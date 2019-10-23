Softball
College
Oklahoma St. 11, Seminole St. 1
Volleyball
High school
Metro Lakes Conference
All-Conference Teams
Co-Players of the Year: Heather Stiles, Coweta; Brooke Jones, Claremore
Offensive Player of the Year: Maddie Hardage, Claremore
Defensive Player of the Year: Kaycee Stiles, Coweta
First Team: Kloe Bowin, Tahlequah; Natalie Haile, Glenpool; Alexxia Mercer, Coweta; Lauren McCreary, Skiatook; Josie Reed, Skiatook; Riley Renfroe, Claremore
Second Team: Linzy Dill, Coweta; Becca Hilmes, Claremore; Lydia McAlvain, Tahlequah; Karson Pirtle, Skiatook; Gentry Weiser, Collinsville; Hope Winkle, Glenpool
Honorable Mention: Adison Carpenter, Glenpool; Hailey Charles, Claremore; Darien Davis, Glenpool; Josie Foster, Tahlequah; Hailey Grant, Claremore; Paris Hamilton, Collinsville; Alex Harper, Coweta; Taylor Hight, Skiatook; Lena Kannegiesser, Skiatook; Piper Lorenzo, Skiatook; Allyson Mercer, Coweta; Olivia Olele, Glenpool; Jaylynn Peck, Coweta; Jacy Rule, Collinsville; Madison Swift, Coweta; Mackinze Weygand, Collinsville; Kinley Williams, Claremore
Golf
Local
THE CANYONS AT BLACKJACK RIDGE
Senior MGA
1 Low Gross/1 Low Net
1. Larry Timbrook, Russ Donald, Kenny Gaylor, Rick Tallent, Hank Wright; 2. Scott Keller, Bob Lyons, Jerry Hendryx, Dick Boone, Chuck Hamilton; 3. Jeff Graham, Mike Grayson, Wes Funk, Greg Bise, Bill Denton; 4. Harry Gordon, Ron Tillman, Don Soles, Larry Van Winkle, Leon Thronton; 5. Frank Lackey, Terry Neely, Michael Pittman, Dave Helmer, Jim Pogue.
PAGE BELCHER
Christian Men’s Fellowship
1. Darrell Wood 71; 1. Monroe Brewer 71; 3. Ron Wilson 74; 3. Gilbert York 74; 5. Gary Lee 75; 5. Charlie Webster 75,5. Bill Kusleika 75; 5. Mark Clemons 75; 9. Dave Hohensee 76; 10. Ken Hayes 77; 10. Mel Hayes 77; 12. Bob Bell 78; 12. Darrell Hathcock 78; Jerry Henderson 78; 15. Frank Prentice 79; 15. Mike Brannon 79; 17. Hank Prideaux 83; 17. Jerry Williams 83; 19. James Young 85; 20. Bill Nash 86.
SOUTHERN HILLS
9-WGA Closing Day
“Halloween Spooktacular”
1, Andrea Bartlett, Susan Dillingham, Pat Wofford, Susan Marple 30.25
2, Sandy Rodolf, Marla Bradshaw, Nancy Van Doren 33.2
3, Lori Buntz, Anne Fell, Nikki Rhoades, Annabelle Miller 35.8
THE WOODS senior scramble
1, James Olinger, Bob Penix, Dwight George, Ron Renolds 61
2, Mark Easley, Frank White, Aaron Ross, Darrell Macey 65
3, Paul Lewis, Jerry Hollomon, Kirby Brumble, Allen Self 66
Hole-in-one
CHEROKEE HILLS: Harold Langdon, No. 4, 140 yards, 8 iron.
SOUTH LAKES: Greg Vogt, No. 2, 126 yards, 8 iron.
Shoots age or better
BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 77, shot 74; Eugene Blake, 83, shot 79.
BROKEN ARROW G&AC: Jerry Goss, 80, shot 74.
MOHAWK PARK (Woodbine): Jack Coursey, 95, shot 95.
