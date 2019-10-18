Soccer

College: Women

Northeastern State 2, Missouri Western 1

Hockey

ECHL At A Glance

Eastern Conference Conference

North W L OL SOL Pts GF GA

Newfoundland 3 1 0 0 6 20 13

Worcester 2 0 0 0 4 8 3

Adirondack 1 1 0 1 3 9 11

Reading 1 1 1 0 3 11 15

Brampton 1 2 0 0 2 9 12

Maine 0 1 0 1 1 4 8

South W L OL SOL Pts GF GA

Greenville 2 0 0 0 4 10 4

South Carolina 2 0 0 0 4 9 5

Florida 2 0 0 0 4 9 5

Norfolk 1 2 0 0 2 8 11

Jacksonville 0 1 1 0 1 4 10

Atlanta 0 1 0 0 0 3 5

Orlando 0 2 0 0 0 4 7

Western Conference Conference

Central W L OL SOL Pts GF GA

Indy 2 0 0 0 4 11 6

Fort Wayne 1 0 0 0 2 5 2

Cincinnati 1 0 0 0 2 4 2

Toledo 1 0 0 0 2 4 3

Wheeling 0 1 0 0 0 2 4

Kalamazoo 0 1 0 0 0 2 5

Mountain W L OL SOL Pts GF GA

Idaho 2 0 0 0 4 6 3

Allen 2 0 0 0 4 8 6

Rapid City 1 1 1 0 3 10 10

Wichita 1 1 1 0 3 9 15

Utah 1 2 0 0 2 10 7

Tulsa 1 2 0 0 2 12 12

Kansas City 0 2 0 0 0 4 11

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Newfoundland 5, Brampton 2

Norfolk 3, Orlando 2

Greenville 6, Jacksonville 1

Worcester 3, Maine 2, SO

South Carolina 5, Atlanta 3

Utah at Allen, 7:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 7:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Wichita at Idaho, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Brampton at Newfoundland, 4:30 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina, 5:05 p.m.

Worcester at Adirondack, 6 p.m.

Norfolk at Florida, 6 p.m.

Maine at Reading, 6 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 6 p.m.

Greenville at Atlanta, 6:05 p.m.

Indy at Wheeling, 6:05 p.m.

Toledo at Fort Wayne, 6:35 p.m.

Utah at Allen, 7:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.

Wichita at Idaho, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Greenville, 2:05 p.m.

Maine at Reading, 3 p.m.

Indy at Wheeling, 3:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Tulsa, 4:05 p.m.

Basketball

NBA STANDINGS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic W L Pct GB

Boston 4 0 1.000 —

Philadelphia 4 1 .800 ½

Brooklyn 3 1 .750 1

Toronto 2 2 .500 2

New York 1 2 .333 2½

Southeast W L Pct GB

Miami 4 0 1.000 —

Washington 3 2 .600 1½

Orlando 3 3 .500 2

Atlanta 1 4 .200 3½

Charlotte 1 4 .200 3½

Central W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 5 0 1.000 —

Indiana 3 1 .750 1½

Detroit 3 2 .600 2

Chicago 2 3 .400 3

Cleveland 1 3 .250 3½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest W L Pct GB

New Orleans 4 0 1.000 —

Memphis 3 1 .750 1

Houston 3 2 .600 1½

Dallas 2 3 .400 2½

San Antonio 1 3 .250 3

Northwest W L Pct GB

Denver 4 0 1.000 —

Oklahoma City 2 2 .500 2

Portland 2 3 .400 2½

Minnesota 2 3 .400 2½

Utah 1 4 .200 3½

Pacific W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 3 2 .600 —

Sacramento 3 2 .600 —

Phoenix 2 2 .500 ½

L.A. Clippers 2 3 .400 1

Golden State 1 3 .250 1½

Thursday’s Games

Miami 107, Orlando 98

Chicago 111, Atlanta 93

Milwaukee 118, Minnesota 96

Denver 110, Portland 104

Dallas 102, L.A. Clippers 87

Friday’s Games

Washington 112, Philadelphia 93

Toronto 123, Brooklyn 107

Houston at Miami, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at New York, 7 p.m.

