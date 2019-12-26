IN BRIEF
Biles named AP Female Athlete of the Year
They’re called “Simone Things,” a catchall phrase for the casual ease with which Simone Biles seems to soar through her sport and her life.
But there’s nothing casual or easy about it. The Associated Press Female Athlete of the Year only makes it seem that way.
Those jaw-dropping routines? Born from natural talent, hard work and a splash of ego.
The 25 world championship medals, the most by any gymnast ever? The result of a promise the 22-year-old made to herself when she returned to competition after taking time off following the Olympics.
The grace she has shown in becoming an advocate for sexual abuse survivors? The byproduct of a conscious decision to embrace her immense clout.
“I realize now with the platform I have it will be powerful if I speak up and speak for what I believe in,” Biles told The Associated Press. “It’s an honor to speak for those that are less fortunate. So if I can be a voice for them in a positive manner, then of course I’m going to do whatever I can.”
And it’s that mission — combined with her otherworldly skill and boundless charisma — that’s enabled Biles to keep gymnastics in the spotlight, a rarity for a sport that typically retreats into the background once the Olympic flame goes out. She is the first gymnast to be named AP Female Athlete of the Year twice and the first to do it in a non-Olympic year.
Biles edged U.S. women’s soccer star Megan Rapinoe in a vote by AP member sports editors and AP beat writers. Skiing star Mikaela Schiffrin placed third, with WNBA MVP Elena Delle Donne fourth.
Biles won the award in 2016 following a showstopping performance at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics, where she won five medals, four of them gold.
FC Tulsa adds midfielder
FC Tulsa announced Thursday it has signed former MLS midfielder Eric Bird to its 2020 USL Championship roster.
Bird spent the past two years under contract with Houston Dynamo. He made 12 appearances and contributed to its 2018 U.S. Open Cup title.
Last season, Bird, 26, played primarily with Rio Grande Valley FC Toros of the Championship on loan from the Dynamo, making 17 appearances while scoring two goals and adding two assists.