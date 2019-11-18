GOLF
Local
BATTLE CREEK
2-Man Scramble
A Flight: 1. James Simms and Blake Fulton; 2. Scott Robinson and Tyler Burgess; 2. Greg Doke and Mike Herndon.
B Flight: 1. Troy Smith and James Ko; 2. Brad Goodman and Mike Blackmon; 3. Matt Wasinger and Dustin McCalmant.
C Flight: 1. Scott Garcia and Cole Garcia; 2. Eric Carnes and Daniel Pelky; 3. Thomas Furnell and Zack Krochak.
CHEROKEE HILLS
Old Codgers
1. Don Ingram, Joe Worley, Mike Mckinney, Gene Higgins; 2. Del Bustos, Mike Geubelle, Jack Beggs, Bill Harper; 3. Joe Martin, Jim Marrujo, Stan Stanfield, Rick King; 4. Mike Collins Sid Stahl, Bob Payne, Mark Burger; 5. James Boyd, Bob Penix, Jim Rouse, Randy Steed, Jerry Shupe.
MOHAWK PARK
Monday Scramble
1. Dell Wilson, Doug Whitson, Bob Reed, Barney Akuna, 59; 2. Mike Leone, Al Kubeck, Gary Moutray, Bob Morrison, 64; 3. Don Ward, James Almond, Bill Adams, Bob Young, 64; 4. Hardy Thomas, JR Robertson, Bailey Jackson, Bob Hensley, 65; 5. Steve Kebert, Don Jones, Larry Moore, Wayne Weaver, 67; 6. Kevin Anderson, Al Freitus, Kurt Moran, Russ Meyers, 72.
THE CANYONS AT BLACKJACK RIDGE
Senior Men’s Nassau
1. Larry Timbrook, Ron Gill, Larry VanWinkle and Ron Taber.
Hole-in-one
ADAMS: Riley Hager, No. 16, 146 yards, 7-iron.
BATTLE CREEK: Darrell Wilkinson, No. 16, 99 yards, pitching wedge.
OLDE PAGE: Jeff W. Drake, No. 8, 118 yards, 9-iron.
PATRIOT: Dan Griffin, No. 9, 190 yards, 2-hybrid.
Shoots age or better
BATTLE CREEK: Eugene Blake, 83, shot 79; Jim Ingram, 77, shot 74.
Pregame.com Line
NBATuesdayFAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at NEW ORLEANS OFF (OFF) Portland
at MEMPHIS 6 (222) Golden State
at SACRAMENTO 1½ (220½) Phoenix
at LA LAKERS OFF (OFF) Oklahoma City
COLLEGE BASKETBALLTuesdayFAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at MARSHALL PK Coll. Of Charleston
FIU 7 at CLEVELAND ST
at DAVIDSON 8½ Nevada
at DAYTON 15 Nebraska-Omaha
at GEORGIA SOUTHERN 8½ Mercer
at KENT ST 12½ IPFW
at MISSISSIPPI 17 Seattle U
at SE MISSOURI 4½ The Citadel
at N. IOWA 15½ UT Martin
Houston 11½ at RICE
at MILWAUKEE 7 North Dakota
at MURRAY STATE 10 S. Illinois
at SAMFORD 6½ Manhattan
at IOWA ST 17 Southern Miss
at KANSAS 13½ E Tennessee St
at ALABAMA 4 Furman
at MARYLAND 25 Fairfield
at GRAND CANYON 6½ Montana St
at SOUTHERN CAL 10½ Pepperdine
at UTEP 1 New Mexico
Detroit 1 at WYOMING
at GONZAGA 21½ Texas-Arlington
at SAN FRANCISCO 10 Cs Bakersfield
National Hockey LeagueTuesdayFAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BUFFALO -120 Minnesota +110
at FLORIDA -133 Philadelphia +123
Montreal -116 at COLUMBUS +106
at PITTSBURGH -130 NY Islanders +120
at NEW JERSEY OFF Boston OFF
at DETROIT -127 Ottawa +117
at NASHVILLE -175 Winnipeg +163
Tampa Bay -111 at ST. LOUIS +101
Carolina -133 at CHICAGO +123
at DALLAS -143 Vancouver +133
at CALGARY OFF Colorado OFF
