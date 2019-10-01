FOOTBALL
National Football League
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 4 0 0 1.000 122 27
Buffalo 3 1 0 .750 76 63
N.Y. Jets 0 3 0 .000 33 70
Miami 0 4 0 .000 26 163
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 2 2 0 .500 78 78
Indianapolis 2 2 0 .500 94 102
Jacksonville 2 2 0 .500 84 84
Tennessee 2 2 0 .500 91 62
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Cleveland 2 2 0 .500 89 91
Baltimore 2 2 0 .500 135 100
Pittsburgh 1 3 0 .250 76 88
Cincinnati 0 4 0 .000 57 110
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 4 0 0 1.000 135 94
Oakland 2 2 0 .500 79 102
L.A. Chargers 2 2 0 .500 90 74
Denver 0 4 0 .000 70 93
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 3 1 0 .750 107 56
Philadelphia 2 2 0 .500 110 105
N.Y. Giants 2 2 0 .500 87 97
Washington 0 4 0 .000 66 118
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 3 1 0 .750 84 92
Tampa Bay 2 2 0 .500 123 117
Carolina 2 2 0 .500 95 80
Atlanta 1 3 0 .250 70 99
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 3 1 0 .750 85 69
Chicago 3 1 0 .750 66 45
Detroit 2 1 1 .625 97 95
Minnesota 2 2 0 .500 84 63
West
W L T Pct PF PA
San Francisco 3 0 0 1.000 96 54
Seattle 3 1 0 .750 103 89
L.A. Rams 3 1 0 .750 117 104
Arizona 0 3 1 .125 74 115
Sept. 26
Philadelphia 34, Green Bay 27
Sept. 29
L.A. Chargers 30, Miami 10
N.Y. Giants 24, Washington 3
Tennessee 24, Atlanta 10
Carolina 16, Houston 10
Cleveland 40, Baltimore 25
Oakland 31, Indianapolis 24
New England 16, Buffalo 10
Kansas City 34, Detroit 30
Seattle 27, Arizona 10
Chicago 16, Minnesota 6
Jacksonville 26, Denver 24
Tampa Bay 55, L.A. Rams 40
New Orleans 12, Dallas 10
Open: San Francisco, N.Y. Jets
Monday
Pittsburgh 27, Cincinnati 3
Thursday
L.A. Rams at Seattle, 7:20 p.m.
Sunday
Atlanta at Houston, noon
Minnesota at N.Y. Giants, noon
Baltimore at Pittsburgh, noon
Jacksonville at Carolina, noon
Buffalo at Tennessee, noon
Chicago vs Oakland at London, UK, noon
Tampa Bay at New Orleans, noon
New England at Washington, noon
Arizona at Cincinnati, noon
N.Y. Jets at Philadelphia, noon
Denver at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.
Green Bay at Dallas, 3:25 p.m.
Indianapolis at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Detroit, Miami
Oct. 7
Cleveland at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.
Steelers 27, Bengals 3
Cincinnati 3 0 0 0 — 3
Pittsburgh 0 10 14 3 — 27
First quarter
Cin: FG Bullock 28, 8:22.
Second quarter
Pit: Conner 21 pass from Rudolph (Boswell kick), 10:32.
Pit: FG Boswell 29, :58.
Third quarter
Pit: Samuels 2 run (Boswell kick), 10:36.
Pit: D.Johnson 43 pass from Rudolph (Boswell kick), 9:24.
Fourth quarter
Pit: FG Boswell 49, 5:51.
A: 57,959.
Cin Pit
First downs 16 20
Total Net Yards 175 326
Rushes-yards 19-73 25-66
Passing 102 260
Punt Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoff Returns 2-44 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-0
Comp-Att-Int 21-37-1 27-31-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 8-69 0-0
Punts 5-41.0 2-49.5
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 1-1
Penalties-Yards 8-60 4-37
Time of Possession 30:14 29:46
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing: Cincinnati, Mixon 15-62, Dalton 3-8, Bernard 1-3. Pittsburgh, Conner 10-42, Samuels 10-26, Snell 2-1, Rudolph 3-(minus 3).
Passing: Cincinnati, Dalton 21-37-1-171. Pittsburgh, Rudolph 24-28-0-229, Samuels 3-3-0-31.
Receiving: Cincinnati, Tate 4-50, Bernard 4-16, Mixon 4-1, Ross 3-36, Boyd 3-33, Eifert 2-27, Willis 1-8. Pittsburgh, Conner 8-83, Samuels 8-57, D.Johnson 6-77, Smith-Schuster 3-15, Vannett 2-28.