Hockey
ECHL At A Glance
Eastern Conference Conference
North W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Adirondack 3 1 0 1 7 17 15
Newfoundland 3 2 0 0 6 25 20
Reading 2 2 1 0 5 19 24
Worcester 2 1 0 0 4 10 6
Brampton 2 2 0 0 4 16 17
Maine 1 3 0 1 3 15 21
South W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 3 0 0 0 6 13 7
South Carolina 3 0 0 0 6 13 7
Greenville 2 2 0 0 4 17 14
Atlanta 2 1 0 0 4 13 12
Norfolk 1 3 0 0 2 10 15
Jacksonville 0 1 1 0 1 4 10
Orlando 0 3 0 0 0 6 11
Western Conference Conference
Central W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Fort Wayne 2 1 0 0 4 15 10
Toledo 2 0 0 0 4 9 6
Indy 2 2 0 0 4 17 14
Wheeling 2 2 0 0 4 13 17
Cincinnati 1 0 1 0 3 7 6
Kalamazoo 1 1 0 0 2 6 8
Mountain W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Idaho 4 0 0 0 8 13 6
Rapid City 3 1 1 0 7 19 11
Allen 3 1 0 0 6 17 20
Utah 2 2 1 0 5 24 16
Tulsa 2 5 0 0 4 16 27
Wichita 1 2 2 0 4 12 22
Kansas City 1 3 0 0 2 10 14
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
———
Tuesday’s Games
Tulsa 2, Kansas City 1<
Wednesday’s Games
Adirondack 5, Maine 2
Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 6 p.m.
South Carolina at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.<
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled<
Friday’s Games
Florida at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Worcester at Adirondack, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at Greenville, 6:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Wheeling, 6:05 p.m.
Newfoundland at Maine, 6:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Indy, 6:35 p.m.
South Carolina at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.
Idaho at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Fort Wayne, 7:05 p.m.
Toledo at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.
Utah at Rapid City, 8:05 p.m.<
MLS Playoff Glance
Times EDT
First Round
Saturday, Oct. 19
Eastern Conference
Atlanta 1, New England 0
Toronto 5, D.C. 1, ET<
Western Conference
Seattle 4, Dallas 3
Salt Lake 2, Portland 1<
Sunday, Oct. 20
Eastern Conference
Philadelphia 4, New York Red Bulls 3, ET<
Western Conference
LA Galaxy 2, Minnesota 1
<
Conference Semifinals
Eastern Conference
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Toronto 2, New York City FC 1<
Thursday, Oct. 24
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.<
Western Conference
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Salt Lake vs. Seattle, 10 p.m.<
Thursday, Oct. 24
LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
<
Conference Championships
Tuesday, Oct. 29
Western Conference at higher-seeded team, TBA<
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Toronto at Philadelphia-Atlanta winner, TBA
<
Time EST
MLS Cup
Sunday, Nov. 10
Eastern Conference champion vs. Western Conference champion at higher-seeded team, 3 p.m.
Times EDT
Play-In Round
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Eastern Conference
Birmingham 3, North Carolina 2
Charleston at Ottawa, 7 p.m.<
Western Conference
LA Galaxy II at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
New Mexico at Sacramento, 10:30 p.m.<
Conference Quarterfinals
Saturday, October 26
Eastern Conference
Tampa Bay at Louisville, 7 p.m.
New York Red Bulls II at Indy, 7:30 p.m.
charleston-Ottawa winner at Reno, 8:30
Birmingham at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.<
Western Conference
Orange County at Real Monarchs, 3 p.m
Play-in Low Seed at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Play-in High Seed at Nashville, 8 p.m.
