GOLF
Local
MOHAWK PARK
Monday Scramble
1. Hardy Thomas, Doug Whitson, Russ Myers, 67; 2. Mike Leone, Stan Stanfield, Barney Akuna, Al Freitus, 67; 3. Steve Kebert, Bob Morrison, Bob Young, 68; 4. Dell Wilson, Wayne Weaver, Bill Adams, 68; 5. Jim Spohn, Bob Reed, Bailey Jackson, 71.
VOLLEYBALL
High school
Frontier Valley All-Conference
Coach of the Year: Ian Bullen, Broken Arrow.
Overall MVP: Mallory Hendrix, Owasso.
Offensive MVP: Macy Blackburn, Broken Arrow.
Defensive MVP: Natalie Morales, Broken Arrow.
First Team: Allison Montes, Jenks; Gabby Gurrero, Owasso; Honda Figueroa, Jenks; Haylie Jones, Broken Arrow; Sophie Childs, Bixby; Tierney Jackson, Union; Mia Otten, Bartlesville; Mackenzie McGuire, Broken Arrow; Devree Youngblood, Sand Springs; Mikiah Perdue, Jenks; Ayssa Smith, Broken Arrow; Kylie Rathbun, Jenks.
Second Team: Sydney Collins, Bartlesville; Rylee Martin, Owasso; Emma Rhodes, Jenks; Skylar Roth, Bixby; Abby Thompson, Union; Tia Gripado, Booker T. Washington; Sophie Bufogle, Jenks; Sydney Williams, Jenks; Gracie Daniels, Broken Arrow; Lydia Knollmeyer, Bartlesville; Emily Ludwig, Union; Nushea Wideman, Sapulpa.
Honorable Mention
Bartlesville: Tatiana Flores
Bixby: Baylea Norris, Abby Armstrong, Megan Roberts, Avery Bernazard.
Booker T. Washington: Sydney Thompson.
Broken Arrow: Olivia Boss, Halle Bullen, Kiana Clark, Kendall Ferguson, Kailey Hathorn.
Owasso: Addy Berry, Avery Vancuren, Jenna Holderman.
Jenks: Savanna LaBiche, Adi Morgan, Megan Salyer, Mia Burge.
Muskogee: Paige Irwin, Chloe Lamont, Mia Williams.
Sand Springs: Madison Burris, Madison Blayluck, Chloe Campfield, Raylynn Mung, Vanessa Wynck.
Sapulpa: Audrey Malay.
Union: Aly Blackwell, Liz Borgelt, Maddie Lapointe.
Soccer
MLS playoffs
Conference Championships
Tuesday
Seattle at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.
Wednesday
Toronto at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
USL playoffs
Conference Semifinals
Eastern Conference
Saturday
Louisville at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Indy at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Western Conference
Friday
Real Monarchs at Phoenix, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday
Sacramento at El Paso, 8:30 p.m.
Pregame.com Line
NBAWednesdayFAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at ORLANDO 9 (207½) New York
at PHILADELPHIA 6½ (225) Minnesota
Chicago 1 (215) at CLEVELAND
at TORONTO 8 (210½) Detroit
at BROOKLYN 3½ (220½) Indiana
Milwaukee 2 (222) at BOSTON
Houston 8 (230½) at WASHINGTON
Portland 1 (223) at OKLAHOMA CITY
at SACRAMENTO 7 (223) Charlotte
at UTAH 1½ (215) LA Clippers
at GOLDEN STATE 5 (228½) Phoenix
National Hockey LeagueWednesdayFAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at NEW JERSEY OFF Tampa Bay OFF
at COLUMBUS -137 Edmonton +127
at ST. LOUIS -162 Minnesota +152
at ARIZONA OFF Montreal OFF
at COLORADO -129 Florida +119
Vancouver -108 at LOS ANGELES -102
College FootballThursdayFAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at APPALACHIAN ST 19½ 15 (44½) Georgia Southern
at BAYLOR 16½ 17½ (57) West Virginia
FridayNavy 27 27½ (55) at UCONN
Saturdayat WAKE FOREST 8 7½ (60½) NC State
Liberty 21½ 22 (69½) at UMASS
at FIU 15½ 17 (49) Old Dominion
Troy 1½ 1 (60) at COASTAL CAROLINA
Pittsburgh 11 7½ (44) at GEORGIA TECH
Nebraska 2½ 3 (57) at PURDUE
at UCF 22½ 22 (70½) Houston
Michigan 16½ 21 (56) at MARYLAND
at INDIANA 10 11½ (45½) Northwestern
at BOWLING GREEN 6 6 (50) Akron
at ILLINOIS 20½ 20½ (49) Rutgers
Cincinnati 20½ 23½ (48½) at EAST CAROLINA
at SYRACUSE 4½ 3 (60) Boston College
