BOWLING
Local
MEN 700
Andy B’s: Kenneth Pearson 782, Russell Huffman 711
Coffee Creek: Thomas Patterson 795, Glen Martin 741, Tracy Stover 725, Bob Horn 719, Gary Pearson 705, Greg Martin 734, Josh Eastom 709, Royce Rusher 730, Darin DeSelm 720, Dustin Hearn 719, Dane Couch 717
Sahoma: William Wimmer 716
Sheridan: Gary Massey 744, Pat Stinnett 729, Tracy Patterson 721, Kevin Trantham 715, Jason Jones 710, Donnie Thompson 700
WOMEN 700
Coffee Creek: Ashley Rucker 765
WOMEN 600
Andy B’s: Demetria Stewart 690
Coffee Creek: Niki James 684, Dayna Mabe 627
Sheridan: Tonya Bennett 649, Stephanie Wynn 645, Nikki McCoy 636, Shara Doctor 607
SENIOR
Andy B’s: Howard Gibson 658, Mike Clayton 601, Mark Funderburk 573, Sam Word 560, Jan Green 518
Sahoma: Joe Palmer 694, Harry Sanders 664-632, Mike Clayton 625, Steve Trotter 678-611, Randy Holland 657, Jack Lancaster 629, Don Seanard 617, Doug Richmond 589, Mike Barkdull 583, Dan Henderson 581, Hershel Thompson 573, Howard King 568, Gary Marler 569
Sheridan: David Segraves 663, Gary Monnin 647, Harry Sanders 625, Leon Wilson 621, Richard Wymer 596, Jerry Hunter 577, Les Harris 577, David Wilson 573, Ken Secor 554, Ron Smith 553, Nell Haynes 530
YOUTH
Andy B’s: Casen Stickler 599-562, Braden Lang 571, Aiden Farnsworth 527
GOLF
College: Men
Midwest Classic
Team results
7. Northeastern State 297-287-303—887
7. Rogers State University 289-299-299—887
NSU individual results
12. Casey Paul 77-70-70—217
25. Jax Johnson 72-70-79—221
29. Carlos Gomez 72-73-77—222
50. Dustin Anderson 76-75-77—228
73. Grant Hynes 79-74-83—236
RSU individual results
8. Nicolas Horder 68-73-73—214
15. Edwin Blomander 72-73-73—218
50. Aidan Gavey 73-79-76—228
54. Gonzalo Chaves 76-75-78—229
73. Logan Meehan 81-78-77—236
College: Women
Illini Invitational
Team results
6. Oklahoma 289-286-288—863
OU individual results
2. Kaitlin Milligan 72-68-68—208
15. Mikhaela Fortuna 69-70-76—215
20. Sydney Youngblood 73- 74-69—216
50. Maria Fernanda Martinez 75-74-75—224
58. Libby Winans 75-74-77—226
Midwest Classic
Team results
1. Northeastern State 295-301—596
7. Rogers State 306-311—617
NSU individual results
2. Kaylee Peterson 71-72—143
4. Nina Lee 69-78—147
6. Aitana Hernandez 76-72—148
51. Kelly Swanson 79-81—160
63. Karlei Hemler 83-79—162
RSU individual results
7. Sydney Murray 76-73—149
16. Grace Williams 75-76—151
43. Raquel Flores 76-82—158
63. Jessica Green 79-83—162
63. Marybeth Bellnap 82-80—162
Local
ADAMS
ASMGA 4-Man Shamble, 3 Nets
A FLIGHT: 1. Mike Tyndall, Eric Hsieh, Larry Palmer, Bill Schmidt, 171; 2. Derek Griffin, Blind draw, Don Martin, Lee Stephens, 178; 3. David Ray, Bob Kennett, Kim Shepherd, Jim Liehr, 179; 3. Wendy Price, Dave Holder, Kevin Bates, Ray Schremmer, 179 5. Jim Jenkins, Ted Week, Bill Estes, Jim Straw, 184 6. Bob Wilson, Don Noak, Stan Bennett, Dave Slack, 186.
