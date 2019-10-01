FOOTBALL

National Football League

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

New England 4 0 0 1.000 122 27

Buffalo 3 1 0 .750 76 63

N.Y. Jets 0 3 0 .000 33 70

Miami 0 4 0 .000 26 163

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Houston 2 2 0 .500 78 78

Indianapolis 2 2 0 .500 94 102

Jacksonville 2 2 0 .500 84 84

Tennessee 2 2 0 .500 91 62

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Cleveland 2 2 0 .500 89 91

Baltimore 2 2 0 .500 135 100

Pittsburgh 1 3 0 .250 76 88

Cincinnati 0 4 0 .000 57 110

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 4 0 0 1.000 135 94

Oakland 2 2 0 .500 79 102

L.A. Chargers 2 2 0 .500 90 74

Denver 0 4 0 .000 70 93

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Dallas 3 1 0 .750 107 56

Philadelphia 2 2 0 .500 110 105

N.Y. Giants 2 2 0 .500 87 97

Washington 0 4 0 .000 66 118

South

W L T Pct PF PA

New Orleans 3 1 0 .750 84 92

Tampa Bay 2 2 0 .500 123 117

Carolina 2 2 0 .500 95 80

Atlanta 1 3 0 .250 70 99

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 3 1 0 .750 85 69

Chicago 3 1 0 .750 66 45

Detroit 2 1 1 .625 97 95

Minnesota 2 2 0 .500 84 63

West

W L T Pct PF PA

San Francisco 3 0 0 1.000 96 54

Seattle 3 1 0 .750 103 89

L.A. Rams 3 1 0 .750 117 104

Arizona 0 3 1 .125 74 115

Sept. 26

Philadelphia 34, Green Bay 27

Sept. 29

L.A. Chargers 30, Miami 10

N.Y. Giants 24, Washington 3

Tennessee 24, Atlanta 10

Carolina 16, Houston 10

Cleveland 40, Baltimore 25

Oakland 31, Indianapolis 24

New England 16, Buffalo 10

Kansas City 34, Detroit 30

Seattle 27, Arizona 10

Chicago 16, Minnesota 6

Jacksonville 26, Denver 24

Tampa Bay 55, L.A. Rams 40

New Orleans 12, Dallas 10

Open: San Francisco, N.Y. Jets

Monday

Pittsburgh 27, Cincinnati 3

Thursday

L.A. Rams at Seattle, 7:20 p.m.

Sunday

Atlanta at Houston, noon

Minnesota at N.Y. Giants, noon

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, noon

Jacksonville at Carolina, noon

Buffalo at Tennessee, noon

Chicago vs Oakland at London, UK, noon

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, noon

New England at Washington, noon

Arizona at Cincinnati, noon

N.Y. Jets at Philadelphia, noon

Denver at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.

Green Bay at Dallas, 3:25 p.m.

Indianapolis at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Detroit, Miami

Oct. 7

Cleveland at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

Steelers 27, Bengals 3

Cincinnati 3 0 0 0 — 3

Pittsburgh 0 10 14 3 — 27

First quarter

Cin: FG Bullock 28, 8:22.

Second quarter

Pit: Conner 21 pass from Rudolph (Boswell kick), 10:32.

Pit: FG Boswell 29, :58.

Third quarter

Pit: Samuels 2 run (Boswell kick), 10:36.

Pit: D.Johnson 43 pass from Rudolph (Boswell kick), 9:24.

Fourth quarter

Pit: FG Boswell 49, 5:51.

A: 57,959.

Cin Pit

First downs 16 20

Total Net Yards 175 326

Rushes-yards 19-73 25-66

Passing 102 260

Punt Returns 0-0 0-0

Kickoff Returns 2-44 0-0

Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-0

Comp-Att-Int 21-37-1 27-31-0

Sacked-Yards Lost 8-69 0-0

Punts 5-41.0 2-49.5

Fumbles-Lost 2-1 1-1

Penalties-Yards 8-60 4-37

Time of Possession 30:14 29:46

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing: Cincinnati, Mixon 15-62, Dalton 3-8, Bernard 1-3. Pittsburgh, Conner 10-42, Samuels 10-26, Snell 2-1, Rudolph 3-(minus 3).

Passing: Cincinnati, Dalton 21-37-1-171. Pittsburgh, Rudolph 24-28-0-229, Samuels 3-3-0-31.

Receiving: Cincinnati, Tate 4-50, Bernard 4-16, Mixon 4-1, Ross 3-36, Boyd 3-33, Eifert 2-27, Willis 1-8. Pittsburgh, Conner 8-83, Samuels 8-57, D.Johnson 6-77, Smith-Schuster 3-15, Vannett 2-28.

