IN BRIEF
Cowboys advance to doubles championships
The Oklahoma State men’s doubles pair of No. 18 Matej Vocel and Dominik Kellovsky won in the semifinals on Friday at the ITA National Fall Championships in Newport Beach, California.
Kellovsky and Vocel beat Franco Aubone and Benjamin Hannestad from Miami on Friday, 6-0, 6-2.
In the finals, the Cowboys will face Ohio State’s John McNally and Robert Cash on Sunday.
On Saturday, the University of Tulsa’s Kody Pearson saw his run end against Raphael Lambling from South Carolina in the consolation semifinals 6-0, 1-6, 6-1.
OSU wins at OCU Open
Oklahoma State wrestling had 13 first-place finishes and four additional top three honors at the team’s season opening competition on Saturday in Oklahoma City.
No. 4 Nick Piccininni won the first championship bout at 125 pounds with a 10-1 major decision over Central Oklahoma’s Cody Karstetter. The senior took his other two bouts of the day with a technical fall and pin.
At 157 pounds, Wyatt Sheets and teammate Jalin Harper matched up in the finals with Sheets pulling off a 5-0 decision. In another all-Cowboy final, Travis Wittlake defeated Andrew Shomers, 5-3, at 165 pounds. Junior transfer Alex Kauffman took first over Bear Hughes in a close 4-3 match, and Dakota Geer and Anthony Montalvo shared the top spot at 184 pounds.
In his first competition since returning from a shoulder injury, Boo Lewallen had a decision, two majors and a fall en route to his 149-pound title. The Cowboys took first at 141 pounds as Dusty Hone defeated Joe Bianchi of Little Rock-Arkansas, 6-0, in the finals.
Earning first-place finishes for OSU in the freshman and sophomore divisions were Dallas Wilson (125), Brevin Balmeceda (141), Chance McLane (157) and Cade Lindsey (165). Freshman Christian McCutcheon dropped a close finals match to Cowley’s Ottis Peeler.
NSU men rout UMary
The Northeastern State men’s team rolled past UMary on Saturday, 85-54, in Alva. Caleb Smith paced the RiverHawks (2-0) with 17 points.
Red Oak’s Brad Davis was the team’s second-leading scorer with 11 points, and Kendrick Thompson added 10.
In the women’s game, Shae Sanchez led NSU with 10 points in a 51-39 loss to UMary.
The RiverHawks shot 30.9 percent (17-55) from the field and were limited at the free-throw line with only two opportunities.
UMary shot 35.8 percent (19-53) from the field with Lexie Schneider leading her team with a double-double scoring 15 points and grabbing 17 rebounds.
Northeastern State falls to 0-2, and UMary improves to 2-3.
Hillcat men win in Texas
The Rogers State men’s basketball team got off to a quick start Saturday in an 82-70 win over Henderson State and a sweep of the MIAA/GAC Conference Challenge hosted at Cedar Valley College in Lancaster, Texas.
Marques Sumner, who started the game with a 3-pointer, led all scorers for the second straight game, finishing with 21 points after 27 in the opener. Jett Sternberger scored 17, Tavian Davis finished with 12, and Gabriel Ferreira had 11 for the Hillcats.