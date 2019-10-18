Soccer
College: Women
Northeastern State 2, Missouri Western 1
Hockey
ECHL At A Glance
Eastern Conference Conference
North W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 3 1 0 0 6 20 13
Worcester 2 0 0 0 4 8 3
Adirondack 1 1 0 1 3 9 11
Reading 1 1 1 0 3 11 15
Brampton 1 2 0 0 2 9 12
Maine 0 1 0 1 1 4 8
South W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Greenville 2 0 0 0 4 10 4
South Carolina 2 0 0 0 4 9 5
Florida 2 0 0 0 4 9 5
Norfolk 1 2 0 0 2 8 11
Jacksonville 0 1 1 0 1 4 10
Atlanta 0 1 0 0 0 3 5
Orlando 0 2 0 0 0 4 7
Western Conference Conference
Central W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Indy 2 0 0 0 4 11 6
Fort Wayne 1 0 0 0 2 5 2
Cincinnati 1 0 0 0 2 4 2
Toledo 1 0 0 0 2 4 3
Wheeling 0 1 0 0 0 2 4
Kalamazoo 0 1 0 0 0 2 5
Mountain W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Idaho 2 0 0 0 4 6 3
Allen 2 0 0 0 4 8 6
Rapid City 1 1 1 0 3 10 10
Wichita 1 1 1 0 3 9 15
Utah 1 2 0 0 2 10 7
Tulsa 1 2 0 0 2 12 12
Kansas City 0 2 0 0 0 4 11
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
———
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled<
Friday’s Games
Newfoundland 5, Brampton 2
Norfolk 3, Orlando 2
Greenville 6, Jacksonville 1
Worcester 3, Maine 2, SO
South Carolina 5, Atlanta 3
Utah at Allen, 7:05 p.m.
Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 7:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.
Wichita at Idaho, 8:10 p.m.<
Saturday’s Games
Brampton at Newfoundland, 4:30 p.m.
Orlando at South Carolina, 5:05 p.m.
Worcester at Adirondack, 6 p.m.
Norfolk at Florida, 6 p.m.
Maine at Reading, 6 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 6 p.m.
Greenville at Atlanta, 6:05 p.m.
Indy at Wheeling, 6:05 p.m.
Toledo at Fort Wayne, 6:35 p.m.
Utah at Allen, 7:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.
Wichita at Idaho, 8:10 p.m.<
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta at Greenville, 2:05 p.m.
Maine at Reading, 3 p.m.
Indy at Wheeling, 3:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Tulsa, 4:05 p.m.<
Basketball
NBA STANDINGS
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic W L Pct GB
Boston 4 0 1.000 —
Philadelphia 4 1 .800 ½
Brooklyn 3 1 .750 1
Toronto 2 2 .500 2
New York 1 2 .333 2½
Southeast W L Pct GB
Miami 4 0 1.000 —
Washington 3 2 .600 1½
Orlando 3 3 .500 2
Atlanta 1 4 .200 3½
Charlotte 1 4 .200 3½
Central W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 5 0 1.000 —
Indiana 3 1 .750 1½
Detroit 3 2 .600 2
Chicago 2 3 .400 3
Cleveland 1 3 .250 3½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest W L Pct GB
New Orleans 4 0 1.000 —
Memphis 3 1 .750 1
Houston 3 2 .600 1½
Dallas 2 3 .400 2½
San Antonio 1 3 .250 3
Northwest W L Pct GB
Denver 4 0 1.000 —
Oklahoma City 2 2 .500 2
Portland 2 3 .400 2½
Minnesota 2 3 .400 2½
Utah 1 4 .200 3½
Pacific W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 3 2 .600 —
Sacramento 3 2 .600 —
Phoenix 2 2 .500 ½
L.A. Clippers 2 3 .400 1
Golden State 1 3 .250 1½
———
Thursday’s Games
Miami 107, Orlando 98
Chicago 111, Atlanta 93
Milwaukee 118, Minnesota 96
Denver 110, Portland 104
Dallas 102, L.A. Clippers 87<
Friday’s Games
Washington 112, Philadelphia 93
Toronto 123, Brooklyn 107
Houston at Miami, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at New York, 7 p.m.
