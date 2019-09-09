BOWLING
Local
MEN 800
Broken Arrow: Chris Lucas 279-246-278=803
MEN 700
Andy B’s: Russ Word 751, AJ Nowak 724, Mark Biggs 727, Tommy Goad 727, Jake Sutterfield 724, Chuck West 714, Lionel Pickens 710, Noyah Downing 705
Broken Arrow: Kenny Pearson 792, Jeff Crooks 721, Gary Monnin 710, Harry Sanders 715, Eric Collier 709, Fermon Hansell 714, Aaron Hearn 719, David McCulley 734, Ron Phillips 706, Rick Timmons 749
Coffee Creek: Gary Pearson 738, Eric Collier 715, Kevin Trantham 707
WOMEN 600
Broken Arrow: Michelle Stewart 699, Fran Deken 613, Lisa Johnson 628, Kimmie Reid 602
Coffee Creek: Dayna Mabe 657, Sara Wise 612, Tonya Bennett 644
SENIOR
Broken Arrow: Ken Mayer 651, Pauline Barnes 501, Mike Baskett 641, Clay Caruth 640-581, Frank Coleman 558, Darin DeSelm 636, Fred Engquist 551, Charlie Johnson 630, Nanci Johnson 578, Bob McElhattan 573, Garry Melton 589-572, Marilyn Reeves 517, Harry Sanders 584, Bob Temme 605-552, Lloyd Walker 614-613, Anthone Washington 633, Pam Washington 556, Stan Waszak 621, Curtis Wilkerson 572, Carol Zilmer 543-515, Doug Barr 585, Bruce Gleghorn 567, Pam Marshall 504, Jim Oestreich 578, Marilyn Reeves 503
Sahoma: David Segraves 651, Raymond Marler 641, Steve Trotter 603-593, Howard King 610, Don Seanard 595, Joe Palmer 586, Mark Schrader 590, Danny Lyons 566, Mike Clayton 597-565, Ed Miller 593-553, Al Everson 551, Dean Hillsberry 560, Ken Gibson 564-558, Rita Wilson 585-556, Vicki Leeper 516, Lee Gibson 519
YOUTH
Andy B’s: Casen Stickler 612, Braden Lang 580, Gabe Jeeter 563, Aiden Farnsworth 556, Zander Marshall 504
Broken Arrow: Casen Stickler 602, Max Rosson 546, Kaiden Booth 535, Ian Daniels 552, Christian Hale 522
GOLF
College: Men
Gopher Invitational
Team results
3. Oklahoma 285-286-283—854
OU individual results
6. T. Johnson 74-71-67—212
8. G. Reband 73-70-70—213
11. Q. Cummins 70-73-71—214
31. P. Welch 72-73-75—220
41. T. Hosch 70-72-79—221
College: Women
NSU Classic
Team standings
2. Rogers State 307
5. Northeastern State 312
RSU individual results
4. Mariana Flores 75
8. Marybeth Bellnap 76
18. Jessica Green 78
18. Raquel Flores 78
24. Patrizia Schaefer 79
NSU individual results
1. Aitana Hernandez 72
14. Kaylee Petersen 77
33. Karlei Hemler 81
40. Kelly Swanson 82
53. Nina Lee 85
Local
LAFORTUNE
MGA Beat the Pro
A Flight: 1. Todd Raffensperger, 64; 2. Paul Stanton, 68; 3. Jeff Enkelmann, 69.
B Flight: 1. Ron Rausch, 70; 2. Mike Rugg, 71; 3. Dave Holt, 71.
C Flight: 1. Clayton Halverson, 69; 2. Dan Silva, 70; 3. Steve Verdi’s, 73.
PAGE BELCHER
Christian Men’s Fellowship
Low Net: 1. Mike Brannon, 67; 1. Mark Clemons, 76; 3. B.J. Barnhart, 68; 4. Jerry Williams, 69; 5. Bill Kusleika, 70; 5. Frank Prentice, 70; 7. James Young, 72; 7. Hank Prideaux, 72; 9. Dick Tullis, 73; 9. Mel Hayes, 73; 11. Ken Hayes, 74; 12. Ron Wilson, 75; 12. Don Miller, 75; 14. Darrell Hathcock, 76.
