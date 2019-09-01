GOLF
College
The Carmel Cup
Pebble Beach, California
Team results
2. Oklahoma 349-350-352—1051
6. Oklahoma State 365-363-355—1083
OU individual results
3. Turner Hosch 69-67-69—205
7. Garett Reband 65-70-71—206
11. Quade Cummins 71-69-70—210
25. Jake Holbrook 69-72-76—217
33. Blake Lorenz 75-76-69—220
37. Thomas Johnson 78-72-73—223
OSU individual results
13. Austin Eckroat 75-71-65—211
20. Ferdinand Muller 69-72-74—215
23. Brian Stark 72-73-71—216
28. Rayhan Thomas 75-71-73—219
38. Aman Gupta 74-76-74—224
46. Dillon Stewart 81-77-72—230
Holes-in-one
CHEROKEE HILLS: Dave Miles, No. 4, 145 yards, 8-iron.
PATRIOT: Jason Stone, No. 13, 126 yards, 8-iron.
Shoots age or better
TULSA: Fred Swanda, 78, shot 70.
Pregame.com Line
Major League BaseballMondayNational LeagueFAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
New York -110 at WASHINGTON +100
at CINCINNATI -152 Philadelphia +142
at ST. LOUIS -173 San Francisco +161
at ARIZONA -130 San Diego +120
at LA DODGERS -300 Colorado +270
American Leagueat NEW YORK -190 Texas +175
Minnesota -200 at DETROIT +180
at TAMPA BAY OFF Baltimore OFF
at CLEVELAND -237 Chicago +217
Interleagueat ATLANTA OFF Toronto OFF
at CHICAGO CUBS -275 Seattle +245
Houston -170 at MILWAUKEE +158
College FootballMondayFAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Notre Dame 20 18 (54½) at LOUISVILLE
FridayWake Forest 19½ 19½ (OFF) at RICE
at BOISE ST 11½ 12 (OFF) Marshall
Saturdayat PITTSBURGH 3½ 7 (OFF) Ohio
at VIRGINIA TECH 26½ 27 (OFF) Old Dominion
UAB 12 9 (OFF) at AKRON
at MICHIGAN 23½ 22½ (OFF) Army
at PURDUE 9 7½ (OFF) Vanderbilt
at IOWA 22 20 (OFF) Rutgers
Syracuse 4 3½ (OFF) at MARYLAND
at MISSOURI 10½ 11½ (OFF) West Virginia
at OHIO STATE 17 16½ (OFF) Cincinnati
at KANSAS ST -24 23½ (OFF) Bowling Green
at UTAH 18½ 21½ (OFF) N Illinois
at GEORGIA TECH 7 5 (OFF) South Florida
Tulsa 5 6 (OFF) at SAN JOSE ST
Nebraska 7½ 6 (OFF) at COLORADO
at CLEMSON 20 17 (OFF) Texas A&M
at WISCONSIN 33 33 (OFF) Cent. Michigan
at APPALACHIAN ST 20½ 21 (OFF) Charlotte
at MISSISSIPPI ST 18 17 (OFF) Southern Miss
Illinois 18 20 (OFF) at UCONN
Arkansas St 2½ 2 (OFF) at UNLV
at BAYLOR 28 28½ (OFF) UTSA
at ALABAMA 56½ 55½ (OFF) New Mexico St
at UCLA 7½ 6 (OFF) San Diego St
at FLORIDA ST 20 21 (OFF) Louisiana-Monroe
Wyoming 8½ 7 (OFF) at TEXAS STATE
at SMU 3 3½ (OFF) North Texas
at TENNESSEE 2 4 (OFF) BYU
UCF 8 9 (OFF) at FAU
at FIU 11½ 10½ (OFF) W Kentucky
at KANSAS 10½ 10 (OFF) Coastal Carolina
at LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE 11 11½ (OFF) Liberty
at MICHIGAN ST 17½ 17½ (OFF) W. Michigan
LSU 3 4 (OFF) at TEXAS
at AUBURN 20½ 20½ (OFF) Tulane
at MISSISSIPPI 7½ 7 (OFF) Arkansas
at OREGON 20½ 21½ (OFF) Nevada
at PENN ST 21 24½ (OFF) Buffalo
at KENTUCKY 15 14½ (OFF) E. Michigan
at TEXAS TECH 33 34½ (OFF) UTEP
Miami 6 6 (OFF) at NORTH CAROLINA
at SOUTHERN CAL OFF OFF (OFF) Stanford
