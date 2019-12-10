IN BRIEF
Dixon inducted into College Football Hall
Rickey Dixon, one of the fiercest and most productive defensive backs in University of Oklahoma history, was among 13 former players inducted into the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame on Tuesday at the New York Hilton Midtown.
A 1987 consensus All-American, Dixon became OU’s 22nd player and first full-time defensive back in the hall.
Dixon, who was diagnosed with ALS in 2013, was represented by his son, Rickey Dixon Jr.
FC Tulsa re-signs SheldonDefender Matt Sheldon, 27, has been re-signed by FC Tulsa, the USL Championship club announced Tuesday.
Volleyball honors
• Oklahoma volleyball players Ashlynn Dunbar and Keyton Kinley (first team), and Kylee McLaughlin and Sarah Sanders (honorable mention) were named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association All-Southwest Region team.
• University of Tulsa libero Taylor Horsfall earned honorable mention on the AVCA All-North Region team.
Big 12 honors OU’s Dao
Oklahoma soccer player Kaylee Dao was named Big 12 Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
OSU’s Somers honored
Oklahoma State’s Taylor Somers was named the Big 12 women’s cross country Co-Scholar-Athlete of the Year.