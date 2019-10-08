BOWLING

Local

MEN 700

Andy B’s: Kenneth Pearson 782, Russell Huffman 711

Coffee Creek: Thomas Patterson 795, Glen Martin 741, Tracy Stover 725, Bob Horn 719, Gary Pearson 705, Greg Martin 734, Josh Eastom 709, Royce Rusher 730, Darin DeSelm 720, Dustin Hearn 719, Dane Couch 717

Sahoma: William Wimmer 716

Sheridan: Gary Massey 744, Pat Stinnett 729, Tracy Patterson 721, Kevin Trantham 715, Jason Jones 710, Donnie Thompson 700

WOMEN 700

Coffee Creek: Ashley Rucker 765

WOMEN 600

Andy B’s: Demetria Stewart 690

Coffee Creek: Niki James 684, Dayna Mabe 627

Sheridan: Tonya Bennett 649, Stephanie Wynn 645, Nikki McCoy 636, Shara Doctor 607

SENIOR

Andy B’s: Howard Gibson 658, Mike Clayton 601, Mark Funderburk 573, Sam Word 560, Jan Green 518

Sahoma: Joe Palmer 694, Harry Sanders 664-632, Mike Clayton 625, Steve Trotter 678-611, Randy Holland 657, Jack Lancaster 629, Don Seanard 617, Doug Richmond 589, Mike Barkdull 583, Dan Henderson 581, Hershel Thompson 573, Howard King 568, Gary Marler 569

Sheridan: David Segraves 663, Gary Monnin 647, Harry Sanders 625, Leon Wilson 621, Richard Wymer 596, Jerry Hunter 577, Les Harris 577, David Wilson 573, Ken Secor 554, Ron Smith 553, Nell Haynes 530

YOUTH

Andy B’s: Casen Stickler 599-562, Braden Lang 571, Aiden Farnsworth 527

GOLF

College: Men

Midwest Classic

Team results

7. Northeastern State 297-287-303—887

7. Rogers State University 289-299-299—887

NSU individual results

12. Casey Paul 77-70-70—217

25. Jax Johnson 72-70-79—221

29. Carlos Gomez 72-73-77—222

50. Dustin Anderson 76-75-77—228

73. Grant Hynes 79-74-83—236

RSU individual results

8. Nicolas Horder 68-73-73—214

15. Edwin Blomander 72-73-73—218

50. Aidan Gavey 73-79-76—228

54. Gonzalo Chaves 76-75-78—229

73. Logan Meehan 81-78-77—236

College: Women

Illini Invitational

Team results

6. Oklahoma 289-286-288—863

OU individual results

2. Kaitlin Milligan 72-68-68—208

15. Mikhaela Fortuna 69-70-76—215

20. Sydney Youngblood 73- 74-69—216

50. Maria Fernanda Martinez 75-74-75—224

58. Libby Winans 75-74-77—226

Midwest Classic

Team results

1. Northeastern State 295-301—596

7. Rogers State 306-311—617

NSU individual results

2. Kaylee Peterson 71-72—143

4. Nina Lee 69-78—147

6. Aitana Hernandez 76-72—148

51. Kelly Swanson 79-81—160

63. Karlei Hemler 83-79—162

RSU individual results

7. Sydney Murray 76-73—149

16. Grace Williams 75-76—151

43. Raquel Flores 76-82—158

63. Jessica Green 79-83—162

63. Marybeth Bellnap 82-80—162

Local

ADAMS

ASMGA 4-Man Shamble, 3 Nets

A FLIGHT: 1. Mike Tyndall, Eric Hsieh, Larry Palmer, Bill Schmidt, 171; 2. Derek Griffin, Blind draw, Don Martin, Lee Stephens, 178; 3. David Ray, Bob Kennett, Kim Shepherd, Jim Liehr, 179; 3. Wendy Price, Dave Holder, Kevin Bates, Ray Schremmer, 179 5. Jim Jenkins, Ted Week, Bill Estes, Jim Straw, 184 6. Bob Wilson, Don Noak, Stan Bennett, Dave Slack, 186.

