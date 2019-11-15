Soccer
College: Men
GAC/MIAA Tournament
Semifinal
Rogers State 2, Northeastern St. 0
Basketball
NBA STANDINGS
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic W L Pct GB
Boston 9 1 .900 —
Toronto 8 3 .727 1½
Philadelphia 7 5 .583 3
Brooklyn 4 7 .364 5½
New York 3 9 .250 7
Southeast W L Pct GB
Miami 8 3 .727 —
Charlotte 5 7 .417 3½
Orlando 5 7 .417 3½
Atlanta 4 7 .364 4
Washington 3 7 .300 4½
Central W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 8 3 .727 —
Indiana 7 5 .583 1½
Cleveland 4 7 .364 4
Chicago 4 8 .333 4½
Detroit 4 9 .308 5
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest W L Pct GB
Houston 9 3 .750 —
Dallas 6 5 .545 2½
Memphis 5 7 .417 4
San Antonio 5 7 .417 4
New Orleans 3 8 .273 5½
Northwest W L Pct GB
Denver 8 3 .727 —
Utah 8 4 .667 ½
Minnesota 7 5 .583 1½
Oklahoma City 5 7 .417 3½
Portland 4 8 .333 4½
Pacific W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 9 2 .818 —
Phoenix 7 4 .636 2
L.A. Clippers 7 5 .583 2½
Sacramento 4 6 .400 4½
Golden State 2 10 .167 7½
———
Thursday’s Games
Miami 108, Cleveland 97
Milwaukee 124, Chicago 115
New Orleans 132, L.A. Clippers 127
New York 106, Dallas 103
Phoenix 128, Atlanta 112
Denver 101, Brooklyn 93<
Friday’s Games
Charlotte 109, Detroit 106
Orlando 111, San Antonio 109
Houston 111, Indiana 102
Memphis 107, Utah 106
Oklahoma City 127, Philadelphia 119, OT
Washington 137, Minnesota 116
Boston at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.<
Saturday’s Games
Brooklyn at Chicago, 5 p.m.
Milwaukee at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Charlotte at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Miami, 7 p.m.
Portland at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.<
Sunday’s Games
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 2 p.m.
Boston at Sacramento, 2:30 p.m.
Denver at Memphis, 5 p.m.
Washington at Orlando, 5 p.m.
Golden State at New Orleans, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Lakers, 8:30 p.m.<
Monday’s Games
Cleveland at New York, 6 p.m.
Charlotte at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Indiana at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Portland at Houston, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Utah, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.<
Volleyball
College
Iowa State d. Oklahoma 25-23, 24-26, 25-15, 27-25
Hockey
ECHL At A Glance
Eastern Conference
North W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Reading 9 4 2 0 20 51 51
Newfoundland 8 5 0 0 16 58 46
Brampton 8 6 0 0 16 50 44
Adirondack 6 5 0 2 14 34 36
Maine 6 4 0 1 13 40 37
Worcester 4 8 0 0 8 31 46
South W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 9 1 0 0 18 41 22
Florida 9 4 0 0 18 43 33
Greenville 7 6 0 1 15 57 53
Atlanta 5 6 0 0 10 45 52
Jacksonville 3 6 2 0 8 35 47
Orlando 3 7 1 1 8 26 40
Norfolk 2 9 3 0 7 29 55
Western Conference
Central W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 8 4 1 0 17 33 35
Fort Wayne 7 4 1 0 15 54 45
Toledo 7 4 1 0 15 48 40
Indy 6 5 0 0 12 40 32
Wheeling 5 5 1 0 11 37 43
Kalamazoo 4 3 2 0 10 35 36
Mountain W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Rapid City 9 4 2 0 20 51 39
Allen 9 3 1 0 19 42 38
Idaho 8 3 2 1 19 36 32
Wichita 8 4 3 0 19 48 52
Tulsa 6 9 1 0 13 51 56
Kansas City 5 7 1 0 11 40 45
Utah 4 6 2 1 11 42 42
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
———
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta 5, Jacksonville 4
Florida 4, Orlando 1
Brampton 5, Worcester 2
Cincinnati 1, Allen 0, OT<
Friday’s Games
Newfoundland 4, Toledo 3
Reading 4, Adirondack 1
Jacksonville 7, Atlanta 3
South Carolina 4, Indy 3
Utah 2, Wheeling 1
Maine 6, Brampton 3
Greenville 8, Norfolk 1
Rapid City 5, Tulsa 4
Idaho 4, Wichita 1
Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 7:05 p.m.<
Saturday’s Games
Toledo at Newfoundland, 4:30 p.m.
