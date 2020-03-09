GOLF

Welcome Back 2020

First Flight: 1. Moorehead and Carr, 68; 2. Wilson and Friggel, 68; 3. Newcomb and Matlock, 69.

Second Flight: 1. Rowe and Smiley, 74; 2. Thompson and Hull, 74; 3. Ratcliff and Hill, 74.

Third Flight: 1. Kisling and Houston, 77; 2. Allen and Hollowell, 78; 3. Janis and Dawson, 78.

Shoots age or better

BROKEN ARROW: Steve Mancino, 76, shot 74.

SOUTH LAKES: Jim Beavers, 94, shot 89.

STONE CREEK: Lew Wade, 81, shot 78.

TENNIS

High school: Boys

Jenks Invitational

Champion: 1. Jenks 59; 2. Edmond North 56; 3. Union 47; 4. Cascia Hall 46; 5. Edmond Memorial 37; 6. (tie) Broken Arrow 36 and Bishop Kelley 36: 8. Heritage Hall 35; 9. Bixby 25; 10. Enid 24; 11.Owasso 20; 12. Henryetta 17; 13. Ponca City 16; 14. Stillwater 14; 15. Muskogee 9; 16. Sand Springs 5.

No. 1 Singles: Third Place, Ash Chandrasekur, Union, def. Alec Rule, Bishop Kelley, 7-5, 6-1; Championship, Matthan Tharakan, Jenks, def. Brandon Baird, Heritage Hall, 6-4, 6-4.

No. 2 Singles: Third Place, Chaden Hessen, Jenks, def. Aaron Boyington, Union, 6-0, 6-0; Championship, Reid Rainwater, Edmond North, def. James Benien, Cascia Hall, 4-6, 6-1, (6).

No. 1 Doubles: Third Place, Fry and Lewis, Edmond North, def. Gannon and Pacilio, Union, 6-1,7-6; Championship, Keeling and Ohlson, Jenks, def. Jansen and Van Horn, Heritage Hall, 6-1, 6-2.

No. 2 Doubles: Third Place, Asch and Shupbach, Edmond Memorial, def. Arbest and Shull, Owasso, 6-1, 6-3; Championship, Stewart and Warman, Edmond North, def. Caylor Hessen and Bernius, Jenks, 6-4, 3-6 (8).

