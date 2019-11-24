IN BRIEF
OSU wrestlers get home win over Minnesota
The No. 7 Oklahoma State wrestling team improved to 2-1 on the season Sunday with a 21-12 win over Minnesota at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater.
The dual win was No. 428 for OSU coach John Smith, making him the fifth all-time winningest coach in NCAA Division I history.
OSU took six of the 10 matches, with victories coming from Nick Piccininni at 125 pounds (3-2), Reece Witcraft at 133 (fall), Boo Lewallen at 149 (8-3), Wyatt Sheets at 157 (8-1), Travis Wittlake at 165 (5-3) and Dakota Geer at 197 (7-2).
The Cowboys next face Princeton Dec. 6 at Gallagher-Iba.
Thunder recall Patton from G League
The Oklahoma City Thunder recalled center Justin Patton from the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA G League.
In six games with the Blue, Patton averaged 9.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.3 blocks and 1.2 steals in 25.4 minutes per contest, shooting 59.1% from the field.
He logged six minutes of action in one game this season for the Thunder.
Oklahoma City plays at Golden State at 9:30 p.m. Monday.
Nadal, Bautista Agut lead Spain to Davis Cup title
Rafael Nadal won all his matches, leading Spain to its sixth Davis Cup title after a 2-0 win over first-time finalist Canada in Madrid.
But in Nadal’s eyes, the only hero for Spain was grieving teammate Roberto Bautista Agut. He sent Spain on its way to victory by winning the first singles match on Sunday, three days after the death of his father.
Before Nadal defeated Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 7-6 (7) to clinch the title — Spain’s first since also winning at home in 2011 — Bautista Agut had given Spain a 1-0 lead by beating Félix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 (3), 6-3.
Canada was seeking its first Davis Cup title since debuting in the competition in 1913.