at VEGAS -145 Toronto +135
at SAN JOSE -131 Edmonton +121
College FootballTuesdayFAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Ohio 19½ 20 (56½) at BOWLING GREEN
at N ILLINOIS 6 4½ (54) E. Michigan
Wednesdayat BUFFALO 6½ 7½ (54) Toledo
at MIAMI (OHIO) 29 30 (45) Akron
Thursdayat GEORGIA TECH 1 2 (47½) NC State
Fridayat WYOMING 8½ 7 (50½) Colorado St
SaturdayNebraska 6 4 (63) at MARYLAND
Ball St 3 3½ (65) at KENT ST
Memphis 14 14 (60) at SOUTH FLORIDA
Michigan 8 8½ (52) at INDIANA
Kansas St 1 2½ (55) at TEXAS TECH
at GEORGIA 16 13 (45½) Texas A&M
at WAKE FOREST 5½ 6½ (53½) Duke
Oklahoma St 8 7 (60) at WEST VIRGINIA
East Carolina 14 14 (66) at UCONN
BYU 40 38½ (68½) at UMASS
at CINCINNATI 12 10½ (47) Temple
at OKLAHOMA 18½ 19 (65) TCU
at LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE 14 13½ (70) Troy
at VIRGINIA 17½ 17 (54½) Liberty
at IOWA 12½ 14½ (46½) Illinois
at WISCONSIN 23 24 (48) Purdue
at IOWA ST 22½ 24½ (58½) Kansas
Minnesota 10 13½ (40½) at NORTHWESTERN
Oregon 15½ 14 (54½) at ARIZONA ST
Utah 22 22½ (58½) at ARIZONA
at GEORGIA ST 11 10½ (56½) South Alabama
Washington 13½ 14½ (54½) at COLORADO
at APPALACHIAN ST 29½ 29 (53) Texas State
at NOTRE DAME 20½ 19½ (62½) Boston College
at FRESNO ST 14 14 (53) Nevada
at SOUTHERN CAL 14 13½ (62½) UCLA
at STANFORD 2½ 3 (42) California
at WASHINGTON ST 14 12 (75) Oregon St
at ARKANSAS ST 2 1 (59) Georgia Southern
at SOUTHERN MISS 5½ 4½ (50) W Kentucky
Marshall 7½ 6½ (55½) at CHARLOTTE
at BAYLOR 5 6 (60½) Texas
UCF 5 6 (69½) at TULANE
at NAVY 4 4 (68) SMU
Michigan St 22½ 20½ (45) at RUTGERS
North Texas 4½ 5½ (57) at RICE
at VIRGINIA TECH 3 4 (48½) Pittsburgh
at UAB 5½ 5½ (46) Louisiana Tech
at LOUISVILLE 9 8½ (62) Syracuse
at TULSA 4 3 (60) Houston
at MISSOURI 4½ 5 (45½) Tennessee
at LSU 44½ 44 (71) Arkansas
San Jose St 5 6 (62½) at UNLV
at NEW MEXICO ST 6½ 7½ (55) UTEP
at MIDDLE TENNESSEE 14½ 14½ (47) Old Dominion
at LOUISIANA-MONROE 6½ 6 (65½) Coastal Carolina
FAU 17½ 20 (56) at UTSA
Miami 17½ 18½ (49) FIU
at OHIO STATE 19 18½ (56½) Penn St
Boise St 8½ 7½ (53) at UTAH ST
at HAWAII 1½ 3 (51) San Diego St
Air Force 22½ 22 (57½) at NEW MEXICO
NFLThursdayFAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at HOUSTON 4 3½ (45½) Indianapolis
Sundayat CLEVELAND 10 10½ (44) Miami
at BUFFALO 5½ 5 (37) Denver
Pittsburgh 6½ 7 (39) at CINCINNATI
at CHICAGO 7 6 (40½) NY Giants
Oakland 3 3 (45½) at NY JETS
at NEW ORLEANS 8 9½ (47) Carolina
at ATLANTA 3½ 4 (52) Tampa Bay
Detroit 2½ 3½ (42) at WASHINGTON
at TENNESSEE 3 3 (41½) Jacksonville
at NEW ENGLAND 7 6 (46) Dallas
at SAN FRANCISCO 3½ 3 (46) Green Bay
at PHILADELPHIA 3 2 (48) Seattle
MondayBaltimore 1 3 (46½) at LA RAMS
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
Basketball
USA Today Top 25 Poll
The top 25 teams in the USA Today men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 17, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:<
Record Pts Pvs
1. Duke (25) 4-0 786 4