Adirondack at Maine, 5 p.m.
Norfolk at South Carolina, 5:05 p.m.
Wheeling at Reading, 6 p.m.
Orlando at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.
Utah at Kalamazoo, 6 p.m.
Indy at Greenville, 6:05 p.m.
Florida at Atlanta, 6:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Cincinnati, 6:35 p.m.
Idaho at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.<
Sunday’s Games
Worcester at Brampton, 1 p.m.
Indy at Atlanta, 1:05 p.m.
Florida at Greenville, 2:05 p.m.
Norfolk at South Carolina, 2:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 3:05 p.m.
Idaho at Allen, 4:05 p.m.<
NHL STANDINGS
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 12 3 4 28 68 50
Montreal 11 5 3 25 69 58
Florida 9 5 5 23 70 71
Toronto 9 8 4 22 70 71
Buffalo 9 6 3 21 54 53
Tampa Bay 9 5 2 20 61 55
Ottawa 8 10 1 17 53 62
Detroit 7 12 2 16 48 78
Metropolitan W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 14 3 4 32 81 65
N.Y. Islanders 13 3 1 27 54 39
Carolina 11 7 1 23 66 56
Philadelphia 10 6 3 23 58 56
Pittsburgh 10 7 2 22 61 49
N.Y. Rangers 8 7 2 18 57 62
Columbus 7 8 4 18 45 63
New Jersey 6 8 4 16 46 66
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 12 3 5 29 61 57
Colorado 11 6 2 24 68 55
Winnipeg 11 8 1 23 55 61
Dallas 10 8 2 22 50 48
Nashville 9 6 3 21 68 59
Chicago 7 7 4 18 50 56
Minnesota 7 11 1 15 50 65
Pacific W L OT Pts GF GA
Edmonton 13 6 2 28 67 56
Arizona 11 7 2 24 58 49
Vancouver 10 7 3 23 65 54
Calgary 10 8 3 23 60 61
Vegas 9 8 3 21 59 61
Anaheim 9 9 2 20 53 58
San Jose 9 10 1 19 59 70
Los Angeles 7 11 1 15 49 69
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<
Thursday’s Games
Winnipeg 4, Florida 3
Tampa Bay 9, N.Y. Rangers 3
Carolina 5, Buffalo 4, OT
Minnesota 3, Arizona 2
Edmonton 6, Colorado 2
San Jose 5, Anaheim 3
Dallas 4, Vancouver 2
Los Angeles 3, Detroit 2, OT<
Friday’s Games
New Jersey 2, Pittsburgh 1
Boston 4, Toronto 2
Columbus 3, St. Louis 2, OT
Montreal 5, Washington 2
Ottawa 2, Philadelphia 1<
Saturday’s Games
Carolina at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Calgary at Arizona, 3 p.m.
Dallas at Edmonton, 3 p.m.
Vegas at Los Angeles, 3 p.m.
Winnipeg at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m.
Ottawa at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Florida, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Anaheim at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Detroit at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.<
Sunday’s Games
Calgary at Vegas, 6 p.m.
