Football
National Football League
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 7 0 0 1.000 223 48
Buffalo 5 1 0 .833 121 91
N.Y. Jets 1 5 0 .167 63 156
Miami 0 6 0 .000 63 211
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Indianapolis 4 2 0 .667 143 138
Houston 4 3 0 .571 185 164
Jacksonville 3 4 0 .429 144 148
Tennessee 3 4 0 .429 121 112
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 5 2 0 .714 214 156
Cleveland 2 4 0 .333 120 154
Pittsburgh 2 4 0 .333 123 131
Cincinnati 0 7 0 .000 114 186
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 5 2 0 .714 202 150
Oakland 3 3 0 .500 127 165
Denver 2 5 0 .286 112 136
L.A. Chargers 2 5 0 .286 140 141
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 4 3 0 .571 190 124
Philadelphia 3 4 0 .429 171 186
N.Y. Giants 2 5 0 .286 132 187
Washington 1 7 0 .125 99 195
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 6 1 0 .857 164 147
Carolina 4 2 0 .667 166 133
Tampa Bay 2 4 0 .333 173 185
Atlanta 1 6 0 .143 145 223
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 6 1 0 .857 184 139
Minnesota 6 2 0 .750 211 132
Chicago 3 3 0 .500 112 105
Detroit 2 3 1 .417 149 160
West
W L T Pct PF PA
San Francisco 6 0 0 1.000 156 64
Seattle 5 2 0 .714 181 176
L.A. Rams 4 3 0 .571 190 164
Arizona 3 3 1 .500 161 192
Thursday
Minnesota 19, Washington 9
Sunday
Arizona at New Orleans, noon
Tampa Bay at Tennessee, noon
N.Y. Giants at Detroit, noon
Cincinnati vs. L.A. Rams at London, noon
Denver at Indianapolis, noon
Philadelphia at Buffalo, noon
N.Y. Jets at Jacksonville, noon
Seattle at Atlanta, noon
L.A. Chargers at Chicago, noon
Carolina at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 3:25 p.m.
Cleveland at New England, 3:25 p.m.
Green Bay at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Dallas, Baltimore
Monday
Miami at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m.
Basketball
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 1 0 1.000 —
Brooklyn 1 1 .500 ½
Boston 1 1 .500 ½
Toronto 1 1 .500 ½
New York 0 2 .000 1½
Southeast W L Pct GB
Atlanta 1 0 1.000 —
Orlando 1 0 1.000 —
Miami 1 0 1.000 —
Charlotte 1 1 .500 ½
Washington 1 1 .500 ½
Central W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 1 0 1.000 —
Detroit 1 1 .500 ½
Chicago 1 1 .500 ½
Cleveland 0 1 .000 1
Indiana 0 1 .000 1
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest W L Pct GB
Dallas 2 0 1.000 —
San Antonio 1 0 1.000 ½
Houston 0 1 .000 1½
Memphis 0 2 .000 2
New Orleans 0 2 .000 2
Northwest W L Pct GB
Minnesota 2 0 1.000 —
Denver 1 0 1.000 ½
Utah 1 0 1.000 ½
Portland 0 1 .000 1½
Oklahoma City 0 2 .000 2
Pacific W L Pct GB
L.A. Clippers 2 0 1.000 —
Phoenix 1 0 1.000 ½
L.A. Lakers 0 1 .000 1½
Golden State 0 1 .000 1½
Sacramento 0 1 .000 1½
Thursday
Atlanta 117, Detroit 100
Milwaukee 117, Houston 111
L.A. Clippers 141, Golden State 122
Friday
Boston 112, Toronto 106
Minnesota 121, Charlotte 99
Brooklyn 113, New York 109
Chicago 110, Memphis 102
Dallas 123, New Orleans 116
Washington 97, Oklahoma City 85
Phoenix at Denver, late
Portland at Sacramento, late
Utah at L.A. Lakers, late
Saturday
Miami at Milwaukee, 4 p.m.
Philadelphia at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Boston at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Orlando at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Indiana at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Houston, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Washington at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Utah, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Sunday
Golden State at Oklahoma City, 2:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Memphis, 5 p.m.
Miami at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Portland at Dallas, 6 p.m.
Charlotte at L.A. Lakers, 8:30 p.m.
