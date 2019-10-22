GOLF

Local

ADAMS

ASMGA 2-Man Shamble, 2 Nets

A FLIGHT: 1. Bob Wilson, John Parsons, 132; 1. Paul Taylor, Alan Brown, 132; 3. Jim Jenkins, Joe Hampton, 137; 4. Bob Carse, Bob Oborny, 139; 5. Larry Slape, Ted Week 140; 6. Mike Tyndall, Tom Polk, 149.

B FLIGHT: 1. Frank Jordan, Don Antle, 127; 2. Dean Murphy, Ken Fitch, 134; 2. Derek Griffin, Larry Palmer, 134; 4. David Ray, Kevin Bates, 137; 5. Tom Bucher, Stan Bennett, 139; 6. Gary Reheis, Tom Desalme, 145; 7. Rich Langston, Danny White, 146.

C FLIGHT: 1. Joe Allison, Bill Estes, 132; 2. Jim Beel, Bret Prideaux, 136 3. Larry Thrash, JD Paige, 139; 3. John Simon, Dan Oglesbee, 139; 5. Marty Lowe, Charlie Driskill, 140; 6. Tom Brewington, Gary Loosen, 141; 7. Vic Scullawl, Blind Draw, 145.

D FLIGHT: 1. Jon Hargis, Jerry Foster, 123; 2. David Flick, Dwain Baker, 129; 3. Don Martin, Everett Williams, 133; 4. Dave Williams, Gerald Barnes, 137; 5. Dennis Cubbage, Del Piper, 138; 6. Jim Meyer, Ben Neely, 139; 7. Farrell Oldham, Steve Domann, 141; 8. Dean Roberson, Paul Vassar, 145.

E FLIGHT: 1. Dave Holder, Lindsey Stubbs, 130; 2. Mark Abbott, Jim Liehr, 134; 3. Eric Hsieh, Darrell Potts, 139; 4. Bob Havens, Dennis Pauls, 142; 4. Joe Bradley, Jim Straw, 142; 6. Jim Anderson, Dave Slack, 144; 7. Don Noak, Robert Demaree, 146; 8. Boyd Geary, Bill Schmidt, 147.

BATTLE CREEK

SMGA 2-Man Shamble

1. Dalton Wiley and Dean Carlson; 2. Troy Smith and James Ko; 2. Ken Freebairn and Clyde Stoycoff; 4. Gerald Edmondson and Ed Richter; 4. Bob Eva and Tom Mancino.

FOREST RIDGE

Senior Shamble

1. Gary Risner, David Wing, Frank Rehbein, Dave Hansen, 145; 2. Ralph Fagin, Hardy Thomas, Day Dalla Rosa, David Beinke, 146; 3. Steve Coleman, Leland Slack, Don Tyler, 150.

HERITAGE HILLS

Senior Scramble

1. Don Ward, Troy Willcutt, Robert Young, Dr. Cha, 62; 2. Mike Leone, Stan Stanfield, Mike McClure, Russ Meyer, 63; 3. Joe Chuck, Darrell Rupe, John Higgins, Al Freitus, 64; 4. Pete Jensen, Steve Dunkin, Ray Darnell, Bill Higgins, Larry Van Winkle, 65; 5. Ralph Doolittle, Larry O’Meally, Gene Higgins, Richard Stevens, 66; 6. Kevin Anderson Lonnie Chambers, Ron Martin, Bob Dorn, 67; 6. Steve, Mark, Greg, David Adair, Willie Taylor, 68.

HILLCREST

Ladies Match Play Championship

Xandra Manley def. Karen Oakley 5&3.

MOHAWK PARK

Monday Scramble

1. Dell Wilson, Al Freitus, Doug Whitson, Bob Hensley, 61; 2. Mike Leone, Steve Kebert, Bailey Jackson, Bob Reed, 62; 3. Phil Naukam, Richard Stevens, Russ Meyers, Dennis Herrig, 63; 4. Stan Stanfield, Kurt Moran, Bob Morrison, 66; 5. Kevin Anderson, Bob Young, Barney Akuna, Wayne Weaver, 68.

