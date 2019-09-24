GOLF
College: Men
MSSU Men’s Fall Invitational
Team results
3. Northeastern State 290-288—578
11. Rogers State 290-300—590
NSU individual results
15. Carlos Gomez 71-72—143
15. Jax Johnson 72-71—143
39. Casey Paul 75-73—148
45. Hunter Pennington 72-77—149
45. Ty Shelnut 77-72—149
RSU individual results
10. Edwin Blomander 69-73—142
19. Nico Horder 70-74—144
55. Aidan Garvey 75-75—150
73. Gonzalo Chaves 76-78—154
86. Logan Meehan 77-81—158
Local
MOHAWK PARK
Monday Scramble
1. Mike Leone, Al Kubeck, Barney Akuna, Doug Whitson, Bob Hensley, 61; 2. Kevin Anderson, Bailey Jackson, Bob Young, Bob Morrison, 65; 3. Dell Wilson, Wayne Weaver, Al Freitus, Bill Reese, 66; 4. Steve Kebert, Gary Moutray, Dennis Herrig, Richard Stevens, 69.
Shoots age or better
CEDAR RIDGE: Scott Van Dyke, 82, shot 79.
INDIAN SPRINGS (Lakes Course): Bob Sparks, 82, shot 78.
INDIAN SPRINGS (River Course): Bob Sparks, 82, shot 77.
MOHAWK PARK (Woodbine): Joe Reeves, 83, shot 83.
Pregame.com Line
Major League BaseballWednesdayNational LeagueFAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at ARIZONA -105 St. Louis -105
Milwaukee -129 at CINCINNATI +119
Chicago -178 at PITTSBURGH +166
at WASHINGTON -160 Philadelphia +150
at NEW YORK -372 Miami +342
at SAN FRANCISCO OFF Colorado OFF
at SAN DIEGO OFF LA Dodgers OFF
American Leagueat DETROIT OFF Minnesota OFF
at TORONTO -160 Baltimore +150
at TAMPA BAY OFF New York OFF
Boston -150 at TEXAS +140
Cleveland -293 at CHICAGO +263
Oakland -161 at LA ANGELS +151
Houston -340 at SEATTLE +310
InterleagueAtlanta -205 at KANSAS CITY +185
College FootballThursdayFAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at MEMPHIS 12½ 11 (54) Navy
Fridayat VIRGINIA TECH 6 2½ (52) Duke
Penn St 6½ 6 (60) at MARYLAND
at AIR FORCE 20½ 18½ (55½) San Jose St
at CALIFORNIA 5 4½ (39½) Arizona St
Saturdayat WISCONSIN 21 24 (46) Northwestern
Wake Forest 3 6½ (69½) at BOSTON COLLEGE
at UCF 39½ 44 (64) UCONN
at W MICHIGAN 17½ 17½ (59½) Cent. Michigan
SMU 6½ 8½ (61½) at SOUTH FLORIDA
at MIAMI (OHIO) 3 1½ (50) Buffalo
at TEMPLE 9 8½ (49) Georgia Tech
at FLORIDA ST 4½ 6 (60) NC State
Iowa St PK 2½ (55) at BAYLOR
BYU 3 2½ (60½) at TOLEDO
Akron 6 7 (63½) at UMASS
at MICHIGAN 27 28 (48) Rutgers
Minnesota PK 1 (56½) at PURDUE
Louisiana-Lafayette 2½ 3½ (55) at GEORGIA SOUTHERN
at IOWA 23½ 24 (53) MIDDLE TENNESSEE
at WYOMING 9½ 8½ (48½) UNLV
at UTAH 7 5 (55½) Washington St
Fresno St 17 17½ (60) at NEW MEXICO ST
at NEVADA 3 2½ (64) Hawaii
Stanford 3 3½ (57) at OREGON ST
at MICHIGAN ST 14 14 (44) Indiana
Clemson 27½ 26½ (61) at NORTH CAROLINA
at SOUTH CAROLINA 3 3 (51) Kentucky
at ALABAMA 35 38 (61½) Mississippi
at VANDERBILT 6 6 (54½) N Illinois
at TCU 17 15½ (49) Kansas
at OKLAHOMA ST 5½ 4½ (60) Kansas St
at AUBURN 12 11 (46½) Mississippi St
at OKLAHOMA 24 27 (72) Texas Tech
at CHARLOTTE 1 1 (65) FAU
at NOTRE DAME 12 12½ (49½) Virginia