at WASHINGTON 11 12½ (OFF) California
Minnesota 1½ 3½ (OFF) at FRESNO ST
at HAWAII 6 4 (OFF) Oregon St
NFLThursdayFAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at CHICAGO 3½ 3 (46½) Green Bay
Sundayat MINNESOTA 5 3½ (47) Atlanta
at PHILADELPHIA 7½ 9 (46) Washington
at NY JETS 3 3 (40) Buffalo
Baltimore 3 6½ (37½) at MIAMI
at TAMPA BAY 2 1 (49½) San Francisco
Kansas City 5 4 (52½) at JACKSONVILLE
at CLEVELAND 3½ 5½ (45½) Tennessee
LA Rams 3 3 (50½) at CAROLINA
Detroit 1 2½ (47½) at ARIZONA
at SEATTLE 7 9½ (44) Cincinnati
at LA CHARGERS 3 6½ (44½) Indianapolis
at DALLAS 6 7 (45½) NY Giants
at NEW ENGLAND 7½ 5½ (51) Pittsburgh
Monday 9/9at NEW ORLEANS 7 7 (53) Houston
at OAKLAND 3 PK (43) Denver
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
Basketball
WNBA
EASTERN W L Pct GB
x-Washington 23 8 .742 —
x-Connecticut 22 9 .710 1
x-Chicago 18 13 .581 5
Indiana 11 20 .355 12
New York 9 22 .290 14
Atlanta 7 23 .233 15½
WESTERN W L Pct GB
x-Las Vegas 20 12 .625 —
x-Los Angeles 19 12 .613 ½
x-Minnesota 16 15 .516 3½
x-Phoenix 15 15 .500 4
x-Seattle 15 15 .500 4
Dallas 10 21 .323 9½
———
Saturday’s Games
Washington 91, Dallas 85
Las Vegas 92, Los Angeles 86<
Sunday’s Games
Phoenix at Chicago, 5 p.m.
Atlanta at Seattle, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Minnesota, 6 p.m.<
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Washington at New York, 6 p.m.
Seattle at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Atlanta at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.<
Major League Soccer
EASTERN W L T Pts GF GA
Atlanta 14 9 3 45 45 30
Philadelphia 13 8 6 45 48 40
New York City FC 11 5 8 41 45 32
D.C. United 10 8 9 39 34 33
New York 11 10 5 38 44 39
New England 9 9 8 35 38 45
Montreal 10 13 4 34 39 50
Orlando City 9 11 7 34 35 35
Toronto FC 9 10 7 34 41 43
Chicago 8 11 9 33 42 40
Columbus 7 14 6 27 29 41
Cincinnati 5 18 3 18 26 61
WESTERN W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 18 3 4 58 67 25
Minnesota United 12 8 6 42 44 36
LA Galaxy 13 11 2 41 35 38
Real Salt Lake 12 10 4 40 38 34
Seattle 11 8 7 40 40 39
San Jose 11 9 5 38 42 38
Portland 11 10 4 37 41 38
FC Dallas 10 10 7 37 39 36
Houston 9 13 4 31 37 43
Sporting Kansas City 8 11 7 31 39 45
Colorado 7 13 6 27 43 52
Vancouver 6 12 9 27 27 45
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.<
———
Wednesday, August 14
Orlando City 1, Sporting Kansas City 0
Minnesota United 1, Colorado 0
Real Salt Lake 3, Seattle 0
LA Galaxy 2, FC Dallas 0
Portland 3, Chicago 2<
Saturday, August 17
New England 1, New York 1, tie
FC Dallas 3, Montreal 3, tie
New York City FC 4, Cincinnati 1
Toronto FC 2, Columbus 2, tie
Chicago 2, Philadelphia 0
Orlando City 1, Minnesota United 1, tie
Sporting Kansas City 2, San Jose 1
Colorado 2, Houston 2, tie
Los Angeles FC 2, Real Salt Lake 0
Seattle 2, LA Galaxy 2, tie
Vancouver 1, D.C. United 0<
Sunday, August 18
Atlanta 2, Portland 0<
Wednesday, August 21
Columbus at New York City FC, 6 p.m.