SAPULPA

Senior Scramble

1. Will Cleveland, Tom Henderson, Mel Gilbertson, Ken Rentz, Bob Childress, 62; 2. Steve Carlile, Ed Werre, Mark Nelson, Lloyd Skinner, 62; 3. Wayne Johnson, Lee Benest, Doyle Williams, Earl Hall, 64; 4. Doug Manning, Cap Hurlbutt, Bill Cruikshank, Richard Lynch, 65; 5. Dave Stauffer, Paul Pearcy, Rob Jones, Herman Henderson, 65; 6. Harry Bailey Dave Ostrander, Bo Collier, Bob Hunt, 66; 7. Joe Widener, Jeremy Widener, Dean Wiehl, Dave Shouse. 66; 8. Tony Tobias, Craig Crowder, Billy Green, Bob Phillipe, 67; 9. Marc Dale, Lee Bennett, Keith Bacon, Bob Henshaw, 67; 10. Ken Ingram, Jim Herron, Val Zuniga, Stella Zuniga, 67; 11. Coy Stewart, Van Robinson, J T Baker, Leon Pritchard 67.

SOUTHERN HILLS

WGA Closing Day

1. Ann Lissau, Cathey Barkley, Jeanette Kern, 56; 2. Leigh Ann Fore, Jan O’Connor, Tammy Deisenroth, 58; 3. Carol Cable, Linda Mildren, Melissa Consedine, 59; 4. Claudia Siemens, Claudia Abernathy, Megan Tomlins, 61.

STONE CREEK

Throw-out Three 5 Pars

Championship Flight: 1. Becky Masoner, 74.

A-Flight: 1. Sydney Rhodes, 87.

Shoots age or better

LAFORTUNE (Championship Course): Eugene Blake, 83, shot 80; Jim Ingram, 77, shot 73; Lew Wade, 80, shot 75.

PAGE BELCHER: Vince Neiro 79, shot 74.

SAPULPA: Leon Mudd, 77, shot 77.

SOUTH LAKES: John Gadd, 83, shot 75.

MLBWorld SeriesFAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE

at HOUSTON OFF Washington OFF

NBAWednesdayFAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG

at INDIANA 7½ (210) Detroit

at ORLANDO 8 (212½) Cleveland

Chicago 2½ (218½) at CHARLOTTE

at PHILADELPHIA 5 (212½) Boston

at MIAMI 7½ (212) Memphis

at BROOKLYN 4 (225½) Minnesota

at SAN ANTONIO 10 (214) New York

at DALLAS 8½ (223) Washington

at UTAH 9 (223) Oklahoma City

Sacramento 1½ (232½) at PHOENIX

at PORTLAND 1 (219½) Denver

National Hockey LeagueWednesdayFAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE

at OTTAWA -126 Detroit +116

at TAMPA BAY OFF Pittsburgh OFF

College FootballThursdayFAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG

SMU 11 14½ (65½) at HOUSTON

FridaySOUTHERN CAL 10½ 13½ (62) at COLORADO

SaturdayUCONN 8 10½ (63½) at UMASS

at PURDUE 9 9½ (60½) Illinois

at ARMY 10 9 (52) San Jose St

at GEORGIA ST +1 1 (67) Troy

at CLEMSON 35 33½ (58½) Boston College

Memphis 8½ 10½ (56½) at TULSA

at TOLEDO 4 3½ (58) E. Michigan

at TEXAS A&M 12 10½ (50) Mississippi St

UCF 10 11 (61) at TEMPLE

at W MICHIGAN 25½ 27½ (63) Bowling Green

at NEBRASKA +1½ 1 (52) Indiana

at BUFFALO 4½ 2½ (48½) Cent. Michigan

Iowa 8½ 10½ (37½) at NORTHWESTERN

South Florida PK 2½ (52) at EAST CAROLINA

at FLORIDA ST 10 10½ (57½) Syracuse

Liberty 4½ 7 (47) at RUTGERS

Southern Miss 12 10 (53) at RICE

at UTAH 17½ 21½ (37½) California

at WYOMING 11½ 14 (42½) Nevada

at AIR FORCE 3 3½ (57½) Utah St

Hawaii 11½ 10 (70) at NEW MEXICO

at MARSHALL 5½ 4½ (45) W Kentucky

Arizona 1 1 (53½) at STANFORD

at OREGON 14½ 14 (64½) Washington St

at FRESNO ST 14 14 (58½) Colorado St

Missouri 9 10 (46) at KENTUCKY

at NORTH CAROLINA 3½ 3½ (55) Duke

Penn St 6 6½ (44½) at MICHIGAN ST

at KENT ST 2 2 (58½) Miami (Ohio)

Appalachian St 24 26½ (51½) at SOUTH ALABAMA

at GEORGIA SOUTHERN 16½ 14½ (54½) New Mexico St

at IOWA ST 7½ 10½ (64) Oklahoma St

FIU 1 2½ (59½) at MIDDLE TENNESSEE

FAU 14 13½ (52) at OLD DOMINION

at BALL ST 2½ 3 (63½) Ohio

at ALABAMA 34 32 (55) Arkansas

South Carolina 4 4 (48) at TENNESSEE

Oklahoma 20 23½ (57½) at KANSAS ST

at MINNESOTA 15 17 (57) Maryland

at NAVY 2½ 3½ (52½) Tulane

Texas +1 1 (58½) at TCU

at PITTSBURGH 3 5½ (45) Miami

Virginia 2½ 3 (55) at LOUISVILLE

at N ILLINOIS 24½ 24 (44½) Akron

Texas Tech 5½ 3 (62½) at KANSAS

North Texas 5 4 (65) at CHARLOTTE

at OHIO STATE 14½ 14 (50) Wisconsin

at ARKANSAS ST 13½ 11½ (59) Texas State

at LSU 10½ 10½ (58½) Auburn

Louisiana Tech 19½ 20½ (52½) at UTEP

at MICHIGAN 2 1 (51) Notre Dame

Arizona St 2½ 4 (55½) at UCLA

San Diego St 9½ 13½ (45) at UNLV

NFLThursdayFAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG

Sundayat MINNESOTA 15 16 (42) Washington

at DETROIT 7 7 (49½) NY Giants

at TENNESSEE 2½ 2½ (45½) Tampa Bay

at CHICAGO 6 4 (40½) LA Chargers

Seattle 3½ 3½ (54) at ATLANTA

at JACKSONVILLE 5 6 (41½) NY Jets

at BUFFALO 1 2 (43) Philadelphia

LA Rams 11½ 13 (48) Cincinnati

at NEW ORLEANS 10 10 (48) Arizona

at HOUSTON 6½ 6½ (51½) Oakland

at SAN FRANCISCO 6 5½ (41½) Carolina

at INDIANAPOLIS 6½ 6 (44) Denver

at NEW ENGLAND 11½ 13 (46) Cleveland

Green Bay 1 4½ (47½) at KANSAS CITY

Mondayat PITTSBURGH 15½ 14½ (42½) Miami

MLS Playoff Glance

Times EDT

First Round

Saturday, Oct. 19

Eastern Conference

Atlanta 1, New England 0

Toronto 5, D.C. 1, ET<

Western Conference

Seattle 4, Dallas 3

Salt Lake 2, Portland 1<

Sunday, Oct. 20

Eastern Conference

Philadelphia 4, New York Red Bulls 3, ET<

Western Conference

LA Galaxy 2, Minnesota 1

<

Conference Semifinals

Eastern Conference

Wednesday, Oct. 23

Toronto at New York City FC, 7 p.m.<

Thursday, Oct. 24

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.<

Western Conference

Wednesday, Oct. 23

Salt Lake vs. Seattle, 10 p.m.<

Thursday, Oct. 24

LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

<

Conference Championships

Tuesday, Oct. 29

Western Conference at higher-seeded team, TBA<

Wednesday, Oct. 30

Eastern Conference at higher-seeded team, TBA

<

Time EST

MLS Cup

Sunday, Nov. 10

Eastern Conference champion vs. Western Conference champion at higher-seeded team, 3 p.m.