B FLIGHT: 1. Gary Reheis, Jon Hargis, JD Paige, Dwain Baker, 166; 2. Jim Beel, Jim Meyer, Ed Durkin, Paul Vassar, 175 3. Frank Jordan, Bob Havens, Bob Oborny, Darrell Potts, 182; 4. Rich Langston, Dave Williams, Tom Polk, Charlie Driskill, 183 5. Ed John, Boyd Geary, John Parsons, Lindsey Stubbs, 185; 6. Dean Murphy, Farrell Oldham, Joe Hampton, Dan Oglesbee, 186.
C FLIGHT: 1. Larry Thrash, Marty Lowe, Danny White, Don Antle, 177 2. Gary Knupp, Dennis Cubbage, Vic Scullawl, Del Piper, 184; 2. Tom Brewington, John Simon, Tom DeSalme, Jerry Foster, 184; 2. Dave Ruckman, Dennis Befort, Everett Williams, Gerald Barnes, 184; 5. Joe Allison, Ray Stas, Gary Loosen, Ben Neely, 185; 6. Jim Brown, Dean Robertson, Bret Prideaux, Johnny Vaughan, 189.
BATTLE CREEK
SMGA Ryder Cup
1. Gerald Edmondson and Troy Smith; 2. Bob Eva and Tom Mancino; 2. John Roop and Larry Peck; 4. Pat Gordon and Larry Howard.
CEDAR RIDGE
Red Jacket
1. Tommy Hanline, Barrett Rouche, Andrew Wisner, Tanner Hughes, 123; 2. Matt Earnest, Jon LaFevers, Chad Lafevers, Jackie Dodgin, 130; 3. Dave Wing, Pete McCormick, Art Gagnam, Lloyd Gilliam, 130; 4. Blaine Boscher, Bryan Bagby, John Sheets, Casey Noosam, 133.
FOREST RIDGE
Senior Shamble
1. Robert Brown, David Wing, James Howard, Donny King, 141; 2. Guy Bailey, Steve Coleman, Leland Slack, Frank Rehbein, 142; 3. Steve Gidley, Hardy Thomas, Dave Hansen, Steve Ingram, 146.
HERITAGE HILLS
Senior Scramble
1. Robert Leone, Mark Burger, Stan Stanfield, Aaron Ross, Robert Dorn, 60; 2. Pete Jensen, Darrell Rupe, Mark Lechtenberg, Steve Dunkin, Robert Young, 63; 3. Kevin Anderson, Larry Moore, Troy Willcutt, Russ Meyer, 63; 4. Joe Chuck, Greg Underhill, Alan Freitus, Richard Stevens, Dave Adair, 64; 5. Ralph Doolittle, Lonnie Chambers, Willy Taylor, John Hartsock, 64; 6. Rick Van Winkle, Joe Burnham, Ron Martin, Larry O’Meally, 66.
SAPULPA
Senior Scramble
1. Dave Henderson, Billy Green, Bob Henshaw, Ken Rentz, Jay Orr, 61; 2. Doug Manning, Cap Hurlbutt, Dean Wiehl, Earl Hall, Max Leaverton, 61; 3. Marc Dale, Lee Benest, Bob Jones, Leon Pritchard, 62; 4. Jim Ellis, Bill Cruikshank, Cris Maroutsos, J T Baker, 62; 5. Dave Stauffer, Bud Musser, Jerry Lewis, Keith Bacon, 64; 6. Johnny Baker, Dave Snyder, Van Robinson, Bob Phillipe, 64; 7. Harry Bailey, Tom Henderson, Paul Pearcy, Doyle Williams, 65; 8. Joe Bennett, Mark Nelson, Ed Werre, Lloyd Skinner, 66; 9. Coy Stewart, Mel Gilbertson, Bo Collier, Bob Hunt, 67; 10. Steve Carlile, Bob Warner, Rob Jones, Herman Henderson, 67.
