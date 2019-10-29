IN BRIEF
Omaha sweeps ORU
Early deficits in each set proved too difficult to handle Tuesday night as the Oral Roberts volleyball team fell at Omaha 25-14, 25-15, 25-16.
CeCe Madison led ORU with 12 kills, the 22nd time this season the senior has reached double digits. Sylvia Lawson had 19 assists.
The Golden Eagles play at South Dakota State at 1 p.m. Sunday.
OSU earns East Lake final
Oklahoma State’s men’s golf team defeated Wake Forest 3-2 in the East Lake Cup semifinals Tuesday in Atlanta to earn a spot in the championship match Wednesday against Texas.
OSU sophomore Aman Gupta edged Wake Forest’s Eric Bae 2-up in the anchor match to give the Cowboys the victory.
TU golfers 7th in Vegas
Tulsa’s Lorena Tseng tied for third place Tuesday to lead the Golden Hurricane golfers to a seventh-place finish at the 18-team Las Vegas Collegiate Showdown.
Tseng carded a final-round 1-under par 71 to finish the 54-hole tournament with a 2-over 218 total. As a team, Tulsa posted a third-round 291 at the par-72 Boulder Creek Golf Club for a 902 total.
Shockers roll past NSU
Cold shooting and a spate of second-half turnovers hurt Northeastern State in a 92-57 exhibition loss Tuesday at Wichita State.
Players of the week
• Northeastern State soccer player Aaron Ugbah shared MIAA Offensive Player of the Week honors.
• Rogers State’s ReVella Fisher and UCO’s Kaitlyn Asher were named the MIAA Goalkeepers of the Week.
• In Great American Conference soccer, Rogers State’s Jaxon Pitt was Co-Offensive Player of the Week, Michael Turner was Defensive Player of the Week and Dillon Dean was Goalkeeper of the Week.
• Oklahoma Baptist volleyball player Malia Leatherland was named the Sports Imports/AVCA Player of the Week.