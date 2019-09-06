football

National Football League

Thursday

Green Bay 10, Chicago 3

Sunday

Atlanta at Minnesota, noon

Baltimore at Miami, noon

Tennessee at Cleveland, noon

Kansas City at Jacksonville, noon

Washington at Philadelphia, noon

L.A. Rams at Carolina, noon

Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, noon

Cincinnati at Seattle, 3:05 p.m.

Indianapolis at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Tampa Bay, 3:25 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 3:25 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 3:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New England, 7:20 p.m.

Monday

Houston at New Orleans, 6:10 p.m.

Denver at Oakland, 9:20 p.m.

Basketball

WNBA

EASTERN W L Pct GB

x-Washington 25 8 .758 —

x-Connecticut 23 10 .697 2

x-Chicago 20 13 .606 5

Indiana 12 21 .364 13

New York 9 24 .273 16

Atlanta 8 25 .242 17

WESTERN W L Pct GB

x-Los Angeles 21 12 .636 —

x-Las Vegas 20 13 .606 1

x-Minnesota 17 15 .531 3½

x-Seattle 17 16 .515 4

x-Phoenix 15 17 .469 5½

Dallas 10 23 .303 11

Thursday

Atlanta 78, Las Vegas 74

Los Angeles 102, Seattle 68

Friday

Indiana 100, New York 91

Chicago 109, Connecticut 104, OT

Washington 86, Dallas 73

Minnesota at Phoenix, late

Saturday

No games scheduled

Sunday

Chicago at Washington, 3 p.m.

Connecticut at Indiana, 3 p.m.

Seattle at Dallas, 3 p.m.

New York at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 3 p.m.

Las Vegas at Phoenix, 3 p.m.