SOUTH LAKES
Asbury Hackers
1. Smith, Tero, Martin, Lakin; 2. Colgan, Graham, Mitchell, Schaffer; 3. Barrett, Taylor, Reeding, Murphy.
Hole-in-one
GOLF CLUB OF OKLAHOMA: Rick Grayson, No. 15, 151 yards, 7-iron.
Shoots age or better
INDIAN SPRINGS: Kirby Cozor, 76, shot 76; Bob Sparks, 82, shot 76.
MUSKOGEE GOLF CLUB: Max Holloway, 84, shot 76; Bob Weaver, 91, shot 88; Ken Webb, 88, shot 84.
SHANGRI-LA: Jack Moore, 84, shot 83.
SOUTH LAKES: Eugene Blake, 83, shot 79; Jim Ingram, 77, shot 71; Dale Starling, 76, shot 75; Lew Wade, 80, shot 75.
Pregame.com Line
Major League BaseballWednesdayNational LeagueFAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at ATLANTA -105 St. Louis -105
at LA DODGERS -153 Washington +143
National Hockey LeagueWednesdayFAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BUFFALO -111 Montreal +101
at PHILADELPHIA -125 New Jersey +115
at VANCOUVER -147 Los Angeles +137
College FootballWednesdayFAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Appalachian St PK 1 (69½) at LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE
ThursdayLouisiana-Monroe 3 3½ (61) at TEXAS STATE
at NC STATE 3 4½ (55½) Syracuse
Fridayat MIAMI 2½ 2 (45) Virginia
Colorado St 5½ 3½ (65½) at NEW MEXICO
at OREGON 21 20½ (57½) Colorado
Saturdayat INDIANA 24 28 (51) Rutgers
Toledo 24 26 (64½) at BOWLING GREEN
Michigan 19½ 21½ (49½) at ILLINOIS
at WAKE FOREST 7½ 6½ (65) Louisville
at TULSA 2 PK (52) Navy
Oklahoma 10 10½ (75) Texas
Memphis 5 6 (50½) at TEMPLE
at MINNESOTA 7 7½ (49½) Nebraska
at DUKE 17 17½ (48½) Georgia Tech
at COASTAL CAROLINA 6 5½ (66½) Georgia St
Maryland 4 4 (56½) at PURDUE
Iowa St 7½ 10½ (53½) at WEST VIRGINIA
at BOISE ST 13½ 11½ (59½) Hawaii
Ball St +2 1½ (58) at E. MICHIGAN
at MARSHALL 13½ 14½ (45½) Old Dominion
at CENT. MICHIGAN 10 10 (55½) New Mexico St
Washington St +2 1 (58) at ARIZONA ST
Utah 13½ 13½ (60) at OREGON ST
Washington 8½ 6½ (58) at ARIZONA
at MISSOURI 12 12 (56) Mississippi
at GEORGIA 24½ 24½ (52½) South Carolina
Mississippi St 7 7 (53) at TENNESSEE
Kent St 9 14 (57½) at AKRON
at OHIO 6 6½ (49½) N Illinois
at KENTUCKY 7 6½ (53½) Arkansas
at BAYLOR 10½ 10 (58) Texas Tech
at W MICHIGAN 13 13½ (55½) Miami (Ohio)
BYU 6 6½ (51) at SOUTH FLORIDA
Cincinnati 5 7½ (55) at HOUSTON
at TULANE 33 34½ (59½) UCONN
at VANDERBILT 16½ 14½ (59) UNLV
at WISCONSIN 10½ 10½ (39½) Michigan St
at LSU 14 13 (54½) Florida
at NEVADA 5 2 (58½) San Jose St
Alabama 17 16½ (61) at TEXAS A&M
at FAU 9 10 (63½) MIDDLE TENNESSEE
UAB 9 12½ (45) at UTSA
at SOUTHERN MISS 5 3½ (58½) North Texas
Army 6 4 (42½) at W KENTUCKY
at FIU 4½ 5½ (63½) Charlotte
at LOUISIANA TECH 31 31½ (61) UMass
at AIR FORCE 3½ 3½ (51) Fresno St
at NOTRE DAME 13 11 (57½) SOUTHERN CAL
at CLEMSON 27 27 (60½) Florida St
Penn St 2½ 4 (40½) at IOWA
at SAN DIEGO ST 5½ 3½ (38½) Wyoming
NFLThursdayFAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at NEW ENGLAND 15½ 16½ (42) NY Giants
SundayCarolina 3 2 (48) Tampa Bay
at BALTIMORE 10 11½ (48) Cincinnati
Seattle +2 1½ (47½) at CLEVELAND
at KANSAS CITY 7½ 5 (55) Houston
at JACKSONVILLE +1 1 (44½) New Orleans
at MINNESOTA 3 3 (44) Philadelphia
Washington 5 3½ (41) at MIAMI
at LA RAMS 5 3½ (50½) San Francisco
Atlanta 1 2½ (51½) at ARIZONA
Dallas 7 7½ (43) at NY JETS
at DENVER 2 2½ (39) Tennessee
at LA CHARGERS 5½ 7 (41½) Pittsburgh