Memphis at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

NHL STANDINGS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic W L OT Pts GF GA

Buffalo 6 1 1 13 30 18

Boston 5 1 1 11 19 14

Tampa Bay 4 2 1 9 27 21

Toronto 4 3 1 9 31 28

Montreal 3 2 2 8 26 24

Florida 2 2 3 7 23 29

Detroit 3 4 0 6 18 26

Ottawa 1 4 1 3 14 22

Metropolitan W L OT Pts GF GA

Pittsburgh 6 2 0 12 32 20

Carolina 6 2 0 12 28 21

Washington 5 2 2 12 31 28

N.Y. Islanders 4 3 0 8 18 18

Columbus 3 3 0 6 14 20

Philadelphia 2 2 1 5 14 15

N.Y. Rangers 2 3 0 4 15 19

New Jersey 1 4 2 4 18 31

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central W L OT Pts GF GA

Colorado 6 0 1 13 29 19

St. Louis 3 1 3 9 22 24

Nashville 4 3 0 8 30 28

Winnipeg 4 5 0 8 27 33

Chicago 1 2 1 3 12 13

Dallas 1 7 1 3 17 30

Minnesota 1 6 0 2 14 29

Pacific W L OT Pts GF GA

Edmonton 6 1 0 12 29 19

Anaheim 5 2 0 10 18 12

Vegas 5 3 0 10 29 21

Calgary 4 3 1 9 23 22

Vancouver 4 2 0 8 22 14

Arizona 3 2 1 7 16 11

San Jose 3 4 0 6 18 24

Los Angeles 2 5 0 4 20 31

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay 4, Boston 3, SO

Montreal 4, Minnesota 0

New Jersey 5, N.Y. Rangers 2

Vancouver 4, St. Louis 3, SO

N.Y. Islanders 3, Winnipeg 1

Calgary 5, Detroit 1

Arizona 5, Nashville 2

Vegas 3, Ottawa 2, SO

Buffalo 3, Los Angeles 0

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh 4, Dallas 2

Washington 5, N.Y. Rangers 2

Colorado 5, Florida 4, OT

Columbus at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Vancouver at New Jersey, 12 p.m.

Montreal at St. Louis, 2 p.m.

Vegas at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Arizona, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Florida at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Buffalo at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Vancouver at N.Y. Rangers, 12 p.m.

Montreal at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

Washington at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.

Calgary at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Columbus at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Vegas at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Golf

Local

The Canyons at Blackjack Ridge

Senior Nassau

T1. Scott Keller, Richard Schulties, Terry Gosney, Rick Tallent, 105-112-117; Jim Franklin, Jim Tauriainen, Terry Neely, Hank Wright, Chuck Hamilton, 108-109-217; Larry Timbrook, Mike Woods, Bill Denton, Dave Helmer, 105-117-222; Harry Gordon, Dick Boone, Mike Grayson, Jerry Hendryx, 114-109-223.

MOHAWK PARK Thursday Scramble

1. Mike Leone, Kevin Anderson, Russ Meyer, Bob Reed, 57; 2. Dell Wilson, James Almond, Thomas Manning, Bob Hensley, 59; 3. Larry Van Winkle, Steve Kebert, Bob Morrison, Bailey Jackson, Mark Lechtenberg, 59; 4. Hardy Thomas, Bob Young, Doug Whitson, Rick Tallent, 60.

OAKS CC Senior Stampede

Overall Champions: Jim Miller, Paul Bishop

Albert Flight

1, Lamar Miller, Greg Burns +1; 2, Jeff Gilbert, Randy Bill E; 3, Clayton Badger, Mike Davenport -2; 4, Curt Howard, Jerry Nick -2

Warren Flight

1, Jim Miller, Paul Bishop +5; 2, Bill Peacher, Bob Shipman -3; 3, John McGinnis, Steve Tuttle -8; 4, Stan Bridgeford, Chris Matheny -9

PAGE BELCHER

Christian Men’s Fellowship

Oct. Tournament Day One

A Flight

1. Darrell Wood -4; 2. Ron Wilson -1; 3. Hank Prideaux +2; 4. Bob Bell +3; 5. Charles Webster +4; 5. Craig Hobbs +4; 7. Gilbert York +5

B Flight

1. Frank Prentice -3; 1. James Young -3; 3. Ken Hayes +3; 3. Mel Hayes +3; 5. Have Hohensee +4; 5. Bill Nash +4; 5. Bill Kusleika +4.

