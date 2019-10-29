GOLF

Local

MOHAWK PARK

Monday Scramble

1. Hardy Thomas, Doug Whitson, Russ Myers, 67; 2. Mike Leone, Stan Stanfield, Barney Akuna, Al Freitus, 67; 3. Steve Kebert, Bob Morrison, Bob Young, 68; 4. Dell Wilson, Wayne Weaver, Bill Adams, 68; 5. Jim Spohn, Bob Reed, Bailey Jackson, 71.

VOLLEYBALL

High school

Frontier Valley All-Conference

Coach of the Year: Ian Bullen, Broken Arrow.

Overall MVP: Mallory Hendrix, Owasso.

Offensive MVP: Macy Blackburn, Broken Arrow.

Defensive MVP: Natalie Morales, Broken Arrow.

First Team: Allison Montes, Jenks; Gabby Gurrero, Owasso; Honda Figueroa, Jenks; Haylie Jones, Broken Arrow; Sophie Childs, Bixby; Tierney Jackson, Union; Mia Otten, Bartlesville; Mackenzie McGuire, Broken Arrow; Devree Youngblood, Sand Springs; Mikiah Perdue, Jenks; Ayssa Smith, Broken Arrow; Kylie Rathbun, Jenks.

Second Team: Sydney Collins, Bartlesville; Rylee Martin, Owasso; Emma Rhodes, Jenks; Skylar Roth, Bixby; Abby Thompson, Union; Tia Gripado, Booker T. Washington; Sophie Bufogle, Jenks; Sydney Williams, Jenks; Gracie Daniels, Broken Arrow; Lydia Knollmeyer, Bartlesville; Emily Ludwig, Union; Nushea Wideman, Sapulpa.

Honorable Mention

Bartlesville: Tatiana Flores

Bixby: Baylea Norris, Abby Armstrong, Megan Roberts, Avery Bernazard.

Booker T. Washington: Sydney Thompson.

Broken Arrow: Olivia Boss, Halle Bullen, Kiana Clark, Kendall Ferguson, Kailey Hathorn.

Owasso: Addy Berry, Avery Vancuren, Jenna Holderman.

Jenks: Savanna LaBiche, Adi Morgan, Megan Salyer, Mia Burge.

Muskogee: Paige Irwin, Chloe Lamont, Mia Williams.

Sand Springs: Madison Burris, Madison Blayluck, Chloe Campfield, Raylynn Mung, Vanessa Wynck.

Sapulpa: Audrey Malay.

Union: Aly Blackwell, Liz Borgelt, Maddie Lapointe.

Soccer

MLS playoffs

Conference Championships

Tuesday

Seattle at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Wednesday

Toronto at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

USL playoffs

Conference Semifinals

Eastern Conference

Saturday

Louisville at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Indy at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Western Conference

Friday

Real Monarchs at Phoenix, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday

Sacramento at El Paso, 8:30 p.m.

Pregame.com Line

NBAWednesdayFAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG

at ORLANDO 9 (207½) New York

at PHILADELPHIA 6½ (225) Minnesota

Chicago 1 (215) at CLEVELAND

at TORONTO 8 (210½) Detroit

at BROOKLYN 3½ (220½) Indiana

Milwaukee 2 (222) at BOSTON

Houston 8 (230½) at WASHINGTON

Portland 1 (223) at OKLAHOMA CITY

at SACRAMENTO 7 (223) Charlotte

at UTAH 1½ (215) LA Clippers

at GOLDEN STATE 5 (228½) Phoenix

National Hockey LeagueWednesdayFAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE

