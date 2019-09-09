BOWLING

Local

MEN 800

Broken Arrow: Chris Lucas 279-246-278=803

MEN 700

Andy B’s: Russ Word 751, AJ Nowak 724, Mark Biggs 727, Tommy Goad 727, Jake Sutterfield 724, Chuck West 714, Lionel Pickens 710, Noyah Downing 705

Broken Arrow: Kenny Pearson 792, Jeff Crooks 721, Gary Monnin 710, Harry Sanders 715, Eric Collier 709, Fermon Hansell 714, Aaron Hearn 719, David McCulley 734, Ron Phillips 706, Rick Timmons 749

Coffee Creek: Gary Pearson 738, Eric Collier 715, Kevin Trantham 707

WOMEN 600

Broken Arrow: Michelle Stewart 699, Fran Deken 613, Lisa Johnson 628, Kimmie Reid 602

Coffee Creek: Dayna Mabe 657, Sara Wise 612, Tonya Bennett 644

SENIOR

Broken Arrow: Ken Mayer 651, Pauline Barnes 501, Mike Baskett 641, Clay Caruth 640-581, Frank Coleman 558, Darin DeSelm 636, Fred Engquist 551, Charlie Johnson 630, Nanci Johnson 578, Bob McElhattan 573, Garry Melton 589-572, Marilyn Reeves 517, Harry Sanders 584, Bob Temme 605-552, Lloyd Walker 614-613, Anthone Washington 633, Pam Washington 556, Stan Waszak 621, Curtis Wilkerson 572, Carol Zilmer 543-515, Doug Barr 585, Bruce Gleghorn 567, Pam Marshall 504, Jim Oestreich 578, Marilyn Reeves 503

Sahoma: David Segraves 651, Raymond Marler 641, Steve Trotter 603-593, Howard King 610, Don Seanard 595, Joe Palmer 586, Mark Schrader 590, Danny Lyons 566, Mike Clayton 597-565, Ed Miller 593-553, Al Everson 551, Dean Hillsberry 560, Ken Gibson 564-558, Rita Wilson 585-556, Vicki Leeper 516, Lee Gibson 519

YOUTH

Andy B’s: Casen Stickler 612, Braden Lang 580, Gabe Jeeter 563, Aiden Farnsworth 556, Zander Marshall 504

Broken Arrow: Casen Stickler 602, Max Rosson 546, Kaiden Booth 535, Ian Daniels 552, Christian Hale 522

GOLF

College: Men

Gopher Invitational

Team results

3. Oklahoma 285-286-283—854

OU individual results

6. T. Johnson 74-71-67—212

8. G. Reband 73-70-70—213

11. Q. Cummins 70-73-71—214

31. P. Welch 72-73-75—220

41. T. Hosch 70-72-79—221

College: Women

NSU Classic

Team standings

2. Rogers State 307

5. Northeastern State 312

RSU individual results

4. Mariana Flores 75

8. Marybeth Bellnap 76

18. Jessica Green 78

18. Raquel Flores 78

24. Patrizia Schaefer 79

NSU individual results

1. Aitana Hernandez 72

14. Kaylee Petersen 77

33. Karlei Hemler 81

40. Kelly Swanson 82

53. Nina Lee 85

Local

LAFORTUNE

MGA Beat the Pro

A Flight: 1. Todd Raffensperger, 64; 2. Paul Stanton, 68; 3. Jeff Enkelmann, 69.

B Flight: 1. Ron Rausch, 70; 2. Mike Rugg, 71; 3. Dave Holt, 71.

C Flight: 1. Clayton Halverson, 69; 2. Dan Silva, 70; 3. Steve Verdi’s, 73.

PAGE BELCHER

Christian Men’s Fellowship

Low Net: 1. Mike Brannon, 67; 1. Mark Clemons, 76; 3. B.J. Barnhart, 68; 4. Jerry Williams, 69; 5. Bill Kusleika, 70; 5. Frank Prentice, 70; 7. James Young, 72; 7. Hank Prideaux, 72; 9. Dick Tullis, 73; 9. Mel Hayes, 73; 11. Ken Hayes, 74; 12. Ron Wilson, 75; 12. Don Miller, 75; 14. Darrell Hathcock, 76.

