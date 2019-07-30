IN BRIEF
Oilers-resign Kaunisto
The Tulsa Oilers announced Tuesday the signing of veteran defenseman Steven Kaunisto for the 2019-20 season.
Kaunisto, 32, enters his 11th pro season coming off back-to-back seasons in which he posted career-best ECHL numbers. Kaunisto racked up 34 points (8 goals, 26 assists) in 69 games last season.
Ellis resigning as U.S. women’s soccer coach
With two Women’s World Cup titles in hand, U.S. national team coach Jill Ellis says it’s time to move on.
Ellis announced Tuesday that she’s resigning, just more than three weeks after the United States raised a second consecutive World Cup trophy following a dominant and record-setting run. She said she started thinking about stepping away around the start of the year, with the intention of seeing the team through this summer’s tournament.
“It’s obviously been a fantastic run, a fantastic ride,” she said.
Ellis said she wanted to spend more time with her family after more than five years in charge of the team.
Union for men’s national team disputes Cordeiro
The players’ association for the U.S. men’s national team is criticizing U.S. Soccer President Carlos Cordeiro’s efforts to counter arguments made by the women’s team in a fight over pay.
Cordeiro sent a letter to the federation’s members Monday that said U.S. Soccer paid the World Cup champion women’s team more than the men’s team over 2010-18.
“The women’s national team players deserve equal pay and are right to pursue a legal remedy from the courts or Congress. The Federation correctly points to the different payment systems with USWNT players on contracts, but we do not believe that justifies discrediting the work they do or the real value of their profound impact on the American sports landscape,” the U.S. National Soccer Team Players Association said in a statement released Tuesday.
Michigan State president gets $2.5M payout
The former Michigan State University president accused of lying about her knowledge of allegations against sports doctor Larry Nassar is getting about $2.5 million as part of a retirement package and agreed not to sue the school, the school said.
The school said Lou Anna Simon’s retirement is effective Aug. 31. She resigned as president last year amid pressure, returned to a faculty position, and then took an unpaid leave while facing criminal charges. She has denied any cover-up by the university.
UConn LB Thomas retires
UConn coach Randy Edsall said linebacker Eli Thomas won’t return to football after suffering a stroke last season.
The senior had been working on his rehabilitation since having a stroke in October before a weightlifting session.