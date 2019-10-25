Football

National Football League

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

New England 7 0 0 1.000 223 48

Buffalo 5 1 0 .833 121 91

N.Y. Jets 1 5 0 .167 63 156

Miami 0 6 0 .000 63 211

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Indianapolis 4 2 0 .667 143 138

Houston 4 3 0 .571 185 164

Jacksonville 3 4 0 .429 144 148

Tennessee 3 4 0 .429 121 112

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Baltimore 5 2 0 .714 214 156

Cleveland 2 4 0 .333 120 154

Pittsburgh 2 4 0 .333 123 131

Cincinnati 0 7 0 .000 114 186

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 5 2 0 .714 202 150

Oakland 3 3 0 .500 127 165

Denver 2 5 0 .286 112 136

L.A. Chargers 2 5 0 .286 140 141

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Dallas 4 3 0 .571 190 124

Philadelphia 3 4 0 .429 171 186

N.Y. Giants 2 5 0 .286 132 187

Washington 1 7 0 .125 99 195

South

W L T Pct PF PA

New Orleans 6 1 0 .857 164 147

Carolina 4 2 0 .667 166 133

Tampa Bay 2 4 0 .333 173 185

Atlanta 1 6 0 .143 145 223

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 6 1 0 .857 184 139

Minnesota 6 2 0 .750 211 132

Chicago 3 3 0 .500 112 105

Detroit 2 3 1 .417 149 160

West

W L T Pct PF PA

San Francisco 6 0 0 1.000 156 64

Seattle 5 2 0 .714 181 176

L.A. Rams 4 3 0 .571 190 164

Arizona 3 3 1 .500 161 192

Thursday

Minnesota 19, Washington 9

Sunday

Arizona at New Orleans, noon

Tampa Bay at Tennessee, noon

N.Y. Giants at Detroit, noon

Cincinnati vs. L.A. Rams at London, noon

Denver at Indianapolis, noon

Philadelphia at Buffalo, noon

N.Y. Jets at Jacksonville, noon

Seattle at Atlanta, noon

L.A. Chargers at Chicago, noon

Carolina at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 3:25 p.m.

Cleveland at New England, 3:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Dallas, Baltimore

Monday

Miami at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m.

Basketball

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic W L Pct GB

Philadelphia 1 0 1.000 —

Brooklyn 1 1 .500 ½

Boston 1 1 .500 ½

Toronto 1 1 .500 ½

New York 0 2 .000 1½

Southeast W L Pct GB

Atlanta 1 0 1.000 —

Orlando 1 0 1.000 —

Miami 1 0 1.000 —

Charlotte 1 1 .500 ½

Washington 1 1 .500 ½

Central W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 1 0 1.000 —

Detroit 1 1 .500 ½

Chicago 1 1 .500 ½

Cleveland 0 1 .000 1

Indiana 0 1 .000 1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest W L Pct GB

Dallas 2 0 1.000 —

San Antonio 1 0 1.000 ½

Houston 0 1 .000 1½

Memphis 0 2 .000 2

New Orleans 0 2 .000 2

Northwest W L Pct GB

Minnesota 2 0 1.000 —

Denver 1 0 1.000 ½

Utah 1 0 1.000 ½

Portland 0 1 .000 1½

Oklahoma City 0 2 .000 2

Pacific W L Pct GB

L.A. Clippers 2 0 1.000 —

Phoenix 1 0 1.000 ½

L.A. Lakers 0 1 .000 1½

Golden State 0 1 .000 1½

Sacramento 0 1 .000 1½

Thursday

Atlanta 117, Detroit 100

Milwaukee 117, Houston 111

L.A. Clippers 141, Golden State 122

Friday

Boston 112, Toronto 106

Minnesota 121, Charlotte 99

Brooklyn 113, New York 109

Chicago 110, Memphis 102

Dallas 123, New Orleans 116

Washington 97, Oklahoma City 85

Phoenix at Denver, late

Portland at Sacramento, late

Utah at L.A. Lakers, late

Saturday

Miami at Milwaukee, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Boston at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Orlando at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Indiana at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Houston, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Washington at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Utah, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Sunday

Golden State at Oklahoma City, 2:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Memphis, 5 p.m.

Miami at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Portland at Dallas, 6 p.m.

Charlotte at L.A. Lakers, 8:30 p.m.

