Basketball

WNBA Playoffs

(x-if necessary)

Second Round

Sunday

Seattle at Los Angeles, 2 p.m.

Chicago at Las Vegas, 4 p.m.

soccer

USL Championship

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

N.Y. Red Bulls II 17 6 5 56 66 32

Indy 17 5 5 56 41 20

Tampa Bay 15 5 8 53 51 24

Nashville 15 7 6 51 49 25

Pittsburgh 14 4 9 51 49 28

North Carolina 13 8 8 47 50 32

Louisville 13 7 8 47 39 30

Ottawa 10 8 9 39 39 34

Saint Louis 10 9 8 38 34 32

Birmingham 10 11 6 36 31 41

Charleston 8 8 11 35 33 35

Memphis 7 13 7 28 29 42

Bethlehem Steel 7 14 6 27 38 52

Charlotte 5 13 11 26 31 47

Loudoun 6 14 6 24 37 48

Atlanta 6 16 6 24 33 68

Hartford 6 19 4 22 40 69

S.P. Rangers 4 16 7 19 32 61

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Phoenix 21 2 5 68 73 25

Fresno 14 4 8 50 45 28

Reno 14 9 5 47 61 47

Sacramento 13 11 4 43 45 31

Austin 11 10 7 40 42 42

Orange County 10 8 9 39 44 37

LA Galaxy II 10 8 9 39 46 50

Real Monarchs 10 9 7 37 50 44

San Antonio 10 11 7 37 48 42 New Mexico 9 8 10 37 48 47

OKC Energy 9 10 10 37 43 46

El Paso 9 8 9 36 31 28

Portland 9 11 8 35 50 51

Las Vegas 8 12 8 32 35 44

Rio Grande Valley 7 13 7 28 39 48

Tulsa 6 13 9 27 36 57

Colorado 6 17 5 23 25 53

Tacoma 5 17 5 20 27 68

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday

Real Monarchs 5, Portland 1

Swope Park Rangers 1, North Carolina 0

Louisville 1, Hartford 0

Indy 2, Bethlehem Steel 1

Pittsburgh 1, Charleston 0

Atlanta 1, Tampa Bay 1, tie

San Antonio 3, OKC Energy 1

Colorado at New Mexico, late

El Paso at Orange County, late

Fresno at Las Vegas, late

LA Galaxy II at Phoenix, late

Sunday

Rio Grande Valley at Sacramento, 4 p.m.

Reno at Austin, 6 p.m.

College: Men

Missouri State 2, Tulsa 1, OT

Northeastern State 3, Okla. Christian 1

College: Women

Rogers State 5, Southern Nazarene 3

Tennis

College: Men

Silverado Invitational

Day Two

At Napa, Calif.

Doubles

Mathieu Scaglia/Emile Hudd (OSU) def. Stefan Hampe/Tom Thelwall-Jones (Tulsa) 8-3

Luke Hammond/Brady Draheim (OSU) def. Boriss Kamdem/Daniel Sidall (Tulsa) 8-7(1)

Singles

Jan Kirchhoff (SDSU) def. Emile Hudd (OSU) 4-6, 6-2, 7-5

Luke Hammond (OSU) def. Aaro Pollanen (SDSU) 6-7(5), 6-0, 4-0 (ret.)

Brady Draheim (OSU) def. David Hough (SDSU) 6-4, 6-4

Volleyball

College

Tulsa Invitational

Tulsa d. SIUE 19-25, 25-15, 25-12, 25-20

Golf

PGA: The Greenbrier

Saturday

At White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

Yardage: 7,292; Par 70 (34-36)