Mondayat GREEN BAY 6½ 4½ (46½) Detroit
MLS Playoff Glance
Times EDT
First Round
Saturday, Oct. 19
Eastern Conference
New England at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
D.C. at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Western Conference
Dallas at Seattle, 3:30 p.m.
Portland at Salt Lake, 10 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 20
Eastern Conference
New York Red Bulls at Philadelphia, 3 p.m.
Western Conference
LA Galaxy at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.
Conference Semifinals
Eastern Conference
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Toronto-D.C. winner at New York City FC, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 24
Philadelphia-New York Red Bulls winner vs. Atlanta-New England winner at higher-seeded team, 7:30 p.m.
Western Conference
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Salt Lake-Portland winner vs. Seattle-Dallas winner at higher-seeded team, 10 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 24
Minnesota-LA Galaxy winner at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
Conference Championships
Tuesday, Oct. 29
Western Conference at higher-seeded team, TBA
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Eastern Conference at higher-seeded team, TBA
Time EST
MLS Cup
Sunday, Nov. 10
Eastern Conference champion vs. Western Conference champion at higher-seeded team, 3 p.m.
National Football League
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 5 0 0 1.000 155 34
Buffalo 4 1 0 .800 90 70
N.Y. Jets 0 4 0 .000 39 101
Miami 0 4 0 .000 26 163
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 3 2 0 .600 131 110
Indianapolis 3 2 0 .600 113 115
Jacksonville 2 3 0 .400 111 118
Tennessee 2 3 0 .400 98 76
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 3 2 0 .600 161 123
Cleveland 2 3 0 .400 92 122
Pittsburgh 1 4 0 .200 99 114
Cincinnati 0 5 0 .000 80 136
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 4 1 0 .800 148 113
Oakland 3 2 0 .600 103 123
L.A. Chargers 2 3 0 .400 103 94
Denver 1 4 0 .200 90 106
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 3 2 0 .600 141 111
Dallas 3 2 0 .600 131 90
N.Y. Giants 2 3 0 .400 97 125
Washington 0 5 0 .000 73 151
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 4 1 0 .800 115 116
Carolina 3 2 0 .600 129 107
Tampa Bay 2 3 0 .400 147 148
Atlanta 1 4 0 .200 102 152
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 4 1 0 .800 119 93
Detroit 2 1 1 .625 97 95
Chicago 3 2 0 .600 87 69
Minnesota 3 2 0 .600 112 73
West
W L T Pct PF PA
San Francisco 4 0 0 1.000 127 57
Seattle 4 1 0 .800 133 118
L.A. Rams 3 2 0 .600 146 134
Arizona 1 3 1 .300 100 138
———
Thursday’s Games
Seattle 30, L.A. Rams 29<
Sunday’s Games
Buffalo 14, Tennessee 7
Philadelphia 31, N.Y. Jets 6
Arizona 26, Cincinnati 23
Minnesota 28, N.Y. Giants 10
New Orleans 31, Tampa Bay 24
New England 33, Washington 7
Oakland 24, Chicago 21
Houston 53, Atlanta 32
Baltimore 26, Pittsburgh 23, OT
Carolina 34, Jacksonville 27
Denver 20, L.A. Chargers 13
Green Bay 34, Dallas 24
Indianapolis 19, Kansas City 13<
Open: Detroit, Miami<
Monday’s Games
San Francisco 31, Cleveland 3<
Thursday, Oct. 10
N.Y. Giants at New England, 7:20 p.m.<
Sunday, Oct. 13
Carolina vs Tampa Bay at London, UK, 8:30 a.m.