PATRIOT
MGA Pursuit
Gross:1. Phillip Wilson, 49.
Net: 1. Luke Lau, 56; 2. John Ogorzalek, 55; 3. Monty Hartley, 52; 4. Austen Colt, 51; 4. Matt Patterson, 51; 6. Jay Eichler, 50; 7. Stephen Ellis, 49; 8. Steven Truitt, 47; 9. Tom Barclay, 46; 9. Tony Pfeiffer, 46; 9. Trae Elias, 46; 9. Jim Hall, 46.
THE CANYONS AT BLACKJACK RIDGE
Senior Men’s Nassau
1. Larry Timbrook, Kenneth Gaylor, Hank Wright, Leon Thornton.
Hole-in-one
JIMMIE AUSTIN: Owen Brown, No. 12.
Shoots age or better
BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 77, shot 74; Frank Tackett, 82, shot 81.
OWASSO: Mike Graves, 76, shot 74.
Basketball
WNBA Playoff Glance
(x-if necessary)
First Round
Wednesday, Sept. 11
No. 8 Phoenix at No. 5 Chicago, 7 p.m.
No. 7 Minnesota at No. 6 Seattle, 9 p.m.
<
Second Round
Sunday, Sept 15
TBD at No. 3 Los Angeles, 2 p.m.
TBD at No. 4 Las Vegas, 4 p.m.
<
Semifinals
(Best-of-5)
No. 1 Washington vs. TBD
Tuesday, Sept. 17: TBD at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 19: TBD at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 22: Washington at TBD, TBA
x-Tuesday, Sept. 24: Washington at TBD, TBA
x-Thursday, Sept. 26: TBD at Washington, TBA
No. 2 Connecticut vs. TBD
Tuesday, Sept. 17: TBD at Connecticut, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 19: TBD at Connecticut, 5:30 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 22: Connecticut at TBD, TBA
x-Tuesday, Sept. 24: Connecticut at TBD, TBA
x-Thursday, Sept. 26: TBD at Connecticut, TBA
<
Finals
(Best-of-5)
Sunday, Sept. 29: TBD
Tuesday, Oct. 1: TBD
Sunday, Oct. 6: TBD
x-Tuesday, Oct 8: TBD
x-Thursday, Oct. 10: TBD
Pregame.com Line
Major League BaseballTuesdayNational LeagueFAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Atlanta -158 at PHILADELPHIA +148
Milwaukee -165 at MIAMI +155
at NEW YORK -121 Arizona +111
St. Louis -140 at COLORADO +130
at SAN FRANCISCO -122 Pittsburgh +112
Chicago -135 at SAN DIEGO +125
American Leagueat DETROIT OFF New York OFF
at TORONTO OFF Boston OFF
Tampa Bay -120 at TEXAS +110
at CHICAGO -111 Kansas City +101
at HOUSTON -135 Oakland +125
at LA ANGELS OFF Cleveland OFF
InterleagueLA Dodgers -290 at BALTIMORE +260
at MINNESOTA -152 Washington +142
Cincinnati -135 at SEATTLE +125
College FootballFridayFAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at WAKE FOREST 3½ 3 (64) North Carolina
at BOSTON COLLEGE 17 21½ (53) Kansas
Washington St 7 8 (76) Houston
SaturdayOhio State 13½ 15 (59) at INDIANA
at MISSISSIPPI ST 6 7 (46) Kansas St
NC State 6 7 (51½) at WEST VIRGINIA
Maryland 4 8 (63½) at TEMPLE
at CINCINNATI 17 16½ (48½) Miami (Ohio)
at PENN ST 16½ 17 (52) Pittsburgh
at ILLINOIS 7 8 (56) E. Michigan
at GEORGIA 31½ 33 (57) Arkansas St
at COLORADO 5½ 3½ (59) Air Force
San Diego St 15 16 (51) at NEW MEXICO ST
FAU 3 2½ (64) at BALL ST
at NOTRE DAME 34½ 34½ (62) New Mexico
at CENT. MICHIGAN 4 3½ (46½) Akron