Missed field goals: None.

Basketball

WNBA Finals

(Best-of-5; x-if necessary)

Washington 1, Connecticut 0

Sunday: Washington 95, Connecticut 86

Tuesday: Connecticut at Washington, 7 p.m.

Oct. 6: Washington at Connecticut, 2:30 p.m.

x-Oct 8: Washington at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

x-Oct. 10: Connecticut at Washington, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

High school

SOFTBALL

High school: Fastpitch

GOLF

College: Men

Nike Collegiate

Team results

1. Oklahoma 270-267-286—823

4. Oklahoma State 276-282-282—840

OU individual results

1. Logan McAllister 65-67-70—202

3. Garett Reband 67-66-71—204

15. Quade Cummins 72-66-71—209

23. Thomas Johnson 67-72-74—213

36. Patrick Welch 71-68-76—215

OSU individual results

6. Aman Gupta 68-71-67—206

19. Austin Eckroat 71-70-70—211

23. Ferdinand Müller 69-73-71—213

23. Brian Stark 68-68-77—213

51. R.Neergaard-Petersen 71-74-74—219

Lewis Flyer Intercollegiate

Team results

4. Northeastern State 304-311—615

NSU individual results

9. Carlos Gomez 77-73—150

19. Casey Paul 76-77—153

24. Jax Johnson 74-81—155

57. Hunter Pennington 77-84—161

College: Women

Windy City Collegiate

Team results

9. Oklahoma State 292-292-293—877

OSU individual results

19. Isabella Fierro 74-70-73–217

29. Han-Hsuan Yu 69-73-77–219

40. Lianna Bailey 76-74-71–221

42. Hailey Jones 74-75-73–222

57. Emma Whitaker 75-75-76–226

Lewis Flyer Intercollegiate

Team results

1. Northeastern State 314-309—623

NSU individual results

2. Aitana Hernandez 80-73—153

2. Kaylee Petersen 77-76—153

4. Nina Lee 73-81—154

17. Kelly Swanson 84-79—163

75. Karlei Hemler 92-90—182

Local

FOREST RIDGE

Senior Shamble

1. Charlie Crouse, Tom Todd, Herb Bowman, Frank Rehbein, 138; 2. Ralph Fagin, Steve Coleman, Leland Slack, Jerry Mabry, 141; 3. Steve Gidley, Hardy Thomas, Don Tyler, 142; 4. Bob Meyers, DB Merril, James Howard, 144.

HERITAGE HILLS

Senior Scramble

1. Don Ward, Russ Meyer, Chuck Owens, Steve Kebert, 58; 2. Joe Chuck, Darrell Rupe, Stan Stanfield, Rodney Allred, 60; 3. Ralph Doolittle, Larry Moore, Bob Young, Bob Dorn, 63; 4. Mike Leone, Lonnie Chambers, Ron Martin, Bob Morrison, 65; 5. Kevin Anderson, Jim Goad, David Adair, Bong Cha, 66; 6. Pete Jensen, Alan Fretius, Mark Ketchenberg, Larry O’Mealy, 67.

PAGE BELCHER

2-Person Scramble

1. Janice Boerner and Judy Genzer; 2. Carolyn Smith and Christie Burroughs; 3. Marsha Cooper and Lee Ellen Thurman.

SAPULPA

Senior Scramble

1. Wayne Johnson, Bill Cruikshank, Bo Collier, Bob Hunt, 61; 2. Jim Ellis, Tom Henderson, Mark Nelson, Doyle Williams, 61; 3. Steve Carlile, Dean Wiehl, Paul Pearcy, Lloyd Skinner, 62; 4. Coy Stewart, Bud Musser, Jerry Bennett, Ed Horton, 64; 5. Ken Ingram, Lee Benest, Jerry Lewis, Keith Bacon, 64; 6. Doug Manning, Cap Hurlbutt, Van Robinson, Harold Umholtz, 64; 7. Johnny Baker, Dave Block, Ken Rentz, Earl Hall, Jay Orr, 65; 8. Joe Bennett, Craig Crowder, Rob Jones, Herman Henderson, 66; 9. Dean Cox, Joe Widener, Bob Henshaw, Bob Phillipe, 66; 10. Marc Dale, Mel Gilbertson, Jerry Reed, Leon Pritchard, 67.