2. Louisville (1) 4-0 744 5
3. Michigan State (4) 2-1 705 1
4. North Carolina 3-0 644 11
5. Kansas (1) 2-1 634 3
6. Virginia 3-0 625 9
7. Maryland (1) 3-0 619 8
8. Gonzaga 4-0 588 7
9. Ohio State 3-0 502 16
10. Kentucky 2-1 498 2
11. Oregon 4-0 484 14
12. Texas Tech 3-0 466 12
13. Seton Hall 3-1 403 13
14. Arizona 4-0 382 17
15. Villanova 2-1 276 10
16. Utah State 4-0 248 19
17. Tennessee 3-0 247 25
18. Auburn 4-0 242 23
19. VCU 4-0 210 —
20. Memphis 3-1 194 15
21. Xavier 4-0 187 21
22. Texas 4-0 118 —
23. Baylor 2-1 111 18
24. Washington 2-1 102 —
25. Colorado 2-0 51 —
Others Receiving Votes: Oklahoma 47, Saint Mary’s 46, Florida 40, Marquette 25, Florida State 22, LSU 20, Purdue 19, Michigan 15, Kansas State 14, Butler 11, Vermont 10, Penn State 9, Arkansas 9, Evansville 8, Wisconsin 7, Dayton 7, Utah 5, Creighton 5, Syracuse 3, San Diego State 3, Southern Cal 2, Missouri 2, Mississippi 2, Tulane 1, Oklahoma State 1, Cincinnati 1.
Women’s Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 17, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:<
Record Pts Prv
1. Oregon (27) 3-0 723 1
2. Baylor (2) 3-0 697 2
3. Stanford 4-0 654 3
4. UConn 3-0 606 4
5. South Carolina 4-0 601 6
6. Texas A&M 3-0 576 5
7. Oregon St. 4-0 573 7
8. Louisville 3-0 506 9
9. Maryland 3-1 502 8
10. Mississippi St. 3-0 467 10
11. UCLA 3-0 427 11
12. Florida St. 4-0 393 12
13. Kentucky 4-0 375 13
14. N.C. State 3-0 373 14
15. Michigan St. 3-0 318 16
16. Miami 3-0 286 17
17. Syracuse 3-0 185 20
18. Indiana 3-0 176 21
19. DePaul 2-1 155 18
20. Arkansas 4-0 151 23
21. Michigan 4-0 120 24
22. South Florida 4-0 107 25
23. Gonzaga 2-1 74 —
23. Tennessee 4-0 74 —
25. West Virginia 3-0 68 —
Others receiving votes: Notre Dame 62, Arizona 53, Arizona St. 46, South Dakota 26, Missouri St. 24, Minnesota 13, Drake 6, Texas 5, Rutgers 2, Northwestern 1.
AP Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 17, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:<
Record Pts Prv
1. Duke (52) 4-0 1608 2
2. Louisville (8) 4-0 1501 4
3. Michigan St. (4) 2-1 1496 3
4. Kansas 2-1 1389 5
5. North Carolina 3-0 1262 6
6. Maryland 3-0 1240 7
7. Virginia (1) 3-0 1232 9
8. Gonzaga 4-0 1227 8
9. Kentucky 2-1 1110 1
10. Ohio St. 3-0 1006 16
11. Oregon 4-0 998 14
12. Texas Tech 3-0 947 11
13. Seton Hall 3-1 837 12
14. Arizona 4-0 644 19
15. Utah St. 4-0 619 17
16. Memphis 3-1 574 13
17. Villanova 2-1 560 10
18. Xavier 4-0 463 21
19. Auburn 4-0 420 22
20. Tennessee 3-0 402 —
21. VCU 4-0 365 —
22. Texas 4-0 238 —
23. Colorado 2-0 208 25
24. Baylor 2-1 179 24
25. Washington 2-1 150 20
Others receiving votes: Florida St. 91, Florida 67, LSU 61, Saint Mary’s 55, Evansville 43, Oklahoma 29, Vermont 11, Michigan 11, Marquette 11, Purdue 11, Butler 10, Mississippi St. 9, Virginia Tech 7, West Virginia 6, Providence 5, Wisconsin 5, Liberty 4, Arkansas 3, Missouri 2, UConn 2, Southern Cal 2, New Mexico 2, San Diego St. 2, Dayton 1.
