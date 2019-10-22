GOLF
Local
ADAMS
ASMGA 2-Man Shamble, 2 Nets
A FLIGHT: 1. Bob Wilson, John Parsons, 132; 1. Paul Taylor, Alan Brown, 132; 3. Jim Jenkins, Joe Hampton, 137; 4. Bob Carse, Bob Oborny, 139; 5. Larry Slape, Ted Week 140; 6. Mike Tyndall, Tom Polk, 149.
B FLIGHT: 1. Frank Jordan, Don Antle, 127; 2. Dean Murphy, Ken Fitch, 134; 2. Derek Griffin, Larry Palmer, 134; 4. David Ray, Kevin Bates, 137; 5. Tom Bucher, Stan Bennett, 139; 6. Gary Reheis, Tom Desalme, 145; 7. Rich Langston, Danny White, 146.
C FLIGHT: 1. Joe Allison, Bill Estes, 132; 2. Jim Beel, Bret Prideaux, 136 3. Larry Thrash, JD Paige, 139; 3. John Simon, Dan Oglesbee, 139; 5. Marty Lowe, Charlie Driskill, 140; 6. Tom Brewington, Gary Loosen, 141; 7. Vic Scullawl, Blind Draw, 145.
D FLIGHT: 1. Jon Hargis, Jerry Foster, 123; 2. David Flick, Dwain Baker, 129; 3. Don Martin, Everett Williams, 133; 4. Dave Williams, Gerald Barnes, 137; 5. Dennis Cubbage, Del Piper, 138; 6. Jim Meyer, Ben Neely, 139; 7. Farrell Oldham, Steve Domann, 141; 8. Dean Roberson, Paul Vassar, 145.
E FLIGHT: 1. Dave Holder, Lindsey Stubbs, 130; 2. Mark Abbott, Jim Liehr, 134; 3. Eric Hsieh, Darrell Potts, 139; 4. Bob Havens, Dennis Pauls, 142; 4. Joe Bradley, Jim Straw, 142; 6. Jim Anderson, Dave Slack, 144; 7. Don Noak, Robert Demaree, 146; 8. Boyd Geary, Bill Schmidt, 147.
BATTLE CREEK
SMGA 2-Man Shamble
1. Dalton Wiley and Dean Carlson; 2. Troy Smith and James Ko; 2. Ken Freebairn and Clyde Stoycoff; 4. Gerald Edmondson and Ed Richter; 4. Bob Eva and Tom Mancino.
FOREST RIDGE
Senior Shamble
1. Gary Risner, David Wing, Frank Rehbein, Dave Hansen, 145; 2. Ralph Fagin, Hardy Thomas, Day Dalla Rosa, David Beinke, 146; 3. Steve Coleman, Leland Slack, Don Tyler, 150.
HERITAGE HILLS
Senior Scramble
1. Don Ward, Troy Willcutt, Robert Young, Dr. Cha, 62; 2. Mike Leone, Stan Stanfield, Mike McClure, Russ Meyer, 63; 3. Joe Chuck, Darrell Rupe, John Higgins, Al Freitus, 64; 4. Pete Jensen, Steve Dunkin, Ray Darnell, Bill Higgins, Larry Van Winkle, 65; 5. Ralph Doolittle, Larry O’Meally, Gene Higgins, Richard Stevens, 66; 6. Kevin Anderson Lonnie Chambers, Ron Martin, Bob Dorn, 67; 6. Steve, Mark, Greg, David Adair, Willie Taylor, 68.
HILLCREST
Ladies Match Play Championship
Xandra Manley def. Karen Oakley 5&3.
MOHAWK PARK
Monday Scramble
1. Dell Wilson, Al Freitus, Doug Whitson, Bob Hensley, 61; 2. Mike Leone, Steve Kebert, Bailey Jackson, Bob Reed, 62; 3. Phil Naukam, Richard Stevens, Russ Meyers, Dennis Herrig, 63; 4. Stan Stanfield, Kurt Moran, Bob Morrison, 66; 5. Kevin Anderson, Bob Young, Barney Akuna, Wayne Weaver, 68.
