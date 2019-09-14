Basketball
WNBA Playoffs
(x-if necessary)
Second Round
Sunday
Seattle at Los Angeles, 2 p.m.
Chicago at Las Vegas, 4 p.m.
soccer
USL Championship
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
N.Y. Red Bulls II 17 6 5 56 66 32
Indy 17 5 5 56 41 20
Tampa Bay 15 5 8 53 51 24
Nashville 15 7 6 51 49 25
Pittsburgh 14 4 9 51 49 28
North Carolina 13 8 8 47 50 32
Louisville 13 7 8 47 39 30
Ottawa 10 8 9 39 39 34
Saint Louis 10 9 8 38 34 32
Birmingham 10 11 6 36 31 41
Charleston 8 8 11 35 33 35
Memphis 7 13 7 28 29 42
Bethlehem Steel 7 14 6 27 38 52
Charlotte 5 13 11 26 31 47
Loudoun 6 14 6 24 37 48
Atlanta 6 16 6 24 33 68
Hartford 6 19 4 22 40 69
S.P. Rangers 4 16 7 19 32 61
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Phoenix 21 2 5 68 73 25
Fresno 14 4 8 50 45 28
Reno 14 9 5 47 61 47
Sacramento 13 11 4 43 45 31
Austin 11 10 7 40 42 42
Orange County 10 8 9 39 44 37
LA Galaxy II 10 8 9 39 46 50
Real Monarchs 10 9 7 37 50 44
San Antonio 10 11 7 37 48 42 New Mexico 9 8 10 37 48 47
OKC Energy 9 10 10 37 43 46
El Paso 9 8 9 36 31 28
Portland 9 11 8 35 50 51
Las Vegas 8 12 8 32 35 44
Rio Grande Valley 7 13 7 28 39 48
Tulsa 6 13 9 27 36 57
Colorado 6 17 5 23 25 53
Tacoma 5 17 5 20 27 68
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday
Real Monarchs 5, Portland 1
Swope Park Rangers 1, North Carolina 0
Louisville 1, Hartford 0
Indy 2, Bethlehem Steel 1
Pittsburgh 1, Charleston 0
Atlanta 1, Tampa Bay 1, tie
San Antonio 3, OKC Energy 1
Colorado at New Mexico, late
El Paso at Orange County, late
Fresno at Las Vegas, late
LA Galaxy II at Phoenix, late
Sunday
Rio Grande Valley at Sacramento, 4 p.m.
Reno at Austin, 6 p.m.
College: Men
Missouri State 2, Tulsa 1, OT
Northeastern State 3, Okla. Christian 1
College: Women
Rogers State 5, Southern Nazarene 3
Tennis
College: Men
Silverado Invitational
Day Two
At Napa, Calif.
Doubles
Mathieu Scaglia/Emile Hudd (OSU) def. Stefan Hampe/Tom Thelwall-Jones (Tulsa) 8-3
Luke Hammond/Brady Draheim (OSU) def. Boriss Kamdem/Daniel Sidall (Tulsa) 8-7(1)
Singles
Jan Kirchhoff (SDSU) def. Emile Hudd (OSU) 4-6, 6-2, 7-5
Luke Hammond (OSU) def. Aaro Pollanen (SDSU) 6-7(5), 6-0, 4-0 (ret.)
Brady Draheim (OSU) def. David Hough (SDSU) 6-4, 6-4
Volleyball
College
Tulsa Invitational
Tulsa d. SIUE 19-25, 25-15, 25-12, 25-20
Golf
PGA: The Greenbrier
Saturday
At White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.
