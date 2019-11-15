Soccer

College: Men

GAC/MIAA Tournament

Semifinal

Rogers State 2, Northeastern St. 0

Basketball

NBA STANDINGS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic W L Pct GB

Boston 9 1 .900 —

Toronto 8 3 .727 1½

Philadelphia 7 5 .583 3

Brooklyn 4 7 .364 5½

New York 3 9 .250 7

Southeast W L Pct GB

Miami 8 3 .727 —

Charlotte 5 7 .417 3½

Orlando 5 7 .417 3½

Atlanta 4 7 .364 4

Washington 3 7 .300 4½

Central W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 8 3 .727 —

Indiana 7 5 .583 1½

Cleveland 4 7 .364 4

Chicago 4 8 .333 4½

Detroit 4 9 .308 5

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest W L Pct GB

Houston 9 3 .750 —

Dallas 6 5 .545 2½

Memphis 5 7 .417 4

San Antonio 5 7 .417 4

New Orleans 3 8 .273 5½

Northwest W L Pct GB

Denver 8 3 .727 —

Utah 8 4 .667 ½

Minnesota 7 5 .583 1½

Oklahoma City 5 7 .417 3½

Portland 4 8 .333 4½

Pacific W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 9 2 .818 —

Phoenix 7 4 .636 2

L.A. Clippers 7 5 .583 2½

Sacramento 4 6 .400 4½

Golden State 2 10 .167 7½

———

Thursday’s Games

Miami 108, Cleveland 97

Milwaukee 124, Chicago 115

New Orleans 132, L.A. Clippers 127

New York 106, Dallas 103

Phoenix 128, Atlanta 112

Denver 101, Brooklyn 93<

Friday’s Games

Charlotte 109, Detroit 106

Orlando 111, San Antonio 109

Houston 111, Indiana 102

Memphis 107, Utah 106

Oklahoma City 127, Philadelphia 119, OT

Washington 137, Minnesota 116

Boston at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.<

Saturday’s Games

Brooklyn at Chicago, 5 p.m.

Milwaukee at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Charlotte at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Miami, 7 p.m.

Portland at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.<

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 2 p.m.

Boston at Sacramento, 2:30 p.m.

Denver at Memphis, 5 p.m.

Washington at Orlando, 5 p.m.

Golden State at New Orleans, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Lakers, 8:30 p.m.<

Monday’s Games

Cleveland at New York, 6 p.m.

Charlotte at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Indiana at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Portland at Houston, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Utah, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.<