B FLIGHT: 1. Gary Reheis, Jon Hargis, JD Paige, Dwain Baker, 166; 2. Jim Beel, Jim Meyer, Ed Durkin, Paul Vassar, 175 3. Frank Jordan, Bob Havens, Bob Oborny, Darrell Potts, 182; 4. Rich Langston, Dave Williams, Tom Polk, Charlie Driskill, 183 5. Ed John, Boyd Geary, John Parsons, Lindsey Stubbs, 185; 6. Dean Murphy, Farrell Oldham, Joe Hampton, Dan Oglesbee, 186.

C FLIGHT: 1. Larry Thrash, Marty Lowe, Danny White, Don Antle, 177 2. Gary Knupp, Dennis Cubbage, Vic Scullawl, Del Piper, 184; 2. Tom Brewington, John Simon, Tom DeSalme, Jerry Foster, 184; 2. Dave Ruckman, Dennis Befort, Everett Williams, Gerald Barnes, 184; 5. Joe Allison, Ray Stas, Gary Loosen, Ben Neely, 185; 6. Jim Brown, Dean Robertson, Bret Prideaux, Johnny Vaughan, 189.

BATTLE CREEK

SMGA Ryder Cup

1. Gerald Edmondson and Troy Smith; 2. Bob Eva and Tom Mancino; 2. John Roop and Larry Peck; 4. Pat Gordon and Larry Howard.

CEDAR RIDGE

Red Jacket

1. Tommy Hanline, Barrett Rouche, Andrew Wisner, Tanner Hughes, 123; 2. Matt Earnest, Jon LaFevers, Chad Lafevers, Jackie Dodgin, 130; 3. Dave Wing, Pete McCormick, Art Gagnam, Lloyd Gilliam, 130; 4. Blaine Boscher, Bryan Bagby, John Sheets, Casey Noosam, 133.

FOREST RIDGE

Senior Shamble

1. Robert Brown, David Wing, James Howard, Donny King, 141; 2. Guy Bailey, Steve Coleman, Leland Slack, Frank Rehbein, 142; 3. Steve Gidley, Hardy Thomas, Dave Hansen, Steve Ingram, 146.

HERITAGE HILLS

Senior Scramble

1. Robert Leone, Mark Burger, Stan Stanfield, Aaron Ross, Robert Dorn, 60; 2. Pete Jensen, Darrell Rupe, Mark Lechtenberg, Steve Dunkin, Robert Young, 63; 3. Kevin Anderson, Larry Moore, Troy Willcutt, Russ Meyer, 63; 4. Joe Chuck, Greg Underhill, Alan Freitus, Richard Stevens, Dave Adair, 64; 5. Ralph Doolittle, Lonnie Chambers, Willy Taylor, John Hartsock, 64; 6. Rick Van Winkle, Joe Burnham, Ron Martin, Larry O’Meally, 66.

SAPULPA

Senior Scramble

1. Dave Henderson, Billy Green, Bob Henshaw, Ken Rentz, Jay Orr, 61; 2. Doug Manning, Cap Hurlbutt, Dean Wiehl, Earl Hall, Max Leaverton, 61; 3. Marc Dale, Lee Benest, Bob Jones, Leon Pritchard, 62; 4. Jim Ellis, Bill Cruikshank, Cris Maroutsos, J T Baker, 62; 5. Dave Stauffer, Bud Musser, Jerry Lewis, Keith Bacon, 64; 6. Johnny Baker, Dave Snyder, Van Robinson, Bob Phillipe, 64; 7. Harry Bailey, Tom Henderson, Paul Pearcy, Doyle Williams, 65; 8. Joe Bennett, Mark Nelson, Ed Werre, Lloyd Skinner, 66; 9. Coy Stewart, Mel Gilbertson, Bo Collier, Bob Hunt, 67; 10. Steve Carlile, Bob Warner, Rob Jones, Herman Henderson, 67.

