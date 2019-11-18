GOLF

Local

BATTLE CREEK

2-Man Scramble

A Flight: 1. James Simms and Blake Fulton; 2. Scott Robinson and Tyler Burgess; 2. Greg Doke and Mike Herndon.

B Flight: 1. Troy Smith and James Ko; 2. Brad Goodman and Mike Blackmon; 3. Matt Wasinger and Dustin McCalmant.

C Flight: 1. Scott Garcia and Cole Garcia; 2. Eric Carnes and Daniel Pelky; 3. Thomas Furnell and Zack Krochak.

CHEROKEE HILLS

Old Codgers

1. Don Ingram, Joe Worley, Mike Mckinney, Gene Higgins; 2. Del Bustos, Mike Geubelle, Jack Beggs, Bill Harper; 3. Joe Martin, Jim Marrujo, Stan Stanfield, Rick King; 4. Mike Collins Sid Stahl, Bob Payne, Mark Burger; 5. James Boyd, Bob Penix, Jim Rouse, Randy Steed, Jerry Shupe.

MOHAWK PARK

Monday Scramble

1. Dell Wilson, Doug Whitson, Bob Reed, Barney Akuna, 59; 2. Mike Leone, Al Kubeck, Gary Moutray, Bob Morrison, 64; 3. Don Ward, James Almond, Bill Adams, Bob Young, 64; 4. Hardy Thomas, JR Robertson, Bailey Jackson, Bob Hensley, 65; 5. Steve Kebert, Don Jones, Larry Moore, Wayne Weaver, 67; 6. Kevin Anderson, Al Freitus, Kurt Moran, Russ Meyers, 72.

THE CANYONS AT BLACKJACK RIDGE

Senior Men’s Nassau

1. Larry Timbrook, Ron Gill, Larry VanWinkle and Ron Taber.

Hole-in-one

ADAMS: Riley Hager, No. 16, 146 yards, 7-iron.

BATTLE CREEK: Darrell Wilkinson, No. 16, 99 yards, pitching wedge.

OLDE PAGE: Jeff W. Drake, No. 8, 118 yards, 9-iron.

PATRIOT: Dan Griffin, No. 9, 190 yards, 2-hybrid.

Shoots age or better

BATTLE CREEK: Eugene Blake, 83, shot 79; Jim Ingram, 77, shot 74.

Pregame.com Line

NBATuesdayFAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG

at NEW ORLEANS OFF (OFF) Portland

at MEMPHIS 6 (222) Golden State

at SACRAMENTO 1½ (220½) Phoenix

at LA LAKERS OFF (OFF) Oklahoma City

COLLEGE BASKETBALLTuesdayFAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG

at MARSHALL PK Coll. Of Charleston

FIU 7 at CLEVELAND ST

at DAVIDSON 8½ Nevada

at DAYTON 15 Nebraska-Omaha

at GEORGIA SOUTHERN 8½ Mercer

at KENT ST 12½ IPFW

at MISSISSIPPI 17 Seattle U

at SE MISSOURI 4½ The Citadel

at N. IOWA 15½ UT Martin

Houston 11½ at RICE

at MILWAUKEE 7 North Dakota

at MURRAY STATE 10 S. Illinois

at SAMFORD 6½ Manhattan

at IOWA ST 17 Southern Miss

at KANSAS 13½ E Tennessee St

at ALABAMA 4 Furman

at MARYLAND 25 Fairfield

at GRAND CANYON 6½ Montana St

at SOUTHERN CAL 10½ Pepperdine

at UTEP 1 New Mexico

Detroit 1 at WYOMING

at GONZAGA 21½ Texas-Arlington

at SAN FRANCISCO 10 Cs Bakersfield

National Hockey LeagueTuesdayFAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE

at BUFFALO -120 Minnesota +110

at FLORIDA -133 Philadelphia +123

Montreal -116 at COLUMBUS +106

at PITTSBURGH -130 NY Islanders +120

at NEW JERSEY OFF Boston OFF

at DETROIT -127 Ottawa +117

at NASHVILLE -175 Winnipeg +163

Tampa Bay -111 at ST. LOUIS +101

Carolina -133 at CHICAGO +123

at DALLAS -143 Vancouver +133

at CALGARY OFF Colorado OFF

at VEGAS -145 Toronto +135

at SAN JOSE -131 Edmonton +121

College FootballTuesdayFAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG

Ohio 19½ 20 (56½) at BOWLING GREEN

at N ILLINOIS 6 4½ (54) E. Michigan

Wednesdayat BUFFALO 6½ 7½ (54) Toledo

at MIAMI (OHIO) 29 30 (45) Akron

Thursdayat GEORGIA TECH 1 2 (47½) NC State

Fridayat WYOMING 8½ 7 (50½) Colorado St

SaturdayNebraska 6 4 (63) at MARYLAND

Ball St 3 3½ (65) at KENT ST

Memphis 14 14 (60) at SOUTH FLORIDA

Michigan 8 8½ (52) at INDIANA

Kansas St 1 2½ (55) at TEXAS TECH

at GEORGIA 16 13 (45½) Texas A&M

at WAKE FOREST 5½ 6½ (53½) Duke

Oklahoma St 8 7 (60) at WEST VIRGINIA

East Carolina 14 14 (66) at UCONN

BYU 40 38½ (68½) at UMASS

at CINCINNATI 12 10½ (47) Temple

at OKLAHOMA 18½ 19 (65) TCU

at LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE 14 13½ (70) Troy

at VIRGINIA 17½ 17 (54½) Liberty

at IOWA 12½ 14½ (46½) Illinois

at WISCONSIN 23 24 (48) Purdue

at IOWA ST 22½ 24½ (58½) Kansas

Minnesota 10 13½ (40½) at NORTHWESTERN

Oregon 15½ 14 (54½) at ARIZONA ST

Utah 22 22½ (58½) at ARIZONA

at GEORGIA ST 11 10½ (56½) South Alabama

Washington 13½ 14½ (54½) at COLORADO

at APPALACHIAN ST 29½ 29 (53) Texas State

at NOTRE DAME 20½ 19½ (62½) Boston College

at FRESNO ST 14 14 (53) Nevada

at SOUTHERN CAL 14 13½ (62½) UCLA

at STANFORD 2½ 3 (42) California

at WASHINGTON ST 14 12 (75) Oregon St

at ARKANSAS ST 2 1 (59) Georgia Southern

at SOUTHERN MISS 5½ 4½ (50) W Kentucky

Marshall 7½ 6½ (55½) at CHARLOTTE

at BAYLOR 5 6 (60½) Texas

UCF 5 6 (69½) at TULANE

at NAVY 4 4 (68) SMU

Michigan St 22½ 20½ (45) at RUTGERS

North Texas 4½ 5½ (57) at RICE

at VIRGINIA TECH 3 4 (48½) Pittsburgh

at UAB 5½ 5½ (46) Louisiana Tech

at LOUISVILLE 9 8½ (62) Syracuse

at TULSA 4 3 (60) Houston

at MISSOURI 4½ 5 (45½) Tennessee

at LSU 44½ 44 (71) Arkansas

San Jose St 5 6 (62½) at UNLV

at NEW MEXICO ST 6½ 7½ (55) UTEP

at MIDDLE TENNESSEE 14½ 14½ (47) Old Dominion

at LOUISIANA-MONROE 6½ 6 (65½) Coastal Carolina

FAU 17½ 20 (56) at UTSA

Miami 17½ 18½ (49) FIU

at OHIO STATE 19 18½ (56½) Penn St

Boise St 8½ 7½ (53) at UTAH ST

at HAWAII 1½ 3 (51) San Diego St

Air Force 22½ 22 (57½) at NEW MEXICO

NFLThursdayFAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG

at HOUSTON 4 3½ (45½) Indianapolis

Sundayat CLEVELAND 10 10½ (44) Miami

at BUFFALO 5½ 5 (37) Denver

Pittsburgh 6½ 7 (39) at CINCINNATI

at CHICAGO 7 6 (40½) NY Giants

Oakland 3 3 (45½) at NY JETS

at NEW ORLEANS 8 9½ (47) Carolina

at ATLANTA 3½ 4 (52) Tampa Bay

Detroit 2½ 3½ (42) at WASHINGTON

at TENNESSEE 3 3 (41½) Jacksonville

at NEW ENGLAND 7 6 (46) Dallas

at SAN FRANCISCO 3½ 3 (46) Green Bay

at PHILADELPHIA 3 2 (48) Seattle

MondayBaltimore 1 3 (46½) at LA RAMS

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Basketball

USA Today Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 17, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:<