National Football League

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

New England 7 0 0 1.000 223 48

Buffalo 5 1 0 .833 121 91

N.Y. Jets 1 5 0 .167 63 156

Miami 0 6 0 .000 63 211

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Indianapolis 4 2 0 .667 143 138

Houston 4 3 0 .571 185 164

Jacksonville 3 4 0 .429 144 148

Tennessee 3 4 0 .429 121 112

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Baltimore 5 2 0 .714 214 156

Cleveland 2 4 0 .333 120 154

Pittsburgh 2 4 0 .333 123 131

Cincinnati 0 7 0 .000 114 186

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 5 2 0 .714 202 150

Oakland 3 3 0 .500 127 165

Denver 2 5 0 .286 112 136

L.A. Chargers 2 5 0 .286 140 141

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Dallas 4 3 0 .571 190 124

Philadelphia 3 4 0 .429 171 186

N.Y. Giants 2 5 0 .286 132 187

Washington 1 6 0 .143 90 176

South

W L T Pct PF PA

New Orleans 6 1 0 .857 164 147

Carolina 4 2 0 .667 166 133

Tampa Bay 2 4 0 .333 173 185

Atlanta 1 6 0 .143 145 223

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 6 1 0 .857 184 139

Minnesota 5 2 0 .714 192 123

Chicago 3 3 0 .500 112 105

Detroit 2 3 1 .417 149 160

West

W L T Pct PF PA

San Francisco 6 0 0 1.000 156 64

Seattle 5 2 0 .714 181 176

L.A. Rams 4 3 0 .571 190 164

Arizona 3 3 1 .500 161 192

———

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City 30, Denver 6<

Sunday’s Games

San Francisco 9, Washington 0

Green Bay 42, Oakland 24

Buffalo 31, Miami 21

Arizona 27, N.Y. Giants 21

L.A. Rams 37, Atlanta 10

Indianapolis 30, Houston 23

Minnesota 42, Detroit 30

Jacksonville 27, Cincinnati 17

Tennessee 23, L.A. Chargers 20

Baltimore 30, Seattle 16

New Orleans 36, Chicago 25

Dallas 37, Philadelphia 10<

Open: Tampa Bay, Cleveland, Carolina, Pittsburgh<

Monday’s Games

New England 33, N.Y. Jets 0<

Thursday, Oct. 24

Washington at Minnesota, 7:20 p.m.<

Sunday, Oct. 27

Arizona at New Orleans, 12 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Tennessee, 12 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Detroit, 12 p.m.

Cincinnati vs L.A. Rams at London, UK, 12 p.m.

Denver at Indianapolis, 12 p.m.

Philadelphia at Buffalo, 12 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Jacksonville, 12 p.m.

Seattle at Atlanta, 12 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Carolina at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 3:25 p.m.

Cleveland at New England, 3:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m.<

Open: Dallas, Baltimore<

Monday, Oct. 28

Miami at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m.<

Hockey

NHL STANDINGS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic W L OT Pts GF GA

Buffalo 7 1 1 15 34 21

Boston 5 1 2 12 22 18

Toronto 5 3 2 12 38 35

Montreal 4 3 2 10 34 30

Tampa Bay 4 3 1 9 29 27

Florida 3 2 3 9 26 31

Detroit 3 5 0 6 19 28

Ottawa 1 6 1 3 17 29

Metropolitan W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 6 2 2 14 36 31

