football
National Football League
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
New England 2 0 0 1.000 76 3
Buffalo 2 0 0 1.000 45 30
N.Y. Jets 0 2 0 .000 19 40
Miami 0 2 0 .000 10 102
South W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 1 1 0 .500 41 42
Indianapolis 1 1 0 .500 43 47
Tennessee 1 1 0 .500 60 32
Jacksonville 0 2 0 .000 38 53
North W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 2 0 0 1.000 82 27
Cleveland 1 1 0 .500 36 46
Cincinnati 0 2 0 .000 37 62
Pittsburgh 0 2 0 .000 29 61
West W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 2 0 0 1.000 68 36
Oakland 1 1 0 .500 34 44
L.A. Chargers 1 1 0 .500 40 37
Denver 0 2 0 .000 30 40
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 2 0 0 1.000 66 38
Philadelphia 1 1 0 .500 52 51
N.Y. Giants 0 2 0 .000 31 63
Washington 0 2 0 .000 48 63
South W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 1 1 0 .500 37 45
Atlanta 1 1 0 .500 36 48
New Orleans 1 1 0 .500 39 55
Carolina 0 2 0 .000 41 50
North W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 2 0 0 1.000 31 19
Detroit 1 0 1 .750 40 37
Minnesota 1 1 0 .500 44 33
Chicago 1 1 0 .500 19 24
West W L T Pct PF PA
San Francisco 2 0 0 1.000 72 34
L.A. Rams 2 0 0 1.000 57 36
Seattle 2 0 0 1.000 49 46
Arizona 0 1 1 .250 44 50
Thursday
Tennessee at Jacksonville, 7:20 p.m.
Sunday
Miami at Dallas, noon
Oakland at Minnesota, noon
Cincinnati at Buffalo, noon
Baltimore at Kansas City, noon
Atlanta at Indianapolis, noon
Detroit at Philadelphia, noon
Denver at Green Bay, noon
N.Y. Jets at New England, noon
N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay, 3:05 p.m.
Carolina at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Chargers, 3:25 p.m.
New Orleans at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Cleveland, 7:20 p.m.
Monday
Chicago at Washington, 7:15 p.m.
Basketball
WNBA Playoffs
Semifinals
(Best-of-5; x-if necessary)
WASHINGTON 1, LAS VEGAS 0
Sept. 17: Washington 97, Las Vegas 95
Thursday: at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday: at Las Vegas, 4 p.m.
x-Tuesday: at Las Vegas, 7:30 or 9 p.m.
x-Sept. 26: at Washington, 8 or 8:30 p.m.
CONNECTICUT 1, LOS ANGELES 0
Sept. 17: Connecticut 84, Los Angeles 75
Thursday: at Connecticut, 5:30 p.m.
Sunday: at Los Angeles, 6 p.m.
x-Tuesday: at Los Angeles, 9 or 10:30 p.m.
x-Sept. 26: at Connecticut, 5:30 or 8 p.m.
Baseball
Local
Metro Tulsa Baseball Association
Semifinals
Biscuits 4, Liners 1 (Biscuits lead best-of-3 series 1-0)
Green Monsters 9, Angels 5 (Green Monsters lead best-of-3 series 1-0)
Soccer
College: Women
UCO 6, East Central 0
Volleyball
High school
Lincoln Christian d. Christian Heritage 27-25, 25-21, 17-25, 26-24
Lincoln Christian d. Crossings Christian 25-21, 26-28, 25-15, 19-25, 15-11
Golf
OJGT
Lake Hefner Shootout (North)
Final (top finishers)
12-14 Boys
Parker Payne, Norman 74-70—144
Evan Weaver, Pryor 77-76—153
Bo Gentry, Shawnee 79-75—154
Cj Phillips, Edmond 79-77—156
Girls
Raychel Nelke, Pocola 74-67—141
Kate Tilma, Eastborough 71-72—143
Olivia Coit, Edmond 73-71—144
Maddi Kamas, Kingfisher 76-68—144
Emily Miller, Edmond 75-71—146
Gracie Doke, Tulsa 83-77—160
15-18 Boys
Jake Hopper, Norman 68-65—133
James Roller, Jenks 68-67—135
Andrew Goodman, Norman 71-65—136
Jaxon Dowell, Edmond 71-67—138
Bosten Benn, Edmond 71-69—140
Phisher Phillips, Rogers 71-70—141
Kameron Shaw, Salina 74-67—141
Benjamin Stoller, Owasso 68-73—141
Buddy Wehrli, Tulsa 74-67—141
Local
BATTLE CREEK
Sr. MGA Club Championship
Sr. Club Champion: Pat Gordon 150.
Low Net: 1, Larry Howard 133; 2, James Ko 135; T3, Bob Eva 136; T3, Billy Decker 136.
CANYONS AT BLACKJACK RIDGE
Senior MGA 6-6-6
Flight 1: 1. Mike Grayson, Larry Timbrook, 62; 2. Scott Keller, Rick Tallent, 63; Flight 2: 1. Terry Gosney, Don Soles, 62; David Helmer, Jerry Hendryx, 63.
