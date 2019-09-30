BOWLING
Local
MEN 300
Broken Arrow: Mark Ward 300, Russell Huffman 300
Coffee Creek: Eric Collier 300
MEN 700
Broken Arrow: Mark Ward 783, Stan Waszak 717, Ed Johnston 706, Kenny Pearson 746, Kyle Martinez 728, David McCulley 770, Kenny Pearson 718, Park Powell 728, Jesse Shoemaker 742, Tom Suess 727, Eric Collier 716, Aaron Hearn 701, Jared Hoover 747, Russell Huffman 771-741, Chris Lucas 734, Kevin Crowley 761, Austin Funderburgh 704, Chris Hinnen 749, Myles Jaeschke 718, Ben McDannald 708, John Booth 774
Coffee Creek: Eric Collier 771, Josh Eastom 755, Rodney Zweiacher 745, Marvin Bryant 720, Mark Ward 712, Jared Hoover 707, Stephen Williams 728, Lance Slack 705
Sahoma: Jake Sutterfield 701, Travis Mathews 701
Sheridan: John Ritter 787, Thomas Patterson 768, Ron Phillips 743, Austin Zabienski 740-742, Jeff McCratic 739, Russell Huffman 720, Justin Barrett 712, Kelly Willson 705, Dustin Hearn 731, Mark Ward 723, Ron Phillips 711, Jared Hoover 706
WOMEN 600
Broken Arrow: Nikki McCoy 684, Lisa Johnson 634, Pam Marshall 612, Peggy Reed 622
Coffee Creek: Lora Salmon 658, Andrea Brown 655, Apryl Sneed 655
Sahoma: Debbie Mathews 641
Sheridan: Apryl Sneed 680, Nikki McCoy 653, Shara Doctor 601
SENIOR
Broken Arrow: Mike Baskett 691, Doug Barr 593, Frank Coleman 676, Wendell Davis 585, Fran Deken 544, Darin DeSelm 656, Tom Elmore 581, Fred Engquist 576, Charlie Johnson 628, Gary Johnson 550, Nancy Johnson 537, Harry Sanders 649-566, Bob Temme 593-588, Anthoine Washington 632, Pam Washington 555-519, Carol Zilmer 505-505, Clay Caruth 594, Tom Elmore 576, Mark Funderburk 578, David Guida 629, Bob McElhattan 610, Garry Melton 556, Peggy 582, Sam Thompson 584, Rick Wallace 585, Stan Waszak 584
Sahoma: Harry Sanders 622-580, Danny Lyons 613-605, Doug Richmond 611, Steve Trotter 594-566, Ed Miller 577-563, Ray Marler 575, David Segraves 586, Joe Palmer 573, Howard King 572, Ken Gibson 570, Don Seanard 566, Mike Burkdull 561, Dick Swinheard 578, Hershel Thompson 566, Ron Muly 559, Tom Hallford 554, Paul Bock 553, Rita Wilson 572, Lana Greenfield 500
Sheridan: Pat Stinnett 787, David Segraves 661, Les Harris 641, Gary Monnin 627, Mark Funderburk 617, Darrell Williams 598, Rodger Conger 588, David Doyle 584, Tracy Patterson 583, Jerry Hunter 583, Patty Boucher 526, Donna Shelpard 506
YOUTH
Broken Arrow: Kaiden Booth 638, Hailey Pearson 548, Casen Stickler 546, Graesyn Hoss 525, Amber Wolfe 520, Ian Daniels 511, Christian Hale 527, Gabe Snyder 536
Sahoma: Zach Hathaway 572, Eli Whitehead 521
Major League BaseballTuesdayNational LeagueFAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at WASHINGTON -178 Milwaukee +166
American Leagueat OAKLAND -137 Tampa Bay +127