Philadelphia at Minnesota, 12 p.m.
New Orleans at Jacksonville, 12 p.m.
Houston at Kansas City, 12 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 12 p.m.
Cincinnati at Baltimore, 12 p.m.
Seattle at Cleveland, 12 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 3:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.
Tennessee at Denver, 3:25 p.m.
Dallas at N.Y. Jets, 3:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Chargers, 7:20 p.m.<
Open: Buffalo, Indianapolis, Chicago, Oakland<
Monday, Oct. 14
Detroit at Green Bay, 7:15 p.m.<
NBA STANDINGS
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic W L Pct GB
New York 1 0 1.000 —
Boston 1 0 1.000 —
Brooklyn 1 0 1.000 —
Toronto 1 0 1.000 —
Philadelphia 0 0 .000 —
Southeast W L Pct GB
Orlando 2 0 1.000 —
Miami 0 0 .000 —
Atlanta 0 1 .000 1½
Charlotte 0 1 .000 1½
Washington 0 1 .000 1½
Central W L Pct GB
Indiana 2 0 1.000 —
Milwaukee 1 0 1.000 ½
Cleveland 1 0 1.000 ½
Detroit 0 1 .000 1½
Chicago 0 1 .000 1½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest W L Pct GB
Memphis 1 0 1.000 —
New Orleans 1 0 1.000 —
Houston 2 1 .667 —
Dallas 0 0 .000 —
San Antonio 0 1 .000 1
Northwest W L Pct GB
Utah 1 0 1.000 —
Denver 0 0 .000 —
Minnesota 0 0 .000 —
Oklahoma City 0 0 .000 —
Portland 0 0 .000 —
Pacific W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 1 0 1.000 —
Phoenix 0 0 .000 —
L.A. Clippers 1 1 .500 ½
Golden State 0 1 .000 1
Sacramento 0 2 .000 1½
———
Monday’s Games
Cleveland 120, Buenas Aires San Lorenzo 89
New York 104, Washington 99
Orlando 115, Detroit 91
New Orleans 133, Atlanta 109
Milwaukee 122, Chicago 112<
Tuesday’s Games
Toronto 134, Houston 129
Guangzhou Long-Lions at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
San Antonio at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Dallas vs. Oklahoma City at Tulsa, Okla., 7 p.m.
New Zealand Breakers at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Denver vs. Portland at Portland, Ore., 9:30 p.m.<
Wednesday’s Games
Dallas at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Guangzhou Long-Lions at Washington, 6 p.m.
Miami at Charlotte, 6:30 p.m.
Orlando at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Utah at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.<
Thursday’s Games
Toronto vs. Houston at Tokyo, 5 a.m.
Brooklyn vs. L.A. Lakers at Shanghai, 6:30 a.m.
New Zealand Breakers at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Maccabi Haifa at Portland, 9 p.m.
Phoenix at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Denver at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.<
Friday’s Games
Boston at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. Charlotte at Winston-Salem, N.C., 6:30 p.m.
