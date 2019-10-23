Softball

College

Oklahoma St. 11, Seminole St. 1

Volleyball

High school

Metro Lakes Conference

All-Conference Teams

Co-Players of the Year: Heather Stiles, Coweta; Brooke Jones, Claremore

Offensive Player of the Year: Maddie Hardage, Claremore

Defensive Player of the Year: Kaycee Stiles, Coweta

First Team: Kloe Bowin, Tahlequah; Natalie Haile, Glenpool; Alexxia Mercer, Coweta; Lauren McCreary, Skiatook; Josie Reed, Skiatook; Riley Renfroe, Claremore

Second Team: Linzy Dill, Coweta; Becca Hilmes, Claremore; Lydia McAlvain, Tahlequah; Karson Pirtle, Skiatook; Gentry Weiser, Collinsville; Hope Winkle, Glenpool

Honorable Mention: Adison Carpenter, Glenpool; Hailey Charles, Claremore; Darien Davis, Glenpool; Josie Foster, Tahlequah; Hailey Grant, Claremore; Paris Hamilton, Collinsville; Alex Harper, Coweta; Taylor Hight, Skiatook; Lena Kannegiesser, Skiatook; Piper Lorenzo, Skiatook; Allyson Mercer, Coweta; Olivia Olele, Glenpool; Jaylynn Peck, Coweta; Jacy Rule, Collinsville; Madison Swift, Coweta; Mackinze Weygand, Collinsville; Kinley Williams, Claremore

Golf

Local

THE CANYONS AT BLACKJACK RIDGE

Senior MGA

1 Low Gross/1 Low Net

1. Larry Timbrook, Russ Donald, Kenny Gaylor, Rick Tallent, Hank Wright; 2. Scott Keller, Bob Lyons, Jerry Hendryx, Dick Boone, Chuck Hamilton; 3. Jeff Graham, Mike Grayson, Wes Funk, Greg Bise, Bill Denton; 4. Harry Gordon, Ron Tillman, Don Soles, Larry Van Winkle, Leon Thronton; 5. Frank Lackey, Terry Neely, Michael Pittman, Dave Helmer, Jim Pogue.

PAGE BELCHER

Christian Men’s Fellowship

1. Darrell Wood 71; 1. Monroe Brewer 71; 3. Ron Wilson 74; 3. Gilbert York 74; 5. Gary Lee 75; 5. Charlie Webster 75,5. Bill Kusleika 75; 5. Mark Clemons 75; 9. Dave Hohensee 76; 10. Ken Hayes 77; 10. Mel Hayes 77; 12. Bob Bell 78; 12. Darrell Hathcock 78; Jerry Henderson 78; 15. Frank Prentice 79; 15. Mike Brannon 79; 17. Hank Prideaux 83; 17. Jerry Williams 83; 19. James Young 85; 20. Bill Nash 86.

SOUTHERN HILLS

9-WGA Closing Day

“Halloween Spooktacular”

1, Andrea Bartlett, Susan Dillingham, Pat Wofford, Susan Marple 30.25

2, Sandy Rodolf, Marla Bradshaw, Nancy Van Doren 33.2

3, Lori Buntz, Anne Fell, Nikki Rhoades, Annabelle Miller 35.8

THE WOODS senior scramble

1, James Olinger, Bob Penix, Dwight George, Ron Renolds 61

2, Mark Easley, Frank White, Aaron Ross, Darrell Macey 65

3, Paul Lewis, Jerry Hollomon, Kirby Brumble, Allen Self 66

Hole-in-one

CHEROKEE HILLS: Harold Langdon, No. 4, 140 yards, 8 iron.

SOUTH LAKES: Greg Vogt, No. 2, 126 yards, 8 iron.

Shoots age or better

BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 77, shot 74; Eugene Blake, 83, shot 79.

BROKEN ARROW G&AC: Jerry Goss, 80, shot 74.

MOHAWK PARK (Woodbine): Jack Coursey, 95, shot 95.

