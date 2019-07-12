IN BRIEF
Texas 4-star prospect Conyers picks Sooners
Four-star 2020 tight end Jalin Conyers verbally committed to play football at Oklahoma on Friday.
The No. 3 tight end in the class of 2020, according to 247Sports, Conyers chose the Sooners over Georgia and Ohio State, among others. He announced his intention via Twitter.
The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Conyers will bring with him to Norman a big frame that has made him a dominant, two-sport athlete at Gruver (Texas) High School.
Last season, Conyers caught 37 passes for 690 yards and 10 touchdowns, helping the Greyhounds reach the Class 2A state title game. He also led Gruver to a runner-up finish in the state basketball tournament.
Groenewegen sprints to Stage 7 win in France
Less than a week ago in Brussels, Dylan Groenewegen sat dejected in the middle of a road as he was attended by the Tour de France doctor.
The Dutch sprinter was caught in a crash and forced to watch his teammate Mike Teunissen claim all the honors. But he finally put his poor Tour start to bed in the longest stage Friday in Chalon-sur-Saone.
“It was not the start I wanted,” Groenewegen said. “My team did a really good job. The tactics was to go full gas, and I took the win.”
American Tejay Van Garderen hit the tarmac and eventually got back on his bike to finish with a bloodied face and ripped jersey. But he broke a bone in his left hand and later announced his withdrawal.