at E. MICHIGAN 3 2 (50) Buffalo
at NORTH CAROLINA 1½ 2½ (47) Virginia
at UTAH ST 8 3½ (51) BYU
at NOTRE DAME 17½ 17½ (58) Virginia Tech
Oregon 5½ 4½ (63) at SOUTHERN CAL
at UCLA 4 7 (65) Colorado
Kansas St 6½ 6 (54) at KANSAS
at LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE 21 22 (55) Texas State
at SOUTH CAROLINA 14 15 (51) Vanderbilt
N Illinois 1 1 (51½) at CENT. MICHIGAN
Marshall 10½ 10½ (47) at RICE
at COLORADO ST 10 8½ (62½) UNLV
at MEMPHIS 3 5½ (70½) SMU
at TEXAS A&M 38 39 (54) UTSA
at AIR FORCE 14 14½ (45½) Army
at ARIZONA 7 5½ (70½) Oregon St
at TENNESSEE 10½ 12 (48) UAB
at AUBURN 20 19 (52½) Mississippi
Georgia 4½ 6½ (46) Florida
at OKLAHOMA ST 5½ 3 (59½) TCU
at NORTH TEXAS 22½ 23 (58) UTEP
at TULANE 10½ 10½ (61½) Tulsa
Mississippi St 7 7½ (58) at ARKANSAS
MIDDLE TENNESSEE PK 3 (65) at CHARLOTTE
at W KENTUCKY 2½ 2½ (50) FAU
Arkansas St PK 2 (67½) at LOUISIANA-MONROE
at FLORIDA ST 6½ 3½ (46) Miami
at NEVADA 6½ 3 (58½) New Mexico
Utah 1 3½ (47) at WASHINGTON
Boise St 17 17½ (59) at SAN JOSE ST
at HAWAII 3 1 (69½) Fresno St
NFLThursdayFAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
San Francisco 8 10 (43) at ARIZONA
SundayHouston 3 1½ (46½) Jacksonville
at BUFFALO 8½ 9½ (37) Washington
at CAROLINA 4½ 3½ (41½) Tennessee
at PHILADELPHIA 4 5 (43) Chicago
at KANSAS CITY OFF OFF (OFF) Minnesota
NY Jets 5 3 (41) at MIAMI
at PITTSBURGH PK PK (42½) Indianapolis
at OAKLAND PK 2 (50½) Detroit
at SEATTLE 6 6½ (51½) Tampa Bay
Cleveland +1 3 (39) at DENVER
Green Bay 3 3 (47) at LA CHARGERS
New England 5½ 3½ (45) at BALTIMORE
MondayDallas 8½ 7 (48) at NY GIANTS
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
National Football League
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 8 0 0 1.000 250 61
Buffalo 5 2 0 .714 134 122
N.Y. Jets 1 6 0 .143 78 185
Miami 0 7 0 .000 77 238
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Indianapolis 5 2 0 .714 158 151
Houston 5 3 0 .625 212 188
Jacksonville 4 4 0 .500 173 163
Tennessee 4 4 0 .500 148 135
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 5 2 0 .714 214 156
Pittsburgh 3 4 0 .429 150 145
Cleveland 2 5 0 .286 133 181
Cincinnati 0 8 0 .000 124 210
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 5 3 0 .625 226 181
Oakland 3 4 0 .429 151 192
L.A. Chargers 3 5 0 .375 157 157
Denver 2 6 0 .250 125 151
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 4 3 0 .571 190 124
Philadelphia 4 4 0 .500 202 199
N.Y. Giants 2 6 0 .250 158 218
Washington 1 7 0 .125 99 195
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 7 1 0 .875 195 156
Carolina 4 3 0 .571 179 184
Tampa Bay 2 5 0 .286 196 212
Atlanta 1 7 0 .125 165 250
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 7 1 0 .875 215 163
Minnesota 6 2 0 .750 211 132
Detroit 3 3 1 .500 180 186
Chicago 3 4 0 .429 128 122
West
W L T Pct PF PA
San Francisco 7 0 0 1.000 207 77
Seattle 6 2 0 .750 208 196
L.A. Rams 5 3 0 .625 214 174
Arizona 3 4 1 .438 170 223
———
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota 19, Washington 9<
Sunday’s Games
New Orleans 31, Arizona 9
L.A. Chargers 17, Chicago 16
Seattle 27, Atlanta 20
Detroit 31, N.Y. Giants 26
Philadelphia 31, Buffalo 13
L.A. Rams 24, Cincinnati 10
Indianapolis 15, Denver 13
Jacksonville 29, N.Y. Jets 15
Tennessee 27, Tampa Bay 23
San Francisco 51, Carolina 13
Houston 27, Oakland 24
New England 27, Cleveland 13
Green Bay 31, Kansas City 24<
Open: Dallas, Baltimore<
Monday’s Games
Pittsburgh 27, Miami 14<
Thursday, Oct. 31
San Francisco at Arizona, 7:20 p.m.<
Sunday, Nov. 3
Houston vs Jacksonville at London, UK, 8:30 a.m.