Record Pts Pvs

1. Duke (25) 4-0 786 4

2. Louisville (1) 4-0 744 5

3. Michigan State (4) 2-1 705 1

4. North Carolina 3-0 644 11

5. Kansas (1) 2-1 634 3

6. Virginia 3-0 625 9

7. Maryland (1) 3-0 619 8

8. Gonzaga 4-0 588 7

9. Ohio State 3-0 502 16

10. Kentucky 2-1 498 2

11. Oregon 4-0 484 14

12. Texas Tech 3-0 466 12

13. Seton Hall 3-1 403 13

14. Arizona 4-0 382 17

15. Villanova 2-1 276 10

16. Utah State 4-0 248 19

17. Tennessee 3-0 247 25

18. Auburn 4-0 242 23

19. VCU 4-0 210 —

20. Memphis 3-1 194 15

21. Xavier 4-0 187 21

22. Texas 4-0 118 —

23. Baylor 2-1 111 18

24. Washington 2-1 102 —

25. Colorado 2-0 51 —

Others Receiving Votes: Oklahoma 47, Saint Mary’s 46, Florida 40, Marquette 25, Florida State 22, LSU 20, Purdue 19, Michigan 15, Kansas State 14, Butler 11, Vermont 10, Penn State 9, Arkansas 9, Evansville 8, Wisconsin 7, Dayton 7, Utah 5, Creighton 5, Syracuse 3, San Diego State 3, Southern Cal 2, Missouri 2, Mississippi 2, Tulane 1, Oklahoma State 1, Cincinnati 1.

Women’s Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 17, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:<

Record Pts Prv

1. Oregon (27) 3-0 723 1

2. Baylor (2) 3-0 697 2

3. Stanford 4-0 654 3

4. UConn 3-0 606 4

5. South Carolina 4-0 601 6

6. Texas A&M 3-0 576 5

7. Oregon St. 4-0 573 7

8. Louisville 3-0 506 9

9. Maryland 3-1 502 8

10. Mississippi St. 3-0 467 10

11. UCLA 3-0 427 11

12. Florida St. 4-0 393 12

13. Kentucky 4-0 375 13

14. N.C. State 3-0 373 14

15. Michigan St. 3-0 318 16

16. Miami 3-0 286 17

17. Syracuse 3-0 185 20

18. Indiana 3-0 176 21

19. DePaul 2-1 155 18

20. Arkansas 4-0 151 23

21. Michigan 4-0 120 24

22. South Florida 4-0 107 25

23. Gonzaga 2-1 74 —

23. Tennessee 4-0 74 —

25. West Virginia 3-0 68 —

Others receiving votes: Notre Dame 62, Arizona 53, Arizona St. 46, South Dakota 26, Missouri St. 24, Minnesota 13, Drake 6, Texas 5, Rutgers 2, Northwestern 1.

AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 17, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:<

Record Pts Prv

1. Duke (52) 4-0 1608 2

2. Louisville (8) 4-0 1501 4

3. Michigan St. (4) 2-1 1496 3

4. Kansas 2-1 1389 5

5. North Carolina 3-0 1262 6

6. Maryland 3-0 1240 7

7. Virginia (1) 3-0 1232 9

8. Gonzaga 4-0 1227 8

9. Kentucky 2-1 1110 1

10. Ohio St. 3-0 1006 16

11. Oregon 4-0 998 14

12. Texas Tech 3-0 947 11

13. Seton Hall 3-1 837 12

14. Arizona 4-0 644 19

15. Utah St. 4-0 619 17

16. Memphis 3-1 574 13

17. Villanova 2-1 560 10

18. Xavier 4-0 463 21

19. Auburn 4-0 420 22

20. Tennessee 3-0 402 —

21. VCU 4-0 365 —

22. Texas 4-0 238 —

23. Colorado 2-0 208 25

24. Baylor 2-1 179 24

25. Washington 2-1 150 20

Others receiving votes: Florida St. 91, Florida 67, LSU 61, Saint Mary’s 55, Evansville 43, Oklahoma 29, Vermont 11, Michigan 11, Marquette 11, Purdue 11, Butler 10, Mississippi St. 9, Virginia Tech 7, West Virginia 6, Providence 5, Wisconsin 5, Liberty 4, Arkansas 3, Missouri 2, UConn 2, Southern Cal 2, New Mexico 2, San Diego St. 2, Dayton 1.