PATRIOT

MGA Pursuit

Gross:1. Phillip Wilson, 49.

Net: 1. Luke Lau, 56; 2. John Ogorzalek, 55; 3. Monty Hartley, 52; 4. Austen Colt, 51; 4. Matt Patterson, 51; 6. Jay Eichler, 50; 7. Stephen Ellis, 49; 8. Steven Truitt, 47; 9. Tom Barclay, 46; 9. Tony Pfeiffer, 46; 9. Trae Elias, 46; 9. Jim Hall, 46.

THE CANYONS AT BLACKJACK RIDGE

Senior Men’s Nassau

1. Larry Timbrook, Kenneth Gaylor, Hank Wright, Leon Thornton.

Hole-in-one

JIMMIE AUSTIN: Owen Brown, No. 12.

Shoots age or better

BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 77, shot 74; Frank Tackett, 82, shot 81.

OWASSO: Mike Graves, 76, shot 74.

Basketball

WNBA Playoff Glance

(x-if necessary)

First Round

Wednesday, Sept. 11

No. 8 Phoenix at No. 5 Chicago, 7 p.m.

No. 7 Minnesota at No. 6 Seattle, 9 p.m.

<

Second Round

Sunday, Sept 15

TBD at No. 3 Los Angeles, 2 p.m.

TBD at No. 4 Las Vegas, 4 p.m.

<

Semifinals

(Best-of-5)

No. 1 Washington vs. TBD

Tuesday, Sept. 17: TBD at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 19: TBD at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 22: Washington at TBD, TBA

x-Tuesday, Sept. 24: Washington at TBD, TBA

x-Thursday, Sept. 26: TBD at Washington, TBA

No. 2 Connecticut vs. TBD

Tuesday, Sept. 17: TBD at Connecticut, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 19: TBD at Connecticut, 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 22: Connecticut at TBD, TBA

x-Tuesday, Sept. 24: Connecticut at TBD, TBA

x-Thursday, Sept. 26: TBD at Connecticut, TBA

<

Finals

(Best-of-5)

Sunday, Sept. 29: TBD

Tuesday, Oct. 1: TBD

Sunday, Oct. 6: TBD

x-Tuesday, Oct 8: TBD

x-Thursday, Oct. 10: TBD

Pregame.com Line

Major League BaseballTuesdayNational LeagueFAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE

Atlanta -158 at PHILADELPHIA +148

Milwaukee -165 at MIAMI +155

at NEW YORK -121 Arizona +111

St. Louis -140 at COLORADO +130

at SAN FRANCISCO -122 Pittsburgh +112

Chicago -135 at SAN DIEGO +125

American Leagueat DETROIT OFF New York OFF

at TORONTO OFF Boston OFF

Tampa Bay -120 at TEXAS +110

at CHICAGO -111 Kansas City +101

at HOUSTON -135 Oakland +125

at LA ANGELS OFF Cleveland OFF

InterleagueLA Dodgers -290 at BALTIMORE +260

at MINNESOTA -152 Washington +142

Cincinnati -135 at SEATTLE +125

College FootballFridayFAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG

at WAKE FOREST 3½ 3 (64) North Carolina

at BOSTON COLLEGE 17 21½ (53) Kansas

Washington St 7 8 (76) Houston

SaturdayOhio State 13½ 15 (59) at INDIANA

at MISSISSIPPI ST 6 7 (46) Kansas St

NC State 6 7 (51½) at WEST VIRGINIA

Maryland 4 8 (63½) at TEMPLE

at CINCINNATI 17 16½ (48½) Miami (Ohio)

