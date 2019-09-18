football

National Football League

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

New England 2 0 0 1.000 76 3

Buffalo 2 0 0 1.000 45 30

N.Y. Jets 0 2 0 .000 19 40

Miami 0 2 0 .000 10 102

South W L T Pct PF PA

Houston 1 1 0 .500 41 42

Indianapolis 1 1 0 .500 43 47

Tennessee 1 1 0 .500 60 32

Jacksonville 0 2 0 .000 38 53

North W L T Pct PF PA

Baltimore 2 0 0 1.000 82 27

Cleveland 1 1 0 .500 36 46

Cincinnati 0 2 0 .000 37 62

Pittsburgh 0 2 0 .000 29 61

West W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 2 0 0 1.000 68 36

Oakland 1 1 0 .500 34 44

L.A. Chargers 1 1 0 .500 40 37

Denver 0 2 0 .000 30 40

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Dallas 2 0 0 1.000 66 38

Philadelphia 1 1 0 .500 52 51

N.Y. Giants 0 2 0 .000 31 63

Washington 0 2 0 .000 48 63

South W L T Pct PF PA

Tampa Bay 1 1 0 .500 37 45

Atlanta 1 1 0 .500 36 48

New Orleans 1 1 0 .500 39 55

Carolina 0 2 0 .000 41 50

North W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 2 0 0 1.000 31 19

Detroit 1 0 1 .750 40 37

Minnesota 1 1 0 .500 44 33

Chicago 1 1 0 .500 19 24

West W L T Pct PF PA

San Francisco 2 0 0 1.000 72 34

L.A. Rams 2 0 0 1.000 57 36

Seattle 2 0 0 1.000 49 46

Arizona 0 1 1 .250 44 50

Thursday

Tennessee at Jacksonville, 7:20 p.m.

Sunday

Miami at Dallas, noon

Oakland at Minnesota, noon

Cincinnati at Buffalo, noon

Baltimore at Kansas City, noon

Atlanta at Indianapolis, noon

Detroit at Philadelphia, noon

Denver at Green Bay, noon

N.Y. Jets at New England, noon

N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay, 3:05 p.m.

Carolina at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Chargers, 3:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Cleveland, 7:20 p.m.

Monday

Chicago at Washington, 7:15 p.m.

Basketball

WNBA Playoffs

Semifinals

(Best-of-5; x-if necessary)

WASHINGTON 1, LAS VEGAS 0

Sept. 17: Washington 97, Las Vegas 95

Thursday: at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday: at Las Vegas, 4 p.m.

x-Tuesday: at Las Vegas, 7:30 or 9 p.m.

x-Sept. 26: at Washington, 8 or 8:30 p.m.

CONNECTICUT 1, LOS ANGELES 0

Sept. 17: Connecticut 84, Los Angeles 75

Thursday: at Connecticut, 5:30 p.m.

Sunday: at Los Angeles, 6 p.m.

x-Tuesday: at Los Angeles, 9 or 10:30 p.m.

x-Sept. 26: at Connecticut, 5:30 or 8 p.m.

Baseball

Local

Metro Tulsa Baseball Association

Semifinals

Biscuits 4, Liners 1 (Biscuits lead best-of-3 series 1-0)

Green Monsters 9, Angels 5 (Green Monsters lead best-of-3 series 1-0)

Soccer

College: Women

UCO 6, East Central 0

Volleyball

High school

Lincoln Christian d. Christian Heritage 27-25, 25-21, 17-25, 26-24

Lincoln Christian d. Crossings Christian 25-21, 26-28, 25-15, 19-25, 15-11

Golf

OJGT

Lake Hefner Shootout (North)

Final (top finishers)

12-14 Boys

Parker Payne, Norman 74-70—144

Evan Weaver, Pryor 77-76—153

Bo Gentry, Shawnee 79-75—154

Cj Phillips, Edmond 79-77—156

Girls

Raychel Nelke, Pocola 74-67—141

Kate Tilma, Eastborough 71-72—143

Olivia Coit, Edmond 73-71—144

Maddi Kamas, Kingfisher 76-68—144

Emily Miller, Edmond 75-71—146

Gracie Doke, Tulsa 83-77—160

15-18 Boys

Jake Hopper, Norman 68-65—133

James Roller, Jenks 68-67—135

Andrew Goodman, Norman 71-65—136

Jaxon Dowell, Edmond 71-67—138

Bosten Benn, Edmond 71-69—140

Phisher Phillips, Rogers 71-70—141

Kameron Shaw, Salina 74-67—141

Benjamin Stoller, Owasso 68-73—141

Buddy Wehrli, Tulsa 74-67—141

Local

BATTLE CREEK

Sr. MGA Club Championship

Sr. Club Champion: Pat Gordon 150.

Low Net: 1, Larry Howard 133; 2, James Ko 135; T3, Bob Eva 136; T3, Billy Decker 136.