Memphis at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.<
NHL STANDINGS
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic W L OT Pts GF GA
Buffalo 6 1 1 13 30 18
Boston 5 1 1 11 19 14
Tampa Bay 4 2 1 9 27 21
Toronto 4 3 1 9 31 28
Montreal 3 2 2 8 26 24
Florida 2 2 3 7 23 29
Detroit 3 4 0 6 18 26
Ottawa 1 4 1 3 14 22
Metropolitan W L OT Pts GF GA
Pittsburgh 6 2 0 12 32 20
Carolina 6 2 0 12 28 21
Washington 5 2 2 12 31 28
N.Y. Islanders 4 3 0 8 18 18
Columbus 3 3 0 6 14 20
Philadelphia 2 2 1 5 14 15
N.Y. Rangers 2 3 0 4 15 19
New Jersey 1 4 2 4 18 31
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central W L OT Pts GF GA
Colorado 6 0 1 13 29 19
St. Louis 3 1 3 9 22 24
Nashville 4 3 0 8 30 28
Winnipeg 4 5 0 8 27 33
Chicago 1 2 1 3 12 13
Dallas 1 7 1 3 17 30
Minnesota 1 6 0 2 14 29
Pacific W L OT Pts GF GA
Edmonton 6 1 0 12 29 19
Anaheim 5 2 0 10 18 12
Vegas 5 3 0 10 29 21
Calgary 4 3 1 9 23 22
Vancouver 4 2 0 8 22 14
Arizona 3 2 1 7 16 11
San Jose 3 4 0 6 18 24
Los Angeles 2 5 0 4 20 31
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<
Thursday’s Games
Tampa Bay 4, Boston 3, SO
Montreal 4, Minnesota 0
New Jersey 5, N.Y. Rangers 2
Vancouver 4, St. Louis 3, SO
N.Y. Islanders 3, Winnipeg 1
Calgary 5, Detroit 1
Arizona 5, Nashville 2
Vegas 3, Ottawa 2, SO
Buffalo 3, Los Angeles 0<
Friday’s Games
Pittsburgh 4, Dallas 2
Washington 5, N.Y. Rangers 2
Colorado 5, Florida 4, OT
Columbus at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Carolina at Anaheim, 9 p.m.<
Saturday’s Games
Vancouver at New Jersey, 12 p.m.
Montreal at St. Louis, 2 p.m.
Vegas at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Colorado at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at Arizona, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Florida at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.
Buffalo at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.<
Sunday’s Games
Vancouver at N.Y. Rangers, 12 p.m.
Montreal at Minnesota, 4 p.m.
Washington at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Edmonton at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.
Calgary at Anaheim, 8 p.m.<
Monday’s Games
Columbus at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Vegas at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.<
Golf
Local
The Canyons at Blackjack Ridge
Senior Nassau
T1. Scott Keller, Richard Schulties, Terry Gosney, Rick Tallent, 105-112-117; Jim Franklin, Jim Tauriainen, Terry Neely, Hank Wright, Chuck Hamilton, 108-109-217; Larry Timbrook, Mike Woods, Bill Denton, Dave Helmer, 105-117-222; Harry Gordon, Dick Boone, Mike Grayson, Jerry Hendryx, 114-109-223.
MOHAWK PARK Thursday Scramble
1. Mike Leone, Kevin Anderson, Russ Meyer, Bob Reed, 57; 2. Dell Wilson, James Almond, Thomas Manning, Bob Hensley, 59; 3. Larry Van Winkle, Steve Kebert, Bob Morrison, Bailey Jackson, Mark Lechtenberg, 59; 4. Hardy Thomas, Bob Young, Doug Whitson, Rick Tallent, 60.
OAKS CC Senior Stampede
Overall Champions: Jim Miller, Paul Bishop
Albert Flight
1, Lamar Miller, Greg Burns +1; 2, Jeff Gilbert, Randy Bill E; 3, Clayton Badger, Mike Davenport -2; 4, Curt Howard, Jerry Nick -2
Warren Flight
1, Jim Miller, Paul Bishop +5; 2, Bill Peacher, Bob Shipman -3; 3, John McGinnis, Steve Tuttle -8; 4, Stan Bridgeford, Chris Matheny -9
PAGE BELCHER
Christian Men’s Fellowship
Oct. Tournament Day One
A Flight
1. Darrell Wood -4; 2. Ron Wilson -1; 3. Hank Prideaux +2; 4. Bob Bell +3; 5. Charles Webster +4; 5. Craig Hobbs +4; 7. Gilbert York +5
B Flight
1. Frank Prentice -3; 1. James Young -3; 3. Ken Hayes +3; 3. Mel Hayes +3; 5. Have Hohensee +4; 5. Bill Nash +4; 5. Bill Kusleika +4.
