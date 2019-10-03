IN BRIEF
Tulsa women’s soccer shuts out Temple 1-0
Emilie Torres scored the lone goal of the match to give Tulsa a 1-0 win over Temple on Thursday in Tulsa.
Torres headed the ball into the lower left corner of the net at the 16:30 mark to give TU all the lead it needed.
The Golden Hurricane (7-6, 1-2 AAC) had a 15-14 edge in shots over the Owls (3-6-3, 1-2). Torres and Averee Dubach both had a team-high three shots. Mica MacKay logged all 90 minutes in goal, picking up six saves.
Tulsa-based team to play in PGA Junior tournamentA team of 10 junior golfers from the Tulsa area will compete next week in the PGA Jr. League Championship in Scottsdale Arizona.
Team Oklahoma, made up of players ages 9-14 from Battle Creek Golf Club, Broken Arrow Golf & Athletic Club, Lit’l Links Golf Club and Oaks Country Club, will face off against 11 other regional champions in a series of nine-hole round-robin matches, culminating in a head to head battle between the top two teams on Oct. 14.
A highlight show will air Nov. 3 on ESPN2.
Cowgirl duo advances to Norman $15K semifinal
The Oklahoma State women’s tennis pair of Ayumi Miyamoto and Lisa-Marie Rioux beat Dominique Schaefer and Texas A&M’s Katya Townsend in straight sets 6-0, 7-5 Thursday in their quarterfinal match at the Norman $15K to reach the doubles semifinals.