National Hockey LeagueWednesdayFAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TORONTO -285 Ottawa +255
at ST. LOUIS -134 Washington +124
at EDMONTON -127 Vancouver +117
at VEGAS -167 San Jose +157
College FootballThursdayFAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Georgia Southern 12½ 11½ (47) at SOUTH ALABAMA
Temple 12 11½ (47½) at EAST CAROLINA
FridayUCF 3½ 4½ (60) at CINCINNATI
at SAN JOSE ST 7 7 (66½) New Mexico
SaturdaySouth Florida 13½ 10½ (52) at UCONN
at LOUISVILLE 4½ 4½ (61) Boston College
North Carolina 8 10 (58½) at GEORGIA TECH
Texas 10 11½ (59) at WEST VIRGINIA
at PENN ST 20½ 27½ (55½) Purdue
at N ILLINOIS 7½ 4 (53) Ball St
Tulane +1 3½ (45) at ARMY
at DUKE 6½ 5 (48) Pittsburgh
at KANSAS ST 5½ 2 (51) Baylor
Maryland 13½ 13 (54) at RUTGERS
Oklahoma St 7 9½ (63½) at TEXAS TECH
at WISCONSIN 35½ 37 (57½) Kent St
E. Michigan 6½ 5 (52½) at CENT. MICHIGAN
at MIAMI 10½ 13½ (49) Virginia Tech
at MISSOURI 23½ 24½ (65) Troy
Liberty 4 6 (61) at NEW MEXICO ST
at COLORADO 3 3 (63½) Arizona
San Diego St 7 7 (51½) at COLORADO ST
at UCLA 8½ 5½ (67½) Oregon St
at OREGON 16½ 18 (46½) California
Washington 13 14½ (50) at STANFORD
at SMU 14 12½ (62) Tulsa
at MICHIGAN 6½ 4½ (47) Iowa
at MINNESOTA 14½ 14 (60½) Illinois
at UAB 10½ 8½ (43½) Rice
at NEBRASKA 8½ 7½ (50) Northwestern
Georgia 23 25 (51) at TENNESSEE
Air Force 2 2 (44½) at NAVY
at TOLEDO 4 2½ (68) W. Michigan
Oklahoma 33½ 35 (67) at KANSAS
Ohio 4 3½ (54½) at BUFFALO
at IOWA ST 4 3½ (46½) TCU
at MISSISSIPPI 6½ 7 (60) Vanderbilt
Marshall 6½ 5½ (57) at MIDDLE TENNESSEE
at NOTRE DAME 46½ 45 (60) Bowling Green
Arkansas St 7½ 7½ (67) at GEORGIA ST
W Kentucky 1 2½ (45) at OLD DOMINION
Auburn 2½ 3 (46½) at FLORIDA
at FIU 25½ 26½ (67) UMass
Memphis 13½ 16½ (64½) at LOUISIANA-MONROE
at OHIO STATE 21 20 (49) Michigan St
at LSU 23½ 26 (70½) Utah St
at UTEP +2 1 (45½) UTSA
Boise St 21 24 (55½) at UNLV
NFLThursdayFAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at SEATTLE +1 1 (49) LA Rams
SundayBaltimore 2½ 4 (42½) at PITTSBURGH
Chicago 5 4½ (41) Oakland
at CINCINNATI 4 4½ (48) Arizona
at CAROLINA 3½ 3½ (41) Jacksonville
Minnesota 4½ 4½ (45) at NY GIANTS
New England 13½ 15 (44) at WASHINGTON
at PHILADELPHIA 13 14 (44½) NY Jets
at NEW ORLEANS 6½ 4 (47) Tampa Bay
at HOUSTON 4½ 5 (48½) Atlanta
at TENNESSEE 1½ 3 (38½) Buffalo
at LA CHARGERS 7 6½ (44) Denver
at DALLAS 5 3½ (47) Green Bay
at KANSAS CITY 10 11 (57) Indianapolis
Mondayat SAN FRANCISCO 3½ 3½ (48) Cleveland
Basketball
WNBA Finals
Finals
(Best-of-5; x-if necessary)
Washington 1, Connecticut 0
Sunday, Sept. 29: Washington 95, Connecticut 86
Tuesday, Oct. 1: Connecticut at Washington, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 6: Washington at Connecticut, 2:30 p.m.
x-Tuesday, Oct 8: Washington at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
x-Thursday, Oct. 10: Connecticut at Washington, 7 p.m.