SOUTH LAKES

Asbury Hackers

1. Smith, Tero, Martin, Lakin; 2. Colgan, Graham, Mitchell, Schaffer; 3. Barrett, Taylor, Reeding, Murphy.

Hole-in-one

GOLF CLUB OF OKLAHOMA: Rick Grayson, No. 15, 151 yards, 7-iron.

Shoots age or better

INDIAN SPRINGS: Kirby Cozor, 76, shot 76; Bob Sparks, 82, shot 76.

MUSKOGEE GOLF CLUB: Max Holloway, 84, shot 76; Bob Weaver, 91, shot 88; Ken Webb, 88, shot 84.

SHANGRI-LA: Jack Moore, 84, shot 83.

SOUTH LAKES: Eugene Blake, 83, shot 79; Jim Ingram, 77, shot 71; Dale Starling, 76, shot 75; Lew Wade, 80, shot 75.

Major League BaseballWednesdayNational LeagueFAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE

at ATLANTA -105 St. Louis -105

at LA DODGERS -153 Washington +143

National Hockey LeagueWednesdayFAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE

at BUFFALO -111 Montreal +101

at PHILADELPHIA -125 New Jersey +115

at VANCOUVER -147 Los Angeles +137

College FootballWednesdayFAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG

Appalachian St PK 1 (69½) at LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE

ThursdayLouisiana-Monroe 3 3½ (61) at TEXAS STATE

at NC STATE 3 4½ (55½) Syracuse

Fridayat MIAMI 2½ 2 (45) Virginia

Colorado St 5½ 3½ (65½) at NEW MEXICO

at OREGON 21 20½ (57½) Colorado

Saturdayat INDIANA 24 28 (51) Rutgers

Toledo 24 26 (64½) at BOWLING GREEN

Michigan 19½ 21½ (49½) at ILLINOIS

at WAKE FOREST 7½ 6½ (65) Louisville

at TULSA 2 PK (52) Navy

Oklahoma 10 10½ (75) Texas

Memphis 5 6 (50½) at TEMPLE

at MINNESOTA 7 7½ (49½) Nebraska

at DUKE 17 17½ (48½) Georgia Tech

at COASTAL CAROLINA 6 5½ (66½) Georgia St

Maryland 4 4 (56½) at PURDUE

Iowa St 7½ 10½ (53½) at WEST VIRGINIA

at BOISE ST 13½ 11½ (59½) Hawaii

Ball St +2 1½ (58) at E. MICHIGAN

at MARSHALL 13½ 14½ (45½) Old Dominion

at CENT. MICHIGAN 10 10 (55½) New Mexico St

Washington St +2 1 (58) at ARIZONA ST

Utah 13½ 13½ (60) at OREGON ST

Washington 8½ 6½ (58) at ARIZONA

at MISSOURI 12 12 (56) Mississippi

at GEORGIA 24½ 24½ (52½) South Carolina

Mississippi St 7 7 (53) at TENNESSEE

Kent St 9 14 (57½) at AKRON

at OHIO 6 6½ (49½) N Illinois

at KENTUCKY 7 6½ (53½) Arkansas

at BAYLOR 10½ 10 (58) Texas Tech

at W MICHIGAN 13 13½ (55½) Miami (Ohio)