El Paso at Fresno, 10:30 p.m.<
Latest Line
BC-Sports-Odds Pregame.com Line MLB World Series
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at WASHINGTON OFF Houston OFF
NBA
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at DETROIT 1 (222) Atlanta
at HOUSTON 2 (231½) Milwaukee
LA Clippers 1½ (225½) at GOLDEN STATE
National Hockey League
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Buffalo -123 at NY RANGERS +113
at MONTREAL -129 San Jose +119
at NY ISLANDERS -118 Arizona +108
Carolina -124 at COLUMBUS +114
at NASHVILLE -178 Minnesota +166
at ST. LOUIS -195 L.A. +180
at DALLAS -140 Anaheim +130
at CHICAGO -114 Philadelphia +104
Washington -130 at EDMONTON +120
at CALGARY -127 Florida +117
College Football
Thursday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY (O/U) UD
SMU 11 14 (65½) at HOUSTON
Friday
SOUTHERN CAL 10½ 13½ (62½) at COLORADO
Saturday
UCONN 8 10 (62) at UMASS
at PURDUE 9 10 (60½) Illinois
at ARMY 10 9 (53½) San Jose St
at GEORGIA ST +1 1 (66) Troy
at CLEMSON 35 34 (59) Boston College
Memphis 8½ 10½ (56½) at TULSA
at TOLEDO 4 3½ (56½) E. Michigan
at TEXAS A&M 12 10½ (50½) Mississippi St
UCF 10 10½ (60) at TEMPLE
at W MICHIGAN 25½ 27½ (63) Bowling Green
at NEBRASKA +1½ 1 (53) Indiana
at BUFFALO 4½ 2½ (47½) Cent. Michigan
Iowa 8½ 10 (37½) at NORTHWESTERN
South Florida PK 2 (51½) at EAST CAROLINA
at FLORIDA ST 10 10 (58½) Syracuse
Liberty 4½ 7½ (44½) at RUTGERS
Southern Miss 12 10 (52) at RICE
at UTAH 17½ 21½ (37½) California
at WYOMING 11½ 14 (43½) Nevada
at AIR FORCE 3 3½ (58) Utah St
Hawaii 11½ 10 (70) at NEW MEXICO
at MARSHALL 5½ 5½ (45) W Kentucky
Arizona 1 1 (52½) at STANFORD
at OREGON 14½ 14 (65) Washington St
at FRESNO ST 14 14½ (55½) Colorado St
Missouri 9 10½ (44½) at KENTUCKY
at NORTH CAROLINA 3½ 3½ (54) Duke
Penn St 6 6½ (44) at MICHIGAN ST
at KENT ST 2 2½ (58) Miami (Ohio)
Appalachian St 24 26 (52) at SOUTH ALABAMA
at GEORGIA SOUTHERN 16½ 14½ (55½) New Mexico St
at IOWA ST 7½ 10½ (63½) Oklahoma St
FIU 1 2½ (59) at MIDDLE TENNESSEE
FAU 14 13½ (50½) at OLD DOMINION
at BALL ST 2½ 3 (61½) Ohio
at ALABAMA 34 30½ (55½) Arkansas
South Carolina 4 4½ (47) at TENNESSEE
Oklahoma 20 23½ (57½) at KANSAS ST
at MINNESOTA 15 16 (57) Maryland
at NAVY 2½ 3½ (56) Tulane
Texas +1 1 (59) at TCU
at PITTSBURGH 3 6 (43½) Miami
Virginia 2½ 3 (52) at LOUISVILLE
at N ILLINOIS 24½ 23½ (44½) Akron
Texas Tech 5½ 4 (64½) at KANSAS
North Texas 5 4 (63) at CHARLOTTE
at OHIO STATE 14½ 14 (50) Wisconsin
at ARKANSAS ST 13½ 11½ (58½) Texas State
at LSU 10½ 10½ (58½) Auburn
Louisiana Tech 19½ 20½ (51) at UTEP
Notre Dame +2 1 (51) at MICHIGAN
Arizona St 2½ 4 (55½) at UCLA
San Diego St 9½ 13½ (45) at UNLV
NFL
Thursday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY (O/U) UD
at MINNESOTA 15 16½ (42) Washington
Sunday
at DETROIT 7 7 (49) NY Giants
at TENNESSEE 2½ 2½ (45½) Tampa Bay
at CHICAGO 6 4 (41) LA Chargers
Seattle 3½ 3½ (54) at ATLANTA
at JACKSONVILLE 5 6 (41) NY Jets
at BUFFALO 1 2 (43½) Philadelphia