SOUTHERN HILLS

WGA Fall Guest Day

1. Jill Johnson, Janet Miller, Kaye Pickering, and Christina Rody, 123; 2. Kitty Frame, Tammy Fairchild, Gayle Allen, and Susan Schelbar, 138; 2. Emily Brandt, Mary Harvey, Rebecca Davis, and Dana Hurley, 138; 2. Susie Willard, Linda Ballard, Ann Turner, and Robin Purdie, 138; 5. Mary Husband, Pam Goodeyon, Jennifer Palmer, and Rita Janssen, 139; 5. Connie Cope, Linda Hilsabeck, Leigh Ann Fore, and Susan Hall, 139; 7. Bonnie Chrisman, Diane Bays, Gail Reedy, and Suzanne Anderson, 143.

Hole-in-one

CHEROKEE HILLS: Mick Kuhn, No. 16, 138 yards, 9-iron.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

EASTERN W L T Pts GF GA

x-New York City FC 17 6 10 61 61 41

x-Atlanta 17 12 4 55 55 42

x-Philadelphia 16 10 7 55 57 48

x-D.C. United 13 10 10 49 42 38

x-New York 14 13 6 48 53 48

x-Toronto FC 12 10 11 47 56 52

x-New England 11 10 12 45 49 54

Chicago 9 12 12 39 50 45

Montreal 11 17 5 38 44 60

Columbus 10 15 8 38 39 46

Orlando City 9 14 10 37 42 47

Cincinnati 6 22 5 23 31 75

WESTERN W L T Pts GF GA

y-Los Angeles FC 20 4 9 69 82 36

x-Minnesota United 15 10 8 53 52 42

x-Seattle 15 10 8 53 51 49

x-LA Galaxy 16 14 3 51 56 55

x-Real Salt Lake 15 13 5 50 45 41

Portland 13 13 7 46 49 48

FC Dallas 12 12 9 45 48 46

San Jose 13 15 5 44 51 52

Colorado 12 15 6 42 57 60

Sporting Kansas City 10 15 8 38 49 61

Houston 11 18 4 37 45 57

Vancouver 8 15 10 34 37 58

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Sept. 29

Toronto FC 2, Chicago 2, tie

Orlando City 1, Cincinnati 1, tie

Columbus 2, Philadelphia 0

Atlanta 1, Montreal 1, tie

New England 2, New York City FC 0

D.C. United 0, New York 0, tie

Colorado 3, FC Dallas 0

Vancouver 4, LA Galaxy 3

Los Angeles FC 1, Minnesota 1, tie

Real Salt Lake 2, Houston 1

Seattle 1, San Jose 0

Portland 2, Sporting Kansas City 2, tie

Oct. 6

New England at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Cincinnati at D.C. United, 3 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas, 3 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Houston, 3 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles FC, 3 p.m.

New York at Montreal, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Orlando City, 3 p.m.

New York City FC at Philadelphia, 3 p.m.

San Jose at Portland, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 3 p.m.

Columbus at Toronto FC, 3 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Vancouver, 3 p.m.

USL Championship

Eastern W L T Pts GF GA

Nashville 17 7 7 58 52 25

Pittsburgh 16 4 10 58 53 28

Tampa Bay 16 6 9 57 59 28

New York Red Bulls II 17 8 6 57 70 40

Indy 17 8 5 56 42 26

Louisville 14 7 9 51 46 35

North Carolina 14 9 8 50 54 35

Ottawa 12 9 9 45 45 38

Saint Louis 11 10 9 42 37 34

Charleston 9 9 12 39 36 41

Birmingham 11 13 6 39 33 45

Memphis 9 14 7 34 35 43

Atlanta 2 8 16 7 31 39 71

Bethlehem Steel 8 16 6 30 44 65

Charlotte 6 14 11 29 35 50

Loudoun 7 16 6 27 43 56

Swope Park Rangers 6 17 7 25 39 66

Hartford 6 21 4 22 41 77

Western W L T Pts GF GA

Phoenix 22 3 6 72 80 30

Fresno 16 6 8 56 54 34

Reno 16 10 5 53 67 51

Real Monarchs 13 10 7 46 62 50

Austin 13 11 7 46 49 46

Orange County 12 9 9 45 47 39

Sacramento 13 12 5 44 43 33

LA Galaxy II 11 9 10 43 53 56

El Paso 11 9 9 42 35 31

San Antonio 11 12 8 41 54 48

New Mexico 10 9 11 41 54 53

Portland II 10 12 8 38 57 56

OKC Energy 9 11 11 38 44 51

Las Vegas 10 13 8 38 42 50

Rio Grande Valley 9 15 7 34 45 56

Tulsa 7 14 10 31 41 62

Colorado Springs 6 20 5 23 27 61

Tacoma 5 19 6 21 32 79

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Monday

Swope Park Rangers 3, Birmingham 1

Tuesday

Pittsburgh at Loudoun, late

Wednesday

Indy at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Fresno at El Paso, 8 p.m.