SOUTHERN HILLS

The Rooster

Co-champions: Larry Houston & Chris Houston; Dane Hendrix & Christopher Hurd

Maxwell Flight

1 Tim Kelley and Frank Billings 65-65—130

T2, Jim Jay and Nick Jay 67-71—138

T2, Brett Pratt and Mike Dixon 69-69—138

T4, Scott Mabrey and Lou Moreau 69-71—140

T4, Joshua Walker and Blake Bartholomew 67-73—140

T4, Jeff Cope and Tom Kirk 67-73—140

T7, Derek Reiners and Andy Lucas 68-73—141

T7, Andy Johnson and Chris Kelly 66-75—141

T9, Michael Phenicie and Sean Riley 75-68—143

T9, Darryl Christner and Steve Jelley 69-74—143

Woods Flight

1, David Winters and Morgan Lawrence 64-75—139

2, Matt Bryan and Dave Howe 70-70—140

3, Bob Haslam and Rick Jones 69-72—141

4, Bill Snow and Bill Heldmar 71-71—142

T5, Bobby Nelson and Rob Adkison 71-72—143

T5, Keith Hoskison and Karl Hoskison 72-71—143

T7, Dave Kollmann and Jared Andresen 75-70—145

T7, John Frame and David Emmott 70-75—145

9, Mark Lewandowski and David Lindsey 74-79—153

Goosen Flight

1, Ed Raschen and Phillip Chandler 64-67—131

T2, Randy Nelson and Chris Conn 73-64—137

T2 Doug Terry and Rob Stephens 71-66—137

T2, David Potts and Art Bennett 67-70—137

5, Robert Hughes and Mike Craven 68-72—140

6, Jim Secrest and Jimmy Secrest 66-76—142

7, John Pixley and Phil Eller 74-72—146

8, Jim Davidson and Tim Hoagland 74-74—148

9, Nevyle Cable and Greg Anderson 74-78—152

10, Adam Springel and Nick Mamula 74-82—156

Price Flight

1, Will Richardson and Don DeSelms 70-68—138

2, Dave Hannagan and Paul Hannagan 69-71—140

3, Kevin Short and Neil Jay 70-73—143

4, Steve Crahan and Brit Mayberry 70-75—145

5, Roger Siemens and Joel Dyer 75-71—146

6, Bryan Johnson and Jon Sumners 74-73—147

T7, Charlie Ninde and Jack Carney 74-74—148

T7, Alan Lewis and Ron Baldwin 74-74—148

9, Michael Phillips and Kent Phillips 74-77—151

Floyd Flight

1, Terry Kern and Gregg Foster 65-73—138

2, Tom Winters and Mike King 72-68—140

T3, Mike Carter and John Dewitt 70-71—141

T3, Perry Farmer and Clayton Farmer 67-74—141

T5, Dave Johnson and Marc Chastain 68-74—142

T5, Randy Gavlik and Steve Stotts 70-72—142

7, Steve Allen and Matt Grubb 72-71—143

8, Sid Smith and James Hix 71-74—145

9, David Short and Doug Thompson 75-73—148

10, Greg Dukes and Jeff Allen 71-78—149

11, Todd Taylor and Pat Marsho 74-76—150

Green Flight

1, Norm Fisher and Ron Hoffman 73-66—139

T2, John Matheson and Mike Mantle 71-71—142

T2, Leonard McCullough and Rob Jones 67-75—142

4, Jack Allen and George Collier 72-74—146

T5, Kevin Redwine and Gary Redwine 68-79—147

T5, Phil Frohlich and Paul Wilson 71-76—147

T7, Mike Morrison and Gary Wheeler 75-74—149

T7, Bruce Roach and Jim O’Connor 80-69—149

9, Steve Stidham and Keith Ward 78-73—151

10, Joe Starrett and Chuck Eckman 77-76—153

11, John Cowen and Steve Easley 77-78—155

Stockton Flight

1, Steve Berklacy and Ken Moore 66-67—133

2, Angelo Cuzalina and Johnny Fontenot 68-71—139

3, Jay Helm and Dan Eyler 74-67—141

4, Carle McMahon and Jim Dutton 74-68—142

5, Steve Austin and Jim Snell 70-73—143

6, Terry Carter and Jim Watson 72-74—146

7, Tim Rokisky and Bobby Rokisky 76-71—147

8, Les Veltman and Mark Wood 72-76—148

9, Brett Baker and Ben Cox 77-72—149

10, Rich Talley and John Helm 85-81—166

Hole-in-one

PAGE BELCHER (Olde Page): Sid Stahl III, No. 8, 114 yards, 8 iron.