at APPALACHIAN ST 17½ 15½ (60) Coastal Carolina
Cincinnati 2½ 4 (47½) at MARSHALL
at OLD DOMINION 1½ 2½ (47) East Carolina
at LIBERTY 6½ 7½ (71½) New Mexico
at TROY 7 6½ (61) Arkansas St
at LOUISIANA-MONROE 14½ 16½ (56½) South Alabama
at SOUTHERN MISS 25½ 26 (51½) UTEP
Louisiana Tech 13 8½ (48½) at RICE
UAB PK 3 (45½) at W KENTUCKY
at UTAH ST 21½ 24 (71½) Colorado St
Ohio State 14½ 17½ (67) at NEBRASKA
at NORTH TEXAS +1½ 7 (59½) Houston
Texas A&M 21 23 (57½) Arkansas
at WASHINGTON 9 10 (59) SOUTHERN CAL
at ARIZONA 7½ 7½ (72½) UCLA
NFLThursdayFAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at GREEN BAY 4 5 (45) Philadelphia
Sundayat HOUSTON 4 4 (46½) Carolina
at BALTIMORE 3½ 7 (46) Cleveland
at NY GIANTS 2½ 2½ (49) Washington
LA Chargers 16½ 16 (44½) at MIAMI
at INDIANAPOLIS 7 6½ (45) Oakland
Kansas City 4 6 (54) at DETROIT
New England 6½ 7 (42½) at BUFFALO
at ATLANTA 5 3½ (46) Tennessee
at LA RAMS 9½ 10 (50) Tampa Bay
Seattle 3 5 (47½) at ARIZONA
at CHICAGO 2½ 2½ (38½) Minnesota
at DENVER 2½ 3 (39½) Jacksonville
Dallas 3 2½ (47) at NEW ORLEANS
Mondayat PITTSBURGH 3½ 4 (43½) Cincinnati
Basketball
WNBA Playoff Glance
(x-if necessary)
First Round
Wednesday, Sept. 11
Chicago 105, Phoenix 76
Seattle 84, Minnesota 74
Second Round
Sunday, Sept 15
Los Angeles 92, Seattle 69
Las Vegas 93, Chicago 92
<
Semifinals
(Best-of-5)
Washington 2, Las Vegas 1
Tuesday, Sept. 17: Washington 97, Las Vegas 95
Thursday, Sept. 19: Washington 103, Las Vegas 91
Sunday, Sept. 22: Las Vegas 92, Washington 75
Tuesday, Sept. 24: Washington at Las Vegas, 8 p.m.
x-Thursday, Sept. 26: Las Vegas at Washington, 7 p.m.
Connecticut 3, Los Angeles 0
Tuesday, Sept. 17: Connecticut 84, Los Angeles 75
Thursday, Sept. 19: Connecticut 94, Los Angeles 68
Sunday, Sept. 22: Connecticut 78, Los Angeles 56
Finals
(Best-of-5)
Sunday, Sept. 29: Connecticut vs. TBD, 2 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 1: Connecticut vs. TBD, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 6: Connecticut vs. TBD, 2:30 p.m.
x-Tuesday, Oct 8: Connecticut vs. TBD, TBD
x-Thursday, Oct. 10: Connecticut vs. TBD, 7 p.m.
NJCAA Football Ranking
Through Sept. 22
Record Pts Pvs
1. Hutchinson (Kan.) (10) 4-0 314 1
2. Butler (Kan.) (6) 5-0 309 2
3. Northwest Mississippi 4-0 287 3
4. Mississippi Gulf Coast 4-0 271 4
5. East Mississippi 3-1 249 5
6. Lackawanna (Pa.) 3-0 234 6
7. Kilgore (Texas) 4-1 216 10
8. Blinn (Texas) 4-1 200 12
9. Monroe College (N.Y.) 3-0 174 11
10. Georgia Military 4-1 167 14
11. Copiah-Lincoln (Miss.) 3-1 163 8
12. Snow (Utah) 3-2 139 16
13. Trinity Valley (Texas) 3-1 134 9
14. Garden City (Kan.) 3-2 108 18
15. Iowa Central 3-2 93 7
16. Hinds (Miss.) 3-1 85 19
17. Jones (Miss.) 2-2 63 13
18. Fort Scott (Kan.) 3-1 50 —
19. Nassau (N.Y.) 3-1 27 —
20. Mesabi Range (Minn.) 5-0 23 —
Others Receiving Votes: Cisco (Texas) 13, East Central (Miss.) 13, ASA Brooklyn (N.Y.) 8, Independence (Kan.) 5, Iowa Western 3, Navarro (Texas) 3, Itasca (Minn.) 1.
