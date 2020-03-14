BASEBALL
High school
Owasso 10, Life Touch (KS) 2
Life Prep 000 20 — 2 0 2
Owasso 023 5x — 10 7 1
Burrows, Sarota (2), McPhee (4) and Sarota, Hawach-Torres; Rae, Wright (5) and Casey. W: Rae (1-0). L: Burrows. HR: Owasso, Skalnik (3).
BASKETBALL
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic W L Pct GB
x-Toronto 46 18 .719 —
x-Boston 43 21 .672 3
Phila. 39 26 .600 7½
Brooklyn 30 34 .469 16
New York 21 45 .318 26
Southeast W L Pct GB
Miami 41 24 .631 —
Orlando 30 35 .462 11
Washington 24 40 .375 16½
Charlotte 23 42 .354 18
Atlanta 20 47 .299 22
Central W L Pct GB
x-Milwaukee 53 12 .815 —
Indiana 39 26 .600 14
Chicago 22 43 .338 31
Detroit 20 46 .303 33½
Cleveland 19 46 .292 34
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest W L Pct GB
Houston 40 24 .625 —
Dallas 40 27 .597 1½
Memphis 32 33 .492 8½
New Orleans 28 36 .438 12
San Antonio 27 36 .429 12½
Northwest W L Pct GB
Denver 43 22 .662 —
Utah 41 23 .641 1½
Oklahoma City 40 24 .625 2½
Portland 29 37 .439 14½
Minnesota 19 45 .297 23½
Pacific W L Pct GB
x-L.A. Lakers 49 14 .778 —
L.A. Clippers 44 20 .688 5½
Sacramento 28 36 .438 21½
Phoenix 26 39 .400 24
Golden State 15 50 .231 35
x-clinched playoff spot
Season suspended until further notice
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 70 44 14 12 100 227 174
Tampa Bay 70 43 21 6 92 245 195
Toronto 70 36 25 9 81 238 227
Florida 69 35 26 8 78 231 228
Montreal 71 31 31 9 71 212 221
Buffalo 69 30 31 8 68 195 217
Ottawa 71 25 34 12 62 191 243
Detroit 71 17 49 5 39 145 267
Metro GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 69 41 20 8 90 240 215
Philadelphia 69 41 21 7 89 232 196
Pittsburgh 69 40 23 6 86 224 196
Carolina 68 38 25 5 81 222 193
Columbus 70 33 22 15 81 180 187
N.Y. Islanders 68 35 23 10 80 192 193
N.Y. Rangers 70 37 28 5 79 234 222
New Jersey 69 28 29 12 68 189 230
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 71 42 19 10 94 225 193
Colorado 70 42 20 8 92 237 191
Dallas 69 37 24 8 82 180 177
Winnipeg 71 37 28 6 80 216 203
Nashville 69 35 26 8 78 215 217
Minnesota 69 35 27 7 77 220 220
Chicago 70 32 30 8 72 212 218
Pacific GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 71 39 24 8 86 227 211
Edmonton 71 37 25 9 83 225 217
Calgary 70 36 27 7 79 210 215
Vancouver 69 36 27 6 78 228 217
Arizona 70 33 29 8 74 195 187
Anaheim 71 29 33 9 67 187 226
Los Angeles 70 29 35 6 64 178 212
San Jose 70 29 36 5 63 182 226
Season suspended until further notice
ECHL
Eastern Conference
North GP W L OL SL Pts GF GA
x-Nwfndland 60 42 17 0 1 85 240 177
x-Reading 60 37 17 5 1 80 218 176
Brampton 62 34 25 3 0 71 229 206
Maine 62 32 26 3 1 68 182 186
Adirondack 63 22 28 8 5 57 197 219
Worcester 61 21 36 4 0 46 161 230
South GP W L OL SL Pts GF GA
x-S. Carolina 62 44 14 3 1 92 216 147
x-Florida 62 43 13 4 2 92 227 156
Greenville 64 29 30 4 1 63 210 226
Atlanta 61 29 28 2 2 62 200 230
Orlando 62 27 29 5 1 60 170 180
Jacksonville 60 24 29 6 1 55 173 206
Norfolk 60 14 38 8 0 36 149 248
Western Conference
Central GP W L OL SL Pts GF GA
x-Cincinnati 63 38 17 7 1 84 196 161
Toledo 59 37 17 4 1 79 225 163
Fort Wayne 62 31 23 6 2 70 218 220
Indy 60 30 26 2 2 64 195 175
Kalamazoo 61 23 30 7 1 54 194 241
Wheeling 59 24 30 5 0 53 163 206
Mountain GP W L OL SL Pts GF GA
x-Allen 62 40 14 6 2 88 247 195
Idaho 61 36 18 3 4 79 168 155
Utah 62 34 17 7 4 79 207 164
Tulsa 63 29 26 7 1 66 199 196
Rapid City 60 29 25 5 1 64 181 200
Wichita 62 24 30 8 0 56 181 233
Kansas City 61 24 32 4 1 53 167 217
x-Clinched Playoff Spot
y-Clinched Division
Season suspended until further notice
Golf
Local
MEADOWBROOK CC
St. Paddy’s Scramble
Closest to the Pin
No. 5 Bob Junger; No. 8 Kyle Brierly; No. 11 John Dobbs; No. 16 Brian Cook
Hole-in-one
MEADOWBROOK CC: Jim Heath, No. 5, 112 yards, 9 iron.
Transactions
Baseball
Major League Baseball
National League
WASHINGTON NATIONALS: Assigned INFs Jacob Wilson, Brandon Snyder, C Tyler Gushue, OF JB Schuck, RHP Dakota Bacus, RHP Bryan Bonnell and RHP Will Crowe to minor League Camp. Optioned INF Jake Noll, LHP Ben Braymer, RHP Aaron Barrett, RHP Kyle McGowin to Fresno (PCL). Announced the unconditional release of RHP David Hernandez, and RHP Hunte Strickland.
College
IONA COLLEGE: Named Hall of Famer Rick Pitino as men’s head basketball coach.