Hockey

NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic W L OT Pts GF GA

Buffalo 9 2 1 19 42 30

Boston 6 1 2 14 26 20

Toronto 6 4 2 14 44 40

Florida 4 2 4 12 35 39

Tampa Bay 5 3 1 11 32 29

Montreal 4 4 2 10 36 34

Detroit 3 8 0 6 23 40

Ottawa 2 7 1 5 24 35

Metropolitan W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 7 2 3 17 44 38

N.Y. Islanders 7 3 0 14 29 24

Carolina 6 3 1 13 33 29

Columbus 5 3 2 12 26 32

Pittsburgh 6 5 0 12 36 30

Philadelphia 4 3 1 9 25 22

N.Y. Rangers 3 4 1 7 25 27

New Jersey 2 5 2 6 22 36

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central W L OT Pts GF GA

Colorado 8 1 1 17 42 25

Nashville 6 3 1 13 42 32

St. Louis 5 2 3 13 32 32

Winnipeg 5 6 0 10 30 36

Dallas 4 7 1 9 25 33

Chicago 2 4 2 6 20 26

Minnesota 3 7 0 6 21 36

Pacific W L OT Pts GF GA

Edmonton 8 2 1 17 35 27

Vegas 7 5 0 14 37 34

Arizona 6 3 1 13 31 22

Calgary 6 5 1 13 35 37

Vancouver 6 3 0 12 30 19

Anaheim 6 5 0 12 25 24

San Jose 4 6 1 9 29 38

Los Angeles 4 6 0 8 29 39

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late Thursday

Dallas 2, Anaheim 1

Edmonton 4, Washington 3, OT

Calgary 6, Florida 5, SO

Friday

Colorado 6, Vegas 1

Toronto 4, San Jose 1

Arizona 5, New Jersey 3

N.Y. Islanders 4, Ottawa 2

Buffalo 2, Detroit 0

Washington at Vancouver, late

Saturday

Chicago at Carolina, noon

Toronto at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Calgary vs. Winnipeg at Regina, 9 p.m.

ECHL

Eastern Conference

North W L OL SOL Pts GF GA

Adirondack 3 2 0 1 7 18 19

Newfoundland 3 3 0 0 6 27 25

Worcester 3 1 0 0 6 14 7

Maine 2 3 0 1 5 20 23

Reading 2 2 1 0 5 19 24

Brampton 2 2 0 0 4 16 17

South W L OL SOL Pts GF GA

South Carolina 4 1 0 0 8 19 15

Florida 3 1 0 0 6 15 11

Greenville 3 2 0 0 6 23 19

Norfolk 2 3 1 0 5 18 21

Atlanta 2 2 0 0 4 18 18

Orlando 1 3 0 0 2 10 13

Jacksonville 0 1 1 0 1 4 10

Western Conference

Central W L OL SOL Pts GF GA

Indy 3 2 0 0 6 20 14

Wheeling 3 2 0 0 6 19 21

Toledo 2 0 0 0 4 9 6

Fort Wayne 2 2 0 0 4 19 16

Kalamazoo 2 1 0 0 4 12 12

Cincinnati 1 1 1 0 3 7 9

Mountain W L OL SOL Pts GF GA

Idaho 4 0 0 0 8 13 6

Rapid City 3 1 1 0 7 19 11

Allen 3 1 0 0 6 17 20

Utah 2 2 1 0 5 24 16

Tulsa 2 6 0 0 4 20 33

Wichita 1 2 2 0 4 12 22

Kansas City 1 3 0 0 2 10 14

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Friday

Orlando 4, Florida 2

Worcester 4, Adirondack 1

Greenville 6, Atlanta 5

Wheeling 6, Tulsa 4

Maine 5, Newfoundland 2

Indy 3, Cincinnati 0

South Carolina 4, Norfolk 3, OT

Idaho at Wichita, late

Jacksonville at Fort Wayne, late

Toledo at Kansas City, late

Utah at Rapid City, late

Saturday

Newfoundland at Maine, 5 p.m.

Cincinnati at Indy, 5:05 p.m.

Orlando at Florida, 6 p.m.

Tulsa at Kalamazoo, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Greenville, 6:05 p.m.

Reading at Wheeling, 6:05 p.m.

Worcester at Brampton, 6:15 p.m.

Jacksonville at Fort Wayne, 6:35 p.m.

South Carolina at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.

Idaho at Allen, 7:05 p.m.

Toledo at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Utah at Rapid City, 8:05 p.m.