Hockey

ECHL At A Glance

Eastern Conference Conference

North W L OL SOL Pts GF GA

Adirondack 3 1 0 1 7 17 15

Newfoundland 3 2 0 0 6 25 20

Reading 2 2 1 0 5 19 24

Worcester 2 1 0 0 4 10 6

Brampton 2 2 0 0 4 16 17

Maine 1 3 0 1 3 15 21

South W L OL SOL Pts GF GA

Florida 3 0 0 0 6 13 7

South Carolina 3 0 0 0 6 13 7

Greenville 2 2 0 0 4 17 14

Atlanta 2 1 0 0 4 13 12

Norfolk 1 3 0 0 2 10 15

Jacksonville 0 1 1 0 1 4 10

Orlando 0 3 0 0 0 6 11

Western Conference Conference

Central W L OL SOL Pts GF GA

Fort Wayne 2 1 0 0 4 15 10

Toledo 2 0 0 0 4 9 6

Indy 2 2 0 0 4 17 14

Wheeling 2 2 0 0 4 13 17

Cincinnati 1 0 1 0 3 7 6

Kalamazoo 1 1 0 0 2 6 8

Mountain W L OL SOL Pts GF GA

Idaho 4 0 0 0 8 13 6

Rapid City 3 1 1 0 7 19 11

Allen 3 1 0 0 6 17 20

Utah 2 2 1 0 5 24 16

Tulsa 2 5 0 0 4 16 27

Wichita 1 2 2 0 4 12 22

Kansas City 1 3 0 0 2 10 14

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

———

Tuesday’s Games

Tulsa 2, Kansas City 1<

Wednesday’s Games

Adirondack 5, Maine 2

Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 6 p.m.

South Carolina at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.<

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled<

Friday’s Games

Florida at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Worcester at Adirondack, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Greenville, 6:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Wheeling, 6:05 p.m.

Newfoundland at Maine, 6:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Indy, 6:35 p.m.

South Carolina at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.

Idaho at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Fort Wayne, 7:05 p.m.

Toledo at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Utah at Rapid City, 8:05 p.m.<

MLS Playoff Glance

Times EDT

First Round

Saturday, Oct. 19

Eastern Conference

Atlanta 1, New England 0

Toronto 5, D.C. 1, ET<

Western Conference

Seattle 4, Dallas 3

Salt Lake 2, Portland 1<

Sunday, Oct. 20

Eastern Conference

Philadelphia 4, New York Red Bulls 3, ET<

Western Conference

LA Galaxy 2, Minnesota 1

<

Conference Semifinals

Eastern Conference

Wednesday, Oct. 23

Toronto 2, New York City FC 1<

Thursday, Oct. 24

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.<

Western Conference

Wednesday, Oct. 23

Salt Lake vs. Seattle, 10 p.m.<

Thursday, Oct. 24

LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

<

Conference Championships

Tuesday, Oct. 29

Western Conference at higher-seeded team, TBA<

Wednesday, Oct. 30

Toronto at Philadelphia-Atlanta winner, TBA

<

Time EST

MLS Cup

Sunday, Nov. 10

Eastern Conference champion vs. Western Conference champion at higher-seeded team, 3 p.m.

Times EDT

Play-In Round

Wednesday, Oct. 23

Eastern Conference

Birmingham 3, North Carolina 2

Charleston at Ottawa, 7 p.m.<

Western Conference

LA Galaxy II at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

New Mexico at Sacramento, 10:30 p.m.<

Conference Quarterfinals

Saturday, October 26

Eastern Conference

Tampa Bay at Louisville, 7 p.m.

New York Red Bulls II at Indy, 7:30 p.m.

charleston-Ottawa winner at Reno, 8:30

Birmingham at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.<

Western Conference

Orange County at Real Monarchs, 3 p.m

Play-in Low Seed at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Play-in High Seed at Nashville, 8 p.m.