SOUTHERN HILLS
The Rooster
Co-champions: Larry Houston & Chris Houston; Dane Hendrix & Christopher Hurd
Maxwell Flight
1 Tim Kelley and Frank Billings 65-65—130
T2, Jim Jay and Nick Jay 67-71—138
T2, Brett Pratt and Mike Dixon 69-69—138
T4, Scott Mabrey and Lou Moreau 69-71—140
T4, Joshua Walker and Blake Bartholomew 67-73—140
T4, Jeff Cope and Tom Kirk 67-73—140
T7, Derek Reiners and Andy Lucas 68-73—141
T7, Andy Johnson and Chris Kelly 66-75—141
T9, Michael Phenicie and Sean Riley 75-68—143
T9, Darryl Christner and Steve Jelley 69-74—143
Woods Flight
1, David Winters and Morgan Lawrence 64-75—139
2, Matt Bryan and Dave Howe 70-70—140
3, Bob Haslam and Rick Jones 69-72—141
4, Bill Snow and Bill Heldmar 71-71—142
T5, Bobby Nelson and Rob Adkison 71-72—143
T5, Keith Hoskison and Karl Hoskison 72-71—143
T7, Dave Kollmann and Jared Andresen 75-70—145
T7, John Frame and David Emmott 70-75—145
9, Mark Lewandowski and David Lindsey 74-79—153
Goosen Flight
1, Ed Raschen and Phillip Chandler 64-67—131
T2, Randy Nelson and Chris Conn 73-64—137
T2 Doug Terry and Rob Stephens 71-66—137
T2, David Potts and Art Bennett 67-70—137
5, Robert Hughes and Mike Craven 68-72—140
6, Jim Secrest and Jimmy Secrest 66-76—142
7, John Pixley and Phil Eller 74-72—146
8, Jim Davidson and Tim Hoagland 74-74—148
9, Nevyle Cable and Greg Anderson 74-78—152
10, Adam Springel and Nick Mamula 74-82—156
Price Flight
1, Will Richardson and Don DeSelms 70-68—138
2, Dave Hannagan and Paul Hannagan 69-71—140
3, Kevin Short and Neil Jay 70-73—143
4, Steve Crahan and Brit Mayberry 70-75—145
5, Roger Siemens and Joel Dyer 75-71—146
6, Bryan Johnson and Jon Sumners 74-73—147
T7, Charlie Ninde and Jack Carney 74-74—148
T7, Alan Lewis and Ron Baldwin 74-74—148
9, Michael Phillips and Kent Phillips 74-77—151
Floyd Flight
1, Terry Kern and Gregg Foster 65-73—138
2, Tom Winters and Mike King 72-68—140
T3, Mike Carter and John Dewitt 70-71—141
T3, Perry Farmer and Clayton Farmer 67-74—141
T5, Dave Johnson and Marc Chastain 68-74—142
T5, Randy Gavlik and Steve Stotts 70-72—142
7, Steve Allen and Matt Grubb 72-71—143
8, Sid Smith and James Hix 71-74—145
9, David Short and Doug Thompson 75-73—148
10, Greg Dukes and Jeff Allen 71-78—149
11, Todd Taylor and Pat Marsho 74-76—150
Green Flight
1, Norm Fisher and Ron Hoffman 73-66—139
T2, John Matheson and Mike Mantle 71-71—142
T2, Leonard McCullough and Rob Jones 67-75—142
4, Jack Allen and George Collier 72-74—146
T5, Kevin Redwine and Gary Redwine 68-79—147
T5, Phil Frohlich and Paul Wilson 71-76—147
T7, Mike Morrison and Gary Wheeler 75-74—149
T7, Bruce Roach and Jim O’Connor 80-69—149
9, Steve Stidham and Keith Ward 78-73—151
10, Joe Starrett and Chuck Eckman 77-76—153
11, John Cowen and Steve Easley 77-78—155
Stockton Flight
1, Steve Berklacy and Ken Moore 66-67—133
2, Angelo Cuzalina and Johnny Fontenot 68-71—139
3, Jay Helm and Dan Eyler 74-67—141
4, Carle McMahon and Jim Dutton 74-68—142
5, Steve Austin and Jim Snell 70-73—143
6, Terry Carter and Jim Watson 72-74—146
7, Tim Rokisky and Bobby Rokisky 76-71—147
8, Les Veltman and Mark Wood 72-76—148
9, Brett Baker and Ben Cox 77-72—149
10, Rich Talley and John Helm 85-81—166
Hole-in-one
PAGE BELCHER (Olde Page): Sid Stahl III, No. 8, 114 yards, 8 iron.