Shoots age or better

BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 77, shot 75.

LAFORTUNE PARK: John Bayliss, 77, shot 76.

MOHAWK PARK (Woodbine): Joe Reeves, 83, shot 83.

OWASSO G&AC: Ron Hayes, 80, shot 79; Mike Graves, 76, shot 76.

PAGE BELCHER: Darrell Wood, 77, shot 77.

Latest Line

BC-Sports-Odds Pregame.com Line National Hockey League

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE

at NEW JERSEY OFF Vancouver OFF

at ST. LOUIS -155 Montreal +145

at PHILADELPHIA -154 Dallas +144

at TAMPA BAY OFF Colorado OFF

Vegas -125 at PITTSBURGH +115

at ARIZONA -195 Ottawa +180

at TORONTO -114 Boston +104

at COLUMBUS OFF NY Islanders OFF

at NASHVILLE OFF Florida OFF

at LA OFF Calgary OFF

at SAN JOSE -154 Buffalo +144

College Football

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY (O/U) UD

at VIRGINIA 5 3 (45) Duke

at MIAMI 20 18 (46) Georgia Tech

Clemson 22½ 24 (62½) at LOUISVILLE

Army 7 4½ (56) at GEORGIA ST

Buffalo 19 17 (48) at AKRON

Indiana 1 6 (59) at MARYLAND

Houston 22 21½ (57) at UCONN

at WAKE FOREST 1½ 1½ (68) Florida St

at GEORGIA SOUTHERN 6½ 6½ (44½) Coastal Carolina

Cent. Michigan 9½ 10½ (53½) at BOWLING GREEN

at UCF 33 33 (62½) East Carolina

at CINCINNATI 16½ 17 (47½) Tulsa

NC State 2½ 3 (51½) at BOSTON COLLEGE

at IOWA 17½ 17½ (48) Purdue

at OHIO 10 8 (63½) Kent St

W Michigan 9½ 8½ (61½) at E. MICHIGAN

at TEXAS 23 21½ (62) Kansas

Wisconsin 28 31 (51) at ILLINOIS

at UTAH ST 22 20½ (58½) Nevada

Boise St 6 7 (45½) at BYU

at WYOMING 19½ 19½ (48½) New Mexico

at UTAH 13 13 (46½) Arizona St

at BALL ST +1½ 2½ (57½) Toledo

N Illinois 2 2½ (48) at MIAMI (OHIO)