National Football League
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 4 0 0 1.000 122 27
Buffalo 3 1 0 .750 76 63
N.Y. Jets 0 3 0 .000 33 70
Miami 0 4 0 .000 26 163
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 2 2 0 .500 78 78
Indianapolis 2 2 0 .500 94 102
Jacksonville 2 2 0 .500 84 84
Tennessee 2 2 0 .500 91 62
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Cleveland 2 2 0 .500 89 91
Baltimore 2 2 0 .500 135 100
Cincinnati 0 3 0 .000 54 83
Pittsburgh 0 3 0 .000 49 85
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 4 0 0 1.000 135 94
Oakland 2 2 0 .500 79 102
L.A. Chargers 2 2 0 .500 90 74
Denver 0 4 0 .000 70 93
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 3 1 0 .750 107 56
Philadelphia 2 2 0 .500 110 105
N.Y. Giants 2 2 0 .500 87 97
Washington 0 4 0 .000 66 118
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 3 1 0 .750 84 92
Tampa Bay 2 2 0 .500 123 117
Carolina 2 2 0 .500 95 80
Atlanta 1 3 0 .250 70 99
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 3 1 0 .750 85 69
Chicago 3 1 0 .750 66 45
Detroit 2 1 1 .625 97 95
Minnesota 2 2 0 .500 84 63
West
W L T Pct PF PA
San Francisco 3 0 0 1.000 96 54
Seattle 3 1 0 .750 103 89
L.A. Rams 3 1 0 .750 117 104
Arizona 0 3 1 .125 74 115
———
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia 34, Green Bay 27
Sunday’s Games
L.A. Chargers 30, Miami 10
N.Y. Giants 24, Washington 3
Tennessee 24, Atlanta 10
Carolina 16, Houston 10
Cleveland 40, Baltimore 25
Oakland 31, Indianapolis 24
New England 16, Buffalo 10
Kansas City 34, Detroit 30
Seattle 27, Arizona 10
Chicago 16, Minnesota 6
Jacksonville 26, Denver 24
Tampa Bay 55, L.A. Rams 40
New Orleans 12, Dallas 10
Open: San Francisco, N.Y. Jets
Monday’s Games
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 3
L.A. Rams at Seattle, 7:20 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 6
Atlanta at Houston, 12 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m.
Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.
Jacksonville at Carolina, 12 p.m.
Buffalo at Tennessee, 12 p.m.
Chicago vs Oakland at London, UK, 12 p.m.
Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 12 p.m.
New England at Washington, 12 p.m.
Arizona at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.
Denver at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.
Green Bay at Dallas, 3:25 p.m.
Indianapolis at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Detroit, Miami
Monday, Oct. 7
Cleveland at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.
GOLF
Local
ADAMS GC MGA 2-Man Scramble
Gross: 1. Jeff Rude, Gary Reheis 61 2. Steve Hughes, Mike Hughes 64 3. Jordan Boerio, Jim Beel 65; 4. Ken Moore, Dave Williams 69; Wendell Price, Derek Griffin 69 6.Michael Bostwick, Michael Colaw 71.
Net: 1. Dean Murphy, JD Paige 60 2. John Whitworth, Marty Patzkowski 61 3. Michael Rude, Tyler Rude 62; 4. Joe Allison, Brian Dunn 64; Joe Bradley, Greg Harder 64 6. Ed John, Don Antle 65; Whaling, Currier 65; 8. Johansen, Beaushaw 67.
CEDAR RIDGE
MGA Senior Member Guest
Overall Champion: Steve Jelley
Crenshaw Flight: Gross: 1. Steve Jelley, 140. Net: 1. Rob Cass, 137; 2. Greg Hathway, 142; 3. Scott Rahhal, 143; 3. Bryan Shelton, 143.
Watson Flight: Gross: 1. Frank Billings, 151. Net: 1. Dan Seely, 143; 2. Bill Butts, 145; 2. Paul Carlson, 145.
Nicklaus Flight: Gross: 1. Mickey Meimerstorf, 149. Net: 1. Mark Nygren, 139; 2. Kevin Brown, 143; 2. Mark Cochran, 143.
Trevino Flight: Gross: 1. Mark Meek, 157. Net: 1. Lloyd Gilliam, 143; 2. John Hausam, 149; 3. Larry Battaglia, 150.
Player Flight: Gross: 1. Jim Arnold, 154. Net: 1. Tim Baker, 140; 2. Lou Moreau, 140; 3. Wally Brasuell, 143; 3. Carl Fisher, 143; 3. Bill Heldmar, 143.
GOLF CLUB OF OKLAHOMA
Scissortail 2019
Overall Champions: Matt Mardis and Justin Hartman 43.5.
Golf Club Flight: 1, Spencer Brazeal and Chris Smithey; 2, Roy Reid and Seth Underwood; 3, David Wiederkehr and Cole Wiederkehr.
Merion Flight: 1, Andrew Garrean and Steve Neu; 2, Jerry Reed and Chris Rector; 3, Joe Mann and Clint Redwine.
Augusta Flight: 1, Dan Fairchild and Mike Howard; 2, Tim McNulty and Tony McIntosh; 3, Rich Bevins and Gaylen Davenport.
Senior Scissortail: 1, Carlyn Mattox and Jon Sullivan (134, 36 holes); T2, Terry Argue and Chris Bumgarner; T2, Danny Mosier and Jim Dietrick; 4, Gary Richetto and Michael Richetto.