Missed field goals: None.
Basketball
WNBA Finals
(Best-of-5; x-if necessary)
Washington 1, Connecticut 0
Sunday: Washington 95, Connecticut 86
Tuesday: Connecticut at Washington, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6: Washington at Connecticut, 2:30 p.m.
x-Oct 8: Washington at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
x-Oct. 10: Connecticut at Washington, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
High school
SOFTBALL
High school: Fastpitch
GOLF
College: Men
Nike Collegiate
Team results
1. Oklahoma 270-267-286—823
4. Oklahoma State 276-282-282—840
OU individual results
1. Logan McAllister 65-67-70—202
3. Garett Reband 67-66-71—204
15. Quade Cummins 72-66-71—209
23. Thomas Johnson 67-72-74—213
36. Patrick Welch 71-68-76—215
OSU individual results
6. Aman Gupta 68-71-67—206
19. Austin Eckroat 71-70-70—211
23. Ferdinand Müller 69-73-71—213
23. Brian Stark 68-68-77—213
51. R.Neergaard-Petersen 71-74-74—219
Lewis Flyer Intercollegiate
Team results
4. Northeastern State 304-311—615
NSU individual results
9. Carlos Gomez 77-73—150
19. Casey Paul 76-77—153
24. Jax Johnson 74-81—155
57. Hunter Pennington 77-84—161
College: Women
Windy City Collegiate
Team results
9. Oklahoma State 292-292-293—877
OSU individual results
19. Isabella Fierro 74-70-73–217
29. Han-Hsuan Yu 69-73-77–219
40. Lianna Bailey 76-74-71–221
42. Hailey Jones 74-75-73–222
57. Emma Whitaker 75-75-76–226
Lewis Flyer Intercollegiate
Team results
1. Northeastern State 314-309—623
NSU individual results
2. Aitana Hernandez 80-73—153
2. Kaylee Petersen 77-76—153
4. Nina Lee 73-81—154
17. Kelly Swanson 84-79—163
75. Karlei Hemler 92-90—182
Local
FOREST RIDGE
Senior Shamble
1. Charlie Crouse, Tom Todd, Herb Bowman, Frank Rehbein, 138; 2. Ralph Fagin, Steve Coleman, Leland Slack, Jerry Mabry, 141; 3. Steve Gidley, Hardy Thomas, Don Tyler, 142; 4. Bob Meyers, DB Merril, James Howard, 144.
HERITAGE HILLS
Senior Scramble
1. Don Ward, Russ Meyer, Chuck Owens, Steve Kebert, 58; 2. Joe Chuck, Darrell Rupe, Stan Stanfield, Rodney Allred, 60; 3. Ralph Doolittle, Larry Moore, Bob Young, Bob Dorn, 63; 4. Mike Leone, Lonnie Chambers, Ron Martin, Bob Morrison, 65; 5. Kevin Anderson, Jim Goad, David Adair, Bong Cha, 66; 6. Pete Jensen, Alan Fretius, Mark Ketchenberg, Larry O’Mealy, 67.
PAGE BELCHER
2-Person Scramble
1. Janice Boerner and Judy Genzer; 2. Carolyn Smith and Christie Burroughs; 3. Marsha Cooper and Lee Ellen Thurman.
SAPULPA
Senior Scramble
1. Wayne Johnson, Bill Cruikshank, Bo Collier, Bob Hunt, 61; 2. Jim Ellis, Tom Henderson, Mark Nelson, Doyle Williams, 61; 3. Steve Carlile, Dean Wiehl, Paul Pearcy, Lloyd Skinner, 62; 4. Coy Stewart, Bud Musser, Jerry Bennett, Ed Horton, 64; 5. Ken Ingram, Lee Benest, Jerry Lewis, Keith Bacon, 64; 6. Doug Manning, Cap Hurlbutt, Van Robinson, Harold Umholtz, 64; 7. Johnny Baker, Dave Block, Ken Rentz, Earl Hall, Jay Orr, 65; 8. Joe Bennett, Craig Crowder, Rob Jones, Herman Henderson, 66; 9. Dean Cox, Joe Widener, Bob Henshaw, Bob Phillipe, 66; 10. Marc Dale, Mel Gilbertson, Jerry Reed, Leon Pritchard, 67.