SAPULPA
Senior Scramble
1. Will Cleveland, Tom Henderson, Mel Gilbertson, Ken Rentz, Bob Childress, 62; 2. Steve Carlile, Ed Werre, Mark Nelson, Lloyd Skinner, 62; 3. Wayne Johnson, Lee Benest, Doyle Williams, Earl Hall, 64; 4. Doug Manning, Cap Hurlbutt, Bill Cruikshank, Richard Lynch, 65; 5. Dave Stauffer, Paul Pearcy, Rob Jones, Herman Henderson, 65; 6. Harry Bailey Dave Ostrander, Bo Collier, Bob Hunt, 66; 7. Joe Widener, Jeremy Widener, Dean Wiehl, Dave Shouse. 66; 8. Tony Tobias, Craig Crowder, Billy Green, Bob Phillipe, 67; 9. Marc Dale, Lee Bennett, Keith Bacon, Bob Henshaw, 67; 10. Ken Ingram, Jim Herron, Val Zuniga, Stella Zuniga, 67; 11. Coy Stewart, Van Robinson, J T Baker, Leon Pritchard 67.
SOUTHERN HILLS
WGA Closing Day
1. Ann Lissau, Cathey Barkley, Jeanette Kern, 56; 2. Leigh Ann Fore, Jan O’Connor, Tammy Deisenroth, 58; 3. Carol Cable, Linda Mildren, Melissa Consedine, 59; 4. Claudia Siemens, Claudia Abernathy, Megan Tomlins, 61.
STONE CREEK
Throw-out Three 5 Pars
Championship Flight: 1. Becky Masoner, 74.
A-Flight: 1. Sydney Rhodes, 87.
Shoots age or better
LAFORTUNE (Championship Course): Eugene Blake, 83, shot 80; Jim Ingram, 77, shot 73; Lew Wade, 80, shot 75.
PAGE BELCHER: Vince Neiro 79, shot 74.
SAPULPA: Leon Mudd, 77, shot 77.
SOUTH LAKES: John Gadd, 83, shot 75.
Pregame.com Line
MLBWorld SeriesFAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at HOUSTON OFF Washington OFF
NBAWednesdayFAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at INDIANA 7½ (210) Detroit
at ORLANDO 8 (212½) Cleveland
Chicago 2½ (218½) at CHARLOTTE
at PHILADELPHIA 5 (212½) Boston
at MIAMI 7½ (212) Memphis
at BROOKLYN 4 (225½) Minnesota
at SAN ANTONIO 10 (214) New York
at DALLAS 8½ (223) Washington
at UTAH 9 (223) Oklahoma City
Sacramento 1½ (232½) at PHOENIX
at PORTLAND 1 (219½) Denver
National Hockey LeagueWednesdayFAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at OTTAWA -126 Detroit +116
at TAMPA BAY OFF Pittsburgh OFF
College FootballThursdayFAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
SMU 11 14½ (65½) at HOUSTON
FridaySOUTHERN CAL 10½ 13½ (62) at COLORADO
SaturdayUCONN 8 10½ (63½) at UMASS
at PURDUE 9 9½ (60½) Illinois
at ARMY 10 9 (52) San Jose St
at GEORGIA ST +1 1 (67) Troy
at CLEMSON 35 33½ (58½) Boston College
Memphis 8½ 10½ (56½) at TULSA
at TOLEDO 4 3½ (58) E. Michigan
at TEXAS A&M 12 10½ (50) Mississippi St
UCF 10 11 (61) at TEMPLE
at W MICHIGAN 25½ 27½ (63) Bowling Green
at NEBRASKA +1½ 1 (52) Indiana
at BUFFALO 4½ 2½ (48½) Cent. Michigan
Iowa 8½ 10½ (37½) at NORTHWESTERN
South Florida PK 2½ (52) at EAST CAROLINA
at FLORIDA ST 10 10½ (57½) Syracuse
Liberty 4½ 7 (47) at RUTGERS
Southern Miss 12 10 (53) at RICE
at UTAH 17½ 21½ (37½) California
at WYOMING 11½ 14 (42½) Nevada
