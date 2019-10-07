GOLF

Local

MOHAWK PARK

Monday Scramble

1. Mike Leone, Richard Stevens, Russ Meyers, 65; 2. Dell Wilson, Bob Morrison, Bob Reed, 66; 3. Kevin Anderson, Al Freitus, Steve Reynolds, 67; 4. Doug Whitson, Wayne Weaver, Barney Akuna, 68; 5. Steve Kebert, Bob Young, Bailey Jackson, 69; 6. Hardy Thomas, James Almond, Gary Moutray, 70.

PAGE BELCHER

Christian Men’s Fellowship

1. Monroe Brewer, Frank Prentice, Charlie Webster, 138; 1. Mark Clemons, Mike Brannon, George Siler, 138; 3. Mel Hayes, Craig Hobbs, Dave Hohensee, 141; 4. Bill Kusleika, Ron Wilson, Darrell Hathcock, 142; 4. Bob Bell, Jerry Henderson, Gilbert York, 142; 6. B.J. Barnhart, Craig Hobbs, Frank Prentice, 143.

Hole-in-one

PAGE BELCHER: Gerald Phillips, No. 4, 110 yards, pitching wedge.

Shoots age or better

BAILEY RANCH: Ed Fox, 82, shot 78.

OWASSO: Mike Graves, 76, shot 76; David Leighton, 73, shot 72.

SOUTH LAKES: Fred Taylor, 79, shot 78.

Pregame.com Line

American Leagueat TAMPA BAY OFF Houston OFF

National Hockey LeagueTuesdayFAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE

at PITTSBURGH -148 Winnipeg +138

at WASHINGTON -138 Dallas +128

at NY ISLANDERS -144 Edmonton +134

at FLORIDA -121 Carolina +111

at DETROIT -111 Anaheim +101

at NASHVILLE -159 San Jose +149

at CALGARY -215 Los Angeles +195

at VEGAS -131 Boston +121

College FootballWednesdayFAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG

at LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE PK 1½ (68½) Appalachian St

ThursdayLouisiana-Monroe 3 3½ (62½) at TEXAS STATE

at NC STATE 3 4½ (58) Syracuse

Fridayat MIAMI 2½ PK (46) Virginia

Colorado St 5½ 4 (66½) at NEW MEXICO

at OREGON 21 20½ (57½) Colorado

Saturdayat INDIANA 24 27½ (51) Rutgers

Toledo 24 25½ (65) at BOWLING GREEN

Michigan 19½ 21 (51) at ILLINOIS

at WAKE FOREST 7½ 6½ (66½) Louisville

at TULSA 2 PK (53½) Navy

Oklahoma 10 10½ (75) Texas

Memphis 5 4 (50½) at TEMPLE

at MINNESOTA 7 7½ (52½) Nebraska

at DUKE 17 17 (48) Georgia Tech

at COASTAL CAROLINA 6 6½ (66½) Georgia St

Maryland 4 4½ (57) at PURDUE

Iowa St 7½ 10 (56½) at WEST VIRGINIA

at BOISE ST 13½ 11½ (59) Hawaii

Ball St +2 2½ (58) at E. MICHIGAN

at MARSHALL 13½ 14½ (45) Old Dominion

at CENT. MICHIGAN 10 11½ (57) New Mexico St

at ARIZONA ST 2 2½ (58) Washington St

Utah 13½ 13 (61) at OREGON ST

Washington 8½ 6½ (59) at ARIZONA

at MISSOURI 12 12 (55½) Mississippi

at GEORGIA 24½ 24½ (54) South Carolina

Mississippi St 7 6½ (53) at TENNESSEE

Kent St 9 12 (55½) at AKRON

at OHIO 6 6½ (49½) N Illinois

at KENTUCKY 7 7 (53½) Arkansas

at BAYLOR 10½ 9½ (58) Texas Tech

at W MICHIGAN 13 13½ (58) Miami (Ohio)

