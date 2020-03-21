1969 — West Chester State beats Western Carolina 65-39 to win the first women’s college national championship. The game is played using the six-player format.

1986 — Trevor Berbick wins a unanimous 15-round decision over Pinklon Thomas in Las Vegas for the WBC heavyweight title.

1994 — The NFL announces the addition of the 2-point conversion, the league’s first scoring change in 75 seasons.

1997 — Tara Lipinski’s jumps, the cleanest and the surest in women’s figure skating, lift the 14-year-old into history as the youngest women’s world champion.

2000 — Pat Verbeek of the Detroit Red Wings scores twice in a 2-2 tie with Calgary to become the 28th player in NHL history with 500 career goals.

2008 — The first of two assists by Colorado captain Joe Sakic in a 7-5 loss to Edmonton gives him 1,000 for his career. He is the 11th player in NHL history to reach the milestone.

2011 — The NFL owners vote to make all scoring plays subject to review by the replay official and referee.

2013 — Florida Gulf Coast, a school so new it wasn’t eligible for the NCAA men’s tournament until last year, upsets second-seeded Georgetown 78-68 in the second round of the South Regional. The Eagles used a 21-2 second-half run to pull away and hold on in the final minute to become the seventh No. 15 seed to beat a No. 2.

2017 — Marcus Stroman takes a no-hitter into the seventh inning, Ian Kinsler slugs a two-run homer and the United States routs Puerto Rico 8-0 to win its first World Baseball Classic in four tries.

2017 — Russell Westbrook records his 35th triple-double of the season with 18 points, 11 rebounds and 14 assists and the Oklahoma City Thunder cruises to a 122-97 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. Westbrook, who made all six of his field-goal attempts and all six of his free throws, is the first NBA player to have a triple-double without missing a shot attempt or free throw.