at PENN ST 16½ 17 (52) Pittsburgh

at ILLINOIS 7 8 (56) E. Michigan

at GEORGIA 31½ 33 (57) Arkansas St

at COLORADO 5½ 3½ (59) Air Force

San Diego St 15 16 (51) at NEW MEXICO ST

FAU 3 2½ (64) at BALL ST

at NOTRE DAME 34½ 34½ (62) New Mexico

at CENT. MICHIGAN 4 3½ (46½) Akron

at UCF 6 7 (58) Stanford

Alabama 24 25½ (60½) at SOUTH CAROLINA

at NAVY 7 7 (54½) East Carolina

Army 16½ 16 (45½) at UTSA

SOUTHERN CAL 2 4½ (52) at BYU

at MINNESOTA 16½ 15½ (48½) Georgia Southern

at NORTHWESTERN 16½ 20 (56) UNLV

Oklahoma St 12½ 14 (66) at TULSA

Memphis 18½ 18½ (61½) at SOUTH ALABAMA

Iowa +3 1½ (45) at IOWA ST

at ARKANSAS 12½ 10 (59½) Colorado St

Louisville 7½ 9 (56) W Kentucky

at MICHIGAN ST 10½ 13½ (44½) Arizona St

at CALIFORNIA 11 14 (53½) North Texas

Louisiana Tech 10 10 (56½) at BOWLING GREEN

Buffalo 4½ 4 (58½) at LIBERTY

at TROY 4 2½ (51) Southern Miss

at CHARLOTTE 17½ 19½ (65) UMass

at MARSHALL 4½ 5½ (50½) Ohio

at AUBURN 34 35 (52) Kent St

Florida 10 8½ (50) at KENTUCKY

at W MICHIGAN 13½ 11 (65) Georgia St

at SMU 17 18 (59½) Texas State

Duke 6 6 (51) at MIDDLE TENNESSEE

at WASHINGTON 21½ 21 (58) Hawaii

at PURDUE 2½ 1 (52) TCU

Clemson 23½ 27½ (59) at SYRACUSE

at VIRGINIA 6½ 7½ (55½) Florida St

Oklahoma 17½ 21½ (68) at UCLA

at NEBRASKA 15 14 (54½) N Illinois

Texas 28½ 30½ (55½) Rice

Texas Tech 2 3 (74½) at ARIZONA

NFLThursdayFAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG

at CAROLINA 5½ 6½ (50) Tampa Bay

Sundayat TENNESSEE 4 3 (44) Indianapolis

LA Chargers 3½ 2½ (47) at DETROIT

Buffalo 2 2 (43) at NY GIANTS

at BALTIMORE 12 13 (45½) Arizona

New England 14 17 (47) at MIAMI

Dallas 3½ 4½ (46) at WASHINGTON

at HOUSTON 7½ 8½ (OFF) Jacksonville

at PITTSBURGH 3½ 3½ (46½) Seattle

at CINCINNATI PK PK (45) San Francisco

at GREEN BAY 3 2½ (45) Minnesota

Kansas City 7½ 9½ (OFF) at OAKLAND

at LA RAMS 3 3 (OFF) New Orleans

at DENVER +1 PK (OFF) Chicago

at ATLANTA +2 PK (51) Philadelphia

MondayCleveland PK 2½ (46) at NY JETS

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

National Football League

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Buffalo 1 0 0 1.000 17 16

New England 1 0 0 1.000 33 3

N.Y. Jets 0 1 0 .000 16 17

Miami 0 1 0 .000 10 59

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Tennessee 1 0 0 1.000 43 13

Houston 0 0 0 .000 0 0

Indianapolis 0 1 0 .000 24 30

Jacksonville 0 1 0 .000 26 40

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Baltimore 1 0 0 1.000 59 10

Cincinnati 0 1 0 .000 20 21

Cleveland 0 1 0 .000 13 43

Pittsburgh 0 1 0 .000 3 33

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 1 0 0 1.000 40 26

L.A. Chargers 1 0 0 1.000 30 24

Denver 0 0 0 .000 0 0

Oakland 0 0 0 .000 0 0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Dallas 1 0 0 1.000 35 17