Hockey
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic W L OT Pts GF GA
Buffalo 9 2 1 19 42 30
Boston 6 1 2 14 26 20
Toronto 6 4 2 14 44 40
Florida 4 2 4 12 35 39
Tampa Bay 5 3 1 11 32 29
Montreal 4 4 2 10 36 34
Detroit 3 8 0 6 23 40
Ottawa 2 7 1 5 24 35
Metropolitan W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 7 2 3 17 44 38
N.Y. Islanders 7 3 0 14 29 24
Carolina 6 3 1 13 33 29
Columbus 5 3 2 12 26 32
Pittsburgh 6 5 0 12 36 30
Philadelphia 4 3 1 9 25 22
N.Y. Rangers 3 4 1 7 25 27
New Jersey 2 5 2 6 22 36
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central W L OT Pts GF GA
Colorado 8 1 1 17 42 25
Nashville 6 3 1 13 42 32
St. Louis 5 2 3 13 32 32
Winnipeg 5 6 0 10 30 36
Dallas 4 7 1 9 25 33
Chicago 2 4 2 6 20 26
Minnesota 3 7 0 6 21 36
Pacific W L OT Pts GF GA
Edmonton 8 2 1 17 35 27
Vegas 7 5 0 14 37 34
Arizona 6 3 1 13 31 22
Calgary 6 5 1 13 35 37
Vancouver 6 3 0 12 30 19
Anaheim 6 5 0 12 25 24
San Jose 4 6 1 9 29 38
Los Angeles 4 6 0 8 29 39
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late Thursday
Dallas 2, Anaheim 1
Edmonton 4, Washington 3, OT
Calgary 6, Florida 5, SO
Friday
Colorado 6, Vegas 1
Toronto 4, San Jose 1
Arizona 5, New Jersey 3
N.Y. Islanders 4, Ottawa 2
Buffalo 2, Detroit 0
Washington at Vancouver, late
Saturday
Chicago at Carolina, noon
Toronto at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Nashville at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
St. Louis at Boston, 6 p.m.
Columbus at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Calgary vs. Winnipeg at Regina, 9 p.m.
ECHL
Eastern Conference
North W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Adirondack 3 2 0 1 7 18 19
Newfoundland 3 3 0 0 6 27 25
Worcester 3 1 0 0 6 14 7
Maine 2 3 0 1 5 20 23
Reading 2 2 1 0 5 19 24
Brampton 2 2 0 0 4 16 17
South W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 4 1 0 0 8 19 15
Florida 3 1 0 0 6 15 11
Greenville 3 2 0 0 6 23 19
Norfolk 2 3 1 0 5 18 21
Atlanta 2 2 0 0 4 18 18
Orlando 1 3 0 0 2 10 13
Jacksonville 0 1 1 0 1 4 10
Western Conference
Central W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Indy 3 2 0 0 6 20 14
Wheeling 3 2 0 0 6 19 21
Toledo 2 0 0 0 4 9 6
Fort Wayne 2 2 0 0 4 19 16
Kalamazoo 2 1 0 0 4 12 12
Cincinnati 1 1 1 0 3 7 9
Mountain W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Idaho 4 0 0 0 8 13 6
Rapid City 3 1 1 0 7 19 11
Allen 3 1 0 0 6 17 20
Utah 2 2 1 0 5 24 16
Tulsa 2 6 0 0 4 20 33
Wichita 1 2 2 0 4 12 22
Kansas City 1 3 0 0 2 10 14
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Friday
Orlando 4, Florida 2
Worcester 4, Adirondack 1
Greenville 6, Atlanta 5
Wheeling 6, Tulsa 4
Maine 5, Newfoundland 2
Indy 3, Cincinnati 0
South Carolina 4, Norfolk 3, OT
Idaho at Wichita, late
Jacksonville at Fort Wayne, late
Toledo at Kansas City, late
Utah at Rapid City, late
Saturday
Newfoundland at Maine, 5 p.m.
Cincinnati at Indy, 5:05 p.m.
Orlando at Florida, 6 p.m.
Tulsa at Kalamazoo, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at Greenville, 6:05 p.m.
Reading at Wheeling, 6:05 p.m.
Worcester at Brampton, 6:15 p.m.
Jacksonville at Fort Wayne, 6:35 p.m.
South Carolina at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.
Idaho at Allen, 7:05 p.m.
Toledo at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.
Utah at Rapid City, 8:05 p.m.