LA Rams 11½ 13 (48) Cincinnati
at NEW ORLEANS 10 10½ (49½) Arizona
at HOUSTON 6½ 6½ (51½) Oakland
at SAN FRAN 6 5½ (42) Carolina
at INDIANAPOLIS 6½ 6 (43½) Denver
at NEW ENGLAND 11½ 13 (46) Cleveland
Green Bay 1 4 (47½) at KC
Monday
at PITTSBURGH 15½ 14½ (43) Miami
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
National Football League
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 7 0 0 1.000 223 48
Buffalo 5 1 0 .833 121 91
N.Y. Jets 1 5 0 .167 63 156
Miami 0 6 0 .000 63 211
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Indianapolis 4 2 0 .667 143 138
Houston 4 3 0 .571 185 164
Jacksonville 3 4 0 .429 144 148
Tennessee 3 4 0 .429 121 112
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 5 2 0 .714 214 156
Cleveland 2 4 0 .333 120 154
Pittsburgh 2 4 0 .333 123 131
Cincinnati 0 7 0 .000 114 186
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 5 2 0 .714 202 150
Oakland 3 3 0 .500 127 165
Denver 2 5 0 .286 112 136
L.A. Chargers 2 5 0 .286 140 141
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 4 3 0 .571 190 124
Philadelphia 3 4 0 .429 171 186
N.Y. Giants 2 5 0 .286 132 187
Washington 1 6 0 .143 90 176
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 6 1 0 .857 164 147
Carolina 4 2 0 .667 166 133
Tampa Bay 2 4 0 .333 173 185
Atlanta 1 6 0 .143 145 223
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 6 1 0 .857 184 139
Minnesota 5 2 0 .714 192 123
Chicago 3 3 0 .500 112 105
Detroit 2 3 1 .417 149 160
West
W L T Pct PF PA
San Francisco 6 0 0 1.000 156 64
Seattle 5 2 0 .714 181 176
L.A. Rams 4 3 0 .571 190 164
Arizona 3 3 1 .500 161 192
———
Thursday’s Games
Washington at Minnesota, 7:20 p.m.<
Sunday’s Games
Arizona at New Orleans, 12 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Tennessee, 12 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Detroit, 12 p.m.
Cincinnati vs L.A. Rams at London, UK, 12 p.m.
Denver at Indianapolis, 12 p.m.
Philadelphia at Buffalo, 12 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Jacksonville, 12 p.m.
Seattle at Atlanta, 12 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Chicago, 12 p.m.
Carolina at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 3:25 p.m.
Cleveland at New England, 3:25 p.m.
Green Bay at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m.<
Open: Dallas, Baltimore<
Monday’s Games
Miami at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m.<
Thursday, Oct. 31
San Francisco at Arizona, 7:20 p.m.<
Sunday, Nov. 3
Houston vs Jacksonville at London, UK, 8:30 a.m.
N.Y. Jets at Miami, 12 p.m.
Washington at Buffalo, 12 p.m.
Tennessee at Carolina, 12 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 12 p.m.
Chicago at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.
Indianapolis at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Seattle, 3:05 p.m.
Detroit at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.
Green Bay at L.A. Chargers, 3:25 p.m.
Cleveland at Denver, 3:25 p.m.
