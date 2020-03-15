BASKETBALL

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic W L Pct GB

x-Toronto 46 18 .719 —

x-Boston 43 21 .672 3

Phila. 39 26 .600 7½

Brooklyn 30 34 .469 16

New York 21 45 .318 26

Southeast W L Pct GB

Miami 41 24 .631 —

Orlando 30 35 .462 11

Washington 24 40 .375 16½

Charlotte 23 42 .354 18

Atlanta 20 47 .299 22

Central W L Pct GB

x-Milwaukee 53 12 .815 —

Indiana 39 26 .600 14

Chicago 22 43 .338 31

Detroit 20 46 .303 33½

Cleveland 19 46 .292 34

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest W L Pct GB

Houston 40 24 .625 —

Dallas 40 27 .597 1½

Memphis 32 33 .492 8½

New Orleans 28 36 .438 12

San Antonio 27 36 .429 12½

Northwest W L Pct GB

Denver 43 22 .662 —

Utah 41 23 .641 1½

Oklahoma City 40 24 .625 2½

Portland 29 37 .439 14½

Minnesota 19 45 .297 23½

Pacific W L Pct GB

x-L.A. Lakers 49 14 .778 —

L.A. Clippers 44 20 .688 5½

Sacramento 28 36 .438 21½

Phoenix 26 39 .400 24

Golden State 15 50 .231 35

x-clinched playoff spot

Season suspended until further notice

SOCCER

MLS

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Atlanta 2 0 0 6 4 2

Montreal 1 0 1 4 4 3

New York 1 0 1 4 4 3

Toronto FC 1 0 1 4 3 2

Columbus 1 0 1 4 2 1

D.C. United 1 1 0 3 3 3

Chicago 0 1 1 1 2 3

New England 0 1 1 1 2 3

Orlando City 0 1 1 1 1 2

Philadelphia 0 1 1 1 3 5

Cincinnati 0 2 0 0 3 5

Inter Miami CF 0 2 0 0 1 3

New York City FC 0 2 0 0 0 2

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Kansas City 2 0 0 6 7 1

Minnesota United 2 0 0 6 8 3

Colorado 2 0 0 6 4 2

FC Dallas 1 0 1 4 4 2

Los Angeles FC 1 0 1 4 4 3

Seattle 1 0 1 4 3 2

Portland 1 1 0 3 2 3

Vancouver 1 1 0 3 2 3

Real Salt Lake 0 0 2 2 1 1

LA Galaxy 0 1 1 1 1 2

San Jose 0 1 1 1 4 7

Houston 0 1 1 1 1 5

Nashville SC 0 2 0 0 1 3

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Season suspended until further notice

USL Championship

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Saint Louis 1 0 0 3 4 1

Indy 1 0 0 3 4 2

Charlotte 1 0 0 3 2 1

Charleston 1 0 0 3 1 0

Louisville 1 0 0 3 1 0

Tampa Bay 1 0 0 3 1 0

Loudoun 0 0 1 1 0 0

Bethlehem Steel 0 0 1 1 0 0

Birmingham 0 0 0 0 0 0

Hartford 0 0 0 0 0 0

Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 0 0

Swope Park Rangers 0 1 0 0 1 2

Atlanta 2 0 1 0 0 0 1

New York Red Bulls II 0 1 0 0 0 1

North Carolina 0 1 0 0 0 1

Memphis 0 1 0 0 2 4

Miami FC 0 1 0 0 1 4

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

San Diego Loyal SC 1 0 1 4 3 2

Phoenix 1 0 0 3 6 1

LA Galaxy II 1 0 0 3 5 1

Reno 1 0 0 3 3 1

Colorado Springs 1 0 0 3 2 1

Austin 1 0 0 3 1 0

San Antonio 1 0 0 3 1 0

Tulsa 0 0 1 1 1 1

Las Vegas 0 0 1 1 1 1

Sacramento 0 0 1 1 1 1

El Paso 0 0 1 1 0 0

Orange County 0 0 1 1 0 0

OKC Energy 0 1 0 0 1 2

New Mexico 0 1 0 0 0 1

Real Monarchs 0 1 0 0 0 1

Tacoma 0 2 0 0 2 5

Rio Grande Valley 0 1 0 0 1 5

Portland II 0 1 0 0 1 6

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Season suspended until further notice