at NEW JERSEY OFF Tampa Bay OFF

at COLUMBUS -137 Edmonton +127

at ST. LOUIS -162 Minnesota +152

at ARIZONA OFF Montreal OFF

at COLORADO -129 Florida +119

Vancouver -108 at LOS ANGELES -102

College FootballThursdayFAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG

at APPALACHIAN ST 19½ 15 (44½) Georgia Southern

at BAYLOR 16½ 17½ (57) West Virginia

FridayNavy 27 27½ (55) at UCONN

Saturdayat WAKE FOREST 8 7½ (60½) NC State

Liberty 21½ 22 (69½) at UMASS

at FIU 15½ 17 (49) Old Dominion

Troy 1½ 1 (60) at COASTAL CAROLINA

Pittsburgh 11 7½ (44) at GEORGIA TECH

Nebraska 2½ 3 (57) at PURDUE

at UCF 22½ 22 (70½) Houston

Michigan 16½ 21 (56) at MARYLAND

at INDIANA 10 11½ (45½) Northwestern

at BOWLING GREEN 6 6 (50) Akron

at ILLINOIS 20½ 20½ (49) Rutgers

Cincinnati 20½ 23½ (48½) at EAST CAROLINA

at SYRACUSE 4½ 3 (60) Boston College

at E. MICHIGAN 3 2 (50) Buffalo

at NORTH CAROLINA 1½ 2½ (47) Virginia

at UTAH ST 8 3½ (51) BYU

at NOTRE DAME 17½ 17½ (58) Virginia Tech

Oregon 5½ 4½ (63) at SOUTHERN CAL

at UCLA 4 7 (65) Colorado

Kansas St 6½ 6 (54) at KANSAS

at LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE 21 22 (55) Texas State

at SOUTH CAROLINA 14 15 (51) Vanderbilt

N Illinois 1 1 (51½) at CENT. MICHIGAN

Marshall 10½ 10½ (47) at RICE

at COLORADO ST 10 8½ (62½) UNLV

at MEMPHIS 3 5½ (70½) SMU

at TEXAS A&M 38 39 (54) UTSA

at AIR FORCE 14 14½ (45½) Army

at ARIZONA 7 5½ (70½) Oregon St

at TENNESSEE 10½ 12 (48) UAB

at AUBURN 20 19 (52½) Mississippi

Georgia 4½ 6½ (46) Florida

at OKLAHOMA ST 5½ 3 (59½) TCU

at NORTH TEXAS 22½ 23 (58) UTEP

at TULANE 10½ 10½ (61½) Tulsa

Mississippi St 7 7½ (58) at ARKANSAS

MIDDLE TENNESSEE PK 3 (65) at CHARLOTTE

at W KENTUCKY 2½ 2½ (50) FAU

Arkansas St PK 2 (67½) at LOUISIANA-MONROE

at FLORIDA ST 6½ 3½ (46) Miami

at NEVADA 6½ 3 (58½) New Mexico

Utah 1 3½ (47) at WASHINGTON

Boise St 17 17½ (59) at SAN JOSE ST

at HAWAII 3 1 (69½) Fresno St

NFLThursdayFAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG

San Francisco 8 10 (43) at ARIZONA

SundayHouston 3 1½ (46½) Jacksonville

at BUFFALO 8½ 9½ (37) Washington

at CAROLINA 4½ 3½ (41½) Tennessee

at PHILADELPHIA 4 5 (43) Chicago

at KANSAS CITY OFF OFF (OFF) Minnesota

NY Jets 5 3 (41) at MIAMI

at PITTSBURGH PK PK (42½) Indianapolis

at OAKLAND PK 2 (50½) Detroit

at SEATTLE 6 6½ (51½) Tampa Bay

Cleveland +1 3 (39) at DENVER

Green Bay 3 3 (47) at LA CHARGERS

New England 5½ 3½ (45) at BALTIMORE

MondayDallas 8½ 7 (48) at NY GIANTS

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

National Football League

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

New England 8 0 0 1.000 250 61

Buffalo 5 2 0 .714 134 122

N.Y. Jets 1 6 0 .143 78 185

Miami 0 7 0 .000 77 238

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Indianapolis 5 2 0 .714 158 151

Houston 5 3 0 .625 212 188

Jacksonville 4 4 0 .500 173 163

Tennessee 4 4 0 .500 148 135

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Baltimore 5 2 0 .714 214 156

