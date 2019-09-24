GOLF

College: Men

MSSU Men’s Fall Invitational

Team results

3. Northeastern State 290-288—578

11. Rogers State 290-300—590

NSU individual results

15. Carlos Gomez 71-72—143

15. Jax Johnson 72-71—143

39. Casey Paul 75-73—148

45. Hunter Pennington 72-77—149

45. Ty Shelnut 77-72—149

RSU individual results

10. Edwin Blomander 69-73—142

19. Nico Horder 70-74—144

55. Aidan Garvey 75-75—150

73. Gonzalo Chaves 76-78—154

86. Logan Meehan 77-81—158

Local

MOHAWK PARK

Monday Scramble

1. Mike Leone, Al Kubeck, Barney Akuna, Doug Whitson, Bob Hensley, 61; 2. Kevin Anderson, Bailey Jackson, Bob Young, Bob Morrison, 65; 3. Dell Wilson, Wayne Weaver, Al Freitus, Bill Reese, 66; 4. Steve Kebert, Gary Moutray, Dennis Herrig, Richard Stevens, 69.

Shoots age or better

CEDAR RIDGE: Scott Van Dyke, 82, shot 79.

INDIAN SPRINGS (Lakes Course): Bob Sparks, 82, shot 78.

INDIAN SPRINGS (River Course): Bob Sparks, 82, shot 77.

MOHAWK PARK (Woodbine): Joe Reeves, 83, shot 83.

Pregame.com Line

Major League BaseballWednesdayNational LeagueFAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE

at ARIZONA -105 St. Louis -105

Milwaukee -129 at CINCINNATI +119

Chicago -178 at PITTSBURGH +166

at WASHINGTON -160 Philadelphia +150

at NEW YORK -372 Miami +342

at SAN FRANCISCO OFF Colorado OFF

at SAN DIEGO OFF LA Dodgers OFF

American Leagueat DETROIT OFF Minnesota OFF

at TORONTO -160 Baltimore +150

at TAMPA BAY OFF New York OFF

Boston -150 at TEXAS +140

Cleveland -293 at CHICAGO +263

Oakland -161 at LA ANGELS +151

Houston -340 at SEATTLE +310

InterleagueAtlanta -205 at KANSAS CITY +185

College FootballThursdayFAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG

at MEMPHIS 12½ 11 (54) Navy

Fridayat VIRGINIA TECH 6 2½ (52) Duke

Penn St 6½ 6 (60) at MARYLAND

at AIR FORCE 20½ 18½ (55½) San Jose St

at CALIFORNIA 5 4½ (39½) Arizona St

Saturdayat WISCONSIN 21 24 (46) Northwestern

Wake Forest 3 6½ (69½) at BOSTON COLLEGE

at UCF 39½ 44 (64) UCONN

at W MICHIGAN 17½ 17½ (59½) Cent. Michigan

SMU 6½ 8½ (61½) at SOUTH FLORIDA

at MIAMI (OHIO) 3 1½ (50) Buffalo

at TEMPLE 9 8½ (49) Georgia Tech

at FLORIDA ST 4½ 6 (60) NC State

Iowa St PK 2½ (55) at BAYLOR

BYU 3 2½ (60½) at TOLEDO

Akron 6 7 (63½) at UMASS

at MICHIGAN 27 28 (48) Rutgers

Minnesota PK 1 (56½) at PURDUE

Louisiana-Lafayette 2½ 3½ (55) at GEORGIA SOUTHERN

at IOWA 23½ 24 (53) MIDDLE TENNESSEE

at WYOMING 9½ 8½ (48½) UNLV

at UTAH 7 5 (55½) Washington St

Fresno St 17 17½ (60) at NEW MEXICO ST

at NEVADA 3 2½ (64) Hawaii

Stanford 3 3½ (57) at OREGON ST

at MICHIGAN ST 14 14 (44) Indiana

Clemson 27½ 26½ (61) at NORTH CAROLINA

at SOUTH CAROLINA 3 3 (51) Kentucky

at ALABAMA 35 38 (61½) Mississippi

at VANDERBILT 6 6 (54½) N Illinois

at TCU 17 15½ (49) Kansas

at OKLAHOMA ST 5½ 4½ (60) Kansas St

at AUBURN 12 11 (46½) Mississippi St

at OKLAHOMA 24 27 (72) Texas Tech

at CHARLOTTE 1 1 (65) FAU

at NOTRE DAME 12 12½ (49½) Virginia

at APPALACHIAN ST 17½ 15½ (60) Coastal Carolina

Cincinnati 2½ 4 (47½) at MARSHALL

at OLD DOMINION 1½ 2½ (47) East Carolina

at LIBERTY 6½ 7½ (71½) New Mexico

at TROY 7 6½ (61) Arkansas St

at LOUISIANA-MONROE 14½ 16½ (56½) South Alabama

at SOUTHERN MISS 25½ 26 (51½) UTEP

Louisiana Tech 13 8½ (48½) at RICE

UAB PK 3 (45½) at W KENTUCKY

at UTAH ST 21½ 24 (71½) Colorado St

Ohio State 14½ 17½ (67) at NEBRASKA

at NORTH TEXAS +1½ 7 (59½) Houston

Texas A&M 21 23 (57½) Arkansas

at WASHINGTON 9 10 (59) SOUTHERN CAL

at ARIZONA 7½ 7½ (72½) UCLA

NFLThursdayFAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG

at GREEN BAY 4 5 (45) Philadelphia

Sundayat HOUSTON 4 4 (46½) Carolina

at BALTIMORE 3½ 7 (46) Cleveland

at NY GIANTS 2½ 2½ (49) Washington

LA Chargers 16½ 16 (44½) at MIAMI

at INDIANAPOLIS 7 6½ (45) Oakland

Kansas City 4 6 (54) at DETROIT

New England 6½ 7 (42½) at BUFFALO

at ATLANTA 5 3½ (46) Tennessee

at LA RAMS 9½ 10 (50) Tampa Bay

Seattle 3 5 (47½) at ARIZONA

at CHICAGO 2½ 2½ (38½) Minnesota

at DENVER 2½ 3 (39½) Jacksonville

Dallas 3 2½ (47) at NEW ORLEANS

Mondayat PITTSBURGH 3½ 4 (43½) Cincinnati

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Basketball

WNBA Playoff Glance

(x-if necessary)

First Round

Wednesday, Sept. 11

Chicago 105, Phoenix 76

Seattle 84, Minnesota 74

<

Second Round

Sunday, Sept 15

Los Angeles 92, Seattle 69

Las Vegas 93, Chicago 92

<

Semifinals

(Best-of-5)

Washington 2, Las Vegas 1

Tuesday, Sept. 17: Washington 97, Las Vegas 95

Thursday, Sept. 19: Washington 103, Las Vegas 91

Sunday, Sept. 22: Las Vegas 92, Washington 75

Tuesday, Sept. 24: Washington at Las Vegas, 8 p.m.

x-Thursday, Sept. 26: Las Vegas at Washington, 7 p.m.

Connecticut 3, Los Angeles 0

Tuesday, Sept. 17: Connecticut 84, Los Angeles 75

Thursday, Sept. 19: Connecticut 94, Los Angeles 68

Sunday, Sept. 22: Connecticut 78, Los Angeles 56

<

Finals

(Best-of-5)

Sunday, Sept. 29: Connecticut vs. TBD, 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 1: Connecticut vs. TBD, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 6: Connecticut vs. TBD, 2:30 p.m.

x-Tuesday, Oct 8: Connecticut vs. TBD, TBD

x-Thursday, Oct. 10: Connecticut vs. TBD, 7 p.m.

NJCAA Football Ranking

Through Sept. 22

Record Pts Pvs

1. Hutchinson (Kan.) (10) 4-0 314 1

2. Butler (Kan.) (6) 5-0 309 2

3. Northwest Mississippi 4-0 287 3

4. Mississippi Gulf Coast 4-0 271 4

5. East Mississippi 3-1 249 5

6. Lackawanna (Pa.) 3-0 234 6

7. Kilgore (Texas) 4-1 216 10

8. Blinn (Texas) 4-1 200 12

9. Monroe College (N.Y.) 3-0 174 11

10. Georgia Military 4-1 167 14

11. Copiah-Lincoln (Miss.) 3-1 163 8

12. Snow (Utah) 3-2 139 16

13. Trinity Valley (Texas) 3-1 134 9

14. Garden City (Kan.) 3-2 108 18

15. Iowa Central 3-2 93 7

16. Hinds (Miss.) 3-1 85 19

17. Jones (Miss.) 2-2 63 13

18. Fort Scott (Kan.) 3-1 50 —

19. Nassau (N.Y.) 3-1 27 —

20. Mesabi Range (Minn.) 5-0 23 —

Others Receiving Votes: Cisco (Texas) 13, East Central (Miss.) 13, ASA Brooklyn (N.Y.) 8, Independence (Kan.) 5, Iowa Western 3, Navarro (Texas) 3, Itasca (Minn.) 1.

