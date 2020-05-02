College
2019-20 University of Tulsa Golden ‘Cane Awards
Ultimate Team Members
(awarded to student-athletes based on academic success, campus involvement, community outreach and athletic participation)
Martins Igbanu, Men’s Basketball, Senior
Caitlin Klopfer, Women’s XC/Track, RS-Junior
Reed Sadehaven, Men’s XC/Track, RS-Junior
Chris Paul, Football, Sophomore
Daniela Fusco-House, Rowing, Senior
Rooks Hunter, Men’s Soccer, Sophomore
Martina Okalova, Women’s Tennis, Senior
Vera Ploner, Women’s Tennis, Senior
Taylor Horsfall, Volleyball, Senior
Mariah Pardo, Volleyball, Senior
Dan Bitson Courage Award
(presented to the TU student-athlete who exemplifies courage, perseverance and tenacity for overcoming adversity)
Cristian Williams, Football
Faculty Athletic Board Classroom Grit Award
(awarded to one male and one female graduating senior student-athlete who has faced the rigors of TU classes with extraordinary commitment and effort)
Robert Revels III, Football
Lindsey Smith, Rowing
Wilson Holloway Ultimate Service Award
(recognizes the efforts of student support staff for service to the teams and student-athletes)
Blake Browning, Football equipment
Warren Garrison Academic Excellence Award
(presented to male and female senior student-athlete, academically, who has maintained the highest cumulative GPA)
Male: Rooks Hunter, Soccer
Female: Kassidy Scott, Softball
Student-Athlete Advisory Committee Faculty Member of the Year Award
(selected by the TU Student-Athlete Advisory Committee)
Elsa Plumlee, Spanish Professor
Individual sport award winners
Men’s Basketball
Offensive Player of the Year: Martins Igbanu
Co-Defensive Player of the Year: Darien Jackson, Brandon Rachal
Women’s Basketball
Offensive Player of the Year: Kendrian Elliott
Defensive Player of the Year: KK Rodriguez
Cross Country
Female Athlete of the Year: Caitlin Klopfer
Male Athlete of the Year: Peter Lynch
Football
Co-Offensive Player of the Year: Keylon Stokes, Shamari Brooks
Co-Defensive Player of the Year: Trevis Gipson, Reggie Robinson II
Special Teams Player of the Year: Thomas Bennett
Women’s Golf
Golfer of the Year: Lorena Tseng
Women’s Rowing
Co-Most Valuable Rower: Sarolta Papp
Co-Most Valuable Rower: Veronique Ulrich
Men’s Soccer
Offensive Player of the Year: Harris Partain
Defensive Player of the Year: Mitchell Cashion
Women’s Soccer
Offensive Player of the Year: Valiree Morris
Defensive Player of the Year: Reagan Whitlow
Softball
Offensive Player of the Year: Alexis Perry
Defensive Player of the Year: Samantha Pochop
Men’s Tennis
Most Valuable Player: Kody Pearson
Women’s Tennis
Most Valuable Player: Martina Okalova
Track & Field
Men’s Indoor Athlete of the Year: Patrick Dever
Women’s Indoor Athlete of the Year: Carsyn Spurgeon
Volleyball
Offensive Player of the Year: Callie Cook
Defensive Player of the Year: Taylor Horsfall
Golf
Local
PAGE BELCHER
Christian Men’s Fellowship
1. Bob Bell 67, 2. Don Liland 70, 3. Ron Wilson 71, 4. Kerry Cottrell 72, 5. Hank Prideaux 73, 5. Charles Webster 73, 7. George Dany 74, 8. Mike Gregory 77, 8. Mel Hayes 77, 10. Mark Clemons 78, 10. Bill Kusleika 78, 12. Frank Prentice 79, 12 . Jerry Henderson 79, 14. Darrell Hathcock 81, 15. George Siler 83.
Hole-in-one
LAFORTUNE PARK (Par 3): Tom Murphy, No. 11, 115 yards, 9 iron.
TULSA COUNTRY CLUB: Mike Smith, No. 14, 140 yards, 4 hybrid.
Shoots age or better
FOREST RIDGE: Bob Meyers, 74, shot 74.
MEADOWBROOK CC: Jim Heath, 83, shot 82.
MOHAWK PARK (Woodbine): Jack Coursey, 96, shot 94, Jerry Tinsley, 82, shot 75; Joe Reeves, 83, shot 81.