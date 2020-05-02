College

2019-20 University of Tulsa Golden ‘Cane Awards

Ultimate Team Members

(awarded to student-athletes based on academic success, campus involvement, community outreach and athletic participation)

Martins Igbanu, Men’s Basketball, Senior

Caitlin Klopfer, Women’s XC/Track, RS-Junior

Reed Sadehaven, Men’s XC/Track, RS-Junior

Chris Paul, Football, Sophomore

Daniela Fusco-House, Rowing, Senior

Rooks Hunter, Men’s Soccer, Sophomore

Martina Okalova, Women’s Tennis, Senior

Vera Ploner, Women’s Tennis, Senior

Taylor Horsfall, Volleyball, Senior

Mariah Pardo, Volleyball, Senior

Dan Bitson Courage Award

(presented to the TU student-athlete who exemplifies courage, perseverance and tenacity for overcoming adversity)

Cristian Williams, Football

Faculty Athletic Board Classroom Grit Award

(awarded to one male and one female graduating senior student-athlete who has faced the rigors of TU classes with extraordinary commitment and effort)

Robert Revels III, Football

Lindsey Smith, Rowing

Wilson Holloway Ultimate Service Award

(recognizes the efforts of student support staff for service to the teams and student-athletes)

Blake Browning, Football equipment

Warren Garrison Academic Excellence Award

(presented to male and female senior student-athlete, academically, who has maintained the highest cumulative GPA)

Male: Rooks Hunter, Soccer

Female: Kassidy Scott, Softball

Student-Athlete Advisory Committee Faculty Member of the Year Award

(selected by the TU Student-Athlete Advisory Committee)

Elsa Plumlee, Spanish Professor

Individual sport award winners

Men’s Basketball

Offensive Player of the Year: Martins Igbanu

Co-Defensive Player of the Year: Darien Jackson, Brandon Rachal

Women’s Basketball

Offensive Player of the Year: Kendrian Elliott

Defensive Player of the Year: KK Rodriguez

Cross Country

Female Athlete of the Year: Caitlin Klopfer

Male Athlete of the Year: Peter Lynch

Football

Co-Offensive Player of the Year: Keylon Stokes, Shamari Brooks

Co-Defensive Player of the Year: Trevis Gipson, Reggie Robinson II

Special Teams Player of the Year: Thomas Bennett

Women’s Golf

Golfer of the Year: Lorena Tseng

Women’s Rowing

Co-Most Valuable Rower: Sarolta Papp

Co-Most Valuable Rower: Veronique Ulrich

Men’s Soccer

Offensive Player of the Year: Harris Partain

Defensive Player of the Year: Mitchell Cashion

Women’s Soccer

Offensive Player of the Year: Valiree Morris

Defensive Player of the Year: Reagan Whitlow

Softball

Offensive Player of the Year: Alexis Perry

Defensive Player of the Year: Samantha Pochop

Men’s Tennis

Most Valuable Player: Kody Pearson

Women’s Tennis

Most Valuable Player: Martina Okalova

Track & Field

Men’s Indoor Athlete of the Year: Patrick Dever

Women’s Indoor Athlete of the Year: Carsyn Spurgeon

Volleyball

Offensive Player of the Year: Callie Cook

Defensive Player of the Year: Taylor Horsfall

Golf

Local

PAGE BELCHER

Christian Men’s Fellowship

1. Bob Bell 67, 2. Don Liland 70, 3. Ron Wilson 71, 4. Kerry Cottrell 72, 5. Hank Prideaux 73, 5. Charles Webster 73, 7. George Dany 74, 8. Mike Gregory 77, 8. Mel Hayes 77, 10. Mark Clemons 78, 10. Bill Kusleika 78, 12. Frank Prentice 79, 12 . Jerry Henderson 79, 14. Darrell Hathcock 81, 15. George Siler 83.

Hole-in-one

LAFORTUNE PARK (Par 3): Tom Murphy, No. 11, 115 yards, 9 iron.

TULSA COUNTRY CLUB: Mike Smith, No. 14, 140 yards, 4 hybrid.

Shoots age or better

FOREST RIDGE: Bob Meyers, 74, shot 74.

MEADOWBROOK CC: Jim Heath, 83, shot 82.

MOHAWK PARK (Woodbine): Jack Coursey, 96, shot 94, Jerry Tinsley, 82, shot 75; Joe Reeves, 83, shot 81.

