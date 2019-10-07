GOLF
Local
MOHAWK PARK
Monday Scramble
1. Mike Leone, Richard Stevens, Russ Meyers, 65; 2. Dell Wilson, Bob Morrison, Bob Reed, 66; 3. Kevin Anderson, Al Freitus, Steve Reynolds, 67; 4. Doug Whitson, Wayne Weaver, Barney Akuna, 68; 5. Steve Kebert, Bob Young, Bailey Jackson, 69; 6. Hardy Thomas, James Almond, Gary Moutray, 70.
PAGE BELCHER
Christian Men’s Fellowship
1. Monroe Brewer, Frank Prentice, Charlie Webster, 138; 1. Mark Clemons, Mike Brannon, George Siler, 138; 3. Mel Hayes, Craig Hobbs, Dave Hohensee, 141; 4. Bill Kusleika, Ron Wilson, Darrell Hathcock, 142; 4. Bob Bell, Jerry Henderson, Gilbert York, 142; 6. B.J. Barnhart, Craig Hobbs, Frank Prentice, 143.
Hole-in-one
PAGE BELCHER: Gerald Phillips, No. 4, 110 yards, pitching wedge.
Shoots age or better
BAILEY RANCH: Ed Fox, 82, shot 78.
OWASSO: Mike Graves, 76, shot 76; David Leighton, 73, shot 72.
SOUTH LAKES: Fred Taylor, 79, shot 78.
Pregame.com Line
American Leagueat TAMPA BAY OFF Houston OFF
National Hockey LeagueTuesdayFAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PITTSBURGH -148 Winnipeg +138
at WASHINGTON -138 Dallas +128
at NY ISLANDERS -144 Edmonton +134
at FLORIDA -121 Carolina +111
at DETROIT -111 Anaheim +101
at NASHVILLE -159 San Jose +149
at CALGARY -215 Los Angeles +195
at VEGAS -131 Boston +121
College FootballWednesdayFAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE PK 1½ (68½) Appalachian St
ThursdayLouisiana-Monroe 3 3½ (62½) at TEXAS STATE
at NC STATE 3 4½ (58) Syracuse
Fridayat MIAMI 2½ PK (46) Virginia
Colorado St 5½ 4 (66½) at NEW MEXICO
at OREGON 21 20½ (57½) Colorado
Saturdayat INDIANA 24 27½ (51) Rutgers
Toledo 24 25½ (65) at BOWLING GREEN
Michigan 19½ 21 (51) at ILLINOIS
at WAKE FOREST 7½ 6½ (66½) Louisville
at TULSA 2 PK (53½) Navy
Oklahoma 10 10½ (75) Texas
Memphis 5 4 (50½) at TEMPLE
at MINNESOTA 7 7½ (52½) Nebraska
at DUKE 17 17 (48) Georgia Tech
at COASTAL CAROLINA 6 6½ (66½) Georgia St
Maryland 4 4½ (57) at PURDUE
Iowa St 7½ 10 (56½) at WEST VIRGINIA
at BOISE ST 13½ 11½ (59) Hawaii
Ball St +2 2½ (58) at E. MICHIGAN
at MARSHALL 13½ 14½ (45) Old Dominion
at CENT. MICHIGAN 10 11½ (57) New Mexico St
at ARIZONA ST 2 2½ (58) Washington St
Utah 13½ 13 (61) at OREGON ST
Washington 8½ 6½ (59) at ARIZONA
at MISSOURI 12 12 (55½) Mississippi
at GEORGIA 24½ 24½ (54) South Carolina
Mississippi St 7 6½ (53) at TENNESSEE
Kent St 9 12 (55½) at AKRON
at OHIO 6 6½ (49½) N Illinois
at KENTUCKY 7 7 (53½) Arkansas
at BAYLOR 10½ 9½ (58) Texas Tech
at W MICHIGAN 13 13½ (58) Miami (Ohio)
BYU 6 5½ (51) at SOUTH FLORIDA
Cincinnati 5 7 (55) at HOUSTON
at TULANE 33 34½ (59½) UCONN
at VANDERBILT 16½ 14½ (59) UNLV
at WISCONSIN 10½ 10 (40½) Michigan St
at LSU 14 13 (54½) Florida
at NEVADA 5 2 (58) San Jose St
Alabama 17 17 (61) at TEXAS A&M
at FAU 9 11½ (63) MIDDLE TENNESSEE
UAB 9 11 (45) at UTSA
at SOUTHERN MISS 5 4 (58½) North Texas
Army 6 4 (42½) at W KENTUCKY
at FIU 4½ 5½ (64½) Charlotte
at LOUISIANA TECH 31 31½ (61) UMass
at AIR FORCE 3½ 3½ (51½) Fresno St
at NOTRE DAME 13 11½ (56½) SOUTHERN CAL
at CLEMSON 27 27 (61½) Florida St
Penn St 2½ 4½ (43½) at IOWA
at SAN DIEGO ST 5½ 3½ (40½) Wyoming
NFLThursdayFAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at NEW ENGLAND 15½ 17 (43½) NY Giants
SundayCarolina 3 2½ (48½) Tampa Bay
at BALTIMORE 10 11½ (48) Cincinnati
at CLEVELAND 2 2 (47) Seattle
at KANSAS CITY 7½ 5½ (55½) Houston
at JACKSONVILLE +1 PK (44½) New Orleans