SOUTHERN HILLS
WGA Fall Guest Day
1. Jill Johnson, Janet Miller, Kaye Pickering, and Christina Rody, 123; 2. Kitty Frame, Tammy Fairchild, Gayle Allen, and Susan Schelbar, 138; 2. Emily Brandt, Mary Harvey, Rebecca Davis, and Dana Hurley, 138; 2. Susie Willard, Linda Ballard, Ann Turner, and Robin Purdie, 138; 5. Mary Husband, Pam Goodeyon, Jennifer Palmer, and Rita Janssen, 139; 5. Connie Cope, Linda Hilsabeck, Leigh Ann Fore, and Susan Hall, 139; 7. Bonnie Chrisman, Diane Bays, Gail Reedy, and Suzanne Anderson, 143.
Hole-in-one
CHEROKEE HILLS: Mick Kuhn, No. 16, 138 yards, 9-iron.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
EASTERN W L T Pts GF GA
x-New York City FC 17 6 10 61 61 41
x-Atlanta 17 12 4 55 55 42
x-Philadelphia 16 10 7 55 57 48
x-D.C. United 13 10 10 49 42 38
x-New York 14 13 6 48 53 48
x-Toronto FC 12 10 11 47 56 52
x-New England 11 10 12 45 49 54
Chicago 9 12 12 39 50 45
Montreal 11 17 5 38 44 60
Columbus 10 15 8 38 39 46
Orlando City 9 14 10 37 42 47
Cincinnati 6 22 5 23 31 75
WESTERN W L T Pts GF GA
y-Los Angeles FC 20 4 9 69 82 36
x-Minnesota United 15 10 8 53 52 42
x-Seattle 15 10 8 53 51 49
x-LA Galaxy 16 14 3 51 56 55
x-Real Salt Lake 15 13 5 50 45 41
Portland 13 13 7 46 49 48
FC Dallas 12 12 9 45 48 46
San Jose 13 15 5 44 51 52
Colorado 12 15 6 42 57 60
Sporting Kansas City 10 15 8 38 49 61
Houston 11 18 4 37 45 57
Vancouver 8 15 10 34 37 58
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Sept. 29
Toronto FC 2, Chicago 2, tie
Orlando City 1, Cincinnati 1, tie
Columbus 2, Philadelphia 0
Atlanta 1, Montreal 1, tie
New England 2, New York City FC 0
D.C. United 0, New York 0, tie
Colorado 3, FC Dallas 0
Vancouver 4, LA Galaxy 3
Los Angeles FC 1, Minnesota 1, tie
Real Salt Lake 2, Houston 1
Seattle 1, San Jose 0
Portland 2, Sporting Kansas City 2, tie
Oct. 6
New England at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Cincinnati at D.C. United, 3 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas, 3 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Houston, 3 p.m.
Colorado at Los Angeles FC, 3 p.m.
New York at Montreal, 3 p.m.
Chicago at Orlando City, 3 p.m.
New York City FC at Philadelphia, 3 p.m.
San Jose at Portland, 3 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 3 p.m.
Columbus at Toronto FC, 3 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Vancouver, 3 p.m.
USL Championship
Eastern W L T Pts GF GA
Nashville 17 7 7 58 52 25
Pittsburgh 16 4 10 58 53 28
Tampa Bay 16 6 9 57 59 28
New York Red Bulls II 17 8 6 57 70 40
Indy 17 8 5 56 42 26
Louisville 14 7 9 51 46 35
North Carolina 14 9 8 50 54 35
Ottawa 12 9 9 45 45 38
Saint Louis 11 10 9 42 37 34
Charleston 9 9 12 39 36 41
Birmingham 11 13 6 39 33 45
Memphis 9 14 7 34 35 43
Atlanta 2 8 16 7 31 39 71
Bethlehem Steel 8 16 6 30 44 65
Charlotte 6 14 11 29 35 50
Loudoun 7 16 6 27 43 56
Swope Park Rangers 6 17 7 25 39 66
Hartford 6 21 4 22 41 77
Western W L T Pts GF GA
Phoenix 22 3 6 72 80 30
Fresno 16 6 8 56 54 34
Reno 16 10 5 53 67 51
Real Monarchs 13 10 7 46 62 50
Austin 13 11 7 46 49 46
Orange County 12 9 9 45 47 39
Sacramento 13 12 5 44 43 33
LA Galaxy II 11 9 10 43 53 56
El Paso 11 9 9 42 35 31
San Antonio 11 12 8 41 54 48
New Mexico 10 9 11 41 54 53
Portland II 10 12 8 38 57 56
OKC Energy 9 11 11 38 44 51
Las Vegas 10 13 8 38 42 50
Rio Grande Valley 9 15 7 34 45 56
Tulsa 7 14 10 31 41 62
Colorado Springs 6 20 5 23 27 61
Tacoma 5 19 6 21 32 79
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Monday
Swope Park Rangers 3, Birmingham 1
Tuesday
Pittsburgh at Loudoun, late
Wednesday
Indy at Ottawa, 6 p.m.