Pittsburgh 3 4 0 .429 150 145

Cleveland 2 5 0 .286 133 181

Cincinnati 0 8 0 .000 124 210

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 5 3 0 .625 226 181

Oakland 3 4 0 .429 151 192

L.A. Chargers 3 5 0 .375 157 157

Denver 2 6 0 .250 125 151

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Dallas 4 3 0 .571 190 124

Philadelphia 4 4 0 .500 202 199

N.Y. Giants 2 6 0 .250 158 218

Washington 1 7 0 .125 99 195

South

W L T Pct PF PA

New Orleans 7 1 0 .875 195 156

Carolina 4 3 0 .571 179 184

Tampa Bay 2 5 0 .286 196 212

Atlanta 1 7 0 .125 165 250

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 7 1 0 .875 215 163

Minnesota 6 2 0 .750 211 132

Detroit 3 3 1 .500 180 186

Chicago 3 4 0 .429 128 122

West

W L T Pct PF PA

San Francisco 7 0 0 1.000 207 77

Seattle 6 2 0 .750 208 196

L.A. Rams 5 3 0 .625 214 174

Arizona 3 4 1 .438 170 223

———

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota 19, Washington 9<

Sunday’s Games

New Orleans 31, Arizona 9

L.A. Chargers 17, Chicago 16

Seattle 27, Atlanta 20

Detroit 31, N.Y. Giants 26

Philadelphia 31, Buffalo 13

L.A. Rams 24, Cincinnati 10

Indianapolis 15, Denver 13

Jacksonville 29, N.Y. Jets 15

Tennessee 27, Tampa Bay 23

San Francisco 51, Carolina 13

Houston 27, Oakland 24

New England 27, Cleveland 13

Green Bay 31, Kansas City 24<

Open: Dallas, Baltimore<

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh 27, Miami 14<

Thursday, Oct. 31

San Francisco at Arizona, 7:20 p.m.<

Sunday, Nov. 3

Houston vs Jacksonville at London, UK, 8:30 a.m.

N.Y. Jets at Miami, 12 p.m.

Washington at Buffalo, 12 p.m.

Tennessee at Carolina, 12 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 12 p.m.

Chicago at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.

Indianapolis at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 3:05 p.m.

Detroit at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.

Green Bay at L.A. Chargers, 3:25 p.m.

Cleveland at Denver, 3:25 p.m.

New England at Baltimore, 7:20 p.m.<

Open: L.A. Rams, New Orleans, Atlanta, Cincinnati<

Monday, Nov. 4

Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 7:15 p.m.<

Hockey

ECHL At A Glance

Eastern Conference Conference

North W L OL SOL Pts GF GA

Newfoundland 4 3 0 0 8 32 27

Brampton 4 2 0 0 8 27 19

Adirondack 3 2 0 1 7 18 19

Worcester 3 3 0 0 6 16 18

Maine 2 4 0 1 5 22 28

Reading 2 3 1 0 5 20 27

South W L OL SOL Pts GF GA

South Carolina 5 1 0 0 10 22 15

Greenville 4 2 0 0 8 28 21

Florida 4 1 0 0 8 17 12

Norfolk 2 4 1 0 5 18 24

Atlanta 2 3 0 0 4 20 23

Jacksonville 1 1 2 0 4 13 19

Orlando 1 3 0 1 3 11 15

Western Conference Conference

Central W L OL SOL Pts GF GA

Toledo 4 1 0 0 8 21 17

Wheeling 4 2 0 0 8 22 22

Fort Wayne 3 2 1 0 7 28 25

Kalamazoo 3 1 1 0 7 19 19

Indy 3 3 0 0 6 22 17

Cincinnati 2 1 1 0 5 10 11

Mountain W L OL SOL Pts GF GA

Idaho 5 0 2 0 12 21 15

Rapid City 5 1 1 0 11 27 17

Allen 4 2 0 0 8 22 25

Utah 2 3 1 1 6 30 24

Wichita 2 2 2 0 6 16 25

Tulsa 2 6 1 0 5 23 37

Kansas City 2 4 0 0 4 18 22

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

———

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled<

Tuesday’s Games

Toledo 4, Kalamazoo 3, OT

Jacksonville at Orlando, 6 p.m.<

Wednesday’s Games

Adirondack at Brampton, 10 a.m.

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.

Reading at Norfolk, 6:30 p.m.

Florida at Cincinnati, 6:35 p.m.

Greenville at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.<

Thursday’s Games

Newfoundland at Reading, 6 p.m.

Greenville at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.<

Basketball

NBA STANDINGS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic W L Pct GB

Philadelphia 3 0 1.000 —

Toronto 3 1 .750 ½

Boston 2 1 .667 1

Brooklyn 1 2 .333 2

New York 1 3 .250 2½

Southeast W L Pct GB

Atlanta 2 1 .667 —

Miami 2 1 .667 —

Orlando 1 2 .333 1

Washington 1 2 .333 1

Charlotte 1 3 .250 1½

Central W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 2 1 .667 —

Detroit 2 2 .500 ½

Cleveland 1 2 .333 1

Chicago 1 3 .250 1½

Indiana 0 3 .000 2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest W L Pct GB