Hockey
NHL STANDINGS
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 12 3 5 29 70 53
Montreal 11 5 4 26 72 62
Florida 10 5 5 25 74 74
Buffalo 10 7 3 23 59 59
Toronto 9 9 4 22 71 77
Tampa Bay 9 6 2 20 64 59
Ottawa 8 11 1 17 55 66
Detroit 7 12 3 17 51 82
Metropolitan W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 15 3 4 34 84 67
N.Y. Islanders 14 3 1 29 58 42
Carolina 12 7 1 25 70 59
Pittsburgh 11 7 2 24 67 50
Philadelphia 10 6 4 24 61 60
N.Y. Rangers 8 8 2 18 60 66
New Jersey 7 8 4 18 50 69
Columbus 7 8 4 18 45 63
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 12 4 5 29 62 61
Colorado 12 6 2 26 73 59
Winnipeg 12 8 1 25 59 64
Dallas 11 8 2 24 55 52
Chicago 9 7 4 22 61 59
Nashville 9 7 3 21 70 66
Minnesota 7 11 2 16 53 69
Pacific W L OT Pts GF GA
Edmonton 13 6 3 29 71 61
Arizona 12 7 2 26 61 49
Vancouver 10 7 4 24 69 59
Vegas 10 9 3 23 68 65
Calgary 10 10 3 23 60 70
Anaheim 10 9 2 22 57 59
San Jose 10 10 1 21 63 73
Los Angeles 8 11 1 17 53 72
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<
Sunday’s Games
Vegas 6, Calgary 0
Chicago 4, Buffalo 1<
Monday’s Games
Anaheim at Washington, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at Arizona, 8 p.m.<
Tuesday’s Games
Montreal at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Florida, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Boston at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Edmonton at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.<
Wednesday’s Games
Ottawa at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.<
Thursday’s Games
Buffalo at Boston, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Anaheim at Florida, 6 p.m.
Vancouver at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Calgary at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at Arizona, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Edmonton at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.<
NBA STANDINGS
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic W L Pct GB
Boston 10 2 .833 —
Toronto 8 4 .667 2
Philadelphia 8 5 .615 2½
Brooklyn 5 7 .417 5
New York 3 10 .231 7½
Southeast W L Pct GB
Miami 9 3 .750 —
Orlando 6 7 .462 3½
Charlotte 6 7 .462 3½
Atlanta 4 9 .308 5½
Washington 3 8 .273 5½
Central W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 9 3 .750 —
Indiana 7 6 .538 2½
Cleveland 4 8 .333 5
Detroit 4 9 .308 5½
Chicago 4 9 .308 5½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest W L Pct GB
Houston 10 3 .769 —
Dallas 7 5 .583 2½
Memphis 5 8 .385 5
San Antonio 5 8 .385 5
New Orleans 4 9 .308 6
Northwest W L Pct GB
Denver 9 3 .750 —
Utah 8 4 .667 1
Minnesota 7 6 .538 2½
Oklahoma City 5 7 .417 4
Portland 5 8 .385 4½
Pacific W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 11 2 .846 —
Phoenix 7 4 .636 3
L.A. Clippers 8 5 .615 3
Sacramento 5 7 .417 5½
Golden State 2 12 .143 9½
———
Sunday’s Games
Philadelphia 114, Cleveland 95
Sacramento 100, Boston 99
Denver 131, Memphis 114
Orlando 125, Washington 121
New Orleans 108, Golden State 100
L.A. Lakers 122, Atlanta 101<
Monday’s Games
Cleveland at New York, 6 p.m.
Charlotte at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Indiana at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Portland at Houston, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Utah, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.<
Tuesday’s Games
Golden State at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Portland at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.<
Wednesday’s Games
New York at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
San Antonio at Washington, 6 p.m.
Charlotte at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Golden State at Dallas, 6:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Orlando at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Utah at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Houston at Denver, 8 p.m.
