GOLF

College

The Carmel Cup

Pebble Beach, California

Team results

2. Oklahoma 349-350-352—1051

6. Oklahoma State 365-363-355—1083

OU individual results

3. Turner Hosch 69-67-69—205

7. Garett Reband 65-70-71—206

11. Quade Cummins 71-69-70—210

25. Jake Holbrook 69-72-76—217

33. Blake Lorenz 75-76-69—220

37. Thomas Johnson 78-72-73—223

OSU individual results

13. Austin Eckroat 75-71-65—211

20. Ferdinand Muller 69-72-74—215

23. Brian Stark 72-73-71—216

28. Rayhan Thomas 75-71-73—219

38. Aman Gupta 74-76-74—224

46. Dillon Stewart 81-77-72—230

Holes-in-one

CHEROKEE HILLS: Dave Miles, No. 4, 145 yards, 8-iron.

PATRIOT: Jason Stone, No. 13, 126 yards, 8-iron.

Shoots age or better

TULSA: Fred Swanda, 78, shot 70.

Pregame.com Line

Major League BaseballMondayNational LeagueFAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE

New York -110 at WASHINGTON +100

at CINCINNATI -152 Philadelphia +142

at ST. LOUIS -173 San Francisco +161

at ARIZONA -130 San Diego +120

at LA DODGERS -300 Colorado +270

American Leagueat NEW YORK -190 Texas +175

Minnesota -200 at DETROIT +180

at TAMPA BAY OFF Baltimore OFF

at CLEVELAND -237 Chicago +217

Interleagueat ATLANTA OFF Toronto OFF

at CHICAGO CUBS -275 Seattle +245

Houston -170 at MILWAUKEE +158

College FootballMondayFAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG

Notre Dame 20 18 (54½) at LOUISVILLE

FridayWake Forest 19½ 19½ (OFF) at RICE

at BOISE ST 11½ 12 (OFF) Marshall

Saturdayat PITTSBURGH 3½ 7 (OFF) Ohio

at VIRGINIA TECH 26½ 27 (OFF) Old Dominion

UAB 12 9 (OFF) at AKRON

at MICHIGAN 23½ 22½ (OFF) Army

at PURDUE 9 7½ (OFF) Vanderbilt

at IOWA 22 20 (OFF) Rutgers

Syracuse 4 3½ (OFF) at MARYLAND

at MISSOURI 10½ 11½ (OFF) West Virginia

at OHIO STATE 17 16½ (OFF) Cincinnati

at KANSAS ST -24 23½ (OFF) Bowling Green

at UTAH 18½ 21½ (OFF) N Illinois

at GEORGIA TECH 7 5 (OFF) South Florida

Tulsa 5 6 (OFF) at SAN JOSE ST

Nebraska 7½ 6 (OFF) at COLORADO

at CLEMSON 20 17 (OFF) Texas A&M

at WISCONSIN 33 33 (OFF) Cent. Michigan

at APPALACHIAN ST 20½ 21 (OFF) Charlotte

at MISSISSIPPI ST 18 17 (OFF) Southern Miss

Illinois 18 20 (OFF) at UCONN

Arkansas St 2½ 2 (OFF) at UNLV

at BAYLOR 28 28½ (OFF) UTSA

at ALABAMA 56½ 55½ (OFF) New Mexico St

at UCLA 7½ 6 (OFF) San Diego St

at FLORIDA ST 20 21 (OFF) Louisiana-Monroe

Wyoming 8½ 7 (OFF) at TEXAS STATE

at SMU 3 3½ (OFF) North Texas

at TENNESSEE 2 4 (OFF) BYU

UCF 8 9 (OFF) at FAU

at FIU 11½ 10½ (OFF) W Kentucky

at KANSAS 10½ 10 (OFF) Coastal Carolina

at LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE 11 11½ (OFF) Liberty

at MICHIGAN ST 17½ 17½ (OFF) W. Michigan

LSU 3 4 (OFF) at TEXAS

at AUBURN 20½ 20½ (OFF) Tulane

at MISSISSIPPI 7½ 7 (OFF) Arkansas

at OREGON 20½ 21½ (OFF) Nevada

at PENN ST 21 24½ (OFF) Buffalo

at KENTUCKY 15 14½ (OFF) E. Michigan

at TEXAS TECH 33 34½ (OFF) UTEP

Miami 6 6 (OFF) at NORTH CAROLINA

at SOUTHERN CAL OFF OFF (OFF) Stanford