El Paso at Fresno, 10:30 p.m.<

Latest Line

BC-Sports-Odds Pregame.com Line MLB World Series

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE

at WASHINGTON OFF Houston OFF

NBA

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG

at DETROIT 1 (222) Atlanta

at HOUSTON 2 (231½) Milwaukee

LA Clippers 1½ (225½) at GOLDEN STATE

National Hockey League

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE

Buffalo -123 at NY RANGERS +113

at MONTREAL -129 San Jose +119

at NY ISLANDERS -118 Arizona +108

Carolina -124 at COLUMBUS +114

at NASHVILLE -178 Minnesota +166

at ST. LOUIS -195 L.A. +180

at DALLAS -140 Anaheim +130

at CHICAGO -114 Philadelphia +104

Washington -130 at EDMONTON +120

at CALGARY -127 Florida +117

College Football

Thursday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY (O/U) UD

SMU 11 14 (65½) at HOUSTON

Friday

SOUTHERN CAL 10½ 13½ (62½) at COLORADO

Saturday

UCONN 8 10 (62) at UMASS

at PURDUE 9 10 (60½) Illinois

at ARMY 10 9 (53½) San Jose St

at GEORGIA ST +1 1 (66) Troy

at CLEMSON 35 34 (59) Boston College

Memphis 8½ 10½ (56½) at TULSA

at TOLEDO 4 3½ (56½) E. Michigan

at TEXAS A&M 12 10½ (50½) Mississippi St

UCF 10 10½ (60) at TEMPLE

at W MICHIGAN 25½ 27½ (63) Bowling Green

at NEBRASKA +1½ 1 (53) Indiana

at BUFFALO 4½ 2½ (47½) Cent. Michigan

Iowa 8½ 10 (37½) at NORTHWESTERN

South Florida PK 2 (51½) at EAST CAROLINA

at FLORIDA ST 10 10 (58½) Syracuse

Liberty 4½ 7½ (44½) at RUTGERS

Southern Miss 12 10 (52) at RICE

at UTAH 17½ 21½ (37½) California

at WYOMING 11½ 14 (43½) Nevada

at AIR FORCE 3 3½ (58) Utah St

Hawaii 11½ 10 (70) at NEW MEXICO

at MARSHALL 5½ 5½ (45) W Kentucky

Arizona 1 1 (52½) at STANFORD

at OREGON 14½ 14 (65) Washington St

at FRESNO ST 14 14½ (55½) Colorado St

Missouri 9 10½ (44½) at KENTUCKY

at NORTH CAROLINA 3½ 3½ (54) Duke

Penn St 6 6½ (44) at MICHIGAN ST

at KENT ST 2 2½ (58) Miami (Ohio)