at AIR FORCE 3 3½ (57½) Utah St
Hawaii 11½ 10 (70) at NEW MEXICO
at MARSHALL 5½ 4½ (45) W Kentucky
Arizona 1 1 (53½) at STANFORD
at OREGON 14½ 14 (64½) Washington St
at FRESNO ST 14 14 (58½) Colorado St
Missouri 9 10 (46) at KENTUCKY
at NORTH CAROLINA 3½ 3½ (55) Duke
Penn St 6 6½ (44½) at MICHIGAN ST
at KENT ST 2 2 (58½) Miami (Ohio)
Appalachian St 24 26½ (51½) at SOUTH ALABAMA
at GEORGIA SOUTHERN 16½ 14½ (54½) New Mexico St
at IOWA ST 7½ 10½ (64) Oklahoma St
FIU 1 2½ (59½) at MIDDLE TENNESSEE
FAU 14 13½ (52) at OLD DOMINION
at BALL ST 2½ 3 (63½) Ohio
at ALABAMA 34 32 (55) Arkansas
South Carolina 4 4 (48) at TENNESSEE
Oklahoma 20 23½ (57½) at KANSAS ST
at MINNESOTA 15 17 (57) Maryland
at NAVY 2½ 3½ (52½) Tulane
Texas +1 1 (58½) at TCU
at PITTSBURGH 3 5½ (45) Miami
Virginia 2½ 3 (55) at LOUISVILLE
at N ILLINOIS 24½ 24 (44½) Akron
Texas Tech 5½ 3 (62½) at KANSAS
North Texas 5 4 (65) at CHARLOTTE
at OHIO STATE 14½ 14 (50) Wisconsin
at ARKANSAS ST 13½ 11½ (59) Texas State
at LSU 10½ 10½ (58½) Auburn
Louisiana Tech 19½ 20½ (52½) at UTEP
at MICHIGAN 2 1 (51) Notre Dame
Arizona St 2½ 4 (55½) at UCLA
San Diego St 9½ 13½ (45) at UNLV
NFLThursdayFAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Sundayat MINNESOTA 15 16 (42) Washington
at DETROIT 7 7 (49½) NY Giants
at TENNESSEE 2½ 2½ (45½) Tampa Bay
at CHICAGO 6 4 (40½) LA Chargers
Seattle 3½ 3½ (54) at ATLANTA
at JACKSONVILLE 5 6 (41½) NY Jets
at BUFFALO 1 2 (43) Philadelphia
LA Rams 11½ 13 (48) Cincinnati
at NEW ORLEANS 10 10 (48) Arizona
at HOUSTON 6½ 6½ (51½) Oakland
at SAN FRANCISCO 6 5½ (41½) Carolina
at INDIANAPOLIS 6½ 6 (44) Denver
at NEW ENGLAND 11½ 13 (46) Cleveland
Green Bay 1 4½ (47½) at KANSAS CITY
Mondayat PITTSBURGH 15½ 14½ (42½) Miami
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
MLS Playoff Glance
Times EDT
First Round
Saturday, Oct. 19
Eastern Conference
Atlanta 1, New England 0
Toronto 5, D.C. 1, ET<
Western Conference
Seattle 4, Dallas 3
Salt Lake 2, Portland 1<
Sunday, Oct. 20
Eastern Conference
Philadelphia 4, New York Red Bulls 3, ET<
Western Conference
LA Galaxy 2, Minnesota 1
<
Conference Semifinals
Eastern Conference
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Toronto at New York City FC, 7 p.m.<
Thursday, Oct. 24
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.<
Western Conference
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Salt Lake vs. Seattle, 10 p.m.<
Thursday, Oct. 24
LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
<
Conference Championships
Tuesday, Oct. 29
Western Conference at higher-seeded team, TBA<
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Eastern Conference at higher-seeded team, TBA
<
Time EST
MLS Cup
Sunday, Nov. 10
Eastern Conference champion vs. Western Conference champion at higher-seeded team, 3 p.m.