at WASHINGTON 11 12½ (OFF) California

Minnesota 1½ 3½ (OFF) at FRESNO ST

at HAWAII 6 4 (OFF) Oregon St

NFLThursdayFAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG

at CHICAGO 3½ 3 (46½) Green Bay

Sundayat MINNESOTA 5 3½ (47) Atlanta

at PHILADELPHIA 7½ 9 (46) Washington

at NY JETS 3 3 (40) Buffalo

Baltimore 3 6½ (37½) at MIAMI

at TAMPA BAY 2 1 (49½) San Francisco

Kansas City 5 4 (52½) at JACKSONVILLE

at CLEVELAND 3½ 5½ (45½) Tennessee

LA Rams 3 3 (50½) at CAROLINA

Detroit 1 2½ (47½) at ARIZONA

at SEATTLE 7 9½ (44) Cincinnati

at LA CHARGERS 3 6½ (44½) Indianapolis

at DALLAS 6 7 (45½) NY Giants

at NEW ENGLAND 7½ 5½ (51) Pittsburgh

Monday 9/9at NEW ORLEANS 7 7 (53) Houston

at OAKLAND 3 PK (43) Denver

Basketball

WNBA

EASTERN W L Pct GB

x-Washington 23 8 .742 —

x-Connecticut 22 9 .710 1

x-Chicago 18 13 .581 5

Indiana 11 20 .355 12

New York 9 22 .290 14

Atlanta 7 23 .233 15½

WESTERN W L Pct GB

x-Las Vegas 20 12 .625 —

x-Los Angeles 19 12 .613 ½

x-Minnesota 16 15 .516 3½

x-Phoenix 15 15 .500 4

x-Seattle 15 15 .500 4

Dallas 10 21 .323 9½

———

Saturday’s Games

Washington 91, Dallas 85

Las Vegas 92, Los Angeles 86<

Sunday’s Games

Phoenix at Chicago, 5 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Minnesota, 6 p.m.<

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Washington at New York, 6 p.m.

Seattle at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Atlanta at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.<

Major League Soccer

EASTERN W L T Pts GF GA

Atlanta 14 9 3 45 45 30

Philadelphia 13 8 6 45 48 40

New York City FC 11 5 8 41 45 32

D.C. United 10 8 9 39 34 33

New York 11 10 5 38 44 39

New England 9 9 8 35 38 45

Montreal 10 13 4 34 39 50

Orlando City 9 11 7 34 35 35

Toronto FC 9 10 7 34 41 43

Chicago 8 11 9 33 42 40

Columbus 7 14 6 27 29 41

Cincinnati 5 18 3 18 26 61

WESTERN W L T Pts GF GA

Los Angeles FC 18 3 4 58 67 25

Minnesota United 12 8 6 42 44 36

LA Galaxy 13 11 2 41 35 38

Real Salt Lake 12 10 4 40 38 34

Seattle 11 8 7 40 40 39

San Jose 11 9 5 38 42 38

Portland 11 10 4 37 41 38

FC Dallas 10 10 7 37 39 36

Houston 9 13 4 31 37 43

Sporting Kansas City 8 11 7 31 39 45

Colorado 7 13 6 27 43 52

Vancouver 6 12 9 27 27 45

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.<

———

Wednesday, August 14

Orlando City 1, Sporting Kansas City 0

Minnesota United 1, Colorado 0

Real Salt Lake 3, Seattle 0

LA Galaxy 2, FC Dallas 0

Portland 3, Chicago 2<

Saturday, August 17

New England 1, New York 1, tie

FC Dallas 3, Montreal 3, tie

New York City FC 4, Cincinnati 1

Toronto FC 2, Columbus 2, tie

Chicago 2, Philadelphia 0

Orlando City 1, Minnesota United 1, tie

Sporting Kansas City 2, San Jose 1

Colorado 2, Houston 2, tie

Los Angeles FC 2, Real Salt Lake 0

Seattle 2, LA Galaxy 2, tie

Vancouver 1, D.C. United 0<

Sunday, August 18

Atlanta 2, Portland 0<

Wednesday, August 21

Columbus at New York City FC, 6 p.m.