Shoots age or better
BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 77, shot 75.
LAFORTUNE PARK: John Bayliss, 77, shot 76.
MOHAWK PARK (Woodbine): Joe Reeves, 83, shot 83.
OWASSO G&AC: Ron Hayes, 80, shot 79; Mike Graves, 76, shot 76.
PAGE BELCHER: Darrell Wood, 77, shot 77.
Latest Line
BC-Sports-Odds Pregame.com Line National Hockey League
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at NEW JERSEY OFF Vancouver OFF
at ST. LOUIS -155 Montreal +145
at PHILADELPHIA -154 Dallas +144
at TAMPA BAY OFF Colorado OFF
Vegas -125 at PITTSBURGH +115
at ARIZONA -195 Ottawa +180
at TORONTO -114 Boston +104
at COLUMBUS OFF NY Islanders OFF
at NASHVILLE OFF Florida OFF
at LA OFF Calgary OFF
at SAN JOSE -154 Buffalo +144
College Football
Saturday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY (O/U) UD
at VIRGINIA 5 3 (45) Duke
at MIAMI 20 18 (46) Georgia Tech
Clemson 22½ 24 (62½) at LOUISVILLE
Army 7 4½ (56) at GEORGIA ST
Buffalo 19 17 (48) at AKRON
Indiana 1 6 (59) at MARYLAND
Houston 22 21½ (57) at UCONN
at WAKE FOREST 1½ 1½ (68) Florida St
at GEORGIA SOUTHERN 6½ 6½ (44½) Coastal Carolina
Cent. Michigan 9½ 10½ (53½) at BOWLING GREEN
at UCF 33 33 (62½) East Carolina
at CINCINNATI 16½ 17 (47½) Tulsa
NC State 2½ 3 (51½) at BOSTON COLLEGE
at IOWA 17½ 17½ (48) Purdue
at OHIO 10 8 (63½) Kent St
W Michigan 9½ 8½ (61½) at E. MICHIGAN
at TEXAS 23 21½ (62) Kansas
Wisconsin 28 31 (51) at ILLINOIS
at UTAH ST 22 20½ (58½) Nevada
Boise St 6 7 (45½) at BYU
at WYOMING 19½ 19½ (48½) New Mexico
at UTAH 13 13 (46½) Arizona St
at BALL ST +1½ 2½ (57½) Toledo
N Illinois 2 2½ (48) at MIAMI (OHIO)
at CALIFORNIA 10½ 11 (51) Oregon St
Oregon 1½ 2½ (48½) at WASHINGTON
at SOUTHERN CAL 9 9½ (67) Arizona
at WASHINGTON ST 13 12 (71) Colorado
Florida 5 4½ (46½) at SOUTH CAROLINA
at GEORGIA 26 25 (45½) Kentucky
TCU 1½ 3½ (44½) at KANSAS ST
LSU 18 17½ (61½) at MISSISSIPPI ST
at ALABAMA 37 34 (61½) Tennessee
Southern Miss +1 1 (57½) at LOUISIANA TECH
at UAB 14 16½ (42½) Old Dominion
at OKLAHOMA 32½ 32½ (63½) West Virginia
at OKLAHOMA ST 4 3½ (68½) Baylor
Auburn 17½ 18½ (55½) at ARKANSAS
Texas A&M 6½ 5½ (55½) at MISSISSIPPI
at MEMPHIS 5½ 4 (59½) Tulane
North Carolina 2 3½ (57) at VIRGINIA TECH
Minnesota 29½ 28 (47½) at RUTGERS
Iowa St 5 7½ (57) at TEXAS TECH
at NAVY 11½ 14½ (51) South Florida
at APPALACHIAN ST 17 15 (66) Louisiana-Monroe
Missouri 17½ 21½ (55½) at VANDERBILT
San Diego St 6½ 8 (45½) at SAN JOSE ST
at W KENTUCKY 8½ 9½ (48½) Charlotte
at NORTH TEXAS 9½ 7½ (61) MIDDLE TENNESSEE
Rice 2½ 4½ (42) at UTSA
at SMU 6½ 8½ (60½) Temple
at FIU 20½ 24½ (52) UTEP
at PENN ST 8 8½ (46) Michigan
Air Force 1 3 (67½) at HAWAII
NFL
Sunday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY (O/U) UD
at NY GIANTS 3 3 (51) Arizona
at INDIANAPOLIS +1 1 (47½) Houston
at BUFFALO 15½ 17 (41) Miami
Minnesota 1 2 (43½) at DETROIT
at GREEN BAY 7 4½ (46½) Oakland
Jacksonville 2½ 4 (43½) at CINCINNATI
LA Rams 4 3 (54½) at ATLANTA
San Fran 8½ 9½ (40½) at WASHINGTON
at TENNESSEE 1 2½ (41) LA Chargers
at SEATTLE 4½ 3 (48½) Baltimore
at CHICAGO 3 4 (38) New Orleans
at DALLAS 3 2½ (49) Philadelphia
Monday
New England 12 10 (43½) at NY JETS
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
Golf
PGA Tour Champions — Dominion Energy Charity Scores
Friday
At The Country Club of Virginia
Richmond, Va.