N.Y. Jets at Miami, 12 p.m.
Washington at Buffalo, 12 p.m.
Tennessee at Carolina, 12 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 12 p.m.
Chicago at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.
Indianapolis at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Seattle, 3:05 p.m.
Detroit at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.
Green Bay at L.A. Chargers, 3:25 p.m.
Cleveland at Denver, 3:25 p.m.
New England at Baltimore, 7:20 p.m.<
Open: L.A. Rams, New Orleans, Atlanta, Cincinnati<
Monday, Nov. 4
Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 7:15 p.m.<
Hockey
ECHL At A Glance
Eastern Conference Conference
North W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 4 3 0 0 8 32 27
Brampton 4 2 0 0 8 27 19
Adirondack 3 2 0 1 7 18 19
Worcester 3 3 0 0 6 16 18
Maine 2 4 0 1 5 22 28
Reading 2 3 1 0 5 20 27
South W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 5 1 0 0 10 22 15
Greenville 4 2 0 0 8 28 21
Florida 4 1 0 0 8 17 12
Norfolk 2 4 1 0 5 18 24
Atlanta 2 3 0 0 4 20 23
Jacksonville 1 1 2 0 4 13 19
Orlando 1 3 0 1 3 11 15
Western Conference Conference
Central W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 4 1 0 0 8 21 17
Wheeling 4 2 0 0 8 22 22
Fort Wayne 3 2 1 0 7 28 25
Kalamazoo 3 1 1 0 7 19 19
Indy 3 3 0 0 6 22 17
Cincinnati 2 1 1 0 5 10 11
Mountain W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Idaho 5 0 2 0 12 21 15
Rapid City 5 1 1 0 11 27 17
Allen 4 2 0 0 8 22 25
Utah 2 3 1 1 6 30 24
Wichita 2 2 2 0 6 16 25
Tulsa 2 6 1 0 5 23 37
Kansas City 2 4 0 0 4 18 22
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
———
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled<
Tuesday’s Games
Toledo 4, Kalamazoo 3, OT
Jacksonville at Orlando, 6 p.m.<
Wednesday’s Games
Adirondack at Brampton, 10 a.m.
Atlanta at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.
Reading at Norfolk, 6:30 p.m.
Florida at Cincinnati, 6:35 p.m.
Greenville at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.<
Thursday’s Games
Newfoundland at Reading, 6 p.m.
Greenville at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.<
Basketball
NBA STANDINGS
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 3 0 1.000 —
Toronto 3 1 .750 ½
Boston 2 1 .667 1
Brooklyn 1 2 .333 2
New York 1 3 .250 2½
Southeast W L Pct GB
Atlanta 2 1 .667 —
Miami 2 1 .667 —
Orlando 1 2 .333 1
Washington 1 2 .333 1
Charlotte 1 3 .250 1½
Central W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 2 1 .667 —
Detroit 2 2 .500 ½
Cleveland 1 2 .333 1
Chicago 1 3 .250 1½
Indiana 0 3 .000 2
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest W L Pct GB
San Antonio 3 0 1.000 —
Houston 2 1 .667 1
Dallas 2 1 .667 1
Memphis 1 2 .333 2
New Orleans 0 4 .000 3½
Northwest W L Pct GB
Denver 3 0 1.000 —
Minnesota 3 0 1.000 —
Utah 3 1 .750 ½
Portland 2 2 .500 1½
Oklahoma City 1 3 .250 2½
Pacific W L Pct GB
L.A. Clippers 3 1 .750 —
L.A. Lakers 2 1 .667 ½
Phoenix 2 2 .500 1
Golden State 1 2 .333 1½
Sacramento 0 4 .000 3
———
Monday’s Games
Detroit 96, Indiana 94
New York 105, Chicago 98
Philadelphia 105, Atlanta 103
Toronto 104, Orlando 95
Golden State 134, New Orleans 123
Houston 116, Oklahoma City 112
Milwaukee 129, Cleveland 112
San Antonio 113, Portland 110
Denver 101, Sacramento 94
Utah 96, Phoenix 95
L.A. Clippers 111, Charlotte 96<
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Dallas at Denver, 8 p.m.