Buffalo at Chicago, 6 p.m.<
Monday’s Games
Anaheim at Washington, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at Arizona, 8 p.m.<
College Basketball Scores
Friday, Nov. 15
EAST
Bryant 116, Lyndon State 67
Dartmouth 55, Merrimack 46
Duquesne 58, Lipscomb 36
Hofstra 111, New York Institute of Technology 69
Jacksonville 80, Mass.-Lowell 78
Rhode Island 93, Alabama 79
Robert Morris 85, Howard 65
West Virginia 68, Pittsburgh 53
SOUTH
Auburn 116, CS Northridge 70
Bethune-Cookman 100, Trinity Baptist 42
Chattanooga 90, South Alabama 72
Duke 74, Georgia St. 63
Florida St. 79, W. Carolina 74
Furman 83, Southern Wesleyan 61
Georgia 100, Delaware St. 66
Georgia Southern 76, Radford 73
Idaho 68, VMI 67
Longwood 78, Randolph 53
Mercer 84, Florida Gulf Coast 68
Mississippi 85, W. Michigan 58
Montana St. 59, Appalachian St. 56
South Carolina 90, Cleveland St. 63
UNC-Greensboro 64, Tennessee Tech 30
Utah Valley 66, UAB 55
W. Kentucky 79, E. Kentucky 71
William & Mary 78, Hampton 65
MIDWEST
Akron 57, NC Central 47
Bowling Green 88, Fairmont State 66
Iowa 87, Oral Roberts 74
Michigan 70, Elon 50
N. Dakota St. 76, Rio Grande 70
N. Illinois 81, Coppin St. 69
Notre Dame 74, Marshall 64
South Dakota 88, Texas Southern 69
Xavier 59, Missouri St. 56
FAR WEST
CS Bakersfield 91, Life Pacific College 51
N. Arizona 105, SAGU American Indian College 32
———
Women’s College Basketball Scores
Friday, Nov. 15
EAST
Buffalo 82, Columbia 75
Duquesne 76, Iona 74
La Salle 75, Harvard 69
Princeton 78, Seton Hall 76
SOUTH
Boise St. 83, UAB 81
Charlotte 77, Wake Forest 65
Coll. of Charleston 85, NC Central 78
Florida A&M 103, Trinity Baptist 54
Lipscomb 71, N. Kentucky 69
New Orleans 69, Mississippi 64
North Carolina 85, Charleston Southern 54
North Florida 64, FIU 49
South Florida 77, VCU 55
St. Peter’s 82, Coppin St. 57
Stetson 58, Morehead St. 55
Virginia Tech 73, Liberty 69
MIDWEST
Abilene Christian 83, Wright St. 64
Akron 64, Purdue Fort Wayne 53
Michigan 88, Kent St. 53
North Dakota 67, Rhode Island 61
UMKC 87, Portland St. 69
SOUTHWEST
Texas A&M-CC 64, Prairie View 52
Texas-Arlington 68, North Texas 49
FAR WEST
Davidson 78, UC Irvine 72
———
WOMEN
CONNORS STATE 63, PARIS JC 58
Connors 23 15 13 12—63
Paris JC 20 14 10 14—58
Connors State (6-1)—L. Wright 20, Mayes 13, T. Jones 12, McCallister 6, Gonzalez 6, Reid 6.
Paris JC (0-5)—Presley 14, Warren 9, Watts 9, Garcia 8, Green 7, Casey 6, Cummings 3, Smith 2.
NCAA Midwest Region cross country results
CROSS COUNTRY
College
NCAA Midwest Region
OSU Cross Country Course, Stillwater
MEN
Top teams
1. Tulsa 37 points; 2. Iowa State 54; 3. Kansas 150; 4. South Dakota State 166; 5. Oklahoma State 179.
Top individuals (10K)
1. Edwin Kurgat, Iowa State, 30:38.3; 2. Thomas George, Missouri, 30:42.5; 3. Patrick Dever, Tulsa, 30:46.8.
Other TU results
6. Peter Lynch 30:56.4; 8. Isaac Akers 31:03.6; 9. Cameron Field 31:05.3; 11. Scott Beattie 31:09.6; 47. Reed Sahadevan 32:00.9; 113. Adam Breaux 33:09.2.
Other OSU runners
15. Ryan Smeeton 31:15.9; 19. Adam Dayani 31:19.6; 30. Alex Maier 31:40.4; 50. Bryce Quigley 32:02.3; 66. Isai Rodriguez 32:21.7; 71. Isaiah Priddey 32:26.1; 78. Alec Haines 32:36.9.