Volleyball

College

Iowa State d. Oklahoma 25-23, 24-26, 25-15, 27-25

Hockey

ECHL At A Glance

Eastern Conference

North W L OL SOL Pts GF GA

Reading 9 4 2 0 20 51 51

Newfoundland 8 5 0 0 16 58 46

Brampton 8 6 0 0 16 50 44

Adirondack 6 5 0 2 14 34 36

Maine 6 4 0 1 13 40 37

Worcester 4 8 0 0 8 31 46

South W L OL SOL Pts GF GA

South Carolina 9 1 0 0 18 41 22

Florida 9 4 0 0 18 43 33

Greenville 7 6 0 1 15 57 53

Atlanta 5 6 0 0 10 45 52

Jacksonville 3 6 2 0 8 35 47

Orlando 3 7 1 1 8 26 40

Norfolk 2 9 3 0 7 29 55

Western Conference

Central W L OL SOL Pts GF GA

Cincinnati 8 4 1 0 17 33 35

Fort Wayne 7 4 1 0 15 54 45

Toledo 7 4 1 0 15 48 40

Indy 6 5 0 0 12 40 32

Wheeling 5 5 1 0 11 37 43

Kalamazoo 4 3 2 0 10 35 36

Mountain W L OL SOL Pts GF GA

Rapid City 9 4 2 0 20 51 39

Allen 9 3 1 0 19 42 38

Idaho 8 3 2 1 19 36 32

Wichita 8 4 3 0 19 48 52

Tulsa 6 9 1 0 13 51 56

Kansas City 5 7 1 0 11 40 45

Utah 4 6 2 1 11 42 42

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

———

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta 5, Jacksonville 4

Florida 4, Orlando 1

Brampton 5, Worcester 2

Cincinnati 1, Allen 0, OT<

Friday’s Games

Newfoundland 4, Toledo 3

Reading 4, Adirondack 1

Jacksonville 7, Atlanta 3

South Carolina 4, Indy 3

Utah 2, Wheeling 1

Maine 6, Brampton 3

Greenville 8, Norfolk 1

Rapid City 5, Tulsa 4

Idaho 4, Wichita 1

Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 7:05 p.m.<

Saturday’s Games

Toledo at Newfoundland, 4:30 p.m.

Adirondack at Maine, 5 p.m.

Norfolk at South Carolina, 5:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Reading, 6 p.m.

Orlando at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.

Utah at Kalamazoo, 6 p.m.

Indy at Greenville, 6:05 p.m.

Florida at Atlanta, 6:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Cincinnati, 6:35 p.m.

Idaho at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.<

Sunday’s Games

Worcester at Brampton, 1 p.m.

Indy at Atlanta, 1:05 p.m.

Florida at Greenville, 2:05 p.m.

Norfolk at South Carolina, 2:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 3:05 p.m.

Idaho at Allen, 4:05 p.m.<

NHL STANDINGS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 12 3 4 28 68 50

Montreal 11 5 3 25 69 58

Florida 9 5 5 23 70 71

Toronto 9 8 4 22 70 71

Buffalo 9 6 3 21 54 53

Tampa Bay 9 5 2 20 61 55

Ottawa 8 10 1 17 53 62

Detroit 7 12 2 16 48 78

Metropolitan W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 14 3 4 32 81 65

N.Y. Islanders 13 3 1 27 54 39

Carolina 11 7 1 23 66 56

Philadelphia 10 6 3 23 58 56

Pittsburgh 10 7 2 22 61 49

N.Y. Rangers 8 7 2 18 57 62

Columbus 7 8 4 18 45 63

New Jersey 6 8 4 16 46 66

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 12 3 5 29 61 57

Colorado 11 6 2 24 68 55

Winnipeg 11 8 1 23 55 61

Dallas 10 8 2 22 50 48

Nashville 9 6 3 21 68 59

Chicago 7 7 4 18 50 56

Minnesota 7 11 1 15 50 65

Pacific W L OT Pts GF GA

Edmonton 13 6 2 28 67 56

Arizona 11 7 2 24 58 49

Vancouver 10 7 3 23 65 54

Calgary 10 8 3 23 60 61

Vegas 9 8 3 21 59 61

Anaheim 9 9 2 20 53 58

San Jose 9 10 1 19 59 70

Los Angeles 7 11 1 15 49 69

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<

Thursday’s Games

Winnipeg 4, Florida 3

Tampa Bay 9, N.Y. Rangers 3

Carolina 5, Buffalo 4, OT

Minnesota 3, Arizona 2

Edmonton 6, Colorado 2

San Jose 5, Anaheim 3

Dallas 4, Vancouver 2

Los Angeles 3, Detroit 2, OT<

Friday’s Games

New Jersey 2, Pittsburgh 1

Boston 4, Toronto 2

Columbus 3, St. Louis 2, OT

Montreal 5, Washington 2

Ottawa 2, Philadelphia 1<

Saturday’s Games

Carolina at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Calgary at Arizona, 3 p.m.

Dallas at Edmonton, 3 p.m.

Vegas at Los Angeles, 3 p.m.

Winnipeg at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m.

