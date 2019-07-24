IN BRIEF
Alaphilippe, Thomas bracing for showdown
Picture the final showdown in “High Noon.” But at more than a mile above sea level.
With an Alpine trilogy of stages including six climbs in rarefied air, forecasts of stormy weather and only 39 seconds separating five riders determined to topple yellow jersey holder Julian Alaphilippe, the next three days at the Tour de France have all the ingredients for an explosive and suspenseful conclusion.
In the role of former marshal Will Kane, Alaphilippe. With his good looks and heart-on-the-sleeve style of racing, he has become France’s national hero over the past two weeks, raising hopes that the host country will finally get its Tour champion after a 34-year wait.
After claiming the race lead by storm with a couple of well-time attacks followed up with a shock victory in the race’s individual time trial, Alaphilippe surprisingly hung onto the coveted tunic in the Pyrenees last week.
But the odds are firmly stacked against the Quick Step-Deceuninck rider in the Alps, a terrain with very long climbs that do not suit his punchy style.
“I can take punches in the mountains,” Alaphilippe said Wednesday after Matteo Trentin won Stage 17, making the most of a long breakaway that Tour favorites were happy to let go. “I’m looking forward to the Alps.”
Both defending champion Geraint Thomas and Steven Kruijswijk, who are second and third overall, were handed a blow on Wednesday, losing one teammate each on disciplinary grounds. Race organizers said Thomas’ teammate, Luke Rowe, and Tony Martin, who rides in support of Kruijswijk, were kicked out following an altercation.
Ex-OSU tennis standout Gerch wins tournament
Former Oklahoma State tennis standout Lucas Gerch won the Wilhelmshöhe Open on Sunday in Kassel, Germany.
Gerch, the No. 7 seed, and won five matches, including a 6-7, 6-3, 6-4 win over Jules Okala of France in the final.
Along the way, Gerch defeated Matej Vocel, who is entering his junior year at OSU. Gerch defeated Vocel 6-0, 6-2 in the quarterfinals.
Hungarian breaks Phelps’ 200 fly world record
Kristof Milak of Hungary won the 200-meter butterfly at the world swimming championships Wednesday in Gwangju, South Korea, breaking Michael Phelps’ 10-year-old world record.
Milak, 19, touched in 1 minute, 50.73 seconds to lower the mark of 1:51.51 that Phelps set at the 2009 worlds in Rome during the height of the high-tech suit era.