Christian Men’s Fellowship
1. Tyrone Gilyard 72; 2. Don Liland 73; 2. Ron Wilson 73; 2. Bill Kusleika 73; 2. Mel Hayes 73; 6. Bob Bell 74; 6. Hank Prideaux 74; 6. B.J. Barnhart 74; 6. Darrell Hathcock 74; 10. Richard Tullis 75; 11. Charles Webster 78; 12. Ed Hendrix 79; 13. George Siler 80; 14. Frank Prentice 81; 14. Dave Hohensee 81; 16. Jerry Henderson 84; 17. Mike Gregory 86.
THE PATRIOT
1, David Bond and Mike Schultz -4.4, 31.6; 2, Gerry Carnley and Adam Hannaford -2, 34; 3, Marc Kepka and Josh Wilson -1.9, 34.1; 4, Darrin Maddox and Eric Gonseth -1.1, 34.9; T5, Alan Killion and Grant Killion -1, 35; T5, Ty Patterson and Jason Stone -1, 35; 7, Jim Hall and David Hamlin -0.9, 35.1.
1, Phillip Wilson and Jeff Clagg -2, 34; 2, John Creekmore and Tim Victory E, 36; 3, Trae Elias and Levi Molini +2, 38.
Holes-in-one
BROKEN ARROW G&AC: Allen Anderson, No. 6, 108 yards, pitching wedge; Dan Brasso, No. 6, 108 yards, pitching wedge.
Shoots age or better
BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 78, shot 77.
TULSA COUNTRY CLUB: Jim Metcalf, 92, shot 85.
Motorsports
NASCAR: Alsco Uniforms 500
Late Thursday at Concord, N.C.
Charlotte Motor Speedway
Lap length: 1.50 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
C=Chevrolet, T=Toyota, F=Ford
1. (19) Chase Elliott, C, 208 laps, 49 points.
2. (29) Denny Hamlin, T, 208, 35.
3. (18) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 208, 52.
4. (24) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., C, 208, 38.
5. (14) Kurt Busch, C, 208, 40.
6. (8) Joey Logano, F, 208, 49.
7. (20) Brad Keselowski, F, 208, 30.
8. (7) Austin Dillon, C, 208, 37.
9. (15) Martin Truex Jr., T, 208, 28.
10. (16) Kevin Harvick, F, 208, 40.
11. (40) Jimmie Johnson, C, 208, 26.
12. (1) William Byron, C, 208, 25.
13. (5) John H. N, Ford, 208, 27.
14. (13) Tyler Reddick, C, 208, 23.
15. (4) Matt DiBenedetto, F, 208, 30.
16. (39) Clint Bowyer, F, 208, 21.
17. (27) Ryan Newman, F, 208, 20.
18. (9) Cole Custer, F, 208, 19.
19. (23) Corey Lajoie, F, 208, 18.
20. (6) Aric Almirola, F, 208, 17.
21. (12) Christopher Bell, T, 208, 18.
22. (11) Chris Buescher, F, 208, 16.
23. (26) Matt Kenseth, C, 207, 14.
24. (22) Ryan Preece, C, 207, 13.
25. (3) Michael McDowell, F, 207, 12.
26. (10) Erik Jones, T, 207, 11.
27. (25) Ty Dillon, C, 207, 10.
28. (28) Daniel Suarez, T, 207, 9.
29. (17) Kyle Busch, T, 207, 8.
30. (31) Gray Gaulding, F, 206, 7.
31. (2) Alex Bowman, C, 206, 22.
32. (35) Quin Houff, C, 205, 5.
33. (34) Timmy Hill, T, 205, 0.
34. (21) JJ Yeley, C, 204, 0.
35. (32) BJ McLeod, F, 203, 0.
36. (37) Josh Bilicki, C, 200, 0.
37. (38) Bubba Wallace, C, accident, 165, 2.
38. (30) Brennan Poole, C, accident, 86, 1.
39. (36) Joey Gase, C, garage, 8, 0.
40. (33) Garrett Smithley, C, accident, 0, 0.
———Race Statistics Average Speed of Race Winner: 125.309 mph.
Time of Race: 2 hours, 29 minutes, 23 seconds.
Margin of Victory: 2.208 seconds.
Caution Flags: 7 for 37 laps.
Lead Changes: 14 among 8 drivers.
Lap Leaders: W.Byron 0; M.DiBenedetto 1-9; W.Byron 10; M.DiBenedetto 11; W.Byron 12-21; J.Logano 22-23; M.McDowell 24; J.Logano 25-57; R.Blaney 58; J.Logano 59-65; K.Harvick 66-74; A.Bowman 75-125; K.Harvick 126-145; R.Blaney 146; K.Harvick 147-180; C.Elliott 181-208
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): K.Harvick, 3 times for 63 laps; A.Bowman, 1 time for 51 laps; J.Logano, 3 times for 42 laps; C.Elliott, 1 time for 28 laps; W.Byron, 2 times for 11 laps; M.DiBenedetto, 2 times for 10 laps; R.Blaney, 2 times for 2 laps; M.McDowell, 1 time for 1 lap.
Wins: J.Logano, 2; D.Hamlin, 2; K.Harvick, 1; C.Elliott, 1; A.Bowman, 1; B.Keselowski, 1.
Top 16 in Points: 1. K.Harvick, 331; 2. J.Logano, 317; 3. C.Elliott, 290; 4. A.Bowman, 288; 5. B.Keselowski, 265; 6. R.Blaney, 264; 7. M.Truex, 263; 8. D.Hamlin, 244; 9. A.Almirola, 225; 10. Ku.Busch, 223; 11. M.DiBenedetto, 220; 12. Ky.Busch, 217; 13. E.Jones, 193; 14. C.Bowyer, 192; 15. A.Dillon, 190; 16. J.Johnson, 188.
———NASCAR Driver Rating Formula A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.
The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.