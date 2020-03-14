IN BRIEF
Oklahoma City marathon moved to Oct. 4
The Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon has been postponed to October due to public health concerns, it was announced Saturday. The marathon was rescheduled for Oct. 4 due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19. In addition, the Oklahoma City National Memorial Museum will be closed temporarily beginning Sunday.
According to a news release, race registrations will automatically transfer to the rescheduled race on Oct. 4. As per the refund policy signed at the time of registration, entry fees and donations are non-refundable. However, the race change fee will be waived through April should athletes choose to run a different race.
Iona hires Rick Pitino
Hall of Famer Rick Pitino was named basketball coach at Iona College on Saturday.
Pitino coached at Louisville from 2001-17 before being fired in a pay-for-play scandal and had been coaching in Greece. He replaces Tim Cluess, who resigned Friday due to health concerns after 10 years and six NCAA Tournament appearances.
“My passion in basketball started in New York and will end there at Iona College,” Pitino said in a statement released by the Catholic school located north of New York City in suburban Westchester County that has an undergraduate enrollment of 3,300 students.
Pitino, 67, has a 770-271 overall record as a college coach.