Purse: $2 million
Yardage: 7,025; Par 72
First Round
Tommy Tolles 32-33 — 65
Colin Montgomerie 32-34 — 66
Scott Parel 34-32 — 66
Miguel Angel Jimenez 35-32 — 67
Rocco Mediate 37-30 — 67
Retief Goosen 34-33 — 67
John Daly 34-34 — 68
Marco Dawson 36-32 — 68
Carlos Franco 33-35 — 68
Scott McCarron 32-36 — 68
Gene Sauers 35-34 — 69
Jay Haas 34-35 — 69
Glen Day 35-34 — 69
Wes Short, Jr. 32-37 — 69
John Huston 36-33 — 69
Vijay Singh 36-34 — 70
Corey Pavin 35-35 — 70
Bart Bryant 36-34 — 70
Tommy Armour III 37-33 — 70
Steve Flesch 34-36 — 70
Woody Austin 34-36 — 70
Billy Andrade 35-35 — 70
Bernhard Langer 35-35 — 70
Kenny Perry 37-34 — 71
Joe Durant 37-34 — 71
Esteban Toledo 34-37 — 71
Stephen Leaney 35-36 — 71
Jesper Parnevik 37-34 — 71
Tom Gillis 35-37 — 72
Doug Garwood 35-37 — 72
Billy Mayfair 37-35 — 72
Jeff Sluman 36-36 — 72
Jeff Maggert 36-36 — 72
Gibby Gilbert III 35-37 — 72
Ken Tanigawa 33-39 — 72
John Riegger 35-37 — 72
Kirk Triplett 36-36 — 72
Doug Barron 39-34 — 73
Duffy Waldorf 36-37 — 73
Stephen Ames 37-36 — 73
Bob Estes 38-35 — 73
Lee Janzen 36-37 — 73
Brandt Jobe 36-37 — 73
Jerry Smith 37-36 — 73
Paul Broadhurst 36-37 — 73
Steve Jones 38-35 — 73
Mike Goodes 38-35 — 73
Darren Clarke 38-36 — 74
David McKenzie 37-37 — 74
Mark O’Meara 35-39 — 74
Olin Browne 35-39 — 74
Willie Wood 38-36 — 74
Paul Goydos 40-34 — 74
Jerry Kelly 39-35 — 74
Tom Pernice Jr. 38-37 — 75
Michael Bradley 37-38 — 75
David Toms 39-36 — 75
Ken Duke 39-37 — 76
Tim Petrovic 37-39 — 76
Cliff Kresge 38-38 — 76
Kent Jones 41-36 — 77
Tom Byrum 41-37 — 78
Michael Allen 40-38 — 78
David Frost 38-41 — 79
Mark Calcavecchia 40-39 — 79
Chris DiMarco 46-36 — 82
National Football League
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 6 0 0 1.000 190 48
Buffalo 4 1 0 .800 90 70
N.Y. Jets 1 4 0 .200 63 123
Miami 0 5 0 .000 42 180
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 4 2 0 .667 162 134
Indianapolis 3 2 0 .600 113 115
Jacksonville 2 4 0 .333 117 131
Tennessee 2 4 0 .333 98 92
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 4 2 0 .667 184 140
Cleveland 2 4 0 .333 120 154
Pittsburgh 2 4 0 .333 123 131
Cincinnati 0 6 0 .000 97 159
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 5 2 0 .714 202 150
Oakland 3 2 0 .600 103 123
L.A. Chargers 2 4 0 .333 120 118
Denver 2 5 0 .286 112 136
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 3 3 0 .500 153 114
Philadelphia 3 3 0 .500 161 149
N.Y. Giants 2 4 0 .333 111 160
Washington 1 5 0 .167 90 167
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 5 1 0 .833 128 122
Carolina 4 2 0 .667 166 133
Tampa Bay 2 4 0 .333 173 185
Atlanta 1 5 0 .167 135 186
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 5 1 0 .833 142 115
Minnesota 4 2 0 .667 150 93
Chicago 3 2 0 .600 87 69
Detroit 2 2 1 .500 119 118
West
W L T Pct PF PA
San Francisco 5 0 0 1.000 147 64
Seattle 5 1 0 .833 165 146
L.A. Rams 3 3 0 .500 153 154
Arizona 2 3 1 .417 134 171
———
Thursday’s Games
Kansas City 30, Denver 6<
Sunday’s Games
Miami at Buffalo, 12 p.m.