New York at D.C. United, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Los Angeles FC, 9:30 p.m.<
Thursday, August 22
Minnesota United at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.<
Friday, August 23
Atlanta at Orlando City, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Portland, 9 p.m.<
Saturday, August 24
New York at New York City FC, 6 p.m.
Chicago at New England, 6:30 p.m.
D.C. United at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
Montreal at Toronto FC, 6:30 p.m.
Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at San Jose, 9 p.m.<
Sunday, August 25
Columbus at Cincinnati, 5 p.m.
Houston at FC Dallas, 7 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 9:30 p.m.<
Al Times EDT
Eastern W L T Pts GF GA
New York Red Bulls II 14 5 5 47 57 29
Tampa Bay 13 3 7 46 39 16
Nashville 13 5 6 45 44 20
North Carolina 12 5 7 43 43 21
Indy 13 4 4 43 32 16
Pittsburgh 11 4 8 41 43 28
Louisville 11 7 6 39 36 29
Ottawa 9 4 9 36 35 23
Charleston 7 6 9 30 30 33
Birmingham 8 10 5 29 22 36
Saint Louis 6 8 8 26 26 28
Charlotte 5 10 10 25 29 39
Bethlehem Steel 6 12 5 23 30 44
Loudoun 5 11 5 20 30 39
Atlanta 2 5 13 5 20 26 55
Memphis 4 12 7 19 21 33
Hartford 4 17 4 16 30 62
Swope Park Rangers 3 13 6 15 28 50
Western W L T Pts GF GA
Phoenix 16 2 5 53 62 22
Fresno 12 3 8 44 39 23
Reno 13 7 5 44 53 41
Austin 10 8 6 36 35 35
Real Monarchs 10 7 5 35 44 34
Sacramento 10 9 4 34 34 26
New Mexico 8 6 10 34 45 39
OKC Energy 8 8 9 33 35 36
LA Galaxy II 8 8 9 33 42 49
Portland II 8 8 8 32 45 42
El Paso 8 7 8 32 26 25
San Antonio 8 9 7 31 39 35
Orange County 7 8 9 30 37 35
Las Vegas 7 10 6 27 31 37
Rio Grande Valley 6 11 7 25 38 44
Colorado Springs 6 15 4 22 23 47
Tulsa 4 13 7 19 30 53
Tacoma 4 14 5 17 20 55
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.<
———
Wednesday, August 14
Pittsburgh 2, New York Red Bulls II 1
Charleston 2, Loudoun 1<
Friday, August 16
Atlanta 2 2, Swope Park Rangers 1
OKC Energy 4, Portland II 2
Phoenix 4, Reno 2
Real Monarchs 1, Fresno 1, tie<
Saturday, August 17
Nashville 3, Charlotte 1
North Carolina 5, Pittsburgh 0
Louisville 2, Charleston 1
Ottawa 3, Loudoun 1
Birmingham 1, Memphis 0
Austin 5, Tulsa 1
Rio Grande Valley 2, San Antonio 2, tie
El Paso 2, Tacoma 0
LA Galaxy II 2, New Mexico 2, tie
Orange County 3, Las Vegas 0
Sacramento 4, Colorado Springs 0<
Sunday, August 18
Indy 2, Saint Louis 1<
Wednesday, August 21
Tampa Bay at North Carolina, 7 p.m.<
Friday, August 23
Loudoun at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.<
Saturday, August 24
Saint Louis at Ottawa, 2 p.m.
Birmingham at Bethlehem Steel, 3 p.m.
North Carolina at Louisville, 3 p.m.
Atlanta 2 at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Indy, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Charleston at Nashville, 8 p.m.
New York Red Bulls II at Swope Park Rangers, 8 p.m.
El Paso at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
New Mexico at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Austin at OKC Energy, 9 p.m.
Real Monarchs at Orange County, 10 p.m.
Colorado Springs at Fresno, 10:30 p.m.
Portland II at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.<