Ottawa at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Florida, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Anaheim at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Detroit at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.<

Sunday’s Games

Calgary at Vegas, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Chicago, 6 p.m.<

Monday’s Games

Anaheim at Washington, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona, 8 p.m.<

College Basketball Scores

Friday, Nov. 15

EAST

Bryant 116, Lyndon State 67

Dartmouth 55, Merrimack 46

Duquesne 58, Lipscomb 36

Hofstra 111, New York Institute of Technology 69

Jacksonville 80, Mass.-Lowell 78

Rhode Island 93, Alabama 79

Robert Morris 85, Howard 65

West Virginia 68, Pittsburgh 53

SOUTH

Auburn 116, CS Northridge 70

Bethune-Cookman 100, Trinity Baptist 42

Chattanooga 90, South Alabama 72

Duke 74, Georgia St. 63

Florida St. 79, W. Carolina 74

Furman 83, Southern Wesleyan 61

Georgia 100, Delaware St. 66

Georgia Southern 76, Radford 73

Idaho 68, VMI 67

Longwood 78, Randolph 53

Mercer 84, Florida Gulf Coast 68

Mississippi 85, W. Michigan 58

Montana St. 59, Appalachian St. 56

South Carolina 90, Cleveland St. 63

UNC-Greensboro 64, Tennessee Tech 30

Utah Valley 66, UAB 55

W. Kentucky 79, E. Kentucky 71

William & Mary 78, Hampton 65

MIDWEST

Akron 57, NC Central 47

Bowling Green 88, Fairmont State 66

Iowa 87, Oral Roberts 74

Michigan 70, Elon 50

N. Dakota St. 76, Rio Grande 70

N. Illinois 81, Coppin St. 69

Notre Dame 74, Marshall 64

South Dakota 88, Texas Southern 69

Xavier 59, Missouri St. 56

FAR WEST

CS Bakersfield 91, Life Pacific College 51

N. Arizona 105, SAGU American Indian College 32

———

Women’s College Basketball Scores

Friday, Nov. 15

EAST

Buffalo 82, Columbia 75

Duquesne 76, Iona 74

La Salle 75, Harvard 69

Princeton 78, Seton Hall 76

SOUTH

Boise St. 83, UAB 81

Charlotte 77, Wake Forest 65

Coll. of Charleston 85, NC Central 78

Florida A&M 103, Trinity Baptist 54

Lipscomb 71, N. Kentucky 69

New Orleans 69, Mississippi 64

North Carolina 85, Charleston Southern 54

North Florida 64, FIU 49

South Florida 77, VCU 55

St. Peter’s 82, Coppin St. 57

Stetson 58, Morehead St. 55

Virginia Tech 73, Liberty 69

MIDWEST

Abilene Christian 83, Wright St. 64

Akron 64, Purdue Fort Wayne 53

Michigan 88, Kent St. 53

North Dakota 67, Rhode Island 61

UMKC 87, Portland St. 69

SOUTHWEST

Texas A&M-CC 64, Prairie View 52

Texas-Arlington 68, North Texas 49

FAR WEST

Davidson 78, UC Irvine 72

———

WOMEN

CONNORS STATE 63, PARIS JC 58

Connors 23 15 13 12—63

Paris JC 20 14 10 14—58

Connors State (6-1)—L. Wright 20, Mayes 13, T. Jones 12, McCallister 6, Gonzalez 6, Reid 6.

Paris JC (0-5)—Presley 14, Warren 9, Watts 9, Garcia 8, Green 7, Casey 6, Cummings 3, Smith 2.

NCAA Midwest Region cross country results

CROSS COUNTRY

College

NCAA Midwest Region

OSU Cross Country Course, Stillwater

MEN

Top teams

1. Tulsa 37 points; 2. Iowa State 54; 3. Kansas 150; 4. South Dakota State 166; 5. Oklahoma State 179.

Top individuals (10K)

1. Edwin Kurgat, Iowa State, 30:38.3; 2. Thomas George, Missouri, 30:42.5; 3. Patrick Dever, Tulsa, 30:46.8.

Other TU results

6. Peter Lynch 30:56.4; 8. Isaac Akers 31:03.6; 9. Cameron Field 31:05.3; 11. Scott Beattie 31:09.6; 47. Reed Sahadevan 32:00.9; 113. Adam Breaux 33:09.2.

Other OSU runners

15. Ryan Smeeton 31:15.9; 19. Adam Dayani 31:19.6; 30. Alex Maier 31:40.4; 50. Bryce Quigley 32:02.3; 66. Isai Rodriguez 32:21.7; 71. Isaiah Priddey 32:26.1; 78. Alec Haines 32:36.9.