Third Round

Joaquin Niemann 65-62-68 — 195

Richy Werenski 67-65-65 — 197

Nate Lashley 68-64-65 — 197

Robby Shelton 62-65-70 — 197

Adam Long 66-62-70 — 198

Scottie Scheffler 65-62-71 — 198

Joseph Bramlett 67-67-65 — 199

Harris English 66-65-68 — 199

Patrick Rodgers 68-66-66 — 200

Tom Hoge 68-65-67 — 200

Sungjae Im 66-67-67 — 200

Sebastian Munoz 69-66-66 — 201

Mark Anderson 68-66-67 — 201

Mark Hubbard 64-70-67 — 201

Brian Harman 65-66-70 — 201

Scott Brown 66-70-66 — 202

Keegan Bradley 67-68-67 — 202

Matt Jones 68-66-68 — 202

Austin Cook 66-68-68 — 202

Kevin Na 64-70-68 — 202

Scott Harrington 64-69-69 — 202

Harry Higgs 67-66-69 — 202

Jason Dufner 67-66-69 — 202

Bronson Burgoon 65-68-69 — 202

Grayson Murray 66-67-69 — 202

Lanto Griffin 64-68-70 — 202

Morgan Hoffmann 66-65-71 — 202

Sam Ryder 65-66-71 — 202

Tyler McCumber 70-66-67 — 203

Bud Cauley 69-67-67 — 203

Russell Henley 68-68-67 — 203

Andrew Novak 66-69-68 — 203

Scott Piercy 69-65-69 — 203

Byeong Hun An 67-67-69 — 203

Zack Sucher 64-69-70 — 203

Harold Varner III 65-66-72 — 203

Cameron Smith 67-64-72 — 203

Kevin Chappell 71-59-73 — 203

Dominic Bozzelli 67-69-68 — 204

Viktor Hovland 68-68-68 — 204

Doug Ghim 65-71-68 — 204

Doc Redman 69-67-68 — 204

Vince Covello 67-67-70 — 204

D.J. Trahan 67-67-70 — 204

Sung Kang 65-71-69 — 205

Rhein Gibson 71-65-69 — 205

J.J. Spaun 66-70-69 — 205

Bubba Watson 69-67-69 — 205

Roberto Castro 67-68-70 — 205

Joel Dahmen 69-65-71 — 205

Rob Oppenheim 65-68-72 — 205

Solheim Cup

At Gleneagles, Scotland

Yardage: 6,434; Par: 72

EUROPE 8, UNITED STATES 8

Saturday

Foursomes

United States 2, Europe 2

Morgan Pressel and Marina Alex, United States, def. Anne Van Dam and Anna Nordqvist, Europe, 2 and 1.

Georgia Hall and Celine Boutier, Europe, def. Lizette Salas and Ally McDonald, United States, 3 and 2.

Charley Hull and Azahara Munoz, Europe, def. Megan Khang and Danielle Kang, United States, 4 and 3.

Jessica Korda and Nelly Korda, United States, def. Carlota Ciganda and Bronte Law, Europe, 6 and 5.&

Fourballs

United States 2½, Europe 1½

Brittany Altomare and Annie Park, United States, def. Suzann Pettersen and Anne Van Dam, Europe, 1 up.

Lexi Thompson and Marina Alex, United States, halved with Jodi Ewart Shadoff and Caroline Masson, Europe.

Georgia Hall and Celine Boutier, Europe, def. Ally McDonald and Angel Yin, United States, 2 up.

Lizette Salas and Danielle Kang, United States, def. Carlota Ciganda and Azahara Munoz, Europe, 2 and 1.

Champions: The Ally Challenge

Saturday

At Grand Blanc, Mich.

