IN BRIEF
OU pitcher Acker earns national honors
University of Oklahoma junior pitcher Dane Acker continues to receive accolades following his no-hitter on Sunday, earning National Pitcher of the Week honors from the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association, it was announced Tuesday.
He also was honored as a national pitcher of the week by Perfect Game and Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.
OSU’s Stark wins tourney; Sooners finish fifth
Oklahoma State’s Maja Stark was co-champion Tuesday at the Hurricane Invitational in Coral Gables, Florida.
Stark’s 1-under par 215 for the tournament propeled OSU to seventh place with an 896 total.
Oklahoma vaulted up the leaderboard in the final round, shooting a 283 and finishing fifth.
The Sooners were led by Mikhaela Fortuna, who finished seventh with a 218 total.
FC Tulsa adds MLS veteran defender
FC Tulsa added strength to its back line on Tuesday with the signing of Major League Soccer veteran defender Kevin Garcia. Garcia has spent the past four seasons under contract with the Houston Dynamo organization.