Golf

LPGA: BMW Ladies Championship

Friday at Busan, South Korea

Yardage: 6,726; Par: 72

Second Round

Danielle Kang 67-67 — 134

Hee Won Na 68-67 — 135

Seung Yeon Lee 67-68 — 135

Ha Na Jang 69-67 — 136

Somi Lee 68-68 — 136

Jin Young Ko 67-69 — 136

Minjee Lee 66-70 — 136

Ye Jin Kim 71-66 — 137

Yu Liu 68-69 — 137

Hyun Kyung Park 70-68 — 138

Amy Yang 69-69 — 138

HeeJeong Lim 68-70 — 138

Su Oh 68-70 — 138

So Young Lee 72-67 — 139

Caroline Masson 71-68 — 139

In Gee Chun 70-69 — 139

Jing Yan 70-69 — 139

Mi Jung Hur 70-69 — 139

Nanna Koerstz Madsen 70-69 — 139

Min Sun5 Kim 69-70 — 139

Nelly Korda 69-70 — 139

So Yeon Ryu 69-70 — 139

Sei Young Kim 68-71 — 139

Bo Ah Kim 70-70 — 140

Ye Rim Choi 70-70 — 140

Lydia Ko 69-71 — 140

Jung Min Lee 69-71 — 140

Marina Alex 69-71 — 140

Jeongeun Lee6 67-73 — 140

Char Young2 Kim 74-67 — 141

Brooke M. Henderson 73-68 — 141

Ji Hyun Kim 73-68 — 141

Jeongmin Cho 72-69 — 141

Ji Young Park 71-70 — 141

Alena Sharp 71-70 — 141

Kristen Gillman 70-71 — 141

Celine Boutier 76-66 — 142

Ayean Cho 74-68 — 142

Gayoung Lee 73-69 — 142

Ju Young Pak 73-69 — 142

Charley Hull 73-69 — 142

Mirim Lee 72-70 — 142

Gaby Lopez 72-70 — 142

Min Ji Park 72-70 — 142

Azahara Munoz 70-72 — 142

Hye-Jin Choi 70-72 — 142

In-Kyung Kim 69-73 — 142

Shanshan Feng 68-74 — 142

Moriya Jutanugarn 73-70 — 143

Nicole Broch Larsen 72-71 — 143

European PGA: Portugal Masters

Friday at Vilamoura, Portugal

Yardage: 7,191; Par: 71

Second Round

Oliver Fisher 65-65 — 130

Justin Walters 65-66 — 131

Jeunghun Wang 66-65 — 131

Brandon Stone 66-66 — 132

Eddie Pepperell 67-66 — 133

Haydn Porteous 68-65 — 133

Darren Fichardt 66-67 — 133

George Coetzee 69-65 — 134

Dean Burmester 70-65 — 135

Adrien Saddier 67-68 — 135

Tiago Cruz 69-66 — 135

Louis De Jager 63-72 — 135

Jack Singh Brar 67-68 — 135

Jamie Donaldson 68-67 — 135

Tom Lewis 69-66 — 135

Also

Sihwan Kim 66-73 — 139

Lee Westwood 68-72 — 140

Missed Cut

John Catlin 68-74 — 142

Padraig Harrington 73-74 — 147

College: Women

The Landfall Tradition

At Wilmington, N.C.

Top teams: T1. Alabama 285; T1. Illinois 285; 3. Virginia 286.

Also

T8. Oklahoma State 292

Individual Leaderboard

1. Tunrada Piddon, UCF 68

T2. Sarah Willis, Penn State 69

T2.Riley Smyth, Virginia 69

T2. Priscilla Schmid, Indiana 69

T2. Angelica Moresco, Alabama 69

T2. Siyan Chen, Illinois 69

OSU golfers

T15. Han-Hsuan Yu 72

T15. Lianna Bailey 72

T29. Isabella Fierro 73

T49. Michelle Forsland 75

91. Hailey Jones 80

Soccer

MLS Playoffs

Conference Semifinals

Western Conference

Late Thursday

Los Angeles 5, LA Galaxy 3

Conference Championships

Tuesday

Seattle at Los Angeles, 9

Wednesday

Toronto at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

USL Playoffs

Play-In Round

Late Wednesday

Western Conference

Sacramento 2, New Mexico 1

Conference Quarterfinals

Saturday

Eastern Conference

Tampa Bay at Louisville, 6 p.m.

Birmingham at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

New York Red Bulls II at Indy, 6:30 p.m.

Charleston at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Western Conference

Orange County at Real Monarchs, 2 p.m.

Sacramento at Reno, 7:30 p.m.

Austin at Phoenix, 9:30 p.m.

El Paso at Fresno, 9:30 p.m.

College: Women

Neb.-Kearney 1, Northeastern St. 0

Summary

Oklahoma St. 3, Oklahoma 1

OU 0 1 — 1

OSU 2 1 — 3

Goals: Own goal; Gantzer (1), Dowell (5), Huddleston (3). Saves: Panas 2; Greenlee 4.