at CALIFORNIA 10½ 11 (51) Oregon St

Oregon 1½ 2½ (48½) at WASHINGTON

at SOUTHERN CAL 9 9½ (67) Arizona

at WASHINGTON ST 13 12 (71) Colorado

Florida 5 4½ (46½) at SOUTH CAROLINA

at GEORGIA 26 25 (45½) Kentucky

TCU 1½ 3½ (44½) at KANSAS ST

LSU 18 17½ (61½) at MISSISSIPPI ST

at ALABAMA 37 34 (61½) Tennessee

Southern Miss +1 1 (57½) at LOUISIANA TECH

at UAB 14 16½ (42½) Old Dominion

at OKLAHOMA 32½ 32½ (63½) West Virginia

at OKLAHOMA ST 4 3½ (68½) Baylor

Auburn 17½ 18½ (55½) at ARKANSAS

Texas A&M 6½ 5½ (55½) at MISSISSIPPI

at MEMPHIS 5½ 4 (59½) Tulane

North Carolina 2 3½ (57) at VIRGINIA TECH

Minnesota 29½ 28 (47½) at RUTGERS

Iowa St 5 7½ (57) at TEXAS TECH

at NAVY 11½ 14½ (51) South Florida

at APPALACHIAN ST 17 15 (66) Louisiana-Monroe

Missouri 17½ 21½ (55½) at VANDERBILT

San Diego St 6½ 8 (45½) at SAN JOSE ST

at W KENTUCKY 8½ 9½ (48½) Charlotte

at NORTH TEXAS 9½ 7½ (61) MIDDLE TENNESSEE

Rice 2½ 4½ (42) at UTSA

at SMU 6½ 8½ (60½) Temple

at FIU 20½ 24½ (52) UTEP

at PENN ST 8 8½ (46) Michigan

Air Force 1 3 (67½) at HAWAII

NFL

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY (O/U) UD

at NY GIANTS 3 3 (51) Arizona

at INDIANAPOLIS +1 1 (47½) Houston

at BUFFALO 15½ 17 (41) Miami

Minnesota 1 2 (43½) at DETROIT

at GREEN BAY 7 4½ (46½) Oakland

Jacksonville 2½ 4 (43½) at CINCINNATI

LA Rams 4 3 (54½) at ATLANTA

San Fran 8½ 9½ (40½) at WASHINGTON

at TENNESSEE 1 2½ (41) LA Chargers

at SEATTLE 4½ 3 (48½) Baltimore

at CHICAGO 3 4 (38) New Orleans

at DALLAS 3 2½ (49) Philadelphia

Monday

New England 12 10 (43½) at NY JETS

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Golf

PGA Tour Champions — Dominion Energy Charity Scores

Friday

At The Country Club of Virginia

Richmond, Va.

Purse: $2 million

Yardage: 7,025; Par 72

First Round

Tommy Tolles 32-33 — 65

Colin Montgomerie 32-34 — 66

Scott Parel 34-32 — 66

Miguel Angel Jimenez 35-32 — 67

Rocco Mediate 37-30 — 67

Retief Goosen 34-33 — 67

John Daly 34-34 — 68

Marco Dawson 36-32 — 68

Carlos Franco 33-35 — 68

Scott McCarron 32-36 — 68

Gene Sauers 35-34 — 69

Jay Haas 34-35 — 69

Glen Day 35-34 — 69

Wes Short, Jr. 32-37 — 69

John Huston 36-33 — 69

Vijay Singh 36-34 — 70

Corey Pavin 35-35 — 70

Bart Bryant 36-34 — 70

Tommy Armour III 37-33 — 70

Steve Flesch 34-36 — 70

Woody Austin 34-36 — 70

Billy Andrade 35-35 — 70

Bernhard Langer 35-35 — 70

Kenny Perry 37-34 — 71

Joe Durant 37-34 — 71

Esteban Toledo 34-37 — 71

Stephen Leaney 35-36 — 71

Jesper Parnevik 37-34 — 71

Tom Gillis 35-37 — 72

Doug Garwood 35-37 — 72

Billy Mayfair 37-35 — 72

Jeff Sluman 36-36 — 72

Jeff Maggert 36-36 — 72

Gibby Gilbert III 35-37 — 72

Ken Tanigawa 33-39 — 72

John Riegger 35-37 — 72

Kirk Triplett 36-36 — 72

Doug Barron 39-34 — 73

Duffy Waldorf 36-37 — 73

Stephen Ames 37-36 — 73

Bob Estes 38-35 — 73

Lee Janzen 36-37 — 73

Brandt Jobe 36-37 — 73

Jerry Smith 37-36 — 73

Paul Broadhurst 36-37 — 73

Steve Jones 38-35 — 73

Mike Goodes 38-35 — 73

Darren Clarke 38-36 — 74

David McKenzie 37-37 — 74

Mark O’Meara 35-39 — 74

Olin Browne 35-39 — 74

Willie Wood 38-36 — 74

Paul Goydos 40-34 — 74

Jerry Kelly 39-35 — 74

Tom Pernice Jr. 38-37 — 75

Michael Bradley 37-38 — 75

David Toms 39-36 — 75

Ken Duke 39-37 — 76

Tim Petrovic 37-39 — 76

Cliff Kresge 38-38 — 76

Kent Jones 41-36 — 77

Tom Byrum 41-37 — 78

Michael Allen 40-38 — 78

David Frost 38-41 — 79

Mark Calcavecchia 40-39 — 79

Chris DiMarco 46-36 — 82

National Football League

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

New England 6 0 0 1.000 190 48

Buffalo 4 1 0 .800 90 70

N.Y. Jets 1 4 0 .200 63 123

Miami 0 5 0 .000 42 180

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Houston 4 2 0 .667 162 134

Indianapolis 3 2 0 .600 113 115

Jacksonville 2 4 0 .333 117 131

Tennessee 2 4 0 .333 98 92

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Baltimore 4 2 0 .667 184 140

