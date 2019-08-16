IN BRIEF
Oilers re-sign Teets
The Tulsa Oilers, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League’s St. Louis Blues, announced Friday the re-signing of defenseman John Teets.
Teets, 25, returns to Tulsa after making his professional debut with the team at the end of the regular season.
Teets appeared in three regular-season games and six postseason games for the Oilers, scoring his first professional goal in the regular-season finale against Wichita.
OSU softball team releases fall schedule
The Oklahoma State softball fall schedule is highlighted by two homestands that include visits from Wichita State and Tulsa.
OSU opens with three games at Cowgirl Stadium, starting with Wichita State on Sept. 29, followed by Tulsa on Oct. 4 and a game against the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma on Oct. 9.
OSU hires Stanush
The Oklahoma State cross country and track & field programs announced the hiring of Stacy Stanush as director of operations.
ESPN adds worldwide rights to NWSL contract
ESPN and the National Women’s Soccer League have reached an agreement for worldwide rights to the league’s remaining regular-season and playoff matches. ESPN already had rights to broadcast games in the United States.
ESPN’s international coverage Saturday features a doubleheader: the Orlando Pride vs the Utah Royals followed by the Portland Thorns-Washington Spirit game. The network will have 27 more regular-season matches after Saturday.