Philadelphia 1 0 0 1.000 32 27

Washington 0 1 0 .000 27 32

N.Y. Giants 0 1 0 .000 17 35

South

W L T Pct PF PA

New Orleans 0 0 0 .000 0 0

Carolina 0 1 0 .000 27 30

Atlanta 0 1 0 .000 12 28

Tampa Bay 0 1 0 .000 17 31

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 1 0 0 1.000 10 3

Minnesota 1 0 0 1.000 28 12

Detroit 0 0 1 .500 27 27

Chicago 0 1 0 .000 3 10

West

W L T Pct PF PA

San Francisco 1 0 0 1.000 31 17

L.A. Rams 1 0 0 1.000 30 27

Seattle 1 0 0 1.000 21 20

Arizona 0 0 1 .500 27 27

———

Thursday’s Games

Green Bay 10, Chicago 3<

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 59, Miami 10

Kansas City 40, Jacksonville 26

Minnesota 28, Atlanta 12

Tennessee 43, Cleveland 13

Buffalo 17, N.Y. Jets 16

L.A. Rams 30, Carolina 27

Philadelphia 32, Washington 27

L.A. Chargers 30, Indianapolis 24, OT

Seattle 21, Cincinnati 20

Dallas 35, N.Y. Giants 17

San Francisco 31, Tampa Bay 17

Arizona 27, Detroit 27, OT

New England 33, Pittsburgh 3<

Monday’s Games

Houston at New Orleans, 6:10 p.m.

Denver at Oakland, 9:20 p.m.<

Thursday, Sept. 12

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7:20 p.m.<

Sunday, Sept. 15

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

Indianapolis at Tennessee, 12 p.m.

Arizona at Baltimore, 12 p.m.

New England at Miami, 12 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Detroit, 12 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 12 p.m.

Jacksonville at Houston, 12 p.m.

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m.

Minnesota at Green Bay, 12 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.

Chicago at Denver, 3:25 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Rams, 3:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.<

Monday, Sept. 16

Cleveland at N.Y. Jets, 7:15 p.m.<

Major League Soccer

EASTERN W L T Pts GF GA

Atlanta 14 9 3 45 45 30

Philadelphia 13 8 6 45 48 40

New York City FC 11 5 8 41 45 32

D.C. United 10 8 9 39 34 33

New York 11 10 5 38 44 39

New England 9 9 8 35 38 45

Montreal 10 13 4 34 39 50

Orlando City 9 11 7 34 35 35

Toronto FC 9 10 7 34 41 43

Chicago 8 11 9 33 42 40

Columbus 7 14 6 27 29 41

Cincinnati 5 18 3 18 26 61

WESTERN W L T Pts GF GA

Los Angeles FC 18 3 4 58 67 25

Minnesota United 12 8 6 42 44 36

LA Galaxy 13 11 2 41 35 38

Real Salt Lake 12 10 4 40 38 34

Seattle 11 8 7 40 40 39

San Jose 11 9 5 38 42 38

Portland 11 10 4 37 41 38

FC Dallas 10 10 7 37 39 36

Houston 9 13 4 31 37 43

Sporting Kansas City 8 11 7 31 39 45

Colorado 7 13 6 27 43 52

Vancouver 6 12 9 27 27 45

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.<

———

Wednesday, August 14

Orlando City 1, Sporting Kansas City 0

Minnesota United 1, Colorado 0

Real Salt Lake 3, Seattle 0

LA Galaxy 2, FC Dallas 0

Portland 3, Chicago 2<

Saturday, August 17

New England 1, New York 1, tie

FC Dallas 3, Montreal 3, tie

New York City FC 4, Cincinnati 1

Toronto FC 2, Columbus 2, tie

Chicago 2, Philadelphia 0

Orlando City 1, Minnesota United 1, tie

Sporting Kansas City 2, San Jose 1

Colorado 2, Houston 2, tie

Los Angeles FC 2, Real Salt Lake 0

Seattle 2, LA Galaxy 2, tie

Vancouver 1, D.C. United 0<

Sunday, August 18

Atlanta 2, Portland 0<

Wednesday, August 21

Columbus at New York City FC, 6 p.m.