BYU 6 6½ (51) at SOUTH FLORIDA

Cincinnati 5 7½ (55) at HOUSTON

at TULANE 33 34½ (59½) UCONN

at VANDERBILT 16½ 14½ (59) UNLV

at WISCONSIN 10½ 10½ (39½) Michigan St

at LSU 14 13 (54½) Florida

at NEVADA 5 2 (58½) San Jose St

Alabama 17 16½ (61) at TEXAS A&M

at FAU 9 10 (63½) MIDDLE TENNESSEE

UAB 9 12½ (45) at UTSA

at SOUTHERN MISS 5 3½ (58½) North Texas

Army 6 4 (42½) at W KENTUCKY

at FIU 4½ 5½ (63½) Charlotte

at LOUISIANA TECH 31 31½ (61) UMass

at AIR FORCE 3½ 3½ (51) Fresno St

at NOTRE DAME 13 11 (57½) SOUTHERN CAL

at CLEMSON 27 27 (60½) Florida St

Penn St 2½ 4 (40½) at IOWA

at SAN DIEGO ST 5½ 3½ (38½) Wyoming

NFLThursdayFAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG

at NEW ENGLAND 15½ 16½ (42) NY Giants

SundayCarolina 3 2 (48) Tampa Bay

at BALTIMORE 10 11½ (48) Cincinnati

Seattle +2 1½ (47½) at CLEVELAND

at KANSAS CITY 7½ 5 (55) Houston

at JACKSONVILLE +1 1 (44½) New Orleans

at MINNESOTA 3 3 (44) Philadelphia

Washington 5 3½ (41) at MIAMI

at LA RAMS 5 3½ (50½) San Francisco

Atlanta 1 2½ (51½) at ARIZONA

Dallas 7 7½ (43) at NY JETS

at DENVER 2 2½ (39) Tennessee

at LA CHARGERS 5½ 7 (41½) Pittsburgh

Mondayat GREEN BAY 6½ 4½ (46½) Detroit

MLS Playoff Glance

Times EDT

First Round

Saturday, Oct. 19

Eastern Conference

New England at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

D.C. at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Western Conference

Dallas at Seattle, 3:30 p.m.

Portland at Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 20

Eastern Conference

New York Red Bulls at Philadelphia, 3 p.m.

Western Conference

LA Galaxy at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

Conference Semifinals

Eastern Conference

Wednesday, Oct. 23

Toronto-D.C. winner at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 24

Philadelphia-New York Red Bulls winner vs. Atlanta-New England winner at higher-seeded team, 7:30 p.m.

Western Conference

Wednesday, Oct. 23

Salt Lake-Portland winner vs. Seattle-Dallas winner at higher-seeded team, 10 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 24

Minnesota-LA Galaxy winner at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Conference Championships

Tuesday, Oct. 29

Western Conference at higher-seeded team, TBA

Wednesday, Oct. 30

Eastern Conference at higher-seeded team, TBA

Time EST

MLS Cup

Sunday, Nov. 10

Eastern Conference champion vs. Western Conference champion at higher-seeded team, 3 p.m.

National Football League

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

New England 5 0 0 1.000 155 34

Buffalo 4 1 0 .800 90 70

N.Y. Jets 0 4 0 .000 39 101

Miami 0 4 0 .000 26 163

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Houston 3 2 0 .600 131 110

Indianapolis 3 2 0 .600 113 115

Jacksonville 2 3 0 .400 111 118

Tennessee 2 3 0 .400 98 76

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Baltimore 3 2 0 .600 161 123

Cleveland 2 3 0 .400 92 122

Pittsburgh 1 4 0 .200 99 114

Cincinnati 0 5 0 .000 80 136

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 4 1 0 .800 148 113

Oakland 3 2 0 .600 103 123

L.A. Chargers 2 3 0 .400 103 94

Denver 1 4 0 .200 90 106

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Philadelphia 3 2 0 .600 141 111