Cleveland 2 4 0 .333 120 154

Pittsburgh 2 4 0 .333 123 131

Cincinnati 0 6 0 .000 97 159

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 5 2 0 .714 202 150

Oakland 3 2 0 .600 103 123

L.A. Chargers 2 4 0 .333 120 118

Denver 2 5 0 .286 112 136

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Dallas 3 3 0 .500 153 114

Philadelphia 3 3 0 .500 161 149

N.Y. Giants 2 4 0 .333 111 160

Washington 1 5 0 .167 90 167

South

W L T Pct PF PA

New Orleans 5 1 0 .833 128 122

Carolina 4 2 0 .667 166 133

Tampa Bay 2 4 0 .333 173 185

Atlanta 1 5 0 .167 135 186

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 5 1 0 .833 142 115

Minnesota 4 2 0 .667 150 93

Chicago 3 2 0 .600 87 69

Detroit 2 2 1 .500 119 118

West

W L T Pct PF PA

San Francisco 5 0 0 1.000 147 64

Seattle 5 1 0 .833 165 146

L.A. Rams 3 3 0 .500 153 154

Arizona 2 3 1 .417 134 171

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City 30, Denver 6

Sunday’s Games

Miami at Buffalo, 12 p.m.

Houston at Indianapolis, 12 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m.

Oakland at Green Bay, 12 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Atlanta, 12 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 12 p.m.

Jacksonville at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.

San Francisco at Washington, 12 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Tennessee, 3:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Chicago, 3:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Tampa Bay, Cleveland, Carolina, Pittsburgh

Monday’s Games

New England at N.Y. Jets, 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 24

Washington at Minnesota, 7:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 27

Arizona at New Orleans, 12 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Tennessee, 12 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Detroit, 12 p.m.

Cincinnati vs L.A. Rams at London, UK, 12 p.m.

Denver at Indianapolis, 12 p.m.

Philadelphia at Buffalo, 12 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Jacksonville, 12 p.m.

Seattle at Atlanta, 12 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Carolina at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 3:25 p.m.

Cleveland at New England, 3:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Dallas, Baltimore

Monday, Oct. 28

Miami at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m.