BYU 6 5½ (51) at SOUTH FLORIDA

Cincinnati 5 7 (55) at HOUSTON

at TULANE 33 34½ (59½) UCONN

at VANDERBILT 16½ 14½ (59) UNLV

at WISCONSIN 10½ 10 (40½) Michigan St

at LSU 14 13 (54½) Florida

at NEVADA 5 2 (58) San Jose St

Alabama 17 17 (61) at TEXAS A&M

at FAU 9 11½ (63) MIDDLE TENNESSEE

UAB 9 11 (45) at UTSA

at SOUTHERN MISS 5 4 (58½) North Texas

Army 6 4 (42½) at W KENTUCKY

at FIU 4½ 5½ (64½) Charlotte

at LOUISIANA TECH 31 31½ (61) UMass

at AIR FORCE 3½ 3½ (51½) Fresno St

at NOTRE DAME 13 11½ (56½) SOUTHERN CAL

at CLEMSON 27 27 (61½) Florida St

Penn St 2½ 4½ (43½) at IOWA

at SAN DIEGO ST 5½ 3½ (40½) Wyoming

NFLThursdayFAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG

at NEW ENGLAND 15½ 17 (43½) NY Giants

SundayCarolina 3 2½ (48½) Tampa Bay

at BALTIMORE 10 11½ (48) Cincinnati

at CLEVELAND 2 2 (47) Seattle

at KANSAS CITY 7½ 5½ (55½) Houston

at JACKSONVILLE +1 PK (44½) New Orleans

at MINNESOTA 3 3 (43½) Philadelphia

Washington 5 3½ (41) at MIAMI

at LA RAMS 5 4½ (49) San Francisco

Atlanta 1 2 (52) at ARIZONA

Dallas 7 8½ (43½) at NY JETS

at DENVER 2 2½ (39) Tennessee

at LA CHARGERS 5½ 6½ (41½) Pittsburgh

Mondayat GREEN BAY 6½ 4½ (47) Detroit

Basketball

WNBA Playoff Glance

First Round

Wednesday, Sept. 11

Chicago 105, Phoenix 76

Seattle 84, Minnesota 74<

Second Round

Sunday, Sept 15

Los Angeles 92, Seattle 69

Las Vegas 93, Chicago 92

<

Semifinals

Washington 3, Las Vegas 1

Tuesday, Sept. 17: Washington 97, Las Vegas 95

Thursday, Sept. 19: Washington 103, Las Vegas 91

Sunday, Sept. 22: Las Vegas 92, Washington 75

Tuesday, Sept. 24: Washington 94, Las Vegas 90<

Connecticut 3, Los Angeles 0

Tuesday, Sept. 17: Connecticut 84, Los Angeles 75

Thursday, Sept. 19: Connecticut 94, Los Angeles 68

Sunday, Sept. 22: Connecticut 78, Los Angeles 56

<

Finals

(Best-of-5; x-if necessary)

Washington 2, Connecticut 1

Sunday, Sept. 29: Washington 95, Connecticut 86

Tuesday, Oct. 1: Connecticut 99, Washington 87

Sunday, Oct. 6: Washington 94, Connecticut 81

Tuesday, Oct 8: Washington at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

x-Thursday, Oct. 10: Connecticut at Washington, 7 p.m.

National Football League

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

New England 5 0 0 1.000 155 34

Buffalo 4 1 0 .800 90 70

N.Y. Jets 0 4 0 .000 39 101

Miami 0 4 0 .000 26 163

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Houston 3 2 0 .600 131 110

Indianapolis 3 2 0 .600 113 115

Jacksonville 2 3 0 .400 111 118

Tennessee 2 3 0 .400 98 76

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Baltimore 3 2 0 .600 161 123

Cleveland 2 2 0 .500 89 91

Pittsburgh 1 4 0 .200 99 114

Cincinnati 0 5 0 .000 80 136

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 4 1 0 .800 148 113

Oakland 3 2 0 .600 103 123

L.A. Chargers 2 3 0 .400 103 94

Denver 1 4 0 .200 90 106

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Philadelphia 3 2 0 .600 141 111

Dallas 3 2 0 .600 131 90

N.Y. Giants 2 3 0 .400 97 125

Washington 0 5 0 .000 73 151

South

W L T Pct PF PA

New Orleans 4 1 0 .800 115 116

Carolina 3 2 0 .600 129 107

Tampa Bay 2 3 0 .400 147 148

Atlanta 1 4 0 .200 102 152

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 4 1 0 .800 119 93

Detroit 2 1 1 .625 97 95

Chicago 3 2 0 .600 87 69

Minnesota 3 2 0 .600 112 73

West

W L T Pct PF PA

San Francisco 3 0 0 1.000 96 54

Seattle 4 1 0 .800 133 118

L.A. Rams 3 2 0 .600 146 134

Arizona 1 3 1 .300 100 138

———

Thursday’s Games

Seattle 30, L.A. Rams 29<

Sunday’s Games

Buffalo 14, Tennessee 7

Philadelphia 31, N.Y. Jets 6

Arizona 26, Cincinnati 23

Minnesota 28, N.Y. Giants 10

New Orleans 31, Tampa Bay 24

New England 33, Washington 7

Oakland 24, Chicago 21

Houston 53, Atlanta 32

Baltimore 26, Pittsburgh 23, OT

Carolina 34, Jacksonville 27

Denver 20, L.A. Chargers 13

Green Bay 34, Dallas 24

Indianapolis 19, Kansas City 13<

Open: Detroit, Miami<

Monday’s Games

Cleveland at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.<

Thursday, Oct. 10

N.Y. Giants at New England, 7:20 p.m.<

Sunday, Oct. 13

Carolina vs Tampa Bay at London, UK, 8:30 a.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 12 p.m.

New Orleans at Jacksonville, 12 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 12 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 12 p.m.

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 12 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland, 12 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 3:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.

Tennessee at Denver, 3:25 p.m.

