IN BRIEF
FC Tulsa picks up preseason win
Tulsa FC erased an early 1-0 deficit with three unanswered goals to top North Texas SC 3-1 in a preseason game Tuesday in Frisco, Texas.
Panin Boakye, Marlon Santos and Mfon Udoh scored for FC Tulsa, which remained unbeaten in the preseason (3-0-2).
TU’s Tseng wins ICON as Hurricane finishes 7th
Tulsa sophomore Lorena Tseng won her second career tournament Tuesday after carding a 5-under par 67 in the final round for a 7-under 209 total at the ICON Invitational in The Woodlands, Texas.
As a team, TU moved up three spots to finish seventh with an 875.
Tseng was two strokes out of first at the start of the third round. A birdie on the final hole clinched the win.
OSU sweeps weekly Big 12 tennis awards
Oklahoma State’s Etienne Donnet and Lisa Marie Rioux have been named Big 12 tennis players of the week, the conference announced Tuesday.
OSU’s Eberle garners Big 12 softball award
Oklahoma State’s Carrie Eberle was named the Big 12 co-pitcher of the week for the second consecutive week, the conference announced Tuesday.
OSU’s Sheets receives Big 12 wrestling award
Oklahoma State wrestler Wyatt Sheets earned his and the Cowboys’ second Big 12 wrestler of the week honor of the season, the conference announced Tuesday.