New England at Baltimore, 7:20 p.m.<
Open: L.A. Rams, New Orleans, Atlanta, Cincinnati<
Monday, Nov. 4
Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 7:15 p.m.<
Basketball
NBA STANDINGS
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic W L Pct GB
Toronto 1 0 1.000 —
Boston 0 0 .000 —
Brooklyn 0 0 .000 —
New York 0 0 .000 —
Philadelphia 0 0 .000 —
Southeast W L Pct GB
Atlanta 0 0 .000 —
Charlotte 0 0 .000 —
Miami 0 0 .000 —
Orlando 0 0 .000 —
Washington 0 0 .000 —
Central W L Pct GB
Chicago 0 0 .000 —
Cleveland 0 0 .000 —
Detroit 0 0 .000 —
Indiana 0 0 .000 —
Milwaukee 0 0 .000 —
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest W L Pct GB
Dallas 0 0 .000 —
Houston 0 0 .000 —
Memphis 0 0 .000 —
San Antonio 0 0 .000 —
New Orleans 0 1 .000 —
Northwest W L Pct GB
Denver 0 0 .000 —
Minnesota 0 0 .000 —
Oklahoma City 0 0 .000 —
Portland 0 0 .000 —
Utah 0 0 .000 —
Pacific W L Pct GB
L.A. Clippers 1 0 1.000 —
Golden State 0 0 .000 —
Phoenix 0 0 .000 —
Sacramento 0 0 .000 —
L.A. Lakers 0 1 .000 1
———
Tuesday’s Games
Toronto 130, New Orleans 122, OT
L.A. Clippers 112, L.A. Lakers 102<
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
Memphis at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
New York at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Utah, 8 p.m.
Denver at Portland, 9 p.m.
Sacramento at Phoenix, 9 p.m.<
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee at Houston, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.<
Friday’s Games
Minnesota at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 6 p.m.
New York at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Dallas at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Washington at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Denver, 8 p.m.
Portland at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Utah at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.<
Saturday’s Games
Miami at Milwaukee, 4 p.m.
Philadelphia at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Boston at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Orlando at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Indiana at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Houston, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Washington at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Utah, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 9 p.m.<
NHL STANDINGS
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic W L OT Pts GF GA
Buffalo 8 1 1 17 38 24
Boston 6 1 2 14 26 20
Toronto 5 4 2 12 40 39
Florida 4 2 3 11 30 33
Montreal 4 3 2 10 34 30
Tampa Bay 4 3 1 9 29 27
Detroit 3 6 0 6 21 33
Ottawa 1 6 1 3 17 29
Metropolitan W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 7 2 2 16 41 34
Carolina 6 3 0 12 30 25
Pittsburgh 6 4 0 12 34 27
N.Y. Islanders 5 3 0 10 21 20
Columbus 4 3 2 10 22 29
Philadelphia 3 3 1 7 21 21
New Jersey 2 4 2 6 19 31
N.Y. Rangers 2 4 1 5 19 25
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central W L OT Pts GF GA
Colorado 7 1 1 15 36 24
Nashville 5 3 1 11 38 32
St. Louis 4 2 3 11 27 30
Winnipeg 5 6 0 10 30 36
Dallas 3 7 1 7 23 32
Chicago 2 3 2 6 19 22
Minnesota 3 6 0 6 21 32
Pacific W L OT Pts GF GA
Edmonton 7 2 1 15 31 24
Vegas 7 4 0 14 36 28
Vancouver 6 3 0 12 30 19
Anaheim 6 4 0 12 24 22
Arizona 5 2 1 11 24 15
Calgary 5 5 1 11 29 32
Los Angeles 4 5 0 8 27 34
San Jose 3 5 1 7 24 32
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<
Tuesday’s Games
Arizona 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT
Buffalo 4, San Jose 3, OT
Boston 4, Toronto 2
Florida 4, Pittsburgh 2
Vancouver 5, Detroit 2
Los Angeles 3, Winnipeg 2
Minnesota 3, Edmonton 0
Nashville 6, Anaheim 1
Vegas 2, Chicago 1, SO
Washington 5, Calgary 3<
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.<
Thursday’s Games
Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Carolina at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Arizona vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Florida at Calgary, 8 p.m.<
Friday’s Games
Colorado at Vegas, 5 p.m.
San Jose at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Arizona at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at Vancouver, 9 p.m.<
Saturday’s Games
Chicago at Carolina, 12 p.m.
Toronto at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Nashville at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
St. Louis at Boston, 6 p.m.
Columbus at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Calgary vs. Winnipeg at Regina, CAN, SK, 9 p.m.<