National Football League
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 3 0 0 1.000 66 47
New England 3 0 0 1.000 106 17
N.Y. Jets 0 3 0 .000 33 70
Miami 0 3 0 .000 16 133
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 2 1 0 .667 68 62
Indianapolis 2 1 0 .667 70 71
Jacksonville 1 2 0 .333 58 60
Tennessee 1 2 0 .333 67 52
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 2 1 0 .667 110 60
Cleveland 1 2 0 .333 49 66
Cincinnati 0 3 0 .000 54 83
Pittsburgh 0 3 0 .000 49 85
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 3 0 0 1.000 101 64
Oakland 1 2 0 .333 48 78
L.A. Chargers 1 2 0 .333 60 64
Denver 0 3 0 .000 46 67
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 3 0 0 1.000 97 44
Philadelphia 1 2 0 .333 76 78
N.Y. Giants 1 2 0 .333 63 94
Washington 0 3 0 .000 63 94
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 2 1 0 .667 72 82
Tampa Bay 1 2 0 .333 68 77
Atlanta 1 2 0 .333 60 75
Carolina 1 2 0 .333 79 70
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 3 0 0 1.000 58 35
Detroit 2 0 1 .833 67 61
Minnesota 2 1 0 .667 78 47
Chicago 2 1 0 .667 50 39
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 3 0 0 1.000 77 49
San Francisco 3 0 0 1.000 96 54
Seattle 2 1 0 .667 76 79
Arizona 0 2 1 .167 64 88
Thursday’s Games
Jacksonville 20, Tennessee 7<
Sunday’s Games
Minnesota 34, Oakland 14
Green Bay 27, Denver 16
New England 30, N.Y. Jets 14
Indianapolis 27, Atlanta 24
Dallas 31, Miami 6
Detroit 27, Philadelphia 24
Kansas City 33, Baltimore 28
Buffalo 21, Cincinnati 17
Carolina 38, Arizona 20
San Francisco 24, Pittsburgh 20
N.Y. Giants 32, Tampa Bay 31
New Orleans 33, Seattle 27
Houston 27, L.A. Chargers 20
L.A. Rams 20, Cleveland 13<
Monday’s Games
Chicago 31, Washington 15<
Thursday, Sept. 26
Philadelphia at Green Bay, 7:20 p.m.<
Sunday, Sept. 29
Carolina at Houston, 12 p.m.
Cleveland at Baltimore, 12 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 12 p.m.
Oakland at Indianapolis, 12 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Miami, 12 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m.
Tennessee at Atlanta, 12 p.m.
New England at Buffalo, 12 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Rams, 3:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Denver, 3:25 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 3:25 p.m.
