IN BRIEF
Thomas builds 1-shot lead in Mexico
Justin Thomas
was five shots behind Saturday at the Mexico Championship in Mexico City while playing the par-5 sixth hole. He was three shots ahead when he walked off the 15th green with a two-putt birdie. He wound up with a 6-under 65, good enough for a one-shot lead over Patrick Reed and Erik van Rooyen entering the final round.
Six players are within four shots of the lead.
Hovland shoots 64 to take Puerto Rico Open lead
PGA Tour rookie Viktor Hovland shot an 8-under 64 Saturday to take a one-stroke lead into the final round of the windy Puerto Rico Open in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.
The 22-year-old Norwegian, who starred at Oklahoma State, birdied all four par-5 holes, the last on the 18th to move to 18-under .
Martin Laird sits second after a 63.
Josh Teater is two strokes back .
Ovechkin scores 700th goal
Alex Ovechkin became the eighth NHL player to score 700 career goals in the Washington’ Capitals’ 3-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Saturday in Newark, New Jersey.
Wayne Gretzky leads the career list with 894 goals, followed by Gordie Howe (801), Jaromir Jagr (766), Brett Hull (741), Marcel Dionne (731), Phil Esposito (717) and Mike Gartner (708).
FC Tulsa claims exhibition win over Rogers St.
FC Tulsa was dominant in a 1-0 win over Rogers State, allowing zero shots on target. Forward Darío Suárez found the back of the net for the only goal of the match on a free kick in the 65th minute.