Women
Top teams
1. Illinois 108 points; 2. Tulsa 123; 3. Minnesota 130; 4. Oklahoma State 159; 5. Missouri 172.
Top individuals (6K)
1. Callie Logue, Iowa State, 20:20.6; 2. Taylor Somers, OSU, 20:28.0; 3. Ashley Tutt, Ashley, Northern Illinois, 20:35.9.
TU runners
5. Caitlin Klopfer, TU, 20:37.4; 23. Caroline Miller 21:17.2; 29. Jenny O’Bryan 21:25.9; 32. Reagan Hausmann 21:28.9; 34. Ashley Barnes ; 21:31.8; 57. Alice Newcombe 22:01.8; 81. Katharina Pesendorfer 22:18.8.
Other OSU runners
6. Molly Born 20:41.7; 22. Kaytlyn Larson 21:16.5; 48. Ariane Ballner 21:52.5; 82. Amanda Mayoral 22:18.9; 95. Montanna McAvoy 22:29.3.
Golf
Local
PAGE BELCHER
Christian Men’s Fellowship
Low Net: 1. Darrell Hathcock 68; 2. Craig Hobbs 69; 3. George Siler 70; 4. Don Miller 73; 5. Monroe Brewer 74; 5. Duane Dunham 74; 5. Bob Bell 74; 8. Mel Hayes 76; 8. Tyrone Gilyard 76; 10. Gilbert York 77; 10. Ron Wilson 77; 12. Ken Hayes 78; 12. Mike Brannon 78; 14. Frank Prentice 79 ; 15. Bill Nash 81; 16. Hank Prideaux 85.
SOUTHERN HILLS
The Sportsman
1, Ryan Overland and Jeff Smith 60
2, David Potts and Greg Jones 62
3, Patrick Han and Jay Peters 63
T4, Tim Lazenby and Chris Rawlings 64
T4, Doug Terry and John Allan 64
6, Brett Pratt and Steve Austin 65
T7, Andy Johnson and Joshua Walker 66
T7, Andy Levinson and Michael Barkley 66
T7, Dennis Cameron and David Keglovits 66
T7, Benjamin Gibbs and Greg Horne 66
T7, Dane Hendrix and John Cowen 66
T7, Scott Mabrey and Danny Christner 66
T7, Casey Lamb and Jason Moreau 66
Hole-in-one
THE PATRIOT: Mike Matetich, No. 13, 105 yards, 54 degree.
Shoots age or better
BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 77, shot 73.
BROKEN ARROW G&AC: Tris Burnett, 90, shot 72.
SOUTH LAKES: Vince Nerio, 79, shot 74; John Gadd, 83, shot 76; Bob Nick, 81, shot 79.
Latest Line
BC-Sports-Odds Pregame.com Line NBA
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at CHICAGO 1 (231½) Brooklyn
Milwaukee 5½ (227½) at INDIANA
at NEW YORK 4 (213) Charlotte
at MINNESOTA OFF (OFF) Houston
at MIAMI OFF (OFF) New Orleans
at DALLAS 3½ (218½) Toronto
at SAN ANTONIO 2 (227) Portland
at LA CLIPPERS 12½ (227½) Atlanta
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
Appalachian St 6½ Tennessee Tech
at NC GREENSBORO 16½ Montana St
at MARYLAND 20 Oakland
at MIAMI 16½ Quinnipiac
at VILLANOVA 20 Ohio
at VIRGINIA 23½ Columbia
at N. IOWA 10 N. Colorado
at DEPAUL 18½ Cornell
at NORTHEASTERN 4 Old Dominion
at DAVIDSON 17½ UNC-Wilmington
Temple 4 at LA SALLE
at BOSTON COLLEGE 2 Belmont
at PROVIDENCE 27½ St. Peter’s
at GEORGE MASON 6½ James Madison
at PURDUE 39 Chicago State
at INDIANA 24 Troy
Harvard 1 Buffalo
at ARKANSAS 16½ Montana
at TULSA 9½ Austin Peay
at WICHITA ST 17½ UT Martin
at LOYOLA OF CHICAGO 6½ St. Joseph’s
at UC SANTA BARBARA 7 Rice
at NORTH TEXAS 8 E. Michigan
Tennessee 2½ Washington
at CREIGHTON 10 Louisiana Tech
at FORDHAM 11½ Marist