Fresno at El Paso, 8 p.m.
LA Galaxy II at Sacramento, 9:30 p.m.
Friday
Tampa Bay at Loudoun, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday
Austin at Real Monarchs, 2 p.m.
Swope Park Rangers at Hartford, 6 p.m.
Memphis at Indy, 6 p.m.
New York Red Bulls II at North Carolina, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
LA Galaxy II at Colorado, 7 p.m.
Charleston at Birmingham, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Tulsa, 7 p.m.
Louisville at Saint Louis, 7:30 p.m.
El Paso at Reno, 8 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at New Mexico, 8:30 p.m.
OKC Energy at Orange County, 9 p.m.
Phoenix at Portland, 9 p.m.
Tacoma at Fresno, 9:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Las Vegas, 9:30 p.m.
Sunday
Charlotte at Bethlehem Steel, 6 p.m.
Oct. 8
Saint Louis at Loudoun, 6:30 p.m.
Louisville at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Swope Park Rangers, 7 p.m.
Oct. 9
Bethlehem Steel at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Orange County at Real Monarchs, 8 p.m.
Oct. 10
Austin at El Paso, 8 p.m.
Oct. 11
San Antonio at Portland, 9 p.m.
Oct. 12
Bethlehem Steel at Ottawa, 1 p.m.
Swope Park Rangers at Louisville, 6 p.m.
Indy at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Memphis, 7 p.m.
North Carolina at Nashville, 7 p.m.
New Mexico at Tulsa, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Saint Louis, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Tacoma, 9 p.m.
LA Galaxy II at Fresno, 9:30 p.m.
Reno at Las Vegas, 9:30 p.m.
Real Monarchs at Phoenix, 9:30 p.m.
Orange County at Sacramento, 9:30 p.m.
BOWLING
Local
MEN 300
Broken Arrow: Mark Ward 300, Russell Huffman 300.
Coffee Creek: Eric Collier 300.
MEN 700
Broken Arrow: Mark Ward 783, Stan Waszak 717, Ed Johnston 706, Kenny Pearson 746, Kyle Martinez 728, David McCulley 770, Kenny Pearson 718, Park Powell 728, Jesse Shoemaker 742, Tom Suess 727, Eric Collier 716, Aaron Hearn 701, Jared Hoover 747, Russell Huffman 771-741, Chris Lucas 734, Kevin Crowley 761, Austin Funderburgh 704, Chris Hinnen 749, Myles Jaeschke 718, Ben McDannald 708, John Booth 774.
Coffee Creek: Eric Collier 771, Josh Eastom 755, Rodney Zweiacher 745, Marvin Bryant 720, Mark Ward 712, Jared Hoover 707, Stephen Williams 728, Lance Slack 705.
Sahoma: Jake Sutterfield 701, Travis Mathews 701.
Sheridan: John Ritter 787, Thomas Patterson 768, Ron Phillips 743, Austin Zabienski 740-742, Jeff McCratic 739, Russell Huffman 720, Justin Barrett 712, Kelly Willson 705, Dustin Hearn 731, Mark Ward 723, Ron Phillips 711, Jared Hoover 706.
WOMEN 600
Broken Arrow: Nikki McCoy 684, Lisa Johnson 634, Pam Marshall 612, Peggy Reed 622.
Coffee Creek: Lora Salmon 658, Andrea Brown 655, Apryl Sneed 655.
Sahoma: Debbie Mathews 641.
Sheridan: Apryl Sneed 680, Nikki McCoy 653, Shara Doctor 601.
SENIOR
Broken Arrow: Mike Baskett 691, Doug Barr 593, Frank Coleman 676, Wendell Davis 585, Fran Deken 544, Darin DeSelm 656, Tom Elmore 581, Fred Engquist 576, Charlie Johnson 628, Gary Johnson 550, Nancy Johnson 537, Harry Sanders 649-566, Bob Temme 593-588, Anthoine Washington 632, Pam Washington 555-519, Carol Zilmer 505-505, Clay Caruth 594, Tom Elmore 576, Mark Funderburk 578, David Guida 629, Bob McElhattan 610, Garry Melton 556, Peggy 582, Sam Thompson 584, Rick Wallace 585, Stan Waszak 584.