Golf
LPGA: BMW Ladies Championship
Friday at Busan, South Korea
Yardage: 6,726; Par: 72
Second Round
Danielle Kang 67-67 — 134
Hee Won Na 68-67 — 135
Seung Yeon Lee 67-68 — 135
Ha Na Jang 69-67 — 136
Somi Lee 68-68 — 136
Jin Young Ko 67-69 — 136
Minjee Lee 66-70 — 136
Ye Jin Kim 71-66 — 137
Yu Liu 68-69 — 137
Hyun Kyung Park 70-68 — 138
Amy Yang 69-69 — 138
HeeJeong Lim 68-70 — 138
Su Oh 68-70 — 138
So Young Lee 72-67 — 139
Caroline Masson 71-68 — 139
In Gee Chun 70-69 — 139
Jing Yan 70-69 — 139
Mi Jung Hur 70-69 — 139
Nanna Koerstz Madsen 70-69 — 139
Min Sun5 Kim 69-70 — 139
Nelly Korda 69-70 — 139
So Yeon Ryu 69-70 — 139
Sei Young Kim 68-71 — 139
Bo Ah Kim 70-70 — 140
Ye Rim Choi 70-70 — 140
Lydia Ko 69-71 — 140
Jung Min Lee 69-71 — 140
Marina Alex 69-71 — 140
Jeongeun Lee6 67-73 — 140
Char Young2 Kim 74-67 — 141
Brooke M. Henderson 73-68 — 141
Ji Hyun Kim 73-68 — 141
Jeongmin Cho 72-69 — 141
Ji Young Park 71-70 — 141
Alena Sharp 71-70 — 141
Kristen Gillman 70-71 — 141
Celine Boutier 76-66 — 142
Ayean Cho 74-68 — 142
Gayoung Lee 73-69 — 142
Ju Young Pak 73-69 — 142
Charley Hull 73-69 — 142
Mirim Lee 72-70 — 142
Gaby Lopez 72-70 — 142
Min Ji Park 72-70 — 142
Azahara Munoz 70-72 — 142
Hye-Jin Choi 70-72 — 142
In-Kyung Kim 69-73 — 142
Shanshan Feng 68-74 — 142
Moriya Jutanugarn 73-70 — 143
Nicole Broch Larsen 72-71 — 143
European PGA: Portugal Masters
Friday at Vilamoura, Portugal
Yardage: 7,191; Par: 71
Second Round
Oliver Fisher 65-65 — 130
Justin Walters 65-66 — 131
Jeunghun Wang 66-65 — 131
Brandon Stone 66-66 — 132
Eddie Pepperell 67-66 — 133
Haydn Porteous 68-65 — 133
Darren Fichardt 66-67 — 133
George Coetzee 69-65 — 134
Dean Burmester 70-65 — 135
Adrien Saddier 67-68 — 135
Tiago Cruz 69-66 — 135
Louis De Jager 63-72 — 135
Jack Singh Brar 67-68 — 135
Jamie Donaldson 68-67 — 135
Tom Lewis 69-66 — 135
Also
Sihwan Kim 66-73 — 139
Lee Westwood 68-72 — 140
Missed Cut
John Catlin 68-74 — 142
Padraig Harrington 73-74 — 147
College: Women
The Landfall Tradition
At Wilmington, N.C.
Top teams: T1. Alabama 285; T1. Illinois 285; 3. Virginia 286.
Also
T8. Oklahoma State 292
Individual Leaderboard
1. Tunrada Piddon, UCF 68
T2. Sarah Willis, Penn State 69
T2.Riley Smyth, Virginia 69
T2. Priscilla Schmid, Indiana 69
T2. Angelica Moresco, Alabama 69
T2. Siyan Chen, Illinois 69
OSU golfers
T15. Han-Hsuan Yu 72
T15. Lianna Bailey 72
T29. Isabella Fierro 73
T49. Michelle Forsland 75
91. Hailey Jones 80
Soccer
MLS Playoffs
Conference Semifinals
Western Conference
Late Thursday
Los Angeles 5, LA Galaxy 3
Conference Championships
Tuesday
Seattle at Los Angeles, 9
Wednesday
Toronto at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
USL Playoffs
Play-In Round
Late Wednesday
Western Conference
Sacramento 2, New Mexico 1
Conference Quarterfinals
Saturday
Eastern Conference
Tampa Bay at Louisville, 6 p.m.
Birmingham at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
New York Red Bulls II at Indy, 6:30 p.m.
Charleston at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Western Conference
Orange County at Real Monarchs, 2 p.m.
Sacramento at Reno, 7:30 p.m.
Austin at Phoenix, 9:30 p.m.
El Paso at Fresno, 9:30 p.m.
College: Women
Neb.-Kearney 1, Northeastern St. 0
Summary
Oklahoma St. 3, Oklahoma 1
OU 0 1 — 1
OSU 2 1 — 3
Goals: Own goal; Gantzer (1), Dowell (5), Huddleston (3). Saves: Panas 2; Greenlee 4.