at SYRACUSE 15½ Seattle U
at WRIGHT ST 6 Kent St
Rutgers 7½ St. Bonaventure
at BRADLEY 11 Ill.-Chicago
at BUTLER 11 Wofford
San Fran 2½ at S. ILLINOIS
Oregon St 11½ at WYOMING
at COLORADO 18½ San Diego
at LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 3½ Colorado St
at STANFORD 7½ Santa Clara
SOUTHERN CAL 2 at NEVADA
National Hockey League
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Carolina -115 at MINNESOTA +105
at EDMONTON -127 Dallas +117
at LA OFF Vegas OFF
at ARIZONA -109 Calgary -101
at TAMPA BAY -220 Winnipeg +200
at FLORIDA -205 NY Rangers +185
at BUFFALO -185 Ottawa +170
at MONTREAL OFF New Jersey OFF
at BOSTON -131 Washington +121
NY Islanders -113 at PHILADELPHIA +103
at PITTSBURGH OFF Toronto OFF
at NASHVILLE -195 Chicago +180
at ST. LOUIS OFF Anaheim OFF
at VANCOUVER OFF Colorado OFF
at SAN JOSE -200 Detroit +180
College Football
Saturday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY (O/U) UD
at KANSAS ST 13½ 14 (46) West Virginia
Virginia Tech 6½ 6½ (50) at GEORGIA TECH
Tulane 3 6 (53) at TEMPLE
at PENN ST 17 14½ (55) Indiana
Cincinnati 12 14 (47) at SOUTH FLORIDA
at DUKE 11 10½ (51) Syracuse
Ohio State 50½ 52 (62) at RUTGERS
Louisville 4½ 3½ (52½) at NC STATE
at IOWA 3½ 3 (45) Minnesota
at CLEMSON 31 34 (59½) Wake Forest
at BALL ST 6½ 2½ (60½) Cent. Michigan
at GEORGIA SOUTHERN 7 6½ (57) Louisiana-Monroe
at NORTHWESTERN 39½ 41½ (56½) UMass
Troy 9 6½ (63½) at TEXAS STATE
at BOISE ST 28 27½ (58½) New Mexico
at UTAH 21 21½ (51½) UCLA
Air Force 10½ 10 (64½) at COLORADO ST
at UTAH ST 6½ 4½ (51) Wyoming
Appalachian St 14½ 17 (61½) at GEORGIA ST
at NOTRE DAME 10½ 7 (54½) Navy
Arizona St 1½ 2½ (57) at OREGON ST
SOUTHERN CAL 6½ 5½ (48) at CALIFORNIA
at OREGON 25½ 27 (67½) Arizona
at ARKANSAS ST 10 12½ (60) Coastal Carolina
at UAB 20½ 17 (44) UTEP
at TEXAS A&M 10 11 (49) South Carolina
Georgia 1 3 (41) at AUBURN
Louisiana-Lafayette 24½ 28 (53½) at SOUTH ALABAMA
at OKLAHOMA ST 17 17 (68½) Kansas
at IOWA ST 6½ 7 (65) Texas
TCU 1 3 (55) at TEXAS TECH
Oklahoma 10 10½ (68½) at BAYLOR
Memphis 9 10½ (70) at HOUSTON
Kentucky 9 10 (42½) at VANDERBILT
at MICHIGAN 13½ 13½ (44½) Michigan St
Florida 6½ 7 (51) at MISSOURI
Hawaii 6½ 6½ (74) at UNLV
at MIDDLE TENNESSEE 11 14½ (47½) Rice
Southern Miss 16 16½ (52) at UTSA
Alabama 21½ 18½ (60) at MISSISSIPPI ST
Wisconsin 11½ 14½ (50½) at NEBRASKA
LSU 21½ 21½ (66½) at MISSISSIPPI
at WASHINGTON ST 10 11 (64) Stanford
NFL
Sunday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY (O/U) UD
Dallas 6½ 7 (47) at DETROIT
New Orleans 3½ 5½ (49½) at TAMPA BAY
at CAROLINA 6 4 (49) Atlanta
at INDIANAPOLIS 3½ 2½ (43½) Jacksonville
at MINNESOTA 10½ 10 (40½) Denver
at WASHINGTON 1 2 (38½) NY Jets
Buffalo 6 6½ (40½) at MIAMI
at BALTIMORE 5½ 4 (51½) Houston
at SAN FRAN 13½ 10 (45½) Arizona
New England 3½ 3½ (45) at PHILADELPHIA
at OAKLAND 10 11½ (49) Cincinnati
at LA RAMS 8½ 6 (40) Chicago
Monday