at UCF 6 7 (58) Stanford
Alabama 24 25½ (60½) at SOUTH CAROLINA
at NAVY 7 7 (54½) East Carolina
Army 16½ 16 (45½) at UTSA
SOUTHERN CAL 2 4½ (52) at BYU
at MINNESOTA 16½ 15½ (48½) Georgia Southern
at NORTHWESTERN 16½ 20 (56) UNLV
Oklahoma St 12½ 14 (66) at TULSA
Memphis 18½ 18½ (61½) at SOUTH ALABAMA
Iowa +3 1½ (45) at IOWA ST
at ARKANSAS 12½ 10 (59½) Colorado St
Louisville 7½ 9 (56) W Kentucky
at MICHIGAN ST 10½ 13½ (44½) Arizona St
at CALIFORNIA 11 14 (53½) North Texas
Louisiana Tech 10 10 (56½) at BOWLING GREEN
Buffalo 4½ 4 (58½) at LIBERTY
at TROY 4 2½ (51) Southern Miss
at CHARLOTTE 17½ 19½ (65) UMass
at MARSHALL 4½ 5½ (50½) Ohio
at AUBURN 34 35 (52) Kent St
Florida 10 8½ (50) at KENTUCKY
at W MICHIGAN 13½ 11 (65) Georgia St
at SMU 17 18 (59½) Texas State
Duke 6 6 (51) at MIDDLE TENNESSEE
at WASHINGTON 21½ 21 (58) Hawaii
at PURDUE 2½ 1 (52) TCU
Clemson 23½ 27½ (59) at SYRACUSE
at VIRGINIA 6½ 7½ (55½) Florida St
Oklahoma 17½ 21½ (68) at UCLA
at NEBRASKA 15 14 (54½) N Illinois
Texas 28½ 30½ (55½) Rice
Texas Tech 2 3 (74½) at ARIZONA
NFLThursdayFAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at CAROLINA 5½ 6½ (50) Tampa Bay
Sundayat TENNESSEE 4 3 (44) Indianapolis
LA Chargers 3½ 2½ (47) at DETROIT
Buffalo 2 2 (43) at NY GIANTS
at BALTIMORE 12 13 (45½) Arizona
New England 14 17 (47) at MIAMI
Dallas 3½ 4½ (46) at WASHINGTON
at HOUSTON 7½ 8½ (OFF) Jacksonville
at PITTSBURGH 3½ 3½ (46½) Seattle
at CINCINNATI PK PK (45) San Francisco
at GREEN BAY 3 2½ (45) Minnesota
Kansas City 7½ 9½ (OFF) at OAKLAND
at LA RAMS 3 3 (OFF) New Orleans
at DENVER +1 PK (OFF) Chicago
at ATLANTA +2 PK (51) Philadelphia
MondayCleveland PK 2½ (46) at NY JETS
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
National Football League
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 1 0 0 1.000 17 16
New England 1 0 0 1.000 33 3
N.Y. Jets 0 1 0 .000 16 17
Miami 0 1 0 .000 10 59
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 1 0 0 1.000 43 13
Houston 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Indianapolis 0 1 0 .000 24 30
Jacksonville 0 1 0 .000 26 40
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 1 0 0 1.000 59 10
Cincinnati 0 1 0 .000 20 21
Cleveland 0 1 0 .000 13 43
Pittsburgh 0 1 0 .000 3 33
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 1 0 0 1.000 40 26
L.A. Chargers 1 0 0 1.000 30 24
Denver 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Oakland 0 0 0 .000 0 0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 1 0 0 1.000 35 17
Philadelphia 1 0 0 1.000 32 27
Washington 0 1 0 .000 27 32
N.Y. Giants 0 1 0 .000 17 35
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Carolina 0 1 0 .000 27 30
Atlanta 0 1 0 .000 12 28
Tampa Bay 0 1 0 .000 17 31
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 1 0 0 1.000 10 3
Minnesota 1 0 0 1.000 28 12
Detroit 0 0 1 .500 27 27
Chicago 0 1 0 .000 3 10
West
W L T Pct PF PA