Dallas at New Orleans, 7:20 p.m.<
Open: San Francisco, N.Y. Jets<
Monday, Sept. 30
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m.<
Bowling
MEN 800
Coffee Creek: Dustin Hearn 300-242-259=801
MEN 300
Coffee Creek: Dustin Hearn 300, Jeff McCratic 300
Sheridan: Ron Phillips 300
MEN 700
Broken Arrow: Mike Baskett 782, Darin DeSelm 758, Jordan Green 719, Kenny Pearson 726, Charles Proctor 712, Scott Bender 709, Eric Collier 707, Brian Daniels 727, Mike Foster 750, Myles Jaeschke 702, Sean McMillian 714, Chris Shaw 727, Kyle Biggs 760, Russell Huffman 755, Gary Massey 728, Josh Eastom 727
Coffee Creek: Mark Ward 730, Jeff McCratic 791, Chris Fletcher Jr 704
Sahoma: Gary Roberts 729
Sheridan: Ron Allen 726, Kevin Trantham 719, Lionel Pickens 714, Mark Blocher 701
WOMEN 600
Broken Arrow: Lori Schroeder 680, Carol Zilmer 614, Alisha Breazeale 622, Lisa Johnson 631, Teresa Parmele 613, Kimmie Reid 613, Michelle Stewart 668
Coffee Creek: Apryl Sneed 641, Dakota Hicks 631, Lora Salmon 630, Dayna Mabe 607
Sheridan: Shara Doctor 675, Kathy Mason 630
SENIOR
Andy B’s: Ron Reynolds 575, Mark Funderburk 567, Barbara Strong 547, Lee Gibson 517
Broken Arrow: David Guida 664, Pauline Barnes 519-501, Doug Barr 648-595, Clay Caruth 553, Frank Coleman 587, Marcia Davis 503, Fran Deken 516, Tom Elmore 564, Charlie Johnson 585, Nanci Johnson 501, Ken Mayer 555, Garry Melton 558, Peggy Reed 507-505, Harry Sanders 636-609, Sam Thompson 550, Stephen Tolley 614, Anthoine Washington 633, Stan Waszak 604, Billy Barney 572, Kathy Behles 553, Fred Engquist 576, Terry Ferrel 652, Chris Lucas 616, Pam Marshall 550, John Payne 604, Marilyn Reeves 502, Bob Temme 640, Lloyd Walker 546, Pamela Washington 508, Carol Zilmer 510
Sahoma: Ed Miller 712, David Segraves 630, Steve Trotter 620-554, Harry Sanders 601-560, Raymond Marler 575, Doug Richmond 559, Danny Lyons 569, Jan King 558, Cynthia Holtwick 518, Rita Wilson 550, Lea Gibson 512, Georgia Vanhorn 512
Sheridan: Leon Wilson 671, Tracy Patterson 655, Lawrence Parks 630, Gary Monnin 630, Rick Wymer 608, Cliff Borucki 602, Harry Sanders 597, Les Harris 589, Erick bush 588, David Doyle 586, Pat Stinnett 575, Jerry Hunter 565, Sheron Mims 503
YOUTH
Broken Arrow: Kaiden Booth 661-593, Christian Hale 523, Max Rosson 541, Casen Stickler 573, Hailey Pearson 518, Gabe Hale 518, Graesyn Hoss 510, Sadie Snyder 578, Ashton Bolain 519, Ian Daniels 575, Dominic Grizzle 542, Christian Hale 565, Gabe Snyder 549, Tommy Elmore Jr 579, Maxson Novak 502, Eian Purnell 501
Sahoma: Zach Hathaway 641, Lane Spyres 546, Eli Whitehead 551, Rylie Matlock 512
Major League Soccer
EASTERN W L T Pts GF GA
Atlanta 14 9 3 45 45 30
Philadelphia 13 8 6 45 48 40
New York City FC 11 5 8 41 45 32
D.C. United 10 8 9 39 34 33
New York 11 10 5 38 44 39
New England 9 9 8 35 38 45
Montreal 10 13 4 34 39 50
Orlando City 9 11 7 34 35 35
Toronto FC 9 10 7 34 41 43
Chicago 8 11 9 33 42 40
Columbus 7 14 6 27 29 41
Cincinnati 5 18 3 18 26 61
WESTERN W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 18 3 4 58 67 25
Minnesota United 12 8 6 42 44 36
LA Galaxy 13 11 2 41 35 38
Real Salt Lake 12 10 4 40 38 34
Seattle 11 8 7 40 40 39
San Jose 11 9 5 38 42 38
Portland 11 10 4 37 41 38
FC Dallas 10 10 7 37 39 36
Houston 9 13 4 31 37 43
Sporting Kansas City 8 11 7 31 39 45
Colorado 7 13 6 27 43 52
Vancouver 6 12 9 27 27 45
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.<
Wednesday, August 14
Orlando City 1, Sporting Kansas City 0
Minnesota United 1, Colorado 0
Real Salt Lake 3, Seattle 0
LA Galaxy 2, FC Dallas 0
Portland 3, Chicago 2<
Saturday, August 17
New England 1, New York 1, tie
FC Dallas 3, Montreal 3, tie
New York City FC 4, Cincinnati 1
Toronto FC 2, Columbus 2, tie
Chicago 2, Philadelphia 0
Orlando City 1, Minnesota United 1, tie
Sporting Kansas City 2, San Jose 1
Colorado 2, Houston 2, tie
Los Angeles FC 2, Real Salt Lake 0
Seattle 2, LA Galaxy 2, tie
Vancouver 1, D.C. United 0<
Sunday, August 18
Atlanta 2, Portland 0<
Wednesday, August 21
Columbus at New York City FC, 6 p.m.
