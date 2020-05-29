IN BRIEF
Power Five conferences ask Congress for athlete compensation law
The Power Five conference commissioners are asking Congress to move forward with federal legislation regarding compensation for college athletes.
The commissioners of the Atlantic Coast Conference, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC sent a letter dated May 23 to congressional leaders. The Associated Press obtained a copy of the letter Friday. Stadium first reported on the letter.
The letter was signed by John Swofford of the ACC, Bob Bowlsby of the Big 12, Kevin Warren of the Big Ten, Larry Scott of the Pac-12 and Greg Sankey of the SEC.
They encouraged lawmakers to not wait for the NCAA process to play out before passing a law that would set parameters for college athletes to be compensated for use of their names, images and likenesses.
“I don’t think it’s indicative of anything other than our belief that the five of us bring substantial equity to college athletics and that our brands are strong,” Bowlsby said Friday during a conference call with reporters.
Last month, the NCAA’s Board of Governors signed off on recommendations that would make it permissible for college athletes to make money for personal endorsements, appearances and sponsorship deals that are currently against the rules. The board acted after California passed a law clearing the way for athlete compensation that takes effect in 2023; other states are moving to have laws take effect earlier than that, including Florida.
The NCAA hopes to have legislative proposals crafted by November and ready to be voted on in January. Even with that, NCAA leaders have acknowledged the need for congressional help and a national standard that would ward off a wave of state-level NIL laws that are in the pipeline.
Some lawmakers are skeptical of the NCAA’s desire to place what it calls guardrails on a compensation model.
College sports leaders have been working for months to get their message to lawmakers about what they believe are the best solutions for athlete compensation, long a thorny issue for the NCAA and its model of amateurism.
The Power Five commissioners said the letter was to ensure lawmakers “hear directly from us, as any NIL changes will have the greatest impact upon the (five autonomy) conferences and our member institutions.”
The letter stressed guiding principles that echo what has come from the NCAA and other college sports leaders for months, including a ban on anything that resembles pay-for-play.
“First, those who participate in collegiate athletics are students, not employees. A critical aspect of the college model has been and remains that student-athletes are not paid for playing sports,” the commissioners wrote.
The commissioners said payments should come from third parties, not, universities, and boosters must be kept out of the recruiting process — two points the NCAA recommendations also stressed.
“We intend to work with the NCAA to help shape those rules, but the congressional process should move forward in the meantime,” they wrote. “In the absence of federal NIL legislation, we expect most if not all states to pass their own disparate NIL laws in early 2021, to take effect in the summer of 2021 if not sooner. So, time is of the essence.”
AP sources: No consensus yet on NBA’s plan for returning to play
The NBA Board of Governors met again without a consensus on how many teams should be back on the floor for the planned late-July resumption of the pandemic-interrupted season, three people familiar with details of the call said Friday.
The people, speaking on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because no details of the call were publicly released, said Commissioner Adam Silver is still collecting information on multiple options ranging from 16 to 30 teams returning to action when the season begins again at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex near Orlando, Florida.
One person said the idea of bringing back 20 teams — possibly a few more, but not all 30 — continues to resonate as the most likely scenario, as of now. Another plan discussed Friday, the person said, would bring any team within six games of a playoff spot back for the resumption of the season, a scenario where based on the current standings 13 teams from the Western Conference and nine from the Eastern Conference would return.
Silver, who has been closely working with the National Basketball Players Association, has not revealed when or how a formal decision will ultimately be made. ESPN reported that the league is planning a Thursday vote to ratify whatever proposal Silver recommends.
Given the league’s known hope to be back on the court by the end of July, Silver’s decision would likely have to come very soon. Not all team practice facilities have reopened for voluntary workouts, meaning there could be some players who haven’t done any on-court work since the league suspended the season on March 11 in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Jared Dudley of the Los Angeles Lakers wrote on Twitter that Silver has said the season could go into early October before finishing, and added that a later start to next season gives “more time to (potentially) have some sort of fans” back in the stands.
The New York Knicks and Washington Wizards opened their facilities Friday for the first time since the shutdown started, and the Boston Celtics said they will do the same on Monday. The only teams left at this point without a known reopening plan for their practice facilities are Detroit, San Antonio and Golden State.
Teams that are open can have a maximum of four players in a facility simultaneously at this point, with none of them allowed to work out together or even play 1-on-1. The belief has been that the league will ramp up what’s allowed within the voluntary workouts before setting a date for a training camp that would precede the resumption of the season.
Countless questions remain unanswered after the Board of Governors call, including the playoff format, if additional regular season games — roughly 21% of the league’s schedule remained when the season was stopped — would be played and if so, how that schedule would work.
Details of what the league’s testing plan would be are also somewhat unclear, though it’s almost certain that any program would involve all players and staff being checked very regularly and possibly even daily once the season resumes.
Another very big issue is money.
The NBA has the right, per the Collective Bargaining Agreement, to exercise a clause and recoup roughly 1.08% of each player’s salary for every regular-season game that is canceled for unforeseen circumstances such as a pandemic. The NBPA has not responded to requests for comment on how the financial implications of lost games would affect players.
But If some teams are not brought back when the season resumes and more regular season games are played, then it would seem possible for some players could lose a much larger percentage of their salary than others would.