CANYONS AT BLACKJACK RIDGE

Senior MGA 6-6-6

Flight 1: 1. Mike Grayson, Larry Timbrook, 62; 2. Scott Keller, Rick Tallent, 63; Flight 2: 1. Terry Gosney, Don Soles, 62; David Helmer, Jerry Hendryx, 63.

FOREST RIDGE

Senior Scramble: 1, Ralph Fagin, Rich Buntt, James Howard 66; 2, Steve Coleman, D.B. Merril, Ray Dalla Rosa 67; 3, Rob Brown, Leland Slack, Jerry Mabry 68; 4, Bob Meyers, Herb Bowman, David Beinke 69; 5, Tom Wilkerson, Hardy Thomas, Steve Ingram 69.

INDIAN SPRINGS Lakes course

9 Hole Couples Scramble

1, Janet Wright, Tim Wright, Gayla Sherment, and Steve Sherment 27 (-8)

2, Anamarie Hurt, Bo Hurt, Dan Dyer, and Debi Dyer 28 (-7)

3, Dee Sparks, Bob Sparks, Maryhelen Blackman, and Kirby Cozort 28 (-7)

4, Susie Sparks, Dick Tyndall, Darlene Ives, and Larry Lewis 29 (-6)

5, Carol Williams, Tom Williams, Kay Green, and Ray Green 29 (-6)

6, Gerald Wright, Kay Wright, Jack Lewis, and Jackie Lewis 31 (-4)

MEADOWBROOK CC

WGA 9-Hole Member/Guest

1, Amy Feitel/Bridget Muller; 2, Katy Biffle/Karen Gentry.

THE OAKS CC

OWGA September Guest Day

1, Lit Jones, Jane Grimshaw, Kathy Fankhouser, Chrisanne Nelson

2, Ann Fields, Lori Nichols, Pat Monroe, Patti Taruscio

3, Beckie Yarger, Laurie Campbell, Karen Walker, Ann Lissau

PAGE BELCHER

Christian Men’s Fellowship

Low Net: 1. Dave Hohensee 70; 2. Hank Prideaux 72; 3. Bill Kusleika 73; 4. Mel Hayes 74; 4. Charles Webster 74. 4. George Dany 74; 7. Monroe Brewer 75; 7; Darrell Wood 75; 7. Jerry Williams 75; 10. George Siler 76; 11. Frank Prentice 77; 12. Mike Brannon 79; 13. Duwane Dunham 86.

THE WOODS Senior Scramble

1. Mark Easley, Bob Penix, Aaron Ross, Darrell Macey, Alan Self 60

2. Paul Lewis, Jerry Hollomon, Ron McGill, David Lawless 60

3. James Olinger, Marlin Box, Ted Hienback, Joe Barrett, Bryan Hughes 62

Hole-in-one

MOHAWK PARK (Pecan Valley): Mike Franklin, No. 6, 145 yards, 6 iron.

THE PATRIOT: Nick Lynch, No. 13, 166 yards, 9 iron; Jake Nicely, No. 17, 97 yards, 56 degree wedge.

Shoots age or better

BATTLE CREEK: Pat Gordon, 74, shot 73; Jim Ingram, 77, shot 73; Eugene Blake, 83, shot 79; Lew Wade, 80, shot 79.

BROKEN ARROW G&AC: Wayne Trahern, 82, shot 73; Steve Mancino, 75, shot 68.

LAFORTUNE PARK: Roger Hadicke, 81, shot 79.

MUSKOGEE GC: Cecil Luke, 83, shot 78; Jim Dixon, 80, shot 78; Bob Weaver, 91, shot 86; Max Holloway, 83, shot 78; Ben Allen, 81, shot 77.

SOUTH LAKES: John Gadd, 83, shot 77; Scott Vandyke, 82, shot 77.

Transactions

Baseball

American League

LOS ANGELES ANGELS: Selected the contract of RHP Kaleb Cowart. Placed INF Luis Rengifo on the 60-day IL.

NEW YORK YANKEES: Placed RHP Dellin Betances on the 60-day IL. Reinstated OF Giancarlo Stanton from the 60-day IL.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

NBA: Announced the Board of Governors approved the sale of the Brooklyn Nets to Joe Tsai.

Football

National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS: Signed OL Nate Wozniak and P Matt Wile to the practice squad.

BUFFALO BILLS: Released WR Tyron Johnson. Signed LB Curtis Akins to the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS: Signed G Malcolm Pridgeon to the practice squad.

DALLAS COWBOYS: Waived DE Taco Charlton.

DETROIT LIONS: Released DE Jonathan Wynn from the practice squad. Signed RB Nick Brossette to the practice squad.

HOUSTON TEXANS: Waived P Trevor Daniel. Signed P Bryan Anger.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS: Waived QB Chad Kelly. Released RB Bruce Anderson III from the practice squad. Signed RB David Williams to the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: Signed S Adarius Pickett to the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS: Signed S Doug Middleton.

NEW YORK GIANTS: Terminated the contract of TE C.J. Conrad and Austin Walter from the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS: Placed QB Trevor Siemian on IR. Signed QB David Fales.