National Football League
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 7 0 0 1.000 223 48
Buffalo 5 1 0 .833 121 91
N.Y. Jets 1 5 0 .167 63 156
Miami 0 6 0 .000 63 211
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Indianapolis 4 2 0 .667 143 138
Houston 4 3 0 .571 185 164
Jacksonville 3 4 0 .429 144 148
Tennessee 3 4 0 .429 121 112
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 5 2 0 .714 214 156
Cleveland 2 4 0 .333 120 154
Pittsburgh 2 4 0 .333 123 131
Cincinnati 0 7 0 .000 114 186
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 5 2 0 .714 202 150
Oakland 3 3 0 .500 127 165
Denver 2 5 0 .286 112 136
L.A. Chargers 2 5 0 .286 140 141
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 4 3 0 .571 190 124
Philadelphia 3 4 0 .429 171 186
N.Y. Giants 2 5 0 .286 132 187
Washington 1 6 0 .143 90 176
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 6 1 0 .857 164 147
Carolina 4 2 0 .667 166 133
Tampa Bay 2 4 0 .333 173 185
Atlanta 1 6 0 .143 145 223
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 6 1 0 .857 184 139
Minnesota 5 2 0 .714 192 123
Chicago 3 3 0 .500 112 105
Detroit 2 3 1 .417 149 160
West
W L T Pct PF PA
San Francisco 6 0 0 1.000 156 64
Seattle 5 2 0 .714 181 176
L.A. Rams 4 3 0 .571 190 164
Arizona 3 3 1 .500 161 192
———
Thursday’s Games
Kansas City 30, Denver 6<
Sunday’s Games
San Francisco 9, Washington 0
Green Bay 42, Oakland 24
Buffalo 31, Miami 21
Arizona 27, N.Y. Giants 21
L.A. Rams 37, Atlanta 10
Indianapolis 30, Houston 23
Minnesota 42, Detroit 30
Jacksonville 27, Cincinnati 17
Tennessee 23, L.A. Chargers 20
Baltimore 30, Seattle 16
New Orleans 36, Chicago 25
Dallas 37, Philadelphia 10<
Open: Tampa Bay, Cleveland, Carolina, Pittsburgh<
Monday’s Games
New England 33, N.Y. Jets 0<
Thursday, Oct. 24
Washington at Minnesota, 7:20 p.m.<
Sunday, Oct. 27
Arizona at New Orleans, 12 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Tennessee, 12 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Detroit, 12 p.m.
Cincinnati vs L.A. Rams at London, UK, 12 p.m.
Denver at Indianapolis, 12 p.m.
Philadelphia at Buffalo, 12 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Jacksonville, 12 p.m.
Seattle at Atlanta, 12 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Chicago, 12 p.m.
Carolina at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 3:25 p.m.
Cleveland at New England, 3:25 p.m.