Memphis at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.<
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
New York at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Indiana at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Houston at Washington, 7 p.m.
Portland at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Utah, 9 p.m.
Phoenix at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.<
Thursday’s Games
Miami at Atlanta, 6 p.m.
Denver at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m.
San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.<
Friday’s Games
Cleveland at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Houston at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee at Orlando, 6 p.m.
New York at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Utah at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
San Antonio at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.<
NHL STANDINGS
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic W L OT Pts GF GA
Buffalo 9 2 2 20 44 33
Boston 8 1 2 18 36 24
Florida 5 3 4 14 43 48
Toronto 6 5 2 14 46 45
Tampa Bay 5 3 2 12 34 32
Montreal 5 4 2 12 41 36
Ottawa 3 7 1 7 29 37
Detroit 3 8 1 7 27 45
Metropolitan W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 8 2 3 19 50 43
N.Y. Islanders 8 3 0 16 34 27
Carolina 7 3 1 15 37 29
Pittsburgh 7 5 0 14 39 30
Columbus 5 4 2 12 30 39
Philadelphia 5 4 1 11 35 31
N.Y. Rangers 3 5 1 7 29 34
New Jersey 2 5 2 6 22 36
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central W L OT Pts GF GA
Colorado 8 2 1 17 44 30
Nashville 7 3 1 15 45 34
St. Louis 6 3 3 15 37 39
Winnipeg 6 6 0 12 32 37
Dallas 4 8 1 9 25 36
Chicago 3 5 2 8 25 31
Minnesota 4 7 0 8 26 37
Pacific W L OT Pts GF GA
Edmonton 8 3 1 17 37 33
Vegas 8 5 0 16 42 36
Vancouver 7 3 1 15 42 27
Arizona 7 3 1 15 34 24
Anaheim 7 6 0 14 32 31
Calgary 6 5 2 14 36 39
San Jose 4 7 1 9 31 43
Los Angeles 4 8 0 8 31 49
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<
Monday’s Games
Arizona 3, Buffalo 2, SO
Vancouver 7, Florida 2<
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Boston, 6 p.m.
Calgary at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Washington at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Edmonton at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Anaheim, 9 p.m.<
Wednesday’s Games
Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Edmonton at Columbus, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Florida at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Montreal at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.<
Thursday’s Games
Calgary at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Vegas, 9 p.m.<
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Buffalo at Washington, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.
Columbus at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Winnipeg at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.<
Dolphins XX, Steelers XX
Miami 14 0 0 0 — 14
Pittsburgh 0 10 7 10 — 27
First quarter
Mia—Wilson 5 pass from R.Fitzpatrick (Sanders kick), 10:55.
Mia—Hurns 12 pass from R.Fitzpatrick (Sanders kick), 1:34.
Second quarter
Pit—FG Boswell 42, 2:45.
Pit—Johnson 45 pass from Rudolph (Boswell kick), :17.
Third quarter
Pit—Smith-Schuster 26 pass from Rudolph (Boswell kick), 3:16.
Fourth quarter
Pit—Conner 9 run (Boswell kick), 12:01.
Pit—FG Boswell 41, 5:32.
A—59,244.
———
Mia Pit
First downs 16 21
Total Net Yards 230 394
Rushes-yards 19-60 29-158
Passing 170 236
Punt Returns 3-35 1-2
Kickoff Returns 4-83 1-25
Interceptions Ret. 1-0 2-6
Comp-Att-Int 21-34-2 20-36-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 4-20 2-15
Punts 2-46.5 3-46.7
Fumbles-Lost 3-2 1-0
Penalties-Yards 5-45 9-70
Time of Possession 24:42 35:18
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing—Miami, M.Walton 11-35, R.Fitzpatrick 5-17, Ballage 3-8. Pittsburgh, Conner 23-145, Snell 5-13, Tr.Edmunds 1-0.
