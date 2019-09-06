football
National Football League
Thursday
Green Bay 10, Chicago 3
Sunday
Atlanta at Minnesota, noon
Baltimore at Miami, noon
Tennessee at Cleveland, noon
Kansas City at Jacksonville, noon
Washington at Philadelphia, noon
L.A. Rams at Carolina, noon
Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, noon
Cincinnati at Seattle, 3:05 p.m.
Indianapolis at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Tampa Bay, 3:25 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 3:25 p.m.
Detroit at Arizona, 3:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at New England, 7:20 p.m.
Monday
Houston at New Orleans, 6:10 p.m.
Denver at Oakland, 9:20 p.m.
Basketball
WNBA
EASTERN W L Pct GB
x-Washington 25 8 .758 —
x-Connecticut 23 10 .697 2
x-Chicago 20 13 .606 5
Indiana 12 21 .364 13
New York 9 24 .273 16
Atlanta 8 25 .242 17
WESTERN W L Pct GB
x-Los Angeles 21 12 .636 —
x-Las Vegas 20 13 .606 1
x-Minnesota 17 15 .531 3½
x-Seattle 17 16 .515 4
x-Phoenix 15 17 .469 5½
Dallas 10 23 .303 11
Thursday
Atlanta 78, Las Vegas 74
Los Angeles 102, Seattle 68
Friday
Indiana 100, New York 91
Chicago 109, Connecticut 104, OT
Washington 86, Dallas 73
Minnesota at Phoenix, late
Saturday
No games scheduled
Sunday
Chicago at Washington, 3 p.m.
Connecticut at Indiana, 3 p.m.
Seattle at Dallas, 3 p.m.
New York at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Minnesota at Los Angeles, 3 p.m.
Las Vegas at Phoenix, 3 p.m.
Volleyball
College
Oklahoma d. Yale 26-24, 21-25, 25-22, 15-8
Oklahoma d. Indiana 25-22, 23-25, 22-25, 25-14, 15-12
High school
Bishop Kelley Comet Volleyball Tournament of Champions
Pool A
Bishop Kelley d. Norman 25-19, 25-16, 25-8
Owasso d. Ponca City 25-16, 25-15, 25-16
Bishop Kelley d. Ponca City 25-17, 25-17, 25-11
Owasso d. Norman 25-15, 25-20, 25-17
Norman d. Ponca City 25-12, 25-14, 25-19
Bishop Kelley d. Owasso 25-15, 25-18, 17-25, 25-23
Pool B
Stillwater d. Southmoore 25-16, 25-15, 23-25, 25-16
Fayetteville d. Bixby 25-22, 24-26, 25-13, 20-25,15-8
Stillwater d. Bixby 25-9, 25-21, 25-16
Fayetteville d. Southmoore 26-24, 25-7, 25-12
Bixby d. Southmoore 19-25, 25-27, 25-21, 25-17, 15-11
Fayetteville d. Stillwater 25-23, 25-14, 25-23
Golf
Porsche European Open
Friday
At Hamburg, Germany
Yardage: 6,898; Par: 72
Second Round
Robert MacIntyre 68-65 — 133
Bernd Ritthammer 71-66 — 137
Paul Casey 66-73 — 139
Matthias Schwab 67-72 — 139
Guido Migliozzi 71-68 — 139
Bernd Wiesberger 71-69 — 140
Alexander Bjork 69-71 — 140
Kristian Krogh Johannessen 70-71 — 141
Pedro Figueiredo 70-71 — 141
Louis DeJager 72-69 — 141
Dominic Foos 74-67 — 141
Jeff Winther 72-69 — 141
Pablo Larrazabal 70-71 — 141
Ricardo Gouveia 72-70 — 142
Ben Evans 69-73 — 142
Thomas Pieters 70-72 — 142
Xander Schauffele 73-69 — 142
Ashley Chesters 71-71 — 142
Darren Fichardt 73-69 — 142
Also
Padraig Harrington 71-74 — 145
Johannes Veerman 76-69 — 145
Sihwan Kim 72-74 — 146
Patrick Reed 74-72 — 146
Kurt Kitayama 74-72 — 146
Troy Merritt 77-70 — 147
OGA Mid-Amateur Championship
At Twin Hills Golf & Country Club, Midwest City
Final
Kyle Hudelson, Edmond 69-72—141
Tyler Trout, Oklahoma City 73-71—144
Rhett Bolen, Edmond 73-72—145
Eric Fox, Weatherford 75-70—145
Peter Vitali, Oklahoma City 74-71—145
Gerod Black, Edmond 72-74—146
Blake Gibson, Yukon 74-72—146
Dillon Jordan, Ardmore 72-75—147
Jay Smith, Edmond 72-75—147
Brandon Weeden, Edmond 74-74—148
TJ Eckert, Bixby 75-74—149
Blake Garland, Norman 74-75—149
Michael Gotcher, Br.Arrow 76-74—150
Austin Hannah, Jenks 79-71—150
JR Hurley, Norman 74-76—150
Greg Rushing, Norman 71-80—151
Shawn Barker, Bartlesville 76-76—152
Hunter Buwick, Tulsa 74-78—152
Erik Haworth, Owasso 78-74—152
Heath Myers, Kingfisher 71-81—152
Brent Taylor, Bartlesville 75-77—152
Local
CANYONS AT BLACKJACK RIDGE
Senior Nassau
1. Brad Miller, Terry Gosney, Mark Nolen, Ron Tabor, 29-29-58; T2. Larry Timbrook, Wayne Morgan, Bill Denton, Steve Linden, Flint Reeves, 28-31-59; T2. Mike Grayson, Dave Helmer, Duge Horton, Chuck Hamilton, Don Soles, 29-30-59; T2. Randy Haddock, Terry Neely, Michael Pittman, Rick Tallent, 30-29-59.