Carolina 6 3 0 12 30 25

Pittsburgh 6 3 0 12 32 23

N.Y. Islanders 5 3 0 10 21 20

Columbus 4 3 2 10 22 29

Philadelphia 3 3 1 7 21 21

New Jersey 2 4 2 6 19 31

N.Y. Rangers 2 4 0 4 17 22

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central W L OT Pts GF GA

Colorado 7 1 1 15 36 24

St. Louis 4 2 3 11 27 30

Winnipeg 5 5 0 10 28 33

Nashville 4 3 1 9 32 31

Dallas 3 7 1 7 23 32

Chicago 2 3 1 5 18 20

Minnesota 2 6 0 4 18 32

Pacific W L OT Pts GF GA

Edmonton 7 1 1 15 31 21

Anaheim 6 3 0 12 23 16

Vegas 6 4 0 12 34 27

Calgary 5 4 1 11 26 27

Vancouver 5 3 0 10 25 17

Arizona 4 2 1 9 21 13

Los Angeles 3 5 0 6 24 32

San Jose 3 5 0 6 21 28

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<

Monday’s Games

Columbus 4, Toronto 3, OT

Philadelphia 6, Vegas 2

St. Louis 3, Colorado 1

Dallas 2, Ottawa 1<

Tuesday’s Games

Arizona at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Florida, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Calgary, 8 p.m.<

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.<

Thursday’s Games

Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Carolina at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Arizona vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Florida at Calgary, 8 p.m.<

Friday’s Games

Colorado at Vegas, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Arizona at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Vancouver, 9 p.m.<

Basketball

NBA STANDINGS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic W L Pct GB

Boston 0 0 .000 —

Brooklyn 0 0 .000 —

New York 0 0 .000 —

Philadelphia 0 0 .000 —

Toronto 0 0 .000 —

Southeast W L Pct GB

Atlanta 0 0 .000 —

Charlotte 0 0 .000 —

Miami 0 0 .000 —

Orlando 0 0 .000 —

Washington 0 0 .000 —

Central W L Pct GB

Chicago 0 0 .000 —

Cleveland 0 0 .000 —

Detroit 0 0 .000 —

Indiana 0 0 .000 —

Milwaukee 0 0 .000 —

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest W L Pct GB

Dallas 0 0 .000 —

Houston 0 0 .000 —

Memphis 0 0 .000 —

New Orleans 0 0 .000 —

San Antonio 0 0 .000 —

Northwest W L Pct GB

Denver 0 0 .000 —

Minnesota 0 0 .000 —

Oklahoma City 0 0 .000 —

Portland 0 0 .000 —

Utah 0 0 .000 —

Pacific W L Pct GB

Golden State 0 0 .000 —

L.A. Clippers 0 0 .000 —

L.A. Lakers 0 0 .000 —

Phoenix 0 0 .000 —

Sacramento 0 0 .000 —

———

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.<

Tuesday’s Games

New Orleans at Toronto, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.<

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Memphis at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

New York at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Utah, 8 p.m.

Denver at Portland, 9 p.m.

Sacramento at Phoenix, 9 p.m.<

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Houston, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.<

Friday’s Games

Minnesota at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 6 p.m.

New York at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Dallas at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Washington at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Denver, 8 p.m.

Portland at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Utah at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.<

ECHL At A Glance

Eastern Conference Conference

North W L OL SOL Pts GF GA

Newfoundland 3 2 0 0 6 25 20

Adirondack 2 1 0 1 5 12 13

Reading 2 2 1 0 5 19 24

Worcester 2 1 0 0 4 10 6

Brampton 2 2 0 0 4 16 17

Maine 1 2 0 1 3 13 16

South W L OL SOL Pts GF GA

Florida 3 0 0 0 6 13 7

South Carolina 3 0 0 0 6 13 7

Greenville 2 2 0 0 4 17 14

Atlanta 2 1 0 0 4 13 12

Norfolk 1 3 0 0 2 10 15

Jacksonville 0 1 1 0 1 4 10

Orlando 0 3 0 0 0 6 11

Western Conference Conference

Central W L OL SOL Pts GF GA

Fort Wayne 2 1 0 0 4 15 10

Toledo 2 0 0 0 4 9 6

Indy 2 2 0 0 4 17 14

Wheeling 2 2 0 0 4 13 17

Cincinnati 1 0 1 0 3 7 6

Kalamazoo 1 1 0 0 2 6 8

Mountain W L OL SOL Pts GF GA

Idaho 4 0 0 0 8 13 6

Rapid City 3 1 1 0 7 19 11

Allen 3 1 0 0 6 17 20

Utah 2 2 1 0 5 24 16

Wichita 1 2 2 0 4 12 22

Kansas City 1 2 0 0 2 9 12

Tulsa 1 5 0 0 2 14 26

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

———

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled<

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas City at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.<