Dallas 3 2 0 .600 131 90

N.Y. Giants 2 3 0 .400 97 125

Washington 0 5 0 .000 73 151

South

W L T Pct PF PA

New Orleans 4 1 0 .800 115 116

Carolina 3 2 0 .600 129 107

Tampa Bay 2 3 0 .400 147 148

Atlanta 1 4 0 .200 102 152

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 4 1 0 .800 119 93

Detroit 2 1 1 .625 97 95

Chicago 3 2 0 .600 87 69

Minnesota 3 2 0 .600 112 73

West

W L T Pct PF PA

San Francisco 4 0 0 1.000 127 57

Seattle 4 1 0 .800 133 118

L.A. Rams 3 2 0 .600 146 134

Arizona 1 3 1 .300 100 138

———

Thursday’s Games

Seattle 30, L.A. Rams 29<

Sunday’s Games

Buffalo 14, Tennessee 7

Philadelphia 31, N.Y. Jets 6

Arizona 26, Cincinnati 23

Minnesota 28, N.Y. Giants 10

New Orleans 31, Tampa Bay 24

New England 33, Washington 7

Oakland 24, Chicago 21

Houston 53, Atlanta 32

Baltimore 26, Pittsburgh 23, OT

Carolina 34, Jacksonville 27

Denver 20, L.A. Chargers 13

Green Bay 34, Dallas 24

Indianapolis 19, Kansas City 13<

Open: Detroit, Miami<

Monday’s Games

San Francisco 31, Cleveland 3<

Thursday, Oct. 10

N.Y. Giants at New England, 7:20 p.m.<

Sunday, Oct. 13

Carolina vs Tampa Bay at London, UK, 8:30 a.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 12 p.m.

New Orleans at Jacksonville, 12 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 12 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 12 p.m.

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 12 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland, 12 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 3:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.

Tennessee at Denver, 3:25 p.m.

Dallas at N.Y. Jets, 3:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Chargers, 7:20 p.m.<

Open: Buffalo, Indianapolis, Chicago, Oakland<

Monday, Oct. 14

Detroit at Green Bay, 7:15 p.m.<

NBA STANDINGS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic W L Pct GB

New York 1 0 1.000 —

Boston 1 0 1.000 —

Brooklyn 1 0 1.000 —

Toronto 1 0 1.000 —

Philadelphia 0 0 .000 —

Southeast W L Pct GB

Orlando 2 0 1.000 —

Miami 0 0 .000 —

Atlanta 0 1 .000 1½

Charlotte 0 1 .000 1½

Washington 0 1 .000 1½

Central W L Pct GB

Indiana 2 0 1.000 —

Milwaukee 1 0 1.000 ½

Cleveland 1 0 1.000 ½

Detroit 0 1 .000 1½

Chicago 0 1 .000 1½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest W L Pct GB

Memphis 1 0 1.000 —

New Orleans 1 0 1.000 —

Houston 2 1 .667 —

Dallas 0 0 .000 —

San Antonio 0 1 .000 1

Northwest W L Pct GB

Utah 1 0 1.000 —

Denver 0 0 .000 —

Minnesota 0 0 .000 —

Oklahoma City 0 0 .000 —

Portland 0 0 .000 —

Pacific W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 1 0 1.000 —

Phoenix 0 0 .000 —

L.A. Clippers 1 1 .500 ½

Golden State 0 1 .000 1

Sacramento 0 2 .000 1½

———

Monday’s Games

Cleveland 120, Buenas Aires San Lorenzo 89

New York 104, Washington 99

Orlando 115, Detroit 91

New Orleans 133, Atlanta 109

Milwaukee 122, Chicago 112<

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto 134, Houston 129

Guangzhou Long-Lions at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

San Antonio at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Dallas vs. Oklahoma City at Tulsa, Okla., 7 p.m.

New Zealand Breakers at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Denver vs. Portland at Portland, Ore., 9:30 p.m.<

Wednesday’s Games

Dallas at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Guangzhou Long-Lions at Washington, 6 p.m.

Miami at Charlotte, 6:30 p.m.

Orlando at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Utah at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.<

Thursday’s Games

Toronto vs. Houston at Tokyo, 5 a.m.

Brooklyn vs. L.A. Lakers at Shanghai, 6:30 a.m.

New Zealand Breakers at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Maccabi Haifa at Portland, 9 p.m.

Phoenix at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.<

Friday’s Games

Boston at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Charlotte at Winston-Salem, N.C., 6:30 p.m.