National Football League

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Buffalo 3 0 0 1.000 66 47

New England 3 0 0 1.000 106 17

N.Y. Jets 0 3 0 .000 33 70

Miami 0 3 0 .000 16 133

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Houston 2 1 0 .667 68 62

Indianapolis 2 1 0 .667 70 71

Jacksonville 1 2 0 .333 58 60

Tennessee 1 2 0 .333 67 52

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Baltimore 2 1 0 .667 110 60

Cleveland 1 2 0 .333 49 66

Cincinnati 0 3 0 .000 54 83

Pittsburgh 0 3 0 .000 49 85

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 3 0 0 1.000 101 64

Oakland 1 2 0 .333 48 78

L.A. Chargers 1 2 0 .333 60 64

Denver 0 3 0 .000 46 67

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Dallas 3 0 0 1.000 97 44

Philadelphia 1 2 0 .333 76 78

N.Y. Giants 1 2 0 .333 63 94

Washington 0 3 0 .000 63 94

South

W L T Pct PF PA

New Orleans 2 1 0 .667 72 82

Tampa Bay 1 2 0 .333 68 77

Atlanta 1 2 0 .333 60 75

Carolina 1 2 0 .333 79 70

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 3 0 0 1.000 58 35

Detroit 2 0 1 .833 67 61

Minnesota 2 1 0 .667 78 47

Chicago 2 1 0 .667 50 39

West

W L T Pct PF PA

L.A. Rams 3 0 0 1.000 77 49

San Francisco 3 0 0 1.000 96 54

Seattle 2 1 0 .667 76 79

Arizona 0 2 1 .167 64 88

———

Thursday’s Games

Jacksonville 20, Tennessee 7<

Sunday’s Games

Minnesota 34, Oakland 14

Green Bay 27, Denver 16

New England 30, N.Y. Jets 14

Indianapolis 27, Atlanta 24

Dallas 31, Miami 6

Detroit 27, Philadelphia 24

Kansas City 33, Baltimore 28

Buffalo 21, Cincinnati 17

Carolina 38, Arizona 20

San Francisco 24, Pittsburgh 20

N.Y. Giants 32, Tampa Bay 31

New Orleans 33, Seattle 27

Houston 27, L.A. Chargers 20

L.A. Rams 20, Cleveland 13<

Monday’s Games

Chicago 31, Washington 15<

Thursday, Sept. 26

Philadelphia at Green Bay, 7:20 p.m.<

Sunday, Sept. 29

Carolina at Houston, 12 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 12 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 12 p.m.

Oakland at Indianapolis, 12 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Miami, 12 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m.

Tennessee at Atlanta, 12 p.m.

New England at Buffalo, 12 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Rams, 3:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Denver, 3:25 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 3:25 p.m.

Dallas at New Orleans, 7:20 p.m.<

Open: San Francisco, N.Y. Jets<

Monday, Sept. 30

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m.<

Bowling (copy)

MEN 800

Coffee Creek: Dustin Hearn 300-242-259=801

MEN 300

Coffee Creek: Dustin Hearn 300, Jeff McCratic 300

Sheridan: Ron Phillips 300

MEN 700

Broken Arrow: Mike Baskett 782, Darin DeSelm 758, Jordan Green 719, Kenny Pearson 726, Charles Proctor 712, Scott Bender 709, Eric Collier 707, Brian Daniels 727, Mike Foster 750, Myles Jaeschke 702, Sean McMillian 714, Chris Shaw 727, Kyle Biggs 760, Russell Huffman 755, Gary Massey 728, Josh Eastom 727

Coffee Creek: Mark Ward 730, Jeff McCratic 791, Chris Fletcher Jr 704

Sahoma: Gary Roberts 729

Sheridan: Ron Allen 726, Kevin Trantham 719, Lionel Pickens 714, Mark Blocher 701