Women

Top teams

1. Illinois 108 points; 2. Tulsa 123; 3. Minnesota 130; 4. Oklahoma State 159; 5. Missouri 172.

Top individuals (6K)

1. Callie Logue, Iowa State, 20:20.6; 2. Taylor Somers, OSU, 20:28.0; 3. Ashley Tutt, Ashley, Northern Illinois, 20:35.9.

TU runners

5. Caitlin Klopfer, TU, 20:37.4; 23. Caroline Miller 21:17.2; 29. Jenny O’Bryan 21:25.9; 32. Reagan Hausmann 21:28.9; 34. Ashley Barnes ; 21:31.8; 57. Alice Newcombe 22:01.8; 81. Katharina Pesendorfer 22:18.8.

Other OSU runners

6. Molly Born 20:41.7; 22. Kaytlyn Larson 21:16.5; 48. Ariane Ballner 21:52.5; 82. Amanda Mayoral 22:18.9; 95. Montanna McAvoy 22:29.3.

Golf

Local

PAGE BELCHER

Christian Men’s Fellowship

Low Net: 1. Darrell Hathcock 68; 2. Craig Hobbs 69; 3. George Siler 70; 4. Don Miller 73; 5. Monroe Brewer 74; 5. Duane Dunham 74; 5. Bob Bell 74; 8. Mel Hayes 76; 8. Tyrone Gilyard 76; 10. Gilbert York 77; 10. Ron Wilson 77; 12. Ken Hayes 78; 12. Mike Brannon 78; 14. Frank Prentice 79 ; 15. Bill Nash 81; 16. Hank Prideaux 85.

SOUTHERN HILLS

The Sportsman

1, Ryan Overland and Jeff Smith 60

2, David Potts and Greg Jones 62

3, Patrick Han and Jay Peters 63

T4, Tim Lazenby and Chris Rawlings 64

T4, Doug Terry and John Allan 64

6, Brett Pratt and Steve Austin 65

T7, Andy Johnson and Joshua Walker 66

T7, Andy Levinson and Michael Barkley 66

T7, Dennis Cameron and David Keglovits 66

T7, Benjamin Gibbs and Greg Horne 66

T7, Dane Hendrix and John Cowen 66

T7, Scott Mabrey and Danny Christner 66

T7, Casey Lamb and Jason Moreau 66

Hole-in-one

THE PATRIOT: Mike Matetich, No. 13, 105 yards, 54 degree.

Shoots age or better

BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 77, shot 73.

BROKEN ARROW G&AC: Tris Burnett, 90, shot 72.

SOUTH LAKES: Vince Nerio, 79, shot 74; John Gadd, 83, shot 76; Bob Nick, 81, shot 79.