FOREST RIDGE
Senior Scramble: 1, Ralph Fagin, Rich Buntt, James Howard 66; 2, Steve Coleman, D.B. Merril, Ray Dalla Rosa 67; 3, Rob Brown, Leland Slack, Jerry Mabry 68; 4, Bob Meyers, Herb Bowman, David Beinke 69; 5, Tom Wilkerson, Hardy Thomas, Steve Ingram 69.
INDIAN SPRINGS Lakes course
9 Hole Couples Scramble
1, Janet Wright, Tim Wright, Gayla Sherment, and Steve Sherment 27 (-8)
2, Anamarie Hurt, Bo Hurt, Dan Dyer, and Debi Dyer 28 (-7)
3, Dee Sparks, Bob Sparks, Maryhelen Blackman, and Kirby Cozort 28 (-7)
4, Susie Sparks, Dick Tyndall, Darlene Ives, and Larry Lewis 29 (-6)
5, Carol Williams, Tom Williams, Kay Green, and Ray Green 29 (-6)
6, Gerald Wright, Kay Wright, Jack Lewis, and Jackie Lewis 31 (-4)
MEADOWBROOK CC
WGA 9-Hole Member/Guest
1, Amy Feitel/Bridget Muller; 2, Katy Biffle/Karen Gentry.
THE OAKS CC
OWGA September Guest Day
1, Lit Jones, Jane Grimshaw, Kathy Fankhouser, Chrisanne Nelson
2, Ann Fields, Lori Nichols, Pat Monroe, Patti Taruscio
3, Beckie Yarger, Laurie Campbell, Karen Walker, Ann Lissau
PAGE BELCHER
Christian Men’s Fellowship
Low Net: 1. Dave Hohensee 70; 2. Hank Prideaux 72; 3. Bill Kusleika 73; 4. Mel Hayes 74; 4. Charles Webster 74. 4. George Dany 74; 7. Monroe Brewer 75; 7; Darrell Wood 75; 7. Jerry Williams 75; 10. George Siler 76; 11. Frank Prentice 77; 12. Mike Brannon 79; 13. Duwane Dunham 86.
THE WOODS Senior Scramble
1. Mark Easley, Bob Penix, Aaron Ross, Darrell Macey, Alan Self 60
2. Paul Lewis, Jerry Hollomon, Ron McGill, David Lawless 60
3. James Olinger, Marlin Box, Ted Hienback, Joe Barrett, Bryan Hughes 62
Hole-in-one
MOHAWK PARK (Pecan Valley): Mike Franklin, No. 6, 145 yards, 6 iron.
THE PATRIOT: Nick Lynch, No. 13, 166 yards, 9 iron; Jake Nicely, No. 17, 97 yards, 56 degree wedge.
Shoots age or better
BATTLE CREEK: Pat Gordon, 74, shot 73; Jim Ingram, 77, shot 73; Eugene Blake, 83, shot 79; Lew Wade, 80, shot 79.
BROKEN ARROW G&AC: Wayne Trahern, 82, shot 73; Steve Mancino, 75, shot 68.
LAFORTUNE PARK: Roger Hadicke, 81, shot 79.
MUSKOGEE GC: Cecil Luke, 83, shot 78; Jim Dixon, 80, shot 78; Bob Weaver, 91, shot 86; Max Holloway, 83, shot 78; Ben Allen, 81, shot 77.
SOUTH LAKES: John Gadd, 83, shot 77; Scott Vandyke, 82, shot 77.
Transactions
Baseball
American League
LOS ANGELES ANGELS: Selected the contract of RHP Kaleb Cowart. Placed INF Luis Rengifo on the 60-day IL.
NEW YORK YANKEES: Placed RHP Dellin Betances on the 60-day IL. Reinstated OF Giancarlo Stanton from the 60-day IL.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
NBA: Announced the Board of Governors approved the sale of the Brooklyn Nets to Joe Tsai.
Football
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS: Signed OL Nate Wozniak and P Matt Wile to the practice squad.
BUFFALO BILLS: Released WR Tyron Johnson. Signed LB Curtis Akins to the practice squad.
CLEVELAND BROWNS: Signed G Malcolm Pridgeon to the practice squad.
DALLAS COWBOYS: Waived DE Taco Charlton.
DETROIT LIONS: Released DE Jonathan Wynn from the practice squad. Signed RB Nick Brossette to the practice squad.
HOUSTON TEXANS: Waived P Trevor Daniel. Signed P Bryan Anger.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS: Waived QB Chad Kelly. Released RB Bruce Anderson III from the practice squad. Signed RB David Williams to the practice squad.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: Signed S Adarius Pickett to the practice squad.
MIAMI DOLPHINS: Signed S Doug Middleton.
NEW YORK GIANTS: Terminated the contract of TE C.J. Conrad and Austin Walter from the practice squad.
NEW YORK JETS: Placed QB Trevor Siemian on IR. Signed QB David Fales.
