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Nashville at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Carolina at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Ottawa at Anaheim, 9 p.m.Wednesday’s Games
San Jose at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Colorado, 9 p.m.
St. Louis at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Ottawa at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.Thursday’s Games
Buffalo at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Carolina at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Washington, 6 p.m.
Nashville at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Vegas at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Florida at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
Spring Training Glance
AMERICAN LEAGUE
W L Pct.
New York 10 5 .667
Texas 11 6 .647
Oakland 12 7 .632
Tampa Bay 9 5 .643
Chicago 10 6 .625
Minnesota 7 5 .583
Baltimore 8 6 .571
Toronto 7 6 .538
Detroit 7 7 .500
Kansas City 8 8 .500
Houston 6 8 .429
Los Angeles 6 8 .429
Boston 6 10 .375
Cleveland 5 12 .294
Seattle 4 11 .267
NATIONAL LEAGUE
W L Pct.
San Diego 11 4 .733
Philadelphia 11 5 .688
Miami 10 5 .667
Milwaukee 8 6 .571
Colorado 8 7 .533
Los Angeles 8 7 .533
San Francisco 8 7 .533
St. Louis 8 7 .533
Cincinnati 7 7 .500
New York 6 9 .400
Arizona 5 9 .357
Atlanta 5 9 .357
Washington 5 9 .357
Chicago 6 12 .333
Pittsburgh 3 12 .200
———Saturday’s GamesMinnesota 7, Detroit 6
Boston (ss) 5, Toronto 2
Miami 2, Washington (ss) 2
St. Louis 5, Houston 1
Philadelphia 10, Boston (ss) 2
Tampa Bay (ss) 1, Atlanta 1
Tampa Bay (ss) 1, Baltimore 0
N.Y. Yankees 7, Pittsburgh 4
Washington (ss) 5, N.Y. Mets 0
San Francisco 12, Chicago White Sox 7
L.A. Dodgers 7, Colorado 1
Kansas City 7, Cincinnati (ss) 2
Chicago Cubs (ss) 8, Cleveland 5
Texas 11, Milwaukee 2
Arizona (ss) 6, L.A. Angels 6
Oakland 8, Seattle 4
Arizona (ss) 10, San Diego 5
Cincinnati (ss) 8, Chicago Cubs (ss) 5
Sunday’s GamesBoston 7, Minnesota 6
Detroit 7, Washington 5
N.Y. Yankees (ss) 1, Atlanta 0
St. Louis 7, Miami 3
Pittsburgh 2, Tampa Bay 2
N.Y. Yankees (ss) 5, Baltimore 5
Toronto 9, Philadelphia 0
N.Y. Mets 3, Houston 1
Cincinnati (ss) 11, Chicago Cubs (ss) 9
Texas 9, L.A. Dodgers 8
San Francisco 8, Seattle 4
Arizona 8, Chicago Cubs (ss) 1
Chicago White Sox (ss) 5, Kansas City 4
Oakland 11, Milwaukee (ss) 3
L.A. Angels (ss) 8, Cincinnati (ss) 8
Milwaukee (ss) 7, L.A. Angels (ss) 3
Chicago White Sox (ss) 6, San Diego 0
Colorado 3, Cleveland 1
Monday’s GamesDetroit vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
Toronto (ss) vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
St. Louis vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay vs. Toronto (ss) at Dunedin, Fla., 12:07 p.m.
Cincinnati vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
San Francisco vs. Cleveland (ss) at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
Cleveland (ss) vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
Kansas City vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
Boston vs. Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 5:05 p.m.
Oakland vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 8:05 p.m.
Seattle vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 9:05 p.m.
Tuesday’s GamesPittsburgh vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets vs. Houston (ss) at West Palm Beach, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
St. Louis vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
Toronto vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
Washington vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
Minnesota vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
Houston (ss) vs. Atlanta (ss) at North Port, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Texas vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Kansas City (ss) vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Arizona vs. Cincinnati (ss) at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. Kansas City (ss) at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (ss) vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
Atlanta (ss) vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 5:05 p.m.
ECHL At A Glance
Eastern Conference
North GP W L OL SL Pts GF GA
x-Nwfndland 59 41 17 0 1 83 236 174
Reading 59 36 17 5 1 78 213 175
Brampton 61 34 24 3 0 71 226 202
Maine 61 32 25 3 1 68 180 183
Adirondack 62 22 27 8 5 57 193 214
Worcester 60 20 36 4 0 44 156 226
South GP W L OL SL Pts GF GA
x-S. Carolina 61 44 13 3 1 92 215 144
x-Florida 62 43 13 4 2 92 227 156
Greenville 64 29 30 4 1 63 210 226
Atlanta 61 29 28 2 2 62 200 230
Orlando 61 26 29 5 1 58 167 179
Jacksonville 60 24 29 6 1 55 173 206
Norfolk 59 13 38 8 0 34 146 246
Western Conference
Central GP W L OL SL Pts GF GA
x-Cincinnati 62 38 16 7 1 84 193 156
Toledo 58 36 17 4 1 77 220 160
Fort Wayne 61 30 23 6 2 68 211 218
Indy 59 29 26 2 2 62 194 175
Kalamazoo 60 23 29 7 1 54 194 240
Wheeling 58 24 29 5 0 53 162 201
Mountain GP W L OL SL Pts GF GA
x-Allen 62 40 14 6 2 88 247 195
Idaho 61 36 18 3 4 79 168 155
Utah 62 34 17 7 4 79 207 164
Tulsa 63 29 26 7 1 66 199 196
Rapid City 60 29 25 5 1 64 181 200
Wichita 61 24 29 8 0 56 179 226
Kansas City 61 24 32 4 1 53 167 217
x-Clinched Playoff Spot
y-Clinched DivisionNOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Saturday’s Games
Newfoundland 6, Adirondack 3
Florida 4, Greenville 1
Jacksonville 3, Atlanta 2, OT
Reading 5, Worcester 2
Brampton 5, Norfolk 4, OT
Fort Wayne 7, Kalamazoo 4
Cincinnati 1, Toledo 0
Tulsa 4, Allen 2
Wichita 4, Kansas City 1
Utah 7, Rapid City 4
South Carolina 5, Idaho 4
Sunday’s Games
Worcester 3, Maine 2, OT
Greenville 2, Jacksonville 1, OT
Toledo 5, Kalamazoo 1
Brampton 3, Reading 1
Wichita 3, Kansas City 2
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Reading at Wheeling, 9:45 a.m.
Worcester at Adirondack, 6 p.m.
Norfolk at Maine, 6 p.m.
Newfoundland at Brampton, 6:15 p.m.