Passing—Miami, R.Fitzpatrick 21-34-2-190. Pittsburgh, Rudolph 20-36-1-251.
Receiving—Miami, D.Parker 6-59, P.Williams 4-42, M.Walton 3-19, Grant 2-32, Gesicki 2-10, Hurns 1-12, Ballage 1-11, Wilson 1-5, Deiter 1-0. Pittsburgh, Smith-Schuster 5-103, Johnson 5-84, McDonald 3-19, Conner 3-5, Nix 2-4, Washington 1-21, Vannett 1-15.
Missed field goals—Pittsburgh, Boswell 54.
BOWLING
Local
MEN 700
Andy B’s: Russell Huffman 755, Mark Biggs 746, Kyle Biggs 724, William Wimmer 718
Broken Arrow: Scott Roush 771, Kinnith Booth 737, Charlie Johnson 712, Joe Bradford 709, Josh Dye 702, Earl Hearn 734, Rick Timmons 745, Myles Jaeschke 731, Nathaniel Maulsby 719, Sean McMillan 747, Kenny Pearson 735, Donnie Schroeder 718
Coffee Creek: Josh Eastom 730, Mark Ward 723, Eric Collier 705, Stephen Williams 715, Steve Dick 712, Tom Brown 706
Cushing: Patrick Fontana 716, Cody Cook 732, Glen Martin 778
Sahoma: Keith Woodrell 706
WOMEN 600
Andy B’s: Angela Burkhart 670, Demetria Stewart 663-608
Broken Arrow: Lisa Johnson 667, Teresa Parmele 610, Pam Marshall 653, Nikki McCoy 620, Lori Schroeder 624, Carol Zilmer 659
Coffee Creek: Dayna Maba 648, Apryl Sneed 617
Sheridan: Terri Ringer 608, Pauline Lowe 602
SENIOR
Andy B’s: Ron Reynolds 625, Howard King 622-559, Sam Word 613-573, Mike Clayton 597-590, Rita Wilson 607, Jan King 534
Broken Arrow: Mike Baskett 684, Doug Barr 563-561, Ron Brock 592, Marcia Davis 548, Fran Deken 527, Darin DeSelm 631, Jimmie Edwards 520, Tom Elmore 636-620, Fred Engquist 605, Terry Ferrel 609-604, Nanci Johnson 585, Bob McElhattan 563, Garry Melton 559, Katie O’Brien 566, John Palkowski 580, Peggy Reed 530-502, Harry Sanders 671-648, Bob Temme 625-556, Sam Thompson 581, Lloyd Walker 576, Anthoine Washington 602, Stan Waszak 583-576, Carol Zilmer 586-523, Pauline Barnes 510, Billy Barney 593, Clay Caruth 555, Frank Coleman 557, Colleen Dietrich 530, Grant Kessler 556, Frank King 555, Chris Lucas 679, Ken Mayer 556, Rick Metz 612, John Payne 554
Sahoma: Mike Barkdull 645, David Segraves 645-582, Harry Sanders 643-597, Ed Miller 600-561, Jack Lancaster 590, Raymond Marler 581, Randy Holland 574, Doug Richmond 571, Steve Trotter 552, Mike Clayton 550, Rita Wilson 518
Sheridan: Les Harris 641, Harry Sanders 641, Gary Monnin 631, Mark Funderburk 627, Leon Wilson 619, Pat Stinnett 619, William Ramsey 613, David Doyle 589, Roger Conger 574, Tracy Patterson 574, Rick Wymer 567, David Segraves 567, Mike Ellis 561, Fred Engquist 554
YOUTH
Andy B’s: Casen Stickler 697-654, Gabe Jeeter 613, Braden Lang 581-525, Aiden Farnsworth 570-569, Mya Gonzalez 528-503
Broken Arrow: Ian Daniels 599, Eian Purnell 559, Zachary Sprick 500, Casen Stickler 535, Gabe Hale 560, Kaiden Booth 595, Dominic Grizzle 552, Christian Hale 525, Gabe Snyder 516
Sahoma: Zach Hathaway 630, Lane Spyres 545, Eli Whitehead 530, Maci Winningham 534, Gage Roberts 545, Reece Trammell 545, Nathan Hamilton 533, Riley Matlock 512