European PGA-French Open Leading Scores

Friday

At Le Golf National

Saint-Quentin-En-Yvelines, France

Purse: $1.78 million

Yardage: 7,245; Par: 71

Second Round

Nicolas Colsaerts, Belgium 67-66 — 133

George Coetzee, South Africa 65-68 — 133

Kurt Kitayama, United States 66-68 — 134

Richie Ramsay, Scotland 66-69 — 135

Joachim B. Hansen, Denmark 68-68 — 136

Brandon Stone, South Africa 68-69 — 137

Jaco Van Zyl, South Africa 67-70 — 137

Martin Kaymer, Germany 68-69 — 137

Gavin Moynihan, Ireland 68-69 — 137

Benjamin Hebert, France 66-71 — 137

Jamie Donaldson, Wales 71-67 — 138

Victor Perez, France 67-71 — 138

Steven Brown, England 71-78 — 139

Lee Slattery, England 71-78 — 139

S.S.P. Chawrasia, India 71-78 — 139

Hudson Swafford, United States 74-65 — 139

Ryan Fox, New Zealand 65-74 — 139

Kalle Samooja, Finland 67-72 — 139

Thomas Detry, Belgium 71-68 — 139

Also

Stewart Cink, United States 70-70 — 140

Charlie Saxon, United States 70-71 — 141

David Lipsky, United States 71-72 — 143

Alex Noren, Sweden 72-72 — 144

Miss The Cut

Jose-Maria Olazabal, Spain 77-77 — 154

Julian Suri, United States 71-WD

LPGA-Shanghai Scores

Friday

At Qizhong Garden Golf Club

Shanghai

Purse: $2.1 million

Yardage: 6,672; Par: 72

Second Round

a-amateur

Brooke M. Henderson 69-64 — 133

Jessica Korda 68-67 — 135

Danielle Kang 69-67 — 136

Marina Alex 71-67 — 138

Amy Yang 67-71 — 138

Kristen Gillman 73-66 — 139

Brittany Altomare 70-69 — 139

Angel Yin 68-71 — 139

Sei Young Kim 73-67 140

Jeongeun Lee6 72-68 — 140

Georgia Hall 71-69 — 140

Nanna Koerstz Madsen 71-69 — 140

Pajaree Anannarukarn 70-70 — 140

Nasa Hataoka 67-73 — 140

Azahara Munoz 72-69 — 141

Su Oh 71-70 — 141

Na Yeon Choi 70-71 — 141

Shanshan Feng 70-71 — 141

Mel Reid 69-72 — 141

Jodi Ewart Shadoff 69-72 — 141

Yu Liu 76-66 — 142

Ariya Jutanugarn 73-69 — 142

Jin Young Ko 72-70 — 142

Minjee Lee 74-69 — 143

Ashleigh Buhai 72-71 — 143

Annie Park 71-72 — 143

Nelly Korda 71-72 — 143

Lydia Ko 69-74 — 143

Jing Yan 74-70 — 144

Amy Olson 73-71 — 144

a-Xiaowen Yin 73-71 — 144

Mi Hyang Lee 72-72 — 144

Alena Sharp 72-72 — 144

Jennifer Kupcho 69-75 — 144

Megan Khang 74-71 — 145

Jasmine Suwannapura 74-71 — 145

Moriya Jutanugarn 73-72 — 145

Gaby Lopez 73-72 — 145

Nicole Broch Larsen 72-73 — 145

Eun-Hee Ji 72-73 — 145

Caroline Masson 72-73 — 145

Carlota Ciganda 72-73 — 145

Katherine Kirk 71-74 — 145

a-Ruoning Yin 75-71 — 146

Ruixin Liu 72-74 — 146

Mirim Lee 77-70 — 147

Sakura Yokomine 75-72 — 147

Simin Feng 74-73 — 147

Hyo Joo Kim 73-74 — 147

Sarah Schmelzel 72-75 — 147

Tiffany Joh 77-71 — 148

Jenny Shin 76-72 — 148

Gerina Piller 70-78 — 148

Lizette Salas 76-73 — 149

Yifan Ji 75-74 — 149

Wei-Ling Hsu 75-74 — 149

In-Kyung Kim 74-75 — 149

Muni He 74-75 — 149

Paula Creamer 77-73 — 150

Yanhong Pan 77-73 — 150

Cydney Clanton 76-74 — 150

Yuli Shi 75-75 — 150

Chella Choi 74-76 — 150

Jienalin Zhang 79-72 — 151

Xiyu Lin 76-75 — 151

Mi Jung Hur 76-75 — 151

Yunjie Zhang 78-74 — 152

Jaye Marie Green 72-80 — 152

Celine Boutier 80-74 — 154

Yuting Shi 79-75 — 154

Pornanong Phatlum 76-78 — 154

Cheyenne Knight 75-79 — 154

Xiang Sui 75-79 — 154

Ying Luo 78-77 — 155

Anna Nordqvist 79-77 — 156

Charley Hull 79-77 — 156

a-Jiaze Sun 80-77 — 157

Yezhou Lin 77-81 — 158

Taoli Yang 75-83 — 158

Huize Lian 78-83 — 161

Bronte Law 69-WD

PGA-CJ Cup Scores

Friday

At The Club at Nine Bridges

Jeju Island, South Korea

Purse: $9.75 million

Yardage: 7,241; Par: 72

Second Round

Justin Thomas 68-63 — 131

Byeong Hun An 64-69 — 133

Danny Lee 67-66 — 133

Emiliano Grillo 69-66 — 135

Jordan Spieth 70-65 — 135

Cameron Smith 67-69 — 136

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 69-67 — 136