Washington at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Utah at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.<
Hockey
NHL STANDINGS
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic W L OT Pts GF GA
Buffalo 2 0 1 5 13 7
Toronto 2 1 1 5 16 13
Detroit 2 0 0 4 9 6
Boston 2 0 0 4 3 1
Montreal 1 0 1 3 9 9
Tampa Bay 1 1 1 3 11 10
Florida 1 1 0 2 6 8
Ottawa 0 2 0 0 4 9
Metropolitan W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 3 0 0 6 11 8
Washington 2 0 1 5 7 6
N.Y. Rangers 2 0 0 4 10 5
Philadelphia 1 0 0 2 4 3
Pittsburgh 1 1 0 2 8 5
N.Y. Islanders 1 1 0 2 5 3
Columbus 1 2 0 2 7 14
New Jersey 0 1 1 1 6 12
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 2 0 1 5 8 7
Colorado 2 0 0 4 9 5
Nashville 1 1 0 2 8 7
Winnipeg 1 2 0 2 10 14
Chicago 0 1 0 0 3 4
Minnesota 0 2 0 0 4 9
Dallas 0 3 0 0 6 9
Pacific W L OT Pts GF GA
Anaheim 2 0 0 4 5 2
Vegas 2 0 0 4 9 2
Edmonton 2 0 0 4 9 7
Calgary 1 1 0 2 6 5
Los Angeles 0 1 0 0 5 6
Vancouver 0 2 0 0 2 6
Arizona 0 2 0 0 1 3
San Jose 0 3 0 0 3 12
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<
Monday’s Games
Columbus 4, Buffalo 3, OT
St. Louis 3, Toronto 2<
Tuesday’s Games
Dallas at Washington, 6 p.m.
Winnipeg at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Carolina at Florida, 6 p.m.
Edmonton vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 6 p.m.
Anaheim at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
San Jose at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Boston at Vegas, 9 p.m.<
Wednesday’s Games
Montreal at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Vancouver, 9 p.m.<
Thursday’s Games
Detroit at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Anaheim at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Edmonton at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
St. Louis at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Washington at Nashville, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Calgary at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Vegas at Arizona, 9 p.m.<
Friday’s Games
Florida at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Anaheim at Columbus, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.<
Browns XX, 49ers XX
Cleveland 0 3 0 0 — 3
San Francisco 14 7 7 3 — 31
First quarter
SF—Breida 83 run (Gould kick), 13:17.
SF—Breida 5 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 6:26.
Second quarter
Cle—FG Seibert 30, 11:22.
SF—Coleman 19 run (Gould kick), 1:54.
Third quarter
SF—Kittle 22 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 10:37.
Fourth quarter
SF—FG Gould 44, 5:08.
A—70,042.
———
Cle SF
First downs 9 22
Total Net Yards 180 446
Rushes-yards 18-102 40-275
Passing 78 171
Punt Returns 1-(minu 1-32
Kickoff Returns 3-64 1-4
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 2-62
Comp-Att-Int 9-24-2 20-29-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 4-42 2-10
Punts 7-56.7 4-44.0
Fumbles-Lost 3-2 1-0
Penalties-Yards 7-55 4-34
Time of Possession 22:17 37:43
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing—Cleveland, Chubb 16-87, Beckham 2-15. San Francisco, Breida 11-114, Coleman 16-97, Mostert 7-34, Kittle 1-18, Goodwin 1-15, Garoppolo 4-(minus 3).
Passing—Cleveland, Beckham 1-1-0-20, Mayfield 8-22-2-100, Gilbert 0-1-0-0. San Francisco, Garoppolo 20-29-0-181.
Receiving—Cleveland, Landry 4-75, Beckham 2-27, Chubb 1-12, D’.Johnson 1-6, D.Harris 1-0. San Francisco, Kittle 6-70, Goodwin 3-41, Breida 3-15, Bourne 2-24, Juszczyk 2-20, Dwelley 2-(minus 3), Pettis 1-11, Samuel 1-3.