LATEST Line

NBA

Boston 1½ (215½) INDIANA

WASHINGTON 3½ (227½) New York

CHICAGO OFF (OFF) Cleveland

HOUSTON 12½ (244) Minnesota

MEMPHIS 2 (223½) Orlando

SAN ANTONIO OFF (OFF) Dallas

PORTLAND OFF (OFF) Phoenix

LA LAKERS 12 (223½) Brooklyn

GOLDEN STATE OFF (OFF) LA Clippers

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Wake Forest 1 Pittsburgh

North Carolina 3½ Virginia Tech

Manhattan 2 Fairfield

Iona 2½ Canisius

Niagara 1 Marist

Sacramento St 5 Weber State

S. Utah 11 Idaho

N. Arizona 4½ Idaho State

Clemson 2½ Miami

Notre Dame 9½ Boston College

George Mason 4 St. Joseph’s

George Washington 2½ Fordham

Oregon St 2½ Utah

Arizona 4 Washington

Stanford 9½ California

Colorado 8½ Washington St

Minnesota 8½ Northwestern

Indiana 12½ Nebraska

Oklahoma St 5½ Iowa St

TCU 1½ Kansas St

Mississippi 2½ Georgia

Arkansas 8½ Vanderbilt

Old Dominion 1 FAU

FIU 2 Rice

UAB 1 UTSA

Marshall 2½ UTEP

NHL

Nashville -114 MONTREAL +104

Tampa Bay -114 TORONTO +104

Pittsburgh -180 NEW JERSEY +165

PHILADELPHIA -109 Boston -101

Carolina -228 DETROIT +208

DALLAS -163 NY Rangers +153

VANCOUVER -124 NY Islanders +114

ANAHEIM -135 Ottawa +125

Home team in CAPS

USL Championship Glance

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Saint Louis 1 0 0 3 4 1

Indy 1 0 0 3 4 2

Charlotte 1 0 0 3 2 1

Charleston 1 0 0 3 1 0

Louisville 1 0 0 3 1 0

Tampa Bay 1 0 0 3 1 0

Loudoun 0 0 1 1 0 0

Bethlehem Steel 0 0 1 1 0 0

Birmingham 0 0 0 0 0 0

Hartford 0 0 0 0 0 0

Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 0 0

Swope Park Rangers 0 1 0 0 1 2

Atlanta 2 0 1 0 0 0 1

New York Red Bulls II 0 1 0 0 0 1

North Carolina 0 1 0 0 0 1

Memphis 0 1 0 0 2 4

Miami FC 0 1 0 0 1 4

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Phoenix 1 0 0 3 6 1

LA Galaxy II 1 0 0 3 5 1

Reno 1 0 0 3 3 1

Colorado Springs 1 0 0 3 2 1

Austin 1 0 0 3 1 0

San Antonio 1 0 0 3 1 0

Tulsa 0 0 1 1 1 1

Las Vegas 0 0 1 1 1 1

Sacramento 0 0 1 1 1 1

SAN DIEGO LOYAL SC 0 0 1 1 1 1

El Paso 0 0 1 1 0 0

Orange County 0 0 1 1 0 0

OKC Energy 0 1 0 0 1 2

New Mexico 0 1 0 0 0 1

Real Monarchs 0 1 0 0 0 1

Tacoma 0 1 0 0 1 3

Rio Grande Valley 0 1 0 0 1 5

Portland II 0 1 0 0 1 6

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

———Friday, March 6

El Paso 0, Orange County 0, tie

Reno 3, Tacoma 1

Saturday, March 7

Louisville 1, North Carolina 0

Tampa Bay 1, New York Red Bulls II 0

Indy 4, Memphis 2

Loudoun 0, Bethlehem Steel 0, tie

Colorado 2, OKC Energy 1

Saint Louis 4, Miami 1

Austin 1, New Mexico 0

San Antonio 1, Real Monarchs 0

Phoenix 6, Portland 1

Las Vegas 1, San Diego Loyal SC 1, tie

Tulsa 1, Sacramento 1, tie

Sunday, March 8

Charleston 1, Atlanta 0

Charlotte 2, Swope Park Rangers 1

LA Galaxy II 5, Rio Grande Valley 1

Wednesday, March 11

San Diego Loyal SC at Tacoma, 9 p.m.

Friday, March 13

Hartford at New York Red Bulls II, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Austin at LA Galaxy II, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 14

Bethlehem Steel at North Carolina, 1:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Real Monarchs, 4 p.m.

Indy at Swope Park Rangers, 4 p.m.

San Antonio at Colorado, 4:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Saint Louis at Memphis, 7 p.m.

New Mexico at Tulsa, 7 p.m.

Portland at El Paso, 8:30 p.m.

OKC Energy at Reno, 8:30 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at San Diego Loyal SC, 9 p.m.

Sacramento at Las Vegas, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 15

Louisville at Atlanta, 2:30 p.m.

Charleston at Birmingham, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, March 17

Rio Grande Valley at Tulsa, 7 p.m.

XFL

Eastern Conference

W L Pct PF PA

DC 3 2 .600 82 89

St. Louis 3 2 .600 97 77

New York 3 2 .600 79 85

Tampa Bay 1 4 .200 98 115

Western Conference

W L Pct PF PA

Houston 5 0 1.000 158 111

Dallas 2 3 .400 90 102

Los Angeles 2 3 .400 129 122

Seattle 1 4 .200 87 119

Sunday, March 8 DC 15, St. Louis 6

Los Angeles 41, Tampa Bay 34

Saturday’s Games Houston at New York, 1 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.

Sunday’s Games Dallas at DC, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles at Seattle, 6 p.m.

Saturday, March 21 Dallas at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Los Angeles at St. Louis, 4 p.m.

Sunday, March 22 New York at Seattle, 2 p.m.

DC at Houston, 5 p.m.

Saturday, March 28 Tampa Bay at DC, 1 p.m.

St. Louis at New York, 4 p.m.