Green Bay at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m.<
Open: Dallas, Baltimore<
Monday, Oct. 28
Miami at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m.<
Hockey
NHL STANDINGS
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic W L OT Pts GF GA
Buffalo 7 1 1 15 34 21
Boston 5 1 2 12 22 18
Toronto 5 3 2 12 38 35
Montreal 4 3 2 10 34 30
Tampa Bay 4 3 1 9 29 27
Florida 3 2 3 9 26 31
Detroit 3 5 0 6 19 28
Ottawa 1 6 1 3 17 29
Metropolitan W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 6 2 2 14 36 31
Carolina 6 3 0 12 30 25
Pittsburgh 6 3 0 12 32 23
N.Y. Islanders 5 3 0 10 21 20
Columbus 4 3 2 10 22 29
Philadelphia 3 3 1 7 21 21
New Jersey 2 4 2 6 19 31
N.Y. Rangers 2 4 0 4 17 22
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central W L OT Pts GF GA
Colorado 7 1 1 15 36 24
St. Louis 4 2 3 11 27 30
Winnipeg 5 5 0 10 28 33
Nashville 4 3 1 9 32 31
Dallas 3 7 1 7 23 32
Chicago 2 3 1 5 18 20
Minnesota 2 6 0 4 18 32
Pacific W L OT Pts GF GA
Edmonton 7 1 1 15 31 21
Anaheim 6 3 0 12 23 16
Vegas 6 4 0 12 34 27
Calgary 5 4 1 11 26 27
Vancouver 5 3 0 10 25 17
Arizona 4 2 1 9 21 13
Los Angeles 3 5 0 6 24 32
San Jose 3 5 0 6 21 28
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<
Monday’s Games
Columbus 4, Toronto 3, OT
Philadelphia 6, Vegas 2
St. Louis 3, Colorado 1
Dallas 2, Ottawa 1<
Tuesday’s Games
Arizona at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Florida, 6 p.m.
Vancouver at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Calgary, 8 p.m.<
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.<
Thursday’s Games
Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Carolina at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Arizona vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Florida at Calgary, 8 p.m.<
Friday’s Games
Colorado at Vegas, 5 p.m.
San Jose at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Arizona at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at Vancouver, 9 p.m.<
Basketball
NBA STANDINGS
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic W L Pct GB
Boston 0 0 .000 —
Brooklyn 0 0 .000 —
New York 0 0 .000 —
Philadelphia 0 0 .000 —
Toronto 0 0 .000 —
Southeast W L Pct GB
Atlanta 0 0 .000 —
Charlotte 0 0 .000 —
Miami 0 0 .000 —
Orlando 0 0 .000 —
Washington 0 0 .000 —
Central W L Pct GB
Chicago 0 0 .000 —
Cleveland 0 0 .000 —
Detroit 0 0 .000 —
Indiana 0 0 .000 —
Milwaukee 0 0 .000 —
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest W L Pct GB
Dallas 0 0 .000 —
Houston 0 0 .000 —
Memphis 0 0 .000 —
New Orleans 0 0 .000 —
San Antonio 0 0 .000 —
Northwest W L Pct GB
Denver 0 0 .000 —
Minnesota 0 0 .000 —
Oklahoma City 0 0 .000 —
Portland 0 0 .000 —
Utah 0 0 .000 —
Pacific W L Pct GB
Golden State 0 0 .000 —
L.A. Clippers 0 0 .000 —
L.A. Lakers 0 0 .000 —
Phoenix 0 0 .000 —
Sacramento 0 0 .000 —
———
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.<
Tuesday’s Games
New Orleans at Toronto, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.<
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
Memphis at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
New York at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Utah, 8 p.m.
Denver at Portland, 9 p.m.
Sacramento at Phoenix, 9 p.m.<
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee at Houston, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.<
Friday’s Games
Minnesota at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 6 p.m.
New York at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Dallas at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Washington at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Denver, 8 p.m.
Portland at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Utah at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.<
ECHL At A Glance
Eastern Conference Conference
North W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 3 2 0 0 6 25 20
Adirondack 2 1 0 1 5 12 13
Reading 2 2 1 0 5 19 24
Worcester 2 1 0 0 4 10 6
Brampton 2 2 0 0 4 16 17
Maine 1 2 0 1 3 13 16
South W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 3 0 0 0 6 13 7
South Carolina 3 0 0 0 6 13 7
Greenville 2 2 0 0 4 17 14
Atlanta 2 1 0 0 4 13 12
Norfolk 1 3 0 0 2 10 15
Jacksonville 0 1 1 0 1 4 10
Orlando 0 3 0 0 0 6 11
Western Conference Conference
Central W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Fort Wayne 2 1 0 0 4 15 10
Toledo 2 0 0 0 4 9 6
Indy 2 2 0 0 4 17 14
Wheeling 2 2 0 0 4 13 17
Cincinnati 1 0 1 0 3 7 6
Kalamazoo 1 1 0 0 2 6 8
Mountain W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Idaho 4 0 0 0 8 13 6
Rapid City 3 1 1 0 7 19 11
Allen 3 1 0 0 6 17 20
Utah 2 2 1 0 5 24 16
Wichita 1 2 2 0 4 12 22
Kansas City 1 2 0 0 2 9 12
Tulsa 1 5 0 0 2 14 26
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
———
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled<
Tuesday’s Games
Kansas City at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.<
Wednesday’s Games
Maine at Adirondack, 6 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 6 p.m.
