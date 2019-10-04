IN BRIEF
OU softball team records two home shutouts
The Oklahoma softball team had two run-rule victories Friday, shutting out Trinity Valley (Athens, Texas) Community College 18-0 and Seward County 13-0 in Norman.
Shannon Saile and Brooke Vestal combined to strike out 11 against Trinity Valley, surrendering no runs on two hits.
OU opened the scoring with six runs in the first, highlighted by a bases-clearing triple from junior transfer Taylon Snow.
In the second game, Macy McAdoo, Olivia Rains and Alanna Thiede combined to strike out six and give up one hit.
The Sooners scored all 13 of their runs in the second inning, including a three-run double by Mackenzie Donihoo.
Cowgirl doubles team falls in semifinals
Oklahoma State tennis players Ayumi Miyamoto and Lisa-Marie Rioux fell in the semifinals of the in the Norman $15K tournament on Friday.
Kelly Williford and Amy Zhu, who entered the tournament as the second seed in doubles, outlasted the Cowgirls 4-6, 6-4, 13-11.