San Francisco 1 0 0 1.000 31 17
L.A. Rams 1 0 0 1.000 30 27
Seattle 1 0 0 1.000 21 20
Arizona 0 0 1 .500 27 27
———
Thursday’s Games
Green Bay 10, Chicago 3<
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore 59, Miami 10
Kansas City 40, Jacksonville 26
Minnesota 28, Atlanta 12
Tennessee 43, Cleveland 13
Buffalo 17, N.Y. Jets 16
L.A. Rams 30, Carolina 27
Philadelphia 32, Washington 27
L.A. Chargers 30, Indianapolis 24, OT
Seattle 21, Cincinnati 20
Dallas 35, N.Y. Giants 17
San Francisco 31, Tampa Bay 17
Arizona 27, Detroit 27, OT
New England 33, Pittsburgh 3<
Monday’s Games
Houston at New Orleans, 6:10 p.m.
Denver at Oakland, 9:20 p.m.<
Thursday, Sept. 12
Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7:20 p.m.<
Sunday, Sept. 15
Seattle at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.
Indianapolis at Tennessee, 12 p.m.
Arizona at Baltimore, 12 p.m.
New England at Miami, 12 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Detroit, 12 p.m.
Dallas at Washington, 12 p.m.
Jacksonville at Houston, 12 p.m.
San Francisco at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.
Buffalo at N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m.
Minnesota at Green Bay, 12 p.m.
Kansas City at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.
Chicago at Denver, 3:25 p.m.
New Orleans at L.A. Rams, 3:25 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.<
Monday, Sept. 16
Cleveland at N.Y. Jets, 7:15 p.m.<
Major League Soccer
EASTERN W L T Pts GF GA
Atlanta 14 9 3 45 45 30
Philadelphia 13 8 6 45 48 40
New York City FC 11 5 8 41 45 32
D.C. United 10 8 9 39 34 33
New York 11 10 5 38 44 39
New England 9 9 8 35 38 45
Montreal 10 13 4 34 39 50
Orlando City 9 11 7 34 35 35
Toronto FC 9 10 7 34 41 43
Chicago 8 11 9 33 42 40
Columbus 7 14 6 27 29 41
Cincinnati 5 18 3 18 26 61
WESTERN W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 18 3 4 58 67 25
Minnesota United 12 8 6 42 44 36
LA Galaxy 13 11 2 41 35 38
Real Salt Lake 12 10 4 40 38 34
Seattle 11 8 7 40 40 39
San Jose 11 9 5 38 42 38
Portland 11 10 4 37 41 38
FC Dallas 10 10 7 37 39 36
Houston 9 13 4 31 37 43
Sporting Kansas City 8 11 7 31 39 45
Colorado 7 13 6 27 43 52
Vancouver 6 12 9 27 27 45
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.<
———
Wednesday, August 14
Orlando City 1, Sporting Kansas City 0
Minnesota United 1, Colorado 0
Real Salt Lake 3, Seattle 0
LA Galaxy 2, FC Dallas 0
Portland 3, Chicago 2<
Saturday, August 17
New England 1, New York 1, tie
FC Dallas 3, Montreal 3, tie
New York City FC 4, Cincinnati 1
Toronto FC 2, Columbus 2, tie
Chicago 2, Philadelphia 0
Orlando City 1, Minnesota United 1, tie
Sporting Kansas City 2, San Jose 1
Colorado 2, Houston 2, tie
Los Angeles FC 2, Real Salt Lake 0
Seattle 2, LA Galaxy 2, tie
Vancouver 1, D.C. United 0<
Sunday, August 18
Atlanta 2, Portland 0<
Wednesday, August 21
Columbus at New York City FC, 6 p.m.