Softball
High school
DISTRICT 5A-3
All-District Teams
Co-Players of the year: Kennedy Cramer, Pryor; Madison Wheat, Coweta
Pitcher of the year: Olivia Cummings, Pryor
Offensive Player of the year: Korynn Tindel, Collinsville
Defensive Players of the year: Makayla Davis, Collinsville; Maddox Thomas, Claremore
Pitchers: Elizabeth Aman, Collinsville; Tarwn Robinson, Coweta; Alyssa Poorboy, Claremore
Catchers: Keitan Bell, Pryor; Rhilee Denton, Coweta
First Base: Mackenzie Crow, Collinsville
Second Base: Rhett Looney, Pryor
Shortstop: Jadyn Mins, Claremore
Third Base: Fallon Sexton, Collinsille
Outfield: Tewan Schornick, Claremore; Rachel Avadon, Bishop Kelley; Brooke Miller, Pryor
Utility: Lexi Patrick, Pryor; Cambrie Schlomann, Collinsville; Alexis Diggs, Edison; Vicky Leslie, Bishop Kelley; Julia Hoffman, Claremore; Kirbi Tiger, Coweta; Kayley Lott, cowetta.
Honorable Mention: Emily Rogers, Paiten Reavis, Rylee Vanaman, Claremore; Ashlyn Oswald, Bailey Cooper, Coweta; Kait Hodges, Madisson Burroughs, Pryor; Cora McDaniel, Aviel Beck, Jaci Palmer, Edison; Brooke Niver, Brooklyn Ellis, Bishop Kelley; Kenley Hardesty, Bailee Campbell, Mackenzie Robertson, Collinsville.
Tennis
College: Men
ITA Central Regionals
Friday at Norman
Singles: Round of 64
Ezequiel Santalla (TU) def. Daniel Martin (Minnesota), 6-0, 6-1
Orel Ovil (Wichita State) def. Tom Thelwall-Jones (TU) 6-2, 7-5
Victor Moreno Lozano (Nebraska) def. Juan Pablo Cenoz (TU), 7-6, 7-6
Kody Pearson (TU) def. Alex Richards (Wichita State), 7-5, 6-2
Stefan Hampe (TU) def. Joe Hoff (Creighton) 6-4, 5-7, 7-5
Nikita Snezhko (UI) vs. Dominik Kellovsky (OSU), walkover
Will Gleason (UN) def. Scott Hjelm (ORU), 6-1, 6-2
Jake Van Emburgh (OU) def. Abdoul Ouattara (UNO), 7-6(11), 6-2
Mason Beiler (OU) def. Nathan Reekie (UNO), 6-3,6-2
Emile Hudd (OSU) def. Matt Hulme (UNO) 3-6 6-4 7-5
Brady Draheim (OSU) def. Jason Kerst (UI) 6-2, 6-1
Stefan Milijevic (UM) def. Andre Russo (ORU) 6-1,6-2
Jochen Bertsch (OU) def. Rafael Serra (WSU) 6-0, 6-1
Mathieu Scaglia (OSU) def. Tom Kruse (UMKC) 3-6, 6-3 7-6(3)
Luke Hammond (OSU) def. Luka Jankovic (Drake) 7-5 7-5
Matt Rodriguez (OU) def. Joe Tyler (UI) 6-4, 6-2
Stefano Tsorotiotis (OU) def. Jose Diez (CU) 6-2 1-6 6-2
Elio Lago (WSU) def. Max Stewart (OU) 6-3, 6-4
Mark Mandlik (OU) def. Barnabas Koncz (ORU) 6-1,6-2
Marius Frosa (WSU) def. Eddy Leardini (ORU) 6-1, 6-2
Doubles: Round of 16
Jochen Bertsch/Matt Rodriguez (Oklahoma) def. Juan Pablo Cenoz/Kody Pearson (TU), 8-2
Daniel Siddall/Ezequiel Santalla (TU) def. Daniel Martin/Sebastian Vile (Minnesota), 8-4
Hammond/Hudd (OSU) def. Fragistas/Jankovic (Drake), 8-3
Allen/Ogilvy (UM) def. Stewart/Beiler (OU) 8-6
Snezhko/Clegg (UI) def. Van Emburgh/Mandlick (OU), 8-7(5)
Transactions
Baseball
American League
TORONTO BLUE JAYS: Announced the resignation of athletic trainer Nikki Huffman to pursue other opportunities.
Football
National Football League
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS: Placed DT Marcell Dareus on IR. Signed DT Akeem Spence.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS: Traded DL Michael Bennett to Dallas for a conditional 2021 seventh-round draft pick.