LA Galaxy II at Sacramento, 9:30 p.m.

Friday

Tampa Bay at Loudoun, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday

Austin at Real Monarchs, 2 p.m.

Swope Park Rangers at Hartford, 6 p.m.

Memphis at Indy, 6 p.m.

New York Red Bulls II at North Carolina, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

LA Galaxy II at Colorado, 7 p.m.

Charleston at Birmingham, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Tulsa, 7 p.m.

Louisville at Saint Louis, 7:30 p.m.

El Paso at Reno, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at New Mexico, 8:30 p.m.

OKC Energy at Orange County, 9 p.m.

Phoenix at Portland, 9 p.m.

Tacoma at Fresno, 9:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Las Vegas, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday

Charlotte at Bethlehem Steel, 6 p.m.

Oct. 8

Saint Louis at Loudoun, 6:30 p.m.

Louisville at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Swope Park Rangers, 7 p.m.

Oct. 9

Bethlehem Steel at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Orange County at Real Monarchs, 8 p.m.

Oct. 10

Austin at El Paso, 8 p.m.

Oct. 11

San Antonio at Portland, 9 p.m.

Oct. 12

Bethlehem Steel at Ottawa, 1 p.m.

Swope Park Rangers at Louisville, 6 p.m.

Indy at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Memphis, 7 p.m.

North Carolina at Nashville, 7 p.m.

New Mexico at Tulsa, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Saint Louis, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Tacoma, 9 p.m.

LA Galaxy II at Fresno, 9:30 p.m.

Reno at Las Vegas, 9:30 p.m.

Real Monarchs at Phoenix, 9:30 p.m.

Orange County at Sacramento, 9:30 p.m.

BOWLING

Local

MEN 300

Broken Arrow: Mark Ward 300, Russell Huffman 300.

Coffee Creek: Eric Collier 300.

MEN 700

Broken Arrow: Mark Ward 783, Stan Waszak 717, Ed Johnston 706, Kenny Pearson 746, Kyle Martinez 728, David McCulley 770, Kenny Pearson 718, Park Powell 728, Jesse Shoemaker 742, Tom Suess 727, Eric Collier 716, Aaron Hearn 701, Jared Hoover 747, Russell Huffman 771-741, Chris Lucas 734, Kevin Crowley 761, Austin Funderburgh 704, Chris Hinnen 749, Myles Jaeschke 718, Ben McDannald 708, John Booth 774.

Coffee Creek: Eric Collier 771, Josh Eastom 755, Rodney Zweiacher 745, Marvin Bryant 720, Mark Ward 712, Jared Hoover 707, Stephen Williams 728, Lance Slack 705.

Sahoma: Jake Sutterfield 701, Travis Mathews 701.

Sheridan: John Ritter 787, Thomas Patterson 768, Ron Phillips 743, Austin Zabienski 740-742, Jeff McCratic 739, Russell Huffman 720, Justin Barrett 712, Kelly Willson 705, Dustin Hearn 731, Mark Ward 723, Ron Phillips 711, Jared Hoover 706.

WOMEN 600

Broken Arrow: Nikki McCoy 684, Lisa Johnson 634, Pam Marshall 612, Peggy Reed 622.

Coffee Creek: Lora Salmon 658, Andrea Brown 655, Apryl Sneed 655.

Sahoma: Debbie Mathews 641.

Sheridan: Apryl Sneed 680, Nikki McCoy 653, Shara Doctor 601.

SENIOR

Broken Arrow: Mike Baskett 691, Doug Barr 593, Frank Coleman 676, Wendell Davis 585, Fran Deken 544, Darin DeSelm 656, Tom Elmore 581, Fred Engquist 576, Charlie Johnson 628, Gary Johnson 550, Nancy Johnson 537, Harry Sanders 649-566, Bob Temme 593-588, Anthoine Washington 632, Pam Washington 555-519, Carol Zilmer 505-505, Clay Caruth 594, Tom Elmore 576, Mark Funderburk 578, David Guida 629, Bob McElhattan 610, Garry Melton 556, Peggy 582, Sam Thompson 584, Rick Wallace 585, Stan Waszak 584.

