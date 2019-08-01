IN BRIEF
Thunder cuts Patterson
The Oklahoma City Thunder waived forward Patrick Patterson on Thursday.
Patterson spent two seasons with Oklahoma City. He appeared in 145 games and averaged 3.8 points and 2.3 rebounds in 14.7 minutes per game.
Union promotes Rozell to girls soccer head coach
The Union athletic department has elevated six-year girls soccer assistant Jami Rozell to the role as the program’s head coach.
Rozell replaces Brian Elliott, who retired from teaching and coaching last month. Elliott guided the Redskins to three state titles, two runner-up finishes and a 146-31-2 record over 11 seasons.
During her years as a Redskins assistant, Rozell was part of three consecutive Class 6A state championships (2015-17), one playoff semifinal finish and one quarterfinal finish.
Coach says juco football player’s death act of God
The former head football coach at a Kansas community college where a defensive lineman died of exertional heatstroke after the first day of practice says the death was an act of God.
The comment by former head coach Jeff Sims comes nearly one year after 19-year-old Braeden Bradforth collapsed on Aug. 1, 2018, following practice at Garden City Community College. Sims made the remark to KCUR on Wednesday during football media day for the MIAA in Kansas City, Missouri.
“It’s unfortunate what happened, but God has a plan,” Sims told KCUR.
He insisted Bradforth’s death was not his fault, but instead an act of God.