Volleyball
College
Tulsa d. Temple 29-27, 26-24, 27-25
Latest Line
MLB: World Series
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at WASHINGTON OFF Houston OFF
NBA
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at MILWAUKEE 10 (226½) Miami
at DETROIT OFF (OFF) Philadelphia
at NEW YORK OFF (OFF) Boston
Orlando 2 (219) at ATLANTA
Indiana 4½ (213½) at CLEVELAND
Toronto 3 (223) at CHICAGO
at HOUSTON 10½ (236) New Orleans
at SAN ANTONIO 12 (218) Washington
at UTAH OFF (OFF) Sacramento
LA Clippers 9 (229½) at PHOENIX
College Football
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY (O/U) UD
Memphis 8½ 10½ (59) at TULSA
at IOWA ST 7½ 10½ (63½) Okla.St
Oklahoma 20 24 (58½) at KANSAS ST
UCONN 8 10 (62) at UMASS
at PURDUE 9 9½ (57) Illinois
at ARMY 10 10 (54) San Jose St
at GEORGIA ST +1 1½ (67½) Troy
at CLEMSON 35 34½ (58½) Boston Coll.
at TOLEDO 4 3 (56½) E.Michigan
at TEXAS A&M 12 11 (50½) Mississippi St
UCF 10 11 (60) at TEMPLE
at W MICH. 25½ 28 (64½) Bowling Green
at NEBRASKA +1½ 2½ (53½) Indiana
at BUFFALO 4½ 2½ (47) Cent. Michigan
Iowa 8½ 8½ (37) at N’WESTERN
South Florida PK 2 (51½) at E.CAROLINA
at FLORIDA ST 10 10½ (59) Syracuse
Liberty 4½ 7½ (44) at RUTGERS
Southern Miss 12 10 (51) at RICE
at UTAH 17½ 20½ (37) California
at WYOMING 11½ 14 (43½) Nevada
at AIR FORCE 3 3½ (58½) Utah St
Hawaii 11½ 9½ (72) at N.MEXICO
at MARSHALL 5½ 5 (45) W Kentucky
at STANFORD +1 1½ (52) Arizona
at OREGON 14½ 14 (67) Washington St
at FRESNO ST 14 14½ (55½) Colorado St
Missouri 9 10 (44) at KENTUCKY
at N.CAROLINA 3½ 3½ (53) Duke
Penn St 6 5 (43½) at MICHIGAN ST
at KENT ST 2 2½ (56) Miami (Ohio)
App. St 24 27½ (52½) at S.ALABAMA
at GA.SOUTHRN 16½ 14 (55½) N.Mexico St
FIU 1 2 (58) at M.TENNESSEE
FAU 14 14 (50) at OLD DOMINION
at BALL ST 2½ 2½ (60) Ohio
at ALABAMA 34 31 (55½) Arkansas
South Carolina 4 4½ (47) at TENNESSEE
at MINNESOTA 15 16½ (58) Maryland
at NAVY 2½ 3½ (57) Tulane
Texas +1 1 (57) at TCU
at PITTSBURGH 3 5 (42) Miami
Virginia 2½ 3½ (51) at LOUISVILLE
at N ILLINOIS 24½ 22½ (43½) Akron
Texas Tech 5½ 4½ (65) at KANSAS
North Texas 5 4 (63½) at CHARLOTTE
at OHIO ST. 14½ 14½ (50½) Wisconsin
at ARK. ST 13½ 12½ (60½) Texas State
at LSU 10½ 10½ (60) Auburn
Louisiana Tech 19½ 20½ (51) at UTEP
Notre Dame +2 1 (50½) at MICHIGAN
Arizona St 2½ 3 (55½) at UCLA
San Diego St 9½ 13½ (45) at UNLV
NFL
Sunday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY (O/U) UD
at DETROIT 7 6½ (50) NY Giants
at TENNESSEE 2½ 2½ (46) Tampa Bay
at CHICAGO 6 4 (41) LA Chargers
Seattle 3½ 7 (52½) at ATLANTA
at JACKSONVILLE 5 6½ (40½) NY Jets
at BUFFALO 1 2 (42) Philadelphia
LA Rams 11½ 12½ (47½) Cincinnati
at NEW ORLEANS 10 10½ (47½) Arizona
at HOUSTON 6½ 7 (51½) Oakland
at SAN FRAN 6 5½ (42) Carolina
at INDIANAPOLIS 6½ 4½ (41½) Denver
at NEW ENGLAND 11½ 12 (45) Cleveland
Green Bay 1 4 (47½) at KC
Monday
at PITTSBURGH 15½ 14 (43½) Miami
Home team in CAPS