Houston at Indianapolis, 12 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m.
Oakland at Green Bay, 12 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Atlanta, 12 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 12 p.m.
Jacksonville at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.
San Francisco at Washington, 12 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Tennessee, 3:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.
New Orleans at Chicago, 3:25 p.m.
Philadelphia at Dallas, 7:20 p.m.<
Open: Tampa Bay, Cleveland, Carolina, Pittsburgh<
Monday’s Games
New England at N.Y. Jets, 7:15 p.m.<
Thursday, Oct. 24
Washington at Minnesota, 7:20 p.m.<
Sunday, Oct. 27
Arizona at New Orleans, 12 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Tennessee, 12 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Detroit, 12 p.m.
Cincinnati vs L.A. Rams at London, UK, 12 p.m.
Denver at Indianapolis, 12 p.m.
Philadelphia at Buffalo, 12 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Jacksonville, 12 p.m.
Seattle at Atlanta, 12 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Chicago, 12 p.m.
Carolina at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 3:25 p.m.
Cleveland at New England, 3:25 p.m.
Green Bay at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m.<
Open: Dallas, Baltimore<
Monday, Oct. 28
Miami at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m.<
European PGA-French Open Leading Scores
Friday
At Le Golf National
Saint-Quentin-En-Yvelines, France
Purse: $1.78 million
Yardage: 7,245; Par: 71
Second Round
Nicolas Colsaerts, Belgium 67-66 — 133
George Coetzee, South Africa 65-68 — 133
Kurt Kitayama, United States 66-68 — 134
Richie Ramsay, Scotland 66-69 — 135
Joachim B. Hansen, Denmark 68-68 — 136
Brandon Stone, South Africa 68-69 — 137
Jaco Van Zyl, South Africa 67-70 — 137
Martin Kaymer, Germany 68-69 — 137
Gavin Moynihan, Ireland 68-69 — 137
Benjamin Hebert, France 66-71 — 137
Jamie Donaldson, Wales 71-67 — 138
Victor Perez, France 67-71 — 138
Steven Brown, England 71-78 — 139
Lee Slattery, England 71-78 — 139
S.S.P. Chawrasia, India 71-78 — 139
Hudson Swafford, United States 74-65 — 139
Ryan Fox, New Zealand 65-74 — 139
Kalle Samooja, Finland 67-72 — 139
Thomas Detry, Belgium 71-68 — 139
Also
Stewart Cink, United States 70-70 — 140
Charlie Saxon, United States 70-71 — 141
David Lipsky, United States 71-72 — 143
Alex Noren, Sweden 72-72 — 144
Miss The Cut
Jose-Maria Olazabal, Spain 77-77 — 154
Julian Suri, United States 71-WD
LPGA-Shanghai Scores
Friday
At Qizhong Garden Golf Club
Shanghai
Purse: $2.1 million
Yardage: 6,672; Par: 72
Second Round
a-amateur
Brooke M. Henderson 69-64 — 133
Jessica Korda 68-67 — 135
Danielle Kang 69-67 — 136
Marina Alex 71-67 — 138
Amy Yang 67-71 — 138
Kristen Gillman 73-66 — 139
Brittany Altomare 70-69 — 139
Angel Yin 68-71 — 139
Sei Young Kim 73-67 140