San Antonio 3 0 1.000 —

Houston 2 1 .667 1

Dallas 2 1 .667 1

Memphis 1 2 .333 2

New Orleans 0 4 .000 3½

Northwest W L Pct GB

Denver 3 0 1.000 —

Minnesota 3 0 1.000 —

Utah 3 1 .750 ½

Portland 2 2 .500 1½

Oklahoma City 1 3 .250 2½

Pacific W L Pct GB

L.A. Clippers 3 1 .750 —

L.A. Lakers 2 1 .667 ½

Phoenix 2 2 .500 1

Golden State 1 2 .333 1½

Sacramento 0 4 .000 3

———

Monday’s Games

Detroit 96, Indiana 94

New York 105, Chicago 98

Philadelphia 105, Atlanta 103

Toronto 104, Orlando 95

Golden State 134, New Orleans 123

Houston 116, Oklahoma City 112

Milwaukee 129, Cleveland 112

San Antonio 113, Portland 110

Denver 101, Sacramento 94

Utah 96, Phoenix 95

L.A. Clippers 111, Charlotte 96<

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Dallas at Denver, 8 p.m.

Memphis at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.<

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

New York at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Indiana at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Houston at Washington, 7 p.m.

Portland at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Utah, 9 p.m.

Phoenix at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.<

Thursday’s Games

Miami at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Denver at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m.

San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.<

Friday’s Games

Cleveland at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Houston at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Orlando, 6 p.m.

New York at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Utah at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

San Antonio at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.<

NHL STANDINGS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic W L OT Pts GF GA

Buffalo 9 2 2 20 44 33

Boston 8 1 2 18 36 24

Florida 5 3 4 14 43 48

Toronto 6 5 2 14 46 45

Tampa Bay 5 3 2 12 34 32

Montreal 5 4 2 12 41 36

Ottawa 3 7 1 7 29 37

Detroit 3 8 1 7 27 45

Metropolitan W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 8 2 3 19 50 43

N.Y. Islanders 8 3 0 16 34 27

Carolina 7 3 1 15 37 29

Pittsburgh 7 5 0 14 39 30

Columbus 5 4 2 12 30 39

Philadelphia 5 4 1 11 35 31

N.Y. Rangers 3 5 1 7 29 34

New Jersey 2 5 2 6 22 36

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central W L OT Pts GF GA

Colorado 8 2 1 17 44 30

Nashville 7 3 1 15 45 34

St. Louis 6 3 3 15 37 39

Winnipeg 6 6 0 12 32 37

Dallas 4 8 1 9 25 36

Chicago 3 5 2 8 25 31

Minnesota 4 7 0 8 26 37

Pacific W L OT Pts GF GA

Edmonton 8 3 1 17 37 33

Vegas 8 5 0 16 42 36

Vancouver 7 3 1 15 42 27

Arizona 7 3 1 15 34 24

Anaheim 7 6 0 14 32 31

Calgary 6 5 2 14 36 39

San Jose 4 7 1 9 31 43

Los Angeles 4 8 0 8 31 49

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<

Monday’s Games

Arizona 3, Buffalo 2, SO

Vancouver 7, Florida 2<

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Boston, 6 p.m.

Calgary at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Edmonton at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Anaheim, 9 p.m.<

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Edmonton at Columbus, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Florida at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Montreal at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.<

Thursday’s Games

Calgary at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Vegas, 9 p.m.<

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Washington, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

Columbus at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Winnipeg at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.<

Dolphins XX, Steelers XX

Miami 14 0 0 0 — 14

Pittsburgh 0 10 7 10 — 27

First quarter

Mia—Wilson 5 pass from R.Fitzpatrick (Sanders kick), 10:55.

Mia—Hurns 12 pass from R.Fitzpatrick (Sanders kick), 1:34.

Second quarter

Pit—FG Boswell 42, 2:45.

Pit—Johnson 45 pass from Rudolph (Boswell kick), :17.

Third quarter

Pit—Smith-Schuster 26 pass from Rudolph (Boswell kick), 3:16.

Fourth quarter

Pit—Conner 9 run (Boswell kick), 12:01.

Pit—FG Boswell 41, 5:32.

A—59,244.

———

Mia Pit

First downs 16 21

Total Net Yards 230 394

Rushes-yards 19-60 29-158

Passing 170 236

Punt Returns 3-35 1-2

Kickoff Returns 4-83 1-25

Interceptions Ret. 1-0 2-6

Comp-Att-Int 21-34-2 20-36-1

Sacked-Yards Lost 4-20 2-15

Punts 2-46.5 3-46.7

Fumbles-Lost 3-2 1-0

Penalties-Yards 5-45 9-70

Time of Possession 24:42 35:18

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing—Miami, M.Walton 11-35, R.Fitzpatrick 5-17, Ballage 3-8. Pittsburgh, Conner 23-145, Snell 5-13, Tr.Edmunds 1-0.