Appalachian St 24 26 (52) at SOUTH ALABAMA

at GEORGIA SOUTHERN 16½ 14½ (55½) New Mexico St

at IOWA ST 7½ 10½ (63½) Oklahoma St

FIU 1 2½ (59) at MIDDLE TENNESSEE

FAU 14 13½ (50½) at OLD DOMINION

at BALL ST 2½ 3 (61½) Ohio

at ALABAMA 34 30½ (55½) Arkansas

South Carolina 4 4½ (47) at TENNESSEE

Oklahoma 20 23½ (57½) at KANSAS ST

at MINNESOTA 15 16 (57) Maryland

at NAVY 2½ 3½ (56) Tulane

Texas +1 1 (59) at TCU

at PITTSBURGH 3 6 (43½) Miami

Virginia 2½ 3 (52) at LOUISVILLE

at N ILLINOIS 24½ 23½ (44½) Akron

Texas Tech 5½ 4 (64½) at KANSAS

North Texas 5 4 (63) at CHARLOTTE

at OHIO STATE 14½ 14 (50) Wisconsin

at ARKANSAS ST 13½ 11½ (58½) Texas State

at LSU 10½ 10½ (58½) Auburn

Louisiana Tech 19½ 20½ (51) at UTEP

Notre Dame +2 1 (51) at MICHIGAN

Arizona St 2½ 4 (55½) at UCLA

San Diego St 9½ 13½ (45) at UNLV

NFL

Thursday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY (O/U) UD

at MINNESOTA 15 16½ (42) Washington

Sunday

at DETROIT 7 7 (49) NY Giants

at TENNESSEE 2½ 2½ (45½) Tampa Bay

at CHICAGO 6 4 (41) LA Chargers

Seattle 3½ 3½ (54) at ATLANTA

at JACKSONVILLE 5 6 (41) NY Jets

at BUFFALO 1 2 (43½) Philadelphia

LA Rams 11½ 13 (48) Cincinnati

at NEW ORLEANS 10 10½ (49½) Arizona

at HOUSTON 6½ 6½ (51½) Oakland

at SAN FRAN 6 5½ (42) Carolina

at INDIANAPOLIS 6½ 6 (43½) Denver

at NEW ENGLAND 11½ 13 (46) Cleveland

Green Bay 1 4 (47½) at KC

Monday

at PITTSBURGH 15½ 14½ (43) Miami

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

National Football League

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

New England 7 0 0 1.000 223 48

Buffalo 5 1 0 .833 121 91

N.Y. Jets 1 5 0 .167 63 156

Miami 0 6 0 .000 63 211

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Indianapolis 4 2 0 .667 143 138

Houston 4 3 0 .571 185 164

Jacksonville 3 4 0 .429 144 148

Tennessee 3 4 0 .429 121 112

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Baltimore 5 2 0 .714 214 156

Cleveland 2 4 0 .333 120 154

Pittsburgh 2 4 0 .333 123 131

Cincinnati 0 7 0 .000 114 186

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 5 2 0 .714 202 150

Oakland 3 3 0 .500 127 165

Denver 2 5 0 .286 112 136

L.A. Chargers 2 5 0 .286 140 141

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Dallas 4 3 0 .571 190 124

Philadelphia 3 4 0 .429 171 186

N.Y. Giants 2 5 0 .286 132 187

Washington 1 6 0 .143 90 176

South

W L T Pct PF PA

New Orleans 6 1 0 .857 164 147

Carolina 4 2 0 .667 166 133

Tampa Bay 2 4 0 .333 173 185

Atlanta 1 6 0 .143 145 223

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 6 1 0 .857 184 139

Minnesota 5 2 0 .714 192 123

Chicago 3 3 0 .500 112 105

Detroit 2 3 1 .417 149 160

West

W L T Pct PF PA

San Francisco 6 0 0 1.000 156 64

Seattle 5 2 0 .714 181 176

L.A. Rams 4 3 0 .571 190 164

Arizona 3 3 1 .500 161 192

———

Thursday’s Games

Washington at Minnesota, 7:20 p.m.<

Sunday’s Games

Arizona at New Orleans, 12 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Tennessee, 12 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Detroit, 12 p.m.

Cincinnati vs L.A. Rams at London, UK, 12 p.m.

Denver at Indianapolis, 12 p.m.

Philadelphia at Buffalo, 12 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Jacksonville, 12 p.m.

Seattle at Atlanta, 12 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Carolina at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 3:25 p.m.

Cleveland at New England, 3:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m.<

Open: Dallas, Baltimore<

Monday’s Games

Miami at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m.<

Thursday, Oct. 31

San Francisco at Arizona, 7:20 p.m.<

Sunday, Nov. 3

Houston vs Jacksonville at London, UK, 8:30 a.m.

N.Y. Jets at Miami, 12 p.m.

Washington at Buffalo, 12 p.m.

Tennessee at Carolina, 12 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 12 p.m.

Chicago at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.

Indianapolis at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 3:05 p.m.

Detroit at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.

Green Bay at L.A. Chargers, 3:25 p.m.

Cleveland at Denver, 3:25 p.m.

