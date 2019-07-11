IN BRIEF
Murray voted Big 12 Men’s Athlete of Year
Former Oklahoma quarterback and 2018 Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray was announced as the 2018-19 Big 12 Men’s Athlete of the Year by the conference Thursday.
Murray becomes the seventh OU athlete to be named Big 12 athlete of the year since 2013, joining Baker Mayfield, Paige Parker and Buddy Hield, among others.
Texas track and field star Ashtin Zamzow, who led the Longhorns to an NCAA Outdoor championship, was named Big 12 Women’s Athlete of the Year.
Nominees for the annual awards are submitted by each of the 10 schools on the basis of athletic performance, academic achievement and citizenship. The final selections are determined by a media panel and a fan vote.
Murray was prolific in his lone season as the Sooners starting quarterback, leading OU to its second consecutive College Football Playoff appearance. The Allen, Texas, native passed for 4,361 yards and 42 touchdowns and added 1,001 yards and 12 TDs rushing. He earned All-Big 12 and All-American honors, as well as the Davey O’Brien Award, given annually to the nation’s top quarterback.
Former OSU wrestling coach Seay dies at 80
Former Oklahoma State wrestling coach and National Wrestling Hall of Fame member Joe Seay died Thursday. He was 80.
Seay led the Cowboys in 1985 through 1991, and won two team championships. The Cowboy coach guided seven Cowboys to individual NCAA titles.
“The passing of coach Seay leaves me with a heavy heart but also a heart full of gratitude,” coach John Smith said. “I had the opportunity to benefit from his unique coaching style. It truly helped me accomplish all of my hopes and dreams. His influence on athletes at every level he coached is spread out across this nation.”
Before recording a 114-18-2 record at OSU, Seay spent 12 seasons at Cal State-Bakersfield, where he led the program to seven NCAA Division II Championships. He then coached the USA to wins in the Goodwill Games, World Championships and 1996 Olympic Games. The 1993 Senior World freestyle championship was the first for Team USA.
Rookie Teuns wins Stage 6 at Tour de France
Two Tour de France rookies stole the show on the first mountain stage, with Dylan Teuns of Belgium winning Stage 6 and Giulio Ciccone of Italy taking the overall race lead on Thursday in Champagney, France.
Defending champion Geraint Thomas rode in fourth at the top of the terrible climb to the Planche des Belles Filles ski station in the Vosges mountains.