MOHAWK PARK
Monday Scramble
1. Steve Kebert, JR Robertson, Bob Young, James Spohn, Wayne Weaver, 59; 2. Kevin Anderson, Cecil Ingram, Bailey Jackson, Bob Reed, 62; 3. Mike Leone, Doug Whitson, Al Freitus, Steve Reynolds, 64; 4. Hardy Thomas, Phil Naukam, Russ Meyer, Barney Akuna, 64; 5. Mike Collins, Bob Morrison, Gary Moutray, Stan Stanfield, 65.
SAND SPRINGS
Christian Men’s Fellowship
Low Net: 1. Gilbert York, 76; 1. B.J. Barnhart, 76; 3. Bob Bell, 77; 4. Mike Brannon, 78; 5. Frank Prentice, 83; 6. Mark Clemons, 84; 6. Gary Lee, 84; 6. Gary Jones, 84; 9. Charlie Webster, 86; 10. Darrell Hathcock, 87; 10. Mel Hayes, 87; 12. Hank Prideaux, 90; 12. Don Miller, 90.
THE CANYONS AT BLACKJACK RIDGE
Senior Men’s Nassau Game
1. Larry Timbrook, Ron Tillman, Rick Tallent, and Dub Whiteis, 71-70—141.
THE COVES
CLGA Play Day
1. Pam Goodeyon, 64; 2. Judy Hall, 69; 3. Deb Stanfield, 69.
CMGA Play Day
1. Mark Thompson, Richard Bailey, Gary Burke, 68; 2. Dan Brown, Dennis Bilyeu, Robin Kisling, 69.
THE PATRIOT
Couples 9 Wine & Dine
1. Phil and Taylor Wilson, 30; 2. Jason and Melanie Colt, 31; 2. Bryan and Lisa Wilson, 31; 4. Gary and Laurie Armstrong, 32.2; 5. Austen and Jordan Colt, 33.3.
TULSA COUNTRY CLUB
Couples Club Championship
Gross: 1. Terry and Tom Auxter, 163; 2. Alyssa and Tim Bloomfield, 170.
Net: 1. Tamara Rains and Charlie Jackson, 147; 2 Lacey and Will Woodring, 148.
Club Champions: Terry and Tom Auxter.
Hole-in-one
CHEROKEE HILLS: Mick Kuhn, No. 4, 8-iron, 131 yards.
Shoots age or better
BATTLE CREEK: Eugene Blake, 83, shot 82; Jim Ingram, 77, shot 74.
BROKEN ARROW: Jerry Goss, 80, shot 77.
INDIAN SPRINGS (River Course): Kirby Cozort, 75, shot 76.
MOHAWK PARK (Woodbine): Joe Reeves, 83, shot 81.
SOUTH LAKES: John Bayless, 77, shot 75; Buddy Booker, 84, shot 84; Bill Cendrin, 83, shot 82; Ken White, 82, shot 77.
THE CANYONS AT BLACKJACK RIDGE: Wayne Morgan, 81, shot 79; Larry Timbrook, 69, shot 68.
TULSA COUNTRY CLUB: Bailey Word, 81, shot 77.
Major League Soccer
EASTERN W L T Pts GF GA
Atlanta 14 9 3 45 45 30
Philadelphia 13 8 6 45 48 40
New York City FC 11 5 8 41 45 32
D.C. United 10 8 9 39 34 33
New York 11 10 5 38 44 39
New England 9 9 8 35 38 45
Montreal 10 13 4 34 39 50
Orlando City 9 11 7 34 35 35
Toronto FC 9 10 7 34 41 43
Chicago 8 11 9 33 42 40
Columbus 7 14 6 27 29 41
Cincinnati 5 18 3 18 26 61
WESTERN W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 18 3 4 58 67 25
Minnesota United 12 8 6 42 44 36
LA Galaxy 13 11 2 41 35 38
Real Salt Lake 12 10 4 40 38 34
Seattle 11 8 7 40 40 39
San Jose 11 9 5 38 42 38
Portland 11 10 4 37 41 38
FC Dallas 10 10 7 37 39 36
Houston 9 13 4 31 37 43
Sporting Kansas City 8 11 7 31 39 45
Colorado 7 13 6 27 43 52
Vancouver 6 12 9 27 27 45
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
———
Wednesday, August 14
Orlando City 1, Sporting Kansas City 0
Minnesota United 1, Colorado 0
Real Salt Lake 3, Seattle 0
LA Galaxy 2, FC Dallas 0
Portland 3, Chicago 2
Saturday, August 17
New England 1, New York 1, tie
FC Dallas 3, Montreal 3, tie
New York City FC 4, Cincinnati 1
Toronto FC 2, Columbus 2, tie
Chicago 2, Philadelphia 0
Orlando City 1, Minnesota United 1, tie
Sporting Kansas City 2, San Jose 1
Colorado 2, Houston 2, tie
Los Angeles FC 2, Real Salt Lake 0
Seattle 2, LA Galaxy 2, tie
Vancouver 1, D.C. United 0
Sunday, August 18
Atlanta 2, Portland 0
Wednesday, August 21
Columbus at New York City FC, 6 p.m.