Volleyball

College

Oklahoma d. Yale 26-24, 21-25, 25-22, 15-8

Oklahoma d. Indiana 25-22, 23-25, 22-25, 25-14, 15-12

High school

Bishop Kelley Comet Volleyball Tournament of Champions

Pool A

Bishop Kelley d. Norman 25-19, 25-16, 25-8

Owasso d. Ponca City 25-16, 25-15, 25-16

Bishop Kelley d. Ponca City 25-17, 25-17, 25-11

Owasso d. Norman 25-15, 25-20, 25-17

Norman d. Ponca City 25-12, 25-14, 25-19

Bishop Kelley d. Owasso 25-15, 25-18, 17-25, 25-23

Pool B

Stillwater d. Southmoore 25-16, 25-15, 23-25, 25-16

Fayetteville d. Bixby 25-22, 24-26, 25-13, 20-25,15-8

Stillwater d. Bixby 25-9, 25-21, 25-16

Fayetteville d. Southmoore 26-24, 25-7, 25-12

Bixby d. Southmoore 19-25, 25-27, 25-21, 25-17, 15-11

Fayetteville d. Stillwater 25-23, 25-14, 25-23

Golf

Porsche European Open

Friday

At Hamburg, Germany

Yardage: 6,898; Par: 72

Second Round

Robert MacIntyre 68-65 — 133

Bernd Ritthammer 71-66 — 137

Paul Casey 66-73 — 139

Matthias Schwab 67-72 — 139

Guido Migliozzi 71-68 — 139

Bernd Wiesberger 71-69 — 140

Alexander Bjork 69-71 — 140

Kristian Krogh Johannessen 70-71 — 141

Pedro Figueiredo 70-71 — 141

Louis DeJager 72-69 — 141

Dominic Foos 74-67 — 141

Jeff Winther 72-69 — 141

Pablo Larrazabal 70-71 — 141

Ricardo Gouveia 72-70 — 142

Ben Evans 69-73 — 142

Thomas Pieters 70-72 — 142

Xander Schauffele 73-69 — 142

Ashley Chesters 71-71 — 142

Darren Fichardt 73-69 — 142

Also

Padraig Harrington 71-74 — 145

Johannes Veerman 76-69 — 145

Sihwan Kim 72-74 — 146

Patrick Reed 74-72 — 146

Kurt Kitayama 74-72 — 146

Troy Merritt 77-70 — 147

OGA Mid-Amateur Championship

At Twin Hills Golf & Country Club, Midwest City

Final

Kyle Hudelson, Edmond 69-72—141

Tyler Trout, Oklahoma City 73-71—144

Rhett Bolen, Edmond 73-72—145

Eric Fox, Weatherford 75-70—145

Peter Vitali, Oklahoma City 74-71—145

Gerod Black, Edmond 72-74—146

Blake Gibson, Yukon 74-72—146

Dillon Jordan, Ardmore 72-75—147

Jay Smith, Edmond 72-75—147

Brandon Weeden, Edmond 74-74—148

TJ Eckert, Bixby 75-74—149

Blake Garland, Norman 74-75—149

Michael Gotcher, Br.Arrow 76-74—150

Austin Hannah, Jenks 79-71—150

JR Hurley, Norman 74-76—150

Greg Rushing, Norman 71-80—151

Shawn Barker, Bartlesville 76-76—152

Hunter Buwick, Tulsa 74-78—152

Erik Haworth, Owasso 78-74—152

Heath Myers, Kingfisher 71-81—152

Brent Taylor, Bartlesville 75-77—152

Local

CANYONS AT BLACKJACK RIDGE

Senior Nassau

1. Brad Miller, Terry Gosney, Mark Nolen, Ron Tabor, 29-29-58; T2. Larry Timbrook, Wayne Morgan, Bill Denton, Steve Linden, Flint Reeves, 28-31-59; T2. Mike Grayson, Dave Helmer, Duge Horton, Chuck Hamilton, Don Soles, 29-30-59; T2. Randy Haddock, Terry Neely, Michael Pittman, Rick Tallent, 30-29-59.

CEDAR RIDGE

MGA One-Day Member Guest

Golden Hurricane Flight

Gross: 1, Robbie Laird & Ryan Homan 62

Net: 1, Jamie McCoy & Paul Smith 64; 2, Robbie Laird & Mark Binney 64; 3, Greg McKinney & Scott Bailey 64

Cowboys Flight

Gross: 1, CB Rowan & Kreg Callery 68

Net: 1, Taylor Scheer & Jason Law 65; 2, Taylor Scheer & Josh Atkinson 66; 3, Jerry Taylor & Jordan Taylor 67

Sooners Flight

Gross: 1, Dan Fairchild & Mark Wilson 77

Net: 1, Brent Cariker & Ben Barber 67; 2, Paul Hannagan & Doug Akers 70; 3, Rick Engles & David James 71.

Shoots age or better

BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 77, shot 72; Eugene Blake, 82, shot 82.

BROKEN ARROW G&AC: Bill Lemon, 82, shot 79; Larry Dyer, 77, shot 72.

GOLF CLUB OF OKLAHOMA: Art Bennett, 66, shot 66.

INDIAN SPRINGS (River): Bob Sparks, 82, shot 75.

MUSKOGEE GC: Ken Webb, 88, shot 86; Cecil Luke, 83, shot 71.

OWASSO G&AC: Mike Graves, 76, shot 76.

PAGE BELCHER: Dick Tullis, 78, shot 78.

Tennis

U.S. Open

Friday

At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

New York

(seedings in parentheses)

Men’s Singles

Semifinal

Daniil Medvedev (5), Russia, def. Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria, 7-6 (5), 6-4, 6-3.

Rafael Nadal (2), Spain, def. Matteo Berrettini (24), Italy, 7-6 (6), 6-4, 6-1.

Men’s Doubles

Final

Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal (1), Colombia, def. Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (8), Argentina, 6-4, 7-5.

Women’s Doubles

Semifinal

Elise Mertens, Belgium, and Aryna Sabalenka (4), Belarus, def. Vania King and Caroline Dolehide, United States, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Soccer

MLS

Saturday

New England at New York City FC, 2:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Cincinnati, 6:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Orlando City, 6:30 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Portland, 9:30 p.m.

USL Championship Glance

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

New York Red Bulls II 16 6 5 53 64 32

Nashville 15 6 6 51 49 24

Indy 15 4 5 50 37 18

Tampa Bay 14 5 7 49 47 22

Pittsburgh 13 4 8 47 48 28

North Carolina 13 7 7 46 47 28

Louisville 12 7 7 43 38 30

Ottawa 10 6 9 39 37 29

Birmingham 10 10 6 36 31 39

Saint Louis 8 9 8 32 31 32

Charleston 7 7 10 31 31 35

Charlotte 5 11 11 26 30 42

Bethlehem Steel 7 13 5 26 34 47

Loudoun 6 12 6 24 35 41

Memphis 5 13 7 22 23 39

Atlanta 5 16 5 20 29 65

Hartford 5 18 4 19 35 67

Swope Park Rangers 3 15 6 15 29 57

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Phoenix 19 2 5 62 71 25

Fresno 13 4 8 47 42 26

Reno 13 8 5 44 54 44

Austin 11 9 6 39 40 39

Real Monarchs 10 8 7 37 49 41

OKC Energy 9 8 10 37 41 40

Orange County 9 8 9 36 42 36

LA Galaxy II 9 8 9 36 43 49

Portland 9 9 8 35 48 44

Sacramento 10 11 4 34 35 29

San Antonio 9 10 7 34 45 40

New Mexico 8 8 10 34 45 46

El Paso 8 8 9 33 28 28

Las Vegas 8 10 8 32 35 40

Rio Grande Valley 7 12 7 28 39 47

Tulsa 5 13 9 24 35 57

Colorado 6 17 4 22 24 52

Tacoma 5 15 5 20 27 60

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday

Loudoun at Hartford, 3 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Bethlehem Steel at North Carolina, 6 p.m.