WOMEN 600

Broken Arrow: Lori Schroeder 680, Carol Zilmer 614, Alisha Breazeale 622, Lisa Johnson 631, Teresa Parmele 613, Kimmie Reid 613, Michelle Stewart 668

Coffee Creek: Apryl Sneed 641, Dakota Hicks 631, Lora Salmon 630, Dayna Mabe 607

Sheridan: Shara Doctor 675, Kathy Mason 630

SENIOR

Andy B’s: Ron Reynolds 575, Mark Funderburk 567, Barbara Strong 547, Lee Gibson 517

Broken Arrow: David Guida 664, Pauline Barnes 519-501, Doug Barr 648-595, Clay Caruth 553, Frank Coleman 587, Marcia Davis 503, Fran Deken 516, Tom Elmore 564, Charlie Johnson 585, Nanci Johnson 501, Ken Mayer 555, Garry Melton 558, Peggy Reed 507-505, Harry Sanders 636-609, Sam Thompson 550, Stephen Tolley 614, Anthoine Washington 633, Stan Waszak 604, Billy Barney 572, Kathy Behles 553, Fred Engquist 576, Terry Ferrel 652, Chris Lucas 616, Pam Marshall 550, John Payne 604, Marilyn Reeves 502, Bob Temme 640, Lloyd Walker 546, Pamela Washington 508, Carol Zilmer 510

Sahoma: Ed Miller 712, David Segraves 630, Steve Trotter 620-554, Harry Sanders 601-560, Raymond Marler 575, Doug Richmond 559, Danny Lyons 569, Jan King 558, Cynthia Holtwick 518, Rita Wilson 550, Lea Gibson 512, Georgia Vanhorn 512

Sheridan: Leon Wilson 671, Tracy Patterson 655, Lawrence Parks 630, Gary Monnin 630, Rick Wymer 608, Cliff Borucki 602, Harry Sanders 597, Les Harris 589, Erick bush 588, David Doyle 586, Pat Stinnett 575, Jerry Hunter 565, Sheron Mims 503

YOUTH

Broken Arrow: Kaiden Booth 661-593, Christian Hale 523, Max Rosson 541, Casen Stickler 573, Hailey Pearson 518, Gabe Hale 518, Graesyn Hoss 510, Sadie Snyder 578, Ashton Bolain 519, Ian Daniels 575, Dominic Grizzle 542, Christian Hale 565, Gabe Snyder 549, Tommy Elmore Jr 579, Maxson Novak 502, Eian Purnell 501

Sahoma: Zach Hathaway 641, Lane Spyres 546, Eli Whitehead 551, Rylie Matlock 512

Major League Soccer

EASTERN W L T Pts GF GA

Atlanta 14 9 3 45 45 30

Philadelphia 13 8 6 45 48 40

New York City FC 11 5 8 41 45 32

D.C. United 10 8 9 39 34 33

New York 11 10 5 38 44 39

New England 9 9 8 35 38 45

Montreal 10 13 4 34 39 50

Orlando City 9 11 7 34 35 35

Toronto FC 9 10 7 34 41 43

Chicago 8 11 9 33 42 40

Columbus 7 14 6 27 29 41

Cincinnati 5 18 3 18 26 61

WESTERN W L T Pts GF GA

Los Angeles FC 18 3 4 58 67 25

Minnesota United 12 8 6 42 44 36

LA Galaxy 13 11 2 41 35 38

Real Salt Lake 12 10 4 40 38 34

Seattle 11 8 7 40 40 39

San Jose 11 9 5 38 42 38

Portland 11 10 4 37 41 38

FC Dallas 10 10 7 37 39 36

Houston 9 13 4 31 37 43

Sporting Kansas City 8 11 7 31 39 45

Colorado 7 13 6 27 43 52

Vancouver 6 12 9 27 27 45

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.<

———

Wednesday, August 14

Orlando City 1, Sporting Kansas City 0

Minnesota United 1, Colorado 0

Real Salt Lake 3, Seattle 0

LA Galaxy 2, FC Dallas 0

Portland 3, Chicago 2<

Saturday, August 17

New England 1, New York 1, tie

FC Dallas 3, Montreal 3, tie

New York City FC 4, Cincinnati 1

Toronto FC 2, Columbus 2, tie

Chicago 2, Philadelphia 0

Orlando City 1, Minnesota United 1, tie

Sporting Kansas City 2, San Jose 1

Colorado 2, Houston 2, tie

Los Angeles FC 2, Real Salt Lake 0

Seattle 2, LA Galaxy 2, tie

Vancouver 1, D.C. United 0<

Sunday, August 18

Atlanta 2, Portland 0<

Wednesday, August 21

Columbus at New York City FC, 6 p.m.