South Carolina at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.<
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled<
BOWLING
Local
MEN 300
Broken Arrow: Sterling Hearn 300, Mark Ward 300, Terry Fryrear 300
Coffee Creek: Josh Eastom 300
MEN 700
Broken Arrow: Sterling Hearn 782, Roy Foster 740, Troy Oden 713, Mike Baskett 758, Levi Adams 702, Paul Stanton 727, Mark Ward 780, Kevin Crowley 731, Terry Fryrear 749, Tommy Goad 725, Russell Huffman 721, Nathaniel Maulsby 728, Ben McDannald 724, Roy Gale 705
Coffee Creek: Josh Eastom 759, Royce Rusher 758, Dustin Hearn 737, Mike Andrasko 736Stephen Williams 747-705, Ernie Steagall 744, Greg Martin 738, Austin Zabienski 728, Glen Martin 702, Thomas Patterson 713, Steve Dick 705
Sahoma: Russell Huffman 746, Mark Ward 733, Robby Woodrell 701, Roy Bogle 719
Sheridan: Tom Markley 736, Tracy Patterson 728, Chuck West 721, Charles Hearn 714, Rick Blankenship 711, Ron Phillips 711, Kevin Trantham 706, Johnny Hughes Jr 701
WOMEN 700
Coffee Creek: Dayna Mabe 700
Sheridan: Shara Doctor 706
WOMEN 600
Broken Arrow: Tammy Crooks 646, Fran Deken 621, Lisa Johnson 630, Michelle Stewart 615, Kendall Bread 632, Nikki McCoy 609
Coffee Creek: Dakota Hicks 632, Tammy Curry 617, Niki James 603, Sara Wise 601
Sahoma: Angie Burkhart 612
Sheridan: Pauline Lowe 609, Angela Burkhart 607
SENIOR
Broken Arrow: Harry Sanders 676, Marcia Davis 555, Darin DeSelm 587, Tom Elmore 552, Charlie Johnson 674, Nancy Johnson 526, Frank King 604, Katie O’Brien 534, Peggy Reed 523, Lloyd Walker 579, Anthoine Washington 666-587, Pam Washington 589, Stan Waszak 629-596, Doug Barr 626, Colleen Dietrich 510, Jimmie Edwards 538, Tom Elmore 603, Fred Engquist 555, Cathy Johnson 532, Grant Kessler 560, Chris Lucas 621, Bob McElhattan 613, Marilyn Miller 509, John Payne 675, Bob Temme 610, Sam Thompson 587, Lloyd Walker 560
Sahoma: Danny Lyons 644, David Segraves 635, Ed Miller 610-563, Harry Sanders 606, Mark Burkdull 559, Ken Gibson 569-554, Danny Comer 562, Alvin Farley 558, Randy Holland 555, Rita Wilson 584
Sheridan: Pat Stinnett 662, Roger Conger 656, Les Harris 634, Michael Stephens 634, Ken Secor 607, David Segraves 604, Eric Bush 600, Jerry Hunter 598, Fred Engquist 581, Gary Monnin 573, Fred Keas 571, Don Niemeyer 567, Shawn Frankfurt 555, Tom Tucker 553, Linda Curtius 508
YOUTH
Sahoma: Zach Hathaway 576, Lane Spyres 543, Gage Roberts 521, Nic Romero 503