Yardage: 7,292; Par 70 (34-36)
Third Round
Joaquin Niemann 65-62-68 — 195
Richy Werenski 67-65-65 — 197
Nate Lashley 68-64-65 — 197
Robby Shelton 62-65-70 — 197
Adam Long 66-62-70 — 198
Scottie Scheffler 65-62-71 — 198
Joseph Bramlett 67-67-65 — 199
Harris English 66-65-68 — 199
Patrick Rodgers 68-66-66 — 200
Tom Hoge 68-65-67 — 200
Sungjae Im 66-67-67 — 200
Sebastian Munoz 69-66-66 — 201
Mark Anderson 68-66-67 — 201
Mark Hubbard 64-70-67 — 201
Brian Harman 65-66-70 — 201
Scott Brown 66-70-66 — 202
Keegan Bradley 67-68-67 — 202
Matt Jones 68-66-68 — 202
Austin Cook 66-68-68 — 202
Kevin Na 64-70-68 — 202
Scott Harrington 64-69-69 — 202
Harry Higgs 67-66-69 — 202
Jason Dufner 67-66-69 — 202
Bronson Burgoon 65-68-69 — 202
Grayson Murray 66-67-69 — 202
Lanto Griffin 64-68-70 — 202
Morgan Hoffmann 66-65-71 — 202
Sam Ryder 65-66-71 — 202
Tyler McCumber 70-66-67 — 203
Bud Cauley 69-67-67 — 203
Russell Henley 68-68-67 — 203
Andrew Novak 66-69-68 — 203
Scott Piercy 69-65-69 — 203
Byeong Hun An 67-67-69 — 203
Zack Sucher 64-69-70 — 203
Harold Varner III 65-66-72 — 203
Cameron Smith 67-64-72 — 203
Kevin Chappell 71-59-73 — 203
Dominic Bozzelli 67-69-68 — 204
Viktor Hovland 68-68-68 — 204
Doug Ghim 65-71-68 — 204
Doc Redman 69-67-68 — 204
Vince Covello 67-67-70 — 204
D.J. Trahan 67-67-70 — 204
Sung Kang 65-71-69 — 205
Rhein Gibson 71-65-69 — 205
J.J. Spaun 66-70-69 — 205
Bubba Watson 69-67-69 — 205
Roberto Castro 67-68-70 — 205
Joel Dahmen 69-65-71 — 205
Rob Oppenheim 65-68-72 — 205
Solheim Cup
At Gleneagles, Scotland
Yardage: 6,434; Par: 72
EUROPE 8, UNITED STATES 8
Saturday
Foursomes
United States 2, Europe 2
Morgan Pressel and Marina Alex, United States, def. Anne Van Dam and Anna Nordqvist, Europe, 2 and 1.
Georgia Hall and Celine Boutier, Europe, def. Lizette Salas and Ally McDonald, United States, 3 and 2.
Charley Hull and Azahara Munoz, Europe, def. Megan Khang and Danielle Kang, United States, 4 and 3.
Jessica Korda and Nelly Korda, United States, def. Carlota Ciganda and Bronte Law, Europe, 6 and 5.&
Fourballs
United States 2½, Europe 1½
Brittany Altomare and Annie Park, United States, def. Suzann Pettersen and Anne Van Dam, Europe, 1 up.
Lexi Thompson and Marina Alex, United States, halved with Jodi Ewart Shadoff and Caroline Masson, Europe.
Georgia Hall and Celine Boutier, Europe, def. Ally McDonald and Angel Yin, United States, 2 up.
Lizette Salas and Danielle Kang, United States, def. Carlota Ciganda and Azahara Munoz, Europe, 2 and 1.
Champions: The Ally Challenge
Saturday
At Grand Blanc, Mich.
Yardage: 7,085; Par: 72
Second Round
Jerry Kelly 67-65 — 132
Woody Austin 68-65 — 133
Scott McCarron 66-67 — 133
Bernhard Langer 68-67 — 135
Jerry Smith 67-68 — 135
Tom Gillis 66-69 — 135
David Toms 70-66 — 136
Kenny Perry 70-66 — 136
Tom Lehman 69-67 — 136
Wes Short, Jr. 69-67 — 136
Tom Byrum 70-67 — 137
Gene Sauers 69-68 — 137
Tim Petrovic 69-68 — 137
Chris DiMarco 70-68 — 138
Steve Flesch 68-70 — 138
Stephen Leaney 68-70 — 138
Brandt Jobe 71-68 — 139
Mark O’Meara 70-69 — 139
Doug Barron 70-69 — 139
Colin Montgomerie 69-70 — 139
Retief Goosen 66-73 — 139
Steve Jones 73-67 — 140
Bart Bryant 72-68 — 140
Kent Jones 72-68 — 140
Fred Couples 70-70 — 140