Softball

High school

DISTRICT 5A-3

All-District Teams

Co-Players of the year: Kennedy Cramer, Pryor; Madison Wheat, Coweta

Pitcher of the year: Olivia Cummings, Pryor

Offensive Player of the year: Korynn Tindel, Collinsville

Defensive Players of the year: Makayla Davis, Collinsville; Maddox Thomas, Claremore

Pitchers: Elizabeth Aman, Collinsville; Tarwn Robinson, Coweta; Alyssa Poorboy, Claremore

Catchers: Keitan Bell, Pryor; Rhilee Denton, Coweta

First Base: Mackenzie Crow, Collinsville

Second Base: Rhett Looney, Pryor

Shortstop: Jadyn Mins, Claremore

Third Base: Fallon Sexton, Collinsille

Outfield: Tewan Schornick, Claremore; Rachel Avadon, Bishop Kelley; Brooke Miller, Pryor

Utility: Lexi Patrick, Pryor; Cambrie Schlomann, Collinsville; Alexis Diggs, Edison; Vicky Leslie, Bishop Kelley; Julia Hoffman, Claremore; Kirbi Tiger, Coweta; Kayley Lott, cowetta.

Honorable Mention: Emily Rogers, Paiten Reavis, Rylee Vanaman, Claremore; Ashlyn Oswald, Bailey Cooper, Coweta; Kait Hodges, Madisson Burroughs, Pryor; Cora McDaniel, Aviel Beck, Jaci Palmer, Edison; Brooke Niver, Brooklyn Ellis, Bishop Kelley; Kenley Hardesty, Bailee Campbell, Mackenzie Robertson, Collinsville.

Tennis

College: Men

ITA Central Regionals

Friday at Norman

Singles: Round of 64

Ezequiel Santalla (TU) def. Daniel Martin (Minnesota), 6-0, 6-1

Orel Ovil (Wichita State) def. Tom Thelwall-Jones (TU) 6-2, 7-5

Victor Moreno Lozano (Nebraska) def. Juan Pablo Cenoz (TU), 7-6, 7-6

Kody Pearson (TU) def. Alex Richards (Wichita State), 7-5, 6-2

Stefan Hampe (TU) def. Joe Hoff (Creighton) 6-4, 5-7, 7-5

Nikita Snezhko (UI) vs. Dominik Kellovsky (OSU), walkover

Will Gleason (UN) def. Scott Hjelm (ORU), 6-1, 6-2

Jake Van Emburgh (OU) def. Abdoul Ouattara (UNO), 7-6(11), 6-2

Mason Beiler (OU) def. Nathan Reekie (UNO), 6-3,6-2

Emile Hudd (OSU) def. Matt Hulme (UNO) 3-6 6-4 7-5

Brady Draheim (OSU) def. Jason Kerst (UI) 6-2, 6-1

Stefan Milijevic (UM) def. Andre Russo (ORU) 6-1,6-2

Jochen Bertsch (OU) def. Rafael Serra (WSU) 6-0, 6-1

Mathieu Scaglia (OSU) def. Tom Kruse (UMKC) 3-6, 6-3 7-6(3)

Luke Hammond (OSU) def. Luka Jankovic (Drake) 7-5 7-5

Matt Rodriguez (OU) def. Joe Tyler (UI) 6-4, 6-2

Stefano Tsorotiotis (OU) def. Jose Diez (CU) 6-2 1-6 6-2

Elio Lago (WSU) def. Max Stewart (OU) 6-3, 6-4

Mark Mandlik (OU) def. Barnabas Koncz (ORU) 6-1,6-2

Marius Frosa (WSU) def. Eddy Leardini (ORU) 6-1, 6-2

Doubles: Round of 16

Jochen Bertsch/Matt Rodriguez (Oklahoma) def. Juan Pablo Cenoz/Kody Pearson (TU), 8-2

Daniel Siddall/Ezequiel Santalla (TU) def. Daniel Martin/Sebastian Vile (Minnesota), 8-4

Hammond/Hudd (OSU) def. Fragistas/Jankovic (Drake), 8-3

Allen/Ogilvy (UM) def. Stewart/Beiler (OU) 8-6

Snezhko/Clegg (UI) def. Van Emburgh/Mandlick (OU), 8-7(5)

Transactions

Baseball

American League

TORONTO BLUE JAYS: Announced the resignation of athletic trainer Nikki Huffman to pursue other opportunities.

Football

National Football League

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS: Placed DT Marcell Dareus on IR. Signed DT Akeem Spence.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS: Traded DL Michael Bennett to Dallas for a conditional 2021 seventh-round draft pick.