HOCKEY

NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 70 44 14 12 100 227 174

Tampa Bay 70 43 21 6 92 245 195

Toronto 70 36 25 9 81 238 227

Florida 69 35 26 8 78 231 228

Montreal 71 31 31 9 71 212 221

Buffalo 69 30 31 8 68 195 217

Ottawa 71 25 34 12 62 191 243

Detroit 71 17 49 5 39 145 267

Metro GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 69 41 20 8 90 240 215

Philadelphia 69 41 21 7 89 232 196

Pittsburgh 69 40 23 6 86 224 196

Carolina 68 38 25 5 81 222 193

Columbus 70 33 22 15 81 180 187

N.Y. Islanders 68 35 23 10 80 192 193

N.Y. Rangers 70 37 28 5 79 234 222

New Jersey 69 28 29 12 68 189 230

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 71 42 19 10 94 225 193

Colorado 70 42 20 8 92 237 191

Dallas 69 37 24 8 82 180 177

Winnipeg 71 37 28 6 80 216 203

Nashville 69 35 26 8 78 215 217

Minnesota 69 35 27 7 77 220 220

Chicago 70 32 30 8 72 212 218

Pacific GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 71 39 24 8 86 227 211

Edmonton 71 37 25 9 83 225 217

Calgary 70 36 27 7 79 210 215

Vancouver 69 36 27 6 78 228 217

Arizona 70 33 29 8 74 195 187

Anaheim 71 29 33 9 67 187 226

Los Angeles 70 29 35 6 64 178 212

San Jose 70 29 36 5 63 182 226

Season suspended until further notice

ECHL

Eastern Conference

North GP W L OL SL Pts GF GA

x-Nwfndland 60 42 17 0 1 85 240 177

x-Reading 60 37 17 5 1 80 218 176

Brampton 62 34 25 3 0 71 229 206

Maine 62 32 26 3 1 68 182 186

Adirondack 63 22 28 8 5 57 197 219

Worcester 61 21 36 4 0 46 161 230

South GP W L OL SL Pts GF GA

x-S. Carolina 62 44 14 3 1 92 216 147

x-Florida 62 43 13 4 2 92 227 156

Greenville 64 29 30 4 1 63 210 226

Atlanta 61 29 28 2 2 62 200 230

Orlando 62 27 29 5 1 60 170 180

Jacksonville 60 24 29 6 1 55 173 206

Norfolk 60 14 38 8 0 36 149 248

Western Conference

Central GP W L OL SL Pts GF GA

x-Cincinnati 63 38 17 7 1 84 196 161

Toledo 59 37 17 4 1 79 225 163

Fort Wayne 62 31 23 6 2 70 218 220

Indy 60 30 26 2 2 64 195 175

Kalamazoo 61 23 30 7 1 54 194 241

Wheeling 59 24 30 5 0 53 163 206

Mountain GP W L OL SL Pts GF GA

x-Allen 62 40 14 6 2 88 247 195

Idaho 61 36 18 3 4 79 168 155

Utah 62 34 17 7 4 79 207 164

Tulsa 63 29 26 7 1 66 199 196

Rapid City 60 29 25 5 1 64 181 200

Wichita 62 24 30 8 0 56 181 233

Kansas City 61 24 32 4 1 53 167 217

x-Clinched Playoffs

y-Clinched Division

Final standings; remainder of season canceled

Golf

Local

MEADOWBROOK CC

MGA St. Paddy’s Scramble

1. Dan Brafford, Scott Gentry, Sparky Grober, Mike O’Niel, 56.5; 1. Brody Moses, Kyle Brierly, Jim Heath, Caleb Westfahl, 56.5; 1. Steve Ramsey, Daniel Harrison, Bob Abbott, David Lange, 56.5; 4. Tom Hess, John Harding, Steve Strong, Ted Marshall, 59; 5. Jamie Voegeli, Todd Hoffman, Ron Herwig, Bob Junger 60.5.

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

TEXAS RANGERS: Optioned LHP Joe Palumbo to Nashville (PCL).

Football

National Football League

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS: Agreed to terms with T Anthony Castonzo on a two-year extension.

TENNESSE TITANS: Agreed to terms with QB Ryan Tannehill on a four-year extension.