New York at D.C. United, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Los Angeles FC, 9:30 p.m.<
Thursday, August 22
Minnesota United at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.<
Friday, August 23
Atlanta at Orlando City, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Portland, 9 p.m.<
Saturday, August 24
New York at New York City FC, 6 p.m.
Chicago at New England, 6:30 p.m.
D.C. United at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
Montreal at Toronto FC, 6:30 p.m.
Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at San Jose, 9 p.m.<
Sunday, August 25
Columbus at Cincinnati, 5 p.m.
Houston at FC Dallas, 7 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 9:30 p.m.<
Al Times EDT
Eastern W L T Pts GF GA
New York Red Bulls II 14 5 5 47 57 29
Tampa Bay 13 3 7 46 39 16
Nashville 13 5 6 45 44 20
North Carolina 12 5 7 43 43 21
Indy 13 4 4 43 32 16
Pittsburgh 11 4 8 41 43 28
Louisville 11 7 6 39 36 29
Ottawa 9 4 9 36 35 23
Charleston 7 6 9 30 30 33
Birmingham 8 10 5 29 22 36
Saint Louis 6 8 8 26 26 28
Charlotte 5 10 10 25 29 39
Bethlehem Steel 6 12 5 23 30 44
Loudoun 5 11 5 20 30 39
Atlanta 2 5 13 5 20 26 55
Memphis 4 12 7 19 21 33
Hartford 4 17 4 16 30 62
Swope Park Rangers 3 13 6 15 28 50
Western W L T Pts GF GA
Phoenix 16 2 5 53 62 22
Fresno 12 3 8 44 39 23
Reno 13 7 5 44 53 41
Austin 10 8 6 36 35 35
Real Monarchs 10 7 5 35 44 34
Sacramento 10 9 4 34 34 26
New Mexico 8 6 10 34 45 39
OKC Energy 8 8 9 33 35 36
LA Galaxy II 8 8 9 33 42 49
Portland II 8 8 8 32 45 42
El Paso 8 7 8 32 26 25
San Antonio 8 9 7 31 39 35
Orange County 7 8 9 30 37 35
Las Vegas 7 10 6 27 31 37
Rio Grande Valley 6 11 7 25 38 44
Colorado Springs 6 15 4 22 23 47
Tulsa 4 13 7 19 30 53
Tacoma 4 14 5 17 20 55
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.<
Wednesday, August 14
Pittsburgh 2, New York Red Bulls II 1
Charleston 2, Loudoun 1<
Friday, August 16
Atlanta 2 2, Swope Park Rangers 1
OKC Energy 4, Portland II 2
Phoenix 4, Reno 2
Real Monarchs 1, Fresno 1, tie<
Saturday, August 17
Nashville 3, Charlotte 1
North Carolina 5, Pittsburgh 0
Louisville 2, Charleston 1
Ottawa 3, Loudoun 1
Birmingham 1, Memphis 0
Austin 5, Tulsa 1
Rio Grande Valley 2, San Antonio 2, tie
El Paso 2, Tacoma 0
LA Galaxy II 2, New Mexico 2, tie
Orange County 3, Las Vegas 0
Sacramento 4, Colorado Springs 0<
Sunday, August 18
Indy 2, Saint Louis 1<
Wednesday, August 21
Tampa Bay at North Carolina, 7 p.m.<
Friday, August 23
Loudoun at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.<
Saturday, August 24
Saint Louis at Ottawa, 2 p.m.
Birmingham at Bethlehem Steel, 3 p.m.
North Carolina at Louisville, 3 p.m.
Atlanta 2 at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Indy, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Charleston at Nashville, 8 p.m.
New York Red Bulls II at Swope Park Rangers, 8 p.m.
El Paso at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
New Mexico at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Austin at OKC Energy, 9 p.m.
Real Monarchs at Orange County, 10 p.m.
Colorado Springs at Fresno, 10:30 p.m.
Portland II at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.<