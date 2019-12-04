IN BRIEF
TU volleyball defeats UC Davis at NVIC
The Tulsa volleyball team snapped its four-game losing streak and kept the season alive with a four-set win over UC Davis (20-25, 25-13, 26-24, 25-20) in the first round of the National Invitational Volleyball Championship in Long Beach, California.
The Golden Hurricane’s record improved to 16-15.
After the Aggies (17-13) won the opening set, the Golden Hurricane rallied to win the final four sets, including a nail-biting third game.
The win marks Tulsa’s first postseason victory since 2011.
The Hurricane’s Dilara Gedikoglu posted a team-high 10 kills to go with 17 digs for her 16th double-double of the season.
RSU’s Simpson honored
Rogers State senior forward Jake Simpson was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-America Division II men’s soccer team, as selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America, it was announced Wednesday.
Simpson, who holds a 3.72 GPA in sport management, was selected to the second team.