New England at Baltimore, 7:20 p.m.<

Open: L.A. Rams, New Orleans, Atlanta, Cincinnati<

Monday, Nov. 4

Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 7:15 p.m.<

Basketball

NBA STANDINGS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic W L Pct GB

Toronto 1 0 1.000 —

Boston 0 0 .000 —

Brooklyn 0 0 .000 —

New York 0 0 .000 —

Philadelphia 0 0 .000 —

Southeast W L Pct GB

Atlanta 0 0 .000 —

Charlotte 0 0 .000 —

Miami 0 0 .000 —

Orlando 0 0 .000 —

Washington 0 0 .000 —

Central W L Pct GB

Chicago 0 0 .000 —

Cleveland 0 0 .000 —

Detroit 0 0 .000 —

Indiana 0 0 .000 —

Milwaukee 0 0 .000 —

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest W L Pct GB

Dallas 0 0 .000 —

Houston 0 0 .000 —

Memphis 0 0 .000 —

San Antonio 0 0 .000 —

New Orleans 0 1 .000 —

Northwest W L Pct GB

Denver 0 0 .000 —

Minnesota 0 0 .000 —

Oklahoma City 0 0 .000 —

Portland 0 0 .000 —

Utah 0 0 .000 —

Pacific W L Pct GB

L.A. Clippers 1 0 1.000 —

Golden State 0 0 .000 —

Phoenix 0 0 .000 —

Sacramento 0 0 .000 —

L.A. Lakers 0 1 .000 1

———

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto 130, New Orleans 122, OT

L.A. Clippers 112, L.A. Lakers 102<

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Memphis at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

New York at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Utah, 8 p.m.

Denver at Portland, 9 p.m.

Sacramento at Phoenix, 9 p.m.<

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Houston, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.<

Friday’s Games

Minnesota at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 6 p.m.

New York at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Dallas at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Washington at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Denver, 8 p.m.

Portland at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Utah at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.<

Saturday’s Games

Miami at Milwaukee, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Boston at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Orlando at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Indiana at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Houston, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Washington at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Utah, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 9 p.m.<

NHL STANDINGS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic W L OT Pts GF GA

Buffalo 8 1 1 17 38 24

Boston 6 1 2 14 26 20

Toronto 5 4 2 12 40 39

Florida 4 2 3 11 30 33

Montreal 4 3 2 10 34 30

Tampa Bay 4 3 1 9 29 27

Detroit 3 6 0 6 21 33

Ottawa 1 6 1 3 17 29

Metropolitan W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 7 2 2 16 41 34

Carolina 6 3 0 12 30 25

Pittsburgh 6 4 0 12 34 27

N.Y. Islanders 5 3 0 10 21 20

Columbus 4 3 2 10 22 29

Philadelphia 3 3 1 7 21 21

New Jersey 2 4 2 6 19 31

N.Y. Rangers 2 4 1 5 19 25

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central W L OT Pts GF GA

Colorado 7 1 1 15 36 24

Nashville 5 3 1 11 38 32

St. Louis 4 2 3 11 27 30

Winnipeg 5 6 0 10 30 36

Dallas 3 7 1 7 23 32

Chicago 2 3 2 6 19 22

Minnesota 3 6 0 6 21 32

Pacific W L OT Pts GF GA

Edmonton 7 2 1 15 31 24

Vegas 7 4 0 14 36 28

Vancouver 6 3 0 12 30 19

Anaheim 6 4 0 12 24 22

Arizona 5 2 1 11 24 15

Calgary 5 5 1 11 29 32

Los Angeles 4 5 0 8 27 34

San Jose 3 5 1 7 24 32

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<

Tuesday’s Games

Arizona 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT

Buffalo 4, San Jose 3, OT

Boston 4, Toronto 2

Florida 4, Pittsburgh 2

Vancouver 5, Detroit 2

Los Angeles 3, Winnipeg 2

Minnesota 3, Edmonton 0

Nashville 6, Anaheim 1

Vegas 2, Chicago 1, SO

Washington 5, Calgary 3<

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.<

Thursday’s Games

Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Carolina at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Arizona vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Florida at Calgary, 8 p.m.<

Friday’s Games

Colorado at Vegas, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Arizona at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Vancouver, 9 p.m.<

Saturday’s Games

Chicago at Carolina, 12 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Calgary vs. Winnipeg at Regina, CAN, SK, 9 p.m.<

