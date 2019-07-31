IN BRIEF
Lochte returns with fast 200 IM at U.S. Nationals
Olympic champion Ryan Lochte made an emphatic return to competition Wednesday, swimming the fourth-fastest time by an American in the 200-meter individual medley during a heat at the U.S. National Championships at Stanford University.
“I’m back, Woo!” Lochte proclaimed on the pool deck after qualifying for the U.S. Olympic trials with the time of 1 minute, 57.88 seconds. “It’s been a long three years, but it’s good to be back, get on those blocks and race again.”
Last year, he was given a 14-month suspension for receiving an infusion of vitamin B-12 above the allowed limit.
FIFA expands Women’s World Cup to 32 teams
FIFA’s Council has unanimously approved expanding the Women’s World Cup from 24 teams to 32 for 2023.
The Women’s World Cup started with 12 teams in 1991, expanded to 16 in 1999 and 24 in 2015.
UCO hires Hoffman
The University of Central Oklahoma athletic department announced Wednesday that Bob Hoffman will be the 22nd head coach in UCO’s 98-year history of men’s basketball.
Hoffman has over 600 career victories, more than 200 wins at multiple schools, and won the 1989 NAIA championship.