New York at D.C. United, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles FC, 9:30 p.m.<

Thursday, August 22

Minnesota United at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.<

Friday, August 23

Atlanta at Orlando City, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Portland, 9 p.m.<

Saturday, August 24

New York at New York City FC, 6 p.m.

Chicago at New England, 6:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto FC, 6:30 p.m.

Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 9 p.m.<

Sunday, August 25

Columbus at Cincinnati, 5 p.m.

Houston at FC Dallas, 7 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 9:30 p.m.<

Al Times EDT

Eastern W L T Pts GF GA

New York Red Bulls II 14 5 5 47 57 29

Tampa Bay 13 3 7 46 39 16

Nashville 13 5 6 45 44 20

North Carolina 12 5 7 43 43 21

Indy 13 4 4 43 32 16

Pittsburgh 11 4 8 41 43 28

Louisville 11 7 6 39 36 29

Ottawa 9 4 9 36 35 23

Charleston 7 6 9 30 30 33

Birmingham 8 10 5 29 22 36

Saint Louis 6 8 8 26 26 28

Charlotte 5 10 10 25 29 39

Bethlehem Steel 6 12 5 23 30 44

Loudoun 5 11 5 20 30 39

Atlanta 2 5 13 5 20 26 55

Memphis 4 12 7 19 21 33

Hartford 4 17 4 16 30 62

Swope Park Rangers 3 13 6 15 28 50

Western W L T Pts GF GA

Phoenix 16 2 5 53 62 22

Fresno 12 3 8 44 39 23

Reno 13 7 5 44 53 41

Austin 10 8 6 36 35 35

Real Monarchs 10 7 5 35 44 34

Sacramento 10 9 4 34 34 26

New Mexico 8 6 10 34 45 39

OKC Energy 8 8 9 33 35 36

LA Galaxy II 8 8 9 33 42 49

Portland II 8 8 8 32 45 42

El Paso 8 7 8 32 26 25

San Antonio 8 9 7 31 39 35

Orange County 7 8 9 30 37 35

Las Vegas 7 10 6 27 31 37

Rio Grande Valley 6 11 7 25 38 44

Colorado Springs 6 15 4 22 23 47

Tulsa 4 13 7 19 30 53

Tacoma 4 14 5 17 20 55

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.<

———

Wednesday, August 14

Pittsburgh 2, New York Red Bulls II 1

Charleston 2, Loudoun 1<

Friday, August 16

Atlanta 2 2, Swope Park Rangers 1

OKC Energy 4, Portland II 2

Phoenix 4, Reno 2

Real Monarchs 1, Fresno 1, tie<

Saturday, August 17

Nashville 3, Charlotte 1

North Carolina 5, Pittsburgh 0

Louisville 2, Charleston 1

Ottawa 3, Loudoun 1

Birmingham 1, Memphis 0

Austin 5, Tulsa 1

Rio Grande Valley 2, San Antonio 2, tie

El Paso 2, Tacoma 0

LA Galaxy II 2, New Mexico 2, tie

Orange County 3, Las Vegas 0

Sacramento 4, Colorado Springs 0<

Sunday, August 18

Indy 2, Saint Louis 1<

Wednesday, August 21

Tampa Bay at North Carolina, 7 p.m.<

Friday, August 23

Loudoun at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.<

Saturday, August 24

Saint Louis at Ottawa, 2 p.m.

Birmingham at Bethlehem Steel, 3 p.m.

North Carolina at Louisville, 3 p.m.

Atlanta 2 at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Indy, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Charleston at Nashville, 8 p.m.

New York Red Bulls II at Swope Park Rangers, 8 p.m.

El Paso at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

New Mexico at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Austin at OKC Energy, 9 p.m.

Real Monarchs at Orange County, 10 p.m.

Colorado Springs at Fresno, 10:30 p.m.

Portland II at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.<

