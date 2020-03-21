IN BRIEF
Ex-soccer club president dies from coronavirus, others diagnosed
Former Real Madrid president Lorenzo Sanz died Saturday from the new coronavirus, his family said. He was 76.
Sanz had been in intensive care since the beginning of the week while being treated for the virus.
Sanz presided over Madrid from 1995 until 2000, leading the club to two European titles, a Spanish league title and a Spanish Super Cup title.
Under Sanz, Madrid ended a 32-year drought in Europe by winning its seventh European trophy in 1998.
Also affected by the novel coronavirus are the president of Mexico’s Liga MX soccer league and an unidentified Ottawa Senators player.
League President Enrique Bonilla said in a statement that “I don’t have serious symptoms.” He says he’ll remain in isolation and keep up with the situation of Mexican first-division soccer.
Mexican first-division soccer matches were suspended this week until further notice to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Senators player is the team’s second to test positive for COVID-19, making him the second known positive result among NHL players. As with the first player, whose positive result and “mild” symptoms were disclosed by the club late Tuesday, the Senators did not identify the player in question.
The Senators played the Sharks in San Jose on March 7, the Ducks in Anaheim on March 10, and the Kings at Staples Center on March 11 before NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman put the league’s season on hold in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus. The Senators then returned home to Canada’s capital.
Saints add Sanders
Free-agent wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders has agreed to a two-year contract with the Saints, New Orleans general manager Mickey Loomis said Saturday.
The 5-foot-11 Sanders, who turns 33 next week, caught 36 passes for 502 yards and three touchdowns for the 49ers last season. He also started all three of San Francisco’s postseason games, catching five passes for 71 yards.
His contract, first reported by ESPN, is said to be worth about $16 million with bonuses that could push the total value as high as $19 million.