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Divison

W L Pct GB

x-Toronto 45 18 .714 —

Boston 42 21 .667 3

Phila. 38 26 .594 7½

Brooklyn 29 34 .460 16

New York 20 44 .313 25½

Southeast Divison

W L Pct GB

Miami 41 23 .641 —

Orlando 29 35 .453 12

Washington 23 40 .365 17½

Charlotte 22 41 .349 18½

Atlanta 19 46 .292 22½

Central Divison

W L Pct GB

x-Milwaukee 53 11 .828 —

Indiana 39 25 .609 14

Chicago 21 43 .328 32

Detroit 20 45 .308 33½

Cleveland 19 45 .297 34

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Divison

W L Pct GB

Houston 39 24 .619 —

Dallas 39 26 .600 1

Memphis 32 32 .500 7½

New Orleans 28 36 .438 11½

San Antonio 26 36 .419 12½

Northwest Divison

W L Pct GB

Denver 42 21 .667 —

Utah 41 22 .651 1

Oklahoma City 40 24 .625 2½

Portland 28 37 .431 15

Minnesota 19 44 .302 23

Pacific Divison

W L Pct GB

x-L.A. Lakers 49 13 .790 —

L.A. Clippers 43 20 .683 6½

Sacramento 28 36 .438 22

Phoenix 26 38 .406 24

Golden State 15 49 .234 35

x-clinched playoff spot

Sunday’s Games

Brooklyn 110, Chicago 107

New Orleans 120, Minnesota 107

L.A. Lakers 112, L.A. Clippers 103

Phoenix 140, Milwaukee 131

Oklahoma City 105, Boston 104

Orlando 126, Houston 106

Indiana 112, Dallas 109

Miami 100, Washington 89

New York 96, Detroit 84

Cleveland 132, San Antonio 129, OT

Toronto 118, Sacramento 113

Monday’s Games

Charlotte at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Denver, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Utah, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Boston at Indiana, 6 p.m.

New York at Washington, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Dallas at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Portland, 9 p.m.

Brooklyn at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit at Phila., 6 p.m.

Charlotte at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

New York at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Denver at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Utah at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Sacramento, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Boston at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Portland, 9 p.m.

Brooklyn at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

NHL Glance

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 69 43 14 12 98 225 174

Tampa Bay 69 43 20 6 92 244 193

Toronto 69 35 25 9 79 236 226

Florida 68 34 26 8 76 229 227

Montreal 70 31 30 9 71 210 217

Buffalo 68 29 31 8 66 192 215

Ottawa 69 25 32 12 62 187 235

Detroit 70 17 48 5 39 143 262

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 68 41 20 7 89 238 212

Philadelphia 68 41 20 7 89 232 194

Pittsburgh 68 39 23 6 84 219 194

Columbus 70 33 22 15 81 180 187

Carolina 67 37 25 5 79 217 191

N.Y. Islanders 67 35 23 9 79 188 188

N.Y. Rangers 68 36 28 4 76 228 217

New Jersey 68 28 28 12 68 187 225

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 69 41 18 10 92 220 189

Colorado 68 41 19 8 90 233 186

Dallas 68 37 23 8 82 178 173

Minnesota 69 35 27 7 77 220 220

Nashville 68 34 26 8 76 211 215

Winnipeg 69 35 28 6 76 208 199

Chicago 69 31 30 8 70 206 216

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 70 38 24 8 84 224 209

Edmonton 69 37 24 8 82 221 210

Calgary 70 36 27 7 79 210 215

Vancouver 68 35 27 6 76 223 213

Arizona 69 33 28 8 74 193 183

Anaheim 69 28 32 9 65 180 220

San Jose 69 29 35 5 63 180 220

Los Angeles 68 27 35 6 60 172 209

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.Sunday’s Games

Carolina 6, Pittsburgh 2

Detroit 5, Tampa Bay 4, SO

Vegas 5, Calgary 3

St. Louis 2, Chicago 0

Minnesota 5, Anaheim 4, OT

Columbus 2, Vancouver 1

Colorado 4, San Jose 3Monday’s Games

Washington at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Florida at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.Tuesday’s Games

Boston at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Ottawa at Anaheim, 9 p.m.Wednesday’s Games

San Jose at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Colorado, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Ottawa at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.Thursday’s Games

Buffalo at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Carolina at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Vegas at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Florida at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Spring Training Glance

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct.

New York 10 5 .667

Texas 11 6 .647

Oakland 12 7 .632

Tampa Bay 9 5 .643

Chicago 10 6 .625

Minnesota 7 5 .583

Baltimore 8 6 .571

Toronto 7 6 .538

Detroit 7 7 .500

Kansas City 8 8 .500

Houston 6 8 .429

Los Angeles 6 8 .429

Boston 6 10 .375

Cleveland 5 12 .294

Seattle 4 11 .267

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct.

