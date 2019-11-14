IN BRIEF
OU pair earn academic all-district honors
Oklahoma senior Connor McGinnis and sophomore Pat Fields were named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District 7 football team Thursday.
McGinnis has served as OU’s holder for all four of his seasons.
Fields has started all nine games this season and ranks third on the team with 42 tackles .
Source: Anthony to return to NBA with Trail Blazers
A person familiar with the details said Carmelo Anthony is returning to the NBA with the Portland Trail Blazers.
The 10-time All-Star hasn’t played since a stint with the Houston Rockets ended a year ago after just 10 games. But the Blazers hope there is still enough game left in the 35-year-old forward to help them overcome a 4-8 start.