CEDAR RIDGE
MGA One-Day Member Guest
Golden Hurricane Flight
Gross: 1, Robbie Laird & Ryan Homan 62
Net: 1, Jamie McCoy & Paul Smith 64; 2, Robbie Laird & Mark Binney 64; 3, Greg McKinney & Scott Bailey 64
Cowboys Flight
Gross: 1, CB Rowan & Kreg Callery 68
Net: 1, Taylor Scheer & Jason Law 65; 2, Taylor Scheer & Josh Atkinson 66; 3, Jerry Taylor & Jordan Taylor 67
Sooners Flight
Gross: 1, Dan Fairchild & Mark Wilson 77
Net: 1, Brent Cariker & Ben Barber 67; 2, Paul Hannagan & Doug Akers 70; 3, Rick Engles & David James 71.
Shoots age or better
BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 77, shot 72; Eugene Blake, 82, shot 82.
BROKEN ARROW G&AC: Bill Lemon, 82, shot 79; Larry Dyer, 77, shot 72.
GOLF CLUB OF OKLAHOMA: Art Bennett, 66, shot 66.
INDIAN SPRINGS (River): Bob Sparks, 82, shot 75.
MUSKOGEE GC: Ken Webb, 88, shot 86; Cecil Luke, 83, shot 71.
OWASSO G&AC: Mike Graves, 76, shot 76.
PAGE BELCHER: Dick Tullis, 78, shot 78.
Tennis
U.S. Open
Friday
At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
New York
(seedings in parentheses)
Men’s Singles
Semifinal
Daniil Medvedev (5), Russia, def. Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria, 7-6 (5), 6-4, 6-3.
Rafael Nadal (2), Spain, def. Matteo Berrettini (24), Italy, 7-6 (6), 6-4, 6-1.
Men’s Doubles
Final
Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal (1), Colombia, def. Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (8), Argentina, 6-4, 7-5.
Women’s Doubles
Semifinal
Elise Mertens, Belgium, and Aryna Sabalenka (4), Belarus, def. Vania King and Caroline Dolehide, United States, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.
Soccer
MLS
Saturday
New England at New York City FC, 2:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at Cincinnati, 6:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Orlando City, 6:30 p.m.
Seattle at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Portland, 9:30 p.m.
USL Championship Glance
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
New York Red Bulls II 16 6 5 53 64 32
Nashville 15 6 6 51 49 24
Indy 15 4 5 50 37 18
Tampa Bay 14 5 7 49 47 22
Pittsburgh 13 4 8 47 48 28
North Carolina 13 7 7 46 47 28
Louisville 12 7 7 43 38 30
Ottawa 10 6 9 39 37 29
Birmingham 10 10 6 36 31 39
Saint Louis 8 9 8 32 31 32
Charleston 7 7 10 31 31 35
Charlotte 5 11 11 26 30 42
Bethlehem Steel 7 13 5 26 34 47
Loudoun 6 12 6 24 35 41
Memphis 5 13 7 22 23 39
Atlanta 5 16 5 20 29 65
Hartford 5 18 4 19 35 67
Swope Park Rangers 3 15 6 15 29 57
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Phoenix 19 2 5 62 71 25
Fresno 13 4 8 47 42 26
Reno 13 8 5 44 54 44
Austin 11 9 6 39 40 39
Real Monarchs 10 8 7 37 49 41
OKC Energy 9 8 10 37 41 40
Orange County 9 8 9 36 42 36
LA Galaxy II 9 8 9 36 43 49
Portland 9 9 8 35 48 44
Sacramento 10 11 4 34 35 29
San Antonio 9 10 7 34 45 40
New Mexico 8 8 10 34 45 46
El Paso 8 8 9 33 28 28
Las Vegas 8 10 8 32 35 40
Rio Grande Valley 7 12 7 28 39 47
Tulsa 5 13 9 24 35 57
Colorado 6 17 4 22 24 52
Tacoma 5 15 5 20 27 60
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday
Loudoun at Hartford, 3 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Bethlehem Steel at North Carolina, 6 p.m.