Hockey

NHL STANDINGS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 12 3 5 29 70 53

Montreal 11 5 4 26 72 62

Florida 10 5 5 25 74 74

Buffalo 10 7 3 23 59 59

Toronto 9 9 4 22 71 77

Tampa Bay 9 6 2 20 64 59

Ottawa 8 11 1 17 55 66

Detroit 7 12 3 17 51 82

Metropolitan W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 15 3 4 34 84 67

N.Y. Islanders 14 3 1 29 58 42

Carolina 12 7 1 25 70 59

Pittsburgh 11 7 2 24 67 50

Philadelphia 10 6 4 24 61 60

N.Y. Rangers 8 8 2 18 60 66

New Jersey 7 8 4 18 50 69

Columbus 7 8 4 18 45 63

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 12 4 5 29 62 61

Colorado 12 6 2 26 73 59

Winnipeg 12 8 1 25 59 64

Dallas 11 8 2 24 55 52

Chicago 9 7 4 22 61 59

Nashville 9 7 3 21 70 66

Minnesota 7 11 2 16 53 69

Pacific W L OT Pts GF GA

Edmonton 13 6 3 29 71 61

Arizona 12 7 2 26 61 49

Vancouver 10 7 4 24 69 59

Vegas 10 9 3 23 68 65

Calgary 10 10 3 23 60 70

Anaheim 10 9 2 22 57 59

San Jose 10 10 1 21 63 73

Los Angeles 8 11 1 17 53 72

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<

Sunday’s Games

Vegas 6, Calgary 0

Chicago 4, Buffalo 1<

Monday’s Games

Anaheim at Washington, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona, 8 p.m.<

Tuesday’s Games

Montreal at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Florida, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Boston at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.<

Wednesday’s Games

Ottawa at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.<

Thursday’s Games

Buffalo at Boston, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Anaheim at Florida, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Calgary at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Arizona, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.<

NBA STANDINGS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic W L Pct GB

Boston 10 2 .833 —

Toronto 8 4 .667 2

Philadelphia 8 5 .615 2½

Brooklyn 5 7 .417 5

New York 3 10 .231 7½

Southeast W L Pct GB

Miami 9 3 .750 —

Orlando 6 7 .462 3½

Charlotte 6 7 .462 3½

Atlanta 4 9 .308 5½

Washington 3 8 .273 5½

Central W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 9 3 .750 —

Indiana 7 6 .538 2½

Cleveland 4 8 .333 5

Detroit 4 9 .308 5½

Chicago 4 9 .308 5½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest W L Pct GB

Houston 10 3 .769 —

Dallas 7 5 .583 2½

Memphis 5 8 .385 5

San Antonio 5 8 .385 5

New Orleans 4 9 .308 6

Northwest W L Pct GB

Denver 9 3 .750 —

Utah 8 4 .667 1

Minnesota 7 6 .538 2½

Oklahoma City 5 7 .417 4

Portland 5 8 .385 4½

Pacific W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 11 2 .846 —

Phoenix 7 4 .636 3

L.A. Clippers 8 5 .615 3

Sacramento 5 7 .417 5½

Golden State 2 12 .143 9½

———

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia 114, Cleveland 95

Sacramento 100, Boston 99

Denver 131, Memphis 114

Orlando 125, Washington 121

New Orleans 108, Golden State 100

L.A. Lakers 122, Atlanta 101<

Monday’s Games

Cleveland at New York, 6 p.m.

Charlotte at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Indiana at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Portland at Houston, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Utah, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.<

Tuesday’s Games

Golden State at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Portland at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.<

Wednesday’s Games

New York at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

San Antonio at Washington, 6 p.m.

Charlotte at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Golden State at Dallas, 6:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Orlando at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Utah at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Houston at Denver, 8 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.<

Thursday’s Games

Portland at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Phoenix, 9:30 p.m.<

National Football League

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

New England 9 1 0 .900 287 108

Buffalo 7 3 0 .700 211 170

N.Y. Jets 3 7 0 .300 164 255

Miami 2 8 0 .200 139 305

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Indianapolis 6 4 0 .600 227 206

Houston 6 4 0 .600 245 232

Tennessee 5 5 0 .500 203 197

Jacksonville 4 6 0 .400 189 222

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Baltimore 8 2 0 .800 341 196