Sahoma: Harry Sanders 622-580, Danny Lyons 613-605, Doug Richmond 611, Steve Trotter 594-566, Ed Miller 577-563, Ray Marler 575, David Segraves 586, Joe Palmer 573, Howard King 572, Ken Gibson 570, Don Seanard 566, Mike Burkdull 561, Dick Swinheard 578, Hershel Thompson 566, Ron Muly 559, Tom Hallford 554, Paul Bock 553, Rita Wilson 572, Lana Greenfield 500.

Sheridan: Pat Stinnett 787, David Segraves 661, Les Harris 641, Gary Monnin 627, Mark Funderburk 617, Darrell Williams 598, Rodger Conger 588, David Doyle 584, Tracy Patterson 583, Jerry Hunter 583, Patty Boucher 526, Donna Shelpard 506.

YOUTH

Broken Arrow: Kaiden Booth 638, Hailey Pearson 548, Casen Stickler 546, Graesyn Hoss 525, Amber Wolfe 520, Ian Daniels 511, Christian Hale 527, Gabe Snyder 536.

Sahoma: Zach Hathaway 572, Eli Whitehead 521..

latest Line

Major League Baseball

Thursday

National League

Atlanta -128 St.Louis +118

American League

OAKLAND -131 Tampa Bay +121

National Hockey League

TORONTO -275 Ottawa +245

ST. LOUIS -147 Washington +137

EDMONTON -130 Vancouver +120

VEGAS -170 San Jose +158

College football

Thursday

Georgia Southern 9½ (45½) S. ALABAMA

Temple 11½ (49) EAST CAROLINA

Friday

UCF 4 (60) CINCINNATI

SAN JOSE ST 6½ (64) New Mexico

Saturday

Oklahoma St 10 (63½) TEXAS TECH

SMU 11½ (63) Tulsa

Oklahoma 33½ (67) KANSAS

South Florida 10½ (52) UCONN

LOUISVILLE 6½ (61) Boston College

North Carolina 10 (48½) GA TECH

Texas 11 (60) WEST VIRGINIA

PENN ST 28 (55½) Purdue

N ILLINOIS 5 (55) Ball St

Tulane 3 (45) ARMY

DUKE 4 (48½) Pittsburgh

KANSAS ST 2 (51) Baylor

Maryland 13½ (54) RUTGERS

WISCONSIN 37 (57½) Kent St

E. Michigan 6½ (53½) CENT. MICH.

MIAMI 13½ (47) Virginia Tech

MISSOURI 24 (66½) Troy

Liberty 6 (60) NEW MEX. ST

COLORADO 4 (63½) Arizona

San Diego St 7½ (51½) COLO. ST

UCLA 5½ (66½) Oregon St

OREGON 17½ (46) California

Washington 16½ (52) STANFORD

MICHIGAN 3½ (47) Iowa

MINNESOTA 14 (60) Illinois

UAB 9½ (42½) Rice

NEBRASKA 7½ (50) Northwestern

Georgia 25 (51½) TENNESSEE

Air Force 3½ (44½) NAVY

TOLEDO 1 (68½) W. Michigan

Ohio 3½ (54½) BUFFALO

IOWA ST 3½ (45) TCU

MISSISSIPPI 7 (61) Vanderbilt

Marshall 4 (56) MIDDLE TENN.

NOTRE DAME 45½ (60½) Bowling Green

Arkansas St 7½ (72½) GEORGIA ST

W Kentucky 3½ (45) OLD DOMINION

Auburn 3 (47½) FLORIDA

FIU 26½ (66½) UMass

Memphis 14½ (64) LA-MONROE

OHIO STATE 19½ (49½) Michigan St

LSU 28 (72½) Utah St

UTEP 2 (45½) UTSA

Boise St 22½ (55½) UNLV

NFL

Thursday

SEATTLE 1½ (49½) LA Rams

Sunday

Baltimore 3½ (44½) PITTSBURGH

Chicago 5 (40½) Oakland

CINCINNATI 3½ (47½) Arizona

CAROLINA 3½ (41) Jacksonville

Minnesota 5½ (45) NY GIANTS

New England 15 (43½) WASHINGTON

PHILADELPHIA 13½ (43½) NY Jets

NEW ORLEANS 3 (47) Tampa Bay

HOUSTON 5 (49) Atlanta

TENNESSEE 3 (38½) Buffalo

LA CHARGERS 6½ (44½) Denver

DALLAS 3½ (46) Green Bay

KANSAS CITY 11 (56) Indianapolis

Monday

SAN FRANCISCO 3½ (46½) Cleveland

Home team in CAPS

Tags