Sahoma: Harry Sanders 622-580, Danny Lyons 613-605, Doug Richmond 611, Steve Trotter 594-566, Ed Miller 577-563, Ray Marler 575, David Segraves 586, Joe Palmer 573, Howard King 572, Ken Gibson 570, Don Seanard 566, Mike Burkdull 561, Dick Swinheard 578, Hershel Thompson 566, Ron Muly 559, Tom Hallford 554, Paul Bock 553, Rita Wilson 572, Lana Greenfield 500.
Sheridan: Pat Stinnett 787, David Segraves 661, Les Harris 641, Gary Monnin 627, Mark Funderburk 617, Darrell Williams 598, Rodger Conger 588, David Doyle 584, Tracy Patterson 583, Jerry Hunter 583, Patty Boucher 526, Donna Shelpard 506.
YOUTH
Broken Arrow: Kaiden Booth 638, Hailey Pearson 548, Casen Stickler 546, Graesyn Hoss 525, Amber Wolfe 520, Ian Daniels 511, Christian Hale 527, Gabe Snyder 536.
Sahoma: Zach Hathaway 572, Eli Whitehead 521..
latest Line
Major League Baseball
Thursday
National League
Atlanta -128 St.Louis +118
American League
OAKLAND -131 Tampa Bay +121
National Hockey League
TORONTO -275 Ottawa +245
ST. LOUIS -147 Washington +137
EDMONTON -130 Vancouver +120
VEGAS -170 San Jose +158
College football
Thursday
Georgia Southern 9½ (45½) S. ALABAMA
Temple 11½ (49) EAST CAROLINA
Friday
UCF 4 (60) CINCINNATI
SAN JOSE ST 6½ (64) New Mexico
Saturday
Oklahoma St 10 (63½) TEXAS TECH
SMU 11½ (63) Tulsa
Oklahoma 33½ (67) KANSAS
South Florida 10½ (52) UCONN
LOUISVILLE 6½ (61) Boston College
North Carolina 10 (48½) GA TECH
Texas 11 (60) WEST VIRGINIA
PENN ST 28 (55½) Purdue
N ILLINOIS 5 (55) Ball St
Tulane 3 (45) ARMY
DUKE 4 (48½) Pittsburgh
KANSAS ST 2 (51) Baylor
Maryland 13½ (54) RUTGERS
WISCONSIN 37 (57½) Kent St
E. Michigan 6½ (53½) CENT. MICH.
MIAMI 13½ (47) Virginia Tech
MISSOURI 24 (66½) Troy
Liberty 6 (60) NEW MEX. ST
COLORADO 4 (63½) Arizona
San Diego St 7½ (51½) COLO. ST
UCLA 5½ (66½) Oregon St
OREGON 17½ (46) California
Washington 16½ (52) STANFORD
MICHIGAN 3½ (47) Iowa
MINNESOTA 14 (60) Illinois
UAB 9½ (42½) Rice
NEBRASKA 7½ (50) Northwestern
Georgia 25 (51½) TENNESSEE
Air Force 3½ (44½) NAVY
TOLEDO 1 (68½) W. Michigan
Ohio 3½ (54½) BUFFALO
IOWA ST 3½ (45) TCU
MISSISSIPPI 7 (61) Vanderbilt
Marshall 4 (56) MIDDLE TENN.
NOTRE DAME 45½ (60½) Bowling Green
Arkansas St 7½ (72½) GEORGIA ST
W Kentucky 3½ (45) OLD DOMINION
Auburn 3 (47½) FLORIDA
FIU 26½ (66½) UMass
Memphis 14½ (64) LA-MONROE
OHIO STATE 19½ (49½) Michigan St
LSU 28 (72½) Utah St
UTEP 2 (45½) UTSA
Boise St 22½ (55½) UNLV
NFL
Thursday
SEATTLE 1½ (49½) LA Rams
Sunday
Baltimore 3½ (44½) PITTSBURGH
Chicago 5 (40½) Oakland
CINCINNATI 3½ (47½) Arizona
CAROLINA 3½ (41) Jacksonville
Minnesota 5½ (45) NY GIANTS
New England 15 (43½) WASHINGTON
PHILADELPHIA 13½ (43½) NY Jets
NEW ORLEANS 3 (47) Tampa Bay
HOUSTON 5 (49) Atlanta
TENNESSEE 3 (38½) Buffalo
LA CHARGERS 6½ (44½) Denver
DALLAS 3½ (46) Green Bay
KANSAS CITY 11 (56) Indianapolis
Monday
SAN FRANCISCO 3½ (46½) Cleveland
Home team in CAPS