Louisville at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Indy at Charleston, 6:30 p.m.
Austin at Colorado, 7 p.m.
Swope Park Rangers at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Tulsa at Rio Grande Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at Saint Louis, 7:30 p.m.
Real Monarchs at LA Galaxy II, 9 p.m.
Fresno at Reno, 9 p.m.
El Paso at Las Vegas, 9:30 p.m.
Tacoma at Sacramento, 9:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Phoenix, 9:30 p.m.
College: Men
Rogers State 3, William Jewell 1
Drury 1, Northeastern St. 0
College: Women
Tulsa 3, Grambling St. 0
Latest Line
Major League Baseball
Saturday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CINCINNATI -150 Arizona +140
St. Louis -130 at PITTSBRGH +120
Chicago -124 at MILWAUKEE +114
at NEW YORK -150 Philadelphia +140
at ATLANTA -140 Washington +130
at SAN DIEGO -163 Colorado +153
at LA DODGERS -239 San Fran +219
American League
at BOSTON OFF New York OFF
at TAMPA BAY OFF Toronto OFF
at BALTIMORE OFF Texas OFF
at MINNESOTA -157 Cleveland +147
LA Angels -145 at CHICAGO +135
at HOUSTON -385 Seattle +355
at OAKLAND -290 Detroit +260
Interleague
at MIAMI -115 Kansas City +105
College Football
Saturday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY (O/U) UD
Tulsa 5 6½ (52½) at SAN JOSE ST
at PITTSBURGH 3½ 4 (54) Ohio
at VA TECH 26½ 28½ (56) Old Domn
UAB 12 9½ (45½) at AKRON
at MICHIGAN 23½ 22 (48) Army
at PURDUE 9 7 (55½) Vanderbilt
at IOWA 22 19 (49) Rutgers
at MARYLAND +4 1½ (57½) Syracuse
at MISSOURI 10½ 13½ (62½) W.Virginia
at OHIO ST. 17 15½ (52½) Cincinnati
at KANSAS ST. -24 -24½ (58) Bowl. Grn
at UTAH 18½ 21½ (44) N. Illinois
at GA TECH 7 6½ (61) S.Florida
Nebraska 7½ 4½ (64½) at COLORADO
at CLEMSON 20 17 (63½) Texas A&M
at WISCONSIN 33 35 (53) Cent. Michigan
at APP. ST 20½ 22½ (54) Charlotte
at MISS. ST 18 16½ (51½) S. Miss
Illinois 18 21 (59½) at UCONN
at UNLV +2½ PK (63½) Ark. St
at BAYLOR 28 25½ (57½) UTSA
at ALABAMA 56½ 55½ (65) New Mexico St
at UCLA 7½ 9 (44½) San Diego St
at FLORIDA ST 20 21½ (65) La.-Monroe
Wyoming 8½ 7 (47½) at TEXAS ST.
at SMU 3 3½ (72½) N.Texas
at TENNESSEE 2 3½ (53) BYU
UCF 8 10½ (67) at FAU
at FIU 11½ 7½ (56) W. Kentucky
at KANSAS 10½ 7½ (52½) C.Carolina
at LA-LAFAYETTE 11 13½ (65½) Liberty
at MICH. ST 17½ 16 (46½) W. Michigan
LSU 3 6½ (57½) at TEXAS
at AUBURN 20½ 17 (51½) Tulane
at MISSISSIPPI 7½ 6½ (50½) Arkansas
at OREGON 20½ 23½ (61½) Nevada
at PENN ST 21 30½ (56) Buffalo
at KENTUCKY 15 15 (53½) E.Michigan
at TEXAS TECH 33 34½ (65) UTEP
Miami 6 5 (46½) at N.CAROLINA
at SOUTHERN CAL 3½ 3 (43½) Stanford
at WASHINGTON 11 13½ (43) California
Minnesota 1½ 3 (46) at FRESNO ST
at HAWAII 6 6½ (77) Oregon St
NFL
Sunday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY (O/U) UD
at MINNESOTA 5 4 (47) Atlanta
at PHILADELPHIA 7½ 10 (44½) Washingtn
at NY JETS 3 2½ (40½) Buffalo
Baltimore 3 6½ (39½) at MIAMI
at TAMPA BAY 2 1 (50½) San Fran
Kansas City 5 3½ (51½) at JACKSONVILLE
at CLEVELAND 3½ 5½ (45) Tennessee
LA Rams 3 1 (50) at CAROLINA
Detroit 1 2½ (46) at ARIZONA
at SEATTLE 7 9½ (44½) Cincinnati
at LA CHARGERS 3 6½ (44½) Indianapolis
at DALLAS 6 7½ (45½) NY Giants
at NEW ENGLAND 7½ 6 (49) Pittsburgh
Monday
at NEW ORLEANS 7 7 (52½) Houston
Denver +3 1 (43) at OAKLAND
Updated odds at Pregame.com
Home team in CAPS