Wednesday’s Games

Maine at Adirondack, 6 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 6 p.m.

South Carolina at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.<

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled<

BOWLING

Local

MEN 300

Broken Arrow: Sterling Hearn 300, Mark Ward 300, Terry Fryrear 300

Coffee Creek: Josh Eastom 300

MEN 700

Broken Arrow: Sterling Hearn 782, Roy Foster 740, Troy Oden 713, Mike Baskett 758, Levi Adams 702, Paul Stanton 727, Mark Ward 780, Kevin Crowley 731, Terry Fryrear 749, Tommy Goad 725, Russell Huffman 721, Nathaniel Maulsby 728, Ben McDannald 724, Roy Gale 705

Coffee Creek: Josh Eastom 759, Royce Rusher 758, Dustin Hearn 737, Mike Andrasko 736Stephen Williams 747-705, Ernie Steagall 744, Greg Martin 738, Austin Zabienski 728, Glen Martin 702, Thomas Patterson 713, Steve Dick 705

Sahoma: Russell Huffman 746, Mark Ward 733, Robby Woodrell 701, Roy Bogle 719

Sheridan: Tom Markley 736, Tracy Patterson 728, Chuck West 721, Charles Hearn 714, Rick Blankenship 711, Ron Phillips 711, Kevin Trantham 706, Johnny Hughes Jr 701

WOMEN 700

Coffee Creek: Dayna Mabe 700

Sheridan: Shara Doctor 706

WOMEN 600

Broken Arrow: Tammy Crooks 646, Fran Deken 621, Lisa Johnson 630, Michelle Stewart 615, Kendall Bread 632, Nikki McCoy 609

Coffee Creek: Dakota Hicks 632, Tammy Curry 617, Niki James 603, Sara Wise 601

Sahoma: Angie Burkhart 612

Sheridan: Pauline Lowe 609, Angela Burkhart 607

SENIOR

Broken Arrow: Harry Sanders 676, Marcia Davis 555, Darin DeSelm 587, Tom Elmore 552, Charlie Johnson 674, Nancy Johnson 526, Frank King 604, Katie O’Brien 534, Peggy Reed 523, Lloyd Walker 579, Anthoine Washington 666-587, Pam Washington 589, Stan Waszak 629-596, Doug Barr 626, Colleen Dietrich 510, Jimmie Edwards 538, Tom Elmore 603, Fred Engquist 555, Cathy Johnson 532, Grant Kessler 560, Chris Lucas 621, Bob McElhattan 613, Marilyn Miller 509, John Payne 675, Bob Temme 610, Sam Thompson 587, Lloyd Walker 560

Sahoma: Danny Lyons 644, David Segraves 635, Ed Miller 610-563, Harry Sanders 606, Mark Burkdull 559, Ken Gibson 569-554, Danny Comer 562, Alvin Farley 558, Randy Holland 555, Rita Wilson 584

Sheridan: Pat Stinnett 662, Roger Conger 656, Les Harris 634, Michael Stephens 634, Ken Secor 607, David Segraves 604, Eric Bush 600, Jerry Hunter 598, Fred Engquist 581, Gary Monnin 573, Fred Keas 571, Don Niemeyer 567, Shawn Frankfurt 555, Tom Tucker 553, Linda Curtius 508

YOUTH

Sahoma: Zach Hathaway 576, Lane Spyres 543, Gage Roberts 521, Nic Romero 503

Tags