Passing—Miami, R.Fitzpatrick 21-34-2-190. Pittsburgh, Rudolph 20-36-1-251.

Receiving—Miami, D.Parker 6-59, P.Williams 4-42, M.Walton 3-19, Grant 2-32, Gesicki 2-10, Hurns 1-12, Ballage 1-11, Wilson 1-5, Deiter 1-0. Pittsburgh, Smith-Schuster 5-103, Johnson 5-84, McDonald 3-19, Conner 3-5, Nix 2-4, Washington 1-21, Vannett 1-15.

Missed field goals—Pittsburgh, Boswell 54.

BOWLING

Local

MEN 700

Andy B’s: Russell Huffman 755, Mark Biggs 746, Kyle Biggs 724, William Wimmer 718

Broken Arrow: Scott Roush 771, Kinnith Booth 737, Charlie Johnson 712, Joe Bradford 709, Josh Dye 702, Earl Hearn 734, Rick Timmons 745, Myles Jaeschke 731, Nathaniel Maulsby 719, Sean McMillan 747, Kenny Pearson 735, Donnie Schroeder 718

Coffee Creek: Josh Eastom 730, Mark Ward 723, Eric Collier 705, Stephen Williams 715, Steve Dick 712, Tom Brown 706

Cushing: Patrick Fontana 716, Cody Cook 732, Glen Martin 778

Sahoma: Keith Woodrell 706

WOMEN 600

Andy B’s: Angela Burkhart 670, Demetria Stewart 663-608

Broken Arrow: Lisa Johnson 667, Teresa Parmele 610, Pam Marshall 653, Nikki McCoy 620, Lori Schroeder 624, Carol Zilmer 659

Coffee Creek: Dayna Maba 648, Apryl Sneed 617

Sheridan: Terri Ringer 608, Pauline Lowe 602

SENIOR

Andy B’s: Ron Reynolds 625, Howard King 622-559, Sam Word 613-573, Mike Clayton 597-590, Rita Wilson 607, Jan King 534

Broken Arrow: Mike Baskett 684, Doug Barr 563-561, Ron Brock 592, Marcia Davis 548, Fran Deken 527, Darin DeSelm 631, Jimmie Edwards 520, Tom Elmore 636-620, Fred Engquist 605, Terry Ferrel 609-604, Nanci Johnson 585, Bob McElhattan 563, Garry Melton 559, Katie O’Brien 566, John Palkowski 580, Peggy Reed 530-502, Harry Sanders 671-648, Bob Temme 625-556, Sam Thompson 581, Lloyd Walker 576, Anthoine Washington 602, Stan Waszak 583-576, Carol Zilmer 586-523, Pauline Barnes 510, Billy Barney 593, Clay Caruth 555, Frank Coleman 557, Colleen Dietrich 530, Grant Kessler 556, Frank King 555, Chris Lucas 679, Ken Mayer 556, Rick Metz 612, John Payne 554

Sahoma: Mike Barkdull 645, David Segraves 645-582, Harry Sanders 643-597, Ed Miller 600-561, Jack Lancaster 590, Raymond Marler 581, Randy Holland 574, Doug Richmond 571, Steve Trotter 552, Mike Clayton 550, Rita Wilson 518

Sheridan: Les Harris 641, Harry Sanders 641, Gary Monnin 631, Mark Funderburk 627, Leon Wilson 619, Pat Stinnett 619, William Ramsey 613, David Doyle 589, Roger Conger 574, Tracy Patterson 574, Rick Wymer 567, David Segraves 567, Mike Ellis 561, Fred Engquist 554

YOUTH

Andy B’s: Casen Stickler 697-654, Gabe Jeeter 613, Braden Lang 581-525, Aiden Farnsworth 570-569, Mya Gonzalez 528-503

Broken Arrow: Ian Daniels 599, Eian Purnell 559, Zachary Sprick 500, Casen Stickler 535, Gabe Hale 560, Kaiden Booth 595, Dominic Grizzle 552, Christian Hale 525, Gabe Snyder 516

Sahoma: Zach Hathaway 630, Lane Spyres 545, Eli Whitehead 530, Maci Winningham 534, Gage Roberts 545, Reece Trammell 545, Nathan Hamilton 533, Riley Matlock 512