Latest Line

BC-Sports-Odds Pregame.com Line NBA

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG

at CHICAGO 1 (231½) Brooklyn

Milwaukee 5½ (227½) at INDIANA

at NEW YORK 4 (213) Charlotte

at MINNESOTA OFF (OFF) Houston

at MIAMI OFF (OFF) New Orleans

at DALLAS 3½ (218½) Toronto

at SAN ANTONIO 2 (227) Portland

at LA CLIPPERS 12½ (227½) Atlanta

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG

Appalachian St 6½ Tennessee Tech

at NC GREENSBORO 16½ Montana St

at MARYLAND 20 Oakland

at MIAMI 16½ Quinnipiac

at VILLANOVA 20 Ohio

at VIRGINIA 23½ Columbia

at N. IOWA 10 N. Colorado

at DEPAUL 18½ Cornell

at NORTHEASTERN 4 Old Dominion

at DAVIDSON 17½ UNC-Wilmington

Temple 4 at LA SALLE

at BOSTON COLLEGE 2 Belmont

at PROVIDENCE 27½ St. Peter’s

at GEORGE MASON 6½ James Madison

at PURDUE 39 Chicago State

at INDIANA 24 Troy

Harvard 1 Buffalo

at ARKANSAS 16½ Montana

at TULSA 9½ Austin Peay

at WICHITA ST 17½ UT Martin

at LOYOLA OF CHICAGO 6½ St. Joseph’s

at UC SANTA BARBARA 7 Rice

at NORTH TEXAS 8 E. Michigan

Tennessee 2½ Washington

at CREIGHTON 10 Louisiana Tech

at FORDHAM 11½ Marist

at SYRACUSE 15½ Seattle U

at WRIGHT ST 6 Kent St

Rutgers 7½ St. Bonaventure

at BRADLEY 11 Ill.-Chicago

at BUTLER 11 Wofford

San Fran 2½ at S. ILLINOIS

Oregon St 11½ at WYOMING

at COLORADO 18½ San Diego

at LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 3½ Colorado St

at STANFORD 7½ Santa Clara

SOUTHERN CAL 2 at NEVADA

National Hockey League

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE

Carolina -115 at MINNESOTA +105

at EDMONTON -127 Dallas +117

at LA OFF Vegas OFF

at ARIZONA -109 Calgary -101

at TAMPA BAY -220 Winnipeg +200

at FLORIDA -205 NY Rangers +185

at BUFFALO -185 Ottawa +170

at MONTREAL OFF New Jersey OFF

at BOSTON -131 Washington +121

NY Islanders -113 at PHILADELPHIA +103

at PITTSBURGH OFF Toronto OFF

at NASHVILLE -195 Chicago +180

at ST. LOUIS OFF Anaheim OFF

at VANCOUVER OFF Colorado OFF

at SAN JOSE -200 Detroit +180

College Football

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY (O/U) UD

at KANSAS ST 13½ 14 (46) West Virginia

Virginia Tech 6½ 6½ (50) at GEORGIA TECH

Tulane 3 6 (53) at TEMPLE

at PENN ST 17 14½ (55) Indiana

Cincinnati 12 14 (47) at SOUTH FLORIDA

at DUKE 11 10½ (51) Syracuse

Ohio State 50½ 52 (62) at RUTGERS

Louisville 4½ 3½ (52½) at NC STATE

at IOWA 3½ 3 (45) Minnesota

at CLEMSON 31 34 (59½) Wake Forest

at BALL ST 6½ 2½ (60½) Cent. Michigan

at GEORGIA SOUTHERN 7 6½ (57) Louisiana-Monroe

at NORTHWESTERN 39½ 41½ (56½) UMass

Troy 9 6½ (63½) at TEXAS STATE

at BOISE ST 28 27½ (58½) New Mexico

at UTAH 21 21½ (51½) UCLA

Air Force 10½ 10 (64½) at COLORADO ST

at UTAH ST 6½ 4½ (51) Wyoming

Appalachian St 14½ 17 (61½) at GEORGIA ST

at NOTRE DAME 10½ 7 (54½) Navy

Arizona St 1½ 2½ (57) at OREGON ST

SOUTHERN CAL 6½ 5½ (48) at CALIFORNIA

at OREGON 25½ 27 (67½) Arizona

at ARKANSAS ST 10 12½ (60) Coastal Carolina

at UAB 20½ 17 (44) UTEP

at TEXAS A&M 10 11 (49) South Carolina

Georgia 1 3 (41) at AUBURN

Louisiana-Lafayette 24½ 28 (53½) at SOUTH ALABAMA

at OKLAHOMA ST 17 17 (68½) Kansas

at IOWA ST 6½ 7 (65) Texas

TCU 1 3 (55) at TEXAS TECH

Oklahoma 10 10½ (68½) at BAYLOR

Memphis 9 10½ (70) at HOUSTON

Kentucky 9 10 (42½) at VANDERBILT

at MICHIGAN 13½ 13½ (44½) Michigan St

Florida 6½ 7 (51) at MISSOURI

Hawaii 6½ 6½ (74) at UNLV

at MIDDLE TENNESSEE 11 14½ (47½) Rice

Southern Miss 16 16½ (52) at UTSA

Alabama 21½ 18½ (60) at MISSISSIPPI ST

Wisconsin 11½ 14½ (50½) at NEBRASKA