Washington at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Utah at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.<

Hockey

NHL STANDINGS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic W L OT Pts GF GA

Buffalo 2 0 1 5 13 7

Toronto 2 1 1 5 16 13

Detroit 2 0 0 4 9 6

Boston 2 0 0 4 3 1

Montreal 1 0 1 3 9 9

Tampa Bay 1 1 1 3 11 10

Florida 1 1 0 2 6 8

Ottawa 0 2 0 0 4 9

Metropolitan W L OT Pts GF GA

Carolina 3 0 0 6 11 8

Washington 2 0 1 5 7 6

N.Y. Rangers 2 0 0 4 10 5

Philadelphia 1 0 0 2 4 3

Pittsburgh 1 1 0 2 8 5

N.Y. Islanders 1 1 0 2 5 3

Columbus 1 2 0 2 7 14

New Jersey 0 1 1 1 6 12

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 2 0 1 5 8 7

Colorado 2 0 0 4 9 5

Nashville 1 1 0 2 8 7

Winnipeg 1 2 0 2 10 14

Chicago 0 1 0 0 3 4

Minnesota 0 2 0 0 4 9

Dallas 0 3 0 0 6 9

Pacific W L OT Pts GF GA

Anaheim 2 0 0 4 5 2

Vegas 2 0 0 4 9 2

Edmonton 2 0 0 4 9 7

Calgary 1 1 0 2 6 5

Los Angeles 0 1 0 0 5 6

Vancouver 0 2 0 0 2 6

Arizona 0 2 0 0 1 3

San Jose 0 3 0 0 3 12

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<

Monday’s Games

Columbus 4, Buffalo 3, OT

St. Louis 3, Toronto 2<

Tuesday’s Games

Dallas at Washington, 6 p.m.

Winnipeg at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Carolina at Florida, 6 p.m.

Edmonton vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 6 p.m.

Anaheim at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

San Jose at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Boston at Vegas, 9 p.m.<

Wednesday’s Games

Montreal at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vancouver, 9 p.m.<

Thursday’s Games

Detroit at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Anaheim at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Edmonton at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Washington at Nashville, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Arizona, 9 p.m.<

Friday’s Games

Florida at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Anaheim at Columbus, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.<

Browns XX, 49ers XX

Cleveland 0 3 0 0 — 3

San Francisco 14 7 7 3 — 31

First quarter

SF—Breida 83 run (Gould kick), 13:17.

SF—Breida 5 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 6:26.

Second quarter

Cle—FG Seibert 30, 11:22.

SF—Coleman 19 run (Gould kick), 1:54.

Third quarter

SF—Kittle 22 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 10:37.

Fourth quarter

SF—FG Gould 44, 5:08.

A—70,042.

———

Cle SF

First downs 9 22

Total Net Yards 180 446

Rushes-yards 18-102 40-275

Passing 78 171

Punt Returns 1-(minu 1-32

Kickoff Returns 3-64 1-4

Interceptions Ret. 0-0 2-62

Comp-Att-Int 9-24-2 20-29-0

Sacked-Yards Lost 4-42 2-10

Punts 7-56.7 4-44.0

Fumbles-Lost 3-2 1-0

Penalties-Yards 7-55 4-34

Time of Possession 22:17 37:43

———

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing—Cleveland, Chubb 16-87, Beckham 2-15. San Francisco, Breida 11-114, Coleman 16-97, Mostert 7-34, Kittle 1-18, Goodwin 1-15, Garoppolo 4-(minus 3).

Passing—Cleveland, Beckham 1-1-0-20, Mayfield 8-22-2-100, Gilbert 0-1-0-0. San Francisco, Garoppolo 20-29-0-181.

Receiving—Cleveland, Landry 4-75, Beckham 2-27, Chubb 1-12, D’.Johnson 1-6, D.Harris 1-0. San Francisco, Kittle 6-70, Goodwin 3-41, Breida 3-15, Bourne 2-24, Juszczyk 2-20, Dwelley 2-(minus 3), Pettis 1-11, Samuel 1-3.

