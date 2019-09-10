IN BRIEF
Oilers re-sign defenseman Drapluk
The Tulsa Oilers announced Tuesday the signing of defenseman Eric Drapluk for the 2019-20 season.
Drapluk, 27, returns to Tulsa for his fourth full season with the Oilers, posting 30 points (nine goals, 21 assists) in 67 regular-season games last season. His nine goals and were a career high. Drapluk also had 13 points in 20 postseason games.
OSU women’s golfers win tourney; TU finishes 9th
The Oklahoma State women’s golf team began the 2019 season by winning the Trinity Forest Invitational in Dallas, carding a three-round total of 2-over 866.
Tulsa finished ninth with a 914.
The Cowgirls broke the previous Trinity Forest Invitational record by six strokes.
The freshman duo of Isabella Fierro and Hailey Jones led the Cowgirls, both finishing in the top 10 on the individual leaderboard.
TU was led by sophomore Lorena Tseng, who placed eighth with a 3-over 219 after shooting a final-round 73.
OSU’s Rodriguez garners Big 12 weekly award
Oklahoma State soccer player Kim Rodriguez was named the Big 12 Conference Defensive Player of the Week, it was announced Tuesday.
A junior defender for the Cowgirls, Rodriguez played all 180 minutes in helping OSU post shutout wins over Central Arkansas and Saint Louis and remain unbeaten with a 4-0-1 mark. She recorded three assists on the weekend to bring her season total to four, which ranks second in the Big 12.
NSU golfer wins individual title; RSU wins tournamentNortheastern State’s Aitana Hernandez defeated Rogers State’s Marybeth Bellnap on the first playoff hole on Tuesday to win the 21st annual NSU Classic at Cherokee Springs Golf Course in Tahlequah.
Rogers State won the team championship with a two-round total of 609. NSU finished fourth with a 616.
OU women’s golf finishes sixth in season-opener
The Oklahoma women’s golf team opened the season by taking sixth place at the Minnesota Invitational, played at the 72-par, 6,297-yard Prestwick Golf Club in Woodbury, Minnesota.
The Sooners fired a 9-over 585, led by Kaitlin Milligan and Mikhaela Fortuna, who tied for 12th place with a 1-over 145.