Boston at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.<
Thursday’s Games
Portland at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Phoenix, 9:30 p.m.<
National Football League
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 9 1 0 .900 287 108
Buffalo 7 3 0 .700 211 170
N.Y. Jets 3 7 0 .300 164 255
Miami 2 8 0 .200 139 305
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Indianapolis 6 4 0 .600 227 206
Houston 6 4 0 .600 245 232
Tennessee 5 5 0 .500 203 197
Jacksonville 4 6 0 .400 189 222
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 8 2 0 .800 341 196
Pittsburgh 5 5 0 .500 200 202
Cleveland 4 6 0 .400 192 228
Cincinnati 0 10 0 .000 147 276
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 6 4 0 .600 284 239
Oakland 6 4 0 .600 225 250
L.A. Chargers 4 6 0 .400 207 194
Denver 3 7 0 .300 172 197
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 6 4 0 .600 286 197
Philadelphia 5 5 0 .500 234 230
N.Y. Giants 2 8 0 .200 203 289
Washington 1 9 0 .100 125 253
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 8 2 0 .800 238 199
Carolina 5 5 0 .500 228 257
Atlanta 3 7 0 .300 220 262
Tampa Bay 3 7 0 .300 277 313
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 8 2 0 .800 250 205
Minnesota 8 3 0 .727 289 205
Chicago 4 6 0 .400 169 174
Detroit 3 6 1 .350 244 272
West
W L T Pct PF PA
San Francisco 9 1 0 .900 295 155
Seattle 8 2 0 .800 275 254
L.A. Rams 6 4 0 .600 243 198
Arizona 3 7 1 .318 248 317
———
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland 21, Pittsburgh 7<
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore 41, Houston 7
Indianapolis 33, Jacksonville 13
Atlanta 29, Carolina 3
New Orleans 34, Tampa Bay 17
Dallas 35, Detroit 27
Minnesota 27, Denver 23
N.Y. Jets 34, Washington 17
Buffalo 37, Miami 20
San Francisco 36, Arizona 26
Oakland 17, Cincinnati 10
New England 17, Philadelphia 10
L.A. Rams 17, Chicago 7<
Open: N.Y. Giants, Seattle, Tennessee, Green Bay<
Monday’s Games
Kansas City vs L.A. Chargers at Mexico City, MEX, 7:15 p.m.<
Thursday, Nov. 21
Indianapolis at Houston, 7:20 p.m.<
Sunday, Nov. 24
Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 12 p.m.
Miami at Cleveland, 12 p.m.
Seattle at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Chicago, 12 p.m.
Carolina at New Orleans, 12 p.m.
Denver at Buffalo, 12 p.m.
Detroit at Washington, 12 p.m.
Oakland at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.
Jacksonville at Tennessee, 3:05 p.m.
Dallas at New England, 3:25 p.m.
Green Bay at San Francisco, 7:20 p.m.<
Open: Arizona, Minnesota, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers<
Monday, Nov. 25
Baltimore at L.A. Rams, 7:15 p.m.<
ECHL At A Glance
Eastern Conference
North W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Reading 10 4 2 0 22 52 51
Newfoundland 9 5 0 0 18 60 46
Brampton 9 6 0 0 18 58 47
Adirondack 7 5 0 2 16 38 36
Maine 6 5 0 1 13 40 41
Worcester 4 9 0 0 8 34 54
South W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 11 1 0 0 22 52 26
Florida 11 4 0 0 22 50 34
Greenville 8 7 0 1 17 60 58
Atlanta 6 7 0 0 12 50 59
Orlando 4 7 1 1 10 29 40
Jacksonville 3 7 2 0 8 35 50
Norfolk 2 11 3 0 7 33 66
Western Conference
Central W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 9 4 1 0 19 38 35
Fort Wayne 8 5 2 0 18 66 58
Toledo 7 5 1 0 15 48 42
Wheeling 6 5 2 0 14 43 49
Indy 6 7 0 0 12 45 39
Kalamazoo 5 4 2 0 12 40 45
Mountain W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Allen 10 3 1 0 21 45 39
Rapid City 9 5 2 0 20 52 49
Idaho 8 4 2 2 20 40 39
Wichita 8 4 3 0 19 48 52
Tulsa 7 9 1 0 15 55 59
Kansas City 6 7 1 0 13 50 46
Utah 4 7 2 1 11 44 45
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
———
Sunday’s Games
Brampton 8, Worcester 3
Atlanta 4, Indy 3
Florida 3, Greenville 0
South Carolina 5, Norfolk 2
Wheeling 6, Fort Wayne 5, OT
Allen 3, Idaho 1<
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled<
Tuesday’s Games
Cincinnati at Wheeling, 9:45 a.m.
Allen at Kansas City, 10:35 a.m.
Greenville at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.<
Wednesday’s Games
Newfoundland at Adirondack, 6 p.m.
Indy at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 6 p.m.
Maine at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.
Tulsa at Rapid City, 8:05 p.m.
Orlando at Idaho, 8:10 p.m.<