Jeongeun Lee6 72-68 — 140
Georgia Hall 71-69 — 140
Nanna Koerstz Madsen 71-69 — 140
Pajaree Anannarukarn 70-70 — 140
Nasa Hataoka 67-73 — 140
Azahara Munoz 72-69 — 141
Su Oh 71-70 — 141
Na Yeon Choi 70-71 — 141
Shanshan Feng 70-71 — 141
Mel Reid 69-72 — 141
Jodi Ewart Shadoff 69-72 — 141
Yu Liu 76-66 — 142
Ariya Jutanugarn 73-69 — 142
Jin Young Ko 72-70 — 142
Minjee Lee 74-69 — 143
Ashleigh Buhai 72-71 — 143
Annie Park 71-72 — 143
Nelly Korda 71-72 — 143
Lydia Ko 69-74 — 143
Jing Yan 74-70 — 144
Amy Olson 73-71 — 144
a-Xiaowen Yin 73-71 — 144
Mi Hyang Lee 72-72 — 144
Alena Sharp 72-72 — 144
Jennifer Kupcho 69-75 — 144
Megan Khang 74-71 — 145
Jasmine Suwannapura 74-71 — 145
Moriya Jutanugarn 73-72 — 145
Gaby Lopez 73-72 — 145
Nicole Broch Larsen 72-73 — 145
Eun-Hee Ji 72-73 — 145
Caroline Masson 72-73 — 145
Carlota Ciganda 72-73 — 145
Katherine Kirk 71-74 — 145
a-Ruoning Yin 75-71 — 146
Ruixin Liu 72-74 — 146
Mirim Lee 77-70 — 147
Sakura Yokomine 75-72 — 147
Simin Feng 74-73 — 147
Hyo Joo Kim 73-74 — 147
Sarah Schmelzel 72-75 — 147
Tiffany Joh 77-71 — 148
Jenny Shin 76-72 — 148
Gerina Piller 70-78 — 148
Lizette Salas 76-73 — 149
Yifan Ji 75-74 — 149
Wei-Ling Hsu 75-74 — 149
In-Kyung Kim 74-75 — 149
Muni He 74-75 — 149
Paula Creamer 77-73 — 150
Yanhong Pan 77-73 — 150
Cydney Clanton 76-74 — 150
Yuli Shi 75-75 — 150
Chella Choi 74-76 — 150
Jienalin Zhang 79-72 — 151
Xiyu Lin 76-75 — 151
Mi Jung Hur 76-75 — 151
Yunjie Zhang 78-74 — 152
Jaye Marie Green 72-80 — 152
Celine Boutier 80-74 — 154
Yuting Shi 79-75 — 154
Pornanong Phatlum 76-78 — 154
Cheyenne Knight 75-79 — 154
Xiang Sui 75-79 — 154
Ying Luo 78-77 — 155
Anna Nordqvist 79-77 — 156
Charley Hull 79-77 — 156
a-Jiaze Sun 80-77 — 157
Yezhou Lin 77-81 — 158
Taoli Yang 75-83 — 158
Huize Lian 78-83 — 161
Bronte Law 69-WD
PGA-CJ Cup Scores
Friday
At The Club at Nine Bridges
Jeju Island, South Korea
Purse: $9.75 million
Yardage: 7,241; Par: 72
Second Round
Justin Thomas 68-63 — 131
Byeong Hun An 64-69 — 133
Danny Lee 67-66 — 133
Emiliano Grillo 69-66 — 135
Jordan Spieth 70-65 — 135
Cameron Smith 67-69 — 136
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 69-67 — 136
Ryan Moore 69-67 — 136
Si Woo Kim 69-68 — 137
Tyrrell Hatton 69-68 — 137
Charles Howell III 67-70 — 137
Kevin Streelman 69-69 — 138
Jung-gon Hwang 67-71 — 138
Viktor Hovland 69-69 — 138
Joaquin Niemann 65-73 — 138
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 69-69 — 138
Wyndham Clark 71-67 — 138
Charley Hoffman 67-72 — 139
Jason Day 66-73 — 139
Hideki Matsuyama 69-70 — 139
Ryan Palmer 70-69 — 139
Graeme McDowell 68-71 — 139
Rory Sabbatini 71-69 — 140
Andrew Putnam 70-70 — 140
Soomin Lee 68-72 — 140
Kevin Na 72-68 — 140
Dylan Frittelli 70-70 — 140
Sungjae Im 68-73 — 141
Nate Lashley 72-69 — 141
Marc Leishman 72-69 — 141
Tommy Fleetwood 71-70 — 141
Ian Poulter 69-72 — 141
Rafa Cabrera Bello 68-74 — 142
Chase Koepka 70-72 — 142