Ryan Moore 69-67 — 136

Si Woo Kim 69-68 — 137

Tyrrell Hatton 69-68 — 137

Charles Howell III 67-70 — 137

Kevin Streelman 69-69 — 138

Jung-gon Hwang 67-71 — 138

Viktor Hovland 69-69 — 138

Joaquin Niemann 65-73 — 138

Kiradech Aphibarnrat 69-69 — 138

Wyndham Clark 71-67 — 138

Charley Hoffman 67-72 — 139

Jason Day 66-73 — 139

Hideki Matsuyama 69-70 — 139

Ryan Palmer 70-69 — 139

Graeme McDowell 68-71 — 139

Rory Sabbatini 71-69 — 140

Andrew Putnam 70-70 — 140

Soomin Lee 68-72 — 140

Kevin Na 72-68 — 140

Dylan Frittelli 70-70 — 140

Sungjae Im 68-73 — 141

Nate Lashley 72-69 — 141

Marc Leishman 72-69 — 141

Tommy Fleetwood 71-70 — 141

Ian Poulter 69-72 — 141

Rafa Cabrera Bello 68-74 — 142

Chase Koepka 70-72 — 142

Gary Woodland 71-71 — 142

Kevin Tway 70-72 — 142

Collin Morikawa 69-73 — 142

Matt Jones 72-70 — 142

Hyungjoon Lee 71-71 — 142

Branden Grace 71-71 — 142

Sanghyun Park 74-68 — 142

Phil Mickelson 70-72 — 142

Corey Conners 70-72 — 142

Harold Varner III 71-71 — 142

Pat Perez 73-69 — 142

Lucas Glover 74-69 — 143

Jhonattan Vegas 73-70 — 143

C.T. Pan 74-69 — 143

Sergio Garcia 73-70 — 143

K.J. Choi 69-74 — 143

Brooks Koepka 69-75 — 144

Sung Kang 72-72 — 144

Scott Piercy 72-72 — 144

Billy Horschel 71-74 — 145

Adam Schenk 71-74 — 145

Vaughn Taylor 74-71 — 145

Adam Long 73-72 — 145

Chez Reavie 68-77 — 145

Joel Dahmen 74-71 — 145

Luke List 70-75 — 145

Keith Mitchell 74-72 — 146

Troy Merritt 74-72 — 146

Jeongwoo Ham 74-72 — 146

Yi Keun Chang 73-73 — 146

Danny Willett 76-71 — 147

Abraham Ancer 73-74 — 147

Wonjoon Lee 74-73 — 147

J.B. Holmes 70-77 — 147

Jazz Janewattananond 74-74 — 148

Michael Kim 76-72 — 148

Kyongjun Moon 76-72 — 148

Brian Stuard 72-76 — 148

Yongjun Bae 78-72 — 150

Chesson Hadley 75-76 — 151

Matthew Wolff 73-78 — 151

Whee Kim 76-75 — 151

Max Homa 69-82 — 151

Tae Hee Lee 74-77 — 151

USL Championship Glance

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Pittsburgh 18 4 11 65 57 30

Nashville 19 7 7 64 56 26

Indy 19 9 6 63 48 29

Tampa Bay 16 7 10 58 60 31

New York Red Bulls II 17 10 6 57 71 44

Louisville 16 8 9 57 56 40

North Carolina 15 10 8 53 56 37

Ottawa 14 9 10 52 49 40

Charleston 10 10 13 43 39 43

Birmingham 12 14 7 43 35 50

Saint Louis 11 13 9 42 40 40

Loudoun 10 17 6 36 52 62

Charlotte 8 14 11 35 39 52

Atlanta 2 9 16 8 35 45 74

Memphis 9 17 7 34 36 50

Bethlehem Steel 8 18 7 31 48 73

Hartford 7 21 5 26 47 79

Swope Park Rangers 6 20 8 26 46 80

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Phoenix 23 4 6 75 86 35

Reno 17 10 6 57 69 51

Fresno 16 8 9 57 58 42

Real Monarchs 15 10 8 53 68 53

Orange County 14 10 9 51 52 43

El Paso 13 9 11 50 42 34

Sacramento 14 13 6 48 50 40

Austin 13 11 9 48 52 49

LA Galaxy II 11 10 12 45 57 62

San Antonio 12 13 8 44 60 55

New Mexico 10 10 13 43 57 57

Las Vegas 11 14 8 41 46 54

Portland II 10 15 8 38 64 69

Rio Grande Valley 10 15 8 38 48 57

OKC Energy 9 13 11 38 44 55

Tulsa 8 15 10 34 45 66

Tacoma 7 19 7 28 39 81

Colorado Springs 7 21 5 26 29 63

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.y-clinched conferencex-clinched playoffFriday, October 18Portland at Rio Grande Valley, 7:30 p.m.OKC Energy at Phoenix, 9:30 p.m.Saturday, October 19Sacramento at Real Monarchs, 2 p.m.Reno at Tulsa, 3 p.m.Ottawa at Charlotte, 6 p.m.Tampa Bay at Hartford, 6 p.m.Saint Louis at North Carolina, 6 p.m.Bethlehem Steel at Charleston, 6:30 p.m.New York Red Bulls II at Loudoun, 6:30 p.m.Louisville at Memphis, 7 p.m.Atlanta at Nashville, 7 p.m.Colorado at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.Las Vegas at New Mexico, 8:30 p.m.El Paso at LA Galaxy II, 9 p.m.Fresno at Orange County, 9 p.m.Austin at Tacoma, 9 p.m.

