IN BRIEF
OSU men’s doubles team takes title at ITA fall meet
The Oklahoma State men’s doubles team of Matej Vocel and Dominik Kellovsky completed its run at the ITA National Fall Championships with a championship Sunday in Newport Beach, California.
Vocel and Kellovsky, the No. 2 seed, defeated No. 8 John McNally and Robert Cash of Ohio State in a three-set final, 6-4, 1-6, 10-4.
Vocel and Kellovsky also teamed up to win the Arkansas Futures event in September. Sunday closed out the OSU fall tennis season. The team returns to action Jan. 17, with matches against Lamar and Bryant in Stillwater.
Tulsa volleyball drops home finale to SMU
The Tulsa volleyball team was unable to come back after dropping the first two sets, as SMU claimed a 25-20, 25-16, 23-25, 25-22 win on Senior Day at the Reynolds Center.
After rallying to win the third set, Tulsa (15-12, 8-6 AAC) led 14-7 in the fourth. The Mustangs (17-7, 10-4), then got hot, however, and took their first lead of the set at 17-16 and eventually closing out the match.
Dilara Gedikoglu led the Hurricane with 14 kills and 14 digs for her 14th double-double of the season. Callie Cook added 11 kills and Hannah Overmyer had 10 kills and 9 digs.
TU plays at Wichita State on Friday night.
OU’s Demas wins title at 141 pounds in New York
Oklahoma wrestler Dom Demas won the title at 141 pounds at the Journeymen Collegiate Classic in Troy, New York.
Demas, ranked No. 2 in his weight class, won the tournament’s Hammer Award, given to the top wrestler in each class, for the second consecutive season with a first-period fall over Nebraska’s Chad Red in the finals. The sophomore went 3-0 on the day, also picking up a 10-2 major decision over George Mason’s Alex Madrigal and a 13-10 decision over Nebraska’s Christian Miller.
At 133, Anthony Madrigal beat DJ Fehlman of Lock Haven by fall and had a 6-3 win over Nick Farro of Lehigh. He went 2-2 at the tournament and improved to 4-1 against ranked competition.
Darrien Roberts swept his way through the 184-C pool with a pin of Lachlan Rosato (Davidson) and a pair of decisions. Jacob Butler, who picked up his first win as a Sooner at least week’s Michigan State Open, went 3-0 in the 149-B pool.
At 174 pounds, Anthony Mantanona pinned Kimball Bastian of Utah Valley in 1:52. Justin Thomas (157-A) and Jake Woodley (197-A) also went 2-1 to take third place in their respective pools.