LSU 21½ 21½ (66½) at MISSISSIPPI

at WASHINGTON ST 10 11 (64) Stanford

NFL

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY (O/U) UD

Dallas 6½ 7 (47) at DETROIT

New Orleans 3½ 5½ (49½) at TAMPA BAY

at CAROLINA 6 4 (49) Atlanta

at INDIANAPOLIS 3½ 2½ (43½) Jacksonville

at MINNESOTA 10½ 10 (40½) Denver

at WASHINGTON 1 2 (38½) NY Jets

Buffalo 6 6½ (40½) at MIAMI

at BALTIMORE 5½ 4 (51½) Houston

at SAN FRAN 13½ 10 (45½) Arizona

New England 3½ 3½ (45) at PHILADELPHIA

at OAKLAND 10 11½ (49) Cincinnati

at LA RAMS 8½ 6 (40) Chicago

Monday

Kansas City 4 3½ (52) LA Chargers

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

National Football League

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

New England 8 1 0 .889 270 98

Buffalo 6 3 0 .667 174 150

Miami 2 7 0 .222 119 268

N.Y. Jets 2 7 0 .222 130 238

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Houston 6 3 0 .667 238 191

Indianapolis 5 4 0 .556 194 193

Tennessee 5 5 0 .500 203 197

Jacksonville 4 5 0 .444 176 189

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Baltimore 7 2 0 .778 300 189

Pittsburgh 5 5 0 .500 200 202

Cleveland 4 6 0 .400 192 228

Cincinnati 0 9 0 .000 137 259

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 6 4 0 .600 284 239

Oakland 5 4 0 .556 208 240

L.A. Chargers 4 6 0 .400 207 194

Denver 3 6 0 .333 149 170

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Dallas 5 4 0 .556 251 170

Philadelphia 5 4 0 .556 224 213

N.Y. Giants 2 8 0 .200 203 289

Washington 1 8 0 .111 108 219

South

W L T Pct PF PA

New Orleans 7 2 0 .778 204 182

Carolina 5 4 0 .556 225 228

Tampa Bay 3 6 0 .333 260 279

Atlanta 2 7 0 .222 191 259

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 8 2 0 .800 250 205

Minnesota 7 3 0 .700 262 182

Chicago 4 5 0 .444 162 157

Detroit 3 5 1 .389 217 237

West

W L T Pct PF PA

San Francisco 8 1 0 .889 259 129

Seattle 8 2 0 .800 275 254

L.A. Rams 5 4 0 .556 226 191

Arizona 3 6 1 .350 222 281

———

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland 21, Pittsburgh 7<

Sunday’s Games

Dallas at Detroit, 12 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Washington, 12 p.m.

New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 12 p.m.

Denver at Minnesota, 12 p.m.

Houston at Baltimore, 12 p.m.

Buffalo at Miami, 12 p.m.

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 12 p.m.

Atlanta at Carolina, 12 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

New England at Philadelphia, 3:25 p.m.

Cincinnati at Oakland, 3:25 p.m.

Chicago at L.A. Rams, 7:20 p.m.<

Open: N.Y. Giants, Seattle, Tennessee, Green Bay<

Monday’s Games

Kansas City vs L.A. Chargers at Mexico City, MEX, 7:15 p.m.<

Thursday, Nov. 21

Indianapolis at Houston, 7:20 p.m.<

Sunday, Nov. 24

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 12 p.m.

Miami at Cleveland, 12 p.m.

Seattle at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Carolina at New Orleans, 12 p.m.

Denver at Buffalo, 12 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 12 p.m.

Oakland at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.

Jacksonville at Tennessee, 3:05 p.m.

Dallas at New England, 3:25 p.m.

Green Bay at San Francisco, 7:20 p.m.<

Open: Arizona, Minnesota, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers<

Monday, Nov. 25

Baltimore at L.A. Rams, 7:15 p.m.<

Tennis

College: Women

Oklahoma Signing Class

Carmen Corley;Albuquerque, N.M.

Basketball

College: Women

Oklahoma State Signing Class

Taylen Collins;F;Muldrow

Ruthie Udoumoh;F;Tulsa