San Diego 11 4 .733

Philadelphia 11 5 .688

Miami 10 5 .667

Milwaukee 8 6 .571

Colorado 8 7 .533

Los Angeles 8 7 .533

San Francisco 8 7 .533

St. Louis 8 7 .533

Cincinnati 7 7 .500

New York 6 9 .400

Arizona 5 9 .357

Atlanta 5 9 .357

Washington 5 9 .357

Chicago 6 12 .333

Pittsburgh 3 12 .200

———Saturday’s GamesMinnesota 7, Detroit 6

Boston (ss) 5, Toronto 2

Miami 2, Washington (ss) 2

St. Louis 5, Houston 1

Philadelphia 10, Boston (ss) 2

Tampa Bay (ss) 1, Atlanta 1

Tampa Bay (ss) 1, Baltimore 0

N.Y. Yankees 7, Pittsburgh 4

Washington (ss) 5, N.Y. Mets 0

San Francisco 12, Chicago White Sox 7

L.A. Dodgers 7, Colorado 1

Kansas City 7, Cincinnati (ss) 2

Chicago Cubs (ss) 8, Cleveland 5

Texas 11, Milwaukee 2

Arizona (ss) 6, L.A. Angels 6

Oakland 8, Seattle 4

Arizona (ss) 10, San Diego 5

Cincinnati (ss) 8, Chicago Cubs (ss) 5

Sunday’s GamesBoston 7, Minnesota 6

Detroit 7, Washington 5

N.Y. Yankees (ss) 1, Atlanta 0

St. Louis 7, Miami 3

Pittsburgh 2, Tampa Bay 2

N.Y. Yankees (ss) 5, Baltimore 5

Toronto 9, Philadelphia 0

N.Y. Mets 3, Houston 1

Cincinnati (ss) 11, Chicago Cubs (ss) 9

Texas 9, L.A. Dodgers 8

San Francisco 8, Seattle 4

Arizona 8, Chicago Cubs (ss) 1

Chicago White Sox (ss) 5, Kansas City 4

Oakland 11, Milwaukee (ss) 3

L.A. Angels (ss) 8, Cincinnati (ss) 8

Milwaukee (ss) 7, L.A. Angels (ss) 3

Chicago White Sox (ss) 6, San Diego 0

Colorado 3, Cleveland 1

Monday’s GamesDetroit vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Toronto (ss) vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Toronto (ss) at Dunedin, Fla., 12:07 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Cleveland (ss) at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Cleveland (ss) vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Kansas City vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Boston vs. Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 5:05 p.m.

Oakland vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 8:05 p.m.

Seattle vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 9:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s GamesPittsburgh vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets vs. Houston (ss) at West Palm Beach, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Toronto vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Washington vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Houston (ss) vs. Atlanta (ss) at North Port, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Texas vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City (ss) vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Arizona vs. Cincinnati (ss) at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Kansas City (ss) at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (ss) vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta (ss) vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 5:05 p.m.

ECHL At A Glance

Eastern Conference

North GP W L OL SL Pts GF GA

x-Nwfndland 59 41 17 0 1 83 236 174

Reading 59 36 17 5 1 78 213 175

Brampton 61 34 24 3 0 71 226 202

Maine 61 32 25 3 1 68 180 183

Adirondack 62 22 27 8 5 57 193 214

Worcester 60 20 36 4 0 44 156 226

South GP W L OL SL Pts GF GA

x-S. Carolina 61 44 13 3 1 92 215 144

x-Florida 62 43 13 4 2 92 227 156

Greenville 64 29 30 4 1 63 210 226

Atlanta 61 29 28 2 2 62 200 230

Orlando 61 26 29 5 1 58 167 179

Jacksonville 60 24 29 6 1 55 173 206

Norfolk 59 13 38 8 0 34 146 246

Western Conference

Central GP W L OL SL Pts GF GA

x-Cincinnati 62 38 16 7 1 84 193 156

Toledo 58 36 17 4 1 77 220 160

Fort Wayne 61 30 23 6 2 68 211 218

Indy 59 29 26 2 2 62 194 175

Kalamazoo 60 23 29 7 1 54 194 240

Wheeling 58 24 29 5 0 53 162 201

Mountain GP W L OL SL Pts GF GA

x-Allen 62 40 14 6 2 88 247 195

Idaho 61 36 18 3 4 79 168 155

Utah 62 34 17 7 4 79 207 164

Tulsa 63 29 26 7 1 66 199 196

Rapid City 60 29 25 5 1 64 181 200

Wichita 61 24 29 8 0 56 179 226

Kansas City 61 24 32 4 1 53 167 217

x-Clinched Playoff Spot

y-Clinched DivisionNOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Saturday’s Games

Newfoundland 6, Adirondack 3

Florida 4, Greenville 1

Jacksonville 3, Atlanta 2, OT

Reading 5, Worcester 2

Brampton 5, Norfolk 4, OT

Fort Wayne 7, Kalamazoo 4

Cincinnati 1, Toledo 0

Tulsa 4, Allen 2

Wichita 4, Kansas City 1

Utah 7, Rapid City 4

South Carolina 5, Idaho 4

Sunday’s Games

Worcester 3, Maine 2, OT

Greenville 2, Jacksonville 1, OT

Toledo 5, Kalamazoo 1

Brampton 3, Reading 1

Wichita 3, Kansas City 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Reading at Wheeling, 9:45 a.m.

Worcester at Adirondack, 6 p.m.

Norfolk at Maine, 6 p.m.

Newfoundland at Brampton, 6:15 p.m.