New York at D.C. United, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles FC, 9:30 p.m.<

Thursday, August 22

Minnesota United at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.<

Friday, August 23

Atlanta at Orlando City, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Portland, 9 p.m.<

Saturday, August 24

New York at New York City FC, 6 p.m.

Chicago at New England, 6:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto FC, 6:30 p.m.

Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 9 p.m.<

Sunday, August 25

Columbus at Cincinnati, 5 p.m.

Houston at FC Dallas, 7 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 9:30 p.m.<

Al Times EDT

Eastern W L T Pts GF GA

New York Red Bulls II 14 5 5 47 57 29

Tampa Bay 13 3 7 46 39 16

Nashville 13 5 6 45 44 20

North Carolina 12 5 7 43 43 21

Indy 13 4 4 43 32 16

Pittsburgh 11 4 8 41 43 28

Louisville 11 7 6 39 36 29

Ottawa 9 4 9 36 35 23

Charleston 7 6 9 30 30 33

Birmingham 8 10 5 29 22 36

Saint Louis 6 8 8 26 26 28

Charlotte 5 10 10 25 29 39

Bethlehem Steel 6 12 5 23 30 44

Loudoun 5 11 5 20 30 39

Atlanta 2 5 13 5 20 26 55

Memphis 4 12 7 19 21 33

Hartford 4 17 4 16 30 62

Swope Park Rangers 3 13 6 15 28 50

Western W L T Pts GF GA

Phoenix 16 2 5 53 62 22

Fresno 12 3 8 44 39 23

Reno 13 7 5 44 53 41

Austin 10 8 6 36 35 35

Real Monarchs 10 7 5 35 44 34

Sacramento 10 9 4 34 34 26

New Mexico 8 6 10 34 45 39

OKC Energy 8 8 9 33 35 36

LA Galaxy II 8 8 9 33 42 49

Portland II 8 8 8 32 45 42

El Paso 8 7 8 32 26 25

San Antonio 8 9 7 31 39 35

Orange County 7 8 9 30 37 35

Las Vegas 7 10 6 27 31 37

Rio Grande Valley 6 11 7 25 38 44

Colorado Springs 6 15 4 22 23 47

Tulsa 4 13 7 19 30 53

Tacoma 4 14 5 17 20 55

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.<

———

Wednesday, August 14

Pittsburgh 2, New York Red Bulls II 1

Charleston 2, Loudoun 1<

Friday, August 16

Atlanta 2 2, Swope Park Rangers 1

OKC Energy 4, Portland II 2

Phoenix 4, Reno 2

Real Monarchs 1, Fresno 1, tie<

Saturday, August 17

Nashville 3, Charlotte 1

North Carolina 5, Pittsburgh 0

Louisville 2, Charleston 1

Ottawa 3, Loudoun 1

Birmingham 1, Memphis 0

Austin 5, Tulsa 1

Rio Grande Valley 2, San Antonio 2, tie

El Paso 2, Tacoma 0

LA Galaxy II 2, New Mexico 2, tie

Orange County 3, Las Vegas 0

Sacramento 4, Colorado Springs 0<

Sunday, August 18

Indy 2, Saint Louis 1<

Wednesday, August 21

Tampa Bay at North Carolina, 7 p.m.<

Friday, August 23

Loudoun at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.<

Saturday, August 24

Saint Louis at Ottawa, 2 p.m.

Birmingham at Bethlehem Steel, 3 p.m.

North Carolina at Louisville, 3 p.m.

Atlanta 2 at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Indy, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Charleston at Nashville, 8 p.m.

New York Red Bulls II at Swope Park Rangers, 8 p.m.

El Paso at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

New Mexico at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Austin at OKC Energy, 9 p.m.

Real Monarchs at Orange County, 10 p.m.

Colorado Springs at Fresno, 10:30 p.m.

Portland II at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.<