Yardage: 7,085; Par: 72

Second Round

Jerry Kelly 67-65 — 132

Woody Austin 68-65 — 133

Scott McCarron 66-67 — 133

Bernhard Langer 68-67 — 135

Jerry Smith 67-68 — 135

Tom Gillis 66-69 — 135

David Toms 70-66 — 136

Kenny Perry 70-66 — 136

Tom Lehman 69-67 — 136

Wes Short, Jr. 69-67 — 136

Tom Byrum 70-67 — 137

Gene Sauers 69-68 — 137

Tim Petrovic 69-68 — 137

Chris DiMarco 70-68 — 138

Steve Flesch 68-70 — 138

Stephen Leaney 68-70 — 138

Brandt Jobe 71-68 — 139

Mark O’Meara 70-69 — 139

Doug Barron 70-69 — 139

Colin Montgomerie 69-70 — 139

Retief Goosen 66-73 — 139

Steve Jones 73-67 — 140

Bart Bryant 72-68 — 140

Kent Jones 72-68 — 140

Fred Couples 70-70 — 140

Kirk Triplett 70-70 — 140

Greg Kraft 73-68 — 141

Jeff Sluman 71-70 — 141

Stephen Ames 70-71 — 141

David Frost 70-71 — 141

Glen Day 70-71 — 141

Ken Tanigawa 69-72 — 141

Cliff Kresge 69-72 — 141

Jay Haas 67-74 — 141

European Tour: KLM Open

Saturday

At Amsterdam

Yardage: 7,039; Par: 73

Third Round

Sergio Garcia 68-67-66 — 201

Callum Shinkwin 66-59-66 — 201

Nicolai Hojgaard 67-69-67 — 203

James Morrison 68-67-69 — 204

Matt Wallace 75-67-63 — 205

Steven Brown 69-68-68 — 205

Matthew Southgate 67-68-70 — 205

Joakim Lagergren 71-66-69 — 206

George Coetzee 71-69-67 — 207

Jeff Winther 71-69-67 — 207

Hugo Leon 70-69-68 — 207

Wil Besseling 72-66-69 — 207

Eduardo de la Riva 69-68-70 — 207

Thomas Pieters 71-66-70 — 207

Sean Crocker, 70-72-66 — 208

Mike Lorenzo-Vera 72-69-67 — 208

Ashley Chesters 71-68-69 — 208

Rikard Karlberg 70-68-70 — 208

Joost Luiten 69-69-70 — 208

Shubhankar Sharma 70-68-70 — 208

Antoine Rozner 70-67-71 — 208

Rowin Caron 68-69-71 — 208

Also

Kurt Kitayama 69-70-70 — 209

Padraig Harrington 71-71-68 — 210

Patrick Reed 72-69-70 — 211

Troy Merritt 73-65-75 — 213

Johannes Veerman 69-73-72 — 214

Local

INDIAN SPRINGS River course

MGA Two Man Roundup

Gross: 1, Dick Angleton/John Park 68; 2, Aaron Lee/Kevin Ramsey 68; 3, Bo Hurt/Gregory Braun 70; 4, Mike Clark/Ron Edlin 71; 5, Scott Matlock/Tayler Hawkins 71

Net: 1, Steve Nuckolls/Russel Forester 56; 2, John Darnaby/John Kleibert 57; 3, Ben Long/Hurley Ford 59; 4, Brian Woods/Dan Dyer 62; 5, Jim Larremore/Brit Mayberry 63.

LAFORTUNE PARK

The Hodges Company Golf Tournament

1, Grant Allen, Ryan McDaniel, Brad Nelligan 52; 2, Brad Enzbrenner, Billy Hughes, Jeff Lane, Zach Enzbrenner 56; 3, Mitch McLaughlin, Casey Lamb, John Letterman, Jerry Garland 58

Hole-in-one

CEDAR RIDGE: Rebecca Davis, No. 2, 119 yards, 8 iron.

Shoots age or better

MUSKOGEE GC: Chip Barnette, 75, shot 73; Jim Dixon, 80, shot 75; Cecil Luke, 83, shot 78; Ben Allen, 81, shot 81.

PAGE BELCHER (Stone Creek): Gene Snodgrass, 78, shot 76; Jerry Tinsley, 81, shot 74; Bob Nash, 80, shot 74.

Latest Line

Major League Baseball

Sunday

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE

LA Dodgers -130 at NEW YORK +120

Atlanta -108 at WASHINGTN -102

at ST. LOUIS -131 Milwaukee +121

at CHICAGO -200 Pittsburgh +180

at COLORADO -108 San Diego -102

at SAN FRAN -172 Miami +160

at ARIZONA -139 Cincinnati +129

American League

at TORONTO OFF New York OFF

Baltimore -130 at DETROIT +120

at CLEVELAND -136 Minnesota +126

Houston -220 at KC +200

at TEXAS OFF Oakland OFF

Tampa Bay -155 at LA ANGELS +145

at SEATTLE -126 Chicago +116

Interleague

at PHILADELPHIA -107 Boston -103

NFL

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY (O/U) UD

at TENNESSEE 4 3½ (43½) Indianapolis

LA Chargers 3½ 1½ (47) at DETROIT

Buffalo 2 2 (44½) at NY GIANTS

at BALTIMORE 12 13 (46½) Arizona

New England 14 19 (48½) at MIAMI

Dallas 3½ 5½ (46½) at WASHINGTON

at HOUSTON 7½ 8½ (43) Jacksonville

at PITTSBURGH 3½ 3½ (47½) Seattle

at CINCINNATI PK 1 (46) San Fran

at GREEN BAY 3 2½ (43) Minnesota

Kansas City 7½ 7½ (53½) at OAKLAND

at LA RAMS 3 2 (52) New Orleans

Chicago 1 2½ (40) at DENVER

Philadelphia 2 2 (52½) at ATLANTA

Monday

Cleveland PK 6½ (44) at NY JETS

Home team in CAPS