Louisville at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Indy at Charleston, 6:30 p.m.

Austin at Colorado, 7 p.m.

Swope Park Rangers at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Tulsa at Rio Grande Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Saint Louis, 7:30 p.m.

Real Monarchs at LA Galaxy II, 9 p.m.

Fresno at Reno, 9 p.m.

El Paso at Las Vegas, 9:30 p.m.

Tacoma at Sacramento, 9:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Phoenix, 9:30 p.m.

College: Men

Rogers State 3, William Jewell 1

Drury 1, Northeastern St. 0

College: Women

Tulsa 3, Grambling St. 0

Latest Line

Major League Baseball

Saturday

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE

at CINCINNATI -150 Arizona +140

St. Louis -130 at PITTSBRGH +120

Chicago -124 at MILWAUKEE +114

at NEW YORK -150 Philadelphia +140

at ATLANTA -140 Washington +130

at SAN DIEGO -163 Colorado +153

at LA DODGERS -239 San Fran +219

American League

at BOSTON OFF New York OFF

at TAMPA BAY OFF Toronto OFF

at BALTIMORE OFF Texas OFF

at MINNESOTA -157 Cleveland +147

LA Angels -145 at CHICAGO +135

at HOUSTON -385 Seattle +355

at OAKLAND -290 Detroit +260

Interleague

at MIAMI -115 Kansas City +105

College Football

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY (O/U) UD

Tulsa 5 6½ (52½) at SAN JOSE ST

at PITTSBURGH 3½ 4 (54) Ohio

at VA TECH 26½ 28½ (56) Old Domn

UAB 12 9½ (45½) at AKRON

at MICHIGAN 23½ 22 (48) Army

at PURDUE 9 7 (55½) Vanderbilt

at IOWA 22 19 (49) Rutgers

at MARYLAND +4 1½ (57½) Syracuse

at MISSOURI 10½ 13½ (62½) W.Virginia

at OHIO ST. 17 15½ (52½) Cincinnati

at KANSAS ST. -24 -24½ (58) Bowl. Grn

at UTAH 18½ 21½ (44) N. Illinois

at GA TECH 7 6½ (61) S.Florida

Nebraska 7½ 4½ (64½) at COLORADO

at CLEMSON 20 17 (63½) Texas A&M

at WISCONSIN 33 35 (53) Cent. Michigan

at APP. ST 20½ 22½ (54) Charlotte

at MISS. ST 18 16½ (51½) S. Miss

Illinois 18 21 (59½) at UCONN

at UNLV +2½ PK (63½) Ark. St

at BAYLOR 28 25½ (57½) UTSA

at ALABAMA 56½ 55½ (65) New Mexico St

at UCLA 7½ 9 (44½) San Diego St

at FLORIDA ST 20 21½ (65) La.-Monroe

Wyoming 8½ 7 (47½) at TEXAS ST.

at SMU 3 3½ (72½) N.Texas

at TENNESSEE 2 3½ (53) BYU

UCF 8 10½ (67) at FAU

at FIU 11½ 7½ (56) W. Kentucky

at KANSAS 10½ 7½ (52½) C.Carolina

at LA-LAFAYETTE 11 13½ (65½) Liberty

at MICH. ST 17½ 16 (46½) W. Michigan

LSU 3 6½ (57½) at TEXAS

at AUBURN 20½ 17 (51½) Tulane

at MISSISSIPPI 7½ 6½ (50½) Arkansas

at OREGON 20½ 23½ (61½) Nevada

at PENN ST 21 30½ (56) Buffalo

at KENTUCKY 15 15 (53½) E.Michigan

at TEXAS TECH 33 34½ (65) UTEP

Miami 6 5 (46½) at N.CAROLINA

at SOUTHERN CAL 3½ 3 (43½) Stanford

at WASHINGTON 11 13½ (43) California

Minnesota 1½ 3 (46) at FRESNO ST

at HAWAII 6 6½ (77) Oregon St

NFL

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY (O/U) UD

at MINNESOTA 5 4 (47) Atlanta

at PHILADELPHIA 7½ 10 (44½) Washingtn

at NY JETS 3 2½ (40½) Buffalo

Baltimore 3 6½ (39½) at MIAMI

at TAMPA BAY 2 1 (50½) San Fran

Kansas City 5 3½ (51½) at JACKSONVILLE

at CLEVELAND 3½ 5½ (45) Tennessee

LA Rams 3 1 (50) at CAROLINA

Detroit 1 2½ (46) at ARIZONA

at SEATTLE 7 9½ (44½) Cincinnati

at LA CHARGERS 3 6½ (44½) Indianapolis

at DALLAS 6 7½ (45½) NY Giants

at NEW ENGLAND 7½ 6 (49) Pittsburgh

Monday

at NEW ORLEANS 7 7 (52½) Houston

Denver +3 1 (43) at OAKLAND

Updated odds at Pregame.com

Home team in CAPS

Tags