BASEBALL

High school

Owasso 10, Life Touch (KS) 2

Life Prep 000 20 — 2 0 2

Owasso 023 5x — 10 7 1

Burrows, Sarota (2), McPhee (4) and Sarota, Hawach-Torres; Rae, Wright (5) and Casey. W: Rae (1-0). L: Burrows. HR: Owasso, Skalnik (3).

BASKETBALL

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic W L Pct GB

x-Toronto 46 18 .719 —

x-Boston 43 21 .672 3

Phila. 39 26 .600 7½

Brooklyn 30 34 .469 16

New York 21 45 .318 26

Southeast W L Pct GB

Miami 41 24 .631 —

Orlando 30 35 .462 11

Washington 24 40 .375 16½

Charlotte 23 42 .354 18

Atlanta 20 47 .299 22

Central W L Pct GB

x-Milwaukee 53 12 .815 —

Indiana 39 26 .600 14

Chicago 22 43 .338 31

Detroit 20 46 .303 33½

Cleveland 19 46 .292 34

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest W L Pct GB

Houston 40 24 .625 —

Dallas 40 27 .597 1½

Memphis 32 33 .492 8½

New Orleans 28 36 .438 12

San Antonio 27 36 .429 12½

Northwest W L Pct GB

Denver 43 22 .662 —

Utah 41 23 .641 1½

Oklahoma City 40 24 .625 2½

Portland 29 37 .439 14½

Minnesota 19 45 .297 23½

Pacific W L Pct GB

x-L.A. Lakers 49 14 .778 —

L.A. Clippers 44 20 .688 5½

Sacramento 28 36 .438 21½

Phoenix 26 39 .400 24

Golden State 15 50 .231 35

x-clinched playoff spot

Season suspended until further notice

HOCKEY

NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 70 44 14 12 100 227 174

Tampa Bay 70 43 21 6 92 245 195

Toronto 70 36 25 9 81 238 227

Florida 69 35 26 8 78 231 228

Montreal 71 31 31 9 71 212 221

Buffalo 69 30 31 8 68 195 217

Ottawa 71 25 34 12 62 191 243

Detroit 71 17 49 5 39 145 267

Metro GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 69 41 20 8 90 240 215

Philadelphia 69 41 21 7 89 232 196

Pittsburgh 69 40 23 6 86 224 196

Carolina 68 38 25 5 81 222 193

Columbus 70 33 22 15 81 180 187

N.Y. Islanders 68 35 23 10 80 192 193

N.Y. Rangers 70 37 28 5 79 234 222

New Jersey 69 28 29 12 68 189 230

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 71 42 19 10 94 225 193

Colorado 70 42 20 8 92 237 191

Dallas 69 37 24 8 82 180 177

Winnipeg 71 37 28 6 80 216 203

Nashville 69 35 26 8 78 215 217

Minnesota 69 35 27 7 77 220 220

Chicago 70 32 30 8 72 212 218

Pacific GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 71 39 24 8 86 227 211

Edmonton 71 37 25 9 83 225 217

Calgary 70 36 27 7 79 210 215

Vancouver 69 36 27 6 78 228 217

Arizona 70 33 29 8 74 195 187

Anaheim 71 29 33 9 67 187 226

Los Angeles 70 29 35 6 64 178 212

San Jose 70 29 36 5 63 182 226

Season suspended until further notice

ECHL

Eastern Conference

North GP W L OL SL Pts GF GA

x-Nwfndland 60 42 17 0 1 85 240 177

x-Reading 60 37 17 5 1 80 218 176

Brampton 62 34 25 3 0 71 229 206

Maine 62 32 26 3 1 68 182 186

Adirondack 63 22 28 8 5 57 197 219

Worcester 61 21 36 4 0 46 161 230

South GP W L OL SL Pts GF GA

x-S. Carolina 62 44 14 3 1 92 216 147

x-Florida 62 43 13 4 2 92 227 156

Greenville 64 29 30 4 1 63 210 226

Atlanta 61 29 28 2 2 62 200 230

Orlando 62 27 29 5 1 60 170 180

Jacksonville 60 24 29 6 1 55 173 206

Norfolk 60 14 38 8 0 36 149 248

Western Conference

Central GP W L OL SL Pts GF GA

x-Cincinnati 63 38 17 7 1 84 196 161

Toledo 59 37 17 4 1 79 225 163

Fort Wayne 62 31 23 6 2 70 218 220

Indy 60 30 26 2 2 64 195 175

Kalamazoo 61 23 30 7 1 54 194 241

Wheeling 59 24 30 5 0 53 163 206

Mountain GP W L OL SL Pts GF GA

x-Allen 62 40 14 6 2 88 247 195

Idaho 61 36 18 3 4 79 168 155

Utah 62 34 17 7 4 79 207 164

Tulsa 63 29 26 7 1 66 199 196

Rapid City 60 29 25 5 1 64 181 200

Wichita 62 24 30 8 0 56 181 233

Kansas City 61 24 32 4 1 53 167 217

x-Clinched Playoff Spot

y-Clinched Division

Season suspended until further notice

Golf

Local

MEADOWBROOK CC

St. Paddy’s Scramble

Closest to the Pin

No. 5 Bob Junger; No. 8 Kyle Brierly; No. 11 John Dobbs; No. 16 Brian Cook

Hole-in-one

MEADOWBROOK CC: Jim Heath, No. 5, 112 yards, 9 iron.

Transactions

Baseball

Major League Baseball

National League

WASHINGTON NATIONALS: Assigned INFs Jacob Wilson, Brandon Snyder, C Tyler Gushue, OF JB Schuck, RHP Dakota Bacus, RHP Bryan Bonnell and RHP Will Crowe to minor League Camp. Optioned INF Jake Noll, LHP Ben Braymer, RHP Aaron Barrett, RHP Kyle McGowin to Fresno (PCL). Announced the unconditional release of RHP David Hernandez, and RHP Hunte Strickland.

College

IONA COLLEGE: Named Hall of Famer Rick Pitino as men’s head basketball coach.