Kirk Triplett 70-70 — 140
Greg Kraft 73-68 — 141
Jeff Sluman 71-70 — 141
Stephen Ames 70-71 — 141
David Frost 70-71 — 141
Glen Day 70-71 — 141
Ken Tanigawa 69-72 — 141
Cliff Kresge 69-72 — 141
Jay Haas 67-74 — 141
European Tour: KLM Open
Saturday
At Amsterdam
Yardage: 7,039; Par: 73
Third Round
Sergio Garcia 68-67-66 — 201
Callum Shinkwin 66-59-66 — 201
Nicolai Hojgaard 67-69-67 — 203
James Morrison 68-67-69 — 204
Matt Wallace 75-67-63 — 205
Steven Brown 69-68-68 — 205
Matthew Southgate 67-68-70 — 205
Joakim Lagergren 71-66-69 — 206
George Coetzee 71-69-67 — 207
Jeff Winther 71-69-67 — 207
Hugo Leon 70-69-68 — 207
Wil Besseling 72-66-69 — 207
Eduardo de la Riva 69-68-70 — 207
Thomas Pieters 71-66-70 — 207
Sean Crocker, 70-72-66 — 208
Mike Lorenzo-Vera 72-69-67 — 208
Ashley Chesters 71-68-69 — 208
Rikard Karlberg 70-68-70 — 208
Joost Luiten 69-69-70 — 208
Shubhankar Sharma 70-68-70 — 208
Antoine Rozner 70-67-71 — 208
Rowin Caron 68-69-71 — 208
Also
Kurt Kitayama 69-70-70 — 209
Padraig Harrington 71-71-68 — 210
Patrick Reed 72-69-70 — 211
Troy Merritt 73-65-75 — 213
Johannes Veerman 69-73-72 — 214
Local
INDIAN SPRINGS River course
MGA Two Man Roundup
Gross: 1, Dick Angleton/John Park 68; 2, Aaron Lee/Kevin Ramsey 68; 3, Bo Hurt/Gregory Braun 70; 4, Mike Clark/Ron Edlin 71; 5, Scott Matlock/Tayler Hawkins 71
Net: 1, Steve Nuckolls/Russel Forester 56; 2, John Darnaby/John Kleibert 57; 3, Ben Long/Hurley Ford 59; 4, Brian Woods/Dan Dyer 62; 5, Jim Larremore/Brit Mayberry 63.
LAFORTUNE PARK
The Hodges Company Golf Tournament
1, Grant Allen, Ryan McDaniel, Brad Nelligan 52; 2, Brad Enzbrenner, Billy Hughes, Jeff Lane, Zach Enzbrenner 56; 3, Mitch McLaughlin, Casey Lamb, John Letterman, Jerry Garland 58
Hole-in-one
CEDAR RIDGE: Rebecca Davis, No. 2, 119 yards, 8 iron.
Shoots age or better
MUSKOGEE GC: Chip Barnette, 75, shot 73; Jim Dixon, 80, shot 75; Cecil Luke, 83, shot 78; Ben Allen, 81, shot 81.
PAGE BELCHER (Stone Creek): Gene Snodgrass, 78, shot 76; Jerry Tinsley, 81, shot 74; Bob Nash, 80, shot 74.
Latest Line
Major League Baseball
Sunday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
LA Dodgers -130 at NEW YORK +120
Atlanta -108 at WASHINGTN -102
at ST. LOUIS -131 Milwaukee +121
at CHICAGO -200 Pittsburgh +180
at COLORADO -108 San Diego -102
at SAN FRAN -172 Miami +160
at ARIZONA -139 Cincinnati +129
American League
at TORONTO OFF New York OFF
Baltimore -130 at DETROIT +120
at CLEVELAND -136 Minnesota +126
Houston -220 at KC +200
at TEXAS OFF Oakland OFF
Tampa Bay -155 at LA ANGELS +145
at SEATTLE -126 Chicago +116
Interleague
at PHILADELPHIA -107 Boston -103
NFL
Sunday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY (O/U) UD
at TENNESSEE 4 3½ (43½) Indianapolis
LA Chargers 3½ 1½ (47) at DETROIT
Buffalo 2 2 (44½) at NY GIANTS
at BALTIMORE 12 13 (46½) Arizona
New England 14 19 (48½) at MIAMI
Dallas 3½ 5½ (46½) at WASHINGTON
at HOUSTON 7½ 8½ (43) Jacksonville
at PITTSBURGH 3½ 3½ (47½) Seattle
at CINCINNATI PK 1 (46) San Fran
at GREEN BAY 3 2½ (43) Minnesota
Kansas City 7½ 7½ (53½) at OAKLAND
at LA RAMS 3 2 (52) New Orleans
Chicago 1 2½ (40) at DENVER
Philadelphia 2 2 (52½) at ATLANTA
Monday
Cleveland PK 6½ (44) at NY JETS
Home team in CAPS