Pittsburgh 5 5 0 .500 200 202

Cleveland 4 6 0 .400 192 228

Cincinnati 0 10 0 .000 147 276

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 6 4 0 .600 284 239

Oakland 6 4 0 .600 225 250

L.A. Chargers 4 6 0 .400 207 194

Denver 3 7 0 .300 172 197

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Dallas 6 4 0 .600 286 197

Philadelphia 5 5 0 .500 234 230

N.Y. Giants 2 8 0 .200 203 289

Washington 1 9 0 .100 125 253

South

W L T Pct PF PA

New Orleans 8 2 0 .800 238 199

Carolina 5 5 0 .500 228 257

Atlanta 3 7 0 .300 220 262

Tampa Bay 3 7 0 .300 277 313

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 8 2 0 .800 250 205

Minnesota 8 3 0 .727 289 205

Chicago 4 6 0 .400 169 174

Detroit 3 6 1 .350 244 272

West

W L T Pct PF PA

San Francisco 9 1 0 .900 295 155

Seattle 8 2 0 .800 275 254

L.A. Rams 6 4 0 .600 243 198

Arizona 3 7 1 .318 248 317

———

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland 21, Pittsburgh 7<

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 41, Houston 7

Indianapolis 33, Jacksonville 13

Atlanta 29, Carolina 3

New Orleans 34, Tampa Bay 17

Dallas 35, Detroit 27

Minnesota 27, Denver 23

N.Y. Jets 34, Washington 17

Buffalo 37, Miami 20

San Francisco 36, Arizona 26

Oakland 17, Cincinnati 10

New England 17, Philadelphia 10

L.A. Rams 17, Chicago 7<

Open: N.Y. Giants, Seattle, Tennessee, Green Bay<

Monday’s Games

Kansas City vs L.A. Chargers at Mexico City, MEX, 7:15 p.m.<

Thursday, Nov. 21

Indianapolis at Houston, 7:20 p.m.<

Sunday, Nov. 24

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 12 p.m.

Miami at Cleveland, 12 p.m.

Seattle at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Carolina at New Orleans, 12 p.m.

Denver at Buffalo, 12 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 12 p.m.

Oakland at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.

Jacksonville at Tennessee, 3:05 p.m.

Dallas at New England, 3:25 p.m.

Green Bay at San Francisco, 7:20 p.m.<

Open: Arizona, Minnesota, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers<

Monday, Nov. 25

Baltimore at L.A. Rams, 7:15 p.m.<

ECHL At A Glance

Eastern Conference

North W L OL SOL Pts GF GA

Reading 10 4 2 0 22 52 51

Newfoundland 9 5 0 0 18 60 46

Brampton 9 6 0 0 18 58 47

Adirondack 7 5 0 2 16 38 36

Maine 6 5 0 1 13 40 41

Worcester 4 9 0 0 8 34 54

South W L OL SOL Pts GF GA

South Carolina 11 1 0 0 22 52 26

Florida 11 4 0 0 22 50 34

Greenville 8 7 0 1 17 60 58

Atlanta 6 7 0 0 12 50 59

Orlando 4 7 1 1 10 29 40

Jacksonville 3 7 2 0 8 35 50

Norfolk 2 11 3 0 7 33 66

Western Conference

Central W L OL SOL Pts GF GA

Cincinnati 9 4 1 0 19 38 35

Fort Wayne 8 5 2 0 18 66 58

Toledo 7 5 1 0 15 48 42

Wheeling 6 5 2 0 14 43 49

Indy 6 7 0 0 12 45 39

Kalamazoo 5 4 2 0 12 40 45

Mountain W L OL SOL Pts GF GA

Allen 10 3 1 0 21 45 39

Rapid City 9 5 2 0 20 52 49

Idaho 8 4 2 2 20 40 39

Wichita 8 4 3 0 19 48 52

Tulsa 7 9 1 0 15 55 59

Kansas City 6 7 1 0 13 50 46

Utah 4 7 2 1 11 44 45

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

———

Sunday’s Games

Brampton 8, Worcester 3

Atlanta 4, Indy 3

Florida 3, Greenville 0

South Carolina 5, Norfolk 2

Wheeling 6, Fort Wayne 5, OT

Allen 3, Idaho 1<

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled<

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati at Wheeling, 9:45 a.m.

Allen at Kansas City, 10:35 a.m.

Greenville at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.<

Wednesday’s Games

Newfoundland at Adirondack, 6 p.m.

Indy at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 6 p.m.

Maine at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.

Tulsa at Rapid City, 8:05 p.m.

Orlando at Idaho, 8:10 p.m.<

Tags