Missed field goals—San Francisco, Gould 47, Gould 52.

WNBA Finals

Finals

(Best-of-5; x-if necessary)

Washington 1, Connecticut 1

Sunday, Sept. 29: Washington 95, Connecticut 86

Tuesday, Oct. 1: Connecticut 99, Washington 87

Sunday, Oct. 6: Washington at Connecticut, 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct 8: Washington at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

x-Thursday, Oct. 10: Connecticut at Washington, 7 p.m.

Al Times EDT

Eastern W L T Pts GF GA

New York Red Bulls II 14 5 5 47 57 29

Tampa Bay 13 3 7 46 39 16

Nashville 13 5 6 45 44 20

North Carolina 12 5 7 43 43 21

Indy 13 4 4 43 32 16

Pittsburgh 11 4 8 41 43 28

Louisville 11 7 6 39 36 29

Ottawa 9 4 9 36 35 23

Charleston 7 6 9 30 30 33

Birmingham 8 10 5 29 22 36

Saint Louis 6 8 8 26 26 28

Charlotte 5 10 10 25 29 39

Bethlehem Steel 6 12 5 23 30 44

Loudoun 5 11 5 20 30 39

Atlanta 2 5 13 5 20 26 55

Memphis 4 12 7 19 21 33

Hartford 4 17 4 16 30 62

Swope Park Rangers 3 13 6 15 28 50

Western W L T Pts GF GA

Phoenix 16 2 5 53 62 22

Fresno 12 3 8 44 39 23

Reno 13 7 5 44 53 41

Austin 10 8 6 36 35 35

Real Monarchs 10 7 5 35 44 34

Sacramento 10 9 4 34 34 26

New Mexico 8 6 10 34 45 39

OKC Energy 8 8 9 33 35 36

LA Galaxy II 8 8 9 33 42 49

Portland II 8 8 8 32 45 42

El Paso 8 7 8 32 26 25

San Antonio 8 9 7 31 39 35

Orange County 7 8 9 30 37 35

Las Vegas 7 10 6 27 31 37

Rio Grande Valley 6 11 7 25 38 44

Colorado Springs 6 15 4 22 23 47

Tulsa 4 13 7 19 30 53

Tacoma 4 14 5 17 20 55

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.<

———

Wednesday, August 14

Pittsburgh 2, New York Red Bulls II 1

Charleston 2, Loudoun 1<

Friday, August 16

Atlanta 2 2, Swope Park Rangers 1

OKC Energy 4, Portland II 2

Phoenix 4, Reno 2

Real Monarchs 1, Fresno 1, tie<

Saturday, August 17

Nashville 3, Charlotte 1

North Carolina 5, Pittsburgh 0

Louisville 2, Charleston 1

Ottawa 3, Loudoun 1

Birmingham 1, Memphis 0

Austin 5, Tulsa 1

Rio Grande Valley 2, San Antonio 2, tie

El Paso 2, Tacoma 0

LA Galaxy II 2, New Mexico 2, tie

Orange County 3, Las Vegas 0

Sacramento 4, Colorado Springs 0<

Sunday, August 18

Indy 2, Saint Louis 1<

Wednesday, August 21

Tampa Bay at North Carolina, 7 p.m.<

Friday, August 23

Loudoun at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.<

Saturday, August 24

Saint Louis at Ottawa, 2 p.m.

Birmingham at Bethlehem Steel, 3 p.m.

North Carolina at Louisville, 3 p.m.

Atlanta 2 at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Indy, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Charleston at Nashville, 8 p.m.

New York Red Bulls II at Swope Park Rangers, 8 p.m.

El Paso at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

New Mexico at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Austin at OKC Energy, 9 p.m.

Real Monarchs at Orange County, 10 p.m.

Colorado Springs at Fresno, 10:30 p.m.

Portland II at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.<