OAKLAND RAIDERS: Released G Jonathan Cooper.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES: Waived CB Craig James. Signed TE Alex Ellis from the practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS: Placed S Sean Davis on IR. Signed QB Paxton Lynch to the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS: Waived LS Colin Holba. Signed LS Jon Condo to a one-year contract and OL Will Holden to the practice squad.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS: Placed CB Dominique-Rodgers Cromartie on IR. Released TE Donald Parham. Signed LB Noah Spence. Signed TE Drew Belcher to the practice squad.

CollegeOKLAHOMA STATE: Named Anna Boyert-Thorp assistant track and field distance coach.

Latest Line

Major League Baseball

Thursday

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE

at ATLANTA -133 Philadelphia +123

at MILWAUKEE -155 San Diego +145

at CHICAGO -105 St. Louis -105

American League

at NEW YORK OFF LA Angels OFF

Toronto -121 at BALTIMORE +111 at CLEVELAND -285 Detroit +255

at MINNESOTA -251 Kansas City +221

Interleague

at PITTSBURGH OFF Seattle OFF

at BOSTON -167 San Fran +157

College Football

Thursday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY (O/U) UD

at TULANE 2 5 (55½) Houston

Friday

Utah 2½ 4 (51½) at SOUTHERN CAL

at LA. TECH 10 7½ (51½) FIU

at BOISE ST 10 7½ (55) Air Force

Saturday

at TEXAS 7½ 5½ (73) Oklahoma St

at TULSA 4½ 3½ (45) Wyoming

at IOWA ST 18½ 18½ (55½) La.-Monroe

at OHIO STATE 37½ 39 (58) Miami (Ohio)

at CLEMSON 44½ 41 (62) Charlotte

at INDIANA 27½ 27 (58) UCONN

UCF 10½ 12 (61½) at PITT

at OHIO 6½ 3½ (66½) La.-Lafayette

Nebraska 10 13½ (63½) at ILLINOIS

Temple 13½ 14 (53½) at BUFFALO

at MIAMI 29½ 29½ (48½) Cent. Michigan

at VIRGINIA 29½ 28½ (45½) Old Dominion

Coastal Carolina 15 17 (62½) at UMASS

Michigan St 4 9½ (38½) at N’WSTRN

Troy 16½ 17 (57) at AKRON

Boston College 7½ 8 (57½) at RUTGERS

at SYRACUSE 5½ 5 (65½) W. Michigan

at NC STATE 20 19½ (59) Ball St

at WISCONSIN 2½ 3½ (43) Michigan

Toledo 7 9½ (67) at COLO. ST

at NEW MEXICO 6 4½ (68½) New Mexico St

Washington 6 6½ (52½) at BYU

at ARIZONA ST 6½ 7½ (50) Colorado

at MISSISSIPPI +2 2½ (41½) California

at FLORIDA 14½ 14 (48½) Tennessee

at TEXAS STATE 1½ 3 (63½) Georgia St

at ALABAMA 39 38½ (61½) So. Miss

at MISSISSIPPI ST 7½ 6 (48½) Kentucky

LSU 19½ 23½ (62½) at VANDERBILT

at N. CAROLINA 2½ 3 (58) Appalachian St

at TEXAS A&M 4 3½ (47½) Auburn

at MISSOURI 10 9½ (63½) S.Carolina

West Virginia 6 4 (49½) at KANSAS

at KENT ST 9 10½ (62) Bowling Grn

at TCU 11 9½ (55½) SMU

at ARKANSAS 20 21 (61½) San Jose St

at UAB 13 10 (49½) S.Alabama

Oregon 8 10½ (58½) at STANFORD

Baylor 24 26 (58½) at RICE

at NORTH TEXAS 18 18½ (58) UTSA

at GEORGIA 13 14½ (58½) Notre Dame

at FLORIDA ST 8½ 6½ (61½) Louisville

Nevada 14½ 14½ (52) at UTEP

at WASHINGTN ST 18 18½ (56½) UCLA

Utah St 2½ 4½ (54½) at SAN DIEGO ST

NFL

Thursday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY (O/U) UD

Tennessee PK 2 (39) at JACKSONVILLE

Sunday

at GREEN BAY 8 7½ (43) Denver

at PHILADELPHIA 8 6 (46½) Detroit

at KANSAS CITY 6½ 6½ (53½) Baltimore

at BUFFALO 6½ 6 (44) Cincinnati

at INDIANAPOLIS 2½ 1½ (47) Atlanta

at MINNESOTA 8 9 (43½) Oakland

at NEW ENGLAND 18 23 (44) NY Jets

at DALLAS 20 23 (47) Miami

at TAMPA BAY 5½ 6½ (48) NY Giants

Carolina 3 OFF (OFF) at ARIZONA

at SEATTLE PK 4½ (45) New Orleans

at LA CHARGERS 3 3½ (47½) Houston

at SAN FRAN +1½ 6½ (44) Pittsburgh

LA Rams 1½ 3 (49) at CLEVELAND

Monday

Chicago 5½ 3½ (41½) at WASHINGTON

Home team in CAPS