Volleyball

College

Tulsa d. Temple 29-27, 26-24, 27-25

Latest Line

MLB: World Series

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE

at WASHINGTON OFF Houston OFF

NBA

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG

at MILWAUKEE 10 (226½) Miami

at DETROIT OFF (OFF) Philadelphia

at NEW YORK OFF (OFF) Boston

Orlando 2 (219) at ATLANTA

Indiana 4½ (213½) at CLEVELAND

Toronto 3 (223) at CHICAGO

at HOUSTON 10½ (236) New Orleans

at SAN ANTONIO 12 (218) Washington

at UTAH OFF (OFF) Sacramento

LA Clippers 9 (229½) at PHOENIX

College Football

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY (O/U) UD

Memphis 8½ 10½ (59) at TULSA

at IOWA ST 7½ 10½ (63½) Okla.St

Oklahoma 20 24 (58½) at KANSAS ST

UCONN 8 10 (62) at UMASS

at PURDUE 9 9½ (57) Illinois

at ARMY 10 10 (54) San Jose St

at GEORGIA ST +1 1½ (67½) Troy

at CLEMSON 35 34½ (58½) Boston Coll.

at TOLEDO 4 3 (56½) E.Michigan

at TEXAS A&M 12 11 (50½) Mississippi St

UCF 10 11 (60) at TEMPLE

at W MICH. 25½ 28 (64½) Bowling Green

at NEBRASKA +1½ 2½ (53½) Indiana

at BUFFALO 4½ 2½ (47) Cent. Michigan

Iowa 8½ 8½ (37) at N’WESTERN

South Florida PK 2 (51½) at E.CAROLINA

at FLORIDA ST 10 10½ (59) Syracuse

Liberty 4½ 7½ (44) at RUTGERS

Southern Miss 12 10 (51) at RICE

at UTAH 17½ 20½ (37) California

at WYOMING 11½ 14 (43½) Nevada

at AIR FORCE 3 3½ (58½) Utah St

Hawaii 11½ 9½ (72) at N.MEXICO

at MARSHALL 5½ 5 (45) W Kentucky

at STANFORD +1 1½ (52) Arizona

at OREGON 14½ 14 (67) Washington St

at FRESNO ST 14 14½ (55½) Colorado St

Missouri 9 10 (44) at KENTUCKY

at N.CAROLINA 3½ 3½ (53) Duke

Penn St 6 5 (43½) at MICHIGAN ST

at KENT ST 2 2½ (56) Miami (Ohio)

App. St 24 27½ (52½) at S.ALABAMA

at GA.SOUTHRN 16½ 14 (55½) N.Mexico St

FIU 1 2 (58) at M.TENNESSEE

FAU 14 14 (50) at OLD DOMINION

at BALL ST 2½ 2½ (60) Ohio

at ALABAMA 34 31 (55½) Arkansas

South Carolina 4 4½ (47) at TENNESSEE

at MINNESOTA 15 16½ (58) Maryland

at NAVY 2½ 3½ (57) Tulane

Texas +1 1 (57) at TCU

at PITTSBURGH 3 5 (42) Miami

Virginia 2½ 3½ (51) at LOUISVILLE

at N ILLINOIS 24½ 22½ (43½) Akron

Texas Tech 5½ 4½ (65) at KANSAS

North Texas 5 4 (63½) at CHARLOTTE

at OHIO ST. 14½ 14½ (50½) Wisconsin

at ARK. ST 13½ 12½ (60½) Texas State

at LSU 10½ 10½ (60) Auburn

Louisiana Tech 19½ 20½ (51) at UTEP

Notre Dame +2 1 (50½) at MICHIGAN

Arizona St 2½ 3 (55½) at UCLA

San Diego St 9½ 13½ (45) at UNLV

NFL

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY (O/U) UD

at DETROIT 7 6½ (50) NY Giants

at TENNESSEE 2½ 2½ (46) Tampa Bay

at CHICAGO 6 4 (41) LA Chargers

Seattle 3½ 7 (52½) at ATLANTA

at JACKSONVILLE 5 6½ (40½) NY Jets

at BUFFALO 1 2 (42) Philadelphia

LA Rams 11½ 12½ (47½) Cincinnati

at NEW ORLEANS 10 10½ (47½) Arizona

at HOUSTON 6½ 7 (51½) Oakland

at SAN FRAN 6 5½ (42) Carolina

at INDIANAPOLIS 6½ 4½ (41½) Denver

at NEW ENGLAND 11½ 12 (45) Cleveland

Green Bay 1 4 (47½) at KC

Monday

at PITTSBURGH 15½ 14 (43½) Miami

Home team in CAPS