Kansas City 4 3½ (52) LA Chargers
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
National Football League
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 8 1 0 .889 270 98
Buffalo 6 3 0 .667 174 150
Miami 2 7 0 .222 119 268
N.Y. Jets 2 7 0 .222 130 238
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 6 3 0 .667 238 191
Indianapolis 5 4 0 .556 194 193
Tennessee 5 5 0 .500 203 197
Jacksonville 4 5 0 .444 176 189
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 7 2 0 .778 300 189
Pittsburgh 5 5 0 .500 200 202
Cleveland 4 6 0 .400 192 228
Cincinnati 0 9 0 .000 137 259
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 6 4 0 .600 284 239
Oakland 5 4 0 .556 208 240
L.A. Chargers 4 6 0 .400 207 194
Denver 3 6 0 .333 149 170
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 5 4 0 .556 251 170
Philadelphia 5 4 0 .556 224 213
N.Y. Giants 2 8 0 .200 203 289
Washington 1 8 0 .111 108 219
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 7 2 0 .778 204 182
Carolina 5 4 0 .556 225 228
Tampa Bay 3 6 0 .333 260 279
Atlanta 2 7 0 .222 191 259
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 8 2 0 .800 250 205
Minnesota 7 3 0 .700 262 182
Chicago 4 5 0 .444 162 157
Detroit 3 5 1 .389 217 237
West
W L T Pct PF PA
San Francisco 8 1 0 .889 259 129
Seattle 8 2 0 .800 275 254
L.A. Rams 5 4 0 .556 226 191
Arizona 3 6 1 .350 222 281
———
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland 21, Pittsburgh 7<
Sunday’s Games
Dallas at Detroit, 12 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Washington, 12 p.m.
New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 12 p.m.
Denver at Minnesota, 12 p.m.
Houston at Baltimore, 12 p.m.
Buffalo at Miami, 12 p.m.
Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 12 p.m.
Atlanta at Carolina, 12 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
New England at Philadelphia, 3:25 p.m.
Cincinnati at Oakland, 3:25 p.m.
Chicago at L.A. Rams, 7:20 p.m.<
Open: N.Y. Giants, Seattle, Tennessee, Green Bay<
Monday’s Games
Kansas City vs L.A. Chargers at Mexico City, MEX, 7:15 p.m.<
Thursday, Nov. 21
Indianapolis at Houston, 7:20 p.m.<
Sunday, Nov. 24
Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 12 p.m.
Miami at Cleveland, 12 p.m.
Seattle at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Chicago, 12 p.m.
Carolina at New Orleans, 12 p.m.
Denver at Buffalo, 12 p.m.
Detroit at Washington, 12 p.m.
Oakland at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.
Jacksonville at Tennessee, 3:05 p.m.
Dallas at New England, 3:25 p.m.
Green Bay at San Francisco, 7:20 p.m.<
Open: Arizona, Minnesota, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers<
Monday, Nov. 25
Baltimore at L.A. Rams, 7:15 p.m.<
Tennis
College: Women
Oklahoma Signing Class
Carmen Corley;Albuquerque, N.M.
Basketball
College: Women
Oklahoma State Signing Class
Taylen Collins;F;Muldrow
Ruthie Udoumoh;F;Tulsa