New York at D.C. United, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Los Angeles FC, 9:30 p.m.<
Thursday, August 22
Minnesota United at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.<
Friday, August 23
Atlanta at Orlando City, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Portland, 9 p.m.<
Saturday, August 24
New York at New York City FC, 6 p.m.
Chicago at New England, 6:30 p.m.
D.C. United at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
Montreal at Toronto FC, 6:30 p.m.
Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at San Jose, 9 p.m.<
Sunday, August 25
Columbus at Cincinnati, 5 p.m.
Houston at FC Dallas, 7 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 9:30 p.m.<
Al Times EDT
Eastern W L T Pts GF GA
New York Red Bulls II 14 5 5 47 57 29
Tampa Bay 13 3 7 46 39 16
Nashville 13 5 6 45 44 20
North Carolina 12 5 7 43 43 21
Indy 13 4 4 43 32 16
Pittsburgh 11 4 8 41 43 28
Louisville 11 7 6 39 36 29
Ottawa 9 4 9 36 35 23
Charleston 7 6 9 30 30 33
Birmingham 8 10 5 29 22 36
Saint Louis 6 8 8 26 26 28
Charlotte 5 10 10 25 29 39
Bethlehem Steel 6 12 5 23 30 44
Loudoun 5 11 5 20 30 39
Atlanta 2 5 13 5 20 26 55
Memphis 4 12 7 19 21 33
Hartford 4 17 4 16 30 62
Swope Park Rangers 3 13 6 15 28 50
Western W L T Pts GF GA
Phoenix 16 2 5 53 62 22
Fresno 12 3 8 44 39 23
Reno 13 7 5 44 53 41
Austin 10 8 6 36 35 35
Real Monarchs 10 7 5 35 44 34
Sacramento 10 9 4 34 34 26
New Mexico 8 6 10 34 45 39
OKC Energy 8 8 9 33 35 36
LA Galaxy II 8 8 9 33 42 49
Portland II 8 8 8 32 45 42
El Paso 8 7 8 32 26 25
San Antonio 8 9 7 31 39 35
Orange County 7 8 9 30 37 35
Las Vegas 7 10 6 27 31 37
Rio Grande Valley 6 11 7 25 38 44
Colorado Springs 6 15 4 22 23 47
Tulsa 4 13 7 19 30 53
Tacoma 4 14 5 17 20 55
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.<
———
Wednesday, August 14
Pittsburgh 2, New York Red Bulls II 1
Charleston 2, Loudoun 1<
Friday, August 16
Atlanta 2 2, Swope Park Rangers 1
OKC Energy 4, Portland II 2
Phoenix 4, Reno 2
Real Monarchs 1, Fresno 1, tie<
Saturday, August 17
Nashville 3, Charlotte 1
North Carolina 5, Pittsburgh 0
Louisville 2, Charleston 1
Ottawa 3, Loudoun 1
Birmingham 1, Memphis 0
Austin 5, Tulsa 1
Rio Grande Valley 2, San Antonio 2, tie
El Paso 2, Tacoma 0
LA Galaxy II 2, New Mexico 2, tie
Orange County 3, Las Vegas 0
Sacramento 4, Colorado Springs 0<
Sunday, August 18
Indy 2, Saint Louis 1<
Wednesday, August 21
Tampa Bay at North Carolina, 7 p.m.<
Friday, August 23
Loudoun at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.<
Saturday, August 24
Saint Louis at Ottawa, 2 p.m.
Birmingham at Bethlehem Steel, 3 p.m.
North Carolina at Louisville, 3 p.m.
Atlanta 2 at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Indy, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Charleston at Nashville, 8 p.m.
New York Red Bulls II at Swope Park Rangers, 8 p.m.
El Paso at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
New Mexico at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Austin at OKC Energy, 9 p.m.
Real Monarchs at Orange County, 10 p.m.
Colorado Springs at Fresno, 10:30 p.m.
Portland II at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.<