at MINNESOTA 3 3 (43½) Philadelphia
Washington 5 3½ (41) at MIAMI
at LA RAMS 5 4½ (49) San Francisco
Atlanta 1 2 (52) at ARIZONA
Dallas 7 8½ (43½) at NY JETS
at DENVER 2 2½ (39) Tennessee
at LA CHARGERS 5½ 6½ (41½) Pittsburgh
Mondayat GREEN BAY 6½ 4½ (47) Detroit
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
Basketball
WNBA Playoff Glance
First Round
Wednesday, Sept. 11
Chicago 105, Phoenix 76
Seattle 84, Minnesota 74<
Second Round
Sunday, Sept 15
Los Angeles 92, Seattle 69
Las Vegas 93, Chicago 92
<
Semifinals
Washington 3, Las Vegas 1
Tuesday, Sept. 17: Washington 97, Las Vegas 95
Thursday, Sept. 19: Washington 103, Las Vegas 91
Sunday, Sept. 22: Las Vegas 92, Washington 75
Tuesday, Sept. 24: Washington 94, Las Vegas 90<
Connecticut 3, Los Angeles 0
Tuesday, Sept. 17: Connecticut 84, Los Angeles 75
Thursday, Sept. 19: Connecticut 94, Los Angeles 68
Sunday, Sept. 22: Connecticut 78, Los Angeles 56
<
Finals
(Best-of-5; x-if necessary)
Washington 2, Connecticut 1
Sunday, Sept. 29: Washington 95, Connecticut 86
Tuesday, Oct. 1: Connecticut 99, Washington 87
Sunday, Oct. 6: Washington 94, Connecticut 81
Tuesday, Oct 8: Washington at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
x-Thursday, Oct. 10: Connecticut at Washington, 7 p.m.
National Football League
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 5 0 0 1.000 155 34
Buffalo 4 1 0 .800 90 70
N.Y. Jets 0 4 0 .000 39 101
Miami 0 4 0 .000 26 163
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 3 2 0 .600 131 110
Indianapolis 3 2 0 .600 113 115
Jacksonville 2 3 0 .400 111 118
Tennessee 2 3 0 .400 98 76
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 3 2 0 .600 161 123
Cleveland 2 2 0 .500 89 91
Pittsburgh 1 4 0 .200 99 114
Cincinnati 0 5 0 .000 80 136
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 4 1 0 .800 148 113
Oakland 3 2 0 .600 103 123
L.A. Chargers 2 3 0 .400 103 94
Denver 1 4 0 .200 90 106
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 3 2 0 .600 141 111
Dallas 3 2 0 .600 131 90
N.Y. Giants 2 3 0 .400 97 125
Washington 0 5 0 .000 73 151
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 4 1 0 .800 115 116
Carolina 3 2 0 .600 129 107
Tampa Bay 2 3 0 .400 147 148
Atlanta 1 4 0 .200 102 152
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 4 1 0 .800 119 93
Detroit 2 1 1 .625 97 95
Chicago 3 2 0 .600 87 69
Minnesota 3 2 0 .600 112 73
West
W L T Pct PF PA
San Francisco 3 0 0 1.000 96 54
Seattle 4 1 0 .800 133 118
L.A. Rams 3 2 0 .600 146 134
Arizona 1 3 1 .300 100 138
———
Thursday’s Games
Seattle 30, L.A. Rams 29<
Sunday’s Games
Buffalo 14, Tennessee 7
Philadelphia 31, N.Y. Jets 6
Arizona 26, Cincinnati 23
Minnesota 28, N.Y. Giants 10
New Orleans 31, Tampa Bay 24
New England 33, Washington 7
Oakland 24, Chicago 21
Houston 53, Atlanta 32
Baltimore 26, Pittsburgh 23, OT
Carolina 34, Jacksonville 27
Denver 20, L.A. Chargers 13
Green Bay 34, Dallas 24
Indianapolis 19, Kansas City 13<
Open: Detroit, Miami<
Monday’s Games
Cleveland at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.<
Thursday, Oct. 10
N.Y. Giants at New England, 7:20 p.m.<
Sunday, Oct. 13
Carolina vs Tampa Bay at London, UK, 8:30 a.m.
Philadelphia at Minnesota, 12 p.m.
New Orleans at Jacksonville, 12 p.m.
Houston at Kansas City, 12 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 12 p.m.
Cincinnati at Baltimore, 12 p.m.
Seattle at Cleveland, 12 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 3:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.
Tennessee at Denver, 3:25 p.m.