Gary Woodland 71-71 — 142
Kevin Tway 70-72 — 142
Collin Morikawa 69-73 — 142
Matt Jones 72-70 — 142
Hyungjoon Lee 71-71 — 142
Branden Grace 71-71 — 142
Sanghyun Park 74-68 — 142
Phil Mickelson 70-72 — 142
Corey Conners 70-72 — 142
Harold Varner III 71-71 — 142
Pat Perez 73-69 — 142
Lucas Glover 74-69 — 143
Jhonattan Vegas 73-70 — 143
C.T. Pan 74-69 — 143
Sergio Garcia 73-70 — 143
K.J. Choi 69-74 — 143
Brooks Koepka 69-75 — 144
Sung Kang 72-72 — 144
Scott Piercy 72-72 — 144
Billy Horschel 71-74 — 145
Adam Schenk 71-74 — 145
Vaughn Taylor 74-71 — 145
Adam Long 73-72 — 145
Chez Reavie 68-77 — 145
Joel Dahmen 74-71 — 145
Luke List 70-75 — 145
Keith Mitchell 74-72 — 146
Troy Merritt 74-72 — 146
Jeongwoo Ham 74-72 — 146
Yi Keun Chang 73-73 — 146
Danny Willett 76-71 — 147
Abraham Ancer 73-74 — 147
Wonjoon Lee 74-73 — 147
J.B. Holmes 70-77 — 147
Jazz Janewattananond 74-74 — 148
Michael Kim 76-72 — 148
Kyongjun Moon 76-72 — 148
Brian Stuard 72-76 — 148
Yongjun Bae 78-72 — 150
Chesson Hadley 75-76 — 151
Matthew Wolff 73-78 — 151
Whee Kim 76-75 — 151
Max Homa 69-82 — 151
Tae Hee Lee 74-77 — 151
USL Championship Glance
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Pittsburgh 18 4 11 65 57 30
Nashville 19 7 7 64 56 26
Indy 19 9 6 63 48 29
Tampa Bay 16 7 10 58 60 31
New York Red Bulls II 17 10 6 57 71 44
Louisville 16 8 9 57 56 40
North Carolina 15 10 8 53 56 37
Ottawa 14 9 10 52 49 40
Charleston 10 10 13 43 39 43
Birmingham 12 14 7 43 35 50
Saint Louis 11 13 9 42 40 40
Loudoun 10 17 6 36 52 62
Charlotte 8 14 11 35 39 52
Atlanta 2 9 16 8 35 45 74
Memphis 9 17 7 34 36 50
Bethlehem Steel 8 18 7 31 48 73
Hartford 7 21 5 26 47 79
Swope Park Rangers 6 20 8 26 46 80
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Phoenix 23 4 6 75 86 35
Reno 17 10 6 57 69 51
Fresno 16 8 9 57 58 42
Real Monarchs 15 10 8 53 68 53
Orange County 14 10 9 51 52 43
El Paso 13 9 11 50 42 34
Sacramento 14 13 6 48 50 40
Austin 13 11 9 48 52 49
LA Galaxy II 11 10 12 45 57 62
San Antonio 12 13 8 44 60 55
New Mexico 10 10 13 43 57 57
Las Vegas 11 14 8 41 46 54
Portland II 10 15 8 38 64 69
Rio Grande Valley 10 15 8 38 48 57
OKC Energy 9 13 11 38 44 55
Tulsa 8 15 10 34 45 66
Tacoma 7 19 7 28 39 81
Colorado Springs 7 21 5 26 29 63
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.y-clinched conferencex-clinched playoffFriday, October 18Portland at Rio Grande Valley, 7:30 p.m.OKC Energy at Phoenix, 9:30 p.m.Saturday, October 19Sacramento at Real Monarchs, 2 p.m.Reno at Tulsa, 3 p.m.Ottawa at Charlotte, 6 p.m.Tampa Bay at Hartford, 6 p.m.Saint Louis at North Carolina, 6 p.m.Bethlehem Steel at Charleston, 6:30 p.m.New York Red Bulls II at Loudoun, 6:30 p.m.Louisville at Memphis, 7 p.m.Atlanta at Nashville, 7 p.m.Colorado at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.Las Vegas at New Mexico, 8:30 p.m.El Paso at LA Galaxy II, 9 p.m.Fresno at Orange County, 9 p.m.Austin at Tacoma, 9 p.m.