OAKLAND RAIDERS: Released G Jonathan Cooper.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES: Waived CB Craig James. Signed TE Alex Ellis from the practice squad.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS: Placed S Sean Davis on IR. Signed QB Paxton Lynch to the practice squad.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS: Waived LS Colin Holba. Signed LS Jon Condo to a one-year contract and OL Will Holden to the practice squad.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS: Placed CB Dominique-Rodgers Cromartie on IR. Released TE Donald Parham. Signed LB Noah Spence. Signed TE Drew Belcher to the practice squad.
CollegeOKLAHOMA STATE: Named Anna Boyert-Thorp assistant track and field distance coach.
Latest Line
Major League Baseball
Thursday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at ATLANTA -133 Philadelphia +123
at MILWAUKEE -155 San Diego +145
at CHICAGO -105 St. Louis -105
American League
at NEW YORK OFF LA Angels OFF
Toronto -121 at BALTIMORE +111 at CLEVELAND -285 Detroit +255
at MINNESOTA -251 Kansas City +221
Interleague
at PITTSBURGH OFF Seattle OFF
at BOSTON -167 San Fran +157
College Football
Thursday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY (O/U) UD
at TULANE 2 5 (55½) Houston
Friday
Utah 2½ 4 (51½) at SOUTHERN CAL
at LA. TECH 10 7½ (51½) FIU
at BOISE ST 10 7½ (55) Air Force
Saturday
at TEXAS 7½ 5½ (73) Oklahoma St
at TULSA 4½ 3½ (45) Wyoming
at IOWA ST 18½ 18½ (55½) La.-Monroe
at OHIO STATE 37½ 39 (58) Miami (Ohio)
at CLEMSON 44½ 41 (62) Charlotte
at INDIANA 27½ 27 (58) UCONN
UCF 10½ 12 (61½) at PITT
at OHIO 6½ 3½ (66½) La.-Lafayette
Nebraska 10 13½ (63½) at ILLINOIS
Temple 13½ 14 (53½) at BUFFALO
at MIAMI 29½ 29½ (48½) Cent. Michigan
at VIRGINIA 29½ 28½ (45½) Old Dominion
Coastal Carolina 15 17 (62½) at UMASS
Michigan St 4 9½ (38½) at N’WSTRN
Troy 16½ 17 (57) at AKRON
Boston College 7½ 8 (57½) at RUTGERS
at SYRACUSE 5½ 5 (65½) W. Michigan
at NC STATE 20 19½ (59) Ball St
at WISCONSIN 2½ 3½ (43) Michigan
Toledo 7 9½ (67) at COLO. ST
at NEW MEXICO 6 4½ (68½) New Mexico St
Washington 6 6½ (52½) at BYU
at ARIZONA ST 6½ 7½ (50) Colorado
at MISSISSIPPI +2 2½ (41½) California
at FLORIDA 14½ 14 (48½) Tennessee
at TEXAS STATE 1½ 3 (63½) Georgia St
at ALABAMA 39 38½ (61½) So. Miss
at MISSISSIPPI ST 7½ 6 (48½) Kentucky
LSU 19½ 23½ (62½) at VANDERBILT
at N. CAROLINA 2½ 3 (58) Appalachian St
at TEXAS A&M 4 3½ (47½) Auburn
at MISSOURI 10 9½ (63½) S.Carolina
West Virginia 6 4 (49½) at KANSAS
at KENT ST 9 10½ (62) Bowling Grn
at TCU 11 9½ (55½) SMU
at ARKANSAS 20 21 (61½) San Jose St
at UAB 13 10 (49½) S.Alabama
Oregon 8 10½ (58½) at STANFORD
Baylor 24 26 (58½) at RICE
at NORTH TEXAS 18 18½ (58) UTSA
at GEORGIA 13 14½ (58½) Notre Dame
at FLORIDA ST 8½ 6½ (61½) Louisville
Nevada 14½ 14½ (52) at UTEP
at WASHINGTN ST 18 18½ (56½) UCLA
Utah St 2½ 4½ (54½) at SAN DIEGO ST
NFL
Thursday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY (O/U) UD
Tennessee PK 2 (39) at JACKSONVILLE
Sunday
at GREEN BAY 8 7½ (43) Denver
at PHILADELPHIA 8 6 (46½) Detroit
at KANSAS CITY 6½ 6½ (53½) Baltimore
at BUFFALO 6½ 6 (44) Cincinnati
at INDIANAPOLIS 2½ 1½ (47) Atlanta
at MINNESOTA 8 9 (43½) Oakland
at NEW ENGLAND 18 23 (44) NY Jets
at DALLAS 20 23 (47) Miami
at TAMPA BAY 5½ 6½ (48) NY Giants
Carolina 3 OFF (OFF) at ARIZONA
at SEATTLE PK 4½ (45) New Orleans
at LA CHARGERS 3 3½ (47½) Houston
at SAN FRAN +1½ 6½ (44) Pittsburgh
LA Rams 1½ 3 (49) at CLEVELAND
Monday
Chicago 5½ 3½ (41½) at WASHINGTON
Home team in CAPS