Dallas at N.Y. Jets, 3:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Chargers, 7:20 p.m.<
Open: Buffalo, Indianapolis, Chicago, Oakland<
Monday, Oct. 14
Detroit at Green Bay, 7:15 p.m.<
NBA STANDINGS
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic W L Pct GB
Boston 1 0 1.000 —
Brooklyn 1 0 1.000 —
New York 0 0 .000 —
Philadelphia 0 0 .000 —
Toronto 0 0 .000 —
Southeast W L Pct GB
Orlando 1 0 1.000 —
Atlanta 0 0 .000 —
Miami 0 0 .000 —
Washington 0 0 .000 —
Charlotte 0 1 .000 1
Central W L Pct GB
Indiana 2 0 1.000 —
Chicago 0 0 .000 —
Cleveland 0 0 .000 —
Detroit 0 0 .000 —
Milwaukee 0 0 .000 —
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest W L Pct GB
Houston 2 0 1.000 —
Dallas 0 0 .000 —
New Orleans 0 0 .000 —
Memphis 1 0 1.000 ½
San Antonio 0 1 .000 1½
Northwest W L Pct GB
Utah 1 0 1.000 —
Denver 0 0 .000 —
Minnesota 0 0 .000 —
Oklahoma City 0 0 .000 —
Portland 0 0 .000 —
Pacific W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 1 0 1.000 —
Phoenix 0 0 .000 —
L.A. Clippers 1 1 .500 ½
Golden State 0 1 .000 1
Sacramento 0 2 .000 1½
———
Sunday’s Games
Memphis 123, Maccabi Haifa 88
Boston 107, Charlotte 106
L.A. Clippers 127, Shanghai Sharks 87<
Monday’s Games
Buenas Aires San Lorenzo at Cleveland, 5 p.m.
New York at Washington, 6 p.m.
Orlando at Detroit, 6 p.m.
New Orleans at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 7 p.m.<
Tuesday’s Games
Houston vs. Toronto at Tokyo, 5 a.m.
Guangzhou Long-Lions at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
San Antonio at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Dallas vs. Oklahoma City at Tulsa, Okla., 7 p.m.
New Zealand Breakers at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Denver vs. Portland at Portland, Ore., 9:30 p.m.<
Wednesday’s Games
Dallas at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Guangzhou Long-Lions at Washington, 6 p.m.
Miami at Charlotte, 6:30 p.m.
Orlando at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Utah at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.<
Thursday’s Games
Toronto vs. Houston at Tokyo, 5 a.m.
Brooklyn vs. L.A. Lakers at Shanghai, 6:30 a.m.
New Zealand Breakers at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Maccabi Haifa at Portland, 9 p.m.
Phoenix at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Denver at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.<
Hockey
NHL STANDINGS
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 2 0 1 5 14 10
Boston 2 0 0 4 3 1
Detroit 2 0 0 4 9 6
Buffalo 2 0 0 4 10 3
Montreal 1 0 1 3 9 9
Tampa Bay 1 1 1 3 11 10
Florida 1 1 0 2 6 8
Ottawa 0 2 0 0 4 9
Metropolitan W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 3 0 0 6 11 8
Washington 2 0 1 5 7 6
N.Y. Rangers 2 0 0 4 10 5
Philadelphia 1 0 0 2 4 3
Pittsburgh 1 1 0 2 8 5
N.Y. Islanders 1 1 0 2 5 3
New Jersey 0 1 1 1 6 12
Columbus 0 2 0 0 3 11
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central W L OT Pts GF GA
Colorado 2 0 0 4 9 5
St. Louis 1 0 1 3 5 5
Nashville 1 1 0 2 8 7
Winnipeg 1 2 0 2 10 14
Chicago 0 1 0 0 3 4
Minnesota 0 2 0 0 4 9
Dallas 0 3 0 0 6 9
Pacific W L OT Pts GF GA
Anaheim 2 0 0 4 5 2
Vegas 2 0 0 4 9 2
Edmonton 2 0 0 4 9 7
Calgary 1 1 0 2 6 5
Los Angeles 0 1 0 0 5 6
Vancouver 0 2 0 0 2 6
Arizona 0 2 0 0 1 3
San Jose 0 3 0 0 3 12
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<
Sunday’s Games
Carolina 4, Tampa Bay 3, OT
Detroit 4, Dallas 3
N.Y. Islanders 4, Winnipeg 1<
Monday’s Games
Buffalo at Columbus, 6 p.m.
St. Louis at Toronto, 6 p.m.<
Tuesday’s Games
Dallas at Washington, 6 p.m.
Winnipeg at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Carolina at Florida, 6 p.m.
Edmonton vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 6 p.m.
Anaheim at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
San Jose at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Boston at Vegas, 9 p.m.<
Wednesday’s Games
Montreal at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Vancouver, 9 p.m.<
Thursday’s Games
Detroit at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Anaheim at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Edmonton at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
St. Louis at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Washington at Nashville, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Calgary at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Vegas at Arizona, 9 p.m.<