New York at D.C. United, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Los Angeles FC, 9:30 p.m.
Thursday, August 22
Minnesota United at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Friday, August 23
Atlanta at Orlando City, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Portland, 9 p.m.
Saturday, August 24
New York at New York City FC, 6 p.m.
Chicago at New England, 6:30 p.m.
D.C. United at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
Montreal at Toronto FC, 6:30 p.m.
Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Sunday, August 25
Columbus at Cincinnati, 5 p.m.
Houston at FC Dallas, 7 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 9:30 p.m.
Al Times EDT
Eastern W L T Pts GF GA
New York Red Bulls II 14 5 5 47 57 29
Tampa Bay 13 3 7 46 39 16
Nashville 13 5 6 45 44 20
North Carolina 12 5 7 43 43 21
Indy 13 4 4 43 32 16
Pittsburgh 11 4 8 41 43 28
Louisville 11 7 6 39 36 29
Ottawa 9 4 9 36 35 23
Charleston 7 6 9 30 30 33
Birmingham 8 10 5 29 22 36
Saint Louis 6 8 8 26 26 28
Charlotte 5 10 10 25 29 39
Bethlehem Steel 6 12 5 23 30 44
Loudoun 5 11 5 20 30 39
Atlanta 2 5 13 5 20 26 55
Memphis 4 12 7 19 21 33
Hartford 4 17 4 16 30 62
Swope Park Rangers 3 13 6 15 28 50
Western W L T Pts GF GA
Phoenix 16 2 5 53 62 22
Fresno 12 3 8 44 39 23
Reno 13 7 5 44 53 41
Austin 10 8 6 36 35 35
Real Monarchs 10 7 5 35 44 34
Sacramento 10 9 4 34 34 26
New Mexico 8 6 10 34 45 39
OKC Energy 8 8 9 33 35 36
LA Galaxy II 8 8 9 33 42 49
Portland II 8 8 8 32 45 42
El Paso 8 7 8 32 26 25
San Antonio 8 9 7 31 39 35
Orange County 7 8 9 30 37 35
Las Vegas 7 10 6 27 31 37
Rio Grande Valley 6 11 7 25 38 44
Colorado Springs 6 15 4 22 23 47
Tulsa 4 13 7 19 30 53
Tacoma 4 14 5 17 20 55
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
———
Wednesday, August 14
Pittsburgh 2, New York Red Bulls II 1
Charleston 2, Loudoun 1
Friday, August 16
Atlanta 2 2, Swope Park Rangers 1
OKC Energy 4, Portland II 2
Phoenix 4, Reno 2
Real Monarchs 1, Fresno 1, tie
Saturday, August 17
Nashville 3, Charlotte 1
North Carolina 5, Pittsburgh 0
Louisville 2, Charleston 1
Ottawa 3, Loudoun 1
Birmingham 1, Memphis 0
Austin 5, Tulsa 1
Rio Grande Valley 2, San Antonio 2, tie
El Paso 2, Tacoma 0
LA Galaxy II 2, New Mexico 2, tie
Orange County 3, Las Vegas 0
Sacramento 4, Colorado Springs 0
Sunday, August 18
Indy 2, Saint Louis 1
Wednesday, August 21
Tampa Bay at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
Friday, August 23
Loudoun at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, August 24
Saint Louis at Ottawa, 2 p.m.
Birmingham at Bethlehem Steel, 3 p.m.
North Carolina at Louisville, 3 p.m.
Atlanta 2 at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Indy, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Charleston at Nashville, 8 p.m.
New York Red Bulls II at Swope Park Rangers, 8 p.m.
El Paso at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
New Mexico at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Austin at OKC Energy, 9 p.m.
Real Monarchs at Orange County, 10 p.m.
Colorado Springs at Fresno, 10:30 p.m.
Portland II at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.