Dallas at N.Y. Jets, 3:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Chargers, 7:20 p.m.<

Open: Buffalo, Indianapolis, Chicago, Oakland<

Monday, Oct. 14

Detroit at Green Bay, 7:15 p.m.<

NBA STANDINGS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic W L Pct GB

Boston 1 0 1.000 —

Brooklyn 1 0 1.000 —

New York 0 0 .000 —

Philadelphia 0 0 .000 —

Toronto 0 0 .000 —

Southeast W L Pct GB

Orlando 1 0 1.000 —

Atlanta 0 0 .000 —

Miami 0 0 .000 —

Washington 0 0 .000 —

Charlotte 0 1 .000 1

Central W L Pct GB

Indiana 2 0 1.000 —

Chicago 0 0 .000 —

Cleveland 0 0 .000 —

Detroit 0 0 .000 —

Milwaukee 0 0 .000 —

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest W L Pct GB

Houston 2 0 1.000 —

Dallas 0 0 .000 —

New Orleans 0 0 .000 —

Memphis 1 0 1.000 ½

San Antonio 0 1 .000 1½

Northwest W L Pct GB

Utah 1 0 1.000 —

Denver 0 0 .000 —

Minnesota 0 0 .000 —

Oklahoma City 0 0 .000 —

Portland 0 0 .000 —

Pacific W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 1 0 1.000 —

Phoenix 0 0 .000 —

L.A. Clippers 1 1 .500 ½

Golden State 0 1 .000 1

Sacramento 0 2 .000 1½

———

Sunday’s Games

Memphis 123, Maccabi Haifa 88

Boston 107, Charlotte 106

L.A. Clippers 127, Shanghai Sharks 87<

Monday’s Games

Buenas Aires San Lorenzo at Cleveland, 5 p.m.

New York at Washington, 6 p.m.

Orlando at Detroit, 6 p.m.

New Orleans at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 7 p.m.<

Tuesday’s Games

Houston vs. Toronto at Tokyo, 5 a.m.

Guangzhou Long-Lions at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

San Antonio at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Dallas vs. Oklahoma City at Tulsa, Okla., 7 p.m.

New Zealand Breakers at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Denver vs. Portland at Portland, Ore., 9:30 p.m.<

Wednesday’s Games

Dallas at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Guangzhou Long-Lions at Washington, 6 p.m.

Miami at Charlotte, 6:30 p.m.

Orlando at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Utah at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.<

Thursday’s Games

Toronto vs. Houston at Tokyo, 5 a.m.

Brooklyn vs. L.A. Lakers at Shanghai, 6:30 a.m.

New Zealand Breakers at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Maccabi Haifa at Portland, 9 p.m.

Phoenix at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.<

Hockey

NHL STANDINGS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic W L OT Pts GF GA

Toronto 2 0 1 5 14 10

Boston 2 0 0 4 3 1

Detroit 2 0 0 4 9 6

Buffalo 2 0 0 4 10 3

Montreal 1 0 1 3 9 9

Tampa Bay 1 1 1 3 11 10

Florida 1 1 0 2 6 8

Ottawa 0 2 0 0 4 9

Metropolitan W L OT Pts GF GA

Carolina 3 0 0 6 11 8

Washington 2 0 1 5 7 6

N.Y. Rangers 2 0 0 4 10 5

Philadelphia 1 0 0 2 4 3

Pittsburgh 1 1 0 2 8 5

N.Y. Islanders 1 1 0 2 5 3

New Jersey 0 1 1 1 6 12

Columbus 0 2 0 0 3 11

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central W L OT Pts GF GA

Colorado 2 0 0 4 9 5

St. Louis 1 0 1 3 5 5

Nashville 1 1 0 2 8 7

Winnipeg 1 2 0 2 10 14

Chicago 0 1 0 0 3 4

Minnesota 0 2 0 0 4 9

Dallas 0 3 0 0 6 9

Pacific W L OT Pts GF GA

Anaheim 2 0 0 4 5 2

Vegas 2 0 0 4 9 2

Edmonton 2 0 0 4 9 7

Calgary 1 1 0 2 6 5

Los Angeles 0 1 0 0 5 6

Vancouver 0 2 0 0 2 6

Arizona 0 2 0 0 1 3

San Jose 0 3 0 0 3 12

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<

Sunday’s Games

Carolina 4, Tampa Bay 3, OT

Detroit 4, Dallas 3

N.Y. Islanders 4, Winnipeg 1<

Monday’s Games

Buffalo at Columbus, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Toronto, 6 p.m.<

Tuesday’s Games

Dallas at Washington, 6 p.m.

Winnipeg at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Carolina at Florida, 6 p.m.

Edmonton vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 6 p.m.

Anaheim at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

San Jose at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Boston at Vegas, 9 p.m.<

Wednesday’s Games

Montreal at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vancouver, 9 p.m.<

Thursday’s Games

Detroit at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Anaheim at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Edmonton at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Washington at Nashville, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Arizona, 9 p.m.<