Missed field goals—San Francisco, Gould 47, Gould 52.
WNBA Finals
Finals
(Best-of-5; x-if necessary)
Washington 1, Connecticut 1
Sunday, Sept. 29: Washington 95, Connecticut 86
Tuesday, Oct. 1: Connecticut 99, Washington 87
Sunday, Oct. 6: Washington at Connecticut, 2:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct 8: Washington at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
x-Thursday, Oct. 10: Connecticut at Washington, 7 p.m.
Al Times EDT
Eastern W L T Pts GF GA
New York Red Bulls II 14 5 5 47 57 29
Tampa Bay 13 3 7 46 39 16
Nashville 13 5 6 45 44 20
North Carolina 12 5 7 43 43 21
Indy 13 4 4 43 32 16
Pittsburgh 11 4 8 41 43 28
Louisville 11 7 6 39 36 29
Ottawa 9 4 9 36 35 23
Charleston 7 6 9 30 30 33
Birmingham 8 10 5 29 22 36
Saint Louis 6 8 8 26 26 28
Charlotte 5 10 10 25 29 39
Bethlehem Steel 6 12 5 23 30 44
Loudoun 5 11 5 20 30 39
Atlanta 2 5 13 5 20 26 55
Memphis 4 12 7 19 21 33
Hartford 4 17 4 16 30 62
Swope Park Rangers 3 13 6 15 28 50
Western W L T Pts GF GA
Phoenix 16 2 5 53 62 22
Fresno 12 3 8 44 39 23
Reno 13 7 5 44 53 41
Austin 10 8 6 36 35 35
Real Monarchs 10 7 5 35 44 34
Sacramento 10 9 4 34 34 26
New Mexico 8 6 10 34 45 39
OKC Energy 8 8 9 33 35 36
LA Galaxy II 8 8 9 33 42 49
Portland II 8 8 8 32 45 42
El Paso 8 7 8 32 26 25
San Antonio 8 9 7 31 39 35
Orange County 7 8 9 30 37 35
Las Vegas 7 10 6 27 31 37
Rio Grande Valley 6 11 7 25 38 44
Colorado Springs 6 15 4 22 23 47
Tulsa 4 13 7 19 30 53
Tacoma 4 14 5 17 20 55
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.<
———
Wednesday, August 14
Pittsburgh 2, New York Red Bulls II 1
Charleston 2, Loudoun 1<
Friday, August 16
Atlanta 2 2, Swope Park Rangers 1
OKC Energy 4, Portland II 2
Phoenix 4, Reno 2
Real Monarchs 1, Fresno 1, tie<
Saturday, August 17
Nashville 3, Charlotte 1
North Carolina 5, Pittsburgh 0
Louisville 2, Charleston 1
Ottawa 3, Loudoun 1
Birmingham 1, Memphis 0
Austin 5, Tulsa 1
Rio Grande Valley 2, San Antonio 2, tie
El Paso 2, Tacoma 0
LA Galaxy II 2, New Mexico 2, tie
Orange County 3, Las Vegas 0
Sacramento 4, Colorado Springs 0<
Sunday, August 18
Indy 2, Saint Louis 1<
Wednesday, August 21
Tampa Bay at North Carolina, 7 p.m.<
Friday, August 23
Loudoun at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.<
Saturday, August 24
Saint Louis at Ottawa, 2 p.m.
Birmingham at Bethlehem Steel, 3 p.m.
North Carolina at Louisville, 3 p.m.
Atlanta 2 at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Indy, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Charleston at Nashville, 8 p.m.
New York Red Bulls II at Swope Park Rangers, 8 p.m.
El Paso at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
New Mexico at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Austin at OKC Energy, 9 p.m.
Real Monarchs at Orange County, 10 p.m.
Colorado Springs at Fresno, 10:30 p.m.
Portland II at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.<