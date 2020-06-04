IN BRIEF
Roller wins OGA Junior Boys Championship
An eagle on the par-5 ninth Thursday helped lift former Regent Prep golfer JP Roller to the Oklahoma Golf Association Junior Boys Championship at Kickingbird Golf Club in Edmond.
Roller, who is headed to play at Texas Tech in the fall, won 4 and 2 in the match-play final over Christian Heritage’s Drew Goodman, a University of Oklahoma commit.
Leading by one hole through eight, Roller went 3-up by winning the ninth and 10th. He then drove to within four feet on the par-3 16th and Goodman conceded the match after missing his birdie putt.
“It feels good. It was the second match of the day and it was really hot out there, so it feels good winning and grinding it out,” Roller said.
He said it ranked with his biggest tournament wins. He captured the 2A individual state high school title as a sophomore in 2018 and won an AJGA event in Lubbock Texas in 2017.
NSU signs two, including ex-Sapulpa star Brooks
Northeastern State announced the signings of two women’s basketball players on Thursday, including former Sapulpa standout Kiarra Brooks.
Brooks is transferring from Northeastern Oklahoma A&M and has two years of eligibility left. There, she averaged 10.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and two assists per game. At Sapulpa, Brooks was an All-State selection and all-conference honoree.
The Riverhawks also added Poland native Patty Pawlata, a 6-foot-3 center out of New York Military Academy, where she held the rank of Captain and Company Commander. As a junior, Pawlata helped lead the girls team to a 29-1 record and an NEPSAC championship. During her senior season, the school wasn’t able to field a girls team. Pawlata played for the boys team, helping them reach their third straight New England championship final.