New York at D.C. United, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles FC, 9:30 p.m.<

Thursday, August 22

Minnesota United at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.<

Friday, August 23

Atlanta at Orlando City, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Portland, 9 p.m.<

Saturday, August 24

New York at New York City FC, 6 p.m.

Chicago at New England, 6:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto FC, 6:30 p.m.

Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 9 p.m.<

Sunday, August 25

Columbus at Cincinnati, 5 p.m.

Houston at FC Dallas, 7 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 9:30 p.m.<

Al Times EDT

Eastern W L T Pts GF GA

New York Red Bulls II 14 5 5 47 57 29

Tampa Bay 13 3 7 46 39 16

Nashville 13 5 6 45 44 20

North Carolina 12 5 7 43 43 21

Indy 13 4 4 43 32 16

Pittsburgh 11 4 8 41 43 28

Louisville 11 7 6 39 36 29

Ottawa 9 4 9 36 35 23

Charleston 7 6 9 30 30 33

Birmingham 8 10 5 29 22 36

Saint Louis 6 8 8 26 26 28

Charlotte 5 10 10 25 29 39

Bethlehem Steel 6 12 5 23 30 44

Loudoun 5 11 5 20 30 39

Atlanta 2 5 13 5 20 26 55

Memphis 4 12 7 19 21 33

Hartford 4 17 4 16 30 62

Swope Park Rangers 3 13 6 15 28 50

Western W L T Pts GF GA

Phoenix 16 2 5 53 62 22

Fresno 12 3 8 44 39 23

Reno 13 7 5 44 53 41

Austin 10 8 6 36 35 35

Real Monarchs 10 7 5 35 44 34

Sacramento 10 9 4 34 34 26

New Mexico 8 6 10 34 45 39

OKC Energy 8 8 9 33 35 36

LA Galaxy II 8 8 9 33 42 49

Portland II 8 8 8 32 45 42

El Paso 8 7 8 32 26 25

San Antonio 8 9 7 31 39 35

Orange County 7 8 9 30 37 35

Las Vegas 7 10 6 27 31 37

Rio Grande Valley 6 11 7 25 38 44

Colorado Springs 6 15 4 22 23 47

Tulsa 4 13 7 19 30 53

Tacoma 4 14 5 17 20 55

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.<

———

Wednesday, August 14

Pittsburgh 2, New York Red Bulls II 1

Charleston 2, Loudoun 1<

Friday, August 16

Atlanta 2 2, Swope Park Rangers 1

OKC Energy 4, Portland II 2

Phoenix 4, Reno 2

Real Monarchs 1, Fresno 1, tie<

Saturday, August 17

Nashville 3, Charlotte 1

North Carolina 5, Pittsburgh 0

Louisville 2, Charleston 1

Ottawa 3, Loudoun 1

Birmingham 1, Memphis 0

Austin 5, Tulsa 1

Rio Grande Valley 2, San Antonio 2, tie

El Paso 2, Tacoma 0

LA Galaxy II 2, New Mexico 2, tie

Orange County 3, Las Vegas 0

Sacramento 4, Colorado Springs 0<

Sunday, August 18

Indy 2, Saint Louis 1<

Wednesday, August 21

Tampa Bay at North Carolina, 7 p.m.<

Friday, August 23

Loudoun at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.<

Saturday, August 24

Saint Louis at Ottawa, 2 p.m.

Birmingham at Bethlehem Steel, 3 p.m.

North Carolina at Louisville, 3 p.m.

Atlanta 2 at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Indy, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Charleston at Nashville, 8 p.m.

New York Red Bulls II at Swope Park Rangers, 8 p.m.

El Paso at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

New Mexico at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Austin at OKC Energy, 9 p.m.

Real Monarchs at Orange County, 